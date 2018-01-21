Fed Scared to Death of Causing Global Financial Crash – Nomi Prins
By Greg Hunter’s USAWatchdog.com (Early Sunday Release)
Two time, best-selling author Nomi Prins says central bankers have no idea how to stop the easy money policies that they started after the financial meltdown of 2008. Prins explains, “So, when the Fed says they are going to remove assets from their $4.5 trillion book by not reinvesting the interest payment . . . the reality is they haven’t really done that. They have reduced their book by about $10 billion off of $4.5 trillion since they mentioned they were going to start ‘tapering.” The media discusses this as a major tightening move. Somehow all of our economies have finally worked because of central bank activity. Growth is real. It’s all positive. The markets are evidence of that because of the levels they are at; and, therefore, these central banks, starting with the Fed, are going to reverse course of these last 10 years. The reality is if you look at the actual activity of the central banks, beyond the Fed raising rates by a little bit, there hasn’t been and there isn’t being a reversal of course because they are scared to death that too much of a reversal is going to cause a major crash throughout the financial system. Everything is connected. All the banks are connected. Money flows around the world in less than nanoseconds, and all of it has the propensity to collapse if that carpet the central banks have created is dragged from beneath the floor of all this activity.”Prins, who just finished traveling the globe to research her upcoming book, thinks there is one big thing that can take the entire system down. Prins, a former top Wall Street banker, contends, “There hasn’t been any real growth in the real economy. That is an indication of the misfire of this entire plan. There has been tremendous growth in stock markets and bond markets. If you look at localities or states or governments whose debt to GDP levels are well over 100%, in Japan it’s over 200%, in the United States it over 100%, and this is the same throughout the world. These are levels that they have never been, and they are all at their historic highs. That’s why debt will ultimately be the destructor of the system. In order for that to happen, the cheapness of money that allow states, municipalities and corporations to continue to borrow at these cheap levels has to go away. . . . At some point, there will be a mistake. There might be a tiny smidge of an interest rate hike at some central bank, probably the Fed, which ripples throughout the system as a mistake, not because real growth has happened, and that’s why interest rates have been raised. That will incur defaults throughout the system. People will incur personal defaults, and that will cause problems in the mortgage market . . . then it becomes a knock-on credit crisis, and then banks start not to lend . . . . Then we have the makings of a broad crisis.”
Prins doesn’t think we get a crash in 2018, but warns when the markets crash, “they will come down fast.”
So, how is Prins protecting herself? Prins says, “I’m buying gold. . . . I would also be a buyer of silver because silver is a used hard asset, and it’s at really cheap levels right now. I would be a buyer as a percentage of my portfolio. I have done exactly what I am telling you is a good idea to do, which is to take money from the stock market and put it into hard assets.”
Join Greg Hunter as he goes One-on-One with Nomi Prins, author of the upcoming book titled “Collusion: How Central Bankers Rigged the World.”
You can find free information and analysis from Nomi Prins at NomiPrins.com. Prins is giving USAWatchdog.com viewers a special link to buy her new book at a hefty discount. Prins says this pre-order link will give USAWatchdog.com buyers of “Collusion: How Central Bankers Rigged the World” a 40% discount up until it officially releases on May 1, 2018.
The multi-quadrillion dollar question: When does the great unwind occur?
It makes too much sense to be in precious metals.
To answer Tad’s question – when does the great unwind occur?
It won’t unwind until they own ‘everything’ i.e. all assets, which will include property, significant corporate assets related to food, energy production…etc. carry on with the list of essentials for your daily life. Printed/fiat money (the process of debt monetization) in return for tangible assets is a subversive trogan horse that leads to an eventual fascist/oligarchy state (whether obvious or not obvious), that is, if my slippery slope is correct.
