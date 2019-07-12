Epstein Sex Web Exposed, Trump Social Media Summit, Inflation Coming
By Greg Hunter’s USAWatchdog.com (WNW 392 7.12.19)
Billionaire money manager Jeffery Epstein has been arrested for sex trafficking and other charges in New York this week. He reportedly catered to top world leaders, politicians and business executives on his private island, reportedly called “Orgy Island.” The case is way more than one billionaire’s lust for underage girls. It could deliver a significant blow to the global elite of a magnitude that has never happened before in history.
President Trump held a “Social Media Summit” at the White House. In reality, it was a meeting of victims of big tech censorship, such as conservatives and pro-life groups that big tech routinely blocks, shadow-bans or outright de-platforms because it does not like their views. Trump is getting ready to level the social media playing field well ahead of the 2020 Presidential election. Big tech executives will meet in the White House in a few weeks with the President.
The Fed signaled today it will cut rates in a few weeks. I thought the economy was great. What happened? Apparently, the economy is not so great, especially abroad. The ECB (European Central Bank) is going to print up a fresh 2.9 trillion euros to combat deflation and a downward spiraling economy. It seems the entire world, including the USA, is seeing signs of the economy slowing down dramatically.
Join Greg Hunter of USAWatchdog.com as he talks about these stories and more in the Weekly News Wrap-Up.
(To Donate to USAWatchdog.com Click Here)
Renowned geopolitical and economic cycle analyst Martin Armstrong will be the guest for the Early Sunday Release.
Leave A Reply
Please Note: All comments are moderated and manually reviewed for spam. In turn, your comment may take up to 24 hours to be posted. USAWatchdog.com also reserves the right to edit comments for grammar and spelling errors.
It will be interesting to see what makes come out of this and how many people were involved.
Yes there are rumors that he was blackmailing people, or what he was doing was being used by others to blackmail people. Epstein was simply a tool for blackmail.
Maybe maybe not. But the names appearing so far have a uncomfortable last to say the least.
This is really sick stuff.
This must occur bro for all will be revealed:
Matthew 10:26 Fear them not therefore: for there is nothing covered, that shall not be revealed; and hid, that shall not be known.
By the end of the tribulation there will be a body of Christ and a body of antichrist completed:
https://sumofthyword.com/2017/01/18/the-mystery-of-lawlessness/
It sure is sick We need to take a closer look at people like Alephontis the owner of Comet Pizza and the Podesta brothers They seem to be a good place to start digging in my opinion
One question NOT being asked by anyone is this:
What has happened to these children?
Where are they? What has become of them?
As a father it sickens me to think that some abused children were discarded – or worse -and I am afraid to say what worse might mean.
Where are these children and what can be done? If they can be found they deserve our help and support. But my deep worry is something was done to them once they were used up and destroyed by these sick people. I know that sounds paranoid but I can’t help but think such a dark thought.
This is such a crime and I think most decent people won’t care who is involved.
Just find them, expose them all, nail them and jail them.
JC #2, I really hate to be the bearer of bad news, but please read Francine Waters’ “Redeeming Love”. It is really difficult to read, but real and also a good story. It alludes to the book of Hosea. Please, please read it. You won’t regret it. Hey! Everybody, this is something everyone needs to read! Maybe a wake up call?
According to TruNews this Maxwell woman who is VERY close to Epstein is implicated along with the lovely Podesta brothers in the Madeline McCann dissapearance Imagine that The rabbit hole keeps getting deeper
JC #2, that is an excellent question. You are not being paranoid. Makes this father sick too.
We are quick to ask, ‘Why is this happening?’ But we should be asking, ‘Why is this happening NOW?’ Much of this evil can be laid at the feet of LBJ and Democrats. (Republicans still had a sense of conservatism 56 years ago) The ‘War on Poverty’ beginning with LBJ’s Economic Opportunity Act created a fatherless child mill for evildoers.
Today innocent children have virtually no one in Washington protecting them. Why are we not walking away from Sodom?
Source: https://www.heritage.org/sites/default/files/~/media/infographics/2014/11/ib4302/ib-marriage-penalty-2014-chart-2-825.jpg
I am going to have to listen to this three or four times. It takes precious time to re-listen to get it all when you do reports this good Greg. You are killing me. LOL! Keep it up! Chuckle!
