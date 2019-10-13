Oligarchs Will Crash System to Boot Trump – Paul Craig Roberts
By Greg Hunter’s USAWatchdog.com (Early Sunday Release)
Economic expert and award winning journalist Dr. Paul Craig Roberts predicts that the oligarchs of the New World Order (NWO) will do anything to boot President Trump out of office. Dr. Roberts, who has a PhD in Economics and is a former Assistant Treasury Secretary in the Reagan Administration, predicts the NWO will take down the financial system as a last resort if all else fails. Dr. Roberts explains, “Now, if they can’t get Trump out, they will crash it. There will be a big crash before the election, and people will blame Trump. That’s about how smart Americans are. Now, there is one constraint for the Fed doing that because the Fed is a tool of the New York banks. If they crash the economy, they are going to crash those New York banks. That’s the only restraint on the elites. That’s their ultimate nuke. If they can’t get him out, they will say, okay, we are going to bring down the economy and too bad for the New York Banks, or they will find some special way to bail them out while everything else goes: the pension funds, the hedge funds, the mutual funds. They will wipe us out in order to get rid of Trump.”
Dr. Roberts says forget about the Left/Right Democrat and Republican paradigm. Dr. Roberts explains, “This isn’t a Democrat vs. Republican thing. This is the elite, the establishment, the oligarchs and the people who rule the country. They are defending their power. Trump was elected by the people. Remember, Hillary called people who voted for Trump ‘deplorables.’ So, the people who go against the elite candidate are ‘deplorable.’ The voters are ‘deplorable.’ That’s what this is about. They have to get him out for that reason. They also know if they get him out for that reason, every other person that would step forward and actually try to lead the country rather than serve the ruling class, that person will know that he hasn’t a chance. Even if he gets into office, he’s going to be excoriated, framed up, lied about and driven out. Nobody will want that grief.”
Dr. Roberts points out, “Where is William Barr? We already know Russia-gate, the Steel Dossier, the deception of the FISA Court, we know all of these were felonies. Indeed, I consider it treason, and there is nothing? There is no action? Nothing, and that’s the most amazing thing to me when every legitimate whistleblower has been destroyed. Now, we have a fake one, a CIA operation against the President, and nobody even knows who the whistleblower is? It’s so transparent. If the American people fall for this they, will go down in history as the most utterly stupid people who have ever walked the earth, and they will deserve the consequences. It will be the end of America.”
Join Greg Hunter as he goes One-on-One with award winning journalist and former Assistant Treasury Secretary Dr. Paul Craig Roberts.
After the Interview:
Dr. Roberts is a prolific writer and posts all his work free of charge to the public on PaulCraigRoberts.org.
It’s the elites against the deplorables … the elites have stolen our money ($21 Trillion plus) and these elites are on government handouts (bailouts) and welfare (they pay no taxes) … the elites consider themselves the law … and when the deplorables want “a just and fair cost of living adjustment” (they get chained by the elites) … it is time for us deplorables to demand what is right and fair … there are more of us then them (and we have guns) … do we need to resort to becoming “robbing hoods” just like the elite??? … https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zwPn9ZnbCo0
These Demons are rats … speaker Pelosi calls for impeachment “before having the facts” … the same way she tells the Demon-rats “to vote for a bill before even reading it” … this is what Demons do … and the American people vote for these rat finks??? … https://www.zerohedge.com/political/rep-jim-jordan-asks-17-awkward-questions-about-pelosis-impeachment-inquiry
The elites now begin to counter-attack by saying it is “morally wrong” to take from the rich (who stole our money) and give it to the poor!! … https://monetary-metals.com/a-wealth-tax-consumes-capital-report-6-oct/ … but it is “not morally wrong” to put chains on the CPI and deny the poor their rightful adjustment for inflation due to all the elites money printing to provide for their welfare and bailouts???
The reason Trump needs to break the chains on the CPI is because QE 4-ever … will lead to a very substantial increase in monetary inflation … and ordinary people “need to keep up” with the huge depreciation in the value of their dollars that is coming or starve chained to death!! … QE 4-ever began Oct 4, 2019 (a day the will live in infamy for future generations)!! … https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/fed-held-secret-videoconference-october-4-plan-launch-qe-4
Where did Trump go first when he got elected? Cia headquarters. Trump like Obama and all the rest is a cia asset. What you are seeing go on in dc is nothing more than theatre.
I don’t think so.
I agree with Greg and Dr. Roberts.
What a brilliant interview. As Dr. Robert states so succintly, the oligarchs/deep state elect control ALL the elections and thereby make sure they control all the politicians, they prevent any meaningful change . . . it is all for show, a democracy theme park where none of the levers and handles are attached to anything.
Trump was an unexpected wild card; he was permitted to run because none of the elite, in their wildest dreams, believed he had snowball’s chance in Hell of winning. Ever since he got in, all that has been going on is a constant effort to remove him — not only by the Democrats, but also the Republican establishment to. Both parties are the WAR PARTY, and as Dr. Roberts has constantly pointed out, they are pushing us towards nuclear war with Russia/China.
But as Dr. Roberts also points out (I love it), Trump has been clueless about his appointments. Appointing John Bolton when Trump says he wants to end the wars and establish detente again with Russia?? LOL
Dr. Roberts warned early on that Trump could fail as president if he was unable to appoint the right people to work with him (too bad he didn’t appoint Dr Roberts!).
It is so sad to see what has happened to the US. Everything is so corrupt and the corporate media puts out the corrupt party line, so most people are brainwashed.
Pauly…That’s exactly what an old business associate said to me years ago. “Rip em off if you can”, my reply was, where will it all end then, if everybody rips everyone off.
What was the answer to your question?
Total World Devastation.
His was, ‘who cares’, he needs to have his lifestyle.
I argued that there would be Total World Devastation.
AA … this guy who said “who cares” … did it happen to be Jacob Frankel (AIG Vice Chairman, 2008)? … who effectively said: The left side of the balance sheet has nothing right … and the right side of the balance sheet has nothing left … but they balance each other accounting-wise by simply “ripping everyone off” with a trillion dollar bailout … saving Warren Buffet and Goldman Sachs with “welfare checks” from the American people!!
paul …,
You raise the question about what “we” need to do. I think that will become more apparent in the next few months as we focus more and more tightly on the nature of the problem. PCR laid out its general outlines. We are rapidly learning more and more of the details. It’s apparent that President Trump is learning who our enemies really are . . . and he is beginning to act.
If we can communicate well enough, our movement will rapidly grow. Eventually we will coalesce into an unstoppable force. Perhaps President Trump will be able to lead us to victory. If not, then America will splinter and will be remade. Truth is a very powerful; they who embrace it will eventually overcome. That would be us.
“It’s apparent that President Trump is learning who our enemies really are ”
I have kept a close eye on DJT….his whole demeanour and attitude changed after he was sworn in. Was he paid a visit from the Clinton Foundation/ Globalists/ Establishment/Elite ? Perhaps he’s a little more wiser today than when he was on the campaign trail.
PCR hits the nail on the head with this interview. No two ways about it.
If Trump becomes such a nuisance/hindrance then they will do what’s necessary to eradicate him……Military support notwithstanding.
In terms of what needs to be done…..there is nothing legally achievable as they own and control the judicial system. Our representatives are puppets on the payroll, congress is a joke as are both parties. We are dependant on their fiat monetary system (which they also own and control) and are subject to laws enacted to ensure Middle/Working class people stay that way.
There would only be a small chance to eliminate this evil that has pervaded this country if the so called “movement” gains traction and the populist leader of that movement becomes a Dictator. We need to detach from the Crown, the European Families and the International Bankers that control us. Unfortunately then we have to deal with the paradigm of Dictatorship. Its either that or living with the knowledge that the Republic is not working for the average person with corruption at every level and an ever growing disparity between the Rich and Poor. The Rise of Populism/Dictatorship is on our horizon. To hope for anything achievable through the machinations of government and elections is a false mindset and plays directly into their hands. Simply repeating was has been and is.
PCR has through this interview ….re-connected with many by touching on the real issues at hand…in the form of TRUTH BOMBS. His no BS responses / dialogue are well received.
Kudos to you Greg for having him on again.
Oh please, the Republicans’ NDAA destroyed your Bill of Rights. Not one shot was fired. That was 8 years ago. Now Trump is supporting gun confiscation and deplorables are silent and complicit. Give me a break with the feigned patriotism and bravado.
Americans have hundreds of millions of guns and tons of ammo but they have nothing they willing to fight for.
That is why I self exiled.
Montana Guy,
Well stated.
Somehow, however, I suspect that YOU would be willing to fight IF the situation arises where you think it isn’t hopeless.
The NDAA and other such legislation and executive orders can cut both ways. Furthermore, as I think you know, they are unconstitutional. For that and other reasons we already are in a cold civil war and the rules of operation and engagement are already outside the Constitutional framework. Yes, the situation has not as yet gone hot. Whether it does depends in part on how the factions within the various branches and units of the military and intelligence agencies might react to direct and widely-known orders from a Commander in Chief.
IMO, it is entirely possible that the same weaponized and unconstitutional laws designed to enslave us could be turned around and used to help defeat our enemies . . . and then, themselves, be dismantled and destroyed by a properly functioning Supreme Court with the full support of The People (and the surviving military and intelligence-agency factions).
In the meantime we can prepare, learn, teach and organize, and prudently resist. IMO, although the situation is dire it is by no means hopeless.
It’s time to start identifying the “oligarchs” by individual names. We The People are on a need to know basis!
I wish someone would call this what it is: “THEATER”!!!
MSM such as FOX and CNN are being used as controlled opposition to slowly whip up the masses toward civil war!
Every single president since Washington has known exactly what this country was really being governed by:
https://www.collective-evolution.com/2015/06/18/the-surprising-hidden-meaning-of-the-washington-monument/
Trump knows why Kennedy was assassinated and will not cross those lines that will impede the BIS, and IMF’s true agenda which is to destroy all fiat currency and replace it with an electronic currency that require each of us to have a smart phone accessed with our biometrics to access the WWW to do any commerce:
https://www.pymnts.com/news/regulation/2019/biometrics-role-in-sca-compliance/
The next decade will bring the “beast” which is the body of antichrist:
Revelation 13:15-17 And it was given unto him to give breath to it, even to the image of the breast, that the image of the beast should both speak, and cause that as many as should not worship the image of the beast should be killed. (16) And he causeth all, the small and the great, and the rich and the poor, and the free and the bond, that there be given them a mark on their right hand, or upon their forehead; (17) and that no man should be able to buy or to sell, save he that hath the mark, even the name of the beast or the number of his name.
Psalm 91 is the only thing that will protect the church from the lawless:
https://sumofthyword.com/2017/01/18/the-mystery-of-lawlessness/
The US dollar strength we are seeing is truly “Theater of the Absurd” … especially when we have the Fed doing QE (but not calling it QE) and the dollar is appreciating … not because of the expansionary monetary policy of the Federal Reserve but because the central banks of other nations are expanding their money supply much more recklessly … https://mises.org/power-market/powell-lied-quantitative-easing-back
Rob i just got a package in the mail with no return address.. Dont trust blind infomation. Toss it in the trash. Then wash your hands. Evil wants us gone.
Yes our enemy wants us gone but please remember JC that our work on earth is not done until Father wants it done:
Psalms 139:16 Thine eyes did see mine unformed substance; And in thy book they were all written, Even the days that were ordained for me, When as yet there was none of them.
Ecclesiastes 8:8 There is no man that hath power over the spirit to retain the spirit; neither hath he power over the day of death; and there is no discharge in war: neither shall wickedness deliver him that is given to it.
John 3:27 John answered and said, A man can receive nothing, except it have been given him from heaven.
https://sumofthyword.com/2013/03/06/book-of-life/
Revelation 13:16-17 King James Version (KJV)
16 And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads:
17 And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.
Already, to buy we have a card in our right hand and a PIN in our head. Now they are talking about banning cash, and have banned many people from e-commerce.
Hi Greg, great interview,,!!
Mr. Roberts sure tells it like it is for sure. The American people better wake up to what has/is going on in our country.
Because Mr. Roberts is so credible I have to believe he knows about Q and what may be happening behind the scenes . He however may have been not allowed to know that situations are already probably occurring such as tribunals, executions for treason and other crimes for his own safety. Just an opinion..
His complaining that nothing seems to be happening with indictments and arrest is also being voiced by a lot of patriots.
Q followers will hopefully receive more insight when it/they return on the boards.
Someone stole money from you? Did you call the police?
In what way have you been wronged?
What do you demand as right and fair? Are you a socialist?
Free Slave … A bailout for a bank is a socialist idea … a bailout for a corporation is a socialist idea … putting chains on peoples earnings (and adjustments for inflation) is a socialist idea … to let the banks go bankrupt is a capitalist idea … to let corporations go bankrupt is a capitalist idea … to break the chains on peoples earnings (and adjustments for inflation) is a capitalist idea … a slave in chains “who wants to be free” is not a socialist!!
Oh, I see. “Cost of living adjustment”. You must be a government employee or on government assistance. You ARE a socialist.
How does a Slave become Free if he won’t fight for what is fair??? … It is immoral for the elites who are on the take with their bailouts, money printing and not having to pay taxes to then compound our problems by “chaining the CPI” so ordinary people can’t get a fair cost of living adjustment!!!
I have an idea … lets hold down the “commies” at the Bureau of Labor Statistics who are holding down the CPI to 1.6% this year (when it should be 9% or higher (especially with the recent crop failure) and force feed “them” maggots!! … https://www.zerohedge.com/health/historic-midwest-blizzard-has-farmers-seeing-massive-crop-lossesas-devastating-weve-ever
We all know much higher prices are coming at the grocery store for meat and bread (due to the current crop failure) … but the Bureau of Labor Sadistics will still recommend only a 1.6% increase in the cost of living adjustment for 2020 … as they enjoy making it that much more difficult for most of us to afford the basic necessities (especially those on the bottom rungs of the economic pyramid who will suffer the most) … what do you expect from Satanists who burn babies at the alter of Baal!! … https://www.zerohedge.com/health/40-million-americans-already-dont-have-enough-food-eat-and-its-about-get-lot-worse
…really? My Social Security and private pension plan both use COLA’s, though they are adulterated and screw you out of owed monies. Neither of those are…”Government Assistance”? These are plans that were paid into, with an agreed upon actuarial-based payout…along with COLA’s. What happened that that left you so bigoted and bitter?
How many elites are there now, and which ones do you expunge? Do you try to expunge them all??? Is that even possible? What kind of united force would be needed to accomplish such a huge and highly secretive operation? And who’s to say it would even get to first base before being “discovered” or “ratted out”? Even if some of the elites were removed successfully…….I’m fairly certain they have protections in place to offset any losses to their “machine”. Just thinking out loud…….I’m all for it, don’t get me wrong. But this is a more complex issue than it might appear on the surface.
The Who, What, When, Where, and How are just the initial parts of the equation that must be answered…….then there are even more questions to ask for resolutions and solutions to other problems and/or ramifications that are created by those actions……again just thinking out loud.
