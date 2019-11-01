Pelosi Halloween Impeachment Trick, Fed Cuts, Gabbard Scam
By Greg Hunter’s USAWatchdog.com (WNW 408 11.1.19)
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi passed a resolution that makes official the unfairness of the lopsided so-called Impeachment Inquiry. The resolution gives all the power to the Democrats and leaves zero due process to the President or the Republicans. The only way Democrats can make up evidence is to make it unfair. This looks like a desperate attempt to remove a duly elected President by total fraud. This is simply a Halloween trick to make the public think this is fair. The Pelosi/Schiff impeachment inquiry is anything but fair and now it’s official.
The Federal Reserve cut a key rate again by .25%. Fed Head Jay Powell says don’t count on another rate cut anytime soon. The Fed is digging in on more cuts even though the economy is slowing down. What gives?
Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard has been lionized with her anti-war stance, but is she really a standup person looking out for “We the People”? The short answer is no, and she just voted for the totally unfair impeachment process. It looks like there is a lot more “rot” in the Democrat party than Hillary Clinton as Gabbard has recently charged. Oh, by the way, both Gabbard and Clinton are members of the anti “We the People” Council on Foreign Relations (CFR). Birds of a feather flock together now don’t they?
Join Greg Hunter of USAWatchdog.com as he talks about these stories and more in the Weekly News Wrap-Up.
(To Donate to USAWatchdog.com click here)
After the Wrap-Up:
Renowned radio host and filmmaker Steve Quayle will be the guest for the “Early Sunday Release.” He will reveal the extreme danger mounting for America and the world with long dormant volcanos that are suddenly are showing signs of becoming active.
Putin declassified: Newly-released files reveal how the Russian leader was praised for being ‘morally stable’ and a ‘conscientious, disciplined employee’ while a young man in the KGB
Russian president Vladimir Putin’s KGB file showcased at St Petersburg archive
The declassified six-paragraph profile praises the future President’s ‘authority’
‘Comrade V.V. Putin constantly improves his ideological and political standards’
By OZ KATERJI FOR MAILONLINE
PUBLISHED: 05:51 EDT, 31 October 2019 | UPDATED: 07:27 EDT, 31 October 2019
A KGB profile belonging to Russian President Vladimir Putin has been released to the public at an exhibition of declassified Soviet documents at the central state archive in St. Petersburg…
…’Comrade V.V. Putin constantly improves his ideological and political standards. He’s actively engaged in the party education network,’ the profile says. ‘He constantly improves his professional skills.’
The exhibition also features forms filled out by the Russian president, who was then a member of the All-Union Young Communist League.
Vladimir Putin, 67, became president of Russia in 2000, having formerly headed the Russian Federation’s FSB, successor to the Soviet KGB…
…Putin served in the USSR’s spy agency for 16 years, between 1975 and 1991, after graduating from a Moscow KGB school.
Putin rose to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel before resigning in 1991 to enter politics in Saint Petersburg….
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7634351/Putins-Soviet-spy-file-declassified-Russian-presidents-KGB-profile-released-public.html
Good to learn he is a moral person and a great leader! No wonder POTUS admires him so much.
All leaders are in bed together as one congregation and will be exposed as lawless when weighed against the unleavened bread of sincerity and truth:
https://sumofthyword.com/2017/01/18/the-mystery-of-lawlessness/
https://sumofthyword.com/2019/03/16/psalm-82-the-congregation-of-god/
A gross generalization!!!
Some leaders strive for unity and work for the common good. Leaders who uphold the rule of law, strengthen public institutions, serve as a moral compass and are
beacons of righteous public service. They appeal to the better angels of our nature and not to our base instincts. They are virtuous and work selflessly to preserve human dignity and basic human rights.
I should have clarified that I was referring to the top leaders of countries such as Putin, not state or local offices. Those top leaders are in cooperation with their central banks to move us toward an electronic currency.
I don’t think this leopard changed his spots and neither did his comrades.
Secret History Revealed — Putin Played Critical Role After The Pre-Planned Collapse Of The USSR
—————————————————————————————————-
Vladimir Putin’s Russia: Perfect Foil To The Anglo-American Axis And Their New World ‘Order’.
Why is the Anglo-American Axis so afraid of Putin and determined to bring him down?
No world leader has been so demonized by the West over the past decade as President Vladimir Putin of Russia has.
No other president or prime minister has been subjected to so many outrageous personal attacks and unrelenting false accusations.
Clearly, Vladimir Putin represents a genuine threat to the World Shadow Government (WSG) in a way that profoundly unnerves those who reside at the peak of the global power pyramid.
Why are they so afraid of him?
Before that question can be answered, the hidden history of the preplanned collapse of the USSR must first be understood and properly considered. Only by understanding the true historical context in which Vladimir Putin operated at that time will his actions and pronouncements of today take on great meaning. This unknown history is also quite important if one is to comprehend the reactions of his countless detractors throughout the leadership of the Anglo-American Axis (AAA). As follows:
Ultra-Secret Deal Made Prior To The Engineered Collapse Of The USSR Following The Fall Of The Berlin Wall……
http://stateofthenation2012.com/?p=8159
1 billion $ Bidden was using as carrot in front of Ukraine president Poroshenko was last billion of 3 billion $ loosely funnelled to Ukraine from US. There is very little paper work attached to it and is equivalent to US taxpayer theft.
According to knowable people in Ukraine there are number of high ranking Democrats involved in kickbacks related to these 3bln $ transferred to Ukraine 2015 – 18 under Obama rule. Trump does not have to worry. Such information will be revealed in due time.
Greg,
Hang in there, I look forward to your informative news analysis and guest interviews. Thank you for your note. I will keep on spreading the word about your site.
Great report Greg.
If your video is demonetized you don’t get the money. Who does get the money?
“Pick,”
I still am the one paid but very few commercials run ort really long commercials run that people click past. The 20 sec. non-skippable adds are the best, followed by 30 sec commercials but when you are demonetized you do not get those.
Greg
Greg, I most happily allow the ads to run, great time to make a run, fix a drink, or let the dog out…all with a pleasing thought some $ was squeezed from those cold hands into your pocket from those that dare to wrestle from us our more dear and cherished of our Bill of Rights…
Thank you “JO”!!
Greg
Tulsi may help Greg out … to get fairer treatment … as she is suing Google for $50 Million dollars for tampering with her ads!! … if she wins in court perhaps Greg should also sue!!! … https://variety.com/2019/politics/news/tulsi-gabbard-google-ads-suspension-lawsuit-1203279809/
Mr. Hunter,
Thanks for all you do.
WS – per the fires – It is rumored (via a friend in S0. Cal.) that a couple of the fires might have been started by homeless/illegal emigrant encampments … can find anything to verify – but if true the MS media would never, ever let that out!
Freebrezer,
Homeless people lighting campfires to stay warm does seem to be an issue this time as it has been in the past. See this video, especially at about the 18:45 minute mark for a little bit about it in one place:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6hH9jpEOmgw
Apparently “Wranglerstar” likes that channel to which I pointed you as well.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j0h3_WobYgI
Good calls on Gabbard Greg. I’m sick of those on the right who are lauding her. They listen to one sane tweet and they ignore the mountains of “progressive” garbage she spouts and supports.
Derek,
Please remember the National Socialists of 1930’s Germany called themselves “Progressives.” National Socialist German Workers Party was a bit clumsy so they shortened it to Nazi.
Greg
Good info on her CFR ties.
But it’s a shame that you hammer away at Iran (#1 sponsor of terror??) and conveniently ignore fedgov’s behavior since 1947 (and before). I’m talking about the real #1 purveyor of terror like overthrowing Iran’s prime minister in the early 50’s, theft of Iranian assets, sanctions and other acts of war through the present day. While I have no love for the Iranian government — they have an absolute right to their own sovereignty. They are also in Syria at the request of the legitimate government. That’s something the US will never be able to legitimately claim.
Mace,
This is a fact. The U.S. State Department says Iran is the #1 state sponsor of terror. Take it up with them. I reported the facts.
Greg
I remember weapons of mass destruction was a ‘fact’ as well at one point before it wasn’t. Ever heard of propaganda?
What’s your point?