Coal – by precious do you mean like: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1NpExkViy6M
Is the arrest of Epstein a sign that Trump is making a move against the Satanists?
“The Q PYSOP is clearly falling apart, so I wonder if the arrest of Jeffrey Epstein this July 4th weekend may be a good sign that President Donald J. Trump is moving against the Satanists. It appears that The Great Scandal, predicted on this Website over 10-years ago, could be about to unfold.”
https://theageofdesolation.com/nostradamus/index.php/2019/07/07/as-the-world-sleeps/
I see above there is a new person also quoting on JC, Greg perhaps you can ask him to change to something else, thanks. I have been the JC on USA Watchdog for a long tine.
Greg, thank you very much in advance for getting Martin Armstrong back for the Early Sunday Release.
JC,
I am working on the interview now and it is very interesting and a bit of a different opinion. Spoiler alert: He thinks chances are trump get reelected in 2020. He says that is the best thing that could happen. Not because he’s a Republican but because he’s a business man. America is essentially a business.
Greg
Greg
JC,
I put a “#2” my the new JC’s name. He Looks (so far) like a legit commenter and not a troll. Thank you for pointing this out.
Greg
That is a dazzling link you provided. Takes time to evaluate. But for big garage inventions to be expected i would add cold fusion and a quantum motor. The latter i will try myself.
JC,
You said the Epstein was arrested on July 4 weekend? Was that why Trump ended the round-up of illegal immigrants before he got started that weekend? Was it a look here, and not here to get Epstein if he hadn’t turned himself in?
Mr. Hunter,
Utterly superb!
W.S. YES!
Hear, hear, Greg. Bravo.
President Trump will be “hosting” a get together at the White House with top executives of the social media sector, namely, Google, Youtube, Fakebook, Twitter, etc.
Why would the President be doing this?
As Greg said, President Trump is going to lower boom on them, and its about time..
Anti-trust laws, anti-monopoly laws, infringment of basic rights laws, unfair business practices laws, etc. President Trump has unlimited legal business powers, to throw at these megalithic corporations.
The best that could happen, is they be broken up into smaller entities.
The most important news this week after the Epstein arrest, was when Bill Barr ‘unrecused’ himself from the majority of the Epstein case, after initially recusing himself. A number of left-wing commentators are up in arms.
What will happen to America and Americans, in 2024, when democrats and republicans choose who will be our next president?
Greg, i posted this last week but very late. Of Course this an anonymous source but it remarkably coincides with the tweets of Q. And it gives names to track.
Eric Schmitd massive betrayal…
https://aim4truth.org/2019/07/02/form…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IXm24MjooFs&feature=youtu.be
Greg,
The reason that the farmers, and for that the world, are in trouble is that a solar minimum has arrived. No climate warming thus, but cooling, very rapid and it has begun.
https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/history/ancient-economies/solar-minimum-the-fastest-decline-in-almost-10000-years/
Look at this chart from NASA Earth Observatory
https://eoimages.gsfc.nasa.gov/images/imagerecords/7000/7122/maunder_minimum_temperature.gif
Watch the work of theoretical astrophysicist Valentina Zharkova, lead author of the study that reproduced the summary curve of solar activity for the last 3 000 years and predicted modern grand minimum in 2020 – 2055.
If you want to prepare buy food and lots of it.
Matties, I just went to my 50th class reunion in Charlo, Montana. I was so amazed that the glaciers in the Mission Range had gotten unbelieveably bigger. That is where I grew up and I have never seen them so big and widespread. So much for global warming.
Greg,
Do you want proof that America is a corporation run by criminals?
https://markets.businessinsider.com/news/stocks/cocaine-ship-jpmorgan-owns-vessel-seized-by-us-cbp-2019-7-1028340025
Oops! The FBI didn’t get the memo not to check this ship. Let’s see who goes to jail now.”……..Ah….nobody. Do you need more proof that America has become a banana republic ? Printing money. Drug dealing. Child trafficing . Abortion part selling. What’s next?
How about … forcing us to eat maggots!!