There are more prisons in America and people locked up in them … then anywhere else in the world … why? … because ordinary people are trying to be just like the elite “who steal” (by printing fake money, taking Fort Knox gold, holding the price of gold down so they can buy it cheap, limit peoples cost of living adjustments, fix the books to make off with $21 trillion dollars, etc., etc.) … instead of people trying to be “like the elite” … we should be putting the elite in prison … but we have a Justice Department that simply “seals the elites files” (and never arrests them) … this is why Biden (known to be on the take) is still walking around (and running for President) … this is why Hillary (known to be on the take) is still walking around (and running for President) … and this is likely why Trump (who is working for $1 dollar a year) is being impeached “by the takers” (for not being on the take) … the crooks obviously need to go over Trumps income tax records to find some way (any way) to make him look like a crook (just like them)!!
…ask The Afghans….
the CIVIL WAR has already started it has not reached the shooting stage yet but will within the next 12 months. We should not give them a red target (wearing a maga hat) but we will know how and when to act. The British came marching in red coats make easy targets and we don’t need to be easy targets . Like fort Sumter they will overplay their hand and keep up the war with a false narrative on the very stupid and never ending platitudes of propaganda . Our universities have puked out hatred for 30 years and the young have no idea they are being lied to. Try talking to anybody under 40 they have no clue what in the world you are talking about . Prepare, be still, something ugly is coming soon, very soon and all through history the same thing happens over and over again. The bible says “the wise man sees trouble coming and prepares for it but the stupid keep going right on into destruction.”
also there are some really good articles on PCR webpage that need our attention as he is well rounded on many subjects going on in this world.That is if we care and can pull away from our many distractions .i.e NFL, tv shows,internet etc.
Love overdue interview but worth the wait. 5 Star!
Not sure who’s side out current government is on but I can tell you it didn’t seem to be any positive efforts by some of the past administration. Australia is caught in limbo I feel.
Anyway trade potential agreement for the USA, UK and Australia on the way.
Spring is here so I’m off to tend to the garden.
Mr. Hunter,
That was a great interview.
Thank you William!
Greg
I agree with you William. Great interview! Great guest! PCRs was masterful…Continuously nailing it on so many major issues. He never lost his beat and he never lost my interest.
He reminded me of my father…a real expert marksman!
Great job Greg.
J
Thank you Jennifer!
Greg
What a great interview! I’ve been anxiously awaiting it. Yes, the oligarchs are cruel killers who will do anything to stay in power. The evidence (assassinations are there_And, Greg, you were smart to stop the interview when “lead” came up. We live in a dangerous police state.
If there is a true peasant revolt. Let’s hope it doesn’t go the way of the French Revolution.
My guess is that Americans are too stupid and sedated to fight back against the elites.
But we’ll see. Liberty is strong in American’s hearts. It just needs to be woken up.
Fear not!
Tim, a stoned society is a compliant society. Although I realize the push for legalizing marijuana is multifaceted, I have to wonder if what I said in my first sentence is the unintended but desired goal? Lots of people smoke it, especially the millenials.
Robert – you are 100% correct!
Paul Craig Roberts effectively states: “If Trump is re-elected he will most likely be shot” … but how could the Deep State ever think they can get away with doing again what they did to JFK?? … early in his administration Trump announced that he intended to comply with the deadline for releasing the CIA’s long kept secret JFK records … but at the very last minute “Trump folded”?? … why??? … did Trump grant the CIA’s request for continued secrecy in some sort of secret deal in exchange for leaving him and his family alone?? … making such a deal with Demons and Rats (who have already got the Supreme Court to confirm that the Shadow Government “can kill any American citizen they want” so long it is “necessary to protect national security”) is not what Jesus did in the Garden (and Jesus knew it meant his Crucifixion) … but Trump “is still being crucified” (not with a bullet but with a fake impeachment ploy) … therefore Trump “should break any deal he made with the CIA” (as they are still out to “eliminate him”) and release all the CIA records relating to the JFK assassination!!! … and Trump should also have the new Supreme Court review “and reverse their opinion” that makes it legal for the CIA to kill anyone they want if they simply claim they are doing it to protect the Security of the (elite controlled) State !!
Is the power and authority of the elite controlled National-Security State greater then that of the President of the United States??? … say it isn’t so Trump!!! … https://www.zerohedge.com/political/cia-versus-donald-j-trump
It is now Day 1,000 of Trump’s presidency and still no one has been indicted and arrested for the crimes of sedition and treason against him and our great country! We all know that “timing is everything”, but really? 1,000 days and still not one person indicted/arrested? Not even a mid-level perp busted and a wonderful show trial/military tribunal put on Court TV to discourage further treasonous behavior by all the other corrupt, lying politicians and MSM scum? Not one?! I am beginning to think that all of us conservative Constitution-loving patriots waiting (forever) for anyone of significance to be indicted, tried and jailed/executed, is about as likely as those Dem libtards who really believe that POTUS Trump will be impeached, even with no evidence of a crime. I suspect neither side will see their dreams come true. Same old, same old (corruption and theft from the USA taxpayer, with no one being held accountable). Banana Republic!
A secret deal mmmm. A deal with the Bush and Clinton Regimes , and all whom they represent. So, Barr was appointed as peace keeper. Interesting.
Notice how retail investors were raising cash before the 2009 financial crisis … https://zh-prod-1cc738ca-7d3b-4a72-b792-20bd8d8fa069.storage.googleapis.com/s3fs-public/styles/inline_image_desktop/public/inline-images/flows%20surging%20into%20MM%20funds.jpg?itok=W8stY62B … well they are doing it again now … retail investors are not as dumb as the elite think … the elite are using the “plunge protection team” to keep markets rising (on no earnings) … but ordinary folk can see this … and are acting … they see a financial crisis just around the corner!! … https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/retail-investors-are-acting-if-financial-crisis-just-around-corner
Socialism sucks … https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/worlds-least-free-countries-reveal-just-how-much-socialism-sucks … but it doesn’t stop young people from engaging it and spreading it … with open arms and screaming mouths as they do with their sexually transmitted diseases!!! … https://www.zerohedge.com/health/american-std-cases-rise-record-high
Dr Paul seems to imply that infinite money can prop up the fake economy of shares, bonds and now property like Japan for many decades.I seriously doubt it because exponential debt is on a vertical curve and will thus collapse. When the real economy is starved of money as is happening world wide, the fake economy awash with money, goes to zero.
Thanks Paul, your courage and insights inspires many of us.
Hi Greg
Great interview with PCR!
He has always been ‘on the money’ with his analyses but I have never before heard him give such a succinct and unvarnished ‘lecture’ on the dire state of affairs confronting all freedom-loving, right-thinking people, today.
What to do about it? I wish I knew, and PCR is too wise to venture an opinion!
TPTB blocked, (through bogus vetting procedures) many good people that Trump wanted in his administration and he was then coerced into appointing the Devil’s own disciples. Hindsight is cheap, but one can only wish Trump had nominated Ron Paul, Trey Gowdy, et al, at the very start . . .
Very smart man is PCR
These men … https://zh-prod-1cc738ca-7d3b-4a72-b792-20bd8d8fa069.storage.googleapis.com/s3fs-public/styles/inline_image_desktop/public/inline-images/obrien.jpg?itok=2Ce71Ybt … are doing God’s work by eliminating this mans … https://zh-prod-1cc738ca-7d3b-4a72-b792-20bd8d8fa069.storage.googleapis.com/s3fs-public/styles/inline_image_desktop/public/inline-images/clappy.jpeg?itok=1h9mjTAH … associates on the National Security Council … which are being told to make false claims in order to impeach Trump!!
This is a battle between good and evil … I believe Clapper was asked how many of God’s Commandments has he violated … when he gave this response … https://zh-prod-1cc738ca-7d3b-4a72-b792-20bd8d8fa069.storage.googleapis.com/s3fs-public/styles/inline_image_desktop/public/inline-images/clappy.jpeg?itok=1h9mjTAH
How can America claim to be the world’s police if they help one of their own escape justice?
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2019/10/12/harry-dunn-parents-appeal-witnesses-saw-suspected-driver-car/
I agree with Paul Roberts that the oligarchs and the elites want to crash the system but not because of Trump. I’m in the camp that the oligarchs and the elites know full well the system is not working and is totally unsustainable.
Parts of California have already collapsed where the Homeless have built tent camps. That’s collapse mode folks. The oligarchs and the elite are buying bugout properity and bugout shelters because the day is approaching when the sh*t is going to hit the fan. And they know it! It’s becoming harder and harder to hide. So IMO, that’s why they will collapse the system and blame it on the poor sucker occupying the White House. In this case it happens to be The Donald.
We have approached the time when the elite will just say to the plebs “let them eat cake”. What’s held this all together so far is that the American people have been stupefied for decades with “bread and circuses” i.e. “Dancing With The Stars and Monday Night Football” so they don’t care or can’t connect the dots.
Unfortunately for the elites and the plebs it’s becoming painfully obvious that a small number hold all the wealth around the world and the rest are just scrapping by. It’s the reason the “Yellow Vest” movement got started in France out of all places since they are famous for the French Revolution.
The coming global economic and monetary collapse is a certainty, when is anyone’s guess. But we have been repeatedly warned by financial experts, financial bloggers and former government officials such as Paul Craig Roberts and David Stockman.
It’s not a matter of “IF but WHEN”. Now a Dutch Central Bank is sounding the alarm about an entire system collapse.
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/central-bank-issues-stunning-warning-if-entire-system-collapses-gold-will-be-needed-start
R – I read where Venice Beach, Ca has the 1st republican running in over many, many, many years … And they are giving him a decent chance … I am guessing that the people/Dems are starting to realize and ‘wake up’ to there hands off /everything go policies are the destroyer! A civilized society requires laws and that they be enforced. I guess a vote for a Dem is a vote for people crapping in your front yard, doing drugs in front of your children and encamping where ever the hell they want to and trashing it to a third world environment … but wait aren’t the Dems for the environment?!
You know … has anyone ever noticed how Paul Craig Roberts “giggles a little” when he thinks about the ludicrous actions of the Demon-rats? … well a 2003 scientific study examined the effects of laughter on the activity of natural killer cells (NK cells) in the body which play an important role in the immune system … so it is “very healthy to laugh” … and without knowing it the Demon-rats are probably lowering the Nations Medical Costs with their laughable actions by increasing everyone’s NK cells when Pelosi would say something like “pass this bill without reading it to find out what is in it” … but it has to be genuine laughter … not fake laughter … you can tell the difference between fake and real laughter as they have different sonic qualities … we can probably use this to our advantage in investing also … developing a real/fake laughter ratio for trading gold for instance … like measuring the laughter when Stan makes a prediction that gold will crash just when the Fed decides to do QE 4-ever … if we get a high laughter ratio (we buy gold) … and if we get a low laughter ratio (we sell gold) … same with the coming 2020 election … if we get a high laughter ratio over for instance Pelosi’s call for impeachment “before having any facts” … then we can be more certain of a second term for Trump!!
Turn on the fake news every night to watch the idiot Demon-rats … so you can get a big laugh (to reduce your medical bills) and hence won’t have to see that doctor Obama promised we could see (but can’t)!! … https://kao.kendal.org/news/2019/07/23/laughter-for-good-health/?gclid=Cj0KCQjw3JXtBRC8ARIsAEBHg4nE2KZgZIFSDHV8mUzs8TCWrFsHWMqvmTFlVRjmjApkdLIDAI3SqtcaAgnsEALw_wcB
We have “commie” Clowns to the left of us … and “warmonger” Jokers to the right of us … luckily Trump is in the middle with us … let’s keep it that way in 2020!!
PCR fails to understand that President Trump is a 4-D chess player. Why arrest a ‘whistle-blower’ when that whistle-blower will give up far more than if detained? The Chinese military treatise ‘The Art of War’ authored by Sun Tzu offers as a central tenet the strategy: Why destroy an enemy who is already busy destroying themselves? The Democrats and their puppet masters are growing more desperate, and thus more self-destructive by the day and the wonderful U.S. public are realising this reality in accelerating numbers.
Why is Trump helping Anne Sacoolas evade justice using diplomatic immunity? This shows the low esteem allies are held in.
Isn’t it amazing how the US has both the highest number of prisoners and the highest per capita incarceration rate of every country in the entire modern world … and yet … the Justice Department can’t arrest or hold “one single elite” in a jail cell … even Epstien got out (that dead body they showed was obviously not Epstein’s) … so ordinary folks are locked up (for all kinds of minor crimes) … but when the elites “commit treason” all they get is “sealed indictments that are never acted upon”!! … https://www.zerohedge.com/political/locked-how-modern-prison-industrial-complex-puts-so-many-americans-jail
I bet if the Justice department had the actual video tape footage of Clinton filling a wheelbarrow full with our Fort Knox gold and wheeling it out to his Bentley with Hillary behind the wheel … they would put it in “a sealed file” never to ever be opened or acted upon!!
I bet the sealed files they likely found in King Tut’s tomb … listing the theft and crookery done by the elites at that time … were quickly locked up in London vaults … so that when the evil “elite” mummy’s are brought back to life (using genetic technology and their DNA) … these elite won’t be incarcerated for their previous crimes!!
Don’t worry about me … I’m not smoking what Stan is … just a little humor … it’s healthy for the immune system!!
In Canada, I hate politicians shoving it in my face and the media doing a circus of coverage to encourage our younger generation to become gay.
It is totally destroying the family dynamics…it also gives the excuse to bring in more immigrants to fill the missing children that is now too expensive to have.
Hi Greg,
I haven’t commented on your site for quite awhile.
I consider this to be Paul Craig Robert’s most powerful interview I have ever heard. I hope and pray it gets widely shared. He clearly and irrefutably laid out the corruption of our political system, along with the Media. We have an on-going coup, in plain sight, against a sitting president.
Of course at the end of the interview speaking of the need for “lead”,
Mr. Roberts was certainly not advocating taking other people’s food!
I believe, in his own way, he was showing just how dire a financial collapse would be.
Thank you for coming back and weighing in Craig!
Greg
I love Mr Roberts. Great job Greg. I would caution, however, about calling the American people stupid and lemmings. What they are is unaware and uninformed because they’ve been lied to mercilessly by their media and government and are far too trusting of both. But Mr Roberts has been there. I clearly remember my repeated emails to him in the years after 9/11 trying to get him to recognize it as a false flag. It took him awhile to see that but he came around just like many good people do when they’re exposed to the facts Often enough. So please Greg (and Paul) keep hitting people with the cold hard facts.
Speaking of facts, have you seen maybe the most powerful speech that will go down in history?
https://m.youtube.com/watch?ebc=ANyPxKrVV3kT5oSnfngqGLv5_ZiCH1bB61qrJ759XegpDu98ydSBGSl3ZoS7t8INlaCDqyeapINj&v=OmwfVeR1EC8
I showed my wife and she couldn’t believe this wasn’t all over the msm and social media. Like you talked about, people aren’t allowed to see anything positive from Trump but I believe that is going to change. This could also be dangerous for him (ala JFK). Would love to hear your thoughts Greg.
Stay positive Mr Roberts and keep up the great work Mr Hunter!
