Bruce Ohr Reveals Phony Trump Dossier, Middle East Troubles, Emerging Market Crisis
By Greg Hunter’s USAWatchdog.com (WNW 350 8.31.18)
Bruce Ohr, the one time high ranking Department of Justice (DOJ) official, testified behind closed doors this week on Capitol Hill. In hours of sworn testimony Ohr, said that the Trump Dossier was basically a fraud that should not have been used in a court of law. That didn’t stop the FBI and DOJ from using it to fraudulently get warrants to spy on Trump and his campaign and his Administration. Bruce Ohr is naming names and says at least a half dozen top members of the FBI and DOJ knew the dossier was untrue and made up just to stop Trump from winning and later to try and use the false accusations in the dossier to remove him from office. This also means the Mueller investigation was conceived in fraud and is illegitimate. The indictments are coming, that is for sure.
Lots of trouble brewing in the Middle East. Russia is sending more than two dozen warships to the Eastern Mediterranean Sea because it says it fears another false flag gas attack in Syria. Meanwhile, Hezbollah is reportedly preparing for another war against Israel, while Iran continues to threaten closing down the Strait of Hormuz.
The so-called emerging market economies, such as Brazil, Argentina and Turkey, are just a few of the countries having big time trouble with their currencies losing value at an alarming rate. The Turkish lira has lost about half its value in one year. This means high inflation is ripping through these countries causing everything to skyrocket in price. Can this problem spread to the deeply indebted banks around the world causing another financial crisis? You bet it can.
Join Greg Hunter as he talks about these stories and more in the Weekly News Wrap-Up.
(This report deals with the illegitimate Mueller investigation into Trump, new trouble brewing in the Middle East and an emerging market debt crisis.)
(Correction: I meant to say 22 lbs. in $100 bills make one million dollars, not “22 lbs. per $100.”)
After the Interview:
Macroeconomic analyst and global precious metals expert Rob Kirby will be the guest for the Early Sunday Release. How close are we to a gigantic debt reset? He will fill us in.
Leave A Reply
I came to “USAWatchdog.com”. There is a problem you need to resolve. The video for the Weekly News Wrap-Up is still using YouTube!!!! If YouTube decides to remove you, it will not matter if I come to “USAWatchdog.com”. I will not be able to see your videos!!
You are correct. The video that plays on usawatchdog.com is an embedded version of the original, which is hosted on YouTube. Greg could switch it to his own account at Vimeo, if necessary, but to have full control, he might have to pay for it. He may already be paying something to YouTube (Google) because I haven’t seen any ads on his videos and one has to pay Google to remove them.
NC,
You Tube is the 2nd biggest search engine in the world. It is not easy replacing that revenue that keeps this content free of charge. I am looking at additional streaming video options. Do you all want this to remain free or should I put up a pay wall to pay for the content? I got to keep the lights on and pay for many things to run the USAW operation. I am not complaining by the way. Just telling you the realities of what I am doing.
Greg
You mean the govt doesn’t pay for this site Greg?
Nope.
Greg
People complain about YouTube, Facebook, twitter etc.
Well stop the complaining and just leave the site!
I left google search, Gmail, Facebook, never did twitter.
I dropped it for good, what’s taking everybody so damn long?!
Leave or don’t complain, it’s like having a rock in your shoe and all you do is complain never being smart enough to stop, and take it out!
People who use Youtube have compromised, walking on eggshells, tiptoeing everywhere not wanting to disturb the giant who drop pennies in their bowls.
PATHETIC!
Nope it was Sheldon Adelson and George Soros
(This is Greg Hunter Colin or Sharon or whatever you name is. I have not put a single comment of yours up. If you think you are going to come on USAW and call me names and insult me (on my free site) you are very wrong and frankly ungrateful, but what can I expect from a guy that thinks everything should be free. and all outcomes should be the same no matter how hard someone works or doesn't work. The worst thing about your "childish" behavior is it doesn't add anything to the conversation. I and most other people don't want to hear your tantrums. So I don't post them. Now go away and please start you own site. It's easy man!!! Greg)
Thank you & Lord bless you😀
Mr. Hunter: Top notch!
Great WNW Greg!! Yes, I only watch you on USA Watchdog.com. I am trying to give as little “business” to You Tube as possible since the conservative censorship stepped up.
I have to comment on the Catholic Abuse. I was raised and am Catholic and am totally ashamed by what happened and the CONCEALMENT of what happened. Years ago, one state (or organization) went after the Catholic Church with RICO laws – Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. RICO as some know, is mostly reserved for mafia organizations. This is gaining ground again lately. When you know there is a person committing illegal acts in your organization and you shift them around… are you not operating like a corrupt organization? I think it is a valid point. The problem is this takes money away from the Church for services to help people… but if it goes to truly help people impacted by priest abuse, so be it. Since this time, we donate only to the Food Banks and specific services.
Second, I agree with the #metoo movement — and I am shocked there are people who are still being cast in new roles. But the problem is, many of these people are guilty without a trial. The one person I could NOT believe was Jeffrey Tambor of Arrested Development and 200 other things. When you really listen to his side of the story — it sounds more like revenge by co-workers than sexual harassment by his “accusers.” I believe there are MANY victims in this #metoo — but I also think not everyone accused is guilty. This isn’t 1692 Salem, where we hang them for accusations.
Thanks Greg for all you do!
God bless the good work you do!
This is the last paragraph in my report on the #MeToo movement,
“It’s not Sexual Harrassment but Sexual Attraction,” :
“Leftist Hugh Hefner broke the last line of defense against this now-ubiquitous sexual titillation/seduction of males, after the U.S. Supreme Court gave to him, and to all other pornographers, a green light to seduce boys and men for profit. And, so, having shifted human sexuality from Christians’ millennia of a SACRED COVENENT of male-female marriage – of sacrifice-for-the-children family formations – towards Marxists’/Humanists’ sex-is-just-for-fun, abortion-can-fix-any-mistakes, hear-me-roar radical feminism, he had helped to eventuate a massive breakdown of male/female relationships; of nuclear families; of safe and peaceful communities; of well-functioning at-large societies, here and across the Pond; of Western Civilization itself.” -Rick
2am, can’t sleep, found Greg…makes you wonder what they have on Lanny Davis to make him do a 180° like he did. Wrap-up gets an A+
I bet they have plenty on old Lanny alright He just looks like someone with a lot of skeletons in his closet to me
Lanny is the sleaziest of the sleaze… Chip
Made me wonder, but, I decided that Lanny has pooped in his nest and is now unworthy. I know he’s a lawyer and that it’s normal for them to lie, but it’s usually IN the courtroom. Lanny is done and soon gone. Every time he says anything from now on, is a lie. He knows it, too. He is compromised by his own actions. His face shows it, and his voice is Shaken.