That Governments make up crap all the time
Mace – Plueeeze … Did the CIA help take down Mosaddegh government – Yes . Right or wrong, the over throw of the Prime Minister Mohammad Mosaddegh in 1953 has a lot of facts that are conveniently ignored. 1st) What was the extent per the USSR involvement? Questions remain, but the bottom line was that the west did not want the USSR to get Iran and the oil fields. Period! This was the height of the cold war. Russian had taken Hungary, Czechia, Yugoslavia, the Stans etc,. Ughh … talk about theft! The USSR was gobbling up everything it could. Mosaddegh had ties to Stalin/Russia and the west was not going to let the USSR get it. And granted, England did not want to lose their capital investment (extensive) to Iranian nationalization … and the English were more or less looting the Iranians. 2nd) Mosaddegh felt that his blood line was the true Monarchy of Iran … The Sha’s had run Iran from 1880’s to 1949 … was this illegitimate? 3rd) Per the election in 1952, Mosaddegh stopped the vote count early after he had obtained a lead from the major cities and DID NOT let the rural townships participate (i.e. he knew they were loyal to the Sha). Thus one could argue the legitimacy of Mosaddegh’s win? A very complicated time/environment that you kind of forgot to mention!
Is The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea not a dictatorship then? I can call myself Superman but it doesn’t mean I can shoot laser beams out of my eyes or fly!!!
You are too funny Un. “Democratic” NK riiiiight!
Greg
Was it not the dufus voter who saw fit to give Pelosi her position of power back after kicking her to the curb only a few short years previous? Canada decided to retain Trudeau just recently. At what point do people get serious and vote their survival? What confidence should I have that the abyss isn’t one election cycle away?
Arizona with eyes wide shut gave most all of the top positions of power in this state to the Dems. The schmucks go to the poles and vote for every tax hike, every bond issue, every boondoggle such as light rail, every frickin sports stadium for the idle jock. The place has been decimated by greedy pols and outsider opportunists. AZ is being flooded by people who can no longer afford the nightmare they created in the other 49 states.
Nationally speaking, we had 2 election cycles that were golden opportunities to unload all the criminals who decimated this country. Where has everybody been? Someone asked you how Pelosi and Schiff got so much power. I’d point to the craven voters who apparently are not hungry or frightened enough. Nancy and Adam got voted in time and again just like Adolf who was let loose on Europe by the voters. We are a Wiemar population, not serious, still eating regularly and buying lies like Medicare for all.
And, so much for Red October. Repubs will talk and talk until they simply bore everyone to death. It’s like listening to 2 warring dysfunctional families. Pretty much tuned out. Would rather watch Amtrak trains, freight trains, Railfan sites — La Plata, MO, my favorite. At least the trains are headed somewhere. Can almost remember an energetic country.
Meantime, tick tock.
I understand how you feel. If you even wanted to discuss the issues you became labeled; extremist, politically unstable, a political skeptic, unpatriotic, you read to much, a fringe lunatic, you have no proof, your prejudice, oh your paranoid, you have a captive mindset, anther fallacy, that’s just collusion. My grand father who was alive before the people who coined the term conspiracy theory where even born lived to be a hundred. When Kennedy was assassinated I went to him and asked “who would do such a thing”? His answer was ” I don’t know”. I asked” was it Russia”? He said I don’t think So”. I was 13. I asked him much latter because the event was so upsetting to me. He said “I think we did it”. As time went on he mention Dulles and that Hover and Johnson did not like the Kennedy brothers because they where “Ivy Leaguers”. He remembered how upset his father was when the Federal Reserve act was passed. He also was an avid reader. So when I went to college 4 years latter: I earned a degree in History and Political Science, I would tell him what they were teaching me, sometimes he would roll his eyes, clack his teeth and say bull xxtt.
dlc …. so many voters are brain dead like you say. After waking up in an interment camp they still won’t wake up…
Disturbing (illogical) events in your country and mine (Canada) are not accidental but a consequence of a deep state meddling and their secret agenda. They control the media, after all and are experts at programming minds with propaganda. The plan is to undermine everything a free nation holds dear, as the mandate is suppression and total control. I wonder how many people know about the ID2020 plan to create digital identities for every individual on the planet. The program being sponsored by the Rockefeller foundation and Microsoft, and other corporations will involve mandatory electronic implants in humans allowing for monitoring of all activities, i.e. financial transactions. To smoothly implement the new cashless societies, it will be necessary to first crash the global financial system as we know it, and provide the right environment that will encourage acceptance of this very oppressive new digital age.
Once I concluded the voting system was broken|rigged|corrupt, I stopped voting entirely.
Why participate in a rigged game? Would you play at a casino if you knew the games were rigged?
Even if the games are rigged, the casino does better if there is an active clientele. That is why they push to get people out to vote. It lends an air of legitimacy to their operation.
The point I was trying to make is that your assumption is based on the election being fairly conducted and tallied. I don’t agree, especially in Nancy’s district.
A star studded week Greg and congratulations. Thinking about PM”s the bankers should have gold at near production costs of $1,100.00 if their manipulations work but $1500.00 shows they are losing the battle. I was thinking that perhaps rapid market computer manipulations + AI would prevail and the fake economy would continue on its merry way. However, once big fund managers and individuals lose faith, the game is over.
Thanks Jack!
Greg
As long as there exists a Futures market in Gold (COMEX), then the price will be where they want it to be. Those players who have the most influence are the Bullion Banks (JP Morgan and GS) via their naked short selling contracts, achieved during illiquid times and in volume. Stan is an JP Morgan alumni.
$1500 vs $1100….. demonstrates that Gold is indeed in demand….but now at such a level that only the upper middle class and wealthy can afford to acquire it. To use the vernacular …..it is in the sweet spot….. for the Central Banks to absorb as much Physical Gold that they can obtain whilst frustrating Joe average . China has used the circa sub-$1200 price to their extreme advantage.
Presently we find that given the “repatriation” requests and required delivery demands from numerous EUR and SA CB’s, Gold prices had to move higher to diminish the demand from the public to allow CB’s to re-acquire /build up reserves. Once the quota is met then , as happened in 1933 under FDR, gold will be revalued to allow CB’s to re-liquify their capital. Again, at a future date, Gold will be held by the Banks whilst the public has been deluded into thinking Gold is a barbarous relic. The Banks will make huge fortunes on this event. Only those who have the means and fortitude to retain possession of their Physical PM, will benefit.
The futures market is the key. Any Hedge Fund, Commercial or Speculative player wishing to bet against the Bullion banks to force the price higher and then stand for delivery, will be bankrupted. The BB will write unlimited short contracts to curb upside breakout. This is still achieved whilst being net long.
I suspect China, has in the past, used COMEX to their extreme advantage.
Manipulation of price is working to ensure continued physical supply, but simultaneously limiting availability to the proletariat (Marxist reference to the working class people). Keep an open mind.
On Tulsi Gabbard … Greg has a valid point … one would think that Tulsi being against America’s forever wars would consider Trump to be her ally in a great and noble cause (as Trump too is against America’s forever wars) … but instead (like Brutus) joins all the House Demon-rats and stabs Trump in the back (voting for his impeachment) … such treachery makes her just another CFR rat amongst the other Demon-rats who want to weaken Trumps fight against forever wars and who recently made a trip to the Middle East to meet with the terrorists to continue the fighting!!