Thank you for posting this Matt
AWESOME! Thanks for posting Matt! Typing with tears running down my face. I’m a 24 year Army veteran. This breaks my heart… Chip
Matt
Thanks for the link. Great speech . . . everyone should get to see and hear it.
I love Dr Roberts ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤
Greg,
I have long believed that the only way to defeat a system that is so corrupt, is to collapse it, and start over. I’m not the only one.
https://youtu.be/
There is a reason why military plans have been put in place to work with local and civil authorities, in the event of civil unrest, and why the marine reserves are being called up, and troops are being withdrawn from Syria. The time for the event is fast approaching.
Let’s be honest. What President Trump is doing, is the best job of bearbaiting I have ever seen. There isn’t a day that passes where he’s not poking the deep state in the chest, daring them to do something. But we all know how gutless these maggots are. Just read Gina’s post. But, just like everybody else, they all have their breaking point. And at some point, they will drop the soft coup attempt, and go for the throat. It’s just a matter of time. And when they do, there will be cells in Gitmo waiting for them, and military judges ready to conduct the trials of treason. It’s coming folks. This is the only way it could have been accomplished. Our current system was just to far gone to save, and Donald Trump knew it.
Maradmin 550/19
https://www.marines.mil/News/Messages/Messages-Display/Article/1979422/manpower-guidance-for-activation-and-deactivation-of-reserve-component-rc-marin
Emergency disaster without warning in the homeland. How much more clear can it be? Any shadow government capable of killing a sitting president, stealing trillions of dollars, and invading countries to loot their wealth, is capable of doing anything.
Take your pick. Economic collapse. EMP. Bio weapons. Grid down. They’re all on the table. And let’s not forget UN forces are already on the ground here thanks to President Obama. This isn’t fear mongering. These are facts. Law enforcement I work with have been prepping for EMP attacks for years. I pray it doesn’t come to that, because then you will find out how much you don’t know about survival.
How soon we forget.
https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/executive-order-coordinating-national-resilience-electromagnetic-pulses/
Like all good Americans if it ain’t in our face, we change the channel and move onto the next subject. Or like my good friend says, we”ll worry about it when it happens. Unfortunately, life doesn’t give you a do over. You’ve got two choices. Prepare now and look stupid, facing critics who all know better. Or, look stupid later with the critics, and die. Is this really a choice?
Nothing wrong with pushing gold and silver Greg. Better to push self sufficiency and having items for barter that are needed for other’s survival.
Well… if he didn’t scare you off before Greg, he should scare you by now.
Trump gets shot by his second term? HA!!!
The Man is not stupid, he got in this knowing he had the ultimate security machine. It was the Generals that assured his safety and they did a great job, and as time goes on his safety and security increases, not decreases.
Everyone I speak to are expecting this economy to dip, and not because of Trump. They have seen bubbles before and this is a big one. I get to speak to “deplorables” all over the Country.
Even the guy I work with, who was a Hitlery supporter and hated Trump, turned to the right. THIS is where the Country is going. NO ONE TRUSTS THE WHORE ENEMY MEDIA… NO ONE!
Please, Mr. Roberts, you are good with the economy but when it comes to political reality, you’re not quite there.
You and others like you had Trump dead a few years ago. HE IS STILL ALIVE AND WILL GO DOWN IN HISTORY AS THE GREATEST LIVE PRESIDENT EVER!!!
The Man dealt with the Mafia! He knows protection and made sure it was provided for him and his Family for DECADES FORWARD!!
The fledgling US colonies were utterly stupid, to believe the Native Americans were savages, and thus it was OK to push them off their land – because they didn’t covet it – they agreed to share it w/ the Colonials. Someone told the colonists of their ‘backward’ ways, and the people bought it – never thinking to check it out for themselves – never wanting to try to speak to them. We called them ignorant because they didn’t speak our language, never owning our ignorance, of not knowing how to speak their language.
So America will end a 2nd time, as people are tuned in to reality TV that keeps folks in their stupors, and to a news media that promotes the elite’s agenda. While there is always hope, there is always the awareness that our kingdom is not of this world. We all wanted DT to ride in and overthrow the machinery – like the followers of Jesus wanted 1986 yrs. ago.
Perhaps a DT ouster will have deplorables awaken to the inner kingdom that JC pointed to – the kingdom within – that Frankl found in the concentration camps – the power to not be a victim to circumstances, but a victor in rising above them. To live in the world, but not of it … away from accepting the mark of the beast, that is surely coming.
“The people” voted in the “elites” and kept them in office, you ninny. The real issue is our government has been corrupted. Unless there is a firm term limit law for all elected officials, it can never be fixed either. That has not happened and so change is promised but somehow, never quite happens. We are stuck with what we have and many would say, with what we deserve for our unwillingness to “do something about it”. This is how all empires die. They just rot away, like Rome did.
Thanks Greg, I too wondered what happened to PCR. Listening to the discussion between you two was a great start to the morning. William Barr and the Justice Department really do need to do their job — Law and Order, Justice… (pin drop).
Watching the Dems proceedings to not-impeach Trump from now until November 2020 is getting old. Hopefully it will also get old for the voters and they will realize the Dems only action for two years has been to raise a BS case against the President which even by then will have gone nowhere. People will start tuning out as they hear about the 7th, 8th, 9th un-named Whistleblower with secondhand evidence.
In 2020, President Trump wins again and the Dems lose the House.
On another topic…
‘Central Bank Issues Stunning Warning: “If The Entire System Collapses, Gold Will Be Needed To Start Over” ‘
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/central-bank-issues-stunning-warning-if-entire-system-collapses-gold-will-be-needed-start
…”As for the timing of the “great monetary reset”, which other central banks have already quietly hinted at themselves amid massive repatriation of physical gold from the New York Fed to various European central banks such as Germany and Austria, we are confident that the trust-keepers of the current establishment – such as other central banks and the IMF – will be kind enough to provide ample advance notice to the citizens of the “developed” world to exchange their fiat into hard assets. Or, then again, perhaps not.” …
Good timely interview Greg
definition of oligarchy
ol·i·gar·chy (ŏl′ĭ-gär′kē, ō′lĭ-)
n. pl. ol·i·gar·chies
1.
a. Government by a few, especially by a small faction of persons or families.
b. Those making up such a government.
2. A state governed by a few persons.
ol′i·gar′chic, ol′i·gar′chi·cal adj.
If we do not go after & indict & try this “small faction of persons or families.” this coup will never end. Take their assets & put them in prison & swing them from a rope for high treason. Do it for our children & make the RULE OF LAW mean something in the USA ……..again.
People need to prep for the economy to be crashed next year. As I have said time after time after time. Food – water – any meds you may need & the brass & lead you will need to protect you & yours. Time to kick the corrupt bankers out of the USA for good.
Where are the indictments? There are over 100000 sealed indictments. Why does the DOJ do nothing? Real investigations do not have leaks. When will the indictments become unsealed? After the declassification of evidence. The deep state is totally insane because something big is going to happen.
Mike, It appears Clif High has reviewed the large sealed indictment thing and he believes that to be bunk using his new computer search codehe is working on…since if one applies certain metrics…when you add ‘felony’ to that number in the data base…only around 1000 appears to be of ‘felony’ status?
@ 34:00 in
https://youtu.be/kX3lQjkRWQA
One indictment can apply to many people. Why seal so many indictments that are not a felony? Do military courts need indictments for treason? Something big is going to happen and the US military is behind it.
Read up on current Federal Law. Just 2 of these should already be cause enough to take out anyone who claims to be above the Law & be immune from their conspiracy with illegal actions & calls of violence to overthrow the Republic of the USA and/or POTUS Trump. They are subject to indictment, arrest, prosecution NOW…IF we had those with the will to carry out the Federal Laws already in place.
1) 18 U.S. Code § 2384 – Seditious conspiracy
If two or more persons in any State or Territory, or in any place subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, conspire to overthrow, put down, or to destroy by force the Government of the United States, or to levy war against them, or to oppose by force the authority thereof, or by force to prevent, hinder, or delay the execution of any law of the United States, or by force to seize, take, or possess any property of the United States contrary to the authority thereof, they shall each be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than twenty years, or both.
(June 25, 1948, ch. 645, 62 Stat. 808; July 24, 1956, ch. 678, § 1, 70 Stat. 623; Pub. L. 103–322, title XXXIII, § 330016(1)(N), Sept. 13, 1994, 108 Stat. 2148.)
2) 18 U.S. Code § 2385 – Advocating overthrow of Government
Whoever knowingly or willfully advocates, abets, advises, or teaches the duty, necessity, desirability, or propriety of overthrowing or destroying the government of the United States or the government of any State, Territory, District or Possession thereof, or the government of any political subdivision therein, by force or violence, or by the assassination of any officer of any such government; or
Whoever, with intent to cause the overthrow or destruction of any such government, prints, publishes, edits, issues, circulates, sells, distributes, or publicly displays any written or printed matter advocating, advising, or teaching the duty, necessity, desirability, or propriety of overthrowing or destroying any government in the United States by force or violence, or attempts to do so; or
Whoever organizes or helps or attempts to organize any society, group, or assembly of persons who teach, advocate, or encourage the overthrow or destruction of any such government by force or violence; or becomes or is a member of, or affiliates with, any such society, group, or assembly of persons, knowing the purposes thereof—
Shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than twenty years, or both, and shall be ineligible for employment by the United States or any department or agency thereof, for the five years next following his conviction.
If two or more persons conspire to commit any offense named in this section, each shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than twenty years, or both, and shall be ineligible for employment by the United States or any department or agency thereof, for the five years next following his conviction.
As used in this section, the terms “organizes” and “organize”, with respect to any society, group, or assembly of persons, include the recruiting of new members, the forming of new units, and the regrouping or expansion of existing clubs, classes, and other units of such society, group, or assembly of persons.
(June 25, 1948, ch. 645, 62 Stat. 808; July 24, 1956, ch. 678, § 2, 70 Stat. 623; Pub. L. 87–486, June 19, 1962, 76 Stat. 103; Pub. L. 103–322, title XXXIII, § 330016(1)(N), Sept. 13, 1994, 108 Stat. 2148.)
3) 18 U.S. Code § 373 – Solicitation to commit a crime of violence
(a) Whoever, with intent that another person engage in conduct constituting a felony that has as an element the use, attempted use, or threatened use of physical force against property or against the person of another in violation of the laws of the United States, and under circumstances strongly corroborative of that intent, solicits, commands, induces, or otherwise endeavors to persuade such other person to engage in such conduct, shall be imprisoned not more than one-half the maximum term of imprisonment or (notwithstanding section 3571) fined not more than one-half of the maximum fine prescribed for the punishment of the crime solicited, or both; or if the crime solicited is punishable by life imprisonment or death, shall be imprisoned for not more than twenty years.
(c) It is not a defense to a prosecution under this section that the person solicited could not be convicted of the crime because he lacked the state of mind required for its commission, because he was incompetent or irresponsible, or because he is immune from prosecution or is not subject to prosecution.
The only problem at hand isn’t laws in place to stop the rebellion of the Intel Community against the Constitution & the Laws of the United States, it is the willingness to take those seditious traitors out & a group of those in law enforcement & judiciary to see such is fully enforced.
Having physical precious metals is like having economic crash insurance…
It’s really hard to disagree with Dr Roberts. He’s been in the trenches with President Reagan and knows the system. I have to take what he is saying as truth – he’s such an experienced man and has integrity.
I just wish he would say something about God being involved why and how Trump won and why things are happening they way they are.
I’ve asked the same questions .. THEY KNOW HOW THIS WENT DOWN WHERE ARE THE ARRESTS?
Ive asked that a million times.
If God is truly involved – Then arrest and the HUGE clean up will happen in Gods time.
iI God is not involved .. Then Lord please help Donald Trump, His supporters, as well as all the citizens in the US.
I don’t think I’ve ever heard Dr Craig mention God in anything, I don’t know if he’s a believer. I just wish I could hear such a smart man say it…. Say that Trump in place for an Extrodinary reason and God is involved. That’s my belief. Someone like Dr. Roberts saying that … would make me happy.
Thank you Greg and Craig
God Bless you Both
Paul Anthony
Greg –
Great interview with PCR !
Love to see Kevin Shipp too !
Please line up Victor David Hanson for your next one.
Paid whores is right!!!
Of course we’ve seen this political/state internal warfare before, or weren’t you alive for JFK & the Kennedy’s demise. This is the USA not so very different from anyone else really
Outstanding interview.
He’s still appears totally calm but is he in fact seething? PCR has become more and more ‘plain-talking’ with his fellow citizens recently, his consternation surfacing more and more. Reading him every day for ages now, I notice can it. His frustration is like road-rage (or radiation, LoL) – it’s cumulative. It builds up! And PCR has had it, you can tell.
Hey in a perfect world, Trump would repeat in a re-election without rolling out any charges against anybody. Then in second term, the Justice Department (sic) would have all the charges prepared, all ready to go. In a perfect world.
The Trump opposition’s only chance against justice at this time is to drag their own ‘charges and allegations’ out into the light – AKA the true facts against them – and try to discredit everything as partisan election vitriol! With the media’s help. And hope and pray that America falls for it…
Greg,
Kudos to you Greg Hunter you have matured into a fine interviewer.
Kudos for interviewing Dr. Craig Roberts a rare man who speaks the truth.
Money is the root of all evil and the root of money in America is THE FEDERAL RESERVE. There is no hope for America unless the Federal Reserve is eliminated and power of honest money is given back to the United States Treasury.
The Democrat party is like a garbage can as it smells to High Heaven. The theme song for the Domocrat debates should be ‘SEND IN THE CLOWNS’. Hollywood and TV celebrities who bash President Trump are truly Mentally Ill and devoid of ant patriotic duty. I ask the nitwit Democrats running for President and want to eliminate Guns and Rifles how this country would have beeen founded without them. Look what has happened to this country since Bible Reading was eliminated from the public Schools (1963). You idiots in California, keep on voting Democrats into office and your state will be completely destroyed. At all costs THE FEDERAL RESERVE MUST BE REPLACED BY THE RETURN OF THE UNITED STATES TREASURY OR ALL HOPE WILL BE LOST UNLESS THERE IS DEVINE INTERVENTION.
You can bet on it….
Jallen
Not sure that’s such a bad idea. There’s no telling where this will end up if that’s really the end game. There’s lots of forces at play. Trump is not the good guy here, nor is the establishment. Best case scenario, they wipe out each other. We can only hope to see it coming and take action accordingly. That means paying attention to articles like this and planning accordingly. As it stands now, the banks are already on Fed life support, good riddance. If they think Capitalism is so great for us, than we seriously need to make sure those bailouts never happen.
Greg,
The only “Haymaker” that would be meaningful at this point would be for Trump to issue a national address in which he declares a state of emergency due to rampant corruption of government and corporate media as evidenced by the facts surrounding 9/11. The official story CANNOT withstand scrutiny and should be brought before an international court. The so called ‘deep state’ and their fake media are hiding behind that absurd story which has been thoroughly disproved by the thousands of experts and PhD’s that participated in the recent UAF analysis. The spotlight needs to be on 9/11 because it reveals the extent of the institutionalized corruption that stands in the way of a legitimate Presidency and governance. Period. We cannot proceed until that precedent is fully acknowledged and accepted, and Trump is the only person on the planet who has the platform to accomplish this needed breakthrough. Until this breakthrough happens we just have more BS politicking within the same corrupt political arena. END OF DISCUSSION.
