US/UK Syrian Airstrike Stalled, Ryan Retires, Economic Update
By Greg Hunter’s USAWatchdog.com (WNW 330 4.13.18)
Not many people anywhere actually believe the chemical weapon attack was done by the Assad regime in Syria, but some do. The timing is extremely suspect when on one week, you hear President Trump say he wants to leave Syria, and the next week, there is a gas attack. Why would Assad want the U.S. to stay? The UK has given the green light for an attack, while Russia is warning of a counter attack if Syrian or Russian troops are fired upon. At the moment, it looks like an attack has been stalled. Hopefully, everyone will figure out a way to save face without starting a wider conflict.
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan has announced he will not run for re-election in November. Many in the GOP want him to step down now and not wait until his term ends early next year. Ryan is only 48 years old and is number 3 in line to succeed the President if both the President and Vice President cannot fulfill their terms. Ryan says he’s not running because he wants to to spend more time with the family.
The economy is sending out mixed signals. The stock market is at near all-time highs, the unemployment rate is near record lows and shipping is tight because of the good economy. On the other hand, bankruptcies are up and earnings for workers are down. Are things good or bad? It looks like the answer is both, depending on what you do and where you live.
Join Greg Hunter as he talks about these stories and more in the Weekly News Wrap-Up.
(To Donate to USAWatchdog.com Click Here)
After the Interview:
Former White House Budget Director and best-selling author David Stockman will be the guest for the Early Sunday Release.
Leave A Reply
Please Note: All comments are moderated and manually reviewed for spam. In turn, your comment may take up to 24 hours to be posted. USAWatchdog.com also reserves the right to edit comments for grammar and spelling errors.
Thanks Mr Hunter.
Here in the UK our Prime Minister,Mrs May,is facing local elections on 3rd May 2018.If this is a disaster for her then she must face her 1922 committee who are the rats who run the Conservative Party,who are just Commies with Oxbridge voices.The corruption of our politics and beyond is endemic and deep controlled by the paedophile mafia.This government is hell bent in sending the troops to die for the glory of Mrs May and its a price she is willing to bear!
Our economy still sucks for the average “deplorable”here in the UK and certainly the anger in populace is bubbling nicely,so nicely that tours of wealthy areas on buses are now being touted to see where oligarchs live and their business discussed.The organisers hide behind “open interest”but the slant is deep resentment and a masking of the real oiks.
We “deplorables”can only hope that Mr Trump really does drain the swamp and soon,many are suggesting otherwise.
Thank you Maria for your comment and dedication to USAW!!
Greg
You know … when the actions of governments can get “the entire world” into a nuclear war … all citizens of the world have the duty to write and call not only their own government officials … but the government officials of all foreign governments who want to start a war … and protest their crazy actions!!! … so not only should Maria be writing and calling the Prime Minister of England … but all us Americans should also be doing so … the world is now too small and the weapons too big … not to protest the crazy actions of all foreign governments hell bent on leading the world to nuclear war!!!
World public opinion can be a powerful force to keep the crazies of the world in control … we must do it … because it matters not whether we are nuked because of the actions of our own government … or the actions of some other government … the result will be the same … our children’s bones will burn and smoke to ash no matter which government presses the red button! … we must call them all … and give them all Hell … before their crazy actions incinerate our precious children … and destroy this beautiful planet given to us by God the Father (and which these crazies don’t have the right to destroy)!!
Watching Trump announcing air strikes. Ok, Paul, I’ll scream with you now.
We police the world while OUR criminals roam free. Go figure.
The Trumpster is still the Swamp Fox and still our Robin Hood!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cctiEh8VRmo
The Revolution Continues!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ADesK3Wa_D0
Agree, he is the man!
Fran, do you know Leslie Nielson was Canadian? A Canadian is a North American still loyal to the Crown!
Fran, do you know Leslie Nielson was Canadian? A Canadian is a North American still loyal to the Crown!
WE FIGHT FOR HOME AND LIBERTY! LISTEN…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UuY9hzHVNCo
BIG DON!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ALGkQq3RJ7k
The Wreck of The Hillary Clinton
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xOwSaSl_PGk
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kXjbXGyQDsE
Lier lier, her pants on fire!
Mr. Hunter: Thank you for putting it all together. It’s been exhausting trying to keep up with events this week. Have a good weekend!
Thank you William. I struggled with this and changed it about 2 minutes before I went on and recorded it.
Greg
We have a bunch of “bi-polar” neocons running around the world with weapons of mass destruction … why is it these “mentally ill” people are allowed to be carrying around weapons? … when their left hand does not know what their right hand is doing? … we have the neocon left imposing “economic sanctions” on Russia … and the neocon right trying to start a war with Russia (that is boosting the oil price and eliminating the effect of economic sanctions) … so the “crazy neocons” are taking money away from Russia with their left hand and giving money to Russia with their right hand … now isn’t it these same neocons who want to take away guns from crazy people? … Why are they any exception??? … https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-04-12/bolton-and-mattis-feud-over-syria-strike-assad-evacuates-weapons
Why is it that people with “brain tumors” (like Hillary and McCain supported with Deep State money to win elections) are the ones always chosen to run America’s foreign policy? … doesn’t it seem a bit weird to the zombiefied American public that Hillary has a “gig-ill”ing outburst over Libya’s President being murdered (hee, hee, hee)??? … and McCain doing a “gig-ill”ing song and dance gig on stage (bomb, bomb, bomb Iran) … these people are on chemotherapy (that fogs the brain) … and “they are allowed” to arm and support terrorists like ISIS from Benghazi … and smile, dance and take photos with the loony tune terrorist leaders who to go around chopping off Christian heads?? … then we have “coo coo bird” Meuller (who’s brain was likely severely radiated when he transported that uranium to the Russians) now violating Trump’s Lawyer -Client privilege in order to dig up possible “illegal wire transfers” Trump may have made when moving money around to build his Hotels and Casinos?? … so we are going to allow another “coo coo bird” to determine American policy by doing a “coup d’etat” (to impeach and remove our legally voted in President)?? … lets take powerful positions and lethal weapons out of the hands of “crazy people” … Trump has to lock up Hillary, McCain and all the rest of the crazy pedophiles in powerful positions in Washington and he has to fire Meuller the way he fired “crazy”Comey who knew Hillary committed treason but said “I’m not going to prosecute her” … will there be Hell to pay (the way Gina says if Trump removes Meuller??) … does Gina’s opinion matter that much? … Gina is simply an example of a “trans-sexual mutant” the Deep State created to make women “unattractive to men” so as to depopulate the world in accordance with their “crazy idea” called Agenda 21…. so that the only thing left on this once lush “garden of Eden” planet is snakes … “crazy snakes” just like Satan (the deceiver of mankind, the God of War and the butcher of children)!!
