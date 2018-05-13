Iran Nuke Deal — Bribes, Treason and Fraud – Dave Janda
By Greg Hunter’s USAWatchdog.com (Early Sunday Release)
Dave Janda, host of the popular radio show called “Operation Freedom,” says the Iran nuclear deal (also known as the JCPOA) is an unsigned scam with huge implications of “treason and fraud.” Janda says, besides the public not being told it was never signed by Iran, they were also lied to about the enormous amounts of cash brought to Iran on pallets. It’s way more than the $1 billion or so the Obama Administration admitted to giving the number one state sponsor of terror. Janda, who has high ranking sources in Intel, politics and law enforcement, explains, “Everybody got a piece of this. My contacts say when this happens, the cash gets lighter. (Meaning, everybody gets a cut of the money.) I spoke to my contacts about the cash part of this and, according to my contacts behind the curtain about this stuff, they say it’s more than the $1.5 billion that folks have been speaking about, significantly more. My contacts are also convinced that some of that cash was filtered back to Obama, the Clinton Foundation, John Kerry himself, but not through him, through accounts through his wife Teresa. The money also went to (George) Soros and to European leaders. You can understand why Angele Merkel came jetting over to talk to Trump on the Iranian deal and why Macron came over. . . . Some of this money was laundered through the banking syndicate, which the Rothschilds are huge players.”
So, the Western leaders, who were a part of this Iran no signature “deal,” are up for treason and fraud? Janda says, “Yes, based on the information my sources are telling me.”
It gets worse. Janda says there was a so-called “deal within the deal” inside the Iran nuke deal. It involves drug trafficking between Iran and drug cartels south of the U.S. Border. Janda says, “The way the drug trade does business is in cash. So, according to my sources, this ‘deal within the deal’ with Iran was a deal that keeps spitting out more and more money because of this drug pipeline between Iran, South America, Central America and Mexico. . . . My source also told me that while Kerry was publicly meeting with Iran . . . at the same time, Obama reportedly, according to my source, took a little quick trip to Columbia to meet with people on the other end of the ‘deal within the deal.’”
On another subject, the coming economic reset that world leaders and global bankers have been talking about for years, Janda says, “I think what the reset is going to look like is a devaluation of the dollar to a significant degree. . . . The value of gold and silver is going to be reset to a much higher level. . . . When you see governments acquiring gold and silver and . . . when you see the banksters acquiring huge amounts of gold and silver for their own vaults, it tells me it is going to happen sooner rather than later.”
But do not fear because the best days for America are ahead. Janda predicts, “I believe the rule of law is going to be restored. I believe all of our lives will be much better. I believe we will have more opportunities than we can imagine. We are going to look back on these decades before, and we are going to say we were so oppressed and so persecuted by this criminal syndicate that was stripping us of our freedoms, liberties and our finances across the board, we are going to say how did we not do this sooner? How did we not overturn the system sooner? It was so bad then and it is so good now, but that doesn’t mean there are not going to be some tough times in the middle here.”
Join Greg Hunter as he goes One-on-One with Dave Janda, founder and host of the popular radio show “Operation Freedom.”
After the Interview:
There is free information on DaveJanda.com. You can also catch up with him on his radio show “Operation Freedom” for free.
OK … That’s more like it … Janda finally gives “a good reason” for going after Iran … not that they are going to build a nuclear bomb when Israel has 300 nuclear bombs … not for the fact that they had an unsigned deal when many deals are made simply with a handshake … but that they are bringing drugs into our country “hurting our children” … and “for that” … they should be nuked and 1000 Tomahawks launched at their oil wells!!
And if Obama actually took a trip to Columbia to meet with the Drug Cartel … to make a “Deal within the Deal” to hurt our children … he should be immediately arrested and tried for Treason (as such immoral dirty filthy backstabbing of the American people was not part of his official duties as President) !!
If everyone else can ignore the Ten Commandments of God Almighty … so can I … from what I recollect he didn’t put his signature on the Tablets Moses brought down from the mountain … so “Thou Shall Not Kill or Murder” should have no force of law in this world … for only Satan rules here … so let’s kill, kill and Kill all the evil swine in this world … everlasting constant war is what we are all about … and let’s make sure we burn their evil bodies to ash … so that their DNA code can never be used to bring them back as clones of their evil selves!!
The Pope say’s there is no Hell … so I have nothing to worry about … and the Father will forgive me … for “I know not what I do” (wink, wink, wink)!!!