Just like any Mafia … the banksters led by the Fed are in Collusion against all free markets … so as to game the system and make themselves “the market” where all profits flow to them and any loses are born by the taxpayers … Prins makes the case that the US is headed toward another epic financial crash as a result of the unchecked powers of the Fed and its global bankster buddies who are creating all kinds of asset bubbles in an effort to bail themselves out of the mess they have created by printing a never-ending flow of cheap money … now being deployed to inflate their bank stocks …
what these banksters are doing is evil and immoral … eventually providing artificial stimulus to stock markets will result in a crash … just as real estate eventually crashed and the bond market is now set to crash … holding the price of gold and silver down will also come to an end … as “collusion by crooks” to do the opposite of what the free markets demand eventually comes apart … and when it does … gold will be worth $50,000 “fake US dollars” and silver over $3,000 “fake US dollars” … and the only reason one would want to take some “fake money” printed out of thin air (US dollars, Euro’s, Yen, etc.) for “real” money (gold and silver) is to pay off debts … but your “real money” should always be kept in physical gold and silver coins … look at Russia and China … they continue to accumulate hundreds of tons of gold and silver and don’t have any desire to convert it into “fake fiat paper”!!
How can she say we have very low inflation? Has she bought groceries in the past two years? Has she seen the huge rise in property values and rents? Has she seen the huge problem of homelessness? Just because energy prices havent risen accordingly doesnt mean eveything else hasnt.
Lying to Congress is different than ‘honest people’ holding to ‘their oath of secrecy’ not to divulge Classified information’ . They are going thru the process not wanting to be as the one’s they are reporting about! Yes – saying there are things the people need to read, and telling them what it is , is a world apart. And true… President Trump could change that with a pen… but too…maybe the path forward is not ripe. Patience.. Some believe there are even more fish for this fish fry… And as many have noticed many plane flights have been halted, and planes turned around…CEO’s (SES) resigned, many legislators magically not running for office again, top people in twitter, and google included and more in a panic… more like ARMY vs. NAVY intel at halftime …and if you understand that….’Bannon and the Mooch” vs. Gen. Flynn and the whole logistics thing…like a wild Ollie North ( Iran-Contra) drug/guns- now to maybe Uranium /sex/organs/drug/weapons on steroids? Anyone that can not see the magnitude of what -might-be in play here…from the missing emails -servers- Benghazi – U.S. vechiles ending up in M.E., coup attempt in Turkey, Ukraine oil fields, Astana, pizzagate, Hollywood, Las Vegas, Charlotteville, Charlie hesbo, Liberation theology, santurary cities, Marxist uprising in South America eyeing Panama, and a huge fight by many ‘what’ to keep the borders wide open for ‘undocumented’ illegal what- guests/invaders/agents/drug traders ? Then too look at the ‘vatican’ influence in South America … anyone ever google up MS13 TATTOOS…and compare them to old hard line Italian mafia ones? camorra mafia tattoos? How about the some areas of the ISI…old THUGEE territory? Where are the Awan roots…. Certainly I do not pretend to know ….but there are links and dots… AND no one can or should use a broad brush on any ethic /racial /color or class of people…other than groups within each AND all do have networks and do work together for control and profit…just history ! And….at times whole nations and empires have fallen as a consequence… and lastly ….if you think President Trump …in barely a year can unwind what has been going on for decades… with only a bit over 1/2 of his appointments in place…against all the opposition that has been profiting on this economic/political shift…you just have un-realistic expectations…! Has Donald Trump every ‘worked with’ Mafia -Italian -Russians or Chinese? Anyone that know the gaming/hotel business – Atlantic City/Las Vegas/Macau/ Walker High -S.K./etc… or has had to get anything done in NYC via union work…would know it is likely he has? Have you ever gone to Las Vegas or those places? So – are you apart of it too? But – some things too cross lines…like child trafficking, like selling out one’s own country and strategic natural resource, like causing excessive drug addiction and ‘corporate” slave work prisons or ghettos and ganglands that might have gotten fixed as Catherine Austin-Fitts has reported on… So how about a bit of optimism…and maybe a prayer…a bit of time …and support for things moving in the right direction…. Faith mixed with Hope and Intention and Will and Prayers….will be answered…if your Heart is true and in HIS own good time !
Great interview !
I think the elephant just entered the room, with the government shutdown . Left can blame right and vise versa. Bottom line is the shutdown will create uncertainty and that usually means main street cuts back on spending. With Retail and restaurants in trouble they will be the first to feel the consumer cutback. By September the economy will be weaker and corporations and pension funds will need cash and be forced to sell stocks. This brings on the market correction that many of your guests have warned about.
When QE enters the picture will depend on how much exposure to stocks the banks still have. If between now and then they can sell to the money being generated by the new tax program the market will go down big before any stimulus is passed to help a recovery. If the banks still hold stock positions then QE will happen sooner to protect bank loses.
