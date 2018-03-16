Tensions Explode With Russia, Trump Fires Problems, Economic Update
By Greg Hunter’s USAWatchdog.com (WNW 326 3.16.18)
The U.S., UK, France and Germany are all blaming Russia for a nerve agent attack on a former Russian spy in Britain. Russia is denying the attack, but that is not stopping Prime Minister Theresa May from expelling Russian diplomats. Russia is reportedly responding in kind. President Trump is adding sanctions against Russia, and the whole thing may be a prelude to a global conflict or at least a trade war.
President Trump is using that old familiar phrase he made famous on the Apprentice TV show. He told his National Security Advisor and his Secretary of State “You’re Fired” this week and already has replacements lined up.
We have been told the economy is doing great, but the Atlanta Federal Reserve is saying otherwise. It is saying the first quarter of 2018 will come in with a sluggish 1.9% GDP. That’s way down from the projected 5% GDP number being talked about a few weeks ago. John Williams of ShadowStats.com is also warning of a slowing U.S. economy. He says watch what the Fed will do and watch the dollar.
Join Greg Hunter of USAWatchdog.com as he talks about these stories and more in the Weekly News Wrap-Up.
(To Donate to USAWatchdog.com Click Here)
After the Interview:
Mark Taylor, author of the popular book “The Trump Prophecies,” will be the guest for the “Early Sunday Release.”
Leave A Reply
Please Note: All comments are moderated and manually reviewed for spam. In turn, your comment may take up to 24 hours to be posted. USAWatchdog.com also reserves the right to edit comments for grammar and spelling errors.
Regarding Russia’s nerve agent attack in Britain: there’s an interesting point of view at
The Neocon Full Court Press For War Is Here“
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-03-15/neocon-full-court-press-war-here
No personal analysis, but I do find it curious that Russian agents would use assassination tactics that point straight back to Moscow — not exactly clandestine, I’d expect better… or maybe they think if it’s that obvious nobody will believe it could really be the Russians.
Paul Craig Roberts was saying the lab that created vx gas in the 1950s, is 6 miles from the pub that Russian agent was murdered.
Usually when agency’s like the KGB, CIA and Mossad employ targeted assassinations, they dont have collateral damage. Other people in the pub were also harmed in that attack. I don’t believe the official story and how its being used to further destroy Russian foreign relations. China will side with Russia if an actual war breaks out. Is that where the neocons are leading us, again?
In the lead up to the Iraq war, Tony Blair gave cover to GWB in getting the public prepared for another war based on lies. Is Trump now doing the same for May? I voted for Trump because he wasnt a war hawk esp against Russia. He’s been influenced differently now. The Russia Russia Russia war mongering is wrong. Russia was our ally in the fight on terrorism till NATO wanted to place nukes on Russia’s border…and Putin said no way. Just like we would if Russia wanted to place nukes on our borders.
I don’t believe the killing of “one spy” would have Britain , France and the US “hopping mad” and ready to do battle and impose sanctions on a nuclear power … it is more likely the fact that Russia has plans to soon release the world’s first precious metal currency (that will stay in circulation) as it won’t have any monetary value stamped on it the way the West does to keep their precious metal coins (out of circulation) so as to allow the banksters to flood the world with their worthless fiat paper with zero intrinsic value!!
Is Trump so dumb that he doesn’t know what we all know? … that the Russian spy was killed to cover up the tracks that would have lead to the indictment of the Demon-rat’s that planted the “fake dossier” about Trump and his supposed collusion with the Russians (to deny Hillary her rightful place as President of the United States)? … is this because Trump still believes Hillary is a “nice lady” and needs to be protected by going to nuclear war with Russia??? … and Germany who depends upon Russian gas to power its economy and industries is also going to go to war with Russia?? … come on!! … do these mentally handicapped Demon-rats figure the American people are so dumb that if they used a Colt 45 to kill the Russian spy it would imply the US was behind the killing (so they found some Russian gas to do the job??) … they can easily fool all the mentally handicapped snowflakes into signing up for military service in support of WWIII (as the now “half brained” Hillary would have wanted even before half her cancerous brain was surgically removed in 2013) … but the rest of the American people … are not so easily fooled into going to nuclear war with Russia because one Russian spy was killed!!