DJW, good point!
For many years, the truth about 9/11 was a hurdle too high for me to jump. My brain just wouldn’t let me consider as credible the idea that US establishment insiders could have been involved in such diabolical murder and mayhem! However, the credibility of thousands of reputable architects and engineers and the evidence they present eventually opened my eyes to the horrible truth. That, and reading ‘The Creature Fron Jekyll Island’ by G Edward Griffin assisted in my ‘awakening’.
Once ‘awake’, it’s impossible not to see fakery and propaganda everywhere. It becomes hard not to ridicule those still held firmly in the ‘matrix’ – but then again, I was once one of those blissfully unaware citizens of the Orwellian dystopia.
http://architectsandengineersfor911truth.org
All the experts like greg hunter, sean hannity et al keep talking about coming indictments and take down of corrupts but it never happens and these same people are quiet about lack of movement. Hunter said it back in May, Hannity and others say it every night. Why no Voices?
Greg,
What can one possibly say after such an interview? If Paul Craig Roberts says it’s so, than IT IS.
Dr. Roberts,
Excellent interview and thank you so much for taking the time to highlight the need for self defense articles. Hint hint.
Lo Iyrah!
Shalom,
CC
Truly ominous stuff.
Greg Hunter – “So you should protect yourself because that’s a possibility.”
Dr. Roberts – “How can you protect yourself?”
Wow, Dr.Roberts scared me when he said that. Are we doomed?
This is the darkest most perilous prognostication you have ever had on your show. Maybe we should all prepare for total end times based on PCR. Their is zero hope for the world
and America that we will ever live in peace and happiness. We can not live without the
possibility that evil will be overcome and the good shall inherit the earth.
It is just about time for a new American revolution. However is had to be delayed due to lack of interest and obesity.
Hi Greg:
Your interviews are now part of my Sunday morning routine (as are the other two installments during the week). 🙂
May I offer a little bit of Monday morning quarterbacking for this one (two questions that occurred to me while watching):
1) The repeated mentions of the oligarchs and later reference to NY banks — I was wondering who all PCR considers “oligarchs,” e.g., powers behind even the NY banks;
2) PCR was almost (IMHO) stating that MMT could work; that the central banks could “print” to infinity. I would like to have asked him something along the lines of: “Is there not a point at which the immutable laws of economics, i.e., economic reality must come to the fore? Perhaps something that they would characterize as a ‘Black Swan event?'”
Again, this is just some Monday morning quarterbacking related to this particular interview — if I didn’t love your interviews they would not be part of my weekly routine.
Greg,
PCR is well respected, has a very pragmatic point of view, supported by history and difficult to disagree with given the current state of the US government/citizenry.
I am constantly reminded by family and others that nothing is going to change, to accept the disorder of things and acquiesce; however that is not acceptable!
The surprise election of Donald Trump and the resultant hysteria of the corrupt opposition proves that things can and will change.
The corrupt oligarchs/deep state do not have absolute control, that is in God’s hands
The struggle for right is what is important; make a choice hopelessness or HOPE!
Fellow Patriots: For some time now I have been entertaining the possibility that the DOJ will never indict known criminals. The absence of justice should be becoming obvious to those who still operate in the Spirit of patriotic truth. If the DOJ does not act soon, then we can safely say that our Constitutional rule of law has, indeed, been replaced by a tyrannical cabal of wealthy families. We Patriots – lovers of truth – can see how these agents of evil use propaganda to manipulate truth and deceive weak minds.
For years our educational system has produced mind-numbed robots who are totally ignorant of the wisdom of the Constitution and Bill of Rights vis-a-vis human nature (history). The most expedient way to restore the rule of law is to strip the private FR of its power to “create” money by fiat and to break up the monopoly of the 5 or 6 corporations that disseminate propaganda. If PCR is right, then Trump has the power to do these two things right now. The question is, can we Patriots be mobilized to unite behind him before the cabal destroys what is left of our economic freedom?
They want us to believe that the debt they have created is our debt. It is not. Whatever power they have, they have because enough people believe this lie. All their so called wealth and power comes from their ability to control the creation of fiat money. Take that away, and we take away their power. Replace their dollar with real money backed by gold. If we let them, they will replace our current dollar-denominated system of control with a more wicked digital system.
We need a grass-roots revival that does not depend on their media for the dissemination of information. This has been developing, but it needs to be more explicit and focused. The Spirit of Truth must move in our hearts to those around us at a grass-roots level. We must also take our educational system away from the socialists. We must mandate the teaching of Constitutional principles. Our rallying cry is TO THE BALLOT BOX!!!!
Cole Davis
Love your sentiments, and agree, however I must add a caveat to your conclusion: “TO THE BALLOT BOX!!!!”
“It’s not the votes that count, it’s the people who count the votes” Stalin.
Has Trump brought the electoral system fully under honest control? Ballot stuffing was clearly in evidence during the midterms! An honest voting system is a primary requirement of a true democracy. Sorry to be cynical, but I’m not convinced a truely fair electoral system exists anywhere in the world today. If elections were honest, then ‘populist’ candidates would be winning by even bigger margins than they appear to be.
Seems like we will have widespread violence, before we have widespread justice.
We already have widespread uncertainty. Perhaps widespread panic is next.
Hi Greg,
This video is absolutely amazing in how the Candian Politicians are doing a mass immigration at all costs. Neglecting Canadian infrastructure and Canadian manufacturing. Spending and needing more money to bring in more to keep this inflated system going. It was those mass immigration policies that kept Canadian housing market highly inflated.
They currently need more money and double the immigrant intake to keep the housing from collapsing.
Truly has decimated the Canadian culture.
Is it a wonder the middle class has been decimated?
https://youtu.be/n4JD75tmNBc
Greg,
Just watched the interview with PCR, he is saying what most people know to be true. I believe the shadow government will do everything they can to oust Trump before the next election because they know without a doubt that Trump is going to win in 2020. If the coup attempts fail, I believe the shadow government will have Trump smoked.
O.K., here I go again, sitting on the end of a limb, sticking my neck out.
Thanks for having Paul Craig Roberts on, I always have to listen to him. He’s very knowledgeable and wise. But they are not going to crash the market right now, and here’s why.
Appearances aside, the people who are really in control of the USA are the same people who control the banks and own and control the media. They are not crazy or stupid. Rather, their objective is to divide the country, because this will make it easier for them to achieve their purpose, which is domination of our people and destruction of our nation. Also, they are pragmatists, willing to do whatever may be required in achieving their goals, regardless of morals, ethics, law, or other considerations. Liberal Democrats are more prone to violently acting out their own frustrations, because they have had instilled into them—mostly by the media, but also by the FED, and also by deceived and deluded educators—incorrect ideas and misdirected motives, which have now made them more likely to take violent action based on misunderstandings and false information. If a Democrat is elected president, such persons will think they themselves have less reason to react violently, and our enemy’s objective of achieving division will be harder to bring to fruition and exploit. But if Trump wins, then the Democrats will perceive themselves as having more than enough reason to commit extreme actions, to which the Republicans can then be expected to express disapproval, with more or less force, driven by self-righteousness and the illusion of necessity, and this will be consistent with the goals our enemy wishes to achieve, which are more violent discord, stronger authoritarianism, increased Socialism, sooner or later a dictatorship, and then Communism.
The main point here is that the battle now going on between the Republicans and Democrats is a consequence of division created—on purpose!—by the owners of the media and their lackeys, for the achievement of particular outcomes fatal to our interests, which, speaking strictly in military terms, makes the media our mortal enemy.
If the market crashes before the election, just ignore everything I’ve said here, for I’ve been wrong before. But if the market doesn’t crash, then the interpretation which I have stated here is probably correct.
Yup, we love PCR. And he’s got a kitty, sleeping in the background. He frankly illuminated the one major drawback to President Trump’s time in office. Since he isn’t an insider he just doesn’t know who he can or can’t trust and appoint. Bolton was a prime example. The majority of his close advisers, appointees, and the thousands of Obama holdovers haven’t done Trump right. The good ones, like General Flynn, were quickly sidelined by lies and legal quagmire. I had early hopes that he would call in help from people like PCR and Catherine Austin Fitts. Our President needs our prayers.
Isaiah 10 (NIV)
1 Woe to those who make unjust laws,
to those who issue oppressive decrees,
2 to deprive the poor of their rights
and withhold justice from the oppressed of my people,
making widows their prey
and robbing the fatherless.
3 What will you do on the day of reckoning,
when disaster comes from afar?
To whom will you run for help?
Where will you leave your riches?
4 Nothing will remain but to cringe among the captives
or fall among the slain.
Gen. Flynn has his own problems to deal with…not the ‘pure’ white knight he is purported to be…one should study his case and that of his bus, partner also facing prison to better understand the underlying participation in events leading up to the coup and attempted frame up of POTUS Trump…
https://brassballs.blog/
That was the best, most informative and insightful interview I have heard in a long time. Congratulations Greg and PCR.
PCR said, in essence, that Americans have been robbed of their own history – This is very true. For some forbidden history go to http://www.ctwilcox.ca
The thing about Trump’s presidency is that he seems to suspiciously select deep-state’rs for key cabinet positions. Barr is no exception. I mean, when one examine’s Barr’s career path he’s clearly been a trusted member of the elites. So, to ask this man to suddenly turn on everyone he’s previously served is asking a lot. I like Trump and want him to be successful, but he seems to deliberately pick players on his team that are likely to disappoint. Its now a predictable trend. Specific to Barr, I pray he’ll do an about-face and drag the wrong-do’ers to justice. But, somewhat predictably, he hasn’t. I’m reminded of Einstein’s definition of insanity, “doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different outcome.” It might just be that this battle has been won by the elites and we just haven’t realized it yet. I hope not.
Greg, Interesting article about gov’t now requiring reporting of ‘purchases’ ? How is buying something a ‘taxable’ event? Personally most do not have any cryptos…but I support the crypto owners suit to then force PM holders and buyers to report their purchases and holdings as well…. PRE-CONFISCATION and all that ! lol
https://www.zerohedge.com/crypto/irs-adds-question-crypto-usage-new-income-tax-form-draft
Only shows how desperate the gov’t = the FED and Central bankers are…
What’s next? How much do you have in your pantry?
Soon – we want your guns, then your Cryptos and PM and an immediate ‘donation’ will be taken from your savings and checking accounts, and new snap cards for those on the appropriate party listing with established ‘social credit’ ?
Yes – US freedom is rapidly has been replaced by crony liberties = pay to play, permits, fees, licenses, credit scores, and party favors… Much like the Civil War -which did not free the slaves but enslaved the rest of the citizens …installed the FED, put the nation in bankruptcy, confiscated the PM and made all the STATES in effect corporate controlled… example = Metro1313
Time U.S. citizens and residents do their own homework, ignore the MSM and most elected people that were to ‘represent’ the people…but have only been doing so for THE PEOPLE within the District of Columbia that undermine States by sub-corporations of Counties and Metro agenda? = smart cities, sanctuary cities etc… is this not but of a la ICELI or AGENDA 21 style approach of undermining National sovereignty?
Worth a read…and maybe next interview Paul Craig Roberts might be asked about it?
http://freeamerican.com/Images/METROchapter1.pdf
The top levels of the DOJ, FBI and probably most of the other alphabet agencies are corrupt. The IG IC Micheal Atkinson is one of them. You can’t trust the MSM, nor AP, heck even NPR. It’s been controlled for decades, but it’s beginning to look desperate with what the news releases they are trying to push these days. Trump, Barr and Durham have to run the details of this corruption abroad to foreign nations to gain support and reinforce it’s legitimacy. The internet is probably the only thing that makes it possible to expose and stop this corruption in the top levels of DC.
I have read many articles by DOCTOR Paul Craig Roberts. He is entertaining though his abject condescension of the American people wears thin. At least he avoids the word deplorable. I suppose he is above that.
You’re missing the point entirely. The ‘deplorables’ are the ones who get it. The deplorables don’t follow the elites. The libtards follow the elites.
See Trillions Looted Judson Witham …… I am THE WHISTLE BLOWER
Dr. Roberts is spot on, on most of his wise remarks. Precious metals is another problem. The Brics have been rapidly increasing their gold and silver supplies and will no doubt be demanding precious metals in lieu of dollars for trade imbalances. Trump seems to be aware of what is coming as that explains his comments and current negotiations with other countries to try and eliminate past imbalances. It would be nice for Dr Roberts to fill in the 5 W’s to answer what is coming when precious metals prices are set and controlled by the Brics.
“Omerta” Trump has broken the con code. If I were him, I’d move the Administration onto a military base and fire the entire CIA – every last one of em from around the world and start over with the mandate they began with in 47.
Do it now, get them before they get him. He’d be supported by the world, and those who opposed it would show their colors.
Ain’t gonna happen, but a nice dream to end this plunge into the abyss.
Not wanting to take the grace of God for granted, but the reason we pray for our president, is that God would protect him and expose and PUNISH the evil doers. I refuse to give in, which is what Roberts is alluding to, but will continue to hope and pray. We all know this country is secretly controlled by the ruling elite, but God gave us Trump for a reason.
Seems to me that the Fed is already in the process of recapitalizing the banks so that initially they can buy all the debt being issued to fund our bloated government spending. There is obviously not enough money in the system to fund the debt; so they print, give it to the banks, and then the banks give it back in exchange for debt.
And, maybe secondarily, as this now will go on until at least January, and maybe forever, this is part of what Dr. Roberts is saying – saving the NY banks before they take down the system.
Pump then full of money in advance.
Anyone that says that violent revolution is not an option in the face of this tyranny and the total disregard for the cornerstones of Western civilization does not have any options, but the one that they are left with as a subservient obedient type of human cattle i.e. goyim.
How does it feel to be so cowardly? To think so little of yourself? To be willing to destroy so many others and their nations for nothing? What do you get from the wars? LGBTQ and slap down?
GREG,america will be in a war soon,and their PEACE PEOPLE ,the muslim BRACK OBAMA the man of peace,will take over after they take TRUMP OUT,ALL of america will celebrate his return as LEADER OF AMERICA,the bastard is THE SON OF PERDITION,and he will go down in history as the worse KILLER IN HISTORY,he will kill almost everyone in america,and Paul Craig Roberts will have been proven right..
“Arizona”, are you familiar with the work of G.A. Stewart?
“Absolutely, but at first I missed it, because when I published The Age of Desolation in 2010, I was expecting a war of arms to be the tool for reshaping, as it had been throughout history. However, the Muslim invasion of Europe came about through a soft-war, Barack Obama’s Arab Spring.”
“The construction of Barack Obama is so obvious and apparent with every record of his past sealed, that he is clearly on the path to greater things than the former President of the United States.”
