Kavanaugh Triggers Dems, Declassified – Deep State Panic, Obama Trump Meeting Revealed
By Greg Hunter’s USAWatchdog.com (WNW 353 9.21.18)
Today, I am doing something different for the Wrap-Up. I have brought in Dr. Dave Janda of the popular radio show “Operation Freedom” to talk about the week’s top stories. The Wrap-Up is more in the form of a discussion and not the normal presentation.The confirmation of Judge Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court continues to spiral out of control. Will Dr. Ford, who has made a serious sexual assault allegation from more than 35 years ago about Judge Kavanaugh, testify in front of Congress? The Democrats look desperate to block Kavanaugh because after he is seated on the highest court all Hell is going to break loose. Indictments cometh from the Trump Administration.
Dr. Janda says what the Democrats are doing is panicking over the declassifying and release of incriminating DOJ and FBI documents that prove there was a plot to frame President Trump with phony evidence. The Dems and Deep State are fighting the confirmation of Judge Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court because they know when he is seated, Trump will have another judge loyal to the Constitution and a solid 5 to 4 court. This means that criminals in top positions in the U.S. government can and will be indicted. The Dems and Deep State are doing everything possible to block Kavanaugh, but he is going to be pushed through.
Dr. Janda also reveals that his sources say a meeting took place between former President Obama and President Trump. Why did Obama call for a meeting? What was the outcome? Janda breaks this news and puts it into perspective.
Another hot story happened in the Middle East, and a gigantic conflict was averted–for now. Janda says the Deep State is desperate to get Russia pulled into a fight to cover up all the financial crimes that the top New World Order players have committed. Russia did not take the bait, and Janda explains why with the help of his sources.
Greg and Dave also talk about the reset of the economy and the restoration of the rule of law that is coming.
Join Greg Hunter and Dr. Dave Janda as they do an in-depth discussion on the week’s top stories in the Weekly News-Wrap-Up. (It’s 1 hour and 20 minutes long.)
After the Interview:
Retired firefighter Mark Taylor, author of “The Trump Prophecies,” will be the guest for the “Early Sunday Release.” Mark Taylor’s popular book has been made into a full length feature film that has an early October release date. Click here to see the trailer.
Thanks Greg. Long wrap-up but Dr Janda always brings it, so good wrap-up.
Regarding the Judge Kavanaugh confirmation — an article came out today in which it’s theorized that there was another guy involved who looed and still looks fairly similar to the Judge…
“Was Kavanaugh Accuser Almost Raped By His Doppelgänger? A New Theory Emerges”
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-09-20/was-kavanaugh-accuser-almost-raped-his-doppelganger-new-theory-emerges
So much he said/she said, and no one including Dr. Ford realy knows what happened. Judge Kavanaugh says he wasn’t there at all, but that doesn’t mean he knows it didn’t happen. Maybe it did and she’s simply confused as to who… 35 years later is not conducive to memory. Yeah, maybe something happened, we just don’t know where, when or apparently who. Monday’s hearing may be very interesting.
Yes, confusion seems to abound. I wonder if Mr. Ford would be open to extensive questioning that may or may not, reveal his wife’s high school peccadilloes?
It may be too early to tell, but should Mr. Kavanaugh lose the nomination based on “confusion,” he could keep a professor, California US Senator, and others busy with defending against defamation of character, slander, and libel suits.
The easy money might come in suits against the likes of Steven King, Alyssa Milano, Chelsea Handler: the current list of usual suspects likely to agree to out-of-court settlements and possibly a court-mandated public recanting.
I can’t wait till Monday, Greg.
Tell me this Is Kavanaugh baby W.Bush left hand man, how dose this work in to be honest with the crimes attached to Bush…… Is bush being let of the hook again for a trump victory.
Not only that, wasn’t Kavanaugh the lead in covering up the Vince Foster murder?
This hope porn really concerns me. Just sounds too good to be true, especially with Trump hiring soooo many deep state scumbags. Interesting piece about Trump, deep state, Kavanaugh, etc over at lewrockwell dot com today. Called “He blew it.” Would love to hear your thoughts on that Greg.
Mr. Hunter: Thank you so very much.
Thank you William.
Greg
Long, but VERY GOOD WNW / Interview.