It seems like Trump hit a hard limit with the Deep Staters and now they’re putting the screws to him, making him do their bidding, after all. They want war with Russia and Iran, and nothing less. Their tactics for gaining compliance must be extraordinary. It may even come in a way where Trump doesn’t think they’re forcing him, but he supposes he’s acting logicallly. And who knows what levels of coercion they might employ. They’ve had psychotronic weapons for 40 years, already. It’s maybe a matter of where the fleshly faculties end and the human spirit begins. I’m sure they can skew things greatly to their advantage, rendering someone nearly a meat machine.
Someone better give POTUS (& CONGRESS) the heads up….WE ALL KNOW THAT HE(THEY) KNOWS THAT THE SYRIAN CHEMICAL ATTACK WAS A FALSE FLAG.
What’s at stake….???
– Oil Pipelines
– Petro Dollar
– His reputation
Crazy lunatics running the show in Washington want a REAL War with Russia. Its like someone flipped the switch from near sanity …to the dark side.
So far Greg you are the only one going after BofA……”Bank of UNAmerica” ..love it.
I can only shake my head in astonishment at how it was possible for this institution to survive the GFC. It should have been buried with Bear Stearns and Lehman. Come to think of it GS, JPM and Citibank should have all been left to file for bankruptcy. Criminals one and all.
Bank of UNAmerica is showing who they serve. Communist Fascism.
And they have the audacity to do it Overtly. This is not rocket science.
Greg
Agreed…something is very fishy about Ryan stepping down and the line…”I need to spend more time with my family”.
As you point out… 150 days of work away from home annually…leaving lets see, ummm
215 days not in Wahington! Plus only 48 years old and at the height of his career…3rd in line as POTUS hmmm!
Add to this his totally dodgy behaviour leading up to the ”Tweeter in Chief’s” election and this all looks decidedly odd.
It could well be genuine, but just me, I find all of this a tad difficult to swallow!
Col
Col … he probably found his name on the pedophile indictment list and made a deal with Trump to leave office in return for being removed from the list!!
As Greg pointed out…”the list” of Resignations/Retirements is growing.
Sure, it smells. This guy can’t be gone soon enough. Even swamps have deep ponds to snag the next fish from, though.
Greg….. Sure hope everyone watch this before letting missiles fly…since they have been practicing….fake chem drills shown here for some time now. Also predicted is a rabies vector being unleashed…and possibly some of the new ”’illegal border crossers might be ‘bio’ carriers sent into the U.S.
https://youtu.be/zZhjG_LkvPg
https://youtu.be/23Q8UZf5YiY
Greg/WDers
Yet more completely incoherent nonsense from the Tweeter in Chief…
“Never said when an attack on Syria would take place. Could be very soon or not so soon at all! In any event, the United States, under my Administration, has done a great job of ridding the region of ISIS. Where is our “Thank you America?”
10:15 PM – Apr 12, 2018
Unbelievable delusion!
Col
Colon – or very simple: From Sun Zhu – Keep your enemy guessing! … Sometimes you have to play the fool …to make the fool believe they are fooling the fool!
Col,
Do you ever get the impression with Trump…that its HIS way …or the highway?
He strikes me as one who exhibits habits of an Autocratic leader, who has deep insecurities and lives in an alternative reality evidenced with his “switching” and nonsensical behaviour …alsmost akin to being bipolar.
SIG,
Your fearless (corrupt) leader (Teresa May) lied about a chemical attack in your country and in Syria. She screwed you all Brits on Brexit, and refuses to address the Sharia Law/no go zone problem. I’d rather have Trump any day. You should be commenting on a UK site and bitching your head off about the plunging economy and culture in the UK, but I think you would be arrested for criticizing your own crappy leaders and government wouldn’t you????? Trump has done an amazing job considering the depth of the deep state crime and treason in America. Trump is trying to clean it up, and you in the UK seem to have simply given up. Again, no criticism for your own corrupt government that cheated and still could not “remain” in the communist totalitarian EU. Hey man, good luck welcoming and paying for another few million Muslims to Britain. You should buy a prayer rug now.
Greg
A few days before the “gas” attack, Trump declared that he was getting out of Syria. Why would Syria or Russia do anything to prompt an almost certain U.S. reaction or an about-face? Conversely, the Assad opposition forces have every reason to do anything to keep the U.S. engaged. The claims are suspicious.
As we have seen with ISIS, the Taliban, and others, these groups understand the power of the press. Communications today enable them to blast out a story to a waiting press eager for headlines. A war zone makes it difficult to immediately validate claims; thus, they temporarily control the narrative.
Unfortunately, Trump made a bold claim about an upcoming attack before all the analysis was completed. Alea iacta est (the die is cast). How will Trump handle this? I’m standing by patiently for the next POTUS tweet… wondering how he’s going to cleverly put the genie back into the bottle.
