2018 Election PSYOP, Caravan Invasion by NWO, Economic Update
By Greg Hunter’s USAWatchdog.com (WNW 359 11.2.18)
Whether it is the polls done by the mainstream media (MSM) or the phony pipe bombs with no explosives sent to prominent Democrats, this election looks like one giant PSYOP. Democrats have no platform except open borders, pro-illegal immigration, cop hating and tax raising. You simply cannot run on that. So, for the Dems, they have to lie and cheat, and that’s what they are doing.
Who is paying for the thousands in the so-called caravan making its way towards America via Mexico? The MSM would like you to think it’s just a group of people from Central America wanting a better life, but what they don’t say is that it is a well-funded and well organized threat on the southern border of the U.S. It looks like it is to cause even more negative press for Donald Trump and Republicans before the midterm elections. Is it being paid for by the New World Order globalists? The facts clearly say yes.
Is the economy getting better? Is it strong? Some say no, and they point to exploding government debt.
Join Greg Hunter as he talks about these stories and more in the Weekly News Wrap-Up.
One more thing: I forgot to tell you all to go see the movie "Gosnell." He was the mass murdering abortion doctor that murdered babies that were born alive. It was done by Christians and it was fantastic. Dean Cain is one of the stars and the action by him and others was top notch. The story is equally top notch and riveting. Please go see and support the movie "Gosnell." You will be happy you did.
Concord Mass.
The Shot Heard ‘Round the World!
https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/international-news/politics/us-political-2018-midterm-elections/
On the one hand, the Midterm Elections really mean nothing. The Democrats cannot reverse their declining trend since they peaked with FDR, and the Republicans cannot deliver the final death blow to the Democrats to put them out of their Marxist misery. While we have provided the target ranges for the vote, we also have to consider the fact that vote manipulation and rigging will be starting with this election without Russians
It is truly ironic that the Democratic Party was founded by Andrew Jackson to support slavery and then they adopted the Philosophy of Karl Marx to promise Socialism for all. At the end of the day, we end up where we began – endless toxic politics that has turned into bitter hatred which divides the country more so than at any time since the Civil War. All they are doing is creating an equal and opposite reaction from their opponents. The trench between both sides has opened at it is becoming the Political Grand Canyon.
The political climate from here on out looks very dark and grim with no hope of actually returning to any possible form of civility. All we are doing now is waiting for the first shot to be fired that will literally be heard around the world. There will be no return to civility. It will only get worse from here on out. There is no going back. We have actually crossed the point of no return. It is all over. We just have to wait for the fat lady to finish the last song and then the Opera will come to its violent and bitter end.
The Midterms are upon us and the most interesting aspect has been the fact that the Democrats have waged the most hateful campaign I have ever witnessed in my entire life. Instead of ……….
This is one gutsy woman. The most pertinent and important part that every American should know about starts around the 39.00 mark.
More election meddling (by depriving our First Amendment rights) … for this alone we should severely penalize the Demon-rats on Nov 6th!!
For exposing political and news media hypocrisy Laura Loomer is banned from Twitter until after the election:
“If you’re a Jew, please don’t vote for Democrats. It’s the worst political thing you could ever do as a Jew”.
Laura Loomer RED WAVE PATRIOT
The Democrat hierarchy is having a difficult time dealing with their
most significant financial and ideological base (Jews) rediscovering the
Second Amendment and the party’s stance on gun control.
Every Jew (every American) should carry one of these cards in their back pocket … https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-11-03/gun-capable-fitting-wallet-being-sold-american-arms-company
President Trump says he shares immigration views with Barbara Jordan
The reason Trump is on the same page with Barbara Jordan is because both share a common belief: that “illegal immigrants” should not be taking away the jobs of legal black American US citizens (the way the Demon-rats do)!! … and this is why blacks are leaving the Demonratic party in droves and voting Republican!!
And it is ludicrous to simply offer “asylum in Mexico” to the people in the caravans … as they are not going to accept living in “a Nation” controlled by a bunch of “Criminal Murdering Cartels” … it is simply not an option for them … they want the safety of being on United States soil … so Trump must wipe out “the cause of this immigration problem” … he must invade Mexico and wipe out the Criminal Drug Cartels … to stop the ordinary people from leaving (400,000 people per year are now flooding across the border into the US) … this can no longer be tolerated!!
As for Trump’s wall … it doesn’t address the tunnels … https://www.businessinsider.com/agents-discover-long-drug-tunnel-mexico-police-cartel-san-diego-mexico-2015-10
Mr. Hunter,
Thanks. Something is definitely awry in Mexico. In this video, Scott Adams interviews Brandon Darby about the criminal cartels that control Mexico and Central America and their relevance to the “caravan.” It’s a pretty serious situation that transcends the caravan itself.
I suggest starting at the beginning. Sorry that I didn’t set it up that way in the first place.
William Stanley,
Yes, the situation in the border is nothing but smoke and mirrors, the underlying issue is much deeper than just the border.
George Soros doesn’t have the juice to make the Mexican governement turned a blind eye in regard to the passing caravan.
You know who has the juice, not Hillary or Obama. Who’s Geogre H. Bush!
Let’s use our noodles … why would Trump need 15,000 combat troops, Abrams Tanks, artillery, etc., etc. to stop 5000 “unarmed” civilians (except for rocks) seeking asylum?? … these US combat troops, tanks and artillery are needed “to attack and eliminate the evil Criminal Drug Cartels and the Criminal “illegal immigrant” Cartels in Mexico (and Central America) who are the “true enemies” of the American people!!
There is a deadly alliance brewing between the Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (two very fearsome criminal organizations dealing in drugs, guns, human trafficking and illegal aliens and spreading like a cancer right into the territory of the United States of America) … unsealed indictments of captured Cartel members is providing valuable info the US Military … which can use to crush these criminal organizations (that are attacking the very foundation of our Constitutional Republic … our people) … https://www.businessinsider.com/damaso-lopez-talking-to-us-el-chapo-guzman-sinaloa-cartel-2018-1
If you want the US to go the way of western Europe with millions of criminal, violent, low IQ, over-breeding, welfare dependent and completely alien muslim and African invaders pouring in (funded in large part by Soros) – then vote Democrat. The politicians of western Europe (even the “conservatives”) believe and act exactly the same as your Democrats and they are destroying their own countries and demonising and jailing their own people who complain about it. We in Europe were never asked if we wanted this – they just went ahead and inflicted it on us. These people are fascists plain and simple. Together with the peoples of eastern Europe, the US is the last and best hope for western civilisation to survive. You cannot let it go. Simply stated, if you vote Democrat you’ve destroyed your country (and the West) and any hope of happiness for your children and grandchildren. Don’t do it.
We already went that route Derek only low IQ Central Americans instead or haven’t you noticed
Midterm Predictions and Social Media Censorship
It was suspected something bananas would happen in the next 2 & 1/2 weeks, 2 weeks ago and our rogue scoundrels certainly delivered, with egg now on their faces! The peoples coming righteous indignation will put them now, in their unrespective places. Lol!
Hi Greg,
Another quality wrap…..thanks….plenty there to think about.
You spoke about Wikileaks, and I couldn’t help but think about Trump’s exact words whilst on the 2016 campaign trail: “Thank God for Wikileaks”.
It’s true that my fellow Australian Julian Assange did Trump a MASSIVE favour in revealing what he did regarding the filth that is Hilary Clinton through Wikileaks.