Greg, is this what they call the gospel truth? Also Greg, how is Gina Macaroon and Rich Treadway going to handle this? I know. THEY CANT HANDLE THE TRUTH! By the way what’s your handle? Mines Slick!
Hi Greg, I started my own blog so now suddenly, there is my photo next to my posts on your blog. No idea how that happened. LOL!
Why do “they” call them “emerging economies”? Are they coming out of a cocoon about to blossom into a butterfly economy like the USA or Europe? I doubt it. The Empire will keep its boot on the necks of the people in these “emerging economies” for as long as possible.
I lived in the Amazon of Brazil for six months in 1990. I’ve seen the fiat currency blow down the street worthless.
Humans need to wake up and see who is pissing on their backs and calling it rain.
Yep, how many times have South American leaders been removed to install a globalist puppet? America removed a democratically elected leader in Chile and put Pinochet in power (mass torture and murder ensued). Many of them seem to die in mysterious plane crashes (read Confessions of an economic hitman). Socialism is always blamed but I can’t help wondering if CIA puppets don’t help either.
Yes. Read “Economic Hit Man” if you want to know what happened to South America. Or read “War’s a Racket”. But you’ve probably already read these books.
“The dictatorship was established after the democratically-elected socialist government of Salvador Allende was overthrown by a CIA-backed coup d’état on 11 September 1973. During this time, the country was ruled by a military junta headed by General Augusto Pinochet”.
“Since 1970, after he narrowly won a three-way election, Chile was ruled by President Salvador Allende, the first democratically elected Marxist to become president of a Latin American country through open elections. The United States government actively attempted to destabilize the Allende government, with U.S. President Richard Nixon ordering extensive use of economic warfare for this purpose.[4] The Nixon administration also used the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) to mount a major destabilization campaign.[5] As the CIA revealed in 2000, “In the 1960s and the early 1970s, as part of the US Government policy to try to influence events in Chile, the CIA undertook specific covert action projects in Chile … to discredit Marxist-leaning political leaders, especially Dr. Salvador Allende, and to strengthen and encourage their civilian and military opponents to prevent them from assuming power.”[6] The CIA worked with right-wing Chilean politicians, military personnel, and journalists to undermine socialism in Chile.”
Wiki
So America tends to rock the boat to ensure socialism doesn’t work in South America as the precious multinationals can’t handle resources being nationalised.
Tim, Do you fly? DB
Greg, it is an old story. How does a person or group stay in power? Monarchies were the norm for power for along time. Use your family to stay in power. Democracy is using the mob to stay in power and that is very risky. The mob is capricious. Money is what the Oligarchy uses to stay in power in the USA and that is very dependable as long as the money is worth something.
But of course, it isn’t money. It is fiat currency.
So…..if the currency collapses how does the oligarchy stay in power?
I’m sure that is a common question at Bilderberg, the Council of Foreign Relations, etc..
Tim McGraw,
“So…..if the currency collapses how does the oligarchy stay in power?
I’m sure that is a common question at Bilderberg, the Council of Foreign Relations, etc.”
The dollar doesn’t have to collapse for the oligarchy to lose power (playing Gods or leaders of the free world). They will be reduced to just ordinary rich and powerful within the U.S. if the dollar were reduced to mere regional currency.
You could be right, but “They will be reduced”… hasn’t happened in my lifetime. Cheers.
Greg,
I find your website so valuable. It is refreshing to hear truth, despite how hard it is to listen to and think about sometimes.
Toward the end of your broadcast today, you made the comment that in my mind hit the head on the head – not only with the Catholic Church, but also about the Government: “I like Catholics, Catholics are good People, the problem that I have is with the Management.”
I see that we have an opportunity in our world today to either lay down, and continue to take it (on both of these fronts) or we have the opportunity to rise up and say ‘Enough is Enough’ and we won’t put up with it anymore.
The Catholic Church Management has been giving lip service for two decades now saying that these are ‘sins of the past’ and that we are all cleaned up now, but the new report on PA shows that it continues.
Likewise, we see the same people get off after having perpetrated their crimes in Washington and continue to spread lies and wield power.
We feel as ‘little people’ there is so very little we can do to clean things up.
But I know two little things that i am going to do,
1) Buy a T-Shirt, to remind people of the need to reform the Catholic Church, and
2) Vote Republican this fall.
I am not a fan of the Republican Party, at all, as I see so many of them as culpable in the corruption in DC as the other party, but I know that if the Democrats take the House this fall, they will bring charges of Impeachment on Trump, if for no more valid a charge than, ‘He passed gas in bed.”
If he is out, then all of this gets swept back under the rug again as the Catholic Church is trying to sweep it back under that rug.
People, we so seldom have a real opportunity to effect positive change in this world on this high a scale in our society. Please, lets preserver in this and ‘Keep the Faith’ to take down as much of the corruption as we can.
Best Wishes for the future of our beloved Country.
Best Wishes for the future of our World.
Sincerely,
Collateral Damage
Generally agree, accept you know what they say about evil happening when good people do nothing. The Catholic communities must have, at best, buried their collective heads in the sand and, at worst, actively helped cover up the child abuse. Child abuse conducted on such an industrial scale can only be achieved with complicity of the society in which it is happening. A dare say a lot of the senators and police officers that helped cover up the crimes were Catholic as well. This is the problem when religious figures are beyond reproach. Yes Greg, the same is true of some Muslim communities in the U.K.
Thanks Mr Hunter,so much absent from our media here in the UK.
Our beloved,yes indeed,BBC continues its assault on us peons here,
https://www.craigmurray.org.uk/archives/2018/08/skripals-when-the-bbc-hide-the-truth/
Mr Denninger seems unsure of the aspirations of Mr Trump,
https://market-ticker.org/akcs-www?post=234103
Israel feels so threatened that they are reminding Christian Europe today of its nuclear might for when its Muslim Europe.
The idea that Hilary’s “mirrored”hard disc drives reside only in China is amusing.Here in London our police delightfully installed ghost phone masts to keep an eye on us peasants.Helpfully these phone masts were used and are being used by off shore entities to hack our computers in government,finance and beyond.Why even a simple camera for monitoring clients of a club here in London had to be physically removed as the patrons were being spied on,how ghastly!So much of this data was sent to St Petersburg University department of computer science that former alumni here in London gladly paid for teraflops of disc drives,how generous.Why Dalian University of Technology leapt for joy as this information flowed to its systems for analysis!Meanwhile we tax payers here in the UK have paid for this spy network,no wonder Hilary is furious with us for losing her election,well you have to blame someone.
