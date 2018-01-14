Trump Has Declared War on the Deep State – Kevin Shipp
By Greg Hunter’s USAWatchdog.com (Early Sunday Release)
Former “high-level” CIA officer Kevin Shipp says President Trump has “declared war” on the so-called Deep State and the shadow government. Shipp explains, “I differentiate between the ‘Deep State’ and the shadow government. The shadow government are the secret intelligence agencies that have such power and secrecy that they act even without the knowledge of Congress. There are many things that they do with impunity. Then there is the ‘Deep State,’ which is the military industrial complex, all of the industrial corporations and their lobbyists, and they have all the money, power and greed that give all the money to the Senators and Congressmen. So, they are connected, but they are really two different entities. It is the shadow government . . . specifically, the CIA, that is going after Donald Trump. It is terrified that some of its dealings are going to be exposed. If they are, it could jeopardize the entire organization.”
President Trump’s December Executive Order on “Serious Human Rights Abuse or Corruption” is a major way Trump is turning the tables on the people trying to take him down. Shipp says, “Donald Trump, very wisely, starts out calling it a ‘threat to U.S. national security.’” That one term brings in the U.S. military, the U.S. intelligence agencies, domestic law enforcement and the whole U.S. law enforcement into enforcing these laws. The amazing thing about the Executive Order is now it extends to foreign persons, foreign organizations and even foreign government officials. So, this is a national security threat, which means it includes anyone inside the United States or outside the United States.”
The very people that have been attacking Donald Trump are now feeling the Trump counter attack. Shipp says, “They are terrified, they are terrified right now. They did not expect Trump to do what he is doing now. The reason they tried to get him even before he was elected is they knew he was uncontrollable, and they knew if he got in there, they would not be able to manipulate him, and that is exactly what’s happening. There are some people, and there is no doubt about it, that are running scared right now. . . . Donald Trump is questioning the Deep State and the shadow government. He’s rocking that place left and right. The news media is terrified of that. Their editors are telling them to attack him just like they are attacking him from the inside. It’s just dirty pool because they want him taken out.”
In closing, Shipp says, “Trump s making tremendous progress despite tremendous resistance. They have already done a character assassination on him, and I think they could go further than that. . . . Trump is making progress, and he has them running scared.”
Join Greg Hunter as he goes One-on-One with Kevin Shipp, former CIA officer and author of the popular book "From the Company of Shadows."
After the Interview:
Kevin Shipp has just started a new website called ForTheLoveOfFreedom.net. You can also find a copy of his popular book called "From the Company of Shadows" on his website.
I knew it!
I’m also glad but hopeful that we the people don’t suffer too much.
Thanks Greg
Greg: I knew this also and what he says is exactly what I’ve been told by “you know who”, and it goes even deeper than Mr. Shipp is saying. “Deep state” is exactly what it says, and it is very deep!!
Great new guest- as usual- good info for those not in the know about what really is going on- as I have told you- people “are living in a total fantasy world- NOTHING is as it seems!!” ie: what this man is saying- the truth!
STOP WATCH FAKE NEWS- HIT THESE CRIMINALS IN THE WALLET- SHUT THEM OFF AND THEY WILL FALL. CNN TO COLLAPSE!
Were in the middle of the Second American Revolution!
Why we fight the mockingbird brained media stooges.
It’s all here, this guy is brave. One of Francis Marion’s [Donald Trump’s] men,
in this second time of American revolution! Were under fake new’s assault, of Mockingbird shadow Maddow’s deep state handler’s.!
We want J U S T I C E !/ Justice with Judge Jeanine 1/13/18 |
25 Things You Might Not Know?
Dissatisfaction, disillusionment, and revolution: it never changes. Such cycles are universal to humanity; but then only the worst of humanity purpose to take advantage of such conditions.
Before stirring the pot of death and destruction – give us a real name; not some pithy suggestion. Otherwise – the Net is a big playground; and other sandboxes can be played in. Francis Marion used “scorched earth’ tactics against the Cherokee. Bad reference.
You think it’s bad down here on Earth,
take a little trip down memory lane.
THIS ISLAND EARTH
Mankind’s search for “limitless energy” is over … no need for nuclear reactors that have polluted our oceans with radiation and created nuclear weapons of mass destruction … no need for oil, coal or gas and an energy cartel that has prevented our economic freedom and subjected us to “energy slavery” for profit … the Rockefeller’s have sold off all their energy stocks … the Saudi’s are selling off theirs … in a few years “silver” will provide all the energy the world needs with the help of sunlight, water and nickel … every man and women in the world will be able to produce their own fuel to heat their homes, run their cars, etc., etc. … by using a silver cathode and nickel anode in some ordinary water with electricity generated by the silver in solar panels … water can be split into hydrogen and oxygen gas and used as “an unlimited and cheap fuel” to power our entire world … as God intended when he created his elements … so everyone needs to buy some silver now “while it is cheap” (and save those “nickels” in your pocket) and you, your family and loved ones will be economically secure on this Island Earth “that God supplied with limitless energy” and that the Satanists have held back from humanity for far too long!!