And please, someone put the dog leash back on John “war-drums” Bolton before we carelessly stumble into another war that we cannot afford. Uncle Sam has a 21 trillion debt-noose around his neck… we can’t even afford food for a good-old-fashioned food fight.
David
Great Post
You said… “thus, they temporarily control the narrative”
They sure do, and even the likes of Sky help them in the misinformation! If you stray from the prearranged narrative and onto the truth they will cut you off!
Regards
Col
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-04-13/watch-former-head-british-armed-forces-tells-truth-about-syria-cut-sky-news
Whiskey Tango Foxtrot!!
The Truth is embarassing…and it hurts.
Reminds me of Peter Shiff not being invited back onto CNN or any of the other MSM goon shows.
“Why would Syria or Russia do anything to prompt an almost certain U.S. reaction or an about-face?”
Russia has no interest in a gas attack. But Iran does. By eliminating this pocket of resistance near Damascus, they can free up assets for positioning against Israel. It is as simple as that….
Greg,
Make no mistake, this is what Syria is about.
https://oilprice.com/Energy/Energy-General/Russia-Wants-To-Drop-Dollar-For-Oil-Payments.html
Russia is the worlds largest producer of oil. Not the United States. The United States is currently in a trade war not only with China but with Russia to. The recent sanctions have hurt Russian bussinesses .
We are about to find whether the military threats are a pump fake for a deep state takedown, or a prelude to WWIII.
Biblically speaking, global forces gathering in the middle east for world war is setting the stage for celestial intervention. The luciferians will not have their way.
Greg,
I’m going to stand by my last post. This attack is not about chemical weapons, it’s about the deep states fear of loosing the reserv currency status of the petrodollar.
http://abcnews.go.com/International/trump-orders-strike-syria-response-chemical-attack/story?id=54459378
If China and Russia needed a reason to launch its gold backed exchange system they now have one. Come Monday there will be retaliation in the form of u.s. treasury selloffs. Watch where the markets go from here. As to president Trumps reason? I’ll that discussion up to you.
Greg; Interesting you brought Paul Ryan retiring early. Something is up. Maybe he got an offer to work for a Chinese lobby firm for better pay? I have zero idea but we will find out in time. ( maybe a young ‘boyfriend ‘ ? ) just speculation here. Anyway, on much bigger matters; our debt loads and war are the 2 big elephants in the national room. Oh I forgot, plus their hatred for Trump coming from both parties and media. This is all a recipe for evil times ahead. Sorry but it’s true. Get your house and faith in order folks!
BOA new policy will backfire. Plenty of smaller banks will be glad to do business with gun companies. Big mistake! Glad I left you guys too! Bye!
It is my hope that my neighbours to the south both left and right stand up TOGETHER and take back their country from the Globalists who have spent decades destroying it from within.
The tide has turned but the effort is far from complete.
The Central Banking system in my opinion is the weapon of war used by some to destroy the spirit of the individual.
We all must stand tall and do what we can to remove the power of the elites and learn that each of us is the captain of our ship.
The America Proud and Free will re-emerge that I choose to believe.
It all starts with a decision from each of us to stand besides those that put their lives on the line to work against those trying to destroy the spirit of the individual.
Deep in the heart of each person in America is the soul of the people that can Make America Great Again..
Not by brute force the tool of the Neocons but the brute force of the spirit within all of my neighbours to the South.
May God guide you all.
Your Canadian neighbour who sees America for what it can be.
I’m opposed to ANY meddling in Syria. Period. But it’s obvious that if Iran wants to use that country as a launching pad to attack Israel…. well then I’m going to side with whatever John Bolton decides should be done.
Payback’s a bitch Assad. You were pretty nice to Israel, but thanks to you and every damn country meddling around in your country-including the USA, you opened the door to a very bad ending, and not just for you. In time WWIII will be fought here. You got played by the dark side!
An elected leader of the sovereign nation of Syria invites a super-power to defend it’s soil. Syria has not harmed one home on US soil. Yet the US is ready to invade Syria, murdering maiming and displacing millions of innocent people. Where is the outrage?
That is how lost Americans are. And they call themselves ‘Christians’….
Of course America has to defend Israeli interests. Zionists fought a terrorist campaign against the British to set up their state. So be it but don’t ask us to defend it.
TSI: You could say the same about colonialist, at least from the perspective of King George III. The United States continues to support Israel because it’s the only true, functioning democracy in the region. And everyone else is out to snuff-out that democracy.
So-called democracies have caused the most destruction in the 21st century!
Exactly, they are a bunch of European colonists. Thanks for making that comparison.
Whataboutery doesn’t change anything. We should all be held accountable for our wrongdoings: The British massacred the Zulus, the Americans the native Americans, the communists the Christians, the Nazis the Jews and yes even Israel should be judged!
being a democracy is not a free pass to engage in illegal wars and genocide.
Why shouldn’t America defend Israel? A large majority of Americans SUPPORTS military and financial support for Israel.
Besides, God promises blessing for the supporters of His Chosen People. You might not believe in God, you might not support Israel, but Americans do.
I say MORE American money and MORE American military support for Israel!
Thanks a lot Greg. I think Mannarino is right (per usual!). Syria seems to be a distraction (again). Really a yawn. I will say Trump could tone down the tweeting when it comes to war maneuvers. It is confusing. I take solace in the fact that so many media members have been reduced to reporting on trump’s tweets. That gives me a little happiness.
It’s been a decade since 08. That said, it still seems to be relatively smooth sailing until perhaps the midterms. Actually kinda slow news wise recently it feels like, especially if you fairly safely assume syria blows over and the world doesn’t blow up.
You’ll likely see Drudge talking Comey today.
I knew Comey was on the board of HSBC. Supposedly in the interest of ferreting out money laundering.