I would love to see all the money from these deep state monsters funnel into the US Government to pay off all this ridiculous debt.
One thing I am sad to see is yet another year pass without the truth of 9/11 coming out. Maybe once all the criminals have come clean, we will know the truth of what happened.
Thanks Greg and Dave for a great interview!!
The problem we have here is that even if the debt is paid off the apparatus that accumulated that debt would still function and of course need to be dealt with as well.
The problem with the criminals coming clean and having the truth come out is that we must also have a population that has the wherewithall to ensure such a release of truth results in something positive.
Lets be honest, most (as in almost everyone) people do not have to strain themselves too hard to come to admit this government in general is a corrupt heap of shit. We are all swimming in clear and abundant evidence that this government has been corrupted to the point of co-option. In that sense the truth is already out, or at least enough of it to indict us all of willful ignorance; and for that transgression, which we inflict upon ourselves, we will continue to suffer for as long as we allow ourselves to be lorded over by such an obscene, ghastly, motley horde of sub human, unrepentant, godless shit.
Its my firm belief that nothing substantive will be done to curtail this problem until a significant portion of American people cut their losses and dedicate themselves to the arduous task of grappling with this problem we all have called the government.
People should be coming together and seeking to wrap their heads around this reality we are in, they should be taking an honest measure of the cost removing such corruption would incur upon them as opposed to the cost of doing nothing, they should be attempting to rediscover all the brilliant debates and well reasoned arguments that culminated in the formation of the representative republic that enshrined the ideals of limited government, the protection of private property, liberty, the rule of law, due process and our God given rights in its constitution and they should seek to find within themselves the God given strength, discernment, fortitude, zeal, fire and wisdom to do all that they understand to be necessary in order to ensure that a stable, lawful and God fearing society is forged and maintained.
Put aside the host of inconsistencies in her story and the published reports of what her students thought of her before these accusations (“terrible teacher”, “something wrong with her”) and the fact that she IS a Dem activist. She was 15 years old at the time and who knows any 15 year old girl who doesn’t tell her girlfriends EVERYTHING, and yet there is no contemporaneous support for her story. Time to open the false accusation case against Ford – and she knows it which is why she’s now constantly moving the goalposts.
Yep, you ought to call this Censorship USA !
Gina,
I don’t post every propaganda lie you want to post here. I also did not post your nasty offer from you and a girlfriend either. (I did save it for evidence along with your url and email.)
Greg
The fact is you cant debate issues on their merits. You debate issues only by your agenda, which is extreme right wing radicalism against women’s rights, African American civil rights and families in general. At some point you must decide if you have basic decency and humanity.
Well, do you Greg ?
Gina,
Are you reading the unhinged posts that you write here? You come off sounding nuts.
Greg
Gina, you are comedy relief much like the contrived witch “Dr” Ford, who flaunted her body at Kavanaugh in the prime of his sexual development. If Greg did not post your statement then it was probably too stupid to be stupid and a waste of web space. LOL!!!
He has the right to do so, it’s his site. Get your own site to post and censor as you wish.
You are hilarious!
I believe Putin is being measured in his response to attacks Because he knows the battle Trump is in with the deep state which is the same deep state Putin is at war with.
Infowars has posted on their website ( Infowars.com ) a presentation showing from multiple high school yearbooks pictures/references of Ford raising serious questions of her promiscuity then and raising doubts about her credibility/reputation.
Other sources are posting that content too Robert.
Greg
Great report.
Thank you Frederick!
Greg
Greg,
Maybe you want to cover some of the Project Vertias. It sickens me that our tax dollars are funding governmental employees who are trying to bring the government from the inside.
Thank you for all you do!!!
Why??? (the answer is sooo easy when you know how a psychopath thinks…)
Why did Christine Ford take a polygraph test? Easy. To make sure she could lie and pass the test.
Why was her letter held back until the last minute. Easy. Its because they know its a lie and they wanted to use it as some form of leverage. It has no other value.
Presumably she will be sued for making these false accusations.
But I suspect that most have missed the best thing that will come out of this. Kavanaugh will fully understand what these psychopaths are (from personal experience), and whatever sympathy they could have counted on before is now lost.
Also, still waiting on this one:
QUESTION!!! …. f o r …. Dr. Dave Janda!