Mainstream America will hold someone accountable in the 2018 elections. This will reveal the destiny of the United States. If Trump can right the ship he has a chance in 2020, but if he can’t or is stonewalled 2020 will give rise to a social democrat that will make Bernie look like a choir boy.
Thank you Naomi & Greg!
Ms.Prins has very aptly described and explained the seeming conundrum presented by the ever-higher stock markets concurrent with exponentially increasing debt. Cheap money has distorted the average person view of the economy. Without real economic growth, the current debt cannot be maintained or supported, the need to continue to borrow will ultimately create a default scenario that will, in time, bring down the entire house of cards. As Ms. Prins points out, a default will likely commence in the bond market and move into stock, mortgages, and ultimately throughout all the asset classes.
Ms. Prins emphasizes, “from a historical perspective, markets fall much faster than they rise.”
This excellent interview makes it clear why it is a mathematical certainty that default will ultimately overtake this economy.
Thanks Greg, great interview. Nomi Prins has some great sources, but when she talks about the bankers in Brazil saying there is no exit strategy, that should not have come as a shock. Brazil is the “B” in “BRICS”, they have seen this coming for years and their exit strategy is already underway. IMO things will clear up a lot when the Petro-Yuan is announced.
As for the Rothchild central banks having no Plan B — Plan A appears to be, take the current system to the breaking point and then push it harder. At that point all Plans B are personal — think food, water, shelter on an island where nobody knows your name and maybe rejoin the world after the dust settles, see if there are any pieces to pick up.
Perhaps the Plan (no A or B) is to simply crash this system and force a reset. A debt reset on a massive scale? Sounds great for all the debtors, but what about the good folk holding that debt thinking it’s an asset (bonds in your 401K?). Don’t be one of them.
Meanwhile, the AIIB is moving forward and it would be really interesting to know how many of the bankers in the current system have a Plan B that involves participating in the AIIB. Can they? Will China let them play? Doh! Back to that island or maybe a ranch in Paraguay.
I wonder what President Trump, Steve Mnuchin, et al, have planned following the reset.
The Global CB’s CONstituents are the Banks; Policy Makers as well as Corporate Board Rooms; Not Main St. Furthermore, they (Global CB’s) are the ‘Holding Tanks’ of the Toxic Paper created years past, while FASB157 was put into Suspension and where it resides today, a decade later so as to not expose the Insolvency of the Global Financial Structure.. While many are of the belief that Enron’s ‘Playbook’ was incinerated, such was/is hardly the case. In fact, the Enron ‘Playbook’ was Adopted; Expanded and Refined via the entire global financial structure in order for the massive Fraud to continue/persist. In essence, what we are witnessing is, the greatest transfer of wealth in human mankind under the direction of the Global Fascist Business Model at work on a global scale.
Greg: definitely in agreement that the FED cannot raise rates since its balance sheet is largely composed of assets that would be adversely affected by any hike. I plan on buying the book and it will be interesting to see how deep Nomi goes in examining the origins of the greatest criminal conspiracy that has ever existed on the planet, or is she uber PC like most financial analysts who refuse to truly examine the Cabal and its insidious totalitarian agenda.
andyb
You asked….” or is she uber PC like most financial analysts who refuse to truly examine the Cabal and its insidious totalitarian agenda.”
IMHO…. yes she just is like the 99% of financial analysts who not only refuse to examine the Cabal but flat out won’t even acknowledge or discuss it’s very existence
Any discussion whatsoever regarding FED policy needs to be prefaced with the statement that it is totally owned by a cartel of thieving Banksters who have absolutely no intention of doing anything constructive whatsoever for America let alone Mainstreet.
I repeat as I have done a thousand times on WD…. until this private ownership model is dismembered the US will continue to degenerate both financially and socially into complete ruin.
Hello Greg,
A thirty minute interview with Ms. Prins is equal to a 2-hour interview with someone else because she says so much so fast. For my Texas ears it will probably take to or three more times listening to the interview to get all the marrow from the bone, so to speak.
Great interview.