Memory lane…
Hi Greg,
The Intelligence Committee needs to call out those FISA court judges. They need to be questioned out in the open. It’s a crime to “lie” to an FBI agent (even if they lied to you first) but it’s apparently ok with the FBI if they lie to federal judges to get warrants. The blatant abuse of national security to conceal crimes must be dealt with.
@ 2:07
“…the DNC paid somewhere in the area of twelve million dollars to a former intelligence officer, if there is such a thing…”
Are you not a “former intelligence officer”, Mr. Shipp?
Once CIA
Always CIA
As you know I have no TV, I just upgraded to a 60 inch flat screen Internet monitor others call a TV. The very first multicast was your weekly news wrapup and my Wife and I watched it with a smile.
My Brother in law said FOX (in the hen house) NEWS was making a big deal about this “S— hole” comment. He was upset about it because it was so blown out of proportion. I believe it was Roosevelt who was known as a terrible potty mouth. If that’s all the lame stream media has then they are toast. Yes, FOX too. Shame on FOX!
Greg you astound me with your pick of interviews time after time. Awesome journalism! Bless you and your Family and please consider widening out and getting some other similar minded reporters under your network. Maybe you can have a comedy relief section of your multicast with Matt Lower. (I purposely misspelled it )
Stay warm.
Top shelf interview !
One thing the Clinton Foundation is not closed down completely. Otherwise this interview should be put inside a documentary.
To donate to the corrupt Clinton foundation
Greg,
We are living in uncertain times. According to my sources (which can’t be confirmed) the supposed attack on Hawaii by the Deep State was an attempt to trigger a war with North Korea and stall a coming global currency reset.
I also find the timing of a sinking Iranian oil tanker off the cost of China a bit suspicious also given the launch of the petroleum benchmark by China this week. Could it be coincidence? Maybe. But when it comes to a desperate deep state, anything is possible. Lets not forget that the criminal central banks and the deep state are joined at the hip in this Ponzi scheme.
The PTB have Trump right where they want him, thumping his chest and taking credit for the stock market and fictitious economy. They can pull the plug anytime now that they have their scapegoat in place. The people will turn on Trump and conservative values (which have been cleverly linked in the simple minds of Americans) in a heartbeat.
Donald Trump Cyrus Messiah in bible code Glazerson
Treason gets you a lot worse than jail right ? If so the treason’ts are fighting for their lives. I hope they get what’s coming to them but the corruption is so deep and widespread I have doubts they will, not in this world anyway. Even the constitution has been corrupted. Hard to prosecute such a huge undertaking when in the middle of a major war or investigating a (false flag) horrible “terrorist attack”. We are talking about pure evil and I have no doubts they would try to pull off one or both.
The deep state always turn the truth to lies.
The Luciferic inversion.
Wow, Greg
I just tried the link to Kevin’s site…blocked twice with unsafe website warning!
I’m on Google. ..bingo?
Countries and buildings are built from the ground up. One could hope lower level underlings within the CIA directorate might supply info to Mr. Trump and Mr. Sessions for which they would received personal security from the military.
I don’t see it happening any other way. I’m not sure CIA computer
systems can be independently hacked without the alleged hacker risking his or her life.
Wow …. Thank you Mr. Hunter for this incredible interview! Mr. Shipp said more in one interview than any news show can disclose in one month (or a year for that matter)! I always felt that President Trump was under tight security but never as much as any president before this! The fact that he has the Military, Secret Service, and his own private detail says much about how much danger he is in. In my humble opinion, Trump is doing God’s work for the people and I pray that he and others, can finally put an end to the corruption as we know it in DC! Again, thank you!
Great interview, Greg. The lingering question that you did not followup with your guest is the same one. Where is Jeff Sessions?, and what is he doing about any of this and who pressured him to recuse himself?
Greg, Your guest skipped over the fact that a supposed charitable organization like the Clinton Foundation, before they can shut down a charitable operation, must put forward a complete final financial accounting for all incoming money and out going funds. If that
financial statement were done, it would for sure be the down fall of the Clintons.