Going to global war … will sacrifice humanity on a “Nuclear Cross” … so as to “save” the people (who do great evil) … from the Judgement of Jesus (and his Christian followers) … who call them out for what they are traitors to all that is good in the world … these degenerate warmongering evil Satanic neocon pedophiles can’t chop off the heads of Christians fast enough … so they need a worldwide nuclear war to do the job … they don’t like the “deal” our Founding Fathers struck with the American people (like the First Amendment, the Second Amendment, etc., etc.) … the neocons don’t want us to have the right to speak freely … they don’t want us to have a right to protect ourselves (just as they don’t want to give N. Korea or Iran the right to protect themselves from criminals that have more firepower then they have) … they tell us the “world policeman” will protect their children (the way American children were protected from a sniper at that Florida school or the way way Palestinian, Israeli and other children around the world are protected from sniper fire??) … we American’s won’t abdicate our Second Amendment Right to own a weapon to protect ourselves from evil crooks … yet we American’s want to force others to give up their right to defend themselves from criminals who have “very significant firepower” … we defeated Hillary who only had “half a brain” (after her cancer operation) because we did not want to be dragged into a nuclear war with Russia … come on Trump … don’t be fooled by the warmongering neocons into starting the war Hillary wanted … her brain cancer was probably caused by drinking “raw blood” at her Satanic “baby sacrifices” … but you don’t drink blood Trump … there is no reason good enough to bring the world to nuclear war … the neocons who rubbed out the Russian spy to protect their asses (the way they rubbed out Jesus to protect their asses 2000 years ago) are going to crucify all of humanity now because “one Russian spy was killed???” … give me a break!! … lets get the Military Tribunals started now against all the demented treasonous evil perverted neocon pedophiles in England, France, Germany and the US who want a nuclear war to save their sorry asses!!!
We know casino owner Sheldon Adelson made a “big contribution” to the Trump election campaign … but does that “obligate Trump” to drop a nuclear bomb in Iran’s back yard to “show them we mean business”?? … I hope not Trump (I don’t think you would really do it) … for imagine if an MS13 (Mexican drug gang) took over your neighborhood … and decided to go into your back yard and fire off their AK47 in the air (just to show you they mean business) … do you really think that that will make a homeowner give up his shotgun?? … such overwhelming chutzpah and “show of force” will only engender a homeowner to get “better weapons” to protect his home and family from such out of control marauding gangs surrounding his home!! … likewise … we Americans are now being told by the Washington neocons that the Founding Fathers gave them a “bad deal” with the 2nd Amendment (and that it must be modified along with the 1st Amendment) … good luck on getting that one done … you perverted evil neocon pedophile scum!! … https://www.timesofisrael.com/sheldon-adelson-calls-on-us-to-nuke-iranian-desert/
Paul
the “bankers” cant deal with honest money . If the Russian Silver coinage comes to pass expect another Banker war to follow . At some point the corrupt bankers are going to be dealt with by the people of the world.
Hey Greg why is your site trying to canvas fingerprint my computer ?
Its my understanding that the UK itself possesses the rare chemical nerve agent supposedly “used by Russia”.
Will Trump fall into the “Trap” set for him ??…..consider this theory…
“Thucydides Trap” refers to when a rising power causes fear in an established power which escalates toward war. Thucydides (born 460 bc or earlier?—died after 404 bc?), greatest of ancient Greek historians and author of the History of the Peloponnesian War wrote: “What made war inevitable was the growth of Athenian power and the fear which this caused in Sparta.”
Greg,
John Bolton? You mean he of the Gatestone Institute and one of the most radical ziocons? We have discussed previously that you are a supporter of zionism but Bolton, if selected, is inconsistent with your view that Trump is now getting rid of the Deep State players and selecting his own “swamp-drainers”? Sorry to disagree but Bolton is one of the worst radical zionist neocon Deep State swamp dwellers.
You see so many things so clearly and I know you are sincere, but when it comes to anything involving Israel and radical zionism, you lose me.
And before I am attacked as usual for being “Anti-semitic” I would again state that I am not anti-anything. I have many Jewish friends who are also anti-zionist and my problem with Israel is not with its people but with the radical zionist policies of its Government and its treatment of the Palestinian people in particular. You should do the research.
Phillpat,
I think it will be Kellogg.
Greg
“Will Trump fall into the “Trap” set for him ??…”
He bombed Syria over the Same False Flag Attack.!!!!!!