Homosexuality is the big lie of the Catholic Priesthood but it is verboten to speak of it,
https://www.churchmilitant.com/news/article/abp.-bergoglio-protected-homosexual-bishop-in-argentina
But this is just one of many such realities of the Catholic Church we peasants are forbidden to glance at,yeah right.
Still,here in the UK,our hard pressed Stasi assure us all is well,the royal family are returning from exhausting holidays for the academic term and we peons are looking forward to little if any life.So all is well.
Maria das Santos,
A British TV series “The Prisoner” is becoming too real for comfort.
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0061287/
Maria, sorry to have to say it but your culture, good old England, has always believed in the “upper crust’ ruling you peons, nothing has changed except BBS is becoming a tried and true fake news organization like we have over here. Sorry for you, keep up the fight, I know that enough peons can still make a difference if you unite. As to how to start, stop attending all the your “blue blood” pomp & circumstance events & stop kissing their rings upon their outreached hand(s). frankly, its ugly & demeaning to submit to that kind of relaxed tyranny.
Greg,
In case you got a bunch of CNN watching Ginas out there, what you say about the Country being in a National Emergency is 100% correct! It’s easy to prove with 3 letters, T S A. Contrast that with pre-911 boarding of an Airplane.
Mussolini style Fascist Croney Capitalism is easy to prove with a few words… Too Big To Fail. (Gerald Celente quote). All these narratives can be proven with just a few letters which is a very powerful method in this sound byte World.
We need to totally ignore the contrived racist fake news enemy media. These are public liars, the voices of the Deep State and George Soros and the enemy of the people!
Any search engine outside Google uses Google’s search engine algorithm . When Google freely provided their algorithm to other search engines I knew the Fascist machine was in gear. There is no choice but to make all these “to big” illegal monopolies a utility.
I am very critical of any president, however Trump seems to truly understand what’s going on and is DOING SOMETHING ABOUT IT!!! FINALLY!
One more thing: Whatever happened to the word “prejudice?”, in my day racists wore white robes and burned crosses. Quoting facts, that term came out while Obama was in office and the contrived racist media is looking under every pebble to call anyone a racist. It’s total Debauchery !
Dear Greg
I pray daily that God will bless, protect and prosper you in all your endeavors.
Keep your batteries charged so you can continue to shine a light on
the satanic trash that we must conquer through the power of our savior
Jesus. Fear not, we win in the end, He said so.
Your brother in Christ
Mark Phil 1;21
Thank you Brother Mark!
Greg
I pray to God every day and talk with my guardian angel, Gabriella. I’m probably nuts, but it makes me happy. Sorry to say but the “Satanic Trash” pretty much ran the last century with a hundred million dead or more due to Socialism and the wars.
If you saw Jesus showing up to stop WWI or WWII; show me the photo.
Last time I checked we, the people who believe in liberty, peace, and prosperity; we are losing EVERY DAY!
If Jesus is coming back, He better show up on a bus, or a Gulftstream 5 tomorrow. Just my opinion.
TJM
Greg,
I am 100% convinced we are on the cusp of a global currency reset involving gold.https://news.goldcore.com/ie/gold-blog/german-gold-repatriation/
I firmly believe that the primary reason the Chinese purchased gold vaults in New York City and Frankfurt Germany is because the new exchange system will be gold based and they know it. There can be no other reason why so many countries are repatriating their gold.
The big question is, what will happen when physical delivery can’t be made? How long can the central banks continue the smash down, once the contracts begin to default? How long can the central banks continue to pay fines before they loose all credibility? It’s coming to a head Greg. They can’t stop it.
Jerry …”In 2013 a Bundesbank spokesman said “we have no intention to sell gold” adding that the decision to relocate the foreign held gold “is in case of a currency crisis.” is telling don’t you think? A currency crisis, yea, I bet one may be on the horizon; or a banking crisis, or both!
Arthur,
I totally agree. I used to think that the reset was going to involve some elaborate plan by the globalist to restructure the world currency. But now I am convinced that they are as confused as we are and don’t really have a plan and that repatriation is really nothing more than every man for himself by a group of criminals that are about to be rounded up.
https://www.military.com/daily-news/2018/06/20/blue-new-orange-guantanamo-preps-new-prisoners.html
J- “How long can the central banks continue the smash down, once the contracts begin to default? How long can the central banks continue to pay fines before they loose all credibility?” that is the Trillion dollar question? I think the corruption runs deep, deep, deep and thus this criminal interprise will run quite a lot longer then we can imagine!
I should have said ‘that is the golden question’!
When something ‘good’ happens, it’s ‘Halleluiah, Christ is on our side. MAGA!’. When something ‘bad’ happens it’s that damn pesky Satan.
At the risk of interfering with conservatives’ cognitive dissonance, has anyone noticed that our country no longer exists? The ‘melting pot’ has disintegrated into waring babbling tribes of incompatible cultures. It’s former borders are being over-run. It’s remaining wealth is being plundered. Could God find 10 righteous men of out 536? If yes, names please. Finally, has anyone thought that maybe God has ALREADY passed judgement on former America?
I think a “melting pot” becoming a “waring” is actually a significant improvement.
Oh, wait, maybe you meant “warring”.
The penalty for treason is death. There should be public hangings, broadcast live. If there isn’t an example set within the next year, the US will cease to be a sovereign nation within a decade. The proof of guilt has been well established, although strangely ignored or deflected. The case against the Clintons is rock solid. The case against Brennan, Clapper, and high ranking members of the DOJ/FBI is enough for Grand Juries to be empaneled. There are many others requiring scrutiny and investigation. Full transparency and public disclosure is needed on the contents of Weiener’s laptop, the FISA applications and all the closed door hearings. A complete investigation is needed on the Uranium 1 scandal.
I’ll give it a year. If nothing happens but talk and delay, then all of our fears about Trump will be proven correct. I hope not.
Andyb, I hear Merle https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=sxLtXJzo3Ew
Jody: Thanks, that was a great song!
The kids say we old timers are livin in the past. Technology is the future. That’s ok. I’d go back.
Jody,
Did you know where the Liberty Bell was made and what it’s not really cracked up to be?
https://www.google.com/m?q=where+wad+the+liberty+bell+made%3F&client=ms-opera-mobile&channel=new&espv=1
Merle sure was living up to his name in that picture!
Agree Andy- fatigued by the kabuki theatre.