Hi Greg,
here is another great interview with Catherine Austin Fitts…
Catherine Austin Fitts former assistant secretary of housing… around 10:00 mark they discuss Oprah’s business of “the story of I am good”. How the private prison scam started via the Clinton’s & company with the blessing of Wall street. “Obama and Oprah’s pretty faces” helped get black people short changed to help move in the Hispanics. The 21 Trillion + gone missing is an engineering financial coup during the previous few administrations. 15:30 mark culminates with how they let their black brothers and sisters go down the shoot. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6LXunw2TF_o
One of the best interviews ever. The only downside was it was just 40 minutes. I suspect that he could have spoken for hours. I hope people like Sean Hannity pick up on this guy and he gets more coverage, because he needs to be heard in the mainstream. Please invite him back on a regular basis. He has knowledge, can provide context and presents it in a such a simple way.
Greg,
I’m concerned that I have heard a number of times that the Clinton Foundation shut down after Hillary left office. However, when you visit their website it looks like it is alive and well with upcoming events. What to think?
Brian Marsh
Great interview, good information. Kevis Shipp is a good candidate for a repeat in about 6 months.
I don’t know how deep the Deep State really is; I have a gut feeling that the Deep State players are few but in positions to make things happen and influence non-Deep State actors. Comey and a few associates, John Brennan and a few associates … and then there’s the media, leftists with an ability to influence by pushing one set of opinions and suppressing others. If all you ever hear/read is the MSM and you never hear/read an opposing view, of course you would think and truly believe everything the MSM says about President Trump is true and the Trump Dossier is a legitimate, factual intelligence document — nothing could be further from the truth, but you’d have no way of knowing.
There are people who know, but many are scared of being “Seth Rich’d”, so they stay silent. IMO, there’s a reason that all of a sudden Julian Assange is apparently being moved to Switzerland. I recently received an email which spelled out the logistics and if true — bombshell when it goes down. If this does happen, a lot of folks who are too scared to talk today, may come out of the shadows. Film at 11…
I wonder what his opinion is concerning the false alarm in Hawaii. Should we expect a false flag on the west coast? Maybe Long Beach? Japan?
Here in Arizona we have endless DACA media coverage. It is a smoke screen covering up larger issues. It should not be linked to the budget. It was illegal to start with. Obama’s end around the congress.
We have the far left green party candidate masquerading as a democrat Krysten Sinema running for Senator Jeff Flake’s position against USAF fighter pilot McSally next November. Sheriff Joe is going to run; still stating that the Obama birth certificate is a forgery (which I believe to be true). Maybe that will be one of the truth bombs this year; Obama was foreign born and unqualified to be president. That will really trigger the left snowflakes. Add that to the Trump Derangement Syndrome along with Hillary in an orange jumpsuit. We can only hope.
I want to see Comey doing a perp walk along with the rest of the criminals in the DOJ, IRS (Lerner), State Dept, and FBI.
We have been “blessed” with Donald for the “love of freedom” … perhaps I’ve been to harsh on the Military for standing down on 9-11 when America was attacked by traitors “within our own government” if what Kevin says about the Military now supporting Trump … funny how all those FEMA Camps the neocons set up to imprison us Patriots will now likely be used by Trump to lock up the pedophile drug running traitors and use the RICO laws to take their illegal money away … and Homeland Security will likely be used to make sure we have a fair election in 2020 (by requiring ID and eliminating dead people from the voter rolls … probably the reason the CIA won’t release the rest of the JFK files is because it will show that JFK’s body was replaced in the morgue by the police officer (supposedly shot by Oswald that same day who looked exactly like JFK) so the autopsy “bullet wound photo’s” would show the bullet to have come from behind (when in fact the back of JFK’s head was blown away by a bullet from the front) … what is probably most embarrassing to the Agency is likely the fact that JFK’s body was never buried under that eternal flame at Arlington Cemetery! … if the CIA refuses to release the documents I guess Trump can always ask to have “JFK’s body” exhumed and do a DNA test on it!!
greg;
Thanks for the interview which is the most creditable source on what is going on within the government. Sounds like there are more White Hats the I thought. I wish there was something We the People could d0 to help clean the government up. Maybe its just a little to early in the process. Hope he will be back.
I’m just very worried President Trump will end up like President Kennedy, he was the last person to try and rock the Deep State boat and we all see what happened to him.
Everything changed when Trump took office. Look at all the people behind bars.
Mr. Hunter: You’ve given us an enormous number of incredible interviews. This was among the very best. It took us much further into the depths of corruption, especially in the intelligence services, especially the CIA.