You know … since the Obama administration the Demon-rat’s policy has been to provide money, weapons and training to Syrian militants in training camps located around Syria from Jordan to Turkey … their modus operandi was to “wage forever wars in the Middle East” … hiring jihadist proxies to achieve the strategic objectives of the globalist CFR think tanks … the Military Industrial Complex was all for it (as it meant billions in arms sales for them) … the Demon-rats (and warmonger Republicans) loved it as it meant millions of dollars in bribes (for people like Biden, Pelosi, Hillary, etc., etc.) and the corporate media spin-doctors working for the Deep State “perfected the justifications for continual non-stop war” to mind control the American public into providing the funding for all these needless wars … and now that Trump wants to stop the forever wars … the Demon-rats are using Tulsi “as a mouthpiece against war”for public consumption … while behind the scenes Pelosi and Schumer perfect the game “of continuing to legitimizing the absurd conflicts in the Middle East” by recently scrambling to the Middle East to meet with terrorist operatives (to keep the forever wars and their kickbacks going) … “for their security”!!! … https://www.vox.com/world/2019/10/21/20924746/lawmakers-trump-foreign-policy-pelosi-jordan-afghanistan
How is this for “a Halloween trick” by the Demon-rats … their whistleblower won’t testify (now that it has been revealed he has close ties to Biden, Brennan and the DNC ) … yes … the House can impeach … but … the Senate tries the case … and the Senate can subpoena all kinds of documents and evidence and even compel Biden to testify (along with Ciaramella and other witnesses) as we head into the 2020 US election … so get out the popcorn (if there is enough with the current bad harvest) and enjoy the “show trial” which can finally erase and demolish the Demon-rat-ic Party forever (America will then have a one Party System) and “as a commie” Pelosi would welcome it … as she effectively said “if this impeachment resulted in her Party’s demise so be it”)!! … https://www.zerohedge.com/political/trump-ukraine-whistleblower-suddenly-wont-testify-lawyers-break-negotiations-house-amid
Donald Trump’s survival to date is proof positive he is the “Greatest President,” in America’s history…..OR God has deemed it. The evil has to be destroyed.
Nicolas Maduro must be pretty great as well then…
While President Trump spends all of his time trying to put all the broken pieces of the USA back together with some glue that will stick so that the citizens of this country can retain some freedoms and rights guaranteed by the Constitution of the United States……the criminalcrats spend all their time trying to disrupt and denigrate our President to save their @$$e$ from criminal prosecution instead of trying to help this country solve its myriad of social and economic woes. The Silent Majority can no longer sit in silence and allow these criminalcrats to destroy the very foundations upon which the United States of America exist. This is NOT an impeachment of a President, but an impeachment of all that due process and rule of law represents to any citizen of any nation in the free world…….and every nation is watching intently. Are the good citizens of this nation going to allow this kind of anarchy at the highest levels of our government to overthrow due process, rule of law, and justice???
And yet it is now day 1,015 of Trump’s presidency and yet still NO ONE has been indicted for sedition/treason. Is Trump shadow-boxing? This is almost laughable. If he would have the DOJ indict JUST ONE traitor, it would completely change the news cycle. It makes no sense to drag this out closer and closer to the 2020 election. If and when his DOJ does finally indict someone, the MSM and Dems will play it up as Trump trying to save his 2020 chances. He needs to pull the trigger NOW on someone. Why should we the people take to the streets when we don’t see our President bringing anyone to justice???
Greg,
Money velocity in the banking system has stalled.
https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/M2V
That is the reason for the bank repos. Without this infusion of funds, the banking system would crash. Period. End of story. The Fed has stated that they intend to run the repos until the end of the year. That should give you a clue that they really don’t have a plan, it’s just a stall tactic. And then what? Debt is outpacing liquidity. Investors and developers I know are borrowing even more money from banks to fund their projects. Banks are in so deep with them, they can’t say no. It’s either lend more money or face default. They really have no choice. They’re trapped Greg.
Yes Greg,
it’s true. Banks don’t trust each other. Especially now.
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/chinese-bank-verge-collapse-after-sudden-bank-run
Jerry … Unlimited money creation has led to unlimited war … now the unlimited debt is even beginning to kill the beast that has created all our wars … to return to being human requires the end of the Fed … by doing it (ending the Fed) we can begin to re-define what makes us human … as ultimately we are “what we do”!! … https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/its-no-coincidence-century-total-war-coincided-century-central-banking
Greg, Tulsi Gabbard reminds me of another American military officer who served during the American Revolutionary War named Benedict Arnold .
John McCain in a different costume.
Greg: great post. It appears that the Democrats believe that their decades long destruction of US public education has reached a point where any claims they make will be automatically believed by a dumbed down populace. Notice that in 2019, the first year when a high school graduate will have 4 years of common core education, the college board scores are significantly down! Another purposely failed Obama policy. Meanwhile, less than 10% of all illegal aliens have the equivalent of an 8th grade education. See the trend, folks.
Globalism is never having to say your sorry for treason.
Greg
Tulsi Gabbard CFR = rothchilds = one world Bolshevik satanic government.
Hey Greg, yogi Berra said ” it is deja vu all over again” or maybe weekend at Bernies again. Was not Baghdadi killed 3 times already 2015 2016 2017 what gives. Is this what is going on in the banking world again. Is anything real anymore. What chance does the common man have with lies at every level and rampant corruption. What are we to prepare for when we don’t even know what is real ???
The jobs numbers today were very strong…thanks to Jay Powell and the boys at the Fed. They have done a great job of managing the monetary system to promote job growth and low inflation.
STAN, Wow its clear to me now, I didn’t know if you where a troll or something else, I guess you are something else , a low IQ IDIOT!
Stan is putting you all on.
You are a true light of positivity in a sea of pessimism. We need more patriots like you.
But “positively wrong” on all fronts concerning money and the Fed!!
Such a wonderful job they are doing. LIES and more RUBBISH from their no. 1 Cheerleader.
Even with the best economy in the world, the FED is still required to print money out of thin air. Whatever happened to QT and normalisation of rates ?
Call me cynical , but that is complete unadulterated BS.
What you and the “BOYZ” can’t admit is that our Economy is not in good shape…it stinks. That’s because their so entranced with filling their pockets with cash.
Try taking the RED pill ….and see the brutal truths and reality of this world.
Time to man up Stan.
I’m sure you check this daily.
https://www.federalreserve.gov/monetarypolicy/bst_recenttrends.htm
Its called…. The Road to Ruin…. and your enabler buddies are leading us all down that infamous road by destroying the Dollar. Inflation is not on the radar but Hyper-Inflation will be.
The Sheer Madness of it all……
…..ORDO AB CHAO……
” They clearly have no intention of kicking the can any longer. The Fed WANTED a crash, and now they have it. The reason why is perfectly logical: The central bank, under the control of globalists at the BIS, needs economic chaos to provide cover for what they call the “global economic reset”. Essentially, it is the controlled demolition of the old world order to make way for their “new world order”.
“Many analysts have wrongly assumed that that the Fed’s recent asset purchases indicate that they are seeking to “kick the can” on the crash. It’s much too late for that. If the Fed wanted to stall the crash then they would have initiated full bore QE4 around 8-10 months ago just after the December plunge. International banks and central banks have been warning about dollar liquidity issues since mid-2018. The Fed continued to tighten and did not act until the past couple of months, coincidentally, right after multiple polls showed that a majority of Americans were becoming worried about a recession”.
http://alt-market.com/index.php/articles/3981-the-feds-liquidity-response-is-too-little-too-late-but-that-was-always-the-plan
Stan,
Please stop pumping the sunshine. It’s starting to turn brown. I guess you can tell Powell and the boys that things are so great that they can start raising interest rates. NOT. They’re trapped in ignorance, just like you.
Greg,
Right on about Tulsi…she is a two-faced Demorat and that is all they are. For all we know this was a ploy by Clinton to propel her buddy up in the polls and give her TV time. That sounds more plausible to me.
Great wrap up and also fair treatment of Gabbard.
I was going to ask you to try and get either Mr. Kunstler or Mr. Hugh-Smith on soon and was delightfully surprised to see him on Wed. which was a fantastic interview that has the web buzzing.
Keep up the great work.
Lo Iyrah!
Shalom,
CC
Greg,
Your critique of Tulsi Gabbard took some real guts, thank you for your thorough assessment of this rising politico star. I had been researching her recently hoping to find a genuine, new candidate. But, her vote yesterday was egregious and telling of character flaws. I too appreciate the achievements and service she has accomplished, but that goes only so far. Yesterday, she made clear to reasonable people what she stands for; that, I think, is no longer deserving of a career in our National government. It is good that she previously made known she will not run again for her House seat. Good bye Tulsi!
Just because she served in the US Military doesn’t mean squat, in and of itself….remember, so did John Kerry.
Frank,
Let’s not forget John “Wet-start” McCain.