With the latest nuclear weapons … ovens are obsolete … no need to round up all who would do us harm including their women and children … simply burn them right in their cities in a nuclear fire so hot it will turn their evil bones to ash … and we must strike first … before they do … never again will we allow evil people to take advantage of us!!
Paul,
This was sarcasm and Israel has the right to defend against a country building 10 military bases in a neighboring country for the express purpose of attacking them.
Dear Greg,
At last, at last in the Netherlands they wrote in the Telegraaf a very good story about how the rule of Law is functioning in de USA and also the ‘Deep State’ had there attention. Even ‘ the ‘false flag’ story was good, but missed the ‘Colin Powell – Iraque’ lie and the ‘ 9/11’ show. They spent a lot of blood and sacrificed a lot of people to the purpose of starting wars.
This makes the USA a BANANA Republic and very dangerous
It is starting. The USA will be alone and China is waiting with a lot of patience.
Regards
Peter
Yes Peter, back the country that just made it’s leader dictator for life. That will be a beautiful world for you to live in. Please look up the term “useful idiot”.
Greg
Greg who give a hoot about is signed or not, lets look at what Iran has done is that it has allowed IAEA under the US led agreement with the UN for inspections to take place, They are in full agreement to remove nuclear weapons programs from the middel east.
Now lets have a look at Israel inspections, the Negev Nuclear Research Center in Dimona, They are not allowing and have in the past hidden their nuclear program from the rest of the world, They hold over 400 nukes, and continue to manufacture uranium, for weapons, and that my friend is the deal.
Really who gives a rats ass about the drug trade deals, Israel or Iran may have done with America….. the fact is Trump is in bed with Benjamin N and is part of the NWO. and there weapons of mass destruction,
James Corbett , And now it;s time to discuss the REAL MIDDLE EAST NUCLEAR THREAT.
I am now sure that your program is not seeing the real story of the deal that Iran has always allowed inspections, when is Israel has never allowed inspections WHY, Trump is a puppet.
Marcus,
“who give a hoot about is signed or not” if you announced you had a deal three years ago that Iran did NOT sign do you know how stupid you would look??
Greg
Don’t forget, today Sunday you can listen to Dr. Dave Janda’s Operation Freedom. Broadcast live over southeast Michigan, northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana and worldwide over the still free Internet @ WAAM 1600 am, from 2:oopm to 5:oopm eastern daylight time USA. See you there!
Dear Greg,
I’ve a question for Dave Janda:
– please can you tell me the real story about the “9/11” show, because a lot of people are thinking that this was a ‘false flag’.
Thanks.
Peter
ROFL – “Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Hossein Jaberi Ansari warned Western officials this week that if they do not put pressure on the Trump administration the Iranian regime will leak the names of all Western officials who were bribed to pass the weak deal.”
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/05/oh-boy-iranian-regime-threatens-to-release-names-of-western-officials-who-took-bribes-to-pass-nuke-deal/
Thanks Mr Hunter and Dr Janda,just in some ways overwhelming.How Mr Trump can even sleep is beyond me,to his left and right treachery abounds.From my very ill educated perspective ,this treachery is all about money and the immediacy of that money,not the long term prospects of the USA.Just look at the number of high end car dealerships in and around Washington,where does the money come from to pay for such luxuries?
Here I am thousands of miles from the power of the USA,so I think,yet deeply touched by that power,whether I like it or not.The corruption of Washington is deeply infiltrated by our own government here in the UK.They lie in parliament and induce a reaction in the USA,to the point of sending young men and women from the USA to die for that lie.Again,these are your friends?
Above all else,the asset stripping of the USA is in full swing,the model being used is that of Russia 1990s,and the people of the USA “seem”quiescent of this,although a few ,such as USA Watchdog have been warning of this,with Dr Catherine Austin Fitts and Mr Warren Pollock trying to bring this to the people of the USA attention.Geniuses like Goya painted and sketched a warning from history,”In the Sleep of Reason, Monsters are Born”,are our very own Christian values being used against us whilst the monsters run rampant and we sleep,do we not need to awake?
Here in the UK our economy still sucks and our elite are still perverts and lying thieves,so no change.
Mr. Hunter: Thank you so much.
The lead UN IAEA nuclear inspector resigned 3 days after Trump pulled us out of this unsigned “sgreement.”
http://parstoday.com/en/news/iran-i84444-iaea_says_agency’s_chief_inspector_resigns_after_us_pullout_of_iran’s_nuclear_deal
I saw it briefly on the front page of the post. Crickets mostly though.