God Bless you and everyone Greg this Sunday, The falling value of the US Dollar does not just ripple through the economies of the world. I believe that it creates an exponential devaluing in all other currencies that are not the world reserve currency for as the US dollar is used as a base pool of value that all other currencies are valued against…. Naomi is correct about the expanding balance sheets at the FED MUST continue …Why? Because FED money is a “depreciating asset ponzi”… the first rule of all ponzis is they must keep expanding or they implode….
Greg: As I was told 2 years ago- DOW will go to 31,000. People should take money off the table now and as it goes higher- just like she says in the interview. Great interview again!! As I told you – elite’s have told one of my contacts- they will now crash the markets/economy while Trump is in office? Time will tell, and they do change their minds sometimes.
Oh, the missile thing in Hawaii– there really was one as you guest said. He said it was a rouge China sub. My contact wouldn’t say who shot it? Another source said it was shot by an Israeli cabal – intended to start a war with No. K. Our Navy shot it down.
Fake news to include Fox news is keeping the truth hidden from the people.
What is she saying that Karen Hudes had not said on your site when she was called crack head and was not invited again?
I do not get it Greg,
Why every expert you interview paints the feds as dumb and they have no plan B?
Plan B is Digital currency, and plan A is to burn cash.
Does it take a science rocket to see it?
Why is it that Naomi Prins, a former banker doesn’t fall off a sky scraper or get nail gunned for writing about what US Fed has been doing. Or does this not worry the deep state at all?
No Truer words spoken than in the :20-:30 second clip and the 1:00-to-1:20 mark.
https://youtu.be/blhADUuFITo
Great interview! Especially the comment watch what the Fed does, not what they say!
Starting Monday, my son who is a Marine, will be working without pay. My husband who works for the FAA is out of work. There are many many families and businesses who are effected. Hopefully things will turn around.
I have no doubt God is in control and trust HIS timing. Keeping my mind on the things of God and letting the light of love shine!
Interesting interview. I listened to Pastor Williams last night. He said the crash wouldn’t happen till after President Trump was out of office and the Elites adjusted their plan. Like Ms. Prins said it will be hard and total collapse. The good times are going to roll and I think Ms. Prins gave great advice, make your money and remove your profits. Watch for the oil coming out of Alaska.
You know … it took only 4 years for the government to build the atomic bomb … yet they won’t put any effort to get “the gluten” out of the flour our bread and pasta is made from … and that eats away our intestine walls allowing bacteria and viruses to enter our blood and create inflammatory reactions in our veins and arteries leading to heart attacks and arthritis, dementia and prostate cancer … the constant irritation and swelling that the inflammation the body must cause to fight the bacteria and viruses can be simply stopped by taking the gluten out of our flour and other food products but the pharmaceutical and medical lobby will not allow it (as their livelihood depends on all the diseases gluten creates) … and lets not forget the health insurance lobby that is making a fortune on people remaining sick … if gluten is removed just from the flour used to make bread and pasta our health care costs will likely drop to $5 dollars per year for every person in America … the American people need the government to start a “New Manhattan Project” with the goal of saving lives instead of killing lives … but people living longer then 65 is not in the governments interest so the pharmaceutical, medical and health insurance lobbyists will have an easy time preventing the government from doing the right thing … just as the warmongering neocons prevent the government from doing the right thing regarding “peaceful resolution” of our political differences!!
Greg.
Though the goal post have been moved several times, I think we can all agree that the Chinese have set a goal to unseat the petrodollar in the long term by introducing the petroyuan…..in “March”.
http://foreignpolicy.com/2018/01/18/chinas-bid-upend-global-oil-market-petroyuan-shanghai/
Though some will argue that the impact will be insignificant, I’m not so sure. When you consider the razor thin edge that our current debt bubble is resting on, any disruption will no doubt have some kind of impact. U.S. dollars not used to trade oil in no doubt will come home to roost. And when you consider that China is the worlds largest consumer of oil, what you really have is a stealth sell off.
Is there any doubt that the wealth transfer is under way?
http://focustaiwan.tw/news/aeco/201801200015.aspx
Question: What do you think the central bankers will do, once they’re done transferring their wealth into Chinese banks?
A. Buy more overvalued U.S. stocks.
B. Buy more undervalued Treasury bonds.
c. Buy more Gold.
d. Begin buying Chinese Panda bonds.
e. Collapse the system.
f. Hide more of their wealth in the Cayman Islands.