Why then, has Trump since become President refused to even assist Assange whilst he remains marooned in the Ecuador Embassy in London?
What say you Greg?
I would be keen to ponder and understand your thoughts on this matter.
I think Trump is quite diminished as a person not to assist Assange (unless of course, Trump has been “told” not to assist Assange by those that….well…..how shall we put it…….those of equal filth calibre to Clinton, who “tell” US Presidents what to and not what to do).
And if that is in fact the case, then Trump does not stand for truth…..there can be no escaping that I am afraid.
With Respect,
Ray, Canberra, Lap Dog Nation
Ray, I say to Julian. Trumps got your back. He’s fighting the demon hordes! We must all hang together , or we will all hang separate! Hang in there mate.
“Let Your Petitions Be Made Known to God”
“Don’t worry about anything; instead, pray about everything. Tell God what you need, and thank him for all he has done.”—PHILIPPIANS 4:6. New Living Translation
With whom do we have the privilege to communicate, and why is that so amazing?
IF YOU were to request an audience with the ruler of your country, what kind of response would you get? You might receive a polite reply from his office, but it is highly unlikely that you would be allowed to speak with the ruler himself. However, with the greatest Ruler of all, the Sovereign of the universe, the situation is different. We have access to him from any place we may be and at any time we may choose. Acceptable prayers will always reach him. (Proverbs 15:29) That is truly wonderful! Should not appreciation for this move us to pray regularly to the One who is rightly called the “Hearer of prayer”?—Psalm 65:2.
Well said UP….well said, and thank you.
Ray.
If the Chinese take this country, it will be because they are smarter, harder working and far more forward thinking than the average Aussie Yobbo.
Ray lap dog nation.
Raymond,
I was thinking about your comment.
It’s always been in the backs of Americans minds. Thinking Americans mind you. That if their was nuclear war, it would be contained in the northern hemisphere. That would be the time to escape to Australia!
Possible if you owned a private jet or could borrow one with a five finger discount! Or sailboat of course.
Now I’m thinking if China were to be able to take Australia, I’m sure you Aussies would try to escape to the US. If all hope was lost of course. Funny how things could change. Nuclear war, we could move to the Gibson dessert or anywhere in the 0utback. China on the take, you guys could take our desserts! Death Valley, California’s nice this time of year. Lol! Wow, kissing cousins!
Either way don’t forget, slip on a hat and slop on the sunscreen, mate!
Malone
MM,
I hear you mate……nicely said with some pertinent facts there and your tongue also firmly planted in your cheek at the selfsame moment…..well said, well said.
MM……I am SO OVER the argument about what is going on here on this planet…….I suspect you are too my friend?
I love American people…..I love Chinese people…..I love Germans, Israelis and Arabs.
When our children are born, we smile, when we lose our parents, we cry….ALL OF US…..divisions disappear.
It’s just these bastards that keep us separated, with their well thought out plans for division, that we need to remove……AND WE WILL.
LET’S TRY TO STAY TOGETHER xxx
My love and best wishes be with you and yours MM….and thanks again to Greg for this excellent, free speech platform, FREE SPEECH PLATFORM, that brings us all together.
Ray, Canberra, Lap Dog Nation.
Ray,
I like you because you seem like a genuine good decent man and I hope you would not be offended by what I’m about to inquire.
Are you a little naive to think that you can really get along with these people when they come in like a caravan?
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2018/nov/01/asia-bibi-anti-blasphemy-protests-spread-across-pakistan
Hey Tin,
Thanks for your kind words which I really appreciate.
I don’t agree with this so called “caravan”, and think it should be turned away from your borders.
In fact, I disagree with most invading caravans of people who just expect to walk into other people’s nations and do whatever they want. Case in point…..the US Military Caravan that has been in Afghanistan illegally since 2001, and the US Military Caravan that has been in Iraq illegally since 2003.
Only a couple of million dead civilians there since those “Caravans of Democracy & Freedom” rolled on in.
Take care Tin……let’s keep all “Caravans” at bay.
With Respect,
Ray, Canberra, Lap Dog Nation
URGENT 🔴 President Trump EXPLOSIVE Migrant Caravan New Policy Press Briefing Border Security Speech
Fusion72 5 hours ago
I used to think Trump was a joke. I voted for him for no other reason than because Hillary is even more of a psychotic freak. After watching how he’s handled himself from Day 1, given the literally endless amount of shit he takes daily, along with the Kavanaugh BS….and all of the dems dysfunction in-between, he’s completely won me over. He truly understands this country’s problems, and is fearless when trying to fix them. This illegal immigrant issue has gotten so bad that it’s literally destroying everything we believe in. This decision was a LONG time coming, and 30yrs late, because the incompetent baboons before him were too weak to do anything about it. The illegal trash here now deserves to be either put in jail indefinitely, or sent back, and banned from the U.S., if for no other reason than because they didn’t come here properly in the first place. It’s also worth noting that if this was truly about political asylum then A). Why don’t they take Mexico’s offer for asylum B). Why are they waving the home flag, if they hate their country as much as they say? I’m getting to the point to where I hate this trash (and the people who allow/support them)….and, I never thought I would use that word to describe anyone. We’re losing our country people….we HAVE to vote. And, then pray that voting is enough.
White Supremacy 1 hour ago
ah next idiot.
1: usa was built by migrants over the last 400 years
2: ur ancestors were migrants too. maybe from europe.
3: usa is an empty country like canada
4: i am from germany and we have 7 times more citizens compared to space as you. its 1:7.
5: if germany would be empty like usa than we would have only 11 million people instead of 82.
and u morons rage about a few thousand people from southamerica. usa became nazi-disneyland for uneducated simple minds. maybe im goinf to ask our government to send all americans living here home to usa because they are bad migrants.
WOW, The world is watching! What can we say? What can we do? Pray people please.
https://www.thykingdomcome.global/
King James Bible
Thy kingdom come. Thy will be done in earth, as it is in heaven.
◄ Matthew 6:10 ►
Whoever is sponsoring this invasion obviously does not care for human life. Those brainwashed people are falling sick or become prey along the way to that MS13 invasion nest of illegals criminals laughingly called “a caravan”.
They will soon be against the greatest army ever assembled so their lives are facing more danger. At every rally given last Month, Trump unequivocally said “they are not entering this Country” and he meant it!
Soros calls them “ collateral damage “ I imagine
Ah, Peabody, you have hit the nail on the head. “Acceptable” prayers are the key. Since you obviously have the old man’s ear(unlike most of us deplorables), I propose you launch an acceptable missive to Heaven designed to solve all of these intractable problems. You are up to it, are you not?
I’ll give it a shout Darrell!
Fort Myers FL 🔴 President Trump EXPLOSIVE Speech at MASSIVE Rally in Fort Myers, Florida 140,881 views
Greg’s WNW would be a excellent ‘State of the Disunion Address’.
“Every kingdom divided against itself is brought to desolation; and every city or house divided against itself shall not stand.” Matthew 12:25 (KJV)
This why we have to divide the Demon-rats from the RINO’s!!
Thanks for making my point. If we truly believe we are free, why do we accept that we only have TWO choices?
Surely you believe in secession?