Zero reason given. No statement. A Finnish guy. Socialist nation.
You’d think the UN would at least give the public some anti-Trump grandstanding BS PR statement. Nope. Nothing. Dude just resigns.
Please dig into this. I suspect it’s because his “inspections” were bullshit.
Does Iran have nukes? The US did cyberwarfare with the infamous “Stuxnet” virus to target Iranian nuclear facilities.
The most charitable version I’ve read of Obama’s “accomplishment,” is that this “agreement” bought the US time. It seems to be agreed that eventually Iran will figure it out. This makes sense to me. Do they even need help? It was scientific innovation that enabled the US to do this. All it takes is money and some smart people. Or spying/ treason.
Quite frankly I don’t know what to believe.
That said, these democratic “elites” still don’t get it.
I was briefly worried about a blue wave. No longer. Trump 2020, and at worst republicans lose a chamber, likely the house with all the retirements. The approval rating could climb further depending on the NK summit in June.
People like John Kerry make it too easy. Does he not realize how much he is absolutely hated by at least half the country? If not 3/4 or more? Nobody wants to see a former deep state loser meddling in the affairs of this nation. Go home John. Play golf.
I really don’t know what to believe. The middle east is such a mess.
I’ll end with this. Israel is an interesting place. I’ll admit I’ve read a lot of anti-Israel stuff and been skeptical of them. Paul Craig Roberts bangs this drum, whom you’ve had on, but not for a while. IMO he is nuts or on the payroll of the Russians/RT and strangely posts almost exclusively Russian propaganda from Sputnik.
People complain about the Jews all the time. I’ve never quite understood it. Especially as an atheist I really don’t care about minor petty differences in theism between jews christians and muslims.
How many jewish hospitals does the US have? Steven Spielberg is one of the great directors of all time. Etc.
Conversely, how many Jews are knifing people in France? Or throwing gays off buildings? How mang Islamic hospitals do we have (what a laughable idea btw.) How many great Islamic-American filmmakers are there?
Zero. Literally, zero.
Food for thought.
Bonus:
People should read Hilary and Harvey Weinstein’s emails on wikileaks.
They’re unreal.
Harvey signs one
“Your bad friend.”
She knew. Or if she didn’t, she is an absolute moron. Or both.
Janda keeps referring to his source(s) for all the info he’s referring to. I hope he met his “sources” in some clandestine location, while they were both naked, to show there were no recording or geo-location devices overseeing their exchange of information, because that’s the only way that sources can remain anonymous these days. All calls are recorded and its fairly common knowledge now, that our cell phones operate passively listening to our conversations. Not to mention the deliberate bugging of peoples calls who are known to discuss and have mass influence on subjects the deep state players and their buds at the NSA, hold dearly?
In this current environment of eavesdropping on all citizens, how can attys believe their phone calls with their clients have any degree of privacy, and in very high visibility cases and those cases where high dollar settlements are in play, how can either side believe there conversational content , even behind closed doors or in phone calls, doesn’t become info the NSA and other agencies to sell or provide to the biased players they side with? But I digress….
So , all Im saying is when we hear news provided and obviously the use of anonymous sources is noted , how can anybody referencing “sources” think their sources are really confidential?
Glad to see the poll come back. I’d like to suggest registering people to use the poll. I wouldn’t mind submitting to a “membership” here and logging in to vote if it would thwart trolling and false results.
Loved the Dave Janda interview too.
Hi Greg
I hope all is well.
I recently read in someone’s comment on another site that the pallets of money that we sent to Iran was there money to begin with… they were wanting to buy military weapons then the USA changed their mind. Have you heard this?
SolarGuy out
Luckily you guys have the constitution. We are just fed baloney t24/7 about the Royal Family and our MSM here thinking we’re going to win the Eurovision Song Fest.
My Sunday’s wouldn’t be the same without you Greg, thanks!
EXCELLENT!!!!!!
Best interview ever. Heartfelt thanks to both of you.
The floaters in the septic tank may not go to prison but they will feel the edge of The Donalds razor against their throats for the rest of their lives and never know when he will slice.
Thankfully The Donald has his own security. Tricky as they come and a fine strategist.
God Bless.
Hi Greg
WOW! Dave Janda – best interview yet. Great that more and more people are becoming vocal about the Rothschilds. Dave describing Obama, Clinton et al as merely ‘middle level managers’ within the ‘cabal’ puts the extent of the struggle for human freedom in context. Love the ‘rope-a-dope’ analogy – helps explain ‘apparently’ inexplicable behaviour/s.