Here is a question I have – do you happen to have any sources that know if the Harold Wallace Rosenthal Interview of 1976 is authentic or fake? I believe it came out in the early 1990s but was supposedly made in 1976. If true, it answers a lot.
There are only three basic answers – true, fake, or unknown.
By the way, Dr. Dave Janda made an astute observation – that EVERY time someone from the Deep State/MSM “debunks” someone, they do so by making them look bad (usually by false accusations). There is zero factual analysis to refute the claims made against them. This is Psycho 101 response to anything you dislike – belittle the messenger, therefore the message is automatically and “factually” “proven” as false. The psychopath is a person who invents reality to suit their need. And their need is to take whatever they can from whomever they can whenever they can. A large portion of politicians are not in office to serve, but to serve themselves through theft, pay to play, bribes, whatever. These people are microcosms of much BIGGER billionaire psychopaths out there whose wealth is largely due to some form of legal theft. A useful interview to listen to is:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zlsk2XcvlLw&feature=youtu.be
Wow, great report! I’ve been watching your web site for quite some time but have never posted. Interesting times. I certainly hope your correct about all the people that are flipping and the upcoming charges of the perps at the DOJ, FBI et all. Thank you and keep up the good work!
Jon
Thanks Mr Hunter and Dr Janda.Shocking and astounding!
Greg, Enjoyed the WNW. Just a point to note in your discussion with Dr. Janda: Congress really is not obligated to “obey” an EO. EOs are the Chief Executive’s means of directing the Executive branch of government. They are not really law, and Congress is a separate branch of government.
Regarding classification and redaction, nobody just waves their hand and says, “Classify all of that.” (Not supposed to anyway.) Every agency that handles/generates classified information has a Classification Guide and Redaction Guidance that refer back to USC, and that is LAW. Likewise, classified information is very specific, and there has to be a reason for classifying it IAW the classification guidance. The EO basically summarizes the law……which they were supposed to be following anyway. Search for DOJ Classification Guide if you want to follow that trail.
Greg,
Sheer genius. Stay on this story. There’s a lot going on behind the scenes that is being kept from the American sheeple. When the truth finally does comes out, there won’t be enough prozac to go around for all the people who have been living is denial.
Connect the dots Greg.
https://youtu.be/KMmssKnl7O8
Lindsay Graham was laying the foundation for what is to come. Americans can choose to live in fantasy land, or come to grips with the fact that by executive orders President Trump is preparing the government for martial law and military tribunals. You can’t fix the banking system until you get rid of the criminals, and he knows that. Oh and the fall back plan.? That would involve the Chinese and their alternate exchange system, that’s already been installed into the international banking system.
Here’s a dose of reality.
https://www.bbhub.io/mike/sites/19/2017/02/HSBC-HSS-China-Product-Decks-RQFII-CFO-Advisory-Council-01Feb2017.pdf
The Deep State is finally being exposed as a “National Security Threat” … these warmongering neocons (neo-commie/facists) want to destroy our world (either by endless wars over decades or one big nuclear war in an instant) … these psychopaths must be stopped … Dr. Janda, Dr. G Greer, our Greg Hunter, Trump, etc., etc. are leading the charge “to disclose the truth” and finally bring the “Transnational Unconstitutional Criminal Cabal” to Justice … for some “Sirius disclosure” (about human made aliens, ET’s, zero-point free energy, anti-gravity, “faster then light” electromagnetic pulse scalar weapons, etc., etc.) take the time to listen to the following very informative disclosure by a man who was offered $2 billion dollars by the Deep State to keep his mouth shut and replied (like Jesus did to the Devil in the garden) “screw you”!! … https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CfIetGulZhE
Seems for some reason the video link I provided starts at the end of Dr. Greer’s presentation … so you may have to scroll back to the beginning … https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CfIetGulZhE
I half jokingly intimated after the great Catherine Austin Fitts and Michael Pento interviews this week, that you – Mr. Hunter – couldn’t raise the bar any higher. Well, Greg, you just blew that theory all to hell!
It is inspiring to the point of getting a bus-size lump in my throat, to see you and your guests stand up and tell the truth; to look the devil in the eye and tell him to shove off! I hope your website spreads like a brush fire……..all over the globe.