I’d rather eat maggots than allow this horrific child abuse to continue on my watch Paul What say you?
Yes it all makes sense now. This is what you call robbing Peter to pay Paul. ( no pun intended Paul):Or in this case, selling cocaine to buy derivatives.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2016-03-10/jpmorgan-goldman-said-to-discuss-buying-deutsche-bank-swaps
Rob Kirby is right. Money like this doesn’t get any darker. My guess is Chase Bank is picking the low hanging derivative fruit off of Deutsche Bank before the whole out house goes up in flames. In fact some sources are saying Deutsche Bank going down is the Lynch pin to the whole global currency reset? We”ll see.
Jerry, we are clingers. We cling to our gold and silver, our beloved Republicans, our King, and a system designed ‘to reduce us under absolute Despotism’. You just described Sodom, yet no one is willing to walk away.
Jerry –
Proof of Criminality
Twitter has just “suspended” the main Julian Assange defence fund from its feed.
Why? Because twitter is run by, takes orders from, and is a mouthpiece for the elitist, left wing oligarchs, who are at the center of the swamp. They don’t want Assange to be able to walk free and speak his mind, while publishing damning evidence of their nefarious doings. Just another attempt at silencing. Free speech?
The CRAZY HOUSE (demon-crats) is in deep doodoo along with some Republicans.
How is Epstein not in jail? Why is he in his lofty mansion home? What if you did something like that? THEY WOULD HANG YOU!
So why is he free?
House arrest is no arrest. Slow justice is no justice. LET’S GET SOME PEOPLE IN JAIL! NOW!!! Especially the Crimetons and obummer should go to jail as an accomplice to the crime along with the ENEMY MEDIA EXECS!!!
Socialism Media will be Nationalized, it’s obvious they are mega public forums, thus, a utility.
As usual, awesome awesome job Greg.
PS: Suggestion. Lynette Zang is doing a multi part segment on Real Estate. I suggest having her on because she is showing that the top was in on 2018 and I’m seeing that in my neighborhood. Just a thought. God Bless.
al, nationalizing social media would be fascism. Creating alternatives would be the Free Market. If we abandon conservative principles we become the enemy of liberty, just the other side of the coin from the Commies.
Re. the Epstein arrest. Conservatives falsely interpret this as ‘the system is working’. But the lesson is just the opposite.
As Brandon Smith Epstein stated, “The system is not designed to root out evil, it is designed to obscure it. Epstein is a perfect example of this. He was already prosecuted on pedophilia charges over 12 years ago and received a “sweetheart” plea deal which allowed him to serve a mere 13-month sentence. How many child rapists get that kind of treatment in our court system? ”
We need to walk away from Sodom.
Not only that He was left unhindered by the authorities to continue the same or worse behavior even though it was common knowledge He was obviously “untouchable” as was his enabler that monster Jislaine Wexler
You know … when Trump claws back all the ill-gotten money from crooked Epstein, the ill-gotten money from the crooked Clinton Foundation, the ill-gotten money from crooked Bush drug operations, the ill-gotten money from the crooked banksters money laundering operations, etc., etc., etc. he should put all the money into a Special American People Fund (that buys gold and silver for the American people and puts the precious metals back into Fort Knox) to back the US dollar once again … so that the coming 50% devaluation Jim Sinclair is talking about won’t be even worse … Trump should also confiscate all the silver that JP Morgan Chase has recently accumulated (with their money laundering operations) and begin using it to mint US silver coins for the day America gets away from bankster fiat and crypto … crypto has turned into a real laugh … it was promoted as “being limited” and a way “to get away from the banksters” … and now every Charles, Dick and Harry is producing a crypto coin (so much for crypto being limited) … and all banksters are now gearing up to produce “their own crypto” (so much for getting away from the banksters) … even the use of blockchain “is being abandoned” as it slows down transaction times … the fact that should now be recognized by everyone is that “only precious metals are real money” … to get totally free of the banksters you must toss the banksters credit cards, their checks, their fiat dollars and their crypto’s right in the garbage … silver coins should be the only “crypto coin” you own … mot the infinite varieties of “junk crypto” being infinitely created and promoted by “con men” of all types found in industry, in banking and within government!!
