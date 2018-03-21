New World Order Targets American Freedom – Alex Newman
By Greg Hunter’s USAWatchdog.com
Award winning journalist Alex Newman has extensively covered the push towards a so-called New World Order by the global “Deep State.” New revelations about millions of Facebook user profiles show the battle lines start in cyberspace. Newman says, “It’s really hard to tell where the social media firms begin and where the “Deep State” ends. . . . In all these globalist confabs . . . what you see are the leading executives of Facebook, Google, Twitter, Linked In, Amazon and Microsoft. These are the same people involved in the Council on Foreign Relations, Trilateral Commission and the World Government Summit. They all come and give their little speeches, and what you see, and it’s becoming clearer in the last few weeks, they are undergoing a systematic campaign to censor, to silence and to sideline conservatives, Christians, Libertarians and people who say anything that contradicts the agenda. We saw a massive purge just in the last few weeks of YouTube channels. We know Facebook has been manipulating their algorithms to censor conservatives so stuff doesn’t get trending. This is across the board on all these social media platforms.”
The most recent globalist confab was the World Government Summit in early February in the Middle East. It was mainly globalists, Islamists and atheists. Newman says, “This World Government Summit, which was the sixth one they have had, which takes place on the Arabian Peninsula . . . is all out in the open. It did not get any coverage in the American media, even though Sky News and CNN have cosponsored this event. . . . You had the heads of all these UN agencies, the Head of the IMF, the Head of the World Bank, you had top globalists and executives from social media companies, very senior government officials and the head of the United Nations last year. So, this is very serious business. They told us what their agenda was. They came out with an official press release and said we need to realign our institutions to get ready for the New World Order. It’s not a conspiracy anymore because a conspiracy requires secrecy, and they are in the open now. It’s not a theory, it’s a fact and you cannot argue with the facts. They just haven’t told the American people their agenda.”
So, the target of the globalists is America, and the number one target is “America First” Donald Trump. Newman, who is a patriot, says, “This has come through loud and clear, and they have made clear America, as we patriots understand it with “self-evident truth” and our Founders said we were “all created equal” and “we were endowed by our creator with certain inalienable rights,” is not going to fly with their little vision of a New World Order. They need to eliminate that idea, and they make very clear they are coming after that. What we see in their actions and what we see in their words is they are trying to break down this idea of America. . . . It’s very clear their vision for the New World Order is totalitarian to the core. . . .They really can’t stand this whole agenda articulated by President Trump. We are going to put America first. We are going to stop globalism. We are going to get out of these so-called trade deals that undermine our sovereignty. You can tell they are freaking out about this, and it came through in the speeches at the World Government Summit most recently.”
Join Greg Hunter as he goes One-on-One with patriot journalist Alex Newman from TheNewAmerican.com.
After the Interview:
Alex Newman is a prolific writer for TheNewAmerican.com and other publications. Here is Newman's article that goes into more detail about the "Creepy World Government Summit that Targets American Freedom."
Here is the special report called "The New American's Special Report on the Deep State."
And here is a page full of the latest articles from Alex Newman.
Soon all the deplorables will be properly rounded up and restrained. Don’t think that this outrageous conduct against our progressive agenda is going to be allowed to continue. Our true friends of democracy around the world are going to help us come together and defeat the influences of bigotry, racism and misogyny. Hillary, Oprah, Kamala, Joy, Whoopi, Ellen Barbara and Rosie are here and coming together and ready to take us forward. We are stronger together ! 2020 !
Gina,
Yeah, just like we were all going to “bow down” to Hillary after she was elected President of the United States–NOT!!! Fact resistant Gina, Fact resistant.
Great new guest. Please tell Alex that I said so.
David
Thank you David. You just did and I agree!!
Greg
A WONDERFUL breath of fresh air, on the first day of spring, for this 60 year old father of 3 Millennial daughters! You hit it out of the park with this new guest, Greg – and I am re-donating again, because of this inspirational and cogent young man. Give this guy all the support you can, he seems to be a key figure to build our war around.. I’m heading over there now to see what I can do.
Kudos, thanks for finding Alex and bringing him to us here at USA Watchdog!
Greg,
You are getting to the “pointy end” of the equation ….quite clearly now.
The Truth will slap the dumb- downed populace fairly and squarely in the face…..if the controllers of the Internet don’t shut down the dissemination of anti-establishment truth… beforehand… that is. They have something to protect…and they have already started to close down parts of the system which don’t align with their thinking. That does appear to be at odds with the openness evident at the World Government Summit where they were clear about their agenda.
Soros, Rockefeller, Rothschild were some of the names bandied about as being part of the NWO…CFR, Trilateral Commission, Globalists, Communists , Luciferians leading to a world Totalitarian regime.
Sergei Brin and Larry Page, Mark Zuckerberg, James Wales and Larry Sanger, Terry Semel, Josh Berman, Brad Greenspan, Tom Anderson, Jeff Skoll , Pierre Omidyar, Peter Thiel and Max Levchin, Craig Silverstein, Susan Wojcicki, Justin Rosenstein, Dustin Moskovitz, Sheryl Sandberg , Elliot Schrage…are just few of the many others that have a slice of the control and power to ‘Teach”. The control of the Internet /MSM is pervasive and that is only a small fraction of the Control that these Satan followers have. It is a complex web of deceit, lies and secrecy. That is their MO.