“Once again, I will remind all readers that Nostradamus’ Black King must be Barack Obama. I solved the most infamous Nostradamus’ anagram of all time in 2009.”
https://theageofdesolation.com/nostradamus/index.php/2019/10/13/insanity-now-chaos-later-part-ii/
Hey Stan … the Fed may be bailing out Deutsche Bank but the Dutch Central Bank is telling the people of the world “to own gold” … as owning physical gold will be necessary “to re-start your life” after the banksters bring the fiat system down (not only to get rid of Trump but to solve their collapsing Ponzi fiat paper IOU economic scheme) … https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/central-bank-issues-stunning-warning-if-entire-system-collapses-gold-will-be-needed-start
Monetary failure is becoming more and more evident … so it’s not just Dutch Bank warning people (everyone needs to own some physical gold) … https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/monetary-failure-becoming-inevitable
Paul: The Dutch central bank is a small in insignificant central bank. What they do has no impact on the world monetary system
So what you are trying to tell me Stan? … that because the Dutch Central Bank “is small” and doesn’t have as much gold these other Central Banks … http://www.usfunds.com/media/images/frank-talk-images/2019_ft/JUL-DEC/Countries-with-largest-gold-holdings-09032019.png … it can’t impact the world monetary system the way the Central Banks with lots more gold can … and therefore I should ignore what the Dutch Central Bank says?? … because the Central Banks with “lots more gold” are now made powerless to impact the world monetary system “because the Dutch Bank has less gold then them”??? … according to your reasoning Stan you are now deemed powerless to pick up your cup of java in the morning … because it is impossible for an ant on your breakfast table to lift that cup of coffee???
Yeah you’re right Stan. A 6BLN investment in Gold is meaningless in a (CB) world of infinite counterfeiting of debt based fiat. No impact whatsoever…..but they do apparently have an Insurance policy. One that protects the interests of their member Banks, the respective shareholders and depositors.
Can we say the same about our FED and the UNAUDITED Gold?
If you want to make a statement like that you’d better have some substance behind it….or at least try to comprehend the overt meaning of what is being said.
Well, short term,
http://www.321gold.com/editorials/ceotechnician/ceotechnician101319.html
I’m watching Xi…..they 1) need someone in the White House that will contain the MIC , 2) need a functioning US economy and 3) need the US pork to feed their people. And Donald needs them at the table to support the Stock Market perceptions. https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/trade-deal-done-3300-next-stop-market
So a deal will be announced by both sides……and we get a “correction” in gold.
Longer term https://phibetaiota.net/2019/10/special-what-can-we-expect-from-trump-is-pastor-chuck-baldwin-also-a-chosen-one/
Keep up your awesome reporting !!!
Thank you “Lion”!
Greg
Thank you for having Paul Craig Roberts on again. I’ve been reading his articles for many years. This may be his most serious interview yet. I am grateful towards the end that he started chuckling in his famous way. I have that very same cynical mannerism. My husband calls it the “Paul Craig Roberts chuckle”. We are in serious times indeed.
Sadly and Unfortunately, the debt based monetary system we have been saddled with must and will collapse. It can’t do anything else. The Constitution is no longer even read much less adhered to by…well just about anyone.
The people in charge will, as PCR says, collapse the system if they can’t remove Trump.
It is their only move left. They, and the rest of the world, knows that once a single domino falls, the jig is up and the scam, fraud, and corruption will be exposed to the sleeping masses. The first big wealthy power person who gets arrested will take them all down with them. Just as Hillary Clinton said “If I go down, you all go with me”.
There’s a reason George H.W. Bush said that if the American People knew what we were doing, they’d hang us from the nearest tree!
Hillary Clinton said that if Donald Trump gets elected we will all hand from the noose!
We have been a Corporation since 1867, and that should be the biggest issue we should expose and repeal! The Constitution does not allow the Federal Government to be in the Banking Business, yet we are a huge banking corporation.
Sad indeed.
Noticed more testing of the emergency broadcast system om the radio. Better get an AM/FM solar powered radio while you can.
City of Phoenix announced two very large water pipelines to be built to provide water to areas served by the Central Arizona Project canal in the northern parts of Phoenix and Maricopa County. Something is up. Preparing for the water to be cut back from the Colorado River.
Have always liked Mr. Roberts’ essays. Thanks for another interview. Keep up the great work Greg.
MSM is in panic mode. You can sense it today on the Sunday talk shows.
Everyday is a bonus. Today is the day of salvation. Do not be deceived.
People buying water stocks and saving bottled water for fear there will be “no drinking water” during an EMP blackout … should instead go out and buy a dehumidifier (that can be run off solar panels) … it will provide you with all “the water of life” so necessary during an EMP blackout … States like Arizona where there is little rain should be building huge nuclear and solar powered dehumidifier plants to get the water they need to drink and spray on crops “right out of the air” … huge “dehumidifier plants” can produce all the water necessary to water crops and turn the Desert South West green (in spite of the evil globalists plans to turn the Western United States into a desert by using chem-trails)!!
Simply use your God given brains people … a 90 pint dehumidifier is rated to remove 90 pints of water from the air in a 24 hour period … that’s 11.25 gallons per day … keep in mind that units with a higher pint capacity are more efficient in both moisture removal and energy use … and don’t forget to run this water you collect through a carbon activated filter and then boil before drinking!!
And just like we can get water from the air … we can make natural gas and oil out of the air (zero sum green fuel) the technology has already been developed (they plan on using the same technology on Mars “to create fuel out of the Martian atmosphere” to fill rockets to bring the astronauts home) … Trump should stop bailing out the shale oil companies that are polluting our ground water and causing earthquakes and build the infrastructure to produce “green” (zero sum carbon) oil and gas we can sell to help balance our budget deficit!!
And with “green fuel” (zero sum carbon emissions) the auto industry does not have to switch to electric vehicles (that spontaneously ignite when lithium batteries develop a minor defect)!!
Watch Q-The Plan to Save the World to see why Trump ran for president. Why is his inner circle all Christian’s? America is toast once Trump is gone. We are in the end times folks. Wake up and thank God every day for giving us a fighter.
Hey Folks: While I was out cruising today in my Bentley a lightbulb went off in my head. (My brain is always working and analyzing 24/7). You know how Gold Bugs are always chanting that the US Dollar is not backed by Gold? Well, that is not true. Why you ask? Well, take a fist full of US Dollars and walk into any bullion dealer in any city in any country and they will eagerly give you Gold for those Dollars. Even the US Mint will give you Gold for US Dollars. Given these facts, would you not deem the US Dollar “backed by Gold”. You Gold Bugs need to put your thinking caps on to formulate a retort 🙂
The question you ask Stan should not be framed by the fact that “dollars are accepted for gold” … but by “how many” Fed fiat IOU debt dollars it takes to buy an ounce of gold … on August 28, 2019 the US National Debt Clock calculated (based upon the dollars outstanding) that it took 5,958 Fed dollars to buy an once of gold … today Oct 14, 2019 (only a month and a half later) it takes 7,589 Fed dollars to buy an ounce of gold … https://www.usdebtclock.org/ … so it is not the fact “that dollars are taken” Stan … but how many dollars are needed (to account for all the QE 4-ever printing going on)!!! … same with silver Stan … on August 28,2019 it took 725 dollars to buy an ounce of silver … today Oct 14, 2019 it takes 917 US dollars to buy one ounce of silver … keep playing your short games with precious metals Stan and you will be hurt very badly … my gut feeling is that when the cost of acquiring one ounce of gold reaches 10,000 fiat dollars on the Debt Clock … the bankers will be in position to pull the trigger and do a re-set … “officially stipulating” the price of gold will now be $10,000 dollars per ounce (the way Roosevelt just about doubled the gold price from $20 dollars to $35 dollars by official decree) … not supply and demand … nor charts … or COT numbers … or market forces … will have anything to do with the re-set … what will determine the re-set is … The Amount of Paper Debt in the World!!!
in the future you may need more hands
Yes John … in the future a “fist full of dollars” won’t be enough … it will take a “wheel-barrel full” of US dollars to get someone to part with one ounce of gold!! … and they won’t be looking at the banksters “manipulated price” the fake news media reports each night at the market close … they will be looking at the US National Debt Clock “for the true currency adjusted price of gold”!!! … https://www.usdebtclock.org/ … currently it takes 7,590 US fiat dollar IOU’s to make the fiat debt money now on track to being QE 4-ever (equivalent to one ounce of gold)!!
That’s your advice Stan? Get more paper? What were you smoking when you took that ride?
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/central-bank-issues-stunning-warning-if-entire-system-collapses-gold-will-be-needed-start
Let me see if I’ve got this straight. Banks are saying buy gold, and you’re saying get more paper? I really want to contract with your investment company so I can collect on your E/O insurance. Please have Greg forward your contact information to me.
Jerry: Would you be better off today if you acquired US Dollars or Gold in 2013?
What is fiat money Stan? A piece of paper backed by a promise. A promise that can no longer be kept. Why do you think banks are printing money …? Because …….it……is…..becoming…..worth…….less.
You have obviously never dealt with banks. What do they want in exchange for a loan? Unencumbered hard assets. Stan the only people who deal in cash are slum lords, pimps, and of course people hiding money from the government. Which one are you?
Stan … If I acquired fiat dollars in 2013 (when it took less of them to buy one ounce of gold) … and held those dollars … I would be “worse off today Stan” … as it now takes 7,590 fiat dollars to buy one ounce of “currency adjusted ” gold … your mistake Stan is that the US dollar of today is not the same as the US dollar in 2013 … today’s dollar is worth less then the US dollar in 2013 … your problem Stan is that you believe the fake “manipulated price” the banksters print in the fake financial news papers each day at the market close … that price you see (1475) it is not real nor valid … you should be using the “true currency adjusted” price of gold (as reported each day in the US National Debt Clock https://www.usdebtclock.org/) which “is the real price of gold” … otherwise you are simply comparing oranges with apples!!
Stan does not need Errors and Omissions Insurance. No one who gives advice on this site does.
https://www.investopedia.com/terms/e/errors-omissions-insurance.asp
Paul,
I’m not asking for his advice. I’m asking Stan to put his so called investment advice on the line with a contract since he is suggesting that people abandon gold.
His brain is always working? Stan has a rich fantasy life.
Just like that lightbulb, your brain is wired for very short term life, and will burn out very quickly, as all lightbulbs do. Your time horizon is too short to make any real money, and you are just mostly wrong. Currencies, trend directionally for longer periods of time, than your brain is capable of comprehending. 10 years ago the dollar was at 77 in an index of major currencies. Now its at 98. And its topping – look at the longer term MACD. The dollar is cooked. 10 years ago, gold was at $1096 at the same time the dollar was $77. Now its around $1500. Gold has gone up while the DOLLAR has gone up. It’ll go up even more, and at a much faster rate of appreciation, as the dollar plummets, QE4 which is starting kicks into high gear, and US interest rates drop further to stave off a recession. Gold has gone up even more in nearly every other currency. The toy bentley you ‘drive’ around on your mom’s kitchen table while entertaining so many delusions, will be a good distraction for you while you lose your toy money, that you play with.
Wellll,
We already know that about half the people are dumber than a bag o rocks! Just look at the electorate!
PCR appears hopelessly forlorn. One is reminded of 2 Timothy 3:5 while watching him express his dismay that the evil deepstate could not be undone. It is unfortunate that Greg did not conclude this interview with his customary blessing of “fear not!”
Surely without help this dire situation would be too much for any of us. But there is One who has all power—that One is God. May PCR find Him now!
Half measures avail those in despair nothing. We stand at the turning point in this nation’s history. We must ask His protection and care with complete abandon.
ps. Qanon looks to be posting again this week. And perhaps FISA declass this week also.
I am not “happy” that you now see clearly that which I have written repeatedly been writing you about. We are in the final stages of the plan to restore the reign of the monarchists, the “old money”, and bsnkster cabal’s domination of the serfs who manage to survive as slaves in a restored feudal system. The “new money” clan, (Gates, Bezos, Putin, etc.) having served their plan well, are of no concern to the old time elites. They could care less about the “Fed” or the New York banks or the fool criminals who did the elites’ bidding running them into the ground. They intentionally “stupefied” most of the American people very successfully through compulsory schooling. They destroyed the republic in 1861 and have operated a charade ever since the War of Northern Aggression that they had Lincoln start; chipping away little by little until now where nothing is left of even the appearance of constitutional republican government. The “new money” people are just as blindly stupid, perhaps even more so, than the vast majority of our population. Regardless of the outcome of the impeachment circus, the economy will crash before the so-called election. The “deplorables” are now all primed for a “new kind” of government. as they were for the “New Deal” in 1933. I do not believe that the elite’s plan will bring about the result that they intend. I am now 86 years old, know that I cannot survive the chaos, and almost certain thermonuclear apocalypse into a new Dark Ages, far darker than that after the fall of Rome.
Most people fail to see the significance of the civil war and not allowing the states to secede from the union.
Here is a choice read.
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/central-bank-issues-stunning-warning-if-entire-system-collapses-gold-will-be-needed-start
Shalom,
Never has so much Truth been uttered by a mortal being in present times, with such clarity, brevity and articulation, in 38.5 minutes. Thank you, Mr. Paul Craig Roberts. Thank you Mr. Greg Hunter.
If each American could hear this impromptu truth from the heart and mind of a true Patriot, before it’s too late, they will have heard words passed to us from the graves of our American Forefathers. Words that are the essence of understanding of what the United States of America is facing right now.
I believe what I just heard is a final warning from God, that time is very short.
Each of us is facing a potentially hellish future here on earth if we don’t take heed. Contemplate the enormity of this warning from God, which is nothing less that the redemption of our very Souls and the salvation of our America.
Just know that Prayer really works!
PCR is always great – knowledgable and honest. I hoped he would bring up Executive Order 13818, signed by President Trump on 12/20/2017, “…Blocking the Property of Persons Involved in Serious Human Rights Abuse or Corruption.” In the EO, he declares a national emergency to deal with the threat to the US economy and other threats. Are military tribunals coming?
At the time, people were concluding (assuming?) that the gov will be able to “claw back” the ill-gotten gains from human trafficking and corruption. (Internationally, human trafficking is reported to be more profitable than drugs now. I’ve heard no estimates or wild guesses on corruption.) It’s clear this money could balance the annual budget and reduce the national debt, which would certainly help Trump save America!
Returning money to its rightful owners, or confiscating it that’s not possible, should be Barr’s focus for the sake of the country, not just proving guilt and extracting a “pound of flesh.” On the other hand, arrests and severe sentences would feel fair and therefore be VERY satisfying. 🙂
The next two weeks are supposed to be interesting, possibly with inditements coming. It’s about time!!!
I have not heard or read much about EO 13818 lately and would be interested in any comments. Of course, we all wonder about the $21 Trillion missing dollars. Can any of it be found and recouped?
Thanks, Greg, for another great, thought provoking interview!
We all wonder about the $21 Trillion missing dollars and if any of it be found and recouped by using the RICO laws … I did a calculation a while back that if we expropriate all JP Morgan Chase’s silver under the RICO laws … we will only recoup about 1 trillion dollars (that’s by assuming Chase owns 675 million ounces of silver and that the silver price goes to $1500 dollars per ounce) … to get all our stolen $21 trillion dollars back the expropriated Chase silver would have to rise to $31,500 dollars per ounce (and that doesn’t include the interest lost on all this money)!!