Thanks,
Matt
Thank you Matt!!
Greg
This was a great interview!
My wife goes to the Gym every morning for an hour down the street before work. I had on the wrap up when she left. She walks in and says Is Greg still on? Must be his longest ever. Right after She said that Greg says This mus be the longest wrap up I’ve ever done.
Twelve assassination attempts. I am going to pray he is protected by The Lord. Though I think He all ready is I am STILL going to pray for the President and this country.
Again, great interview!
Paul
Thank you Paul. There was a lot to cover this week and I needed some help from the Doc that Rocks! I am happy you liked it.
Greg
Just an FYI for anyone
In this link there is a PDF link that has 80 conservatives peoples web sites or channels they want taken down. I do not see Greg on the list. SO that is good! https://datasociety.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/DS_Alternative_Influence.pdf
This PDF is from this web site https://datasociety.net/output/alternative-influence/
Alternative Influence
Broadcasting the Reactionary Right on YouTube
Rebecca Lewis
PUBLISHED 09.18.18
Why does no one fight to regain our liberties? The Republicans’ Patriot Act and NDAA literally gutted our Bill of Rights. Yet we still cling to myth that Republicans are ‘on our side’.
Anyone who thinks that Republicans are any better than Democrats truly does not understand the forces that are enslaving them. The same ‘man behind the curtain’ cleverly offered the controlled choices of ‘Good Cop – Bad Cop’. They sit back and watch us fight each other to usher in socialism or fascism. While different, both are “a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism”. Does anyone seriously believe that globalists care which one destroys us?
Wouldn’t it be interesting to listen to a guest with fire in their belly for liberty? Perhaps Matt Bracken. Chuck Baldwin would be awesome. Who is Chuck Baldwin? He is the Constitution Party Presidential nominee who you should have voted for. But no, you had to have the darling of globalists, John McCain. See what I mean?
Greg,
The Kavanaugh saga is dead serious and it is setting a precedent that will ruin the society for good to a no turning back if it is allowed to get legs.
The law will throw this case out of the door and not hear it because of time statue limitation.
Now if this carries through and the career of the top position candidate is destroyed by he said she said after 35 years then imagine what will happen when any one can claim anything on anybody any time they want and destroy that person.
THIS IS A SCARY PRECEDENT and I have not yet heard any one talking about this frightening aspect of it….
Mohammad
Greg: I wish I could be as sanguine as the good Dr about what, presumably, is going to occur. The far left enemy is insidiously evil with many tricks. Look what they have already accomplished in just the last 4 decades:
1 The incremental abrogation of the majority of the Bill of Rights
2 The decline in the nuclear family and the middle class.
3 The rise in Marxism at all educational levels with the ensuing dumbing down of all critical thinking, elimination of civics, and the purposeful educational debt enslavement of young adults.
4. The sexualizing of all aspects of society and the murder of millions of lives in the womb.
5. the demonization of Christians.
To be sure, we have another key enemy; the banker /globalist/corporate/surveillance state one. We can defeat this one at the next great financial reset if we can stop the leftist indoctrination and propaganda directed at our children, because the children ARE our future.
Greg,
JMHO,
It is screaming fishy and smells rotten eggs the circumstances surrounding the downing of the Russian spy heavy bird specifically when knowing it was downed over the sea…!!!!
here are some points and dots:
1- The s200 is a Russian weapon.
2- The Ilyushin Il-20M radar reconnaissance and electronic intelligence aircraft is a Russian airplane.
3- Russian weapons and Russian planes have a way of identifying targets as (friend or foe) so they do not fire on each other.
4- I am not buying the story that a Syrian S200 hit the Russian spy plane for it to do so it had to have the identification switch of (a friend or foe) to be turned off on either the plane or the system that fired the missile or both and that could of easily been verified which raises the chance of the French missile fired being the culprit, after all why the French would fire any thing period in the area?
5- what was the Russian plane spying on? (nato? / US ships communications in the area?/ documented something about west backed terrorists in IDLIB? especially Russian reports about transferring chemical weapons between terrorists backed by the west to set it as a false flag? or to blind the eye that was watching that 24/7?)
https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/201809121067969993-terrorists-chemical-weapons-idlib/
6- why the plane was downed over the sea?