POTUS has been given the “honour” of being the most powerful person on the planet.
That to me is a distraction. It’s a misnomer. It’s a false narrative.
Alex Newman alluded to where the “Power” base is. I agree with his comments on this.
He has a monumental task ahead of him in unwinding the many decades of Indoctrination….but I applaud him nonetheless.
In time we will witness the unmasking and the Millennial Generation might just be the ones to achieve this responsibility. A greater awareness and understanding of TRUE Freedom will be the primary drivers.
I can only hope there are many more Alex Newman’s out there who will join forces with good people like you Greg….and awaken the citizenry.
Greg, I’m wondering about that 1,100 page list of people who’s assets are set to be seized for human trafficking, etc. I read the initial Executive Order in December, from which I assume this larger list has evolved, and the people named all seemed to be foreign nationals that we’ve never heard of.
Who’s on this list could reveal the real intentions of the EO, right away. What if it’s just a way for the Deep State to push their war activities in another form – maybe strategically take out some people that stand in their way. Nothing like stripping people of property and leaving them defenseless from the (international/world) legal system. I’m just wondering.
I know you are busy, but it would be interesting if you could comment on this in your next weekend update. Those names should reveal if the EO is really about what it says it is about. And I really hope it’s for real.
Keep up the excellent work. We’re all grateful for what you are doing!
It is a spiritual battle. “Right is right and wrong is nobody.” The nobodies are nobodies.
My wife and I worked several catering jobs at the Bohemian Grove outside of Monte Rio. It is a spooky place under the huge redwoods. The place always gave us the creeps.
Every time I watch a new program I’m filled with amazement. Where does he get all these sane guests? They face reality and yet have their focus on a God of the impossible. I watch your program first because it’s totally awesome!!! To God be the Glory!!!
Thank you “Ready”!!
Greg
FACEBOOK, TWITTER, YOUTUBE, REDDIT, GOOGLE are PLACES OF PUBLIC GATHERING, “SOCIAL Media”, and ADVERTISE themselves as PUBLIC places.. They are also PUBLICLY TRADED CORPORATIONS, unlike the PRIVATELY owned and operated “Mom&Pop” Bakery and Party Planner SUED by homosexuals.
FACEBOOK is a PUBLIC SPACE therefore it has no right or legal option to censor participants. FACEBOOK is a PUBLICLY TRADED company, NOT a “private entity” and it solicits PUBLIC memberships.
Just as the “courts” say cake bakers HAVE to bake homosexual cakes, and wedding planners HAVE to “accept” homosexual weddings, ZUCKERberg has to accept opinions, videos, and pictures he does not like. These Social Media/Meeting Places must accept anything which is Permissible under the First Amendment.
DO they say all Halal and Kosher meat butchers should be forced to process PORK?! Same religious convictions!!!
A lowly COUNTY CLERK was jailed for refusing to “do her duty” by not issuing homosexuals marriage licenses The Baker, Planner, and Clerk SHOULD have just said: “You homosexuals VIOLATE OUR COMMUNITY GUIDELINES” !!! They advertise themselves as “Social Media & Public Spaces” so everything that is covered under the First Amendment can be posted there. A Party Planner and a Baker were successfully sued for refusing service to homosexuals ….. these “Social Media” can & should also be sued for violating People’s 1st Amendment RIGHTS to speak freely in PUBLIC SPACES.
Facebook, Youtube, Twitter, etc. engaging in politically motivated censorship is like your meter reader shutting off your electricity because you have a Trump sign on your lawn. These social media have become like public utilities and therefore have no right to engage in political censorship. It is way past time to impose common carrier status on social media. Just like the phone company cannot censor your conversations there, social media should not be allowed to interfere with content there. Social media is the modern day phone company.
“It is way pay time to impose common carrier status on social media.”
Meanwhile, Ajit Pai of the FCC has disallowed common carrier status for ISPs and, moreover, has allowed them to censor content, block websites, raise prices for everyone, and wage class war by using an excellent standard of speed and service for the rich and an inferior one (slow speed and service) for the non-rich.
“Social media is the modern day phone company.” – and also a potent means of grassroots organization. By censoring one side they are DENYING the CIVIL RIGHT to organize and associate.
Greg,
To understand the goals of the globalist, you have to understand why most of them are luciferians. World domination and human engineering is rooted in evil. And who sits at the head of that table? The same person that controls banks, world governments , and has yearly celebrations in the Bohemian Grove. The same person that world leaders travel to worship at Jeffrey Epstein’s island. And yes the same person that is preparing to destroy the last bastion of religious freedom and liberty by collapsing its economic structure that’s being held together by petrolium contracts by launching a competing system on the 26th.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-03-18/we-don-t-need-no-speculation-china-wants-safe-oil-futures-play
Will it work? I sincerely doubt it. He usually makes a mess out of everything he touches, and this won’t be any different. Let’s face it. Picking stooges like
Hillary Clinton and Maxine Waters doesn’t bode well for success. Judas was bought off with money, and so were they. For a lot less.