Did Barry’s presidential pardon of the crimes of Killary include her sedition and treason?
Can a president even pardon someone for crimes of that magnitude against the nation If so he shouldn’t be able to in my opinion anyway
Having a President blatantly pardon the crimes of sedition and treason is like having the Pope pardon the crimes of rape and pedophilia … when these leaders were in the closet their evil deeds were hidden from the public … but now we have a moral spotlight shining on their immoral actions … which is a good thing … enough of all the fakery we are constantly subjected to … lets get real … all “fake humans” should be put in the trash dustbin of history while they await their final judgement!!
Paul,
We don’t really know that happened do we?
Greg
Great weekly update! Because of all your reporting and the following of many of your guest’s websites, books and subscriptions it is still a large task to keep organized the transgressions in my head. I can’t believe it will be so easy for the general public can handle the fire hose of information and understand it. So many LOW INFORMATION USERS out there! I can’t believe how disinterested people are and hope people don’t lose faith in the governments ability to lead.
I believe Trump has the ear of the people and may have to have a fireside chat with the people on what has happened or will happen and what was the overall objective of the Elite/NWO via different organization of the UN/Trilateral commission/Bilderberg/Soros funding/Fedral Reserve/Central Banks/BIS/NAFTA/ EU/Rothchilds and many others I can’t recall. He will need lots of charts and graphs. College level courses are set for 45 minutes before students lose interest. Can you imagine the general public? I know that is what the Problems(Powers) That Be are counting on!
Best of luck to our Nation!
Greg, have you read ‘Watergate was Pedogate’? Search in on the web. Sarah Westall interviewed the author a couple of weeks ago.
Regards,
LRPA
Guatemala
Top notch Greg as always!
Good Day Greg
I love listening to your news cast very informative.
How ever as a Canadian I must disagree with your characterization of Canada ripping the USA off. In 2017 the Total trade between Canada and the USA was(from office of the United States Trade Representative) 581.6 billion with a trade surplus in Canada’s favor of 17.1 billion. The trade deficit with China the same year was 375 billion. Canada’s main export to the USA is Oil and Gas and other commodities like minerals and potash.
I see the trade between our two countries as fairly equitable, however unlike the USA Canada does not get to print money out of thin air to procure the resources of its neighbor. I guess that is just part of being a small country next to a world super power.
Than you Greg for every thing you do, and I hope one day all the corruption and evil against children and humanity will be fully exposed and swiftly dealt with.
(Maybe you can start with our Prime minister)
Warm Regards
Richard
Richard,
Canada, allowed to set up shell companies in your country to use NAFTA to rip off America and our labor force. That is a fact. Canada was so freaked out by the Mexico trade deal your country sent an emergency delegation to Washington. This is another fact but not reported in the propaganda press. I love Canada but your leaders like many of our suck and work against “We the People.” Globalist True Dope is no exception. Love Canada!
Greg
We call the TruDope…Pepe le Pew
Good weekly wrap up as usual Greg.
Important “Canada, allowed to set up shell companies in your country to use NAFTA to rip off America” … Mostly Chinese shell companies … Americans would love free trade with Canada, but who owns Canada – their people or China? You can rest assured that the Chinese own the Canadian politicians! And the same goes for the USA politicians – Which ones do they own is the question! And is the whole Russian rouge a play by China? I believe this whole Russia thing runs a lot, lot, lot, deeper then any of us can imagine.
Richard, you Prime Minister stabbed Trump in the back the minute he left on Air Force one and was out of Canadian airspace. He started bad mouthing him. Trump went there to say hey lets work some of this out, trade is not fair, good friends can disagree and still be friends, but your liberal PM two-faced him & Trump is not the kind of guy who forgets. That is why he went to Mexico first and made that deal. Had your PM been honest and upfront with him a deal would have been struck a long time ago that both our countries could live with. The old saying down south here that “payback a bitch” comes to mind. a b – p.s. Admire & respect the Canadian people; great culture good people.
Hi Richard,
I was born in Canada and became prould American in early 2000. For many years I can remember there never was a Canadian Dream for hard working Quebecois . Isolated because of our “French language” and never ending dépendance on old USA.
When I visited my family, the news, newspapers all are anti Trump .
J. Trudeau is a globalist , part of the swamp.
I wish a DJT for Canada 🇨🇦
Greg,
Love the photo of Jesus and yes He did come to our rescue. I am still a practicing Catholic and can say this…..this is the fight for our Church. This homosexual/pedophile ring that has been concealed will make every good Catholic fight for Our Church, and NOT the Church of these heinous men. I believe Mark Taylor wrote about this. I have never liked this Pope because he is probably the anti Christ. This will split Our Church down the middle. I’m still waiting to see what our Bishop does here. I think he is a Pope Francis fan and that means were are all in trouble here.
I’m refusing to leave and will fight with prayers and saying the Rosary. I’m having masses said in reparation for the crimes committed against the innocents children, young men and women. Praying for help from the Blessed Mother! Everyone keep us in your prayers. In the end Her Immaculate Heart will triumph! I believe that is why She has been coming to Medjugorje for so many years. I believe the secrets She has given to the now adults are going to be good things to strengthen us.
If only…Pope Francis is just a precursor to the antichrist. The giant throne and arches are not just decorative. They have been planning for millennia.
At some stage today or tomorrow at over 54 million followers, Donald Trump leapfrogs CNN with more twitter followers. In two months time he will have more twitter followers than Twitter. Many old twitter followers are from fake accounts, so Donald Trump would rank even higher if the fake ones were eliminated. Despite the MSM he is gaining in strength all of the time.
Charles, the rally on Thursday night in Evansville, Indiana was full to the rafters with supporters so I agree Trump is gaining in strength all the time. The MSM’s recent poll of poor numbers is more fake news, the more they through at him the more he hits them with a large Twitter stinging counter punch. Frankly, the Demogods and the MSM can’t believe they are losing control of the fake stories they air. Its nice to see the bad guys losing their credibility and a President that slaps back as hard as they hit; they certainly didn’t think that it would turn out this way.
Greg,
Thank you for bring this crime against innocent childre, and young men and women by our priests, bishops, and cardinals of the Catholic Church. I have heard that the infiltration was by two groups; the homosuals and by the communists. The devil/satan has been after our Church since it began.
Greg,
This site says they think that the Vatican might be trying to smuggle Cardinal Wuer out of the country just like they did with Cardinal Law.
https://www.churchmilitant.com/news/article/breaking-news-exclusive-wuerl-bombshell
Let us all hope that he is arrested along with all the other guilty priests, bishops, and cardinals. Our present Pope has to RESIGN.