Russ
“Curious” with all due respect Russ doesn’t really cut it!
How about farcical, ridiculous, preposterous, ludicrous, absurd, nonsensical.
And yet even Trump couldn’t resist joining in the chorus when he endorsed Britain’s stance….IMHO his comments were presumptuous, disgraceful and irresponsible in the extreme.
The West has seriously lost the plot judging by their collective behaviour this week.
This all reeks to high heaven to me…I certainly hope Celente’s words don’t come back to haunt us all.
Sadly from the Antipodes
Col
Colin,
You country is part of the West. It has a central bank that creates money out of thin air. Get on that man!!!!!
Greg
There is anothergood read on the nerve agent attack at: https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-03-15/uk-manufacturing-its-nerve-agent-case-action-russia
“Is The UK Manufacturing Its Nerve Agent Case For ‘Action’ On Russia?”
The article is a worthwhile read and food for thought, but the end of the article is a good summary:
…”The actual history of Novichok shows that out of the countries discussed here, Russia is the only state to have been certified by the OPCW as having destroyed its chemical weapons programme, including its nerve agent capabilities. The OPCW found no evidence to indicate that Russia retains an active Novichok capability. The same is not the case for the US, Britain and Israel.
There is no legitimate reason for the British authorities to rule out that any of these states could have at the very least ‘lost control’ of their nerve agent stockpiles. The fact that the government chose, instead, to shut down all avenues of inquiry other than to claim falsely that the “only possibility” is for all roads to lead to Russia, demonstrates that we are almost certainly in the midst of a concerted state propaganda operation.
It may turn out that Russia did indeed carry out the Novichok attack. But at this time, the British state has no real basis to presume this. Which implies that the state has already decided that it wants to manufacture a path to heightened hostilities with Russia, regardless of the evidence. And that does not bode well.” …
Obviously, the author of the article doesn’t know everything that MI5/6 knows regarding the nerve agent analysis, but what we’ve seen in the MSM is not compelling, unless from a political standpoint you need it to be so. Apparently the British government needs the investigation to be conclusive, therefore it is.
Really? That’s all they’ve got?
Really, that’s all they’ve got.
Satellite cop stations -sounds like police state-when I was in school every pickup in the parking lot had fire arms inside , never heard of school shootings, it is an agenda William cooper pg 225 chapter 12. “Behold the pale horse”. You covered a lot of topics tonight and I never miss your videos, I asked our police chief what form of government we had , he’d said a democracy, I asked him if he new the pledge of alliance , he looked a little stunned with “and to the republic for which it stands”. I calmly suggested he read some http://Www.annavonreitz.com articles so he would be able to have a little more insight on corruption,debt, debt slavery ,gold silver and the real DeJeur republic. I also recommended your site in hopes of opening his eyes as I always do with others. Thanks, M.j.hunter without predjudice
Greg,
You know when the Establishment are desperate….especially when it concerns the King Petro-Dollar regime (threats and alternatives)…..they will foment trouble….aka Iran/Syria/Russia….enter the “Nerve Gas” incident….
…….the sacking of Tillerson ….and the APPOINTMENT of Pompeo….as SOS are telling.
Pompeo is a neoconservative with a racist anti-Muslim attitude and has a special hate for IRAN…. which he compared to ISIS. The Nuclear “deal” is DEAD.
Are we now just waiting for an accident…??…to light the fuse that starts a world conflagration……to me its too obvious what these Luciferians have as their objective.
With all the news that’s circulating……one important piece slipped under the radar.
Who is the new Head of the CIA ?
Her name…..Gina Haspel – former covert agent and Head of the CIA’s clandestine service.
https://www.cia.gov/news-information/press-releases-statements/2017-press-releases-statements/gina-haspel-selected-to-be-deputy-director-of-cia.html
She is well known for actively directing and participating in the torture of prisoners at ‘black sites’. She was directly involved in its controversial interrogation program and had an “extensive role” in torturing detainees. Even more troubling, she “had run a secret prison in Thailand”.
Back in 2013 her background posed political problems at a time when the controversy over the agency’s treatment of detainees reemerged.
Beyond all that, she played a vital role in the destruction of interrogation videotapes that showed the torture of detainees both at the black site she ran and other secret agency locations. The concealment of those interrogation tapes, which violated multiple court orders as well as the demands of the 9/11 commission and the advice of White House lawyers, was condemned as “obstruction” by commission chairs Lee Hamilton and Thomas Keane.