Thanks!
Real estate may not be the safest asset…
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-05-12/audible-gasp-was-heard-when-chicago-fed-unveiled-its-solution-pension-problem
The “deal within a deal”. Fantasy.
David,
And your sources are? Janda’s are high ranking political, Law enforcement and Intel. I’ll go with Janda. I know who some of them are.
Greg
Thanks Greg,
For those here who have not seen the State Department letter to (then) Representative Mike Pompeo regarding the JCPOA not being a treaty, executive agreement and having not been signed…
http://www.humanrightsvoices.org/assets/attachments/documents/11.24.2015.state.dept.letter.jcpoa.pdf
I’m sure that Kerry, Obama, and Euro leaders all got paid off handsomely out of the billions on pallets flown to Iran. The sanctions were (and are) severely hurting Iran. Its economy is a mess; almost critical, but not as bad yet as Venezuela. See the Gateway Pundit article by Jim Hoft that claims that Iranian leaders will expose the payoffs to politicians if the EU abides by Trump’s existing and increased sanctions.
Supposedly, the money given to Iran was to repatriate the value of financial and real estate assets frozen by the Carter Administration when the Shah was overthrown and the US embassy was attacked. Reports at the time put the value at a $billion; inflation adjusted to 2017 might make it $5billion +. However a C5A cargo plane could carry many billions in palletized $1oo bills fresh off the printing press. One pallet equals approximately $200million; 100 pallets = $20,000,000,000. So how many pallets will a C5A hold?
Greg, great guest, so astute. More information about just how wide and deep the swamp is. Can someone out there, including your guest, tell us WHY WAS THE DEAL NEVER SIGNED? What was the purpose of not signing the deal. Hey, is it just some kind of mystery, there must have been a purpose of not signing it. Who benefited by not signing the deal, Iran? Why have the MSM and even Trump not discussed the non-signing of the deal. Once this part has been acknowledged and the reasons known I believe the puzzle of this whole deal (no pun intended) will come to light.
Terrific interview! wow, Thanks Greg
Regards, Bill
Very informative week for USAWD, Greg in my view. Thank you!
Your numbers are not correct. A billion dollars is about twelve pallets of one hundred dollar bills. See here…
https://www.silicon.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2011/09/A-Billion-Dollars-1bn.jpg
It WAS 1.5 – 1.7 billion in cash. The other 150 billion was in the form of frozen Iranian assets due to US sanctions. If it was 150 billion in cash then planes would have been landing non-stop in Tehran… Chip
Here, Greg you were correct, $1.7 billion in cash. First payment was $400 million and then another $1.3 billion payment. I’ve even heard Rush saying $150 billion in cash which is totally false.
http://fortune.com/2016/09/07/us-iran-billion-hostages-arms-deal/
Chip
Further, there is only about $850 billion of US dollars in circulation… Chip
It appears your thesis on the bribes is correct… Chip
https://www.theburningplatform.com/2018/05/13/iran-threatened-to-name-politicians-who-took-bribes-to-pass-nuclear-deal/
Chip,
According to Janda and his sources the cash payment was exponentially higher than $1.8 billion.
Greg
Greg,
Sometimes it’s hard to tell fact from fiction.
https://youtu.be/nF_h478fIZo
There is a lot, yet to be decided. But as I have stated multiple times there is a reason that China has been importing trainloads of gold. And no, it’s not because they have a love affair with gold. There is a reset coming. Whether it is planned or just a result of massive debt, is open for debate. And whether this is a global takedown of the crime syndicate or a plan by the globalist to instill one world government is also open for debate. Either way it’s coming.
Hi Greg,
It’s time for the State Department to revoke the passports of former government officials who are conducting (illegally) their own private foreign policy, i.e., Kerry and Obama. Also, stop minimizing your general studies degree. You’ve done well with it. Some people rely on the reputation of their alma mater and some alma maters benefit from the reputation of their graduates. Remember that famous dictum that a graduate degree in any field simply means that the graduate knows more and more about less and less.
You know Greg, I hate to point this out, but the only reason the economy and plain daily life in the United States is not worse than it already is because of charitable people like the Rothschilds, Soros and the Rockefellers. They contribute billions of dollars every year yo the welfare of many Americans who without their help would be drowning in a sea of self pity. It is a shame that you and commentators like Mr. Dave Janda cant appreciate this. Things would have worked out much better if Trump didn’t steal the election from Hillary. That’s okay though. 2020 is coming and so is Hillary, Kamala, Oprah, Maxine Waters and Miss Sheila Jackson Lee.