Perhaps more suspicious, is Comey getting $ 6 million dollars in ONE year, from Lockheed Martin???? While FBI director! Talk about public service!!!
http://www.breitbart.com/2016-presidential-race/2016/09/10/exposed-fbi-director-james-comeys-clinton-foundation-connection/
Mueller is quietly a multi millionaire as well.
The whole bs with Comey’s “friend” aka Columbia law professor/ lawyer, is suspect.
One of Trump’s biggest mistakes was not firing Comey, grandstanding, corrupt Comey on day one. Getting $6 mill in a year from a 90% taxpayer funded defense contractor is prima facie evidence of corruption.
Comparing donald trump to the mob is, in my opinion, divisive and obscene. It’s totally uncredible to half the country, and to the people who already hate trump, it validated their world view. A mob boss. Come on. Does nothing but further divide. Being out in the general uninformed public, this kind of stuff sticks! When you’re working 50+ hours a week and just watch the Colbert Report and read the NyTimes, I understand how the public can be easily manipulated.
I can interpret the same facts Comey outlines, and just think that Trump is wondering if this guy is a deep stater or not. A higher loyalty. Gimme, a, effing, break! Comey is loyal to himself. And money. Comey is also clearly loyal to the deep state that has rewarded him handsomely.
One can pray that somehow Comey sees a jail cell or at least has some of his millions confiscated and returned to the taxpayers. I’d love to learn more about Comey’s relationship with Lockheed. Zero chance any mainstream journalist investigates comey. Except for maybe fox news or breitbart. Really hasn’t been enough digging.
I’m sure New York, DC, and California out of touch libs will fall over themselves to pay $30/ copy for Comey’s stupid book. I’d sooner light $30 on fire than buy such trash. I treat this book on a level with that stupid idiotic fire and fury. More gossip and biased perspective than reality.
Even the NyTimes admits “there are little new revelations.” (I do not read the nytimes. Drudge just linked there.) Just a stupid book filled with worthless details to work up liberals who have enough spare cash to burn and can’t wait to read reinforcing crap that says Trump is the devil.
No word on Rod Rosenstein. He might be worth a look or three. Really. Seems like a weasel but he has managed to avoid scrutint mostly I feel.
Finally, Mr. Suckerberg, I mean Zuckerberg, and his booster seat (he calls facebook users dumb effers)x I was glad to hear that he may have to waste more time in front of congress.
I watched his Cruz grilling and he was visibly nervous. Such a hypocrite. Privacy for him, and none for us. I think this has derailed or at least made him reconsider running for president. He has his own professional pollster, and did a 50 states tour with his wife. For no logical explanation other than presidential ambitions.
Anyway, I have zero faith in congress.
https://www.axios.com/lawmakers-use-zuck-questioning-to-ask-for-favors-1523460368-0b66e83e-436c-493f-9dac-5e0cb3422455.html
How embarassing. Begging one of the billionaires for money. This was several members. That’s congress for you. Most members of congress acted like they were subservient to him!
So, in summary, a whole lot of nothing. As usual. Look for more of the same and nothing to change. I have noticed an under current, not huge, but certainly, certainly noticeable, of people finally waking up about facebook.
People are tired. Tired of social media. Tired of being connected all the time. It is exhausting. Tired from the rigged economy and divisive politics.
Othering is easy remotely/online. In reality, I have a lot of friends on the left.
I’ll end it with this. We need to be ready for when the next crash happens to combat full blown calls for communism. Instead of castigating those on the left, we need to have a positive message. It will be an opportunity to weed out corruption and install more freedom.
The USA is getting closer daily to the 2 parties breaking up. The democratic party is running almost half with CIA/ military contractor folks. Dems are trotting out more neoliberal nobody status quo types. I’m not afraid of any of these people.
I’m more afraid of someone who goes further to the left of Bernie Sanders. Frankly, in this environment, I think such a person could easily win. Thankfully, the dems are too stupid and corrupt to figure this out. I literally can’t think of anybody right now who fits this description, but who knows? I guess we have to be thankful both parties are too corrupt/ stupid to figure out how to win in recent years.
Basically, more of the same. I am reminded of this quote more and more recently as we approach the decade anniversary of the 08 crash;
“The market can remain irrational, longer than you can remain solvent.”
I think that sums up the madness of today.
Great article by James Rickards outlining the true intentions of Russia and the damage that Putin-Trump cooperation would do to the globalist agenda…
https://www.theburningplatform.com/2018/04/13/russias-real-endgame/
Must read for Watchdogger’s… Chip
Rickard’s summarizes things nicely : “Simply put, Putin and Trump are the worlds two most powerful nationalist leaders … any rapprochement or cooperation between the two is an existential threat to the evil globalist agenda … and explains the vitriolic, hysterical and unending attacks on both Trump and Putin.” !!
In case you missed it and of course we did. Exactly one month ago to the day!
FLASH FROM THE NOT TO DISTANT PAST
Russian claims that US is planning a false-flag chemical weapons attack is a distraction, Pentagon says
By: Kyle Rempfer March 13
Was SOME DISTRACTION, EH!
https://www.militarytimes.com/flashpoints/2018/03/14/russian-claims-that-us-is-planning-a-false-flag-chemical-weapons-attack-is-a-distraction-pentagon-says/
With all the harping and warning of Assad, that he will have hell to pay if he passes gas. I had the feeling just as you may have had, that their provoking was going to inadvertently instead, provoke some nut cases. Who would not wait on Assad and go ahead and help it along, for their very own nefarious purposes. It sure hasn’t helped Assad, has it. From what I gather it’s starting to look that way to the American people too. You be the judge. By the way Burka sales are going through the roof in Damascus!
Thank you for adding this “Cash”!! It’s so obvious it’s stupid.
Greg
Russia accuses Great Britain of Syria chemical attack
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/6047235/russia-accuses-britain-syria-chemical-attack/
It’s easy to blame the US for everything.