Do you think Trump knows something about money? … then read Trump’s words below concerning crypto … he knows crypto “is not money” … and is now “delicately suggesting between the lines” that it may be seized or confiscated as “illegal unlawful money” … stating that “only the US dollar” (if backed by gold at Fort Knox) is real legal currency:
“I am not a fan of Bitcoin and other Crypto currencies, which are not money, and whose value is highly volatile and based on thin air. Unregulated Crypto Assets can facilitate unlawful behavior, including drug trade and other illegal activity….
“…Similarly, Facebook Libra’s ‘virtual currency’ will have little standing or dependability. If Facebook and other companies want to become a bank, they must seek a new Banking Charter and become subject to all Banking Regulations, just like other Banks, both National…
“…and International. We have only one real currency in the USA, and it is stronger than ever, both dependable and reliable. It is by far the most dominant currency anywhere in the World, and it will always stay that way. It is called the United States Dollar!”
All you crypto addicts out there … who bought into the crypto mania … “fearing to own gold” … because “gold could be confiscated by the government” … should really fear crypto … Trump “has already signed all the Executive Orders necessary to confiscate crypto “as an illegal currency that promotes crime” like the illegal drug trade and money laundering activities of the banksters … what you crypto addicts must ask yourselves is: “are you for the banksters” or “are you against the banksters” … it is time to decide where you truly stand … with the Patriots … or with the Drug Lords !!!
Wow … the complete insanity shown by crypto addicts is astounding!!
……………………………..
Trump tweets: “I am not a fan of Bitcoin and other Crypto-currencies, which are not money, and whose value is highly volatile and based on thin air. Unregulated Crypto Assets can facilitate unlawful behavior, including drug trade and other illegal activity” …
————————–
And the fake news headlines presented by long-time bitcoin enthusiasts (quick to defend their investment) was:
“Crypto-currencies Rise Following Bullish Trump Tweet !!
————————–
Crypto analyst Clement Thibault had only one word to say on Friday in response to Trump’s tweet:
“Bullish”
————————–
What these insane loony tunes are saying is … the fact that the President of the United States tweeted on topic of crypto-currency “is bullish” because it reflects that crypto-currency has become a household name!! …
————————–
Any morons still holding crypto … should be placed in insane asylums!!
Paul It’s NOT just about money and metals This is deeper, much more sinister and nefarious This MUST be routed out If not what future does the US have? Not a very pretty picture is it
Which possibility is worse? Epstein runs a pedophile ring to service the rich and famous or Epstein is part of a CIA silo funded by taxpayer money that runs pedophile rings to blackmail/control the rich and famous?
Correction “to blackmail so-called public servants” Which makes one wonder just how sick and depraved our politicians must be
Considering how perverted bubba and HELLary are, ! think it’s far more likely that the eppstein prosecutor was called off to protect them than eppstein being some kind of intelligence asset. Much more to come. It will be fun watching all the rats drown.
Doug!! Smith, the elites know damn well that we will have “fun watching all the rats drown’. It is very possible that is why they are allowing this to happen.
A related note: Neil Postman clearly identified the use of entertainment as disinformation. His short book, ‘Amusing ourselves to death’ is extremely pertinent to how the elite operate today.
Doug,
Protecting “Hillary” and Epstein being “some kind of intelligence asset” are not mutually exclusive.
Greg?
You caught my attention with your comment on Epstein mega scandal. The fact he came back from Europe to turn himself in!
He knew the game was over .
I agree he will be trying to make a plea deal and name names.
Last ditch gamble he can to get off easy OR, will he be SUICIDED. Dead men tell no tales???
Lots of pedophiles wouldn’t care if Epstien suddenly died.
Just a thought.
Good report today as always.
God Bless
Diane;
It will be interesting to see how this plays out. As you stated, everyone from the Clintons years in Arkansas to the present day who crosses or rats out bubba, wakes up dead.
Did he? I’ve heard that he knew nothing about his impending arrest but that is a bit hard to believe given his connections to the (((intelligence agencies)))
THE TAX AND STAGFLATION GAME RESHUFFLE
In the coming years, we will either have much higher inflation in the economy ( not just asset prices) and/or much higher interest rates. So, basically, investments that do well in a higher inflationary environment will win out. Right now, annual CPI year to year is about 2.3%, depending on your source. So, inflation could double in a year or two to say 4.4%. Will people’s wages keep-up with that? Undoubtedly, some will but others not so much.