A good interview however Naomi puts great reliance on what the central banks do. The whole world is rebelling against these criminal organizations. It will be there break up, failure or war they start that will be the end of the dollar denominated world. She doesn’t address that. Why not?
I am not sure about her comment, the FED said they would start in October with 10 Billion a month, see CNBC summary.
CNBC Link:
https://www.cnbc.com/2017/09/20/heres-the-full-transcript-of-janet-yellens-media-brief.html
Checking the FED Website, see the inactive chart in the link, that is what they have done, the data reflects over 30 Billion removed, what am I missing?
https://www.federalreserve.gov/monetarypolicy/bst_recenttrends.htm
The part where Ms. Prins said watch what they do not what they say …and $30 billion is about how much of the problem? compared to the combine total of the world deriviatives of the World Banks? $30 billion does not even get to the ‘chump change’ category… as far as missing? Start at $40 trillion or so and keep adding 000,000,000,000 . At this point many wonder if anyone actually knows… But what I know …is as long as ‘someone’ can print money out of thin air…and people are willing to take it for real assets or labor …pretty darn likely they will continue until they can’t…
Nomi’s comment of going to cash does not resonate with me, she said “very low inflation” maybe she needs to subscribe to Shadowstats?
Have some Cash on hand is good but putting a large amount at this time, not good IMHO.
Not according to John Williams…
Link:
http://www.shadowstats.com/alternate_data/inflation-charts
Michael214,
cash is different from the digital dollar numbers in the computers of banks, the actual cash in circulation is scarce despite the huge number of the central banks balance sheets, Feds included.
The number of the 100 dollar bills is equal to the number of 1 dollar bills in circulation roughly, the number of other denominated bills is much much less. if big guys in the decision making position decide to BAN 100 dollar bill, it will swallow the 50/20/10/5/1/ bills from the market in a blink of an eye, what she says about cash makes sense if you see it from this angle.
Here is a link to an estimation of the different denominated dollar bills in circulation and you will get the picture:
https://www.cnbc.com/2015/04/21/100s-closing-in-on-1s-for-most-common-currency.html
look at the second image and IMAGINE what banning 100 dollar bill will do to the rest.
Same applies to other currencies.
Mohammad
Excellent interview. Ms Prins is one of my favorite guests on your show. She delivers information shot out like a chain gun. Solid fact after fact after fact.
The banksters have been parasites on Humanity for centuries. When this bubble they inflated inevitably blows up they will claim ‘no one could see it coming’ and then blame the public for their irrational exuberance. During the 1930s the bankers sponsored ‘cycle theory ‘ conferences to divert attention from the real cause of Great Depression 1.0 – – – them. (Better to blame some faceless ‘cycle’.) And of course, they like to re-set the game board with nice big wars & lots of flag waving as a final strategy. They win, everybody else loses.
(Are there any ‘winners’ in the age of thermonuclear weapons ? These people are insane.)
The only thing I would disagree on is the sentiment that the FED is ‘scared.’ Not only are they not scared of anything, frankly I don’t think they care about a damn thing beyond their own images. These are very arrogant and egotistical elitists, who’s only ‘care’ is whether the sheeple bow down before them so to speak, and pay homage to their ‘wisdom.’
The collapse is merely a function of allowing the banksters enough time to make trillions of dollars on this latest re-bubble since 2009, and to have plenty of warning to get out in time. Many of these banksters on WS, have sold off their stupendous gains to weaker hands as these markets have re-inflated.
That is a long process to maximize gains, because naturally they can’t all get out ‘at the top’, so they keep running the market higher over time, using Algo’s, and high frequency trading to keep the indexes propped, along with QE injections along the way from the FED, the ECB, Japan JCB, and so on. Neither Japan nor Europe have really tapered, and neither are going to begin any serious tightening.
What they have learned unfortunately, is that this experiment of QE, has allowed them to keep the jig going far longer than any of them ever imagined. Everyone else felt this would have ended badly much sooner. The key to this entire jig though has been very low oil prices, and very low NG prices, due to the unexpected gift of massive US shale fracking. If we were tracking along at $100 or $150 a barrel, the economy would have cratered back in 2015 or 2016, but instead the unexpected gift of shale, ironically accelerated by zero fed Funds rates, keep everything going, and gave the perception that there was either deflation or very low inflation.