Thanks Greg, good news on Bruce Ohr coming clean on the dossier.
There’s an article out on Newsmax.com re Bruce Ohr and who he reported to on the dossier.
“Report: Ohr Kept FBI Officials ‘In the Loop’ on Dossier” — Newsmax
https://www.newsmax.com/politics/bruce-ohr-dossier-fbi/2018/08/30/id/879578/
…”According to Fox News, which cited unnamed sources, Ohr’s broad network of contacts on the dossier included:
* Fired FBI agent Peter Strzok and former FBI lawyer Lisa Page, who wrote anti-Trump texts prior to the election;
* Former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe;
* Andrew Weissmann, who now is a top deputy under special counsel Robert Mueller.”…
So none of those guys, including Mueller, can claim they didn’t know the dossier was fake, all made up as a political campaign document could be. So by using a document they knew to be false, they lied to the FISA court and they knew they were lying. What is the FISA court doing in all this?
The conspiracy that Mueller is supposedly looking for stares back at him in the mirror every morning.
Russ, Muller is a criminal with a badge. His dirty tricks will be the end of him at some point in time. Your post assuredly is telling why Muller is continuing to press as he knows he time is coming and looking for a way out for himself but can’t find a escape door yet. Question is will Trump let me go? Only time will tell but I know our President & I believe he won’t forget or forgive very easily.
Arthur,
What you are saying is provable with public sources and known facts. Mueller = criminal + traitor.
Greg
Russ – Mueller was an insider from the start. This whole Russia affair is a feint to protect the Deep-staters ( and who else? Note – hrc and soros are just fronts for something much, much bigger) … these organization/peoples mission is to take down America! https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/08/30/dots-connecting-quickly-bruce-ohr-worked-with-andrew-weissmann-while-nellie-ohr-worked-for-fusion-gps-in-2015/#more-153467
BTW, who does these cartoons every week? They’re always to the point magnificent.
Yes…WNWU….cartoons are the best
Greg – Journalist are not frauds – they are agents (one that acts and is the representative of an organization) of the deep state and must toe the line or else! Journalism died many years ago … Thank god for you and all the independents on the net … and this leads to the why Google, FaceBook etc are trying to shut you guys down … truth is the only disinfectant!
Greg, all the negative news about our President and yesterday he filled a very large building with thousands of people who came to see him in Evansville, Indiana. The big red wave is alive and well, can you here it coming? The democratic party is losing ground and is soon to be splintered into nothing more than a obstructionist minority party with no real power. The Midterms are going to be telling! a b
arthur barnes,
Trump is making “America Great Again”. I’m a little worried now since he stated he’ll get rid of Sessions after the midterm election. There is no telling what the deep state may do if they believed they’re about to lose the gate keeper or the ultimate firewall.
TFH, expect some civil unrest in S. F, NYC, Detroit, Chicago, St. Louis, etc. But just think of it Hillary in Handcuffs, worth all the civil unrest. Expect to be amazed.
THF – Sessions hated HRC, thus is there a lot going on behind the scene we do not see? or is he a lame Duck? If Trump is playing Sessions as lame to provide cover for what is going on behind the curtains … this is my hope, and this thesis is supported by opinions per some of the commentaters Greg has had on – Janda.
Greg, Trump is no quitter, he is a fighter, the MSM & the Demogods are outmatched and they are beginning to turn turtle and run like Ohr has. Watch the exit doors as they will soon be crowded with democrats wanting immunity. Just waiting for the very sharp ax to fall, hopeful it’s prior to the Midterms. (Hey Comey & Muller you need to answer your phones as C-Block is calling LOL).
Greg … Any way to get Katherine Austin Fitts on? And if so, a hole hour would be wonderful!
REG: Mark Taylor
I believe it was in your last interview with him that he prophesied what is now happening in the Catholic church, He also spoke of how it will end up.
If there is a real effort to take down the huge swath of criminals at the upper level of our society it should have begun by involving any and all of the American people who were willing to at least try to get it done at the ballot box. Those good people, who know already that something is very wrong, should have been told what the cost of removing this corruption would be so that they could first decide if they are still willing to go all the way on this, secondly so they could go home and prepare their families and communities for what would certainly be an extended period of chaos and finally to organize in such a way as to ensure the best possible outcome of all this; that being the restoration of a lawful society lightly governed by a heavily divided and restrained government that is completely subordinate to our God given rights.
Unfortunately, what I see unfolding is not what I described above, the results of this mess we are in will be far from ideal and could well end up getting us into even more trouble than we find ourselves in now………unless of course more right minded folks get involved.
At the very least anyone who knows beyond a doubt that there is indeed a God should be, with all due desperation, beseeching God to provide to them a clear understanding of the times we are in as well as to be divinely aided in finding within themselves the humility required to accept, without condition, the unbound strength freely offered to them by God to stand up and deal decisively, vigorously and properly with this complete bullshit we find piled up all around us.
Brian – I wonder if our military (deep patriots) some how squashed/thwarted those that were committing the voter fraud! Think Flynn … This somewhat explains HRC disbelief/actions in losing!
Three Five zero! Pretty cool.
I read that we are in the last days, of the last days. Add up all the topics you covered this morning, and it rings true that we are in the last days, of the last days. If this is true, then we can expect the pace of justice to quicken. To be clear, we are talking about the last days of this present evil world. Freedom from evil is on the horizon. For people around the world who love truth and justice, our ship is about to come in. As soon as this present evil worldwide corruption is abolished, freedom will replace it. In my opinion, the Ten Commandments will become the law of the land. To me, that is freedom. The Ten Commandments will be equal justice under the law for all remaining human beings on this earth. There will be victory over sin and death. That in turn will open the door to eternal life.
The most powerful force in all of the infinite universe is the Will of God. In His Word, He explains that Satan has but a short time. A short lease on power. Then that power reverts to Him whose right it is. That is to say Jesus Christ, the only begotten Son of God. A new heavens, and a new earth wherein dwelleth righteousness. Just the thought of it makes me happy.
Great Wrap up Greg. I do not see how this can go on much longer. The band has been playing for decades… the music will have to stop soon
Galaxy,
Nice to have you back My sources say late September or early October will be the first big shaking with some smaller ones preceding it. We will see.
Greg
G-500 … Remember the band on the Titanic played loudest right before going under!
Greg, best weekly wrap up yet. I SOOOO want to assist. I send massive text messages to all friends, demanding they tune in. I cannot share on FB. Every time I try, not one response, like, comment. I have to assume FB let’s me post a share link, but does not allow it to go PUBLIC for others to review, subscribe, etc.