In the past year, the Labor Department reports wages are up about 3%, so yes, wages can keep-up but consumers, not companies, will pay for it. Inflation moves taxes up right along with it (bracket creep). This is why the Federal government MUST eventually have high inflation to support ever higher spending.
“Taxing the rich” alone won’t realize the needed extra tax revenue they have been wishing for (projecting). Wealthy people have more options than the average Joe or Bureaucrat: They can vote with their feet, as high tax states like California have been finding-out for the past 25 years. The wealthy can dodge a lot of “bullets”, while the wage earner has fewer ways to avoid “paying the piper.”
So, I think even though there are always winners and losers in any economic set-up, the majority of consumers who also work in the service sector will feel some more “stagflation” in the coming decade. Retirees on Social Security and Federal Government Employees almost never get the full COLA, as the Federal government has a bias to underestimate actual inflation inorder to keep entitlement costs down from what they might otherwise be. ( Cheat Grandma ).
Gregg.
Great summary.
Not sure if you remember or not (I think it was on your show), when DR. Dave Janda mentioned, when he first went to DC an older Gentleman took him aside and told he to “never go to a private party away from work….EVER” or he would end up compromised, just like the majority of Politicians and upper level Government workers no doubt as well.
These people are disgusting in what they do to further their take over of….like you say…..the Greatest Political Experiment in modern Civilization.
Keep up the Great work. This Epstein revelation is going to be quite the EYE OPENER for the useful idiots that have been believing everything the Propagandists have been saying.
Doug C, I also heard this (don’t ever go to a private party in DC) from Bob Chapman (rest his soul) on Melody Cedarstom’s Financial Survival radio show years ago. This might be how they compromised SCCJ John Roberts. The Deep State clearly has him by the cajones.
Maybe Bill was telling the truth about not having sex with Monica, she may have been to old for him!
What did Donal Trump know and when did he know it? Did Trump have a private investigators look into his affairs before banning Jeffery Epstein from Trumps business? My math said that he banned him in 2004?
Good reporting. I look forward to Friday to hear what you have discovered, uncovered news.
Hello Greg! Love your show! I looked up the Indiana reps that voted for the crap bill HR 392. I’m sure they will never contact me as to WHY they voted for said bill, however I did fin that it is sponsored by a Pac that is actually run by Kamala Harris. Thank you for the reporting you do. I would have NEVER found out about this if it weren’t for USA Watchdog.
Good Job Julie!!! Call back and demand an answer!!
Greg
Without a doubt, these are the most interesting times I have ever witnessed. Oddly, the worst AND the best is yet to come.
I am so tired of being insulted by the left, that I decided it is in my best interest to take a brake from the media for awhile. I don’t get scared, I get angry. Tired of being angry. Am going to check in at USAWatchdog and that’s it. Other than that, it will be instructional videos and music. Plus I have been letting some chores go undone. Time to address more immediate concerns.
Epstein, the FBI honey pot, must be protected. So although they are desperate to take down Trump, which will fail, the FBI is not going to be exposed nor is Mueller’s role in it.
FBI honeypot? You’re close
Greg, Amazing how many stories one has to track and juggle, and how many grenades are rolling around on the floor. Interesting too, that they seem to be rolling towards the State Dept.. and inner circle offices at CIA, DOJ, FBI. We can only hope Trump is who his supporters think he is, and is doing what is hoped he is doing concerning the buying of time to get a stack of mattresses under what is coming as you and your guests have so aptly laid out. So far – POTUS Trump seems to have parried off their attempts to remove him…but let no one think the coup is not still operational.
A preview of the hearing coming up today and how these cases, trafficking as well as Epstein seem to be melding into on big cluster of ‘truth bombs’ …unless the judges are also corrupt and keep sealing the evidence and keeping the facts and real connections buried.
https://youtu.be/3p53xfoFD-Y
TruthLeaks @GeorgWebb · 3h3 hours ago
Wexner/Epstein “translators” from Mission Essential in Columbus, Ohio were thinly veiled drug couriers for Epstein. Many received diplomatic courier status. Lisa Page worked the Columbus Office. Peter Strzok worked the Chantilly, VA office.