Let’s make sure we have only “one choice” by voting the Demon-rats out of the political equation … then we can easily solve the immigration problem by sending US troops to wipe out the eight (8) evil Cartels in Mexico that are “now attacking our Nation” with their drugs, guns and illegals!!
“Nobody needs to know” Beto Campaign Appears to Illegally Spend Funds on Supplies for Caravan Aliens
Added by Boris Badenov on November 1, 2018 at 11:50pm
http://12160.info/video/nobody-needs-to-know-beto-campaign-appears-to-illegally-spend?xg_source=activity
“I just hope nobody that’s the wrong person finds out about this.” • “It’s f***ing happening.” O’Rourke Campaign Staff Uses Pre-Paid Cards for Honduran Ali…
Beto, a million here, a million there and before you know it, your dealing out real campaign funds!
Everyone needs to know who our traitors are!!
Greg,
More proof the central banks are preparing for a global currency reset with gold.
https://www.cnbc.com/2018/11/01/gold-buying-by-central-banks-hits-its-highest-level-in-almost-three-years.html
If hard assets don’t matter, then why would the cabal risk invading countries to steal their gold? IE Libya, Iraq etc.
Addendum to my last post.
https://awfulavalanche.wordpress.com/2016/01/10/who-stole-143-tons-of-gold-from-the-libyan-people/
Ouch!!!
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-11-01/activist-fund-takes-3-stake-deutsche-bank-china-bails
Bought back in at the lows and surfing the wave higher. What does this fund know that your ‘sources’ missed Jerry?
There was another decent man 2000 years ago who tried to do good for people … and the money hungry banksters hung him on a Cross (even though he didn’t have 130 tons of gold) for them to steal … so wicked men have more then just the desire for money on their evil blood stained hands!!
Jerry,
I always look forward to your post. I hope you are right and I hope it happens soon, I have to tell you I’m getting tired of waiting. Maybe it’ll happen right after the election. I can’t hold on much longer because I catch myself on too many days just not caring any longer. I feel like you that it’s inevitable because of China mostly but Russia, India and to a lesser extent turkey look like they are preparing for a reset in the metals. I also have to wonder if J.P.morgans record amount of silver is theirs or China’s? My thoughts have been from the beginning, I hope for a crash rather than a crumble. Best of luck to you Jerry, keep posting.
Polls are for sheeple. You were right in 2016 and you will be right now.
Great WNW but you missed it Greg, I was looking for it and you missed it!
Hitlery’s “they all look alike” comment… and nobody got offended? Where’s Lemon face at CNN? Why isn’t he crying about this?
Weak minded sheeple look to the ENEMY MEDIA to tell them how to think… “hey CNN, should I be offended? No? Ok duh…”
There’s is a major TRUST ISSUE with the democrats. It’s obvious they are hateful and bigoted at heart, or should I say RACIST? The word that became popular with obama.
The Democratic Party died with JFK. Carter was the proof, Clinton was the nail on the coffin and Obama buried the Party (coffin and all) giving birth to the American NAZI party called aka: “socialists”..
Intolerant democrats are NOT TO BE TRUSTED!
SOROS and the U.N. have the same NAZI mentality as the democrats.
Great job as usual Greg and yes, there will be a RED Tsunami!!!
Yes!! … let’s produce a Red Tsunami and fluster the idiotic moronic mind of Nancy Polosi who the Demon-rats chose as their “enlightened” leader!!
Greg, the rank and file Democrats are not evil. Most Democrats are politically ignorant. They are voting the party for which their parents voted; or the party that their peers are pressuring them to vote. There is no way that nearly 50% of this nation’s voting population are intelligently aware that the policies of the Democratic Party are nationally suicidal. No one deliberately votes for policies that will kill them, kill their country, kill their way of life and subordinate their children to slavery. So, yes, the Democrat leadership are wicked to the core; but it is incorrect to apply that description to all who vote Democrat.
Dana,
The Dems don’t know who is leading their party??? Tom Perez and Keith Ellison!! Really???
Greg
“There is no way that nearly 50% of this nation’s voting population are intelligently aware that the policies of the Democratic Party are nationally suicidal.” – Dana
Yes, there is… Historically, natural selection would have eliminated those people from the population, usually before they could vote. Because they are so stupid that they would literally end up killing themselves at some point before they were too old. For that reason, complete idiots used to comprise an insignificant proportion of a voting population. Some would last a little past the age of majority. But not many and not for too long. Today, there are so many laws in our feminist nanny totalitarian police state that protect idiots from themselves, at the expense of everyone else, that complete idiots not only don’t live very long but now live much longer than the average population. And they vote because they’re encouraged too. Because they’re told that their vote matters. Even though they’re completely unqualified to make any responsible decisions for themselves, let alone anyone else. They’re parasites. Like liver flukes or tape worms or lice. They exist at the expense of their host. Conscientious men. So stupid are these people that they will continue biting the hand that feeds it, killing the golden goose, until their host is dead. That’s what many parasites do. They’re kinda short-sighted, parasites are. That’s the problem with parasites: they don’t think past the current hand-out. And then when there are no more hand-outs, they turn into cannibals and it’s too late. Think I’m kidding. Look at Venezuela. The US isn’t far behind.
And for clarification about my last post, Democrats aren’t the only problem. I’ve written over and over again that Republicans are their own worst enemy. So don’t look at Republicans to solve any of these problems. The average Republican believes stupidly that “…no man has ever died from lack of access to medical care.” Idiotic sentiments like that are enough to drive any non-Democrat running to the Democratic party for help. As much as I despise Democrats, is it any wonder they still wield such power in the US with Republicans broadcasting such dog-eat-dog idiocy. As completely evil as Democrats are, the complete utter stupidity of Republicans remains their own undoing every single time. So don’t hold your breath about the upcoming mid-term elections until every last vote is counted. And then recounted. And then re-recounted. As deplorable as Democrats are, Republicans just keep shooting themselves in the head (figuratively) every single time. Stupid, stupid, stupid…
We are going to get the RINO’s in 2020 … first let’s get the Demon-rats!!
it’s never too late. but it’s very very very late.
Dana, I loved your comment so much I copied and saved it to send to my dem family, if that is okay.
dear dana- the rank and file democrats know exactly what the wicked higherups stand for: baby killing, high taxes, open borders, mass migration to hook poor migrants on welfare to become good little d voters to keep their welfare, the breakkup and destruction of minority families to keep them on the democrat plantation, and on and on and on. they know exactly what they are voting for.
@ a. bona – the destruction of ALL families. not just minority. half of all white fathers in the US are victims of unilateral malicious divorce fraud, child-snatching, paternal alienation, false allegations, unlawful orders for child support, unlawful passport suspension, unlawful suspension of driver licenses, etc… not just minority fathers. although feminists started out sixty years ago targeting black men, they expanded their targets rapidly to include white men too. and everyone else. feminism is women manipulating the public with the spectacle of their imaginary victimhood and authoritarians acquiesce by persecuting men in exchange for votes, money and absolute power. race doesn’t matter.
Thanks Greg, great wrap-up as usual. When your playing for all the marbles a little breaking of the law is no big deal as long as you don’t get caught. Then in walks Project Veritas with the camera rolling. Now we know where some of the support for the caravan is coming from…
“Don’t Ever Repeat This”: Beto Aides Busted Funneling Caravan Funds In Undercover Sting
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-11-01/dont-ever-repeat-beto-aides-busted-funneling-caravan-funds-undercover-sting
When a Congressman funds an attack on our Nation what do you call it? … ans. High Treason!!