A bit disappointing to hear him say that with lead you can take from others. Yes, it is a hard truth that there are people who would do that, but I thought he was supposed to represent a moral point of view. Other than that, most interesting.
Brilliant interview! Dr . Paul Craig Roberts is spot on. The tragedy is that the average american today compared to two generations are in my opinion the stupidest human beings to roam the planet earth in human history as PCR points out.
What has recently been and is transpiring in our once great nation and civil society is the genesis for my pseudonym Sayonara.
The following link to an article written by the brilliant Victor Davis Hansen reinforces Dr . Paul Craig Roberts points in his interview.
https://pjmedia.com/victordavishanson/is-america-entering-a-dark-age/
“The response must be equal to the threat.” -Cigarette Smoking Man, The X-Files. The syndicate to which he belonged in the TV show was modeled after the invisible government we all know and love. When asked in an interview where he got his plot ideas for the show, Chris Carter stated that many came from government Insiders who dared not go public with what they knew, but were comfortable with its being presented as “fiction.” A spin-off, The Lone Gunmen, in its pilot episode, had a remote-controlled commercial airliner on course to crash into the Twin Towers, just a few months before it actually happened. Coincidence?
Keep your powder dry!
If it all financially collapses, they’ll need gold to start over. So says this CENTRAL BANK, who happens to have 615 tons of it. (wow !)
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/central-bank-issues-stunning-warning-if-entire-system-collapses-gold-will-be-needed-start
GREG: DR. PAUL IS 100% CORRECT. IT’S COME DOWN TO THIS!!
NOT YOU AUDIENCE, BUT PEOPLE IN AMERICA ARE STUPID. THE ELITE’S(DEEP STATE) KNOW THEY JUST HAVE TO SUPPLY THE BEER AND FOOTBALL- MOST AMERICANS ARE FAT AND HAPPY. THIS IS WHAT THE ROMANS DID!
Greg:
Unreal interview. I have read and listened to Mr. Roberts for some time and he has never been so blunt and frustrated. He sounds like a man who sees the light at the end of the tunnel and it is a train…..and the lead comment.
Here in Canuckistan we are trying to get rid of our globalist rent boy Justine Trudeau. The election is a week Monday. If he gets in again look for separation movements in the west particularly Alberta. It may even get as Far East as rural Ontario. Because he has promised to ban so called “assault rifles” starting with the AR-15 and variants. 1/3 of Canadian households have firearms; most likely 50% in the rural areas. We may yet have our Lexington Concord moment.
I agree “Prepper”! I found myself paying attention only to PCR and could barely keep up switching and with my questions. Stunning, sobering are words that come to mind.
Greg
Canadian Prepper, I was planning on spoiling my ballot since the conservatives are as ‘rented’ as the Liberals and I don’t agree with strategic voting; then I started paying attention to what the PPC has to say and they have my vote. The PPC understand the UN/Globalist endgame and strongly oppose unchecked immigration, climate propaganda nonsense, the assault on free speech by politically correct fascists and of course they greatly respect firearm and defense rights.
They have zero chance of getting elected(we do live in Libtardia after all) but I feel it is the only ethical vote as the party seems to be the last bastion of free thinking individuals on the political stage.
Hi Greg,
Me. Roberts stated that Trump has the power to put the crooks away. I disagree. How is Trump able to do this when all the department s are taken over by the elites/deep state (i.e Doj, fbi, cia, nsa, etc.)?
I understand voting with your conscience but to me it’s one thing at a time. I am voting to keep my guns. Without armed citizens there is nothing to have free speech and property rights. Sooner or later we will have to defend ourselves
Thank you Greg Hunter and Paul Craig Roberts! I held a job and typed my way through my university in the journalism department to get my degree in “Investigative Journalism”. I remember my first newspaper position, a long time ago, and looking at the Associated Press teletype machine and thinking, is that the news?!
We need a million man march to peacefully close down these 6 mega corporations.
Is Trump clearing out Syria in anticipation of war with Iran? US troops there would be decimated if war kicks off.
Look at the riots in Baghdad Iraq last week. Things will get worse before better.
Destabilization throughout the MENA. Something big coming?
Funny you mentioned MENA? LOL , likely not Arkansas right?
eddiemd I think the whole middle east is getting ready to explode into chaos, and our Pres knows it. Moving our troop0s to a safe location for quick evacuation when it starts
It’s all about the Baku in the end
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Baku
http://12160.info/forum/topics/history-repeating-itself-rothschild-rockefeller-lenin-and-the
By Trump pulling out of Syria he has forced the Kurd terrorists who killed Christians to make peace with Assad or be destroyed by Turkey … thus rightfully allowing Syria to reclaim their oil and gas fields (the terrorists tried to steal for themselves) … making Syria whole again (after the CIA tried to dismember and split it up) is only right and fair!!
Well, it will not surprise me if the American Public does fall for whatever is coming. They have fallen for most everything that has happened up to this point. Sad!
Gort, that is the name of the town in Ireland near Galway that my ancestors came from. How did you choose “Gort” as a name?
You have to remember that approximately 50% of the US population has an IQ below 100…so you can’t expect too much.
What does a person’s IQ really have to do with anything.
That’s a dumb thing to say if you have a high IQ!!!
No Paul, that is a smart thing to say because it is the truth.
Funny. We didn’t fall for Hillary
Sub $1100 Gold and I’m getting a new one of these:
https://www.bentleymotors.com/en/models/new-continental/new-continental-gt-convertible.html
Nice car Stan … but don’t count your chickens (dollars) before they hatch … there is a very hungry Fed wolf at the barn door (who needs sustenance along with his wolf pack) … waiting for a weekend evening (when the farmer is asleep) … to re-set the chicken count lower!!
Michael Renny in The Day The Earth Stood Still -Gort was the name of his robot -Gort, maringa nictu plato (I remember that from my childhood). Now we have real robots…crazy.
Enjoy eating your pets Stan
Sub 1100 gold? Are you traveling back in time Stan?
500 … Back in July 2019 gold built support at the 1450 to 1465 level (which is now being tested) … https://gracelandupdates.com/wordpress/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/2019oct15gold2.png … if gold can hold above this support level through November … then seasonal influences will kick in to drive gold higher in the Dec 2019 to Jan 2020 time period … http://www.321gold.com/charts/seasonal_gold.html
PCR should be taken seriously.
I have tremendous respect for him and his insights. He definitely has loads of experience inside and outside of government, and he’s not a swamp creature like so many of the others who have been bought off and/or compromised when they have gotten a small taste of Washington, which is east coast Hollywood for people who are ugly and poor actors.
He seems to think that America is basically finished, and Trump is fighting a losing battle. Any reasonable person would have to agree.
How can we realistically protect ourselves if America becomes a much larger version of Venezuela, and our country also becomes a juicy target for socialist tyrants, intruders, and world powers?
Only God can save us, from so many enemies and traitors that are actively operating within our own country, trying to destroy us from within. I’m not so sure that America deserves any mercy from our God, unless many more Americans wake up and demand justice.
Thanks Dr. Roberts for your honest assessment.
extremely accurate and thoughyfull, i am for Trump and hope the American pe0ple are as well
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/central-bank-issues-stunning-warning-if-entire-system-collapses-gold-will-be-needed-start
If a CRASH is big enough to be declared an emergency, why would the “they” want to put emergency powers into the pres hands?
Good point, Ginger.
Ginger … “they” probably figure Trump won’t be around and a Demon-rat will hold all the power!!
Dr. Roberts is bold enough to talk about the possible assassination of Trump. It will be much harder for the bankers to protect their New York banks, than it will be to just bring about another JFK type incident. There is a film on Amazon Prime called The Trump Prophecy. This talks about the spiritual side of Trump winning the first election. Great film. We need the people of America to pray and repent, really, in order to bring about change and God’s protection. People have to take the time to get involved, as well. We have to talk to neighbors and educate friends, because the Media isn’t going to do it. Boy, he is exactly right in saying get food and water and protection and farmland. We’ve got to turn back into pioneers in this country and we’ve got to keep ourselves from being pushed off of the land that will keep us from going hungry. This is an excellent interview, Greg. Thank you Dr. Roberts. I really appreciate your candid way of expressing things.
You’re right, Beverly. Remember that if the socialists get into power, they will do what they always do, that is murder a significant portion of the population, because for them, the ends always justify the means. Interesting book about this just out is, Socialism Sucks.
? = https://www.amazon.com/Socialism-Sucks-Economists-Through-Unfree/dp/162157945X
Beverly; Agreed
It looks as though everything is on hold pending the election. Only if Pres Trunp survives the election we might and I emphasize might see some movement.
Just too many layers of government controlled by the bad guys
It’s evil vs evil. Glad to see Trump booted out, but I don’t trust the people doing it.
Miatadon … God didn’t indict Satan and then “seal his file” (to allow him to roam free on Earth and run for President) … he created us humans in this physical world “to go after the evil Demons” … and you don’t trust the people going after the pedophiles, the drug pushers, the organ sellers, the baby killers, the warmongers, etc., etc. ???
Look at the bright side Dave. At least the illegals will go home now and Trump will have fulfilled one of his campaign promises.
Check out the latest from G.A. Stewart.
And think about the question posed to Greg by Dr. Roberts. “How are you going to protect yourself?”
“Most Westerners should adapt their future survival plans toward being highly mobile. When Martial Law comes, there will be great forced displacements of populations. This will be necessary, because at The Satan System checkpoints, people will be shaken down for their weapons, food, and anything valuable.”
https://theageofdesolation.com/nostradamus/index.php/2019/10/13/insanity-now-chaos-later-part-ii/
Greg, there is another “JC”, commenting again, the comment directly above mine. Mine says “Check out the latest from G.A. Stewart.”
The other “JC” person comment starts with “Look at the bright side Dave”.
Corruption is King in the United States. Corruption is enforced by politicians, courts, corporations, the snooze media and its operators. Bill Barr is not going to do anything other than aid and abet covering up Official Corruption, you can bank on that. President Trumps Administration is against the President and that is obvious.
Greg, Interesting times…. So Monday they take testimony for Fiona Hill, as predicted over a week ago by GW… Very interesting background not being reported by MSM – no surprise…a history of starting her training in a Russian spy school and her father and grandfather ties to OSS and CIA? hmmm along with a long history working with the usual suspects of the alphabet agencies that have been running the coup on POTUS Trump – so this links and researchers have dug up …Links here=
https://brassballs.blog/home/russian-spy-cia-fiona-hill-testifies-impeachment-chemonics-bruce-nellie-ohr-tom-firestone-baker-mckenzie-moscow-state-pipes-richard-mi6-dni-mifsud-link-american-university-gru-spies-svr-team-b-nbc-shriver-maria-will-smith-gemini-man
much other stuff including Microsoft Gates and his ‘working’ with yes, Jeff Epstein ! and so much more = TruthLeaks @GeorgWebb · 17h17 hours ago
Yeah, I made up Epstein flying Bill Gates Eclipse jets. Eclipse stealth jets were the backbone of the Libya and Syria gun running from Cypress. Weapons started out from Haiti weapons caches.
https://twitter.com/GeorgWebb
more cross ties with ‘british intel’?
TruthLeaks @GeorgWebb · 16h16 hours ago
I said Fiona “Hill” Sayle’s dad was OSS-British Intel Group. I think we found him. Mike GAETA has been using him for Operation Red Card with European Soccer. Ed Sayle ran the CIA historical archive for Dulles.
TruthLeaks @GeorgWebb · 18h18 hours ago
A compound google search with “Fiona Hill” AND “Ken Keen” come back with the same address in Bethesda.
TruthLeaks @GeorgWebb · 18h18 hours ago
Before we convict Ken Keen of sheparding the Libya and Syria topple venture funds, let’s make sure he is really married to Fiona Hill of WH Spy Ring game. There does appear to be a washing of Iraq Reconsteuction funds to financing Libya and Syria takedowns through Ukraine.
TruthLeaks @GeorgWebb · 19h19 hours ago
Fiona Hill, White House Spy Ring Leader, will be presented a Ukraine “Whistleblower” tomorrow. In addition to laundering foreign expeditionary war funds through http://Eurasia.org and USAID to Ukraine, she also recruited Spy Kids for DC in Ukraine.
TruthLeaks @GeorgWebb · 22h22 hours ago
Fiona’s Got Mail – From Sue Gordon’s underlings at ODNI. Oh, and Andrew Wood of MI6 Too!
NICE pic of Lindsey Graham talking on an encrypted Gonter blackberry too ! lol
ON THIS LINK =
https://twitter.com/housatonicits?lang=en
Did everyone know that Whitey Bulger was so lucky he won the Mass state lottery ffor $14 million…
and the same Fiona Hill worked for the Soro’s Open Society for yaars aswell !
She is sure to make an unbias witness- right ? lol
Greg, Has this been covered before?
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/11/03/uranium-one-previously-undiscovered-foia-documents-could-be-game-changer-in-investigation/
= ‘ Further, if you consider this factual researched information against the backdrop of new and current information about the roles of each of the outlined participants; and the knowledge of the mystery FBI informant who was threatened to keep his mouth shut; well, it’s not a leap to connect the dots and see that the top-tier of the FBI (Robert Mueller, James Comey) and DOJ (Eric Holder, Loretta Lynch, Rod Rosenstein, et al), along with their subordinates, would potentially be in legal jeopardy….’
What did George Soros and ‘whistleblower/x soros employee have in common? Maybe to get rid of Ukraine prosecutor and stop investigation of Ukraine gate?
Victoria Toensing @VicToensing · 22h22 hours ago
Hey @jaketapper. Ukrainian Pros Gen Shokin smeared by @georgesoros NGOs bcse Shokin investigating AntAC, Soros funded “anti-corruption” organization, which really investigates Soros competitors. Hunter’s lawyers apologized for false statements to Shokin successor. I have memo.
Will mucho eggo come upon the MSM soon along with the ‘fake’ Ukraine gate by the DNC? Comey-Crowdstrike revisit =
https://youtu.be/6trMhjTgp_Q
Yes- those lotteries are sure good for those drug/weapons/childtrafficers?
Housatonic™ @HousatonicITS · 13h13 hours ago
How Mob Boss ‘Whitey’ Bulger Won $14.3 Million in 1991 Lottery, and who was the Gov. then? Was it the same Weld running against TRUMP now? lol https://youtu.be/vljqMJjrJ3M
#Bulger wins 14M lottery in Massachusetts under Weld
And #Epstein wins millions in lottery in New Mexico under Bill Richardson?
It is all rigged! #TeamW @_whitneywebb @GeorgWebb
https://www.winterwatch.net/2019/08/hidden-epstein-records-indicate-he-won-an-85-million-oklahoma-lottery-jackpot-yeah-right/
Looks too -like the MSM is missing out on some interesting background about Warren’s husband…and her family having been owners of 40 slaves? That is also what is said about Harris’s greatgrandparents ?
Housatonic™ @HousatonicITS · Oct 11
[8] The grandfather of @SenWarren ‘s husband worked at Watertown Arsenal . Metallurgist. Weapons development and testing.Breaking news – Dont F with a real native, Pocahontas –
BTW Poci your white-bread family owned 40 slaves. Mine? Zero.
