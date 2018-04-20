Criminals of DOJ & FBI, MSM Ignores Real News, Yield Curve Flattens
By Greg Hunter’s USAWatchdog.com (WNW 331 4.20.18)
Eleven members of the House GOP have given a criminal referral for the top people in the FBI, DOJ and State Department in the Obama Administration. James Comey, Hillary Clinton, Loretta Lynch and Andrew McCabe were all accused of a variety of crimes, including obstruction of justice to perjury. Hillary Clinton is being accused of getting “contributions and donations by foreign nationals.” This has never happened in U.S. history to have so many top former U.S. officials accused of this many crimes.
Meanwhile, former renowned Federal prosecutor Joe diGenova continues to accuse Democrats of “framing” the Trump Administration with “fake evidence” in a grand conspiracy to remove a duly elected President. DiGenova also accuses President Obama to be part of the conspiracy. The mainstream media (MSM) has, by and large, refused to cover the criminal referral of multiple high ranking Obama Administration officials and treats the fired FBI director as some sort of hero on his ongoing book tour.
Gregory Mannarino of TradersChoice.net is out with a warning about the flattening yield curve. Mannarino says a flattening yield curve always signals a coming recession, which will spell trouble for the markets.
Join Greg Hunter as he talks about these stories and more in the Weekly News Wrap-Up.
(Correction: I meant to say “Obama had a dinner party at the White House December of 2016”– NOT Trump. also, Correction: I meant to say .19 basis points instead of .10.)
After the Wrap-Up:
Global financial advisor Catherine Austin Fitts of Solari.com will be the guest for the “Early Sunday Release.” For the first time, Fitts says she is “worried” about the U.S dollar and the U.S. Treasury market. Find out why in this powerful interview.
what a great weekly wrap-up. fascinating, informative and well done. just a thought, in addition to worrying about yield curve inversion, we now have stunningly high and skyrocketing 3 month libor rates, the rates banks charge other banks for the overnight loans and cash they need. zero hedge had a scary chart illustrating the ominous rise. with kind regards, tb.
Comey saying he is no longer Republican is as much a false flag as the staged chemical attack in Syria … Trump should use a Tomahawk to remove those Demon-rat horns from Comey’s head … and then impose sanctions on Russia … for we all know (without proof being required) that it was Putin’s undue contributions to Hillary’s Charity Fraud that made poor Hillary release classified documents on her unprotected servers … and so Comey had no choice but to absolve Hillary of all her Treasonous crimes … so there you have it folks … Comey is innocent … Hillary is innocent … the only guilty party is Russia … and the US should immediately begin WWIII to take out Putin (as all the peace loving neocons in the White House are telling Trump to do) along with the support of our UN Ambassador and our good NATO ally Terror-isa May who also knows “without proof” that Russia is the only guilty party who needs to be punished!!
“Hillary Clinton is being accused of getting “contributions and donations by foreign nationals.””
Seems like a lot is about to “come out in the wash”. What has been going on for decades is stranger than fiction. But it would seem all this corruption is going to be exposed and eliminated. And this is going to be a world wide effort – according to Qanon (who has been very right about a number of things so far – likely Military Intelligence). Seems like Trump has the DOD, Marines and Military Intelligence backing him, plus other countries as well. Likely a lot of people will be going to prison, perhaps even some executions? Also looks like some big media companies will be affected as well. What will be exposed is going to be stunning – and hard to believe.
Thanks Mr Hunter.
Here in the UK some of our academics have even awoke,Prof John Hobson at Hallam University has pointed to the history of the flattening yield curve,whilst Prof Niall at Stanford has so much to get agitated about.
http://www.knightfrank.com/wealthreport/2018/global-wealth/niall-ferguson-interview
These two were early to 2007/8,perhaps a chiming again.
The kleptocracy of the AltState are repeating their lessons from Russia,according to Mr Pollock,will the American people use the tools at their fingertips to stop this?
Mr Karl Denninger,has succinctly guided a technique for collecting information,real information,in fact actionable information.So much so that the police here in the UK are taking note,particularly the Police Service of Northern Ireland who are again recommending mirrors on sticks.A number of police here in London are even using the same techniques.
“Nobody seems to care about all the data scamming that is going on.
No prosecutions, no FTC actions, no fines, no mass-exodus from Facebook, no mass-destruction of Android or IOS phones, no tossing Zuckerpig in prison, nothing.
I’ll tell you when someone will care.
It wouldn’t be hard at all to pervert “ad targeting” to collect a database of people who are extremely likely to be, say, military members.
Or their families.
Or cops.
Or virtually any other tightly-correlated group of people.
You can get very precise given the volume of data and tools today.
So you set up a company that allegedly wants to “advertise” to said people, you buy ads with that targeting and those who “click” or otherwise “interact” you now have pinpointed. In a short while you can correlate them through other sources and now you know who they are in real life, not just as numbers in a machine.
You know exactly where they work, where they live (down to the actual street address), where they worship (if they worship), where their children go to school and where they shop.
That little device in your teen’s pocket, never mind yours, delivers your location on an exact basis, within tens of feet, 24×7 every single day.
The problem is that the bad guy isn’t a company trying to sell laundry detergent or timeshares.
They’re jihadists. Or Antifas. Or any other group — or individual — with motive and money — and these days, not all that much money either. A few million is more than enough.
Still think all this tracking is no big deal, eh?
As soon as the wrong entity decides to do this sort of thing if you’re in the group they choose to target you’re going to be dead wrong.”
Many of our universities are peppered by idealistic and knowledgeable people,supposedly,perhaps instead of a few million a Doctoral student at Oxford or Cambridge could set out to write a generic program to target specific groups or individuals with Amazon echoes at home,imagine the embarrassment!Imagine the market for such a program.However I am sure there are few Doctoral students from countries who are our enemies at Oxford/Cambridge/Harvard/Stanford and willing to set out such a program for personal gain,perhaps they are at Tel Aviv,St Petersburg or more likely a back bedroom in Bootle(UK).
Here in the UK our economy still sucks and we wonder agape at the display of wealth by oligarchs from around the world here in London.We also expect Mr Khan,the mayor of London,to enact a wealth tax targeted at these oligarchs then bullseye on us plebs.
The war drums are beating loudly here and our military are gearing up to die for a lie,such bravery.
Another great wrapup. And this was before the IG referral on McCabe was revealed. Greg is right: we need to hang on here and support President Trump. Remember, the ‘other side’ wants to divide us and discourage us. Don’t let them do it.
Have a nice weekend Greg
This helped me understand the perils in the US and who Trump is up against.
https://youtu.be/svyM15NnPgg
Greg, you called Paul Ryan Eddie Munster?! Excuse me? You owe Eddie Munster an apology for that. The Munsters were cool. Other than that, great wrap-up. I remember when CNN and CNN Headline News started. It’s shameful what CNN has devolved to. I think the downward spiral came after Ted Turner sold them.