If you need confirmation about who this women is ….make a call to Kevin Shipp.
Here is the critical part:
Haspel would be in jail if former POTUS Barack Obama had not decided against prosecuting the CIA torture crimes.
This same person has just been chosen by TRUMP to head the CIA.
Both Pompeo and Haspel will need Congress approval…..The Communists will vote overwhelmingly in their favor.
Could this be “our” Gina???
Sounds like a lovely woman
For some strange reason everybody expected a different outcome when Trump filled his Administration with the Neocon Warmongers & The Banksters.!!!!!
JohnF,
Too simple of an assessment. keep your Friends close and enemies closer.
Greg
SG, You did a fine job picking up all the ‘leftist Marxist’ talking points about CIA Pick… But ‘waterboarding’ was legal when in use…and you offer NO PROOF she did so AFTER it was decided not to be used…so your comments MIGHT be defamation and slander if YOU ARE accusing her of a crime? That some in the CIA chose to then get rid of ‘records’ of the names of agents that had used those techiques after the ‘policy’ was reversed…and in the view of what the Obama Admin. might wish to do to them or possibly do as you are now…and in light of their ‘use of unmasking ‘some’ people’ for political purposes now…in my view…makes those acts reasonable. Look at what they have done to Binney and Snowden for revealing their illegal use of surveillance on U.S. citizens… Likely the ‘concern’ about her….might be of those who may face a military tribunal if and when the EO and asset forfeiture policy moves forward as to the organ, gun, drug, sex and child trafficking via the reported AWAN spy ring in Wash. D.C. /Florida EB-5 visa program…
The only confirmation needed at this time —is a complete review of Clinton Foundation as Charles Ortel has done…prosecutions…asset forfeitures and arrests and clawbacks of all donations and fine and prosecution of all parties that ‘contributed’ to a criminal enterprize used to fund illegal political campaign efforts, money to terrorist orgs. and ratlines for illegal sale/transfer of organs, children, drugs, weapons, and natural resources it they occurred….as being revealed by the interviews by George Webb, Jason Goodman and Herman Wilfred.
But – we know – the DNC and Marxist left do not want to go there don’t we…!
Greg,
Wars and rumors of wars… could this be the way they fold the nations into a one-world government? China could come in and help Homeland Security subdue America. Arms will have to be outlawed. A little chaos can go a long way. The Pacific is nuked anyway – what’s a few more? Scenarios of Biblical proportion come into view.
Hi Greg,
Great WNW – thanks!
Of all the crazy geopolitical events happening right now, the most obvious fraud has to be the ludicrous accusation that Putin / Russia are guilty of the (alleged) attack on UK / Russian double-agent Skripal. That the UK government was so quick to lay the blame on Russia, their sole ‘evidence’ being that a nerve agent developed by the Soviet Union way back in the 1970s was used, removes any doubt that they are puppets of the criminal family banking dynasties. This is both alarming and depressing. In the UK Parliament on Wednesday during Prime Minister’s Questions, the leader of the opposition tried to raise questions about evidence and was shouted down. He was not even supported by the bulk of his own party. In short, the UK House of Commons was, almost to a man, baying for war. It was reminiscent of the build up to WWI, and the phony claims that Saddam Hussain could strike London with WMD in less than one hour – which justified the Iraq war. Why are apparently intelligent people incapable of learning the mistakes of history? I would encourage your viewers to review the information I am linking to. It’s written by a UK Barrister at Law and geopolitical analyst and raises serious questions about the official narrative re Skripal. Thank you.
https://consortiumnews.com/2018/03/13/the-strange-case-of-the-russian-spy-poisoning/
The reaction of Germany’s Merkel regime on this event is not surprising. Merkel is the most faithful vasall of the globalist elites imaginable. Her dubious past in the communist DDR made her the ideal puppet. The German propaganda machinery has shifted into hyperdrive, anti-russian lies and anti-trump propaganda around the clock.
Greg
You said at 11min mark…
“I am not anti-Iran”
Well, you sure as hell had me fooled then!
Col
Colin,
So you are good with being lied to when your government tells you there’s been a deal made?? Stupid. Listen to what I said. I would have loved a REAL DEAL with SIGNATURES.