Greg,
The latest from Project Veritas. It is unreal the corruption of the Beto campaign in Texas.
https://100percentfedup.com/breaking-video-beto-orourke-campaign-caught-admitting-theyre-illegally-using-campaign-funds-to-help-illegal-migrant-caravans/
An interesting race is the Maryland 1st which is held by a Republican. A Democrat challenger, Jesse Colvin, is running as the anti-Democrat. He had a TV ad showing him and his wife (who claims to be Republican and a former police officer) at a shooting range with both of them shooting what appear to be 9mm. He’s a retired Army ranger who says he puts country before party, will defend the 2nd Amendment, has a top rating from the NRA and will be bipartisan in Congress as he is in his marriage. He also says he will not support Pelosi. Now, I’ve seen more Democrats running similar campaigns against incumbent Republicans. In the past when these Democrats do win they go to Congress and guess what? They fall in line with their party. They may speak as an independent but in the end they vote with their party, unless the party has enough votes to pass whatever they are pushing and then they will be free cast a vote that would appeal to their constituents (these votes usually occur close to the next election).
I hope your are right about the election Greg. I do believe that the polls are not to be trusted, but I also don’t have much trust in our elections which all the shenanigans that are pulled. I trust that God will set things right in the end but we don’t know the path that will lead to there. But I do hope the world will see evil and corruption uprooted and flushed.
Voting for a Democrat that claims to be a Constitutionalist was tried once before (when we voted for Obama) and look how that tuned out … you can take a chance on this guy (perhaps he is for real) … but our goal should be … to create “A ONE PARTY SYSTEM” in America … so we can hold the politicians of that one party “fully accountable” for any actions harmful to the American people!!
The Kavanaugh hearing and the caravan should doom the Dems for the midterms, not withstanding the left’s attempts at voter fraud, which could be massive. I expect a lot of litigation post election if there is a blue wave. The polling is always suspect because in the samples chosen, Dems are almost always polled in greater numbers than the registrations would suggest. I also think that many people “play” with the pollsters just like they do with scam calls. As a Floridian of many years, I cannot conceive of anyone voting for Gillum, although DeSantis is a relatively weak candidate for the R’s. We really have to give a shoutout to Project Veritas for its exposure of Gillum’s true agenda, which appears to be taxes, taxes, taxes to enable a Marxist wealth redistribution, ANATHEMA to any Floridian that can connect the dots. The only question is how many of my fellow Floridians can do so?
To help the old people in Florida boost their brain power (so as to connect the dots more easily) they can take nootropics … or simply eat an artichoke with a cup of coffee in the morning and swallow one CoQ10 pill!!
Greg, that’s a brilliant idea going live on election night, for a blow by blow. Greg I think of you as a Indiana Jones hacking your way through a jungle of propaganda with a machete of truth. Carry on.
Great image their Hoosier River Cat!!!!!
Ray, Canberra, Lap Dog Nation
You know … it is obvious we must take action to stop the Demons in Congress who now wield the power to take away our Constitutional rights … their actions against our Republic are High Treason … now we know these Demons are in both political parties … and that fact may make us voters feel there is nothing that can be done to change things (as effectively there is only One (Republican-Demonratic) Party running our government) … so the first thing we must do is vote to officially put “One Party” in charge (so the Demons can’t use the excuse that the “other Party” was responsible for all the evil legislation being passed) … so lets put One Party in charge so “the demons have no one to point their finger at and blame for their evil governess and legislation” … so this Nov 6 let’s vote a straight Republican ticket and remove “all” Demon-rats from positions of power in Congress … then in 2020 we can weed out of the “Only Party that is left in America” all the RINO’s (who are secretly closet commie/fascist demon-rats) … I know some junior Democrats currently holding office may be “closet Republicans” so if we can distinguish between the good and bad apples let’s do so … but for those who don’t have the time or inclination to decipher who is bad or good … just vote straight Republican … as what we want is just “One Party in America” who we then can hold fully accountable for any actions they take detrimental to our Constitutional Republic!!
Another thing I’ve been thinking about … is this coming re-set … that is being widely promoted “a sysop”? … think back to when the Hunt brothers bought silver and when Warren Buffet bought silver they were both forced to disgorge of their silver holdings because the banksters back then were on the wrong side of the market … however now the gangsters are on the right side of the market (JP Morgan Chase now owns “seven times” the physical silver the Hunt brothers once owned) … so now … it is in the banksters interest “to want a dollar re-set” so they can make another fortune … this time on silver … and they have their many promoters (i.e. Richards, etc., etc., etc.) “thought shaping the public” by predicting a dollar re-set and gold being revalued to $10,000 dollars/oz … so now I’m thinking … maybe I should be fighting and opposing this dollar re-set the bankster globalists are now promoting? … perhaps I should be thankful Trump is trying to make the dollar stronger … but I have a problem … what about all the gold and silver I’ve stacked away? … if fighting the evil banksters means I should be supporting efforts to prevent precious metals from rising? … Trump knows China and Russia have massive amounts of gold and silver … is he going to allow them to become the economic powerhouses of the world by re-setting the dollar lower? … so what do I do? … sell my precious metals to help keep the evil banksters from making another fortune? … or do I simply stop buying and hold what I have (just in case the evil banksters do succeed in their massive swindle to transfer unimaginable wealth into their hands)? … https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VebOTc-7shU
Some things to consider .
Have you actually seen or touched JP Morgan’s physical silver stack or only been told it exists.
Have you 100% irrefutable proof that the alleged physical silver stack belongs to JP Morgan.
Do you think that selling your precious metals will in any way harm the bankers being as you will end up with a FIAT currency in hand .
What “safe ” asset are you proposing to switch to in order to protect yourself ? US dollars ….Housing….Euros ….supercars…fine art …FANG stccks….or farmland in South Africa (Lots of gold and silver mentioned in the bible but NONE of these ! )
Use what time we have very wisely . Make everyday count.
Just buy and hold what PM you can afford on a regular basis, carefully educate likeminded people around you, learn new skills like hunting or fishing, butchery, first aid and trauma first aid, gardening, canning, get your children/ grandchildren growing herbs and spices, buy books on alternative medicines, get some chickens, arm yourself, learn to reload ammo, reduce debt, stack tinned food, keep fit, have a lockdown plan, know where the nearest water supply is or build a system o catch rainwater , buy a generator or a few solar panels and a low voltage kettle, learn how to sharpen knives, unfortunately the list is endless.
Become a people watcher, always check how to quickly exit a room or area, stay away from big crowds, learn how to “use your senses” , think for yourself and don’t just go with the flow, evaluate everything.
Hope and pray for the best but prepare for the worst.
History proves that the smelly stuff and rotating thing meet up from time to time, are you ready.
Only the top brass at JP Morgan Chase knows the true answer Nick … but the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) has named JP Morgan Chase one of the riskiest major banks on the planet … so if JP Morgan isn’t loading up on silver in anticipation of a bankster re-set they are fools … this alone is a good reason to be bullish on silver … but … Trump will likely fight hard to prevent a re-set (that will make the US a third world nation) … as becoming a third world nation is not in keeping with his goal of making America Great Again!!