TruthLeaks @GeorgWebb · 4h4 hours ago
One of the problems linking the Gulen-Epstein drug running to the Awans through Muzzafar Awan and Al Attar is everyone forgets 42 Epstein Dyncorp videos in 2016/7. March 5th, 2017 Is Gulen Opiate Targeting Middle America? https://youtu.be/0Gku64jU9bw via @YouTube
*IF – the vid is true… where are all the weapons being cached and for what?
and why so important for so many ‘migrants’ to be allowed into the U.S. hmmm?
Will they be –Obama’s Ameri-corps / new U.N. to stand up when the economy tanks and ‘a socialist revolution’ is instigated? Remember when everyone thought this was so hyped and was scoffed at – A lot less far fetched now it would seem…
https://youtu.be/x-CrNlilZho?list=PL952DBD2758E22F5C
July 12th, 2019. Live at Flynn Kian Trial With McDuff
https://youtu.be/SwLGOX2KFhY
As commented on….this is the ‘ONLY’ trial so far in court involved in the Russia Russia Russia and supposed collusion by Trump or his ‘team’ prior or after his election….AND THERE IS …NO…. MSM…THERE TO COVER IT? as in they really do not want the truth out…that there was no Trump involvement…and the R R R ..is actually Ukraine Ukraine Ukraine – and Turkey Turkey Turkey – and Iran no deal deal, Iran no deal deal, Iran no deal deal ?
Why all the focus on Mueller in Congress….the ACTUAL RECORDS and documents are filed in these court hearings are they not? From what the grand jury has seen and heard to the emails between the witnesses and ‘supposed’ conspiritors that were setting Trump up …
And it appears there were no low flying planes overhead at the trial to be heard…so likely HANNITY is NOT over the target as he purports!
There might have been a Epoch reporter there it is said…so here is their link to see if something shows up there or on Harry the Greek’s Brassballs
https://www.theepochtimes.com/
https://brassballs.blog/
What is so under ‘appreciated’ is how important Weiner’s ‘exposure’ set so much of this in motion…and how close he is tied to Hillary, his wife…AND Chuckie Schumer. Is what was on his laptop copies of the same as Epstein’s stuff? hmmm
So many tags to all of this Lolita Express stuff.
https://youtu.be/Vc-uysS6Tlw
and too…Sibel Edmonds deserves an apology from the public for not taking her more seriously …so much of this might have been headed off way back when?
https://governmentslaves.news/2019/07/11/share-this-comprehensive-list-of-us-political-figures-charged-or-convicted-of-sex-crimes-against-minors/
IF – only they would have listened and taken Sibel Edmond more seriously ! She has so many of them in her crosshairs and the stuff about Turkey as well !
https://youtu.be/IClVKyb63m4
https://www.newsbud.com/2019/05/03/the-real-gulen-deal-in-turkey-rt-documentary-series-the-rise-and-fall-of-the-house-of-gulen-2/
https://www.amazon.com/Classified-Woman-Sibel-Edmonds-Story/dp/0615602223
https://www.amazon.com/Lone-Gladio-Sibel-Edmonds/dp/0692213295
**** > https://www.newsbud.com/2019/07/10/cia-nuke-material-busted-turkey-seizes-72-million-worth-nuclear-stash-2/
1- ‘Turkey Anti-Smuggling & Organized-Crime police bust 0.64 oz. of the mega radioactive element californium worth over 72 million dollars. The story, though already several days old, has gone under-reported by the media in Turkey and the West. Here’s what we know about this highly significant case so far, and important background on the US-CIA as the world’s top smugglers of nuclear black-market’
2 – https://www.newsbud.com/2019/07/06/deep-state-unites-to-neuter-antiwar-movements-2/
‘The latest Deep State transformation from covert to overt is geared to remove the last remaining bastions of the Anti-War movement. By removing the illusionary Left-Right divide lines the Deep State begins a new Bipartisan operation targeting the last remnants of anti-war activists.