I am an internet marketing consultant. I have many colleagues that can assist. First and foremost, your autoresponder (aWeber) is a KNOWN TURD. Everyone “in the know” has ditched them, severed ties. There is problem # 1 with your deliverability issues.
Like I said, I have colleagues SPECIFIC to email platforms with guaranteed deliver rates. Let me assist. Reach out anytime, can share other avenues to explore in case YouTube dumps you.
A loyal and appreciate conservative pal… Matt
Matt,
Thank you for the viral promotion and the FB feedback. Facebook is a scam and I only have it to reach as many as possible. I think I have 12,000 followers.
Greg
Great wrap up Greg. I notice Trump is mentioning Hillary’s emails more and more lately. I think this is a good thing. Before anyone forgets about Wikileaks Vault 7 and how it meshes with todays news and Trump tweets (and prophesy), here is a great sermon by Pastor Steve C on that subject.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Z374ILs8eA&t=1644s
Linda
Linda,
Thanks for the link I watched more than one of the videos.
Before you all turn on Sessions you need to see Sessions time line on twitter. Trust The Plan. WWG1WGA
https://twitter.com/AGJefffSessions
Thank you Will!! Sessions is very busy behind the scenes.
Greg
Just joined today Greg. Refreshing to get cut to the chase real honest to God news.
Love it when Mark Taylor comes on as well. May God bless your good work.
Victoria,
I talked to Taylor this week and I am planning another appearance. I just don’t know when–yet.
Greg
We love you Greg! Love your show thank you so much. We are in Canada as well and we call our Muslim prime minister Justine TURDEAU because he is a piece of Sh&t! He’s a traitor to us Canadians and to all of Western nations.
We keep you in prayer brother. We are EX-Catholics as well and for years now members of the BODY OF CHRIST for 38 years in spite of many objections from catholic family.
Looking forward to seeing you in Heaven Brother!
Keep up the GREAT WORK BROTHER GREG!!!
In Christ!
Mike and Ann
Thank you for the feedback from the Great White North. I can tell you current Catholics are really angry with this Pope. His harshest criticism is coming from the Catholic Church. They see evil too in Francis.
Greg
Remember the Pensylvannia abuse cases go back 60-70 years.
Ancient Rome was run by Satanic paedophiles who sacrificed people and animals in the Colosseum. Then the Catholic Church took over…
Greg… Apparently many sattelites just went off line….from Bix Weir… arrests in progress?
Also heard some were weather monitoring NASA sattelites… go figure….
https://youtu.be/1MuHT_DEJjI
Irregardless… although many here seem concerned about ‘stacking’ and the bank/bond/missing trillions..
What is more concerning is the WORLD CROP failures…and the earth surface cooling…so when the electric/heating costs double along with gasoline and diesel,,,and food prices spike massively….I doubt many will be buying new cars…so those tariff deals are mute ! Many some will buy up at a discount many of the massive stock of already repo’d cars and truck! lol Time people stop being distracted…let Canada put tariffs on U.S. food/dairy and grain as their crops fail and winter comes early- AGAIN…and stays even longer …they will be at the table soon enough! GO LONG….WHEAT OATS BARLEY ! and don’t forget to stack HAY if your a
meat producer….protein with be worth MORE than its weight in gold and silver…when the shelves dwindle! Be well – be safe….AND YES…. FEAR NOT !
Greg, so much happening and so little time to read and try to understand it. I wish for a Daily News Wrapup from you starting September 2018 👍.
True Dope pledges alliance to “the queen” not to Canada or to Canadians, when sworn into our highest office. He serves only the globalists.
True Dope sold Canada’s gold to Barry Obama.
True Dope has his own foundation.
Neil,
You are very kind but I can’t do it. It takes me many hours during the week to put the WNW together with zero staff.
Greg
Mining share holders,
One has to ask, “how long are these mining companies going to put up with the manipulation of gold and silver”? This has become a complete joke with the world financial system as it is! With the silver to gold ratio at one of the highest levels in years at over 82.50 to 1. You have to ask how long are these executives going to put up with it and why do they? The cost of silver is now below AISC for a lot of the silver miners! I challenge all you shareholders to call or write to these companies and have them explain why they put up with it! This insanity has gone on far to long!
I do not believe that there is any negociations taking place about trade deals because it has already been decided as to how it is going to work out by shadow people behind the scenes. Trump is just a puppet for the new world order agenda21 garbage. He is at the service of big corporations. He could not repeal Obamacare. He is not doing anything about the forced deployment of smart meters into peoples homes. Some people just do not want them and it should be their right to refuse them. Freedom of choice. He approved the deployment of 5G smart phones across the country. Boy that will be disastrous to people’s health. He did not repeal NDAA that Obama gave the country which allows the authorities to detain a person without due process for the rest of his life. How about trying to take out over 10000 dollars in cash of YOUR money from your bank account. You end up in jail for that even though you did not hurt anybody. How come that law is still in effect? Or what about when a person gets pulled over by police on the road for a minor(stupid) traffic violation and they find out that there is a lot of cash in the car without any proof that this money is related to a crime. The police just cease(steal) the cash and good luck in order to get it back. How about Monsanto poisoning our food? How come that company is still in business?
In the end, maybe some politicians and other people from the government and other agencies will go to jail but these corporations will stay in business. In a few generations, people will not live past their fifties.
About Canada committing fraud against the US. How about an American company(without giving names) producing a product in China because it is way cheaper under a Chinese company name and through a shell company exports it to Canada then to the US. Being Canadian, I do not like Trudeau but we are stuck with him and he is also a puppet.
In the 1950s, Avro company built a jet called the Arrow. It was 20 years ahead of its time and we had to get rid of it because the US told us to do so. Today, we are not allowed to build our own cars because of the auto pact made by the US.
I could go on and on but I am going to stop there. The only thing that the trade deal does is reorganize the way that corporations do business. They make it look good on the surface but in the end it is the small hardworking people that pay the price.
Can you please remove the name Monsanto from my text. I do not want to get in trouble.
Mario…change it to Monstersanto.
Mario, I agree that the NDAA gutted our Bill of Rights. With the stroke of a pen Americans went from citizens to subjects. But it was the Republicans’ evil NDAA.
A whopping 190 out of 233 House Republicans voted for the NDAA and destruction of our Bill of Rights. We are FOOLS to believe the Republicans are any better than the Democrats. Actually the 50% of the House Democrats voted against the evil NDAA as compared to only 18% of Republicans.