Greg, Since I have a long SAC (Strategic Air Command) background with the Norks, I am convinced that the Nasty Nancy inevitable impeachment of our elected president will have consequences beyond the understanding of the vengefully politically focused socialist/ communist enabling “progressives” which will inevitably result in the Norks causing a major military action against the US which must be preemptively laid at the feet to the Shiff enablers whose goal is to weaken the US. The astute and historically knowledgeable are aware of what fills a vacuum. Elections of idiots will produce more adverse national consequences than they can grasp. Caveat emptor.
Thank you for the comment Graham!
Greg
I read this article by PCR.
https://www.paulcraigroberts.org/2019/10/30/telling-the-truth-has-become-an-anti-american-act/
I see much commonality there with what you have said.
Great wrap-up as usual…Here is a great site you might find interesting. Jerome Corsi uses these guys to help diagnose what is happening with the deep state coup against our president, and indeed against our constitutional republic…….https://theconservativetreehouse.com/
The impeachment is the distraction. The Barr/Durham investigation, approaching demise of Bader-Ginsburg, upcoming arrests of Comey/Clapper/Brennan/Rice/Power, etc and the real issues. The banking system is done.
Martial law. Shutdown of EBT cards. False flag cyber attack.
Big cities will burn down. Rodney King riots on steroids in multiple cities.
Days of vengeance. Wrath. Famine. Pestilence. Natural disasters.
Get your hearts right. Time is short. Today is the day of salvation.
Bright and cheerful Friday 🤔
And John McCain.
Greg, thanks for your show. Keep up the resistance.
Message of Fatima: Sister Lucia many times warned that if Russia was not consecrated, Russia’s errors would spread through out the world. Let’s see, Communism has spread to the Vatican, many cardinals, bishops, priests ( Our Lady’s messages at La Salette, Akita, Quito, etc). The current non-pope Francis now says for us to obey the UN (instead of Jesus Christ). As St. Francis predicted this “Cardinal” Bergoglio has become the “Destroyer.” The UN is a communist organization, period.
Does anyone doubt that the EU is a communist enterprise? Ask the UK or others “countries” that want to exit! The communists in the UK house of commons are using every tactic to scuttle brexit.
Thank God for President Trump. If he is “gotten out of the way” the Marxists will be back on track to take over this country. If the US of A falls there will be no stopping them!
Mr. Walsh interviewed Sister Lucia while writing his book about Fatima. She told him that without the consecration of Russia Communism would take over the entire world. He asked, “Even the United States?” Lucia’s reply, “Yes!”
About the weather: our civilization is now in the Tribulation/Chastisement. Right now, the beginning of sorrows. We are experiencing the beginning of a “Grand Solar Minimum.” This solar minimum will cause huge weather changes, seismic events, and volcanic disturbances, as these minimums have in the past. Study the miracle event at Fatima that occurred on Oct. 13, 1917. I believe, as does physicist Prof. Paul LaViolette, that this miracle depicted our sun experiencing a micronova. Scientists are now finding proof that a micronova event approx. 12,000 years ago caused the Deluge of Noah’s time, which wiped out an evil civilization. This coming event, known in Catholic prophecy as the “Three Days of Darkness” is God’s way of “shortening of the time” ensuring some of the elect survive the Chastisement. The demonic take over of our civilization is so huge that mankind can not cure it.
Greg, you are so right to tell us to prepare physically, mentally, and, above all, spiritually. We must resist evil and come to each other’s aid. Time is short.
Thank you, Greg.
Shame on the Catholics for financially supporting the evil of the Vatican instead of calling it out.
uncommon,
It is a fact some of the harshest criticism of the current Pope comes from inside the Catholic Church.
Greg
Aaaahhh !!!…… The RCC … the third head of the Serpent that rules over mankind.
They can criticise it all they want but they should stop financially supporting it. The Vatican is an independent state so who knows what goes on behind their high walls.
Interesting podcast by Taylor Marshall and Tim Gordon on Fatima and the Third Secret:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=27POkfyTj30&list=PLveEuhpzPN5t-E3_GOCPUu1N-lk1f6Zlz&index=4
Jeremiah chap 44 speaks against the “queen of heaven”.
The idea of female diety worship far predates the catholic doctrine. It is a false doctrine.
The catholic church has used the queen of heaven doctrine to enslave many.
Get out while you can. It is an abomination.
eddiemd … Goddesses were around for many thousands of years before Judaism, Christianity & eventually Islam evolved and suppressed the “female gods” like Aphrodite, Venus, Anat, Aradia, Arianrhod, Artemis, Astarte, Brighid, Ceres, Demeter, Diana, Eostre, Freya, Gaia, Hera, Ishtar, Isis, Juno, Kali, Lilith, Ma’at, Mary, Minerva, Ostare, Persephone, Vesta, etc. who were driven out of religion because women (the givers of life) were considered inferior to men (who made continual unending war) … actually it was Jesus Christ “who rejected millennia of religious tradition” by treating women “as equals” (and women played a major role in the early Christian church) … the suppression of Goddess worship began in Western Europe a few thousand years ago when the Indo-Europeans invaded Europe from the East … they brought with them some of the “refinements” of modern civilization (like war, belief in male Gods, exploitation of nature, etc.) and “Goddess worship” that existed for many many thousands of years was eventually combined with worship of “male Gods” which produced the polytheistic religions of the Greeks and Romans … so before the men loving warmongers took over religion it was a female god “based upon a life-giving principle was considered divine and a great mystery” not an abomination!!!
You entirely missed the point.
Read Jer chap 44.
Greg,
You are doing God’s work more than ever, Bravo to you for calling out Tulsi as the D’s and media really don’t like her, I do hope her lawsuit against Google reveals what evil bastards they really are though……………..
Hey Greg any chance you can get Michael Snyder on watchdog.
Leo,
Working on it. Great Guest Great guy!!
Greg
Yeah he is. I read his book which is supposedly a novel. The Beginning of the end.” I don’t read novels but made an exception on this and wow was it good, I could not put it down and I believe it was meant to reveal the truth yet it is meant to be fiction. The message at the end was spot on. I would really like to see that interview. Thanks Greg for all you do for all of us.
Great segment, Greg!
Thanks!
Charlie Hinckle
NY NY
After Hillary (an avowed Marxist Commie) wrote a book explaining what it would “Take to Live in a Commie Village” she continues “to project her commie desires” on people (by calling them “Russian agents”) … strange that when asked “how she killed Epstein” … she never once called Epstein “a Russian agent”?? … https://www.zerohedge.com/political/trevor-noah-asks-hillary-how-did-you-kill-jeffrey-epstein
Hillary is a good example of how Demon-rats eat their own … she has without a shred of evidence accused Gabbard of treason (a crime that is punishable by death for someone still in military service) … the same way Pelosi has accused Trump of a treasonous crime without evidence … this is no small matter (accusing people of a crime without evidence or allowing them the right to defend themselves) and can no longer simply be ignored by the American public … our Constitution is being shredded “by Demons” … and “all these rats” must be removed from office by us in 2020!!!
err: “NOT” allowing them the right to defend themselves …
Lets say the globalist banksters who have been running our government (through the CIA) since the killing of JFK succeed in impeaching Trump … what can we Americans do?? … simple … just re-elect Trump … as there is “no law on the books” that says an impeached President can’t run again … so to screw the globalists we just re-elect Trump in 2020!!!
There is so much info already in the public domain concerning corruption, yet here we are, seemingly helpless in the face of this evil. Why in the hell are we so helpless against known evil and corruption? Trump has thrown a wrench into the gears of the machinery, but he is being ground to dust. The machinery is going to spit him out as a little puff of dust. It appears to me, that we the people are going to have to get involved at a level that goes beyond the ballot box. Perhaps after people begin to starve to death on a large scale, we the people will spontaneously rise up. Starvation is a personal and persuasive kind of truth. This very personal and persuasive truth may be close at hand.
We can’t seem to unite on an intellectual level, perhaps we can unite on a gut level.
Tired of it all, and it won’t stop. Everyday, I scroll through the news and see picture after picture of criminals blabbing on about one lie or another.
I was born and raised in this country and love this country. I have served this country and been proud of this country. But I hate the politics of this country. I hate the evil. I hate the corruption. It robs me of a certain amount happiness. It robs me of everything it can get away with. I know it, they know it, we know it. Yet, here we are. I would never have believed that evil could be so powerful, if I wasn’t seeing it for myself.