During the last decade we’ve been witnessing the rapid shrinking of Anti-War movements around the globe. Today, no one can deny the Deep State’s direct hand in the methodical planning and operations in neutering the once forceful antiwar voices. Whether you deem it conspiracy or fact, “controlled opposition” has been the main method consistently used in this neutering process.
While the objective and targets remain the same, with a new overt move, the Deep State has now gone bipartisan, armed with a new Think-Tank and Disinformation channel: The Illusionary Left’s mega-billionaire funder joins forces with the Illusionary Right’s multi-billionaire sugar-daddy to wipe out the last standing pockets of Anti-War forces. Here’s how:
A brand-new anti-war think tank has been born: The Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft. Unlike its predecessors, this one’s birth certificate (ownership title) actually lists both parents: George Soros and Charles Koch. Its stated mission statement (read: its cover- aka marketing scam): To promote a new US foreign policy based on diplomacy instead of sanctions and war, with the usual catch phrases (aka marketing ploys) such as bi-partisan, non-partisan, peace, antiwar … You know, think catch phrases describing peace-loving organizations.’
Lots to keep us distracted as we are corralled. I wonder what will be playing when the gate closes.
While pondering the ‘new’ anti-war promotion of the newsbuds article …and thinking too about the Dana Wigington’s revelations of the use of
Climate Engineering for ‘selected deep state’ effects they might have planned…and too how messy the endless wars have become along with the trafficking we are now become so aware of …What might be the next step such elite evil take to advance their agenda? Offer this speculative vid…
https://youtu.be/JbigIXHpO_k
just for consideration along with a great hope and prayer ‘they’ are NOT heading down such a path as a way to ‘end’ the more kinetic version of war with a more silent surreptitious style?
Acosta has resigned. What was Trump thinking hiring this guy?
“Un,”
I think Acosta was more of a victim and threatened into making the Epstein deal. Acosta is not the problem here. He worked in to Obama Administration.
Greg
Acosta knows where the bodies are buried…and since the Flynn and Epstein cases seem to be merging = State Dept. GOD – guns oil drugs and nuclear material, sex and child trafficking compromise etc….it seems plausible if Epstein was under STATE sanction to set up people by the deep state…Acosta might have been under some national secrets gag order and they hoped to tap Epstein lightly so they could put the case away and under seal not to expose the who when what where of it. And now to maybe get the media off his back he is being asked to fall on the sword – again! But if you see link to Flynn trial and previous posts…that is the game… slaps on the wrists and seal the records to cover up STATE involvements in the GOD’N bus… As it has been thrown out there by GW… Epstein has been a pilot and runner with planes b bearing tail numbers of State Dept. or record … which would seem odd if true -right if not working for them?= https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RZlDb6vG6XM
If you have not been following click on videos and pick a start point…only about 2 years ahead of Fox News…- lol
https://www.youtube.com/user/georgwebb/videos?disable_polymer=1
Comprehensive list of US political figures charged or convicted of sex crimes against minors
https://governmentslaves.news/2019/07/11/share-this-comprehensive-list-of-us-political-figures-charged-or-convicted-of-sex-crimes-against-minors/
I bet if you asked all these child molesters if they believed in Hell … they would say No!! (just like the Pope)!!
The evil ones say they don’t believe in Hell … so they don’t have to worry about a place where one has to pay for their crimes … and thus children after children after children can be raped and murdered without fear … I wonder if these evil perverts who sacrificing babies on Satan’s alter during their weekly Satanic rituals ever wonder to think where the Devil comes from? … if not from Hell??
These Demons don’t want to admit there is a Hell (for that would imply there is a Heaven) … meaning God exists!! … something Marxist commies can never ever admit to … is that there is a God!!!
Looking forward to Martin on your show Sunday….he has been pounding the climate change drum for months https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/world-news/climate/more-insanity-from-the-climate-group-without-supporting-evidence/
Can you get world-renowned physician Dr. Dietrich Klinghardt on your Sunday special? Dane’s recent interview is priceless….
https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/world-renowned-doctor-addresses-climate-engineering/
Keep up the good fight :<)
did you know comeys daughter is the prosecutor for jeffrey
they are all covering for each other and trump is also in on it
this is a disgrace and good people all over america are getting fooled and taken to the cleaners at the same time
if they are not careful they will get to go to hillaries fun camps also
the shame and disgrace thats come to america is unbelievable
peace and stay well and safe
Nick,
The lead prosecutor is a Trump appointee and Ms. Comey works for him. “Fear Not”!