Stay prepared my friends.
Excellent interview. Alex Newman gets it. Jekyll Island in 1913 seems so distant but the seeds were sowed. Globalist’s are patient but those living today must be salivating that it will happen in their time. Trump (and conservative values and the Constitution even though he governs by the seat of his pants) will be the perfect scapegoat in financial chaos.
It pains this old coot that liberty was lost without a shot fired. Few are left who remember what we have lost.
To Globalists I say, ‘Good luck with your den of psychopaths’.
See high school students being manipulated by the media to spout their anti gun BS.
Alex Newman shows he is an example of real hope from the younger generation to have courage and carry on to preserve the foundations on which America was formed.
I agree Robert!!
Greg
Like Alex!
Thanks Greg for the interview
Hope to hear more from this man
Awesome Alex. That should be his name. Excellent interview guys… Chip
PS, I think you’ve found a new regular guest Greg.
Very smart young man and a top notch guest. Great work Greg!
Shalom,
CC
Great interview, Greg! Loved it.
Another interviewee you might consider is Patrick M. Wood. His web site is
https://www.technocracy.news
His book is “Technocracy Rising – The Trajan Horse of Global Transformation”
He has been interviewed by Lisa Haven a few times. Check out on YouTube : Lisa Haven Agenda 21 Infiltrater….
Patrick’s thesis is that the “Deep State” has engineered a beast called “Technocracy” – given the beast to Communist China which has perfected it. The deep state has now tried to bring it back to the US. The technology is implimented by NSA and other entities to collect info on everyone to control each one or to destroy each one. It has come to light that most of those in the Chinese government are technocrats used to control the Chinese population. Patrick’s book ties together and shows many of the tools the deep state has aligned against us. Great book!
Thank you “Fatima”!!
Greg
Great great interview. Thank you as always Greg.
What a great glimpse into the minds of our young people. There’s a big job to be done.
As Newman says … these globalists lead by executives of Facebook, Google, Twitter, Linked In, Amazon and Microsoft “are data harvesting all our thoughts” (our very souls) like the Devil … to further the evil goals of the Council on Foreign Relations and Trilateral Commission to bring about a One World Government (under the iron fist and control of a few evil men) … what can we do about it? … the same thing one does when playing a chess game with a quantum computer and as Jesus taught … “you overturn the tables” and “don’t play their game” … simply go Amish … by getting rid of all your electrical devices, cell phones, TV’s etc., etc. … everything with listening devices (bugs) the elite have planted inside … it worked against “the manipulators of mankind in ancient times” and we defeated “the Gods” who used all sorts of advanced technology to control man (to do their bidding) back then … we revolted … and turned off the stone cutting machines and anti-gravity lifters used in building the pyramids (and turned off the electric lights inside) … do men today have the courage of our human ancestors? … to turn our backs on “evil technology” (that has brought us nuclear weapons, GMO foods, etc.)? … do we have the simple courage to turn off our cell phones, computers and TV’s that listen in on us? … the courage to flip the main power switch in our home to shut down the listening devices in our dishwashers, smart meters, etc., etc. … perhaps … without any way for the Devils to know our thoughts “and steal our souls to completely control us” (lust and greed not being enough because we could refuse as Jesus did in the Garden) … Satan will simply leave Earth … and go off to control some other world!!
Thanks Mr Hunter and Mr Newman.
Well,what a surprise!The elite wish to enslave us more.Here in Europe,but specifically Spain,the Zil lane occupiers are somewhat miffed and have used their draconian power to eradicate dissent,rally truth telling.
Still this elite group sits in power and their banker at the ECB,Mr Mario Draghi,prints money and forgoes accounting standards for favoured companies.
Whilst watching a delightful video on YouTube about Beverly Hills during a lunch of limp cheese sandwiches from home,I know I brown bag,I was astounded to learn the sheer level of security that town enjoys,41 seconds response to a 911 call astounding!I was also unaware just how intense the police presence is,all this leads me to assume that the oligarchs present in these wonderful confines must have done terrible things to get to where they are and need such protection from the plebs.That or their vast jewels need protecting.
We all like to think of this dreadfulness as just Communism,I wish.From what I can see,the self styled elite oligarchs have plundered the handbooks of the ghastly ,from the Russian Communists ,the Germany under Adolf Hitler,the jack boot of British Empire and so many more Satanists,these handbooks are being condensed into a control “freakery “as evidenced by China recently which will be ours as we try to travel and so much more,which leaves us unable to even target the self style elite.Meanwhile we the plebs are struggling to maintain a facade of “just holding our lives together” and desperately trying to avoid any interaction with the guards of the elite.Its like any country just prior to a convulsive revolution.Certainly here in the UK the seething at all establishment is quite refreshing a few more lashed generations and it should be bubbling along nicely.What awaits us may just be sticks and stones.
Awaken how do we talk to the tone deaf of elite?
Thank you Maria. I took a chance on Mr. Newman and it paid off big. Very good information with him!!
Greg