I guess this is another one of those lessons that mankind must learn during this
“Permission of Evil.”
Of course our Duly Elected President is being ” unfairly ” accused of Impeachable offenses. Right thinking Americans must stand by him for his full term of office. This disgusting action on the part of his enemies is foul. It is particularly foul when viewed in the light of his detractors such as Adam Schiff, Bolton and most of the Mainstream Media, Look how much Trump has done for the State of Israel. Look how Trump { stealing Syrian Oil } is still stirring the pot in the Middle East for Israel’s benefit. Why are Dual citizens of Israel and the Jewish Media organizations harassing a President who is bending over backwards for Israel ?. Trump’s essential core may be problematic to a few clear minded people. Wish our Nation Luck. Of course the Clinton Crime Family would have been a disaster ; but Trump referred to the Clinton’s as ; ” Good People ” shortly after his scathing criticism of that clan got him elected.
People weary of endless wars might find Tulsi Gabbard appealing, especially given her willingness to stand up to Hitlery Clinton, but her CFR membership is a big tell. Also, no way to square being both anti war and pro abortion. You’re right about her on all counts.
Yep, and no way to square being pro life with being pro war as a lot of Republicans are. This is how George Bush got away with all that crap.
When I saw what transpired yesterday, I felt like our country is irreparably broken and I experienced grief that was similar to but much deeper than what I experienced and witnessed all around me when JFK was killed. If there aren’t swift reprisals in the form of criminal prosecutions against this blatant, felonious and seditious disregard for all that this country was founded upon, we might as well drape the entire country in black and fly all flags at half mast forever. I am sickened and repulsed by every single person who contributed to that miscarriage of justice and I have to trust in a higher justice for all of them to get their “just rewards.”
As for Tulsi Gabbard, she WAS a member of the CFR as recently as February of 2019, but she apparently resigned when she declared her candidacy for President. Being that she was a member of the House Armed Services, Homeland Security, and Foreign Affairs Committees, the latter might explain why she joined the CFR. She’s young and learning a lot as she goes, so it’s possible that she discovered that the CFR was not something she could support or be part of anymore, just like she resigned her chair position with the DNC when she saw what they did to Sanders.
She may have signed on to the impeachment inquiry because she felt that an inquiry was necessary to get to the facts. She has signed on to the “Audit the Fed” bill and her visit to Syria was a “fact-finding” mission. She certainly hasn’t hesitated to call out Hillary or Erdogan for what THEY are! She also has been very outspoken about the regime-change wars and their costs, and that automatically makes her opposed to the neocon agenda, which is a big plus, in my personal view.
According to her site, she is also behind a movement to restore Glass-Stegall and break up the too-big-to-fail banks, both of which most readers here would approve of. I am not in favor of her Medicare-for-all position, but she appears to be a sincerely compassionate person, and that would explain her position regarding that.
It remains to be seen whether we even have an election or not. If we do, it also remains to be seen if Tulsi can drum up enough of a following to become the Democratic candidate. She has said she will not run as an independent. I would prefer HER to any of the other Democratic candidates, but they and their media partners are doing their best to silence her and keep her from participating in the debates, so that tells me a lot about who is behind her and who ISN’T.
Time will tell the truth of all things. Sigh.
After Trudeau got voted in, I have come to the realization that I can only control my own empire, I work all the overtime I can, I stack Gold, Silver and Lead and I prepare for the day when the stores no longer have food, I have a 22kw Natural Gas Generator, on my house so I will not be without electricity and next year I am building a 16 X 20 foot green house, Love the show, I have woken up many people, trouble is the majority of Canadians are dumber than a stump, still you can only try.
Someone mentioned “dufus” voters and how things really don’t change but the same folks keep getting elected. Several things going on – one is that the country has moved from center/right to center/left. That move towards progressivism will continue as millenials become the dominant group in the US. Millenailas favor socialism and are the least Christian generation to date in the US. Less than half identify as Christian.
The larger factor so far is that voters have given up on the process. They vote and nothing changes. Michael Savage has pointed out that the Edith’s and Eddie’s turned out for the first time in years to vote and elect Trump. His warning to Trump is that many are dissatisfied about what has not been done re: the border and some will sit out 2020. Controlled conservative media is no help. They have kept conservative corralled in the GOP for years. Despite the GOP being an establishment deep state party. Don’t dare go third party. Instead support the convention of states (which is a waste of time and money). Meanwhile, as the GOP has failed to deliver anything to its base, the Dems have delivered in part anyway. Whereas the Tea party folded when its candidates were elected and they flipped to establishment types, progressives are in the process of taking over the Democrat party and turning it into a progressive party. While the GOP becomes even less nominally conservative as a party. Controlled conservative media is part of the “plan” to keep the conservative masses neutered. Why does Hannity refuse to allow Michael Savage on Fox. Savage asks that often as a rhetorical question. Everyone knows the answer.
Greg is doing a service to Trump by being willing to criticize him. As Dr. Savage criticizes Trump and now Drudge is going there. It does no one any favors to argue Trump’s crowds are huge so he will win in 2020. His crowds were huge in 2016 and Hilary’s non-existent yet she won the popular vote. Don’t be fooled by the likes of Rush and all on the crowd size issue. Pay attention to actuals. Pelosi went ahead with a vote yesterday and all new Democrat congress people who won in Trump districts back in 2018 voted for impeachment. Why? The polls. The independents are leaving Trump and these congress people feel safe now supporting impeachment. The House GOP cuscus is looking at the same polls and they are retiring in large numbers. Savage says Trump’s reelection is iffy in 2020. He is being honest and admonishing Trump supporters to fight as if they are behind because they probably are. Rush and Hannity are mad over reports that some Republicans are setting the stage to dump Trump if things go south in the hearings. This should not be a surprise to these guys, who say election after election vote GOP, and yet election after election the GOP prove feckless. They know that – why do they demand fealty to the GOP from their listeners/viewers? Think about it.
The Senate polls look disastrous for the GOP which, if Dems take control, Trump’s Presidency is over – even if he wins in 2020. In Alabama Jones looks unexpectedly strong in the coming election to the point where the GOP is pushing Sessions to get into the race. Don’t ignore the polls and depend on the crowds – that is “fake” analysis put out by controlled conservative media.
„If a man is not a socialist by the time he is 20, he has no heart. If he is not a conservative by the time he is 40, he has no brain.“ – Winston Churchill
Greg, Interesting questions for RNC senators and reps. to ask Vindmen and others – lol
and since Vindmen is an officer in uniform…Would he be available for court martial rather than a trial depending on his involvements or answers IF his intent proves to be nefarious? or would the same charge and sentences apply for an attempted coup?
If this analysis plays out….covert ‘nuclear coffee maker’s ‘ or ‘instahot’s water heaters’ for mining/energy using stolen tech and materials for nuclear fuel rods…HUGE !
Am also wondering what will become of all the turbine engines of the Boeing 737’s if those planes prove unworthy? = to the bone yards to be scraped for pennies on the dollar to be used as a drive chain with the coffee makers for mining and energy ? lol
https://youtu.be/Jlby38aplok
for those still not on board…start here
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLcgk8FfGnzkzULeMZpRcty7sXfibzA8Li for a summary of all these 3 years of investigative reports on the prime players
v
and the background of the start of the co-opting of the military and civilian government by the deep state =
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiAai8IYbDua9mujrNfIVbg/playlists?disable_polymer=1
and now the second hand knowledge ”’informer”’ tied to Biden is balking at testifying?
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/trump-ukraine-whistleblower-suddenly-wont-testify-lawyers-break-negotiations-house-amid
and wait until Vindman gets re-examined about his families ties to illegal weapons sales and fines of $1.3 Billion as GW discovered and is being pointed out to state and federal legislators and senators across the nation…so they can look closer at their ports of entry and airports for diversion of weapons and drug transfers from Long Beach to Portland to Seattle , Florida up the eastern seaboard and on and on…
How would someone so concerned about the welfare of the nation not know what his twin and older brother are up to? Really, the guy did not know his brother was convicted and fined $1.3 Billion with a B? LOL
Hey Bro , who knew you even had a Billion dollars and ya left me and my military bros to run around in a uniform to get shot at with guns your illegally selling where? lol
Kudos to GW & J O’L for uncovering this charade and criminality of the U.S. agencies and their cadre’ ! If this current metadata proves to be more oops – told ya – No one can ever look at them without a jaundice eye again !