Trump can keep the dollar strong by raising interest rates … then as the economy falters hit it with more QE … then as QE weakens the dollar … hit the market with higher interest rates … and continue this process “to gain time” to reduce our balance of payment deficit … once our balance of payments is under control the economy will be strong enough to accept higher rates without collapsing and the dollar will remain strong (preventing a re-set and screwing the banksters out of their plan to transfer massive wealth into their greedy hands!!
What should be our strategy be to prevent JP Morgan Chase from making a fortune on their physical silver hoard by destroying the value of our US dollar and making us a third world nation?? … perhaps when they pull the trigger Trump should tell the Plunge Protection Team to sell futures short and keep the price from rising … this is going to be hard medicine for us Patriots who have stacked silver as protection from the crooked banksters actions to destroy our Nation … but as Patriots we should carry that load for the greater good of our country … simply store away your silver for the next generation … and eventually when the bankster cabal has been thoroughly defeated and JP Morgan Chase forced to dis-hoard all its silver … will be the time silver will be allowed to rise to it’s true intrinsic value!! … so as the Founding Fathers did … we Patriots too must sacrifice … and put away “our sacred fortune” (God’s money) safely away for our children’s children … or until a time when the criminal banksters no longer own physical silver (for the greater good of our Constitutional Republic) … no more fortunes for the gangster banksters at our expense (the destruction of our Nation) … we must destroy the Bankster Cabal first … before we can allow “God’s money” to seek it’s true value!!!
So to all you Hedge funds out there now keeping the price of silver down … continue your Patriotic work … and if the Banksters push the price of silver upward like a bit coin “don’t give in to greed and temptation” and eliminate your short positions (continue to sell more and more silver futures contracts short) … we can’t allow JP Morgan to profit from their massive hoard of physical silver (which is now seven(7) times greater then what the Hunt brothers owned when they were trying to corner this “very small and rare” precious metal market)!!
err: psyop!!
“Open society” is a misnomer.
It’s only open for select and privileged demographics. Meaning that if your skills and abilities are critical for maintaining or advancing civilization, you don’t get any benefits of an “open society.” If you’re an engineer, you don’t get any benefits. Your passport is taken away permanently with no way to get it back and you’re denied any public assistance or the proceeds of your labor. The “open society” can’t let you leave because it needs your labor desperately. You’re a slave.
But if you’re a parasite, then you get to benefit from an “open society” and from the proceeds and hard labor of the slaves. If you’re a barista at a coffee shop or a single-mother-by-choice of a public school teach, then you get to benefit from an “open society.” You get to have a passport and money (from proceeds of the labor from the slaves) with which to travel and benefit from better health care elsewhere and you get public assistance when you can’t (or don’t want to) work (because it’s inconvenient to your excessive life-style choices).
“Open society” is a euphemism for “slavery.” How do you think minimum wage can be more than eleven dollars or even eighteen dollars in some states when these states are bankrupt and property taxes and income taxes are so high? How do you think middle or upper management at a publicly traded company can get paid so much when the company is entirely bankrupt and has more financial liabilities than assets? The proceeds of slave labor.
The average minimum wage earner and welfare recipient or high-school drop-out in the US has a greater net-worth potential over a life-time than the average PhD-educated and experienced engineer or scientist or MD. How do you think that happens? Where do you think all that money comes from? Slavery…
Greg,
I said it before and will say it again:
Instead of sending 15000 troops to the border armed to teeth, just send 15 cops to arrest Soros and you WILL STOP THE DAMN CARAVAN.
You guys do not get it.
You will never learn.
You see every problem a nail and every solution a hammer.
YOU WILL FALL IN THEIR TRAP.
Again…
This is what happened in Syria, Syrian gov. saw it the same way you see it and they dealt with it the same way you intend to deal with it and you will end up with the same results.
Why am I wasting my breath?
Mohammad
Ignorant is as ignorant does. And you’re ignorant, Mohammud. US Army is disciplined with superior tactics. They will stop the madness without any kerfuffle.
Your right Mohammad … we should immediately arrest Sore Ass and his Demon-rat backers in the US State Department who are using our own US taxpayer money to foment a color revolution against ourselves … these people in the United States State Department must be arrested as traitors and charged with High Treason … but we also need the troops to stop the invasion currently in progress … Trump is building tent cities to hold the families (men, women and children) together … single people can be sent to GITMO … all will be held indefinitely … and not released until a court decision on their status is finalized (so these people may find themselves spending “years” in detention camps) … but the women and children keep coming because they know they won’t be sent to the showers to be gassed the way Hitler and the Saudi’s would do … they probably figure they can still have a baby in the US tent cities and claim their baby is an American citizen!! … so Trump must set up tent cities on Mexican soil (for all the pregnant women) so any babies born will not automatically become American citizens!!
Paul, there is more and deeper to it than it seems.
The military by laws of the land CANNOT assume the work of the borders law enforcement, they will hold back and support but will not intervene, UNLESS….
And here is a fat UNLESS…
POTUS expands the authorities of the law enforcement to intervene by an E.O. with the blessing of a republican elected congress.
https://www.militarytimes.com/news/your-military/2018/10/31/federal-law-limits-what-us-troops-deployed-at-the-border-can-do/
“That’s because the military is bound by the Posse Comitatus Act, a 19th- century federal law that restricts participation in law enforcement activities. Unless Congress specifically authorizes it, military personnel can’t have direct contact with civilians, including immigrants, said Scott R. Anderson of The Brookings Institution.”
So seems to me that the stage is set for an expansion of the military role DOMESTICALLY…Hmmmm especially when Mattis said “We do not do stunts”…..
Do you see where am going?
Mohammad
Mohammad … as you say: “Under the Posse Comitatus Act, federal troops are prohibited from engaging in domestic law enforcement activities” … but Trump can easily get around the Posse Comitatus Act … all Trump has to do is have our Troops cross the border into Mexico (where our domestic laws don’t apply) and set up the tent cities in Mexico!!
We have to remember that Mexico “is not a Nation” (it is simply a bunch of about 5 to 8 criminal cartels … some of which deal in drugs and some of which deal in illegal emigration) … these criminal cartels are the enemy of not only the ordinary people of Mexico but an enemy of the United States … they are destroying our Nation by bringing both drugs and illegals (about 400,000) across into the US “every year” … we need to Militarily attack these criminals (using US Troops) and “completely destroy these evil cartels” once and for all … the ordinary people of Mexico would rejoice that this evil criminal yoke around their necks is finally being removed by Trump … but it not only the cartels in Mexico we must destroy … but all the criminal cartels infesting Central America also … so America must “occupy” the entire land area from the Panama Canal to the Texas border “to eliminate this insidious threat to our Nation” by a bunch of criminals who make their money destroying the very fabric of our society and Nation … they must be stopped now … Trump must send our troops into the region “to clean it up” … and by eliminating these crooks off the backs of the ordinary people of Mexico and Central America the ordinary people will have no longer have a need to seek asylum in the US to protect their lives and fortunes from these criminal drug cabals now occupying this region … it will be a win – win for both America and all the peoples of Mexico and Central America!!
Paul,
Drug trafficking is from within you know it like every one does, however, occupying land exposes our troops to gorilla warfare which is a disaster, I say no.
Mr. Trump by hitting the pockets of criminals can stop all human trafficking to US manifested by the caravan .
I think we should keep a close eye on the coming executive orders , If Mr. Trump sign an E.O. expanding military duties to deal with civilians then you know the military tribunals are near, very near ….!