* AT THIS POINT ALL SEEMS STRANGER THAN FICTION?
Funny how there is “a computer glitch” and Epstein wins 41 million in the New Mexico lottery … and funny how a computer glitch fouls up all the cameras observing his faked suicide!! … https://www.winterwatch.net/2019/08/hidden-epstein-records-indicate-he-won-an-85-million-oklahoma-lottery-jackpot-yeah-right/
People should realize by now that “fixed” lotteries … “fixed” game show winnings … “fixed” horse race and sporting event winnings … are just some of ways the Deep State scams ordinary people to steal money … look at the rigged stock market (now rising on no earnings) … look at the charity fraud Hillary used … look at Biden and Pelosi’s dealings with China, Ukraine, etc. … and look at who these crooks are trying to impeach … Trump who is working for the American people for $1 dollar a year!!!
Greg,
I caught this bit of news. It seems a former U.S. assistant treasury secretary has joined the AIIB bank board. Something is afoot.
https://www.aiib.org/en/news-events/news/2019/20191011_001.html
So why does that matter you say? Least I remind you that Timothy Geithner and Hank Paulson (both former treasury secretary’s) are
involved with “The Working Group” and Yuan trading platforms inside the U.S. banks. Greed drives people. And in this case, one can only wonder what is driving this decision. I speculate, a breakup of the global banking system, as the Fed approach’s DEFCON five.
One of the problems in California is the partnership between Oligarchs and the Democratic Political Class which has dominated the State since the sixties. Power and real wealth is very concentrated in California, to the point one could argue that it is no longer a true Republic but instead, a plutocracy. However, numerically, there are not that many billionaires in a state with a population of 44 million. Half or more of the population rent and have below average I.Q. so they are by definition simpletons. They just work and sleep and play like Children and let the big wigs run the show. They simply have no choice but to go along.
Nationally, there just are not enough Oligarchs to control the Federal government in the same manner they can influence their own state government and public policy. While that might change, the strategy of the Left is to capture one state at a time until they have, in-effect, a super-majority and can decide who the President will be thereafter. This is the real threat: a consortium of states that dictate to the rest of the low population states like Missouri ( Like Arkansas, a rather poor and backward state, as it is )
H C Bradley
I must disagree, the state of California is controlled and ran by Environmentalists. The democratically controlled government of this state does what the environmentalist whackos dictate.
Example: The people of California approved a bond to build more dams. The government is using the bond money to destroy existing dams. The environmentalists do what ever they please and the legislature backs them up.
One things for sure … the Demon-rats are trying to capture the States “with many electoral votes” … they have already captured New York and California … so what we ordinary people must do is quickly move out of these States “to reduce their electoral votes” and also give them lower tax revenues with which to pay for all the illegal aliens they keep bringing in and put on welfare … our plan must be to bankrupt the “commie” States!!
THE FOUR (CA) FAMILIES
The financial and political power for over 90 years in California is highly concentrated in only 4 wealthy families. Together, they own the legislature and control the whole state and most of its 44 million residents. The Four Families:
-The J. Paul Getty Trust
-The Newsome Family ( Sr. was J. PAUL’S attorney and then the Getty Trust)
– The Brown Family ( Jerry and his late father Pat Brown)
The Pelosi Family
In fact, Gov. Gavin Newsome is Nancy Pelosi’s nephew.
So, political and financial power is concentrated in the relatives of these for dynasties in Calif. Since former Gov. Jerry Brown has no heirs, that family line will go away. The rest will stay in-power, however.
They may even be looking at home and abroad for a 1700’s style arranged marriage to build a new alliance. ( A replacement for the Brown Clan). A Chinese or other Asian national is a good bet. These social arrangements increasingly global in nature and can be orchestrated by members at the posh California Club in Downtown L.A.
I loved this exchange. Nice change of pace from the people that raise their voice to communicate their point. PCR is so understated. His laugh is so great too. And that cat ! And Im not even a cat fan but what a cat !
Thanks for having Dr. Roberts on again, Greg. His insights have been sorely missed.
While the US oligarchs smash our monetary system “to get Trump” … the South Koran oligarchs smash their crypto system “to get the people” who are running from their fiat paper currency … oligarchs need to keep their power over people (by controlling the currency while they depreciate it) … when are people going to wake up to this fact?? … like little children they still have not learned that by buying gold (and silver) they are building their home out of “metal bricks” rather then cheap fiat “paper and crypto straw” … precious metals are much better at weathering the huffs and puffs that oligarchs blow … remember … those nursery rhymes and stories we were taught as children “had a purpose” … to protect us from the nightmare “big bad wolves create” to take us down!!! … https://www.zerohedge.com/crypto/crypto-nightmare-97-south-korean-exchanges-are-risk-going-bankrupt
Think putting your savings in stock funds is any safer??? … word to the wise … buy physical precious metals … https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/hard-obtain-liquidity-south-koreas-largest-hedge-fund-halts-redemptions
paul… stay calm. You’re not in South Korea.
paul… you are taking things too seriously. As Dr. Roberts said, What are you going to do to protect yourself? Forget about it. Ask Stan to give you a ride in his Bentley and smoke whatever he is smoking. You’ll feel better, more relaxed, more at peace, ok?
Jesus Christ (JC) … wasn’t I put here to fight evil???
No, you were not Paul. Only people with high IQs can fight evil. /sarc
Greg
Just more proof that the MSM are liars.
ABC News Busted Using Gun Range Footage To Report Turkish ‘Slaughter’ Of Kurd Civilians
And here’s the footage they used – from the Knob Creek gun range in West Point, Kentucky in 2017.
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/abc-news-busted-using-gun-range-footage-report-turkish-slaughter-kurdish-civilians
There is now way you can trust what the corrupt lying MSM says about anything …..
Great interview. PCR states the obvious. Both the Dems and the GOP are part of the corrupt state. Notice how when Trump had thw House and Senate in years one and two of his term nothing got done! They could not even defund or cut back funding to PP. You know – those family oriented conservative Republicans. it’s a charade. As is controlled conservative media. Their job (Hannity, Rush, Levin – the triumvirate) is to keep you angry and in the Republican Patty. Don’t dare talk third party. Just keep voting Republican. How has that worked for you? The controlled is moving left and is not a moderate/progressive country while not too long ago it was a moderate/conservative country.
The game of controlled conservative media is to keep you ill-informed. And to do the bidding of the neo-cons. The talk triumvirate are big Bolton fans and applauded his appointment for Trump. If one dare speak out as does Dr. Michel Savage they are marginalized. Savage is kept off Fox by Hannity. Savage opposed the Iraq fiascos from the get go. Establishment conservative media still quietly supports what the Bushes did. Hannity still argues there were WMD but they were moved to Syrian. What a joke.
The conservative media have lied to you for 2 plus years now about indictments coming for the Russiagate perpetrators, about FBI rank and file so upset they would resign in large numbers, about McCabe just about to be indicted. Any day now. This was done to fool you, to keep you agitated and to keep you tuning in so these oligarchs of conservative media could continue their lavish lifestyles. And now? Suddenly, as the reports get closer to being released, some in conservative media are hinting they may be underwhelming. As in few if any will be indicted and those who might be will be bit players. Barr is a piece of work. He may actually be getting ready to spring an indictment on Giuliani as he did on two major Trump donors from Ukraine last week. It is all a sham.
Great interview. Even PRC understands the value of lead. Keep up the good work Greg
Greg, more MSM fake news fakery busted..
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/abc-news-busted-using-gun-range-footage-report-turkish-slaughter-kurdish-civilians
Video blocked. Got to sign in to an account at Google to watch it.
Stuff Google. Will just read from now on.
Economists may be puzzled … but we aren’t … we know why QE 4-ever is necessary … to keep the Ponzi scheme going until the re-set can be implemented (likely at $10,000 gold according to Richards) … watch the US National Debt Clock as to the timing … the un-manipulated “real price of gold” is now up to $7,590 dollars per ounce … so the re-set is getting very very close!! … https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/economists-puzzled-surge-us-money-supply
GREG:
While reading Victor David Hansen, He stated that all this impeachment work going on in congress will either give Pres Trump a resounding victory, or a resounding defeat,
He’s called for a crash for at least 5 years. I’m glad I stayed diversified and in the stock market. Buy dividend stocks to hedge against a crash. Think of it as buying a 30 year muni bond.
“John”, you may be right. I remember James Rickard said to stay diversified. Almost everyone has been calling for a crash for years, except Martin Armstrong.
Trust a “commie” to go after the billionaire oligarchs? … and he will tell you to vote for him because he is imposing a 97.5% income tax rate on the rich … and as the rich pay “zero taxes” … 97.5% of zero “is zero” … thanks for nothing Bernie … now how about getting serious and instead propose “breaking the chains on the CPI” Bernie … to give the working people the 9% inflation adjustment to their wages they truly deserve!! … why is it not one Presidential candidate from either Party has proposed breaking the chains on the CPI?? … because the Big Business Oligarchs would have to put out a few extra bucks to pay their workers (now that would be “a real tax on them” and can’t ever be allowed “even by the commies”)!! https://www.zerohedge.com/political/sanders-goes-jugular-could-slap-billionaires-975-effective-tax-rate
The Deep State, Demon-rats, CIA, FBI, DOJ, etc. should be added to the Lacey Act List … as these “invasive species” are injurious to the welfare and survival of our Constitutional Republic … once they gain a foothold … ordinary humans have little chance of fending for themselves!! …https://www.zerohedge.com/health/officials-warn-if-you-see-fish-breathes-air-land-kill-it-immediately … if we are going to do it to save other species why not do it to save the human race???
This is great news, as nobody knows, or can see what is truly coming.
If and when it ever did come to Impeachment hearings, people would witness Donald use the very same tactics Bill Clinton used when they tried to get him, as would ANY politician in America. Same situation, same paperwork, different circumstances.
The public are to never find out this ‘secret’ of how Bill escaped, and if Donald uses the same tactic, it will all slowly come to light how Hillary became Secretary of State, especially after losing her election fight….she possesses the very same knowledge about Bill’s escape, which was sealed in the court records.
The Dems own the department of justice, so there is no ‘department of justice’ anymore. The Dems can say and accuse whatever/whoever they want, as long as it sounds right for their voters, the deplorable dumbed-downed duped Americans who believe in commie santaklaus.
These “commie” santa’s claw $21 trillion from us and are so cheap they won’t give us “the gift” of a true and fair adjustment for inflation in our COLA’s!!
Greg, Have you ever heard of ‘Propaganda Products Inventory?” = The Wurlitzer of propaganda library to influence culture and social beliefs = Precognition planning to control the populations, the funding , and use of drugs to manipulate people? The ‘alliance’ of the Vatican/CIA/mafia and so much more = Operation X
https://youtu.be/JUOxj_NQKtU
https://www.c-span.org/video/?157308-1/the-cultural-cold-war
https://www.c-span.org/video/?101871-1/cold-war-propaganda
2019 Fiona Hill Tied To Christopher Steele Dossier Group
https://youtu.be/OIFBWNe6LaU
Holy poop! I’m late to Greg’s interview here but Sir Robert’s wisdom is over the top amazing. Thank you Mr. Hunter for having the instincts to bring Paul C Robert back on. It’s like talking to Yoda. He knows things because he’s been around for a very very long time. God bless everyone here. ( btw: I like John Bolton but there are issues with that style of foreign policy that causes problems. Remember what George Washington said when retiring in his speech: “beware of foreign entanglements!”…….
Write Mr Roberts a thank you letter. All of us.
Dr Paul read my mind, I said Treason from the get go;
But if you step out of the box and look at both sides you’ll see a broader picture.
All of Politics a stage and the Politicians merely players.
And guess who’s getting played.
Step out of the box and take a look at both sides.
See the Good Cop Bad Cop in play?
Both side playing their people very effectively, one with real news the other fake news.
Both sides will sneak in words that seem to support the adversary, Mixed Messages.
Both sides use propaganda, one side takes it to the extreme.
Both side use it as an emotional tool to stir up anger.
Civil War.
Bush had his Iraq!
Obama his Syria!
Trump, Civil War?
U.S. Code › Title 18 › Part I › Chapter 115
18 U.S. Code Chapter 115 – TREASON, SEDITION, AND SUBVERSIVE ACTIVITIES
US Code
§ 2381 – Treason
§ 2382 – Misprision of treason
§ 2383 – Rebellion or insurrection
§ 2384 – Seditious conspiracy
§ 2385 – Advocating overthrow of Government
§ 2386 – Registration of certain organizations
§ 2387 – Activities affecting armed forces generally
§ 2388 – Activities affecting armed forces during war
§ 2389 – Recruiting for service against United States
§ 2390 – Enlistment to serve against United States
§ 2391 – Repealed. Pub. L. 103–322, title XXXIII, §330004(13), Sept. 13, 1994, 108 Stat. 2142]
As for Trump,
He’s going to put his foot down when he find there’s no ground to put his foot down on.
He has to do it NOW or he’ll become part of the mess to clean up.
I like to say I’m neither for or against the White House but seeing what the left has in store, f……………………….k
Slow Justice is No Justice and very dangerous indeed
Hey Greg
Just MORE proof that something – everything is rotten in Washington DC
Horowitz Report Delayed Again? What a Shock. Not.
https://dbdailyupdate.com/index.php/2019/10/15/horowitz-report-delayed-again-what-a-shock-not/
In case you missed it, the report from DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s FISA abuse investigation is being delayed. Yet again. For the, what, 100th time?
News of the latest delay came from Maria Bartiromo, host on Fox News’s “Mornings With Maria,” who had previously reported on her program last week that the report would be released this Friday:
Greg… Summary of the nodes of conspiracy surrounding Ukraine, Mueller, al et…= ‘hot’ nuclear fuel rods…for oil field energy to drill and pump oil and water and frack oil and gas throughout the world including in the Middle East? Rick Perry- you really could not remember Dept. of Energy and you end up running it? lol
https://youtu.be/qajtcB9xV8Y
So has Uranium One been a plan to get enough yellow cake from the Western States to make enough uranium to replace the ‘stolen’ warheads before it was discovered/exposed ?
https://youtu.be/PuoMuOGPweY
All here need to not just enjoy Greg Hunter and his guests… His platform needs, must be shared to expand the conscience of the people broadly…knowledge must spread if the nation and it’s problems corrected peacefully. Awareness is the key to proper elections and votes…and that include making those in office and those running are now aware we are aware. And – enough…is …ENOUGH. The trafficking of DOG and
Children and exploitation of young men and women for compromise MUST STOP world wide. Justice to the Just Us crews! Time to post links broadly as the founding fathers put a pen to their Declaration of Independence…= their SHOUT OUT to those that hoped to be rulers of the world in their time. Who appear to have NOT relented in their quest…and are daily laying ropes over the giant the hope to subdue…the idealogy of independence and freedom via God given rights and free will.