The U.S. government truly has become a criminal enterprise … with the Speaker but a mob bosses daughter holder her rol-la -dex or markers on decades of compromised crooks… so sad to see such a nation full of promise end so … deceived and betrayed by those entrusted to hold the nation, its ideals and its flag high!
Heil Schiffster to address the furor of the process.
Let’s call this shampeachment for what it truly is…. a coup against the President.
A top National Security Council (NSC) official who listened to President Donald Trump’s July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky testified to Congress today that he did not believe Trump had discussed anything illegal during the conversation.
“I want to be clear, I was not concerned that anything illegal was discussed,” former NSC Senior Director for European Affairs Tim Morrison testified today, according to a record of his remarks obtained by The Federalist.
He also said:
Morrison testified that the transcript of the phone call that was declassified and released by Trump in late September “accurately and completely reflects the substance of the call,”
There goes the scold that tried to edit the transcript to add to it that which didn’t happen but couldn’t because these call records were moved to a system with security sufficient to prevent him from doing so.
Then we have more — the identity of the so-called “whistleblower”, who isn’t actually a whistleblower:
Federal documents reveal that the 33-year-old Ciaramella, a registered Democrat held over from the Obama White House, previously worked with former Vice President Joe Biden and former CIA Director John Brennan, a vocal critic of Trump who helped initiate the Russia “collusion” investigation of the Trump campaign during the 2016 election.
Further, Ciaramella (pronounced char-a-MEL-ah) left his National Security Council posting in the White House’s West Wing in mid-2017 amid concerns about negative leaks to the media. He has since returned to CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia.
“He was accused of working against Trump and leaking against Trump,” said a former NSC official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss intelligence matters.
That would be a severe problem, since the CIA is not authorized to conduct operations in the United States or against US persons.
What’s even worse is that it appears this individual actively worked with a DNC operative who was involved in seeding the “Russian narrative” and invited that person into the Obama White House for meetings.
Do we have what amounts to an attempt at a coup going on right now between the Democrat Party, Nancy Pelosi, Schiff and certain members of the CIA who want Trump out of office by any means possible, lawful or not, and who are not willing to abide the results of the 2016 election never mind fearing that in 2020 they’ll lose?
It sure looks like it, and that what’s really going on here is that the Demoncrats are trying to cover up a list of felonies so long and involving so many in that regard that they’re almost to the point of one questioning whether they’d resort to actual violence to obtain their desired result.
(Above from Karl Denninger) (he’s spot on).
Trump 0n Twitter seems very childish and not what I’d want from my President.
Alert! I don’t know if anybody has seen the video about an attack on Seattle on November 3 ( 11/3) which I saw on The Age of Desolation site (which also shows the significance of the numbers 113).
https://theageofdesolation.com/nostradamus/index.php/2019/10/23/chaos-around-the-corner-part-iii/
Here is the video…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2VeqRUQkB8I
Look at the numbers of the Dow at the close today. Coincidence?
Dow 27,347.36 301.13 1.11%
Well no attack happened in Seattle as that moron in the video stated would happen.
Interesting interview today of Steve Bannon by Michael Savage. Bannon is taking impeachment very seriously which most controlled conservative media is not – thinking it helps Trump. The polls don’t show that. Bannon said the first wall is the House and he stressed the absolute need of all GOP House members to vote no on impeachment. Bannon thinks Trump won’t be convicted in the Senate but is very worried that McConnel will offer a conditional acquittal. In other words, Trump has to end the trade war with China or stop building the wall or become more interventionist. Or – maybe resign? I have felt Trump will end up resigning. Bannon’s comments mirror recent rumors that Senate GOPers are looking for a way to get rid of Trump and what better way. No conviction if you leave office/don’t run again.
Bannon, unlike Savage and other talk radio hosts, takes Pelosi and AOC absolutely seriously. He was not happy with Savage mocking AOC. Bannon said AOC has a huge following and is perhaps the third most important person in DC after Trump and Pelosi. Bannon said AOC’s ideas may be crazy but he would trade the lawyers running for GOP seats in 2020 for a bartender like AOC – just one who passionately believed in capitalism. The progressives are making gains because they believe, the conservative/GOP is fading as they mostly don’t believe. That was Brannon’s warning. He is not sanguine about the 2020 election. He pointed out that Dems won 8 million more votes than GOP candidates in 2018. The situation is serious and conservatives need to realize it and get involved. Which puts a lie to Rush and Hannity and others dismissing the polls and recent election results – the odds right now are the Dems take control of the Senate. Much of talk radio seems interested in keeping their listeners fat and happy (and unaware) so as to continue hauling in their big bucks.
Hi Greg, I’ve been out of the loop for a week due to the Kincade Fire here in Sonoma County, CA. All this impeachment business seems silly to me now. When your town almost burns down due to PG & E and California government incompetence; it’s hard to care about what happens on the other side of the continent in DC.
Yes, the Midwest is suffering from horrible weather. I grew up in Nebraska, Minnesota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, and Ohio; mostly Lincoln, Nebraska. I never saw crops fail like this year. I wonder if the government will get rid of ethanol and use the corn for food?
Tulsi Gabbard is the only peace candidate, so I like her for that. Didn’t know she was in CFR cabal. She’s only 38 and has a lot to learn.
timmytaes.com/2019/11/01/surviving-the-kincade-fire/
Above is the link to the story on my blog about what it is like to stay for five days in a mandatory evacuation area during a wildfire in California. You may find it interesting. My wife and I still miss the quiet and lack of mail, humans, computers, TV, phones, traffic, and all the rest of messy noisy civilization.
Please tell your audience to BE PREPARED!
TJM
Greg, any chance of John Adams or Martin North from Australia on your show please?
Good evening brother Greg,
In my opinion, Nancy Pelosi was in Jordan responding to lobbyists that represent special interest groups that have interest in the Middle East. She was speaking for and protecting the interest of those special interest groups who pay her. Jordan is part of the Levant and those special interest groups are all in those Levant territories who are interested in the natural resources (natural gas and oil). Is it not the lobbyists that are the driving force behind politicians’?!
For those of you who are not listening, O’ mighty Father is telling us that this market is going to crash in 2019. Looking at all the signs, I think this monopoly market will start to crash next week and be completed by Thanksgiving. I hope all you are prepared. I love you all, take care!
PS. If you haven’t already, place your life into Jesus Christ hands and fear not, for the O’ mighty Father is in control.
Sharing,
You might be right. There is no doubt Pelosi and Schiff went to Jordan and that is weird given the timing of it all.
Greg
Greg! You’re Awesome! TIMING is all we need to put the pieces together.
The good guys at the Intelligence Agency know exactly where idiot Pelosi and gang were in Syria. Everyone here was screaming “LOGAN ACT! LOGAN ACT!”, but Trump stood quiet on that.
I also believe that stung MUST HAVE LED THEM to BagDaddyo’s vicinity. Some snooping went on, possibly some pay offs and BANG! We bagged Daddyo and Nervous Nancy was the pawn.
She did the same thing in Italy but in different situations.
TRUMP PLAYED THIS SCENARIO LIKE THE BOSS THAT HE IS! THE MAN IS BRILLIANT!
Either Nervous Nancy is covertly on Trump’s side, or her and her Dumb0Craps are dumber than dirt! Morons that keep doing the same thing over and over.
As for the Economy, remember, when he ran he mentioned all the ills of this economy which has not been cured. He then did a 180 on the economy after he was elected. Trump knows what he is doing, it all a strategy game. He’s pushing the Fed to blow this system up because it has been dead and gone since 2007 when B.S. Bernanke was given extraordinary power to do as he wishes with the balance sheet.
I foresee the Fed to be dismantled soon.
Always look forward to your WNWs Greg
God Bless
Greg, More coming on SHIFTY SCHIFFS, ””whistleblower?”’ crew? The Senate should have fun putting them under testimony the 2nd time around…One would have to ask, how such a guy even gets into the White House and that close within the inner circle, who placed him there? One wonders if the whole Whitehouse has been infiltrated with spies from globalist foreign powers: CIA, FBI, STATE, ..AND the Military?