7- were there submarines by Nato/Israel waiting in the bottom of the sea for the big catch to strip it from valuables????????????????????
Many many questions that raise eyebrows…..
Mohammad
Forgot to mention
8- locking the air and sea in the east Mediterranean from Cyprus to Syria is to make sure that Russians only will extract the plane and keep the sensitive parts from falling gin the wrong hands…….UNLESS…..someone already was there and got it….!!!!!!
Mohammad
9- For the above reasons the Russian narrative of the Syrian S200 hitting the plane is a GRAND MASTER CHESS MOVE by Putin to foil WWIII and be blamed for starting it.
The Israeli / US / UK / France loss is:
SYRIA WILL BE PROTECTED BY S400 AND THEY ARE SCREWED…..!!
Brilliant……!
Mohammad
I don’t believe this woman for a minute… so many holes in this story. That said, I am a somatic psychotherapist who works extensively with trauma. It is not all that uncommon to forget what has occurred only because people can dissociate or go into a freeze response. Please know that.
Either do I Susan. Dr. Ford and the lying cheating Dems are doing legitimate victims a huge disservice.
Greg
Greg, please stop with the nonsense that the USA is the worlds largest oil exporting nation or please provide us with the sources that lead you to believe this fantastic yarn. The United States is a NET OIL IMPORTING nation meaning we consume far more than we produce (about 2:1). Here are some of my recent sources…
In its monthly short-term energy outlook, the agency (EIA) forecast that U.S. crude oil output will rise by 780,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 10.02 million bpd in 2018. Last month, it expected a 720,000 bpd year-over-year increase to 9.95 million bpd.
Output will only top 10 million bpd in the fourth quarter of 2018, however.
SOURCE: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-oil-eia-outlook/eia-raises-2018-u-s-oil-output-forecast-to-highest-on-record-idUSKBN1E62IP
Perhaps you are confusing “export” with “production” where it IS forecast that the US production may exceed either Saudi Arabian or Russian daily production in 2018 at just over 10 million barrels per day.
SOURCE: https://oilprice.com/Energy/Energy-General/US-Oil-To-Break-Production-Record-In-2018.html
The US is currently exporting roughly 3 million barrels of oil per day while the two OPEC nations of Saudi Arabia and Iraq export 7.5 and 3.6 million barrels of oil per day respectively.
SOURCE: https://www.cnbc.com/2018/06/27/us-oil-exports-boom-to-record-level-surpassing-most-opec-nations.html
Russian pipeline exports alone exceeded 4 million barrels per day.
SOURCE: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trade-china-walmart/walmart-warns-trump-tariffs-may-force-price-hikes-letter-idUSKCN1M100D
Then let’s talk about US IMPORTS…
In 2017, the United States imported approximately 10.1 million barrels per day (MMb/d) of petroleum from about 84 countries. Petroleum includes crude oil, natural gas plant liquids, liquefied refinery gases, refined petroleum products such as gasoline and diesel fuel, and biofuels including ethanol and biodiesel. About 79% of gross petroleum imports were crude oil.
SOURCE: https://www.eia.gov/tools/faqs/faq.php?id=727&t=6
Now let us turn to CONSUMPTION…
Total estimated US daily oil consumption in 2018 is 20.43 million barrels per day. As you see, when we only PRODUCE just over 10 million barrels per day there is no way we can be the number one exporting nation in the world. We’re probably the number one IMPORTING nation in the world or at least at the very top of the list.
SOURCE: https://www.eia.gov/outlooks/steo/report/us_oil.php
BTW, you and Dave did a fantastic job with this weeks WNW. Really enjoyed it and it really scared the sh!t out of me. I hope many of the things you are foretelling do come to pass (return of the rule of law)… Chip
Thank you Chip.
Greg
Chip not a “yarn” but reported recently: https://www.upi.com/Top_News/US/2018/09/12/US-is-now-the-worlds-top-oil-producer-Energy-Department-says/3281536801820/
NBC News from Yesterday: https://www.nbcnews.com/business/energy/trump-blasts-middle-east-high-oil-prices-u-s-world-n911496
The President also said this but I guess he got it wrong and you got it right?
Greg
Greg,
Dr. Janda is not only a favorite but a true American Patriot and a Hero!