Greg
Greg/Wders
The French philosopher Alain Soral once said… “journalists are either unemployed or prostitutes”
…now ain’t that the truth…especially when it comes to the Western MSM and the disgraceful reporting on the Salisbury saga.
Cheers
Col
http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/48967.htm
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-03-15/larry-kudlow-still-idiot
Not sure what his role will be. After the collapse, a tax cut will seem meaningless. Might have made more sense about 10 trillion ago and before derivatives were invented, and shouldn’t have.
Greg & Watchdoggers
A personal observation if you will.
I have visited this site for a few years now, commenting occasionally. Even though I may disagree at times with Greg’s views, he has always been a gentleman in our back and forth, and I appreciate this.
What I have noticed with the rise of Mr Trump to the ultimate office, is that USAWd has moved definitively into the Trump corner.
Thus, it must cause some cognitive dissonance when the promise of Trump slips away week by week. This week is no exception. Throwing support behind May and an obvious bullshit narrative that could be used to foment a war ? Have we learned nothing from the Bush-Blair-Powell fiasco ? Is he need for war by the Empire and its vassal states so great , they just don’t care how stupid the reasons are?
And how about REWARDING a top ranking CIA mandarin for her undeniable role in abusive torture/rendition program ?
So lamentable that the people’s choice seems to be on the road of wholehearted support of the militaristic Empire he inherited.
It really seems to suggest that all politicians are compromised eventually, and it’s wise to take a ‘wait n see’ approach to support.
Iran funds “terrorism.” US funds terrorism. The distinction is?
It was said that Iran had $150 billion in assets in US banks. I’ve read where they’ve received less than $10 billion back.
Like the missing $21 trillion, Iran has been told the remaining is in US banks, whereas the reality is somewhere near to your opinion.
As to the JCPOA, I’m under the impression neither the US nor Iran signed the agreement. Not sure Russia, China, Britain or France autographed it. I doubt they’ve ever been asked by MSM pimps.
It’s apparent that the elites are operating in panic mode and are throwing everything they have at the wall. The gun issue would be funny if it wasn’t so serious. I heard the student demands include eliminating “assault weapons” and confiscating guns from people who have “anger issues”. That leaves the door wide open, or should I say, it removes the door. This is just one prong of the attack on liberty. We’ve know for some time that much of the terrorism is a staged event in order for the lemmings to surrender their freedom. And when you hear most people talk, they don’t much care for liberty and freedom; their brains have been whitewashed with BS or bleached with drugs, or they have been dumbed down by the schools, colleges, MSM, and Hollywood that they are convinced only big government can protect them. We should take this moment in history to take advantage of Christ’s promise to us and prepare ourselves for eternity.
The war mongering is ramping up and so are the false flags which are becoming more frequent. Las Vegas and then Parkland. Was unsure about Parkland until a teacher said she witnessed the shooter in full SWAT gear. Reminded me of the claim at Sandy Hook that Adam Lanza, supposedly a frail and underweight teenager, was able to carry over 150 pounds of gear, weapons and ammunition. Cruz, the supposed Parkland shooter, has roughly the same build. And where is the deposition of the Uber driver? The necessary SWAT gear described by the teacher WOULD NOT fit in a standard backpack. You would need a dufflebag.
Since the neocons are escalating the demonization of both Russia and Putin, I would imagine that a coming false flag would implicate Russia and incur the deaths of 1000s of Americans in order to set the stage for a military attack on Russia. Most likely a chemical or biological attack (to fit in with the UK incident), or a cyber attack on a major American city, but not DC or NY (wouldn’t want to bite the hand that feeds you).
Be alert, be prepared, be safe.
With all the mess going on in our country, and around the world 40 minutes can not cover it. I am waiting for the stirring of the pot to slow down before smelling.
Hey can someone tell me why gold from China is selling for 2 times the spot price. Over 500 adds on ebay ? Search high to low.
https://www.ebay.com/sch/i.html?_from=R40&_sacat=0&_nkw=gold+coin+from+china&_sop=16
“When all else fails, they take you to war.”–Gerald Celente, et. al.
This statement might have reflected the thinking leading up to WWII and Pearl Harbor. Nuclear weapons didn’t exist.
I feel somewhat confident that history won’t repeat itself in a similar manner. For those that have financially pillaged the US coffers, peace is but a few gold bars and a comfortable home in either South America, New Zealand, or perhaps Australia. Especially-or if-the radiation clears.