** TruthLeaks – Investigative Journalist George Webb @GeorgWebb · 14h14 hours ago
Oops more confirmation. REVEALING: Military Official Who Worked with Top Schiff Witness Alex Vindman Reprimanded Him for Inappropriate and Partisan Behavior in Military
** https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/11/revealing-military-official-who-worked-with-top-schiff-witness-alex-vindman-reprimanded-him-for-inappropriate-and-partisan-behavior-in-military/
“He was apologetic of American culture, laughed about Americans not being educated or worldly, & really talked up Obama & globalism to the point of uncomfortable. He would speak w/the Russian Soldiers & laugh as if at the expense of the US personnel. It was so uncomfortable & unprofessional, one of the GS employees came & told me everything above. I walked over & sat w/in earshot of Vindman, & sure enough, all was confirmed. One comment truly struck me as odd, & it was w/respect to American’s falsely thinking they’re exceptional, when he said, “He [Obama] is working on that now.” And he said it w/a snide ‘I know a secret’ look on his face. I honestly don’t know what it meant, it just sounded like an odd thing to say. Regardless, after hearing him bash America a few times in front of subordinates, Russians, & GS Employees, as well as, hearing an earful about globalization, Obama’s plan, etc…I’d had enough. I tapped him on the shoulder & asked him to step outside. At that point I verbally reprimanded him for his actions, & I’ll leave it at that, so as not to be unprofessional myself. The bottom-line is LTC Vindman was a partisan Democrat at least as far back as 2012. So much so, junior officers & soldiers felt uncomfortable around him. This is not your professional, field-grade officer, who has the character & integrity to do the right thing. Do not let the uniform fool you…he is a political activist in uniform. I pray our nation will drop this hate, vitriol & division, & unite as our founding fathers intended!”
** TruthLeaks – Investigative Journalist George Webb @GeorgWebb · 16h16 hours ago
Alex Vindman diverted ISAF weapons intended for NATO Forces at the docks in Tacoma from his luxury condo there. Who was the recipient of ISAF war materiel? Imran Awan. Haley might have been Vindman’s CO. Go back to two Russian “Illegals” in Kirkland, WA – Chapman gang in 2002
** TruthLeaks – Investigative Journalist George Webb @GeorgWebb · 18h18 hours ago
Your are going to find Alex Vindman is yet another Paul Whelan, diverting weapons for his sanctions smuggling brother Leonid at UniCredit. He diverted weapons for Libya, Syria, and Sudan for his brother. I believe he targeted the 405th AFSB Support Brigade. Check record on Kosovo
https://youtu.be/4UK3APSOIPc
CIRCUS MAXIMUS
Only 37% of the voter population believes that President Trump should be impeached compared to 51% just before President Nixon was impeached. Moreover, 2 Democrats actually voted against the recent impeachment “rules”. Back in 1973, all Democrats voted for impeachment.
So, there is far less agreement in this case than seems to be reported thus far. I don’t think the accusations of improper behavior in the Ukraine with respect to investigating Hunter Biden are likely to sway many swing voters, who after all, are the voters who really count at the end of the day.
Great video Greg, very informative as always.
There’s so much corruption from democrats and even some republicans in bed together with the deep state.
But it’s so in your face right now, they see a president that has been little by little exposing their corrupt and sinister agenda.
I believe it has gotten so bad that the average American citizen has just tuned it out, closing their eyes to it hoping it goes away, like sticking their head in the ground, won’t work.
As you have stated, the FBI, CIA, a corrupt administration that has, head of departments, Brennan, Comey, Clinton’s,Kerry, Steele, Strok, Page, Lynch, GPS, All the way to Obama…
Americans either can’t or won’t accept the fact that their politicians they have embraced for so long, could betray them, they cannot or won’t accept that they have been lied to.
As Pelosi and company continue to demonize our constitution, calling out the president to be corrupt because he is exposing them.
As you said, Kerry broke the Logan act by going to Iran, Pelosi and company going to Jordan, are treasonous acts against the country, 150 billion in cash to Iran, I would like to see that transcript from Obama!
I could go on but who would read so much? That’s my point, it’s just so much corruption it’s actually hard to believe it’s happening, but don’t be fooled… it happening.
One last note, I have posted this many times to get you to join Steemit,you can post your videos for free, and as all of your followers join in and can upvote your post, you will receive pay for creating the post, no commercials, no PC police, give it a look and hopefully see you on there soon.
EXCLUSIVE! TRUMP ACTIVATES U.S. MARINE RESERVES FOR ‘EMERGENCY WITHIN THE UNITED STATES’ TO STOP ILLEGAL COUP
Order says emergency ‘will come with little warning,’ cites ‘threats within the Homeland’ — click below for live coverage!
Infowars.com – NOVEMBER 1, 2019
https://www.infowars.com/exclusive-trump-activates-u-s-marine-reserves-for-emergency-within-the-united-states-to-stop-illegal-coup/
Greg, GOOD morning! Buckle up and get ready….could there be what your last guest suggested…insurrection and martial law coming to DC soon? Watch for vans and trucks filing into Washington? …lots of strange movements reported… TIME TO ORDER MORE POPCORN?
Some interesting threads here … containers stacking up in odd areas as well?
So what might be in them? Weapons for infiltrated army of illegal border crossers? So who would be President if both POTUS AND PENCE suffer fatality? hmmm
Sounds like something is brewing and it is not coffee! How it all shakes out at this point?
Definitely time as you and your guests have pointed out time and again… to GET PREPARED SPIRITUALLY & PHYSICALLY & FINANCIALLY…
May be it is time POTUS declare martial law at this point…and have the military round up those involved in the coup, the drugs and weapons trafficking etc… a good time would be when all of Congress is in session…surround the Capitol, DOJ, FBI , THE FED, AND A DETACHMENT TO LANGLEY…by the 3rd Army …ship them all to Gitmo…and let ‘THEM’ prove their innocence at a ‘star chamber’ military tribunal before they are lined up in front of a wall ? = Valkyrie
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Valkyrie_(film)
https://truepundit.com/fbi-official-fbi-agents-threatened-physical-harm-president-trump-missing-fbi-texts-frightening-communications/
AS CONCERNING AS THAT SOUNDS…IT’S STLL HARD TO TAKE SOME OF THESE ”’REPRESENTATIVES ? ””SERIOUSLY … BUT THEN IS THIS HOW U.S. REPRESENTATIVES SHOW UP FOR AN IMPEACHMENT VOTE? (the =quality and lack ofmentality of U.S. Congress on display for the whole world?) =
https://twitter.com/Thomas1774Paine/status/1190624620732399618
https://twitter.com/HopeAlways888/status/1190310340732608514
Truth @1foreverseeking · 12h12 hours ago
06/26/2016
PRAGUE-Leonid Simon Vindman, Alexander Vindman brother, Managing Partner Tungsten Capital Advisors Germany, Moderator of Panel Discussion on Market Overview-Ukraine at Distressed Investments CEE & CIS forum sponsored by DDC Financial Group.
Housatonic™ @HousatonicITS · 12h12 hours ago
Only one person in US history has served in a US office in our government – including President, senators, representatives, etc,,, where that one person filled a seat vacated by BOTH previous occupants dying while in office Only one in US history
I present you – @TeamPelosi
https://twitter.com/1foreverseeking/status/1190507669486030848
Housatonic™ @HousatonicITS · 12h12 hours ago
If President Trump is impeached, we will have a DOJ that hides Deep State crimes and goes on allowing #BruceOhr to help run the drug cartels. We can’t let this happen ….
Jim HoftVerified account @gatewaypundit · Oct 31
Lying Schiff’s Star Witness Alexander Vindman Tied to Ukrainian Arms Dealers, Ukrainian Oil and Gas and the Atlantic Council @JoeHoft
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/10/lying-schiffs-star-witness-alexander-vindman-tied-to-ukrainian-arms-dealers-ukrainian-oil-and-gas-and-the-atlantic-council/ … via @gatewaypundit
Verdad Teller ❌ @Truthteller1349 · Oct 31
Unicredit Group in Russia, of which Leonid Simon Vindman was a manager for investment banking origination, is a subsidiary of Alpha Bank.