I have the highest respect for him and you. Thank God for the Internet and your courage.
I have much to comment on but for brevity I will stick with the Stock Market only.
Wasn’t it Bernanke that coined the term “Perception Management” related to economic Indexes? Perception Management from the Fed = money printing, buying stocks, giving the Banksters $14+ Trillion dollars in bail outs and “loans” and the market goes up.
This roller coaster had a down side and the higher we go, the steeper and more dangerous the fall.
Thank you Greg again for this extra special WNW
The Republicans are being entirely too polite to this woman. She is out for one thing and one thing only and that is to, not only stop Kavanaugh’s confirmation, but to destroy the man. She is a tool for the Dems and a dull one at that. The FBI has said they wouldn’t touch this and I would love to hear the local police say the same thing. I for one don’t believe one word of her fantasy. If this scenario played out in any other city and didn’t involve a candidate for the Supreme Court, she would be treated like the psychopath that she obviously is. If this tactic didn’t have such a devastating affect on the entire country, it would be hilarious. Once again the Dems are willing to ruin some lives to achieve their goal. Make no mistake about this, both of these individuals will be irreperably harmed. She says that her life has changed since being outed. Well what did she think would happen? Again, additional proof that she’ s delusional! The Republicans need to end this farce or be prepared to lose in the upcoming election. Nobody is going to vote for someone who rolls over. The 2016 election proved that but they refuse to pay attention to it.
I have to thank you both, great show. BTW, my family and I are prepared mentally, just a bit nervous about my neighbors? People don’t seem to have time to understand, some of this is pretty complex and by nature people don’t want to see evil which surrounds them.
Thanks again for a great show!
GREG:
Dave Janda, followed by Mark Taylor!WOW. !! Truth is found at USA Watchdog. Yours is one awesome site. Keep on keepin on.
Good call, Greg. Having Dave on for the WNW. I was thinking this past week that there is so much going on that you could use some help covering it all. So it was a nice surprise to see you both. I saw a picture of Comey standing in front of Mount Rushmore and he was perfectly framed standing directly underneath Lincoln. This was supposed to be from Comeys twitter account. That same day I hear Adam Shiff talking about Trump crossing a red line. The theory is that Comeys tweet is a call for assassination of President Trump. In other words, sending secret messages within tweets and other communications. Shiffs comment about the red line go hand in hand with Comeys position in the photograph at Rushmore. If this is all true then we are in a fight for our lives. If the deep state wins, we lose. If we lose, we lose everything. The same is true of the other side. We all have skin in the game. I wish that everybody realized that. With help from people like Greg and Dave and others, there is hope that we will eventually unite under the banner of truth. Hard times have a way of opening the eyes of the people. I suspect that there is plenty of eye opening experiences straight ahead.
Thank you “I”!!!
Greg
Greg,
Oh my! Too much to contemplate and many more times to listen for anything I missed but after 2 passes, here are three items for contemplation:
1) Kerry is going to lose his ketchup funding;
2) I believe that those 12 attempts on Trump began right after the Dec 2017 proclamation because of the top families who KNEW they had just come into the cross hairs;
3) We already KNEW about Obama’s meeting. Think about it — when is your best chance for forgiveness for transgression? Before your opponent is fully aware of what it is that you did; before your opponent [Trump] knows the full story of you[President Obama] and your involvement in illegal (not yet proven treasonous) activities. You do this meeting when you can say that although you yourself might be liable, you can orchestrate testimony against any guilty party because you [Obama] have top down knowledge of everything that went on during your administration. You are ready to make a deal.
We already KNOW of a meeting with Obama; we already KNOW that even the media noticed the blood drained from Trump’s face when he emerged something like 2 hours later from a planned 45-minute conference. This meeting was the TRANSITION meeting where President-elect Trump talked with then President Obama and no one knew what was discussed until now . . . . !
And do you want to know why Trump did not take the bait? Look into the Frontline (paraphrased) ROASTING OF TRUMP where Obama made the most major mistake of his entire presidency. He was ARROGANT. He totally ROASTED TRUMP publicly from the podium during a supposedly innocent dinner that Trump had been invited to and before Trump had ever decided to run for president . . . .
Lions and Tigers and Bears, OH MY!