There betting that missiles won’t fly, and if they do, life in a bunker “might be manageable.” Might not!
Only a guess, but I would assume Russia has at least two missiles with multiple self-guiding warheads aimed at six continents.
An unconfirmed, probably false story has Queen Elizabeth ready to deliver a final missive before an abbreviated WW III starts.
About 73 years too late to have a moral purpose.
Greg, California allowed almost 1,000,000 non-citizens, mostly Latinos, to vote in 2016, has Pennsylvania followed suit? I suspect a full blown audit of the votes would reveal the Demogods secret weapon of close elections; fraud; been there way since Kennedy won Chicago in 1960 by the dead voting for him, which swung the state and the election for the Democrats. Worked then & is still working. They evidently are allowed to use voter fraud with impunity, as with all their other corruption. The deep state plays both sides and the middle but their affections lay with the Demogods who kiss but won’t tell.
Arthur,
Bet more than that.
Greg
Greg, Why is nobody other than PCR talking about project Pelican. It appears it is a big thing and Mueller is involved.
http://drrichswier.com/2018/01/23/project-pelican-bigger-than-than-uranium-one-deal-video/
You nailed it, Greg. They’re ALL lined up to get a piece of the action. THAT’S why all these traitors have been covering Clinton all this time.
We have a mad man in The White House and he is being played by Neocons and Israel like a fiddle. When Paul Craig Roberts speaks, I listen. But sadly his voice of reason is a cry in the wildness of blind Deplorables.
Roger,
You got to stop looking at the MSM. Lots going on the other side. Iran has troops in Syria and Dr. PCR never criticizes Russia. The Russians DID commit espionage and extortion to gain more than 20% of our nuclear production. Of course the former Russian spy poisoning is not Russian. Elite are running scared.
Greg
GREG:
Call me a redneck if you wish, but back when I was in high school guys with pickups had rifle racks in the back window, and OH MY GOODNESS, they had rifles on the racks!!! Some even had hand guns under the seat, and NO ONE in school got shot. How could this have been??? Guns kill people???
Flattop,
I am a redneck too! Had a truck in HS from my parents farm.
Greg
The elites are scared and are trying to prime the sheep towards war, which was amongst Hillary’s future plans. According to Q they are being neutered daily behind the scenes and “Boooooooom, and March Madness” are amongst the clues coming in last night’s Q update.
https://qanon.pub/?
Q for those of you that don’t know is an anon or anonymous entity that releases info purportedly, a back channel from President Trump’s military intelligence, explaining to the anons and us the plan to remove the global crime cabal structure and re-establish the republic of the USA. The Q posts are dissected on the dark web 8 chan research board. (I believe Q started out posting here to prevent the tech giants from suppressing the information or releases of the plan).
From the start this release of intel was released by Q with the intention of red pilling or waking up the masses to more readily accept the actions of President Trump when the full impact of the storm is started, so we don’t have mass anarchy from the antifa commies.
According to Q our president actually met with Kim of NK in the Forbidden city while on his China visit last fall. I encourage all patriots to go back to the original Q posts and follow the intel drops and see and assess the integrity of the information. What convinced me of the quality was a full week before the Hawaii Nuclear alert , Q posted be aware of a Defcon 1 alert, non nuclear.
Be aware and spread the word, this is what our President has requested?
Greg, I checked our spam folder on yahoo and YES your email messages were there! Clicked on “not spam” and they are now directed to our inbox. Great catch and great WNW as usual… Chip and Tammy
Thank you Chip!!!!!
Greg
Disappointed in Trump for falling for the Neocon war machine false flag against Russia!
Daniel,
Seems like a chess move to me.
Greg
Our dysfunctional government is an embarrassment. Politicians do not represent we the people. They represent their highest donors. I am way past being afraid of these frauds.
Fear has been replaced with cold rage. The federal reserve and their FRNs and the income tax and other extortions perpetrated on us by these well dressed, perfumed, criminals in DC under the color of law is despicable beyond words. How so few get away with so much against so many is infuriating. The main stream media needs to be held accountable as well, for their unbridled support of this hideous masquerade of ‘law and order’.
The Julius Streicher award for journalism would be a good place to start.
Greg,
I am not sure if Mark Taylor was right anymore??????
Thanks…