A whopping 44 out of 47 Senate Republicans voted for the NDAA and destruction of our Bill of Rights. And who led the charge? None other than GOP Presidential nominee John McCain.
And which party sponsored the NDAA? None other than GOP Howard McKeon. Sorry but facts are pesky things. Obama just signed it. And why not, it destroyed our Bill of Rights. Obama loved it!
Hi Greg,
Thanks for the wrap up…….gold as always sir.
Well…..here we are, first day of Spring for the Southern Hemisphere.
It sure has been a cold winter here, and will stay cold a bit longer as well!
Wishing you and all Watchdoggers in the Northern Hemisphere at least another 7 to 8 weeks of lovely warm days and nights. Make the most of that special time.
Keep throwing the left jab out mate.
Ray, Canberra, Lap Dog Nation
Greg
I’ve written to different radio hosts about putting Kevin Shipp on the air. But nobody listens to me. Kevin is my favorite interview you do.Keep interviewing him.
I have sent a lot of his presentations to my friends. I believe if FOX would devote time to Kevin a lot of people will become truly informed. I wish he had his own show.
I never realized you had no assistance with the outstanding wnw. thank God you have a wealth of journalistic experience and a great fund of knowledge to produce excellent programs.
Phenomenal, round of applause.
https://youtu.be/5e2oQISK7Fw
Greg, your analysis is spot-on and you explained the economic situation very well.
As for corruption in much of the leadership of the Catholic Church, there’s absolutely no excuse for any of it. They all should be punished in this world to the fullest, and I know it’s not a consolation but certainly they will be eternally punished in the next one. But this sexual abuse does not nullify the true faith of the Catholic Church just like it does not nullify our faith in the goodness and perfection of God.
I find it interesting that all this pedophilia stuff really started first in the Catholic Church and the media was more than happy to jump on it. I wonder if the media will have the same gusto to report this terrible crime when it seems to be widespread throughout much of government, corporations, charities, education, etc. etc.
More importantly, there seems to be an unthinkable Satanic ritual element to all this pedophilia stuff that involves the torturing, the mutilating, the murdering, the blood sacrificing, and the cannibalizing of young children (and presumably adults too). This is the real abomination that must cry to heaven. It makes the sexual abuse in the Church look like child’s play by contrast, an that of course is also abhorrent.
Greg,
I’m not making a prediction here, but if you go back to my post in August you will find my on the ground sources were telling me of seeing preps for some type of grid down scenario. And now there’s this.
http://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/news/u-s-national-news/3079-breaking-news-urgent-7-cia-mainframe-computers-down-spy-satellites-offline
Nothing may happen, but it just can’t be a coincidence. My intel sources have reported seeing portable cell towers and satelite communication systems at various locations in the midwest.
Wow. From having a lawyer and an accountant to having intel sources…most impressive.
https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/armstrongeconomics101/understanding-cycles/cyclical-synchronization-the-global-economy-make-manipulation-impossible/
SLIGHTLY ……..off topic but, relevant to “computing” !
HEADS UP……….
This could well be a P$YOP…….Fear Porn ?
Seven “Dwarf”…….DWARF…in reverse $ATANIC script reads……
FRAWD…….aka…….FRAUD ?………aka………FABRICATED “news” ?
* * *
Seven “Dwarf” CIA Super mainframe computers and CIA spy satellites are down.
https://americandigitalnews.com/2018/08/31/seven-dwarf-cia-super-mainframe-computers-cia-spy-satellites-down/#.W4qrPMLTWUk
* * *
AL$O……the origin of “Snow White” is “apparently” QUITE DARK & $ATANIC ? !
5. SNOW WHITE and the Seven DWARVES Snow White and the Seven Dwarves
Modern versions of Snow White’s tale have fallen far from the tree.
In the original story, the EVIL QUEEN is actually Snow White’s real MOTHER, who has sent a huntsman to not only KILL HER DAUGHTER but to also bring back her LIVER and LUNGS, which SHE INTENDS to EAT.
To make matters worse, when SNOW WHITE is found and assumed to be DEAD rather than in a deep slumber, this PRINCE carts her away meaning to USE HER CORPSE for HI$ OWN PLEASURE.
It is only when the poisonous apple is accidently dislodged from her throat en route to this grisly fate that she awakens. Seriously, what is it with FAIRY TALE$ and the APPALING…SEXUAL ABUSE of COMATOSE WOMEN ?
https://www.express.co.uk/entertainment/films/662437/Original-fairy-tales-horror-krampus-snow-white-cinderella-little-mermaid
* *
SPELLing
DWARFs….. is the standard plural of the noun DWARF.
Dwarves … The TOLKIEN spelling is appropriate when referring to little people in FANTASY WORLDS.
grammarist.com/usage/dwarfs-dwarves/
And…your point…is…?
prepaussie
Published on Aug 29, 201
BREAKING WORLD WIDE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cLSreZ8g4_0
Sinclair Holter Confirmed-Down Unda!
Emerging market chaos 2018
Australia In Your USA Future?
Two photographs amongst this set probably explain the strong animosity between President Trump and President Macron of France:
https://vigilantcitizen.com/pics-of-the-month/symbolic-pics-of-the-month-05-18/
I like your sign-off, Greg!
You really need to see this video.
The LEFT’s beef with white people EXPLAINED
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oVruEq-Gupk
“Francis” is not a true Pope. And the entire hierarchy has been corrupt since a little before the second vatican council.
Works of the Seraphic Father St. Francis Of Assisi [London: R. Washbourne, 1882], pp. 248-250.
Act bravely, my Brethren; take courage, and trust in the Lord. The time is fast approaching in which there will be great trials and afflictions; perplexities and dissensions, both spiritual and temporal, will abound; the charity of many will grow cold, and the malice of the wicked will increase.
The devils will have unusual power, the immaculate purity of our Order, and of others, will be so much obscured that there will be very few Christians who will obey the true Sovereign Pontiff and the Roman Church with loyal hearts and perfect charity. At the time of this tribulation a man, not canonically elected, will be raised to the Pontificate, who, by his cunning, will endeavour to draw many into error and death.
Then scandals will be multiplied, our Order will be divided, and many others will be entirely destroyed, because they will consent to error instead of opposing it.
There will be such diversity of opinions and schisms among the people, the religious and the clergy, that, except those days were shortened, according to the words of the Gospel, even the elect would be led into error, were they not specially guided, amid such great confusion, by the immense mercy of God.
Then our Rule and manner of life will be violently opposed by some, and terrible trials will come upon us. Those who are found faithful will receive the crown of life; but woe to those who, trusting solely in their Order, shall fall into tepidity, for they will not be able to support the temptations permitted for the proving of the elect.