Greg
and AG Barr has a daughter, Mary worked at DOJ drugs, moved to Treasury recently? ‘keeping the secrets in the family’s’? Her husband still at Nat. Security Div., DOJ
https://heavy.com/news/2019/04/mary-daly-william-barr-daughter/
Seems the agencies is a caldron of unhealthy nepotism and old family ties…which… might/could… effect proper unbiased oversight and evaluation of past and present activities of personnel throughout the government?
Interesting that at local and state levels nepotism is such a big deal…at the federal level = SOP?
Trump.
Catherine Austin Fitts always said
“The President of the United States should NOT be an Entry Level Job. ”
Regardless whether you like Trump or not…he is learning ….trying best for the American people.
Again Fitts points out:
You have to like Trump, because all the BAD people are AGAINST him.
Re Elect President Trump in 2020.
The alternatives are grim.
Agreed. We’d be way up a certain creek without a paddle if Hellary was in the White House. The fact that he gets so much flak from the corporate media means he’s the right person to be in the White House for us American citizens.
Since the federal reserve note is both debt and asset , borrowed into exisistence with no backing what so ever and is nothing more than a fiction. Question . If you have always been paid with debt Notes , when did you ever earn an income on which to pay taxes????
If I am correct taxes are actually used to pay the federal reserve their interest while the notes are borrowed to run the country. Seems like. Insanity. Mike
R Kelly next then those in the Catholic Church. The Catholic Church needs to be exorcised of the demons that infest its temples and priests. Being religious is no defence against satanic acts. Anyone donating money to the Catholic Church is supporting this evil.
Correct Enlightened Catholics gave it all up 40 or 50 years ago
Not all Frederick. This Pope gets the most severe criticism from inside the Catholic church. Many Catholics fighting this evil.
Greg
You know … we have very smart scientists in the world … and they have broken the human genetic code … why can’t these smart scientists get a sample of Jesus’s DNA (from the Shroud of Turin) and make a vaccine containing his good DNA that can be injected into people like Bolton, Pompeo, Epstein, etc., etc. and begin to make the world a better place to live in … it seems this radical idea must have already crossed the minds of neocons years ago (who didn’t ever want to have something like good DNA genes being introduced into the human genome) as this would have put a stop to all the continuous wars these neocons need to make their blood money … and it would have put a stop to all the rape, molestation and murder of children going on today … so it seems they took action and did a “false flag” radioactive dating “of the wrong piece of cloth taken from the Shroud” … https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jZgI98Zy7Aw
Some may say such a radical idea of introducing good DNA into humans … is just going too far … but it wasn’t such a radical idea to God the Father (when he introduced Jesus’s DNA into the Virgin Mary to make the human race better) … why not follow God the Father’s lead … obviously he didn’t sacrifice his Son for nothing!!
Scientist have found that poverty has the ability to alter our genetic code … https://www.marketwatch.com/story/poverty-can-change-our-dna-study-finds-2019-04-11 … so imagine the damage being done to the human genome by the warmongering neocons and the pedophile rapists and killers of children … we can’t just sit back and allow these murdering perverts to change God’s good creation into something evil only Satan can love … and to eliminate poverty from inflicting damage to us … we must all buy some of God’s money (Gold and Silver) … which is now rising from it’s bankster created grave … the same way Jesus did!! .. https://www.kitco.com/charts/popup/au24hr3day.html … https://www.kitco.com/charts/livesilver.html
Greg: I hereby proclaim that you are the modern day “Paul Revere”. Your outstanding reporting on USAWatchdog gives me courage. Thank you! (formerly posted as Merry)
You are very kind to say this Merry Piper and to support USAW!!
Greg
“was told he was with intelligence” Note the passive “was told”. TOLD BY WHO?????
They are bending over backwards not to release any actionable information.
“I’ve known Jeff for 15 years. Terrific guy,” Mr. Trump told New York magazine in 2002. “He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.”
Good thing6