It was encouraging and dismaying at the same time. It was encouraging that Trump is making so much progress against such deeply entrenched opposition. It was dismaying that Mr. Shipp is pessimistic that the top echelons of CIA can be brought to justice. That leaves us with the question whether the CIA can be reformed, or whether it must be closed down altogether. In my opinion, it must be closed down altogether. Then we should rely on our other intelligence agencies. Of course that is a drastic step but, I think, the rot is so deep and widespread that it is necessary. Sadly, however, the other agencies also need thorough housecleanings and/or reorganizations to properly function going forward, especially at DEA and ATF. The Federal Reserve, unfortunately is also corrupt, and it’s legitimate functions need to be transferred to Treasury.
The Department of Justice, including the FBI is key: if it can be sufficiently cleaned up, we can win this war, even if many miscreants escape justice.
Thank you William for your Comment and your $upport!!! You are very kind on both fronts.
Greg
Wow! What an interview! Such a great new source!
The world is waiting to see if Hillary ever goes to jail
Thanks Greg!
Great interview with a great guest.
I was disappointed that you skittered past the Q Anon topic. Given that Mr. Shipp is former CIA, I would have liked to hear his opinion about the Q posts. You have been very clear about the Q phenomenon…paraphrasing, no sourcing / no reporting at USAWatchdog. Fair enough! My take, the Q-thing is fizzling. I did appreciate his direct statement that the U.S. Marines landing at CIA HQ in Langley, VA was not true. We live in interesting times.
Hi Greg,
This is a very important interview, and surely one of the most important you’ve given since the launch of your site several years ago. I’m sending out prayers of protection for all involved. The powers of darkness have wormed their way like parasites into our world. Harming children is one of the most heinous crimes a “human” could commit.
Please take care,
🙂 Diane
Sadly, sounds like there are only two outcomes here. Trump either wins, or he get’s Kennedy’d. I doubt there is anyone as ‘bad ass’ as Trump who’d be willing to even attempt what he is doing. And he might actually succeed. For the people, of the people, by the people. Long Live Trump !
Greg,
Four more days and we’ll see what impact the Petro Yuan will have on the Petrodollar.
https://oilprice.com/Energy/Energy-General/Will-The-Dollar-Survive-The-Petro-Yuan.html
Please forgive my analytical mind, but I think we’re about to find out a whole lot more about these petroleum contracts than just trade. For example: Why would China want to take a dump in their own financial mess kit by sticking it to us? What’s in it for them? And better yet who’s backing this launch? The Saudi’s? The Russians? The Iranian’s? Venezuela ? Who knows? But I find it particularly interesting that the globalist have keep this this story virtually unreported for over five years for a reason.
Could this be why the Chinese are fiddling with the Petrodollar?
https://www.rt.com/business/375130-brexit-trump-uk-malloch/
Who knows, but true to form the Chinese appear to be readying themselves to rush in and fill an economic void. In this case it could be the dollar and the euro both which technically are tied to the petrodollar for trade. Can you say replacement?
just viewed jfk autopsy photos at scribol.com. they are horrific.
Links please?
Greg
Great interview sir.
I wish President Trump could get rid of the CIA cabal. They are the worst.
Lady Justice has been raped and pimped out on the streets. Things are so rotten I don’t know how it can possibly go on much longer. Maybe the military will have to play a role.
Thanks for all your work and information. You are one of only a very few websites I visit anymore.
Very interesting how his compus to know Trump’s allegiance was Syria……..How long I have been saying this on your site Greg? Syria is the deciding factor in the world’s equation.
Greg,
Here is what every one is missing and been blind to, it is the same play book, same scenario, same director , same producer, just different actors and different stage.
Nothing good is coming from this war on the deep state, if the deep state is to sink it will sink the whole country with it and US is no more, only fractions and pieces here and there and nothing to be euphoric and happy about.
Listen to me and realize they are playing you all out with this.
What does it take you to see?
So Trump now is the savior?
I can tell you right now it is civil war II he is after with this reckless declaration of war on a competent powerful deep state.
You are all played
You are not learning the lessons from Middle East that is unfolding in front of your eyes.
What can I say more.
Time will tell.
Mohammad
WOW. I know this stuff was all going on in the seventies. Let us all pray for President Trump daily! Seriously, it is the best thing we can do for our country as our families.
Many people agree with Kevin Shipp. Tom Horn is one of them. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VLX4hG9k5CM
When so many observe and see the same thing, can they all be wrong? The more President Trump does and the harsher the attacks against him. That, in and of itself, would tend to lead credence to the fact that the deep state is… losing ground. It might get ugly for a while but it will get better. I am convinced of it.
Thank you Christine! Good link and sound analysis!!!
Greg