One does wonder if THE LEVIATHAN as mentioned , is NOT the Octopus with tentacles depicted about the banking system….BUT a huge squid of the deep waters more the creature of H.G. Wells 20k leagues…that also wrote, The Elite Manifesto as mentioned by Wayne Jett?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Leviathan
Easy win for Trump ???
https://www.cnbc.com/2019/10/15/moodys-trump-on-his-way-to-an-easy-2020-win-if-economy-holds-up.html
Even if the economy holds, the Dems will stop at nothing to get Trump illegally impeached, or simply execute what amounts to a treasonous coup. They are hugely desperate, having no one of any substance to run as a candidate that isn’t worthless. Expect Clinton style and Chicago style ‘electioneering’ (millions of fake votes, illegal immigrant votes, dead voters, ballot box stuffing, and every other cheating process known to man-kind). Trump will have to outspend them (as he is already) by about 10 to 1 to overcome cheating, and get much higher turnout from voters who love him, but typically dont vote. Unless Barr indicts numerous people, the faux impeachment, will likely be successful (primarily due to the MSM participating in the big lie, and totally brainwashing everyone into believing Trump has committed something even remotely close to an ‘impeachable offense’ – which he never had, but everyone who doesnt know one thing about that, will lie and tell you he has), and you can’t even count on the chickenchit GOP to stop it in the senate. Trump will have to find a way to remain resilient like he always has been, and just shovel through the utter bs that the treasonous and seditious dems heap on him. Its really ashame such losers like the Dems, who have done nothing but massive damage to our country and constitution, actually can wreck a Presidency that has been the best in 200 years, but there will be enough voters who see through the charade, and put Trump in for another 4 years. MSM will have all the weak people believing this is the end for Trump, just like they tried to do, when Shillary ran, and had you believe until the 11th hour see won in a ‘landslide’ which was a total joke and lie and sham.
Truly MSM is making our country ungovernable, and something will have to be done to shut them down, and shut down their antics. We have the most unethical MSM in the world, which makes our country look like a 3rd world banana republic, and makes it appear as though we have a czar or dictator at the helm. They dont want you to believe in the power of the people. They WANT you to give up, and surrender all your unalienable rights. They want you to believe wrong = good, and evil = the thing to do. (i.e. abortion (murder) = women’s rights). MSM is controlled by the very few, where millions are funneled their way via corporate advertising. End that, and you end the power of the MSM. You can’t control corporations, but YOU CAN IGNORE THEM. And yes, you can ignore and avoid google and facebook. I personally refuse to participate in Google advertising for my business. More businesses and owners should too. While the modeling may predict an ‘easy’ Trump victory, the Dems know this, and fear this, and so does MSM, so they will make it look like all is lost, and want you to give up on Trump. Don’t succumb. Stop listening to them. Ignore their ignorant and evil plans and pleas.
Mike … As you say: “They want you to believe wrong = good, and evil = the thing to do. (i.e. abortion (murder) = women’s rights” … the “commies” want to convince us that God the Father never said “Thou Shall Not Kill” … so men kill men … and women kill babies … and the evil “commie” politicians say: “It is man’s right and a women’s right to kill”!!
I’ve been wondering about Vladimir Putin for a long time. I can never pin anything on him but he’s always guilty by association.
_____________________________
Is Russia Secretly Communist?
September 27, 2019 by jrnyquist
Many will not believe the truth. But here it is: The ruling clique in Russia is not nationalist. Real nationalist groups are persecuted in Russia. The leading political parties of the country are led by apparatchiks; that is to say, by “Soviet” persons.
A famous KGB defector once suggested that Russia’s political parties are mere branches of the Communist Party, separated into sub-units to give the appearance of a democracy. If a truly independent party appeared in Russia the communists and their friends (who still control state security) would quickly infiltrate and take possession of it.
What we see today in Russia is a classic Soviet-style deception. The proof of this deception may be found in Putin’s pro-Communist speech at the World Festival of Youth and Students in 2017, held in Sochi. Putin plainly stated his support for the young communists, saying they represent the future and he is behind them.
Russian support for communism today is more than mere lip service. The Russian government supports communist regimes around the world. Moscow is assisting the Marxist-Leninist regime in Nicaragua. Moscow has sent troops to defend communist Venezuela. Moscow has assisted North Korea with military technology, and they have also facilitated China’s military buildup….
https://jrnyquist.blog/2019/09/27/is-russia-secretly-communist/#more-160
Interesting article Open Eyes, thxs ! Wonder if these days you could just replace ‘Russia’ with ‘State Dept.’ or heads of other Alpha -bet groups? Am starting to wonder…
That so many are allowed so close…actually into the WhiteHouse…with people bragging about stealing papers off the President’s desk? The massive Kompromat efforts and compromise of so many in Congress…one does wonder how the government can even function in the ‘best interests’ of the U.S.?
https://youtu.be/O9mZMBP4oas
https://youtu.be/Zg3CgNyNl34
TruthLeaks @GeorgWebb · 4h4 hours ago
Fiona Hill’s Young Professionals Network At Eurasia Foundation provided recruiting funnel for Victoria Nuland and Chalupa’s White Russian Nationalist spies Bogacheva and Krylova.
TruthLeaks @GeorgWebb · 2h2 hours ago
NATO was laundering weapons through Burisma long before 2017. NATO began with Burisma is 2006 in Cypress for weapons caching across the top shelf of Africa. The agreement just publicized a de facto relationship.
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 4, 2019
Communism Revived as Globalism
…The “sudden” infatuation of the West with socialism/communism has been developing over decades as the communists had planned to go underground and rebrand themselves into the global communists of today, championed by the United Nations and “civil society,” meaning intellectuals, academics, and other lapdogs of liberalism who advertise and promote everything the U.N. publishes.
Vladimir Bukovsky explained these phenomena in the upcoming English version of his book, “Judgment in Moscow.” He had found documents in Russia to prove that the reason the horrific crimes of the former Soviet Union and its satellites were not punished like the Nazi crimes were fifty years before was the “Kremlin’s links to and influence over Western political parties, governments, media, and prominent individuals, as revealed in the documents. It was these powerful links, he writes, that prevented any push to prosecute the extreme human rights abuses that took place over the decades of Soviet rule. As a result, the Communist Party and KGB elite were left to regroup and re-establish their power – with new names and new methods, perhaps, but the same goal: to undermine Western democracy.”….
https://ileanawrites.blogspot.com/2019/02/communism-revived-as-globalism.html
You know … psychologists call it “projection” … the Demon-rats project upon Trump “a Russian influence” … but in reality it is Bernie and the other Demon-rats who have a “strong commie connection” to Marxist/Socialist principles!! … the same with corruption … Bernie is calling Trump a crook … when it is the Demon-rats “on the take” from Biden to Hillary!!
The Demon-rats are a bunch of zeros … yet Hillary gets 50% in the election?? … now I know why … https://allthatsinteresting.com/no-zero-policy-teacher-fired
Treason is selling weapons to Iran then exchanging more weapons for cocaine; to cause the 80’s inner-city drug wars as the Iran-Contra weapons for cocaine scandal proved.
Stupid was the “Father of Reaganomics” Paul Craig Roberts nearly tripling of the deficit under Reagan having nothing to do with the collapse of the former USSR; then penning articles critical of successive administrations doing the same, when all of it was foolish misguided policy to begin with.
Stupid was not following through on the Carter Energy Policy, that would have the USA leading the world in fast train and alternative energy use/research and not China.
Stupid was firing the union FAA Air Traffic Controllers to encourage CEO’s to off-shore/out-source American manufacturing to the PRC/CCP; to now enable them to threaten US economic/military interests and Taiwan.
If the “Eminence Grise” behind the establishment in Washington said to the AG etc. ” Do all the investigations you like, but they had better come to nothing, no charges no actions; if we can get rid of the Kennedys you will be no problem to get rid of”.
Greg, Gosh, so much going on behind the scenes… May be some of those in a ‘panic’ to get POTUS Trump gone have their own reasons…
Like for instance Shifty Schiff?
https://twitter.com/Thomas1774Paine
Mike ‘Thomas Paine’ Moore @Thomas1774Paine · 9m9 minutes ago
Clinton WhistleBlower: FEDS Investigating Adam Schiff’s Disturbing Behavior at Ed Buck’s Meth & Sex House
OR?
https://truepundit.com/clinton-foundation-linked-fraudsters-arrested-shady-duo-poised-to-rat-out-bill-hillary/
the planned Seattle Event is something that would fit with PCR’s contention that the deepstate are going to crash the system. The date of 11,3 would be a response to the FISA release circa 31 Oct.
*** horrendous false flag planned for Seattle November 3, 2019 ***
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2VeqRUQkB8I
^ perhaps Bo Polny was about 4weeks early with his video (c. October 9) warning about Oct 14-16.
How is Bader Ginsburg doing? Perhaps getting closer to her judgment day.
The real reason behind the push for impeachment. They know Ruth has one foot in the grave and one on a banana peel.
What are the connections between Ehud Barak, Jeffrey Epstein and Adam Schiff? Barak had known connections. What about Adam? Maybe another reason for the push for impeachment. Trump has the information.
What are the connections between Podesta and Schiff? There are photos on his Wikipedia page with family members of Podesta. Looks like close connections with the Podesta family. Who knows what Schiff’s deeper connections are to the Podestas.
Schiff is dirty. He is trapped by his past with Epstein and Podesta.
What are the connections between Ed Buck and Adam Schiff? Schiff and Buck were good buddies. Ed Buck talking and exposing Schiff? Perhaps.
Schiff in panic mode. Ed Buck is talking.
Humpty Dumpty Institute. Connections between Epstein’s brother, Bill Clinton, Adam Schiff, Samantha Power and who really knows who else. Mormons are involved. Mitt Romney?
Deep state connections. Perhaps child trafficking.
Mormon Maricopa County Assessor arrested on human trafficking/adoption scam last week and moved immediately to Arkansas by the feds. Cover up or deeper connections? Which Arizona politicians are involved? Or those in Hawaii, California, Utah, and Arkansas? This story has deeper connections.
It is well known that many Morons… Er ah, Mormons… Yeah. Mormons are pedos. Their Satanic pro-fat, John Smith, preached all kinds of deviance and murdered families heading west to steal their children. Sounds like the child traffickers of today, doesn’t it.
Greg, Trump will now make headway to unravel what is being hidden…
October 16th, 2019. Trump References Crowdstrike Server EIGHT Times – Alperovich Next =
https://youtu.be/riJ4QXzIxqs
Mann up ! Who is Mr Elizabeth Warren?
https://youtu.be/Atv_Xz29ePI
This was some Libtard with an ax to grind. This shows the insidious nature of Red Laws and the Ner’do’wells that will use them as a cudgel.
https://dailycaller.com/2019/10/16/elderly-crossing-guard-guns-seized-red-flag-law
Greg
I find it amusing that some ner’do’wells are saying Trump is a shill for the Globalists. Really? If this were true he wouldn’t be under constant attack and he would not be doing everything to help “We the People.”
I finally figured out why the Dems hate AR15s…
Because they are racists. They hate black rifles
During WWI it was relatively easy for nations to join together to go after those who supposedly sunk the Lusitania … does Iran (even with documented video proof) think it will get the United Nations to go after the US, Saudi Arabia and Israel for attacking (but not sinking) their oil tanker? … good luck trying Iran … you can’t even get the Europeans to go after the United States who continues to sanction your oil industry “for noncompliance” with an “unsigned” nuclear deal!! … see how Turkey just got sanctions lifted by agreeing to a ceasefire … why don’t you sit down with Trump and work something out … this way we the American people won’t have to pay billions of dollars each year on all those bases we have surrounding your country and we can use the money to balance our huge budget deficit!! … https://www.zerohedge.com/energy/iran-claims-have-video-evidence-oil-tanker-attacks
These sanctions on Iran (to limit oil supplies to help out the shale oil industry) is obviously not working … https://www.zerohedge.com/energy/single-biggest-threat-us-oil-jobs … so let the shale oil companies go bankrupt (that is the capitalist way) … then all the workers who lose their jobs drilling for oil “that adds CO2 to the atmosphere” can get jobs working for “a different breed of oil companies” … oil companies that can build new infrastructure to create oil “right out of the air” … by simply using the H2O and CO2 already in Earth’s atmosphere “hydrocarbons can be produced” (with the release of oxygen) … when this “green oil and gas produced” is burned … it simply uses the oxygen that was previously released (so it doesn’t draw down the worlds oxygen supply) and the carbon dioxide it releases is equal to the carbon dioxide that was used to create the oil in the first place (so its a zero sum game) … America should be the leader in this new technology “to create oil out of the air” … the oil that is drilled out of the ground by oil companies although “banned as a fuel” can be used to create plastics, etc.) … once the world burns only “green oil” (created out of the atmosphere) it will stop the greenhouse effect that will eventually turn Earth into another Venus … people can still drive their “green gas” powered cars … and it will eliminate the huge cost of building new infrastructure nationwide to accommodate electric vehicle use!!
Interesting … now if the Vatican can input all our prayers into a quantum computer … perhaps we can have the computer come up with the prescription for making Earth “The Best Of All Possible Worlds”!!! … but we will need to pray for no more war, no human trafficking, unsealing of the sealed indictments, etc., etc. … to make the world better!! … https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/click-pray-erosary-vatican-launches-smart-device-tracks-your-prayers
Looks like we need the Demon-rat buffoons and the fake news media to come up with more things “to make us laugh” so as to improve our health … as costs are getting out of hand … https://www.zerohedge.com/health/us-healthcare-system-hemorrhaging-close-1-trillion-year
Greg, Seems like Mulvaney is also trying to help set POTUS Trump up as well?
GW is right…POTUS Trump does not change codes or move servers….so who did…and when?
https://youtu.be/6WpSlEl2fg0
Thinking if Trump wants to unravel this he needs to send the heliocopter and bring GW to the WhiteHouse…or he might just get outflanked…? Seems those around Trump are either against him or too low IQ to deal with unmasking things fast enough to help POTUS before he gets impeached? Trump at least now knows their IS a server being moved around…but not clear he knows from where to where and whos has access to changing the codes ?
Craig says the Fed can stop any plunge in the market with their “plunge protection team”. I was waiting for Greg to ask him where the plunge protection team was in 2008! I’d really like to know, if anyone does know. Cheers.
Some say that trump has been allowed to get elected to discredit the People and any conservative or liberty movements…
If we look into his achievements, nothing concrete has been done from the wall to the end of wars and regime change. The last attempt to overthrow Assad and reignite war in Syria using the turks and the madman erdogan is on its way, with Trump quasi approval.
The situation is the same everywhere, BREXIT hasn’t happned and has benn delayed again by the same corrupt politicians.
The ILLEGAL ALIENS invasion has started to accelerate again in Europe and in the USA. Austira and Italy have again be put in the hands of the globalist maffia, Germany and France are de facto dictatorship despite permanent revolts in France. Only Eastern Europe and Russia resist to the globalist elites…
The only solution is to start KILLING the soros, clintons, warrnes, schiffs of this world. To do like our ancestors, revolt and put their heads on pikes.
Only the utmost violence will stop the predatory oligarchs, they fear only one thing: us united agsint them and enraged for a global massacre of all the globalists and their stooges.
The USS Titanic has hit the iceberg 11 years ago. The ship has been sinking since then. The oligarchs put Trump in place to manage the destruction of the United States and to blame Americans for the destruction.
Henry,
You are wrong. Please go some place else to give up. Stay out of the way snowflake.