Mohammad … not occupying land exposes our Nation’s people to the Cabals gorilla warfare (drugs, human trafficking, illegal aliens, etc.) which is a disaster for the continuance of our Constitutional Republic … I say yes.
Paul ,
Gorilla fight in Mexico land that has the support of its own people against an outside invader is a recipe of failure to the invader.
Clue?
We lost in Nam
We lost in Iraq
We lost in Afghanistan
And we will lose in Mexico.
Best solution is to conceal the borders by arresting criminals (big fish) and confiscating their money. Keeping or military inside our border to protect it is crucial especially when we stretched thin allover the world.
Thomas Chittum always questioned especially in his famous book the wisdom of putting our soldiers in an enclave in Afghanistan, France was defeated there, Britain was defeated there, Russia was defeated there, and US is defeated there.
This mentality of OCCUPYING lands leads to bleeding precious blood that we should preserve to protect our country, our enemies will drool over the idea of stretching our military thin, China has not stretched its military in any of the wars fought on the planet, and ready to pounce on Vancouver and west cost, Greg said in his interview that they have spying devices in west cost of Canada and you Paul want our military to go south ?????
Mohammad
Mohammad … we have been fighting to help foreign nations all around the world for decades … invading other countries and spilling American blood to protect “other people” … now when it is time to protect ourselves and our own children … you want us to do nothing???
We have to agree on disagreeing.
Gentlemen do disagree.
I have seen the playbook unfolding in M.E. and all am doing here to to point to the similarities that took sovereignties down to Stone Age by civil war that kept nothing but smell of death everywhere.
WITH NO WINNERS BUT THE BANKERS THAT FINANCED IT….!
Mohammad
I’m with you Mohammad, but why not do both?
I think Trump will hit the pockets of criminals finally, it is culminating into that , look at the post of his Executive Order signed in Nov 1 2018.
I posted it down.
My fear is if he sends troops down the south, some criminals may shoot at civilians to blame it on our troops, they did that in Syria where some third party was shooting at Both sides and each one of them was thinking it is the other side shooting at them so they returned fire and that what ignited the civil war there, if you put gasoline next to fire it will ignite.
Mohammad
The election may go so well for Republicans that Dems may turn over a new leaf and
deny Nancy Pelosi the House minority leader position.
Support your “favorite” Dem by handing them the figurative shovel.
Don’t hand Demon-rats a shovel … they may dig up some more voters for election day!!
. . .to dig their own grave.
This is the last ditch effort to save Deutsche Bank.
https://www.cnn.com/2018/11/01/business/deutsche-bank-doug-braunstein/index.html
I hope there are bars on the windows at Deutsche Bank following yesterday’s stress test. The best way to cover up a default is by papering over it with B.S. You know the old fake it till you make stratedgy? You can put a dress and lip stick on a pig, but at the end of the day it’s still a pig.
Stan must have an account at the Hudson Executive Capital hedge fund … as he was very very confident Deutsche Bank stock wold rise … he is probably close friends with former JPMorgan (JPM) finance chief Doug Braunstein (who revealed on Thursday that his hedge fund bought a 3.1% stake in Deutsche Bank)!
The wonderful thing about running on conservative principles such as tax and spending cuts, restricting immigration, and law and order is that if Dems tried this platform, even Democrat voters would realize the futility of remaining Democrats.
This is why the leaders of the Blue party are willing to tell any lie and try any political stunt to regain power. Others in their party have realized what a joke they are, that they have no realistic agenda, and want them gone.
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/onpolitics/2017/10/05/nancy-pelosi-should-prepare-resign-senior-house-democrat-says/736180001/?fbclid=IwAR1lO29h-tTrhC7VGcwuEmH8yrX7sfOt7PudVi0-bcuLaAFHR3fxOyVx3f8
Hi Greg,
Is there any real proof of any sort that there are all these sealed indictments containing the names of prominent people involved in all sorts of nefarious activity?
Could this be an internet belief that has more or less fed on itself?
If the US ever has military tribunals, there will be civil unrest followed by martial law.
Why should there be civil unrest if Traitors are arrested and tried for High Treason???
Don Lemon, and Hillary Clinton both had a tough week. Their mouths overrunning their common sense. Project Veratas is doing a superb job of showing us how politicians know their audience, and lie accordingly. Lie and pander for personal gain. I feel bad for Candace Owens, and confused by Kanye West. (spelling?) Feeling hopeful as I watched the video of military equipment supposedly heading south on board a very long train. Glad to hear about 15,000 troops headed south. Then we hear Trump say that throwing rocks will be treated the same as firearms. Economy, propaganda, violence, cheating, threats, and mid terms! See you on Tuesday night Greg. You are doing a great job.
What the caravan people don’t understand is that Trump talks with Bibi … and Bibi likely told Trump how he handles Palestinians who throw rocks … Hey Trump … we don’t have to shoot and kill the people throwing rocks … we have microwave weapons (that can be easily focused to heat the rocks up so the people will drop them) … we don’t have to kill unarmed women and children!!
Remember it “is not the caravans of ordinary people” who are the enemy … it is the criminal cartels (these people are fleeing from) who are our enemy!!
I agree w/ yr statement that nobody is pursuing the BIG questions about these faux bombs. I emld Dan Bongino – very politely telling him only this – that his failure to pursue any of the many questions about this fraud story is causing me to begin to wonder about him. I sent this eml to two of his addresses and midday got a msg that I am blocked by his eml acct. It is ovbious to me he blocked me after having prob read the first eml – only because I said I am beginning to wonder about him that he will not pursue this latest faux bomb case on a deeper level and this is somehow very threatening to him that I shld tell him this. I am never rude and never harass. SO disappointed as I like Bongino. You are such a much better source of inf and the truth. Your courage and integrity are always impeccable. What wld we do w.o you?
What I don’t understand is how the Fake News Media can call something a “bomb” if there was no explosive in it … what if some nice person wants to send Hillary or Sore Ass a box of jelly donuts … are they going to be accused of sending them a “bomb”???
Here is a “real” time bomb … https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-11-03/california-hit-39-quakes-24-hours-scientists-warn-movement-along-san-andreas-fault … the Snow-Fake News Media can now blame on Trump saying he is using HARP to destroy Hollywood, Moonbeam and the Commie Tech Companies (depriving Americans of their First Amendment Rights) in one shot!!
Thank you Greg, I always look forward to what you have to say and appreciate all you do to inform we the people. I wish you and your family the very best now let’s go continue to win!!!
Thank YOU Sherrie for supporting USAW!!!
Greg
The UN has been co-opted and run by pedophiles and globalists like Soros for too long. And our taxes pay for it. Time to run them out of the country. What gall these people have!
‘Migrant Caravan’ Members Sue Trump Over ‘Shockingly Unconstitutional’ Asylum Crackdown
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-11-02/migrant-caravan-members-sue-trump-over-shockingly-unconstitutional-border-policies
You know … during WWII when we launched our invasion of France on D-Day (and sacrificed so many American boys lives) it is too bad Eisenhower didn’t realize all he had to do was file a lawsuit against Hitler (claiming his efforts to beef up security along the French border represented “shockingly unconstitutional” attack on our soldiers rights to immigrate to France)!!
Military and civilians are DIFFERENT animals, Paul. Different rules apply.