Not so obvious.
Washington logic: Syrian people were gassed. Lets bomb them!
I can’t understand why chemical weapons are considered more ‘barbaric’ than regular bombs. Bombs cause horrific injuries on the periphery. Limbs blown off, shrapnel wounds. Logic seems to be Allies are morally superior because they kill and maim civilians with regular weapons. Didn’t America drop atomic bombs on Japan. Roadiation is better than chemicals? Go figure. The allies have been testing atomic bombs on Pacific islands for decades causing radiation damage to the locals. The hypocrisy is outstanding!!!!
Greg, you sure summed up Paul Ryan for sure. Ryan’s departure is telling, maybe he knows that the crap is about to hit the fan, maybe he is on the “indictment” list, maybe there is a unstated law that if you get out of Washington before things come to light you won’t be charged. Never known a 20 year Congressman/Speaker to go home have you? His family reasons are not credible, he flies back and forth each weekend (all at taxpayer expense I might add) and all the holidays & recesses which are long he does so as well, so I am not buying his story. I believe he is getting out of town while the getting is good as the old saying goes. He did all he could to hurt our President, I for one, and happy he is gone; good by slime ball, maybe you and Comey can write a joint book together about how awful our President is and how great your leadership was.
As to Syria, maybe the genius of the chemical attack was the fact of the timing that doesn’t up. Maybe when Trump said we are getting out of Syria soon that was the green light to go forward by the Syrian President. Who knows, but I tend to agree that Syria is lost to the Russians and the Iranians, sad that there are still 15-25,000 ISIS terrorist in Syria willing to kill Christians, Jews, children, women, men, & babies all for the sake of their religion.
AB – Your first sentence is why … the crap is going to hit the fan and these guys do not want to be connected to it! What slime balls!
Ever notice how people who “retire to spend more time with their family” end up in a very short time in some new endeavor that takes them away from their family? People like Ryan who have spent their entire adult life to get to where he got to don’t just chuck it and return to the family farm. Look at McCain, a man who should retire for many reasons and yet he hangs on. No, something doesn’t quite smell right.
One of the best Wrap-ups yet! It’s been a confusing week, but you drew out and came up with the important info, and put it all together brilliantly. Thanks, Greg.
GREG: Paul Ryan
Most people with his power and authority as speaker would rather die than give up that position. It would seem there is something else involved here. The stock answer, ” I want to spend more time with my family ” is said by everyone when they leave for other reasons.
What say you??
Flattop;
You are absolutely correct on all counts. Just look at Pelosi, who has been on life support since she had to give up the gavel, she lives only for the return of those glory days and has probably already written and rehearsed her acceptance speech. The “spending more time with the family” excuse has become synonymous with “the dog ate my homework” plea and is no less as lame.
Greg: great post. You know I am getting very tired of the war propaganda, the lying talking heads (as many on Fox as the others), and the overall disinformation campaign. I cringe every time the “seal who killed Bin Laden” comes on for his 2 cents, even as I well know that Bin Laden died of incurable, and fatal Marfan’s Disease in December 2001 while being treated at a US Naval hospital in Dubai. The lies and corruption are now so pervasive as to totally eclipse the truth; if there is such a thing anymore.
As a good Catholic methinks Ryan is getting out because he knows what’s coming down and he wants to clear his conscience for his part—–“pardon me father, for I have sinned against the American people”. All should be well if he says 2 billion Hail Marys. Contrast with Gowdy, a true ethical patriot who cannot stand the stench anymore. McConnell may be next as he and his wife’s treasonous activities with China are exposed.
GEORGE WEBB TAGS PAUL RYAN AS A WHEELMAN FOR MOUSTAFA AND AWANS…GUNS – DRUGS – SEX AND ORGAN TRAFFICKING… LONG WAY FROM DRIVING THE OSCAR MEYER WEINER TRUCK PAUL ! LOL
https://youtu.be/_QTNPl1_1M4
https://youtu.be/jJ0l2gZTOLU
Greg, The fact that we have not launched an overwhelmingly destructive attack against Syria and the Russians is very troubling. Not sure what Bolton is doing right now for the administration, but it is very apparent that he is being ignored and silenced. As far as being afraid of the Russians, we need to nip that one and just let her rip. We can not shy away from a fight with the Russians. Our balls are bigger and we have more hair on them so we need to get after it and put boots on the ground in Syria and we need to launch a first response strike at the Kremlin. Only then can we look ourselves in the mirror and have that confident self assurance that we are in fact the baddest country on the planet. Lets preserve the empire !
John,
I am against the attack. I think it was a false flag. We would be killing people for a lie. You understand that “Honest”.
Greg
Well, I am sure glad Trump is president and not you because the Syrians and the Russians both need to have their asses kicked until it is humped up between their shoulder blades. Next, we need to send Putin an early Christmas nuke present to ensure they understand the true meaning of power and who controls it. Why we took our boot off of the Russians neck I will never know and if they are stupid enough to torpedo one of our boats. USA ! USA ! USA ! USA ! USA ! USA ! USA ! USA ! USA !
Truman carrier strike group headed to Middle East
(This was four days ago)
https://www.stripes.com/news/truman-strike-group-departs-for-middle-east-europe-deployment-this-week-1.521207
Engaging, as always, Greg. Thank you once again for your dedication to the truth.
One thing about Trump getting elected: the sun is shinning on DC like never before.
Names being named, crimes being identified, sealed indictments, early retirements, people being fired/demoted. MSM being exposed as full blown propaganda. Full semi automatic. I love sunshine.
the sun/Son is shinning on DC like never before.
The light of the Son of God is shining brightly in the “evil eyes” of traitors … not to blind them (they are already blind) … but to fry them in “the oil of Truth” and make them feel some of the everlasting pain that awaits them in Hell (or for as long as it takes for their souls to fade away to nothingness)!!