Those who preserve their fervour and adhere to virtue with love and zeal for the truth, will suffer injuries and, persecutions as rebels and schismatics; for their persecutors, urged on by the evil spirits, will say they are rendering a great service to God by destroying such pestilent men from the face of the earth. But the Lord will be the refuge of the afflicted, and will save all who trust in Him. And in order to be like their Head [Jesus Christ], these, the elect, will act with confidence, and by their death will purchase for themselves eternal life; choosing to obey God rather than man, they will fear nothing, and they will prefer to perish [physically] rather than consent to falsehood and perfidy.
Some preachers will keep silence about the truth, and others will trample it under foot and deny it. Sanctity of life will be held in derision even by those who outwardly profess it, for in those days Jesus Christ will send them not a true Pastor, but a destroyer.
Music to my ears. As always Greg, you are abreast on what matters. I started praying during the Obama administration for God to intervene and save our republic. The decades of globalist, CFR approved candidates, left the American people with no choice except for another globalist who continue the depletion of American sovereignty. Right from the first Trump identified America’s enemies, and his finger pointed to globalism controlling both parties, of coarse with a little slack toward republicans. I supported our the first president I’ve supported since Ross Pero. I simply wasn’t about to vote for a globalist, though I did vote in gubitorials. Its time to put the deep state and shadow government players behind bars, as its the only way for America to be free. The democrats are finished, and as far as I’m concerned the republicans need a complete make over to remove deep state players, as well as globalist in their party. I’ve waited about 4 years believing the economic system would have collapsed by now, but have been surprised by central banks ability to keep going, but its coming. The emerging markets have begun their collapse, as the higher dollar and tight liquidity hit them with vengeance. Dollar denominated debt through this market is grown to a smothering amount for each economies as their local currencies continue to devalue. The circle of collapse will soon trigger a national default in emerging markets, which in turn will be the trigger for Europe and then US. If Mexico goes at any time, or if Europe or Japan goes, America will soon follow. Things are heating up friend, both in the political arena and global markets, and chaos could start within weeks, if a major economy goes. Thanks for your guest and your reporting old friend. Lord bless Don
Jim Rickards July 22, 2018: Special Economic Discussion, Pert Mint
– The Perfect Wealth Transfer Storm, at the InterContinental Adelaide.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UPkqzRpjPBA
Start at_ 3:15 minute mark onward_
The best Glass-Steagel fiasco explanation, that got us all into this economic and corrupt political hot-water and the how and why,”Washington is owned by bank lobbyists”.
John McCain died this week. “Johnny Wet-Start” was the cause of 134 sailors dead and 161 injured due to his antics/ignorance/arrogance readying to take off from the USS Forrestal during the Vietnam War. He should have been court marshaled. His Daddy being an Admiral took care of squelching all of this though.
“Songbird McCain” sang like a bird soon after becoming a POW giving info/coordinates causing death/injury to other US pilots still on missions as well as problems for fellow POW’s.
While in Congress McCain suppressed for decades and on numerous occasions Congressional investigations and evidence on POW/MIA’s. Why did McCain do this? He did this to prevent the TRUTH about what he really did while a POW from coming out.
So now McCain can account for all the REAL heroes he trashed so he could have his 81 years as a true NWO Globalist Lackey.
There is an excellent short video on YouTube that points all this out with much more info/detail. It can be found using the YouTube search “McCain’s Deathbed Secret”. I’ve had a few “Letters to the Editor” going back some 30 years on their ( POW/MIA) abandonment. So, their lose/suffering will forever be remembered and part of my soul.
I am a Vietnam Era Veteran and I would NEVER go to McCain’s funeral. Trump was CORRECT when he said McCain was no hero some time ago and Trump knew why. So the BS NWO Globalist Controlled Propaganda Machine can STUFF all their propaganda on McCain now !
RD
I concur with you whole-heartedly. McCain was not half the man everyone thought he was. Trump is the only person with the conviction and the integrity to honestly stand by his opinion of the man. What a bunch of hypocrites attending the memorial each giving such glowing accolades for a man who built his entire life on nothing more than being a POW. Nothing against POW’s but that shouldn’t be the sole reason that you are qualified to be a US Senator. I only bring this up because that’s all we hear of the man. He’s defined by his status as a POW. What has he accomplished as a senator? Nobody seemed to expound on that. Megan McCain stated that his greatest title was that of “father”. Really? How about asking his first wife about that one. He abandoned her and their daughter because she had the misfortune to get severely injured in an automobile accident. So what did McCain do? He went running around looking for someone younger and wealthier. Yeah Megan he’s a prince! All these noble individuals standing up and elevating McCain to Sainthood just because he died is disingenuous. He lived his life for himself and just because he finally met the same fate that awaits us all, doesn’t wash it all away. Turning his memorial into just another Trump bashing speaks volumes for McCain and the attendees, highlighting their classlessness.
Hi Greg,
I was having trouble with Skype about 4 years ago and switched to Zoom. The only time I have sound problems is when the size of the group is large and I suspect bandwidth is the problem, not the program. Also, I like the privacy of Zoom compared to Skype. The download is free and if you like it and want to sign up it is about $100.00/year. Your guest would just have to download the free download at Zoom.us and would not have to pay anything. You can still use Zoom without paying but are limited to meetings of only 45 minutes each. That is what we did until we were sure we wanted to use it.
Might help.
Lo Iyrah!
Shalom,
CC
From CnBC…or are they “facke news” to you as well?
Trump’s attacks backfire: Big majorities back Mueller and Sessions, while president’s disapproval hits 60%, new poll says
Nearly two-thirds of American adults support Mueller’s ongoing investigation into Russian interference during the 2016 U.S. presidential election, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll released Friday.
Sixty percent of Americans now disapprove of Trump’s job as president, a new high for the poll, according to the Post.
A 64 percent majority of Americans believe Trump should not fire Attorney General Sessions, as well.
Yes Bosco CNBC is “Very Fake News.” Look what they did recently with Ronan Farrow’s Weinstein story recently:http://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/2018/08/30/ronan-farrow-ex-producer-says-nbc-told-them-to-stop-reporting-weinstein-story.html NBC is NOT NEWS and THIS IS ONLY ONE RECENT EXAMPLE. All the polls lie too!! Look at what happened with Hillary leading up to 2016. What a huge lie. Look at how they cover trump. More than 90% of MSM coverage including NBC is negative according to several studies including one from Harvard. NBC, like the rest of MSM, is simply thought shaping propaganda–period.
Greg