That was satire sk … yes military and civilians are DIFFERENT (that’s why Hitler gassed civilians and shot military people)!
Paul;
When you have attorneys like Avanetti and his type, you will always have law suits like this. it has nothing to do with justice, but all about some ambulance chasing lawyer trying to make a name for himself and get rich.
Have not commented here in a long time but NEVER miss one interview or WWU.
Question to ponder for us Watchdoggers…..
Is the Caravan the frontal attack before midterms or is there something else coming out of the blue??????
The Demon-rats will always have something else coming … as they are able to use our own US taxpayer money to continually attack us … this is why to protect the soft underbelly of the US we need to “occupy” Mexico and the other Central American Nations all the way up to the Panama Canal (the same way Israel has occupied the Golan Heights) for National Security reasons!!
I am looking forward to your show on election night. I definitely plan on tuning in. TY !!
GREG: Pres Trump.
When he first moved into the White House I was some what concerned as to what type of man he would be. As I have watched him, he says I am going to do this or that, and the Democrats, the msm and the rinos start screaming that he shouldn’t do that. Meanwhile he doesn’t take the political temperature on the issue, he just goes ahead and does it. It has been a very long time since we had any politician who kept his word like our President has. God bless him.
The only thing lacking at the White House is Greg Hunter. You Da Man Greg.
Thank you Bill!
Greg
Greg if you will be streaming live on Tuesday night I will be watching ……good job go for it .
Da,
I think I’ll start at about 9pm Eastern time.
Greg
Something to share with your friends…..who plan to vote for democrats:
Have Michael Avenatti’s presidential ambitions just suffered a major setback
The semi-nascent presidential campaign of celebrity lawyer Michael Avenatti suffered a huge blow. You think so? Not Snotty!
A trifecta of damaging news stories cast doubt on how far Avenatti can actually go in politics. They also highlighted three unforced errors that Avenatti is making on the campaign trail.
Avenatti, however, was unfazed. “These headlines come and go, but the enthusiasm has never been better.”
Christina Wilkie | @christinawilkie
Published 5:56 PM ET Fri, 26 Oct 2018 Updated 7:02 AM ET Mon, 29 Oct 2018
CNBC.com
https://www.cnbc.com/2018/10/26/michael-avenattis-presidential-ambitions-suffered-a-setback-this-week.html?recirc=taboolainternal
So far only uncle Joe Biden and snotty Avenatti seem to be able to take down the Trumpster. Warren is a Joke!
So whom will it be? That is the question my fellow Americanski’s! Excuse me.
Is there a Russian in my house? Maybe my mouse?
No collusion here!..?
Excuse me. . .
[Exit]_ stage left!
To go along with one of your main points today in your WNW:…”it’s just one thing after another, which shows how they lie. And they have to lie…and they have to lie about who they are.”
FWI: Dov Fischer, a rabbi/lawyer columnist over at spectator.org had a huge rant yesterday over the Fake News alleging that Pittsburgh Jews didn’t want Trump to pay his respects to the slain Jewish congregants there in Pittsburgh. It’s worth reading the whole column, but I have a snippet below:
https://spectator.org/when-media-foist-false-narratives-to-sow-social-discord-they-indeed-are-the-enemy-of-the-people/
So look at what the Fake News Left Media did after President Trump healed and unified: They received a news release from a small, utterly insignificant, nothing of a Radical Leftist group, calling itself “Bend the Arc,” which said that they did not want the President of the United States to visit Pittsburgh. …Within the normative mainstream American Jewish community, “Bend the Arc” is a joke, off the charts. Their CEO started off as a sex-club “dancer.” …
So this Leftist fringe group issues their statement — and the Fake News Left Media then falsely report that “the Jews of Pittsburgh” (not “some Jews”) do not want the President to visit. Consider these headlines — and they are a mere sampling:
“‘You Are Not Welcome’: Jewish Community Leaders Do Not Want President Trump To Come To Pittsburgh” (Salon)
“Pittsburgh Jewish Leaders Tell Trump To Stay Away Unless He Denounces White Nationalism” (NY Daily News)
“Pittsburgh Jewish Leaders Tell Trump To Denounce White Nationalism” (Reuters)
All those stories thereupon cite the same insignificant radical-fringe “Bend the Arc” statement. Honestly — if there still is such a thing as honesty — that is outright Fake News. I know the American Jewish community…My rabbinical colleagues and I were bristling all day, reading and hearing this Fake News. The rabbi of the temple where the murders happened, Rabbi Jeffrey Meyers, explicitly welcomed a visit by the President. To report such lies, at a time of such intense passion, is to stoke flames among the populace. It is not unfair to call such liars “Enemies of the People.”
Thank you for this Jan!!!
Greg
Greg and watchdoggers, My cousin is married to the farmer/rancher who is next “door” to senator Jon Tester. Her husband was best friends with Tester all the way through school and beyond. They do not vote for Tester. In fact he has always lost his county.
???????
Susan,
Wow that is some very ni9nteresting fact!! Thank you for posting it here.
Greg
Hi Greg,
I am a Marylander and of course this state is blue, i can’t figure out why. I am an independent and get lots of political mail from both parties. Has anyone noticed that the people running for office, especially the democrats, are not identifying their political party in their ads? I think that’s a tell. I will be looking for you Tuesday night!
I sold all my silver a gold. I don’t regret it. Dollar will remain king for at least 100+ years. I apologize for posting all the BS I did on this board.
I bought more Deutsche Bank stock this week… a lot more.
Jerry. How about posting with #2 after your name? We have another Jerry on the site.
Greg
Jerry #2 … selling all your silver & gold to deny the banksters any help in making a fortune on their silver holdings (when they re-set the dollar) is admirable … but then you turn around and help the banksters by buying Deutsche Bank?? … it doesn’t make sense???
Why help the globalists? … who are seeking an end to the US dollar? … the globalists want to destroy the US dollar … to make the US a third world nation … which will open the door for the banksters to create a global monetary system controlled by the IMF and BIS (as Jim Rickards talks about) … but they want to destroy the US dollar as the world’s reserve currency “without the banksters taking the blame” so they need a patsy (Saudi Arabia) … Saudi Arabia can be used as their key catalyst “to break the dollar’s back” (trashing the Petro-dollar agreement) in a way that makes it appear as though the global banksters “had nothing to do with the situation” … so events unfolding in the Middle East all seems to be orchestrated “to make Saudi’s break the Petro-dollar agreement” … and thus bring in the SDR as the new world reserve currency as Rickard’s and others “thought shape the public” to accept the coming change (predicting gold rising 10 times higher) as simply inevitable!!
dear greg victor orban and donald trump are my heroes . it is a no brainer you can bet that he is funding this caravan invasion. also i would like to add that with a little investigation one would find that my idiotic p.m. treudope is adding some canadian pesos to speed this caravan along. great w.n.w greg thankyou
Greg,
Listen to this…
I think POTUS is listening to you….
Executive order signed 11/1/2018 specifically related to Venezuela:
https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2018/11/02/2018-24254/blocking-property-of-additional-persons-contributing-to-the-situation-in-venezuela
“Blocking Property of Additional Persons Contributing to the Situation in Venezuela”
WHAT SAY YOU GREG…???
Mohammad
Mohammad,
I think the confiscation of assets by criminals is going to be a big theme from now until about 2020. We are just getting started. The criminals undermining USA and other countries will not get to keep the money they stole.