After Russia and the U.S. decimate each other with nukes China will finish off what is left big mistake China is the real threat!
Good wrap up, hope you are right on some of your predictions.
LSW
Remember, if you knock out the GPS satellite system, our defenses and shields drop and chaos will envelope the world. All infrastructure – power, water, transportation (air, land, sea), telecommunications, financial markets, the synchronization of the world, is based on the GPS system(s). Most ground based atomic clocks, the backup discipline of the system, will fall out of lock within days to a week or two and will alarm. I wonder if “the Russians” and the Chinese know how to knock out our GPS satellite system. All of the big countries, the EU, China, Russia and India, all have they own “GPS” systems – some further along than others. Do you think everybody’s strategy is to knock out everybody else’s satellite systems? Does the US have an alternative GPS system, unknown to the public?
A tremendous amount of our defense R&D funds and in fact the purchase of space based defense and weapons programs have been happening for over 30 years. You never hear about it because the “Deep State” apparatus (who utterly controls the media) does not want you to know about it. Yes, we have a very efficient “Star Wars” system but by now it is almost obsolete. We have much more sophisticated weapons now (space based DEW, microwave, laser, sonic, etc). Wouldn’t you love to know what’s really going on with all these negotiations between the US, Russia and China? I’m reading all over the place that the Russians have actually surpassed the US in the sophistication, effectiveness and maybe number of strategic weapons. Probably. The US has been bogged down in expensive, whittling us down, futile fights in the Middle East for the last 17 years. In this time period the Russians and Chinese have been building up and stocking up. Putin and the Chinese are no dummies (we need to respect our enemies). I wonder what kind of defense alliance they have forged between each other during the last twenty years. I would have to guess the smarter heads in Washington know.
If I was an enemy or perceived enemy of the United States, the first and foremost thing I would have been doing for the last twenty years would be to develop weapons to cripple and knock out the GPS system as well as the space based weapons systems. War is just not going to pay off anymore if the combatants are the three largest nuclear and strategic weapons purveyors. Maybe the US government knows this or is learning this. Maybe we are going to have to change our debt and war based economy. Either we’re all going to get nuked or peace will prevail because it is just not going to be worth it (this goes well beyond MAD, the entire human race is at stake). Maybe the war mongering Neocons see this as well (but don’t count on it). Ever wonder why there is so much going on in Washington with the Trump hate, the investigations, the non-investigations (Clinton, Obama, the Deep State), the raids, the talk, talk, talk, talk…? Look at all the kinetic energy be exerted from all sides? Just a distraction? I hope not, I truly hope justice prevails and we become a sovereign nation again where we are truly a democratic republic based on the rule of law and the laws of God.
Trump backed off from his threats. I wonder what happened? Is it still going to happen? We’ll see what happens.
Mickey, I have to chuckle … every time the ” Turkish Troll” raises his Little Head you wack it off !! Keep it up and I might start feeling sorry for him …NOT !!
Allen, I enjoyed the discussion visa-vi your experience in Russia. The only place I visited in Russia was Murmansk in the early 90’s … fascinating place; third world for sure but it was very interesting … 1000 rubles to the dollar on the street and EVERYTHING was for sale !
Greg, I have nothing against the Jewish people but I have a lot against the deep state and are we to think that Israel is immune from the deep state ?? I am not that naive …Remember the USS Liberty… Do not ever forget the USS Liberty…
Yours in Faith and Liberty, FN, DB.
48% of all Americans find Comey more credible than 32% of Americans (deplorables) who believe Trump !
Gina,
Comey = Felon.
Greg
Gina, 100% of watchdoggers love you! I can make up stats too!
Gina, Gina, Gina … Cheerio and all that rot to you too! … you know there are more important things to worry about … like Burka sales are going through the roof in Europe … and England’s May hiding out in her underground dungeon worried about Putin’s nukes (praying at her ritualistic Skull and Bones Secret Society meeting while smashing boxes of cheerios to throw on Satan’s sacrificial fires) … just to show the globalists she is a true “cereal killer” just like Bolton and all the other evil warmongering neocons … and you bring us superficial “fake poles”?? … thinking it will pole-vault us (over Trumps wall) to your side??? !!
Gina,
Once again you’ve demonstrated the lockstep, braindead , kneejerk thought control by a totalitarian state that his filled your mind with utter bovine fecal matter. Puppeting talking points by a dying media doesn’t bode well for your intelligence. But then again the deep state loves a dumbed down populace they can control. Keep swigging that koolaide.
Gina….STILL NO RESPONSE ? https://youtu.be/TPc3eHCX-eU
Can’t deny truth? Ignorance is no excuse at this point…
What you can not claim is that Trump had ever any part of the crimes expressed -with facts, dates, time therein… The Clintons, their crew and their Foundation up to their necks in a sea of felonies and treasonous acts !
Gina- Trump has 50% approval rating. Higher than Obama’s at this point in the Presidency. Dems in congress have 7% approval rating.
You’re re-gurgitating fact free FAKE news.
I don’t think Ryan has done a bit of good as speaker. The conservative agenda has gone nowhere with this bs-ing, status-quo, establishment, blowhard toady at the helm. The sooner he goes, the better. And the Syria situation has gotten beyond me. I’m not able to make any sense of it, and as such, for me to advocate policy is pointless and foolhardy. I can say this: I hope and pray that more violence and bloodshed can be avoided. Finally, let me state also the core principle of my personal mideast policy: Israel first! There can be no permanent solution until all parties, including Iran and its clients, affirm and confess that Israel has a right to exist and is not going away. My stance may not be welcome or popular with some. For that I am sorry, but it does not alter my position. Best always. PM
Greg,
On Paul Ryan How about him being groomed for 2020?
He will need to quit now to get ready…right?