That in turn has allowed the dollar to stay up higher for longer versus other currencies. Which in turn, has kept our import prices relatively suppressed. I suspect once the dollar breaks $90 in earnest, and then $85, then all bets will be off in terms of manipulation of markets. it could nose dive pretty fast after that, and dive below $70 which would indeed crater stocks, bonds, and pop pretty much every bubble on the planet.
Interesting talk once again, but I’m wondering if the Fed is truly inept or is there someone (a group, organization, indiviudal(s)?) pulling the strings behind the scenes with a sinister agenda? Didn’t Danielle Di Martino-Booth say that big banks like Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan have large influence over the Fed? Also, who owns the Federal Reserve? On the website it says that “no one owns the Fed”. Does anyone have any reason why I shouldn’t believe this statement? Any proof? I’ve heard the Rothschilds have the largest stake in the Fed, but what proof is there…?
All we need to now is, the debt structure is unsustainable. When it blows they will shut the system down and take you money because each unit of currency is a claim on the debt. It’s happened in Argentina, Greece and Venezuela. The bankers will take the assets and leave us with the liabilities. What we need to know is what the re-set will look like. Big taxes on precious metals ?
As Jesus said: “Let the little children come to me and do not hinder them, for the Kingdom of Heaven belongs to such as these” … such an unhindered 15 year old child living in his Mother’s basement decided to “do something about the Shadow Government” (as for all the other children … the Deep State is hard at work adding “extra fluorine” to their bottled water and are now working on more then 80 different vaccines to inject into them to destroy their thinking ability) … https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-01-21/15-year-old-hacker-impersonated-cia-director-and-other-high-ranking-officials
Collusion: Why Central Bankers rigged the World.
That is the more pertinent question.
The Gatekeepers of the Global Financial and Monetary system fell asleep at the wheel or refused to act when required….(Repeal of Glass-Steagall Act – President Clinton circa 1999… is instrumental in the developments that ensued subsequent). They let the Banksters get too BIG. They let them diversify outside of vanilla banking. They trusted the Banksters to regulate their own industry. They didnt regulate improper conduct or the scale /use of the derivatives /OTC markets. They didnt let the Banksters go bankrupt when they should have. Instead they replenished them with Taxpayer Bailouts.
Decades of manipulation layered with improper / insufficient regulation and control of the Banksters…… and of the side effects of their ill-considered mandates…. creating bubbles through the Keynesian policy madness all played a significant part of where we find oursleves now. Painting themselves into a corner leaves them no where to go. I find it amusing that the financial / economic / banking gurus (experts) always point out the obvious about the Central Bankers lack of a PLan B.
How about something refreshing like putting forward a suggested solution / course of action ???
Too frightening to even consider….I know…..
1) Implode the system
2) Reset of Debt/Currency
3) Start WWIII.
All have dire consequences.
Its too obvious the CB’s have no option but to keep flooding the markets with “Free Money”….hoping and trusting that nothing happens unexpectedly. Their hands will be forced in good time through a hyperinflationary depression.
On the issue of markets….NP….”No Crash in 2018”. Normally that implies to stay invested. Why? Markets dont work off fundamentals any more…they are purely Trend driven. The old adage “The Trend is your Friend” rings very true. In this case your Friend just so happens to be the FED. They also say …”dont bet againt the Fed”….for very good reason. Cash out …but dont leave it idle-siiting in a savings account (where Bail-ins would wipe you out or Inflation will ensure you lose your wealth faster than watching a 10% correction in stocks. Hard assets …..they are all in a Bubble ….except maybe PM’s.
With the markets sporting a glow from all-time record highs that are being made week after week it might be a good time to revisit the concept of irrational exuberance. We must consider the possibility we may be nearing the end of a 37-year run that will completely upend everything most people have come to believe about the economy. Since 2008 all growth has been built on a mountain of debt.
Those of us who have doubted and repeatedly predicted the collapse of this so-called recovery remain wrong because we have underestimated both the breadth and size of the global intervention of central banks and governments. Nobody in their right mind would have ever anticipated the sheer magnitude and scope of what has become a worldwide phenomenon. The article below questions when the burden of global debt will cause Atlas to shrug.
http://When Will Atlas Shrug? .html