Greg
Mike Maloney just put out two excellent videos from his “Secrets of Money” series (#9 and #10″. Watch those and see what it is all about. It’s always about the money; or rather fiat currency in our world/empire today.
As long as we have fiat currency, a central bank, and fractional reserve banking; the workers will be slaves to their oppressors.
Simple as that.
Tim McGraw,
I watched both episodes of Mike Moloney’s Rome vs U.S.A. series. The parallels between the U.S. and Rome ended in 1982 when the dollar commenced its road trip to the Ponzi land. Moloney failed to address the elements which enable the rise of the dollar post 1982.
I’m not an economist but I believe the different between Rome and us, I mean the squids, is that Rome focued on controlling the standard vs. the squids who focus on controlling the needs.
Rome tried to revitalize or control the stagnated economy by tampering with the standard (clipped coins). The squids revitalized ours by creating needs – petro dollars, cheap GMO food dollars, narco (Operation Gladio) dollars and stupid Asian (everybody wants it so I want it too) dollar. Rome couldn’t force the producers of foods, mules, slaves, prostitutes to accept or work for a devalued standard, so we simply bypass the rigid standard and control the needs instead.
As long as the masses need/demand oil, food, drug….., the standard could be the dollar or elephant dung. People would work, murder, rob, give BJ to get it in order to satisfy their insatiable needs until ……
GREG
I HAVE SUBSCRIBED A COUPLE OF TIMES AND SEE NOTHING IN MY SPAM OR REGULAR MAIL ? I SUBSCRIBED AGAIN HOPEFULLY IT WILL WORK THIS TIME
Dale,
I have this “Join” or “Greg’s private messages” (Bothe the very same thing) to stay in contact with you if USAWatchdog is taken down. (I call that the Alex Jones treatment.) I do send out an offer once in a while from my only sponsor, Discount Gold and Silver Trading (DGST) It’s been months since I sent anything out. I also send out programing notices and promotional stuff for USAWatchdog.com ONLY. I do not sell my list. Thank you for signing up but don’t expect a newsletter of spam coming to your mailbox.
I think Mike Maloney did address why the dollar is better valued now than other currencies. He said that the other “lies” ( currencies ) were worse than the dollar. In other words, their lies were backed up by less than the USA’s lies.
Without sound currency and real banking; workers are doomed.
trump keeps pointing the finger at the fed reserve.. and says if anything goes wrong its your fault.. back during his campaigning he said the economic numbers and how they calculate all this was basically cooking the books. well he’s going along with this and now he continually keeps mentioning the fed and pointing the finger at them. he knows what they are doing. these are his chess moves to eventually get rid of the reserve . i think he’s backed them into a corner and is trying to put into everybody’s head that this really the fed reserve who has raped this country since 1912 and is not part of the constitution.. boys and girls in order to drain the swamp, it won’t be all fun and games. but sunshine is just around the corner
“Sweet Land,” a great LEGAL immigration story set in the 1920s.
Bill Christian
1 year ago (edited)
I agree with a lot of what’s said here BUT it seems to be more about selling a book than giving the not so rich people information. All this may be fine for a short period but what do you think will happen to people who have what other people know or suspect you have? I’m not suggesting we do nothing but here is what scripture has to say about this time in Ezekiel 7:19: This time coming is not just the making of the elite, but it’s the judgement of almighty God coming to a place near you and me because we have been giving Him the finger for many years and He is going to come unglued very soon. I’ve read the book and I don’t see any way out of this except possibly if we collectively repent and change our ways. And we all know that’s not going to happen. I don’t like it either, just reporting what I have read.
19They shall cast their silver in the streets, and their gold shall be removed: their silver and their gold shall not be able to deliver them in the day of the wrath of the LORD: they shall not satisfy their souls, neither fill their bowels: because it is the stumblingblock of their iniquity.
Greg. Attached is an excellent explanation of immigration requirements defined in the Constitution. This is from KrisAnne Hall, why don’t you have her as a guest ?? It would be a great show !! She is probably the best Constitutional speaker there is.
Greg, it would help to post the website,
I forgot, sorry. http://krisannehall.com/trump-talks-immigration-supreme-court-judge-talks-guns/?awt_l=KARno&awt_m=3Xh_UM9o_4w5pZZ.
DEEP STATE GETS DEEPER WITH GREGORY MANNERINO
Typical way “evil” Demons would react to someone telling them to be good … https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-11-02/saudi-arabia-answers-pompeos-call-yemen-ceasefire-ramping-airstrikes
Greg,
I’m looking forward to your coverage of the mid-term elections Tuesday night. I was thinking. That’s a big job for anybody, all by your lonesome. Why don’t you ask Dr. Dave to sit up with you that night! I mean he doesn’t have to be there in South Carolina. He can beam himself there from Ann Arbor like you guy’s do on the interview’s. You two have a chemistry and compliment each other. With your energy and smiling face and Dave’s laid back serious end of the world type smooze, what a combo! If we win, your happier disposition will be in like Flynn and if we lose Dave’s frown will click. Either way the combination will hit it out the park! I know I’m being presumptuous, especially on such short notice on your part asking him. If you possibly would entertain the possibility, I think Dr. Dave would bite. You’ve been a boost to his post operative career. Pardon the pun!
If Janda just visit’s you, it’ll be the talk of the town. Or should I say world!
Shorts
The mid-term elections are an important turning point for the world. If President Trump gets stymied expect the world to worsen. If President Trump can continue with his mission the world will continue to improve.
Say a prayer for President Trump.
My gut is saying Republicans gain more seats and rioting occurs on the coasts.
Now the women who lied for the Demon-rats against Kavanaugh will pay for their sins … and so it will come to pass that the woman who created “the big Russian lie against Trump” will pay for her sins … https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-11-03/kavanaugh-rape-accuser-admits-she-lied-referred-criminal-prosecution-kamalas-office
Inspirational Wrap up!
I don’t believe the polls either! I see the panic though!
Thank You!
Paul Anthony
Here is your ‘blue wave’ folks….
… In Florida Trump/DeSantis Speak to 8300, Bernie/Gillum Speak to 200-300.
This is pretty much the same ratio for every state, though Texas was a lot more of a landslide in terms of attendance at Trump/GOP speeches vs any Dem get together.
Notice the complete dearth of any media outlets showing any of the local dem gatherings ? Though the media is pretty good at besmirching Trump 24/7.
Pelosi won’t be speaker, and she’ll probably be pushed out to pasture.
The hates are coming from the crazy leftists, not the Tea Partiers or the Trumpsters.
– The suspect in a synagogue vandalism act that forced the cancellation of a Democratic event is reportedly a former City Hall employee who worked on anti-hate crime issues and is a Democratic activist…….
– The New York Times and a Jewish couple helped the impoverished gay black man attend college where he studied African American studies, according to The Times.
He resented New York liberals as patronizing, and railed against Israel and cultural appropriation, according to his Facebook profile.
– Before knowing his identity, politicians said the vandalism demonstrated why voting Democratic was needed and highlighted government programs to combat such incidents.
Helllooo, Gina ….. Copy that??
https://www.bizpacreview.com/2018/11/03/nyc-synagogue-vandalism-suspect-is-a-gay-black-former-city-hall-anti-hate-crime-staffer-690157