On Syria, how about Trump squeezes in Syria (shy from an all out war but keeps the Russians guessing) to get a deal in N.Korea, and make a Nobel price ala Obama.
Think about it for a second, he will be meeting with the N.K. head figure in May?
Mohammad
That would have to be one hell of a grooming, because Ryan is neither mentally nor physically up for Prime Time. He proved that back in 2012 when he went head to head with Joe “plugs” Biden in their vice presidential debate. Ryan should have been able to “phone it in” but instead he got his bottom spanked by a backbencher. In pugalistic jargon, he went down for the count. His stint as Speaker of the House hasn’t exactly been something that legends are made from either. If he does get the nod in 2020…God help us.
RYAN IN 2020 ? As a Democrat? He has been in Soros pocket for years…
https://youtu.be/a2pIOtYBqdY
America Trump back of Syria as China moves in for training in SouthChina sea, stating its friendship with Russia.
Thanks for the wrap up of the news. My wife and I live in Sonoma County CA, about 90 minutes north of San Francisco. We will vote to split up California. The state government doesn’t work for us. Our votes are probably a waste. We voted for Proposition 187 to stop payments to illegal aliens. It passed 59% to 41%. Three days after passage a Federal Judge put out a restraining order and eventually Prop. 187 was declared “Unconstitutional”.
Our votes mean nothing.
Doug Casey has a great interview on language. It’s on the Lew Rockwell site today. I recommend it to you as you are in the language business.
Have a great weekend
Watch where Ryan goes to work. Wall Street or various corporate boards. He won’t be home and spending nearly as much time with family if he does that, especially Wall Street. That will be a tell. He has to wait 12 months to lobby as a House member. He could end up back in D.C. which would really be an excuse lie.
The Trump kakistocracy is collapsing Greg ! Just thought you should know !
Gina,
Is this what your criminal treasonous friends are telling you? Aren’t they the same ones that were telling you we we’re all going to have to “bow down to Hillary”???? I’ll take the other side of that bet — again.
Greg
Still no swamp arrests.
John,
Yet.
Greg
THEY BE COMING SOON ENOUGH…EPSTEIN ISLAND AFIRE…EVIDENCE BEING DESTROYED?…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PTz9rtC6JP8
John-
Be patient Gwasshoppa.
Trump is in full control.
Libby pardon. Huge huge warning to swamp and deep state.
IG report: McCabe is a felon. Many horrendous crimes. He’s going to prison… bigly.
This means Comey will be indicted. Comey’s book will be known as utter and complete trash. It will be a memoire of a corrupted loser. Toilet paper for those who bought it.
Mueller and Rosenstein will be next to go down. R will be forced to resign, or fired, but he is also going to be indicted eventually.
Sessions will appoint 2nd special prosecutor.
All of these people are treasonous traitors, attempting to overthrow the legally elected POTUS.
Then Trump is going on right down the line. HRC will be indicted.
Dems are in BIG TROUBLE now.
Deep state is losing its corrupted ‘power’.
Trump is protected by very strong military intelligence, and US forces and hundreds of generals, current and former, totally in support of him.
FBI on notice.
CIA on notice.
Corrupted DOJ will be cleansed.
This will be a MASSIVE win for the American people.
Leave Golden Haired Donald Trump Alone
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lQ1-aGAM7hc
Can some truth be discerned by listening to today’s video interview with Gen. Jack Keane (Ret.)?
Gen. Keane logic contradicts itself. Keane argues Russia does not want a war with the U.S. because Putin has already achieved a victory in Syria. Yet, because Putin has already achieved a victory in Syria, we are to believe that Assad wants a war with the U.S.
Reuters reported, “that Douma has been brought under full control of the Syrian government under a Russia-mediated deal that secured the evacuation of the rebels and thousands of civilians after it was recaptured by Syrian forces.” A deal that was negotiated before the ‘chemical attack’ on the 7th , which also followed Trump’s announcement of his intent to leave Syria.
As noted by the interviewer, Gen. Keane is frustrated that we have not yet bombed Syria. Keane, who wants to “do it big” this time, seems in a panic that if the bombing is delayed, it may not happen at all. His anxiety reminds me of a child who is afraid the carnival will leave town before his parents take him.
Gen. Keane seems to think there is a strategic advantage to be gained by gassing children and civilians in exchange for the repeated bombings of multiple Syrian air fields, water ports and military sites; when, as Keane stated, the war is already won.
As to why Russia moved their ships out of Syrian’s ports, Gen Keane scoffs, “no one wants to be in a port when an attack is taking place, we learned that lesson in WWII” (referring to Pearl Harbor).
At this, one must reflect if that is really a lesson only learned by great naval military strategists as recent as WWII.
As the story goes, when the Empire of Japan became overly aggressive in its expansionism, we immediately moved our entire Pacific Fleet into that tiny narrow-necked Pearl Harbor to be attacked less than 18 months later. The fleet’s commander, Admiral Richardson, must have been ahead of his time strategically because he objected; only to be immediately replaced by Admiral Kimmel.
And just like that, we were in WWII. There was a lesson learned, but it was learned many wars ago and seems to be repeated every time there is a perceived ‘need’ for war.
IMO: The UK plays a very big part in this and Trump’s announcement to leave Syria was either a signal or provocateur for a real or staged chemical attack.
http://insider.foxnews.com/2018/04/13/jack-keane-syria-response-trump-must-go-big-decisive-retaliation-against-bashar-assad
The US has attacked Syria.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-04-14/trump-to-make-statement-on-syria-as-expectations-of-strike-grow
I was afraid we WOULDN’T attack (a la Hussein Obama chickening out) after President Trump saying “I didn’t say when.”
UK’s other ‘chemical attack’…….
…..The victims survived the attack and walked around for four hours after the exposure, yet the police officer who found them lost consciousness immediately; explained only if an antidote had been administered immediately after the exposure. The “Russia did it” narrative has been skewered by UK’s own experts; who had not established the nerve agent was even of Russian origin…..