Political Weeds @PoliticalWeeds · Nov 1
IMMIGRATION: US caught 851,508 illegal aliens in last 12-months. An estimated 700,000+ were released onto US soil (in addition to an estimated 1.5 million illegal aliens who were NOT caught) in the same period. TOTAL: 2.2+ M illegal aliens got in/stayed.
https://www.cbp.gov/newsroom/stats/sw-border-migration …
Housatonic™ @HousatonicITS · 16h16 hours ago
#Winning is when the Dept of Justice lead in fighting drug trafficking – #BruceOhr – who was appointed under Obama – continues working and collecting a fat paycheck – even though he was part of the drug cartel
I am starting to turn here – President @realDonaldTrump FIX THIS SHIT
Tim Sumner @SgtTim911 · 20h20 hours ago
To all, please retweet this extraordinary #deepstate response to my FOIA for 9/11 Commission documents. See attached letter; they estimate it will take 12 years to respond. WTF?
Bank of America is in trouble…
https://m.youtube.com/watch?feature=em-uploademail&v=SImlqrUZKHg
Are they the cause of “Not QE”?
Are they the cause of the fires that result in the power cuts that lock you out of the bank, ATM’s, phones, so you can’t get to your money?
Are their derivatives blowing up?
1’s and 0’s are not money. Silver and Gold under your your bed, is.
“Silver,”
So many entities in big trouble financially and so much money to print to keep them all solvent. What could go wrong? Thanks for posting this.
Greg
I was listening to Chris Irons “Quoth the Raven” with that intellectual nut job John McAfee. John thinks Bite Coin will go to 20 billion or so. Cause there has been 7 million bitcoins that have been lost, so far. People losing their laptop, smartphone, disk crashes… however the reason… 7 million bitcoin never to be found or mined. Thats a lot of people who have lost money, like those who bought between 9000-20000. Just like Gerald Celente says, your just trying to take money from other people. Exactly the way a casino operates. Any interruptions in play is due to the necessary operation of the “cleanng crew”, of which is never scheduled, only on call. Casino chips only have value if you can convert to money.
The Bank of America “outage” was not a big deal. Only some customers had a problem for a short time. The same kind of problem also happened to me at PNC a few years ago. I know that it has happened several times to other banks before. None of those banks failed. Here is one from just a day ago.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/companies/capital-one-customers-cant-withdraw-money-after-outage/ar-AAJHHRE
And AMTV is your typical fear porn site.
I also like how in the video he says that many banks in China have collapsed in recent days. Really? That is false (like many things this guy says). It was just a few smaller sized banks over the last two months. Fear pumpers are known to blatantly exaggerate things. If you can’t see that then you are probably beyond help.
Much like the people who had Lehman accounts saying their “money” is safe. What? Me worry? We have earthquakes all the time. My house is still standing. It will never fall down…
Tell those people who were in the process of buying 200 dollars worth of food in the store when the cashier kept saying “declined”. Or restaurant customer trying to pay their bill. Can you wash dishes for us, for 2 hours to cover your bill? Or should we call the police? Put all your trust in us (the Banksters), not that silver coin that says “In God We Trust”. If your wealth is not in your hands, then you have no wealth. Only the expectations of a promise. From a known crook, no less…
There was nothing special about the problem with BOA.
What I am saying is that if we reported every time a bank had a “glitch” where some people could not access their accounts for a short period of time, we would be reporting that multiple times a day. It would be of no value. The same is true of earthquakes which happens everyday. Now if people could not access their accounts for a day or two, that would be newsworthy.
That is why people should have multiple ways to pay. I prefer cash but the other month I went to purchase some items for my employer at a store. The company credit card that I tried to use would not work because someone else maxed it out so I just used a different company card.
Pelosi and Schiff in Jordan shortly after Trump pulls troops from northern Syria is strangely similar to Kerry running to Iran after Trump nixes nuke deal.
Pelosi and Schiff aren’t the model’s of honesty, Hatch Act violations withstanding, it’s plausible to suspect nefarious activities, just speculating, could be to cover up more corruption on their part.
There had to be a very compelling reason for that hasty visit. Sure hope someone gets to the bottom of that.
Tom,
Very weird timing of this trip. I don’t know what exactly happened, but it is a fact Pelosi and Schiff went there on what appears to be relatively short notice.
Greg
Greg,
Your passion is priceless. It brings me back to your site time and again, because I too am passionate.
I cheered at your comments about Tulsi Gabbard’s vote for impeachment, membership in CFR, and other stances. Until that vote, I had started to gain some respect for her. As a veteran, I appreciated her stances in that regard. No more. It was great to hear you share my sentiment, with great passion.
Now I see her as the traitor she is, turning on her Commander-in-Chief like all traitors beside and before her.
Great job Greg! Keep up the good work.
If I could edit that last post, I would change “Now I see her” to “Now I see Tulsi”. It allows that statement to stand alone without elaboration.
Greg, I had high hopes regarding Tulsi, however you are one of the first to nail it.
Here’s more https://phibetaiota.net/2019/11/mongoose-tulsi-who-is-gabbard-a-total-manchurian-candidate-and-replacement-for-obama/
At some level I guess I always knew it was too good to be true.
Hats off to you Greg…..keep up the good work.
Thanks Lion!
Greg
https://youtu.be/LgyzFJP4DsY
Interesting Jim Rickards Comments
Hope he’s right!
Thanks Diane. I caught this video with the Steve Quale interview a day later and understood from Paul that you originally posted it.
You seem to be airing a question with your comment “Hope he’s right”. I’d like to address it. I would say “Absolutely Yes… but… it’s a very tough fight, and it’s not over yet!”
To understand how deep this fight is, watch these 2 videos. They are MUST SEE videos for anyone who wants to see Freedom triumph globally & therefore Donald Trump re-elected:
1) Steve Bannon and Kyle Bass: CHINA’S GRAND STRATEGY https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qH5QzuzD01A
2) Brigadier General Robert Spalding & Kyle Bass: STEALTH WAR https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kl5279dWqGs
If you watch both of these, you’ll understand how brilliant and courageous Trump actually is, and why the CCP, by controlling the American Press (the Elite) has to destroy Trump. It’s a big fight! Bigger than any fight America has had to face in 160 years!
One last thought. WWI & WWII were certainly major threats globally. But they never truly threatened America itself. The Information and Economic War that China has been waging, however, is the GREATEST THREAT that America has had to face for its own sovereignty in the last 160 years and yet so few in America, even in this forum, even understand it. That’s why I will keep posting and re-posting these 2 videos. We have to see that AMERICA IS AT WAR… now… today… the most sophisticated war it has ever had to face. That’s why Trump is the Man of the Hour. He saw this years before everyone else. Wow! YEARS!!!
Good info HP
Tulsi’s impeachment vote was not good to see Greg, I agree, but take it from a man that has to run for re-election every three years, there is only so many battles an elected public official can undertake against his own party before they take their revenge on you. After all, she IS running against him and to side with President Trump during this preliminary process would be polotical suiocied. Bad enough that she took on the Queen of Arkancide publically and comes out against thw War For Profiteers too. If Tulsi were to be able to become the democratic nominee it would be the first time in my 66 years that I actually had a choice although being assiciated with the Leftie Loonie Party, I do not thinkk that I could push her button anyway. Truth be told, I would love to see her switch parties or even replace Pence on the Trump 2020 ticket.
Walter,
A vote for Gabbard is a vote for the New World Order and the CFR. She is a phony. https://gabbard.house.gov/news/press-releases/photos-rep-tulsi-gabbard-hosts-council-foreign-relations-briefing-honolulu
Her master is not “We the People” but Council on Foreign Relations jus like Hillary Clinton.
Greg
Not to worry Greg for I cannot conceive a situation under the current circumstances that I could cast a vote for anyone but President Trump, even though there is so much I like about Ms. Gabbard. Think about this for a minute, many of us that never really cared for Donald Trump not only voted for him, but will certainly vote for him again because there are no other good choices. Any candidate that can get votes from people that do not even like him must be something special or the alternative simply suck. Now THAT is electability.
Good, Walter. Me too.
Greg