Gina,
You are going to get major push back for this comment praising global criminals.
Greg
Greg
Here is a 7 min video of John Mcarthur on jesus in the koran/hadeath, and the anti Christ of the bible.
https://www.bing.com/videos/search?q=R.C.+Sproul+Sermons&&view=detail&mid=61FC91D89AA37F22BBC361FC91D89AA37F22BBC3&&FORM=VDRVRV
Look forward to all your broadcasts .please research for THE AVERAGE GUY ON THE STREET how we might use our CURRENCY in the future. Just received a letter from Citi Bank . This letter tells me that in July tellers will no longer accept cash for credit card payments . If Citi no longer accepts what has always been legal tender for all debt public and private , what/who is next.
I have a question regarding the money paid to Iran. If it was used to build the Iranian military bases in Syria, why would Israel have been a part of the lightning of the money released to Iran? It appears to be a contradiction for Israel.
Greg,
I remember when original sanctions were placed upon Iran, there were 150 billion in Iranian assets frozen or in other words, financial assets captured outside of Iran in the western world financial system and Obama returned the 150 billion in frozen assets back to Iran. True or False?
In addition Obama paid 1.8 billion in interest in cash in Obama’s mind??
True or False?
Is this the Obama narrative? True/False?
Now, however the cash was used??? or
however Iran used the 150 billion is up to Iran.
I am more interested in the truth to the above as I have no problem considering the discussion in today’s interview.
I believe Iran is the last country to be dealt with after Syria and could this middle eastern axis be drawn into the global financial Globalist financial system.
General Wesly Clark made the statement after 911.
It appears the Globalists are being kicked out and losing in their attempt to construct the NWO.
“Just”
Listen to the interview and many of your questions will be answered.
Greg
Dave’s absolutely right that the rule of law must be restored if we are to save our country. These lying traitorous weasels from the administrative and intelligence deep state simply cannot be permitted to get away with the malfeasance that being brought to the light of day… Chip
Great interview guys!
ORGANIZED CRIME & NARCOTICS TODAY
Its generally well understood that the hard narcotics trade in Europe is controlled by the Calibrian Mafia out of Italy. In fact, the Calibrian Mafia has exclusive rights to distribute and sell narcotics in Europe. Their drugs ( heroine, cocaine, meth, marijuana, etc.) are sourced in Central America and then shipped to various street dealers in their European network for sale. Someone else runs the North American drug market: The Mexican “Mafia”. So, “The Mafia” is not one monolithic entity, but rather an assortment of regional gangs (GROUPS) today.
https://www.refinery29.com/2018/04/195772/who-kidnapped-jp-getty-ndrangheta-calabrian-mafia
When you have been around as long as I have and have seen so much of how the underside really operates, your first inclination is to say that this all sounds too good to be true. However, Dr. Janda does come across with a great deal of authority, he is certainly well connected enough to speak as he does, and just because what he says sounds good, it does not mean that it cannot be true. After all, did you ever think you would see the NY Post write a column like this one?
https://nypost.com/2018/05/12/trumps-chaotic-style-is-starting-to-make-sense/
So I am going to sit back and remain hopeful that perhaps the septic tank is indeed being cleaned and I will remain patient and watch as it all unfolds. Thank you Greg for what you mean to all of us. Great work once again!
Please understand the “deep state” just like “Pharaoh” works for our Father:
Romans 9:17 For the scripture saith unto Pharaoh, For this very purpose did I raise thee up, that I might show in thee my power, and that my name might be published abroad in all the earth.
Isaiah 45:7 I form the light, and create darkness; I make peace, and create evil. I am Jehovah, that doeth all these things.
Trump, less than 1 month after his inauguration, clearly announces a reset(which is a construct of the banking cabal) to a level exchange rate will take place sooner than most think :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WN4v81ooTiY
Mike Maloney, in less than 3 minutes, proves this will happen at an emergency meeting:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MTBgqxKzCEU
It is certainly looking like the “table” is about to be set:
Daniel 11:27 And as for both these kings, their hearts shall be to do mischief, and they shall speak lies at one table: but it shall not prosper; for yet the end shall be at the time appointed.
The “lawless” are about to make their move:
https://sumofthyword.com/2017/01/18/the-mystery-of-lawlessness/