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-04-06/russia-demolishes-uk-poisoning-hoax-during-emergency-security-council-meeting
In Ironic Twist, Syria To Head UN Panel On Chemical Disarmament
http://www.israelhayom.com/2018/04/13/in-ironic-twist-syria-to-head-un-panel-on-chemical-disarmament/
Hi Greg,
During the 2016 Presidential Campaign Donald Trump said that his favorite book is
The Bible. His other favorite book, he said, is The Art of War. Thus, I decided to read both The Art of War. and The Art of the Deal vey closely, to understand him better. If you haven’t read them, I would suggest that you do. You’ll gain great insight into President Trump.
Never letting your enemy know your moves is paramount to winning. He lives and breaths these strategies, not only with Syria, but also with the Deep State. During this past week, I never viewed his comments as “waffling”, in regard to missile strikes in Syria. I saw his comments, instead, as deflecting attention away from what he was doing. One doesn’t sent ships and abruptly change one’s weekend plans because one is indecisive.
The stock market may not be down on Monday, but I covered my positions today and yesterday in the stock market, and bought gold and silver, sensing that Syria would be struck this weekend.
President Trump is not a confused man. He knows what he is doing. Yes, he intentionally left the media confused, as they should not have known what he was going to do, in advance. It’s The Art of War.
Also, Trump has a very strong moral compass, when it comes to humanity. I am glad that he just completed some precision airstrikes against Syria. After all, they are really bad and a they are a threat, not only to the innocent in Syria, but to the safety of the world, as well. We cannot allow chemical weapons to proliferate. This cannot be allowed. Kudos to President Trump!
Kind Regards,
Jennifer Ohman
Thank you Jennifer for the Trump analysis. I think you got it right!!!
Greg
I am so proud of my president right now. Finally, we are standing up for America and letting Russia know what’s up. Trump is the man. Obama never had the balls to do what is right and necessary to keep us safe.
Here is a link to my favorite patriotic anthem that crystallizes what it is to be a true American.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yH61hFsma24
If tomorrow all the things were gone
I worked for all my life
And I had to start again
With just my children and my wife
I thank my lucky stars
To be living here today
‘Cause the flag still stands for freedom
And they can’t take that away
And I’m proud to be an American
Where at least I know I’m free
And I won’t forget the men who died
Who gave that right to me
And I’d gladly stand up next to you
And defend Her still today
‘Cause there ain’t no doubt
I love this land
God Bless the U.S.A.
From the lakes of Minnesota
To the hills of Tennessee
Across the plains of Texas
From sea to shining sea
From Detroit down to Houston
And New York to L.A.
Where’s pride in every American heart
And it’s time we stand and say
That I’m proud to be an American
Where at least I know I’m free
And I won’t forget the men who died
Who gave that right to me
And I’d gladly stand up next to you
And defend Her still today
‘Cause there ain’t no doubt
I love this land
God Bless the U.S.A.
And I’m proud to be an American
Where at least I know I’m free
And I won’t forget the men who died
Who gave that right to me
And I’d gladly stand up next to you
And defend Her still today
‘Cause there ain’t no doubt
I love this land
God Bless the U.S.A.
Greg, you had a difficult task this week but your analysis was quite good.
This Syrian thing seems almost an exact repeat of the last alleged “gas attack” that Obama tried to sell us for getting us into war.
Right now we are forced to trust the Trump plan since he has flexed military muscle two times before for some unknown reason : 1.) striking N. Korea 2.) 59 missiles into an empty Syrian airbase.
Also, according to the great Wizard of Q (aka Q Anon), Q said months ago that many people in Congress would be leaving early because they would be given a choice to leave
early and peacefully, or else be removed for crimes and corruption. Q had said many, if not most, would be (crooked) Republicans.
I really want to trust Trump’s team and their military gamesmanship. but world war is not a matter to be taken lightly. Lots of things can go wrong with so many moving parts around this crazy world.
Definitely, the Banksters are as evil as they come, ranked right up there with the pedophiles, child cannibals, politically-motivated murderers, etc. In fact they probably socialize in those same black Luciferian circles.
Fear not, God is the true King of heaven and earth.
John,
I think Trump has to do something to show he was tough and NOT a Putin puppet. Why? Because trumps next move is to start with the 25,000 sealed warrants. If trump would not have made a strike in Syria the Deep State would have called him weak and a puppet of Putin and under cut Trump going after treasonous fraudsters and human traffickers and child rapists. I think that should be Trumps next move. I think Trump pulled off the Syria strike without causing WWIII. WWIII will come someday but not Monday. Deep State look out, incoming for you weasels too!!
Greg
Greg
“Not many people anywhere actually believe the chemical weapon attack was done by the Assad regime in Syria”
Do I believe Assad was behind this chemical agent attack? No. Why? Because he has little control over what happens in Syria – contrary to what you hear in Western news. The ones who control Assad and Syria are the Iranian’s. This is the reason Assad invited the Russians into his country – because the Iranian control had gotten out of hand. So who did the attack? Well, consider that Douma was a small enclave of rebel forces near Damascus that was completely surrounded by the Syrian National army and Iranian forces. After the gas attack, this pocket of resistance was eliminated. So did the rebels decide to eliminate themselves? Did the UK or others mange to sneak through significant Syrian lines with substantial chemical weapons and commit this atrocity (as the Russians and others are proclaiming and as the gullible apparently believe)? Did Israel manage to fly in past all the Russian radar and do this? One has to wonder what people are thinking. Given that Iran is in charge, Iran is the one who called this chemical strike. They did it to eliminate this pocket of resistance so as to free up their forces for potential use against Israel. Likely, another reason was to do another live test their chemical weapons system. This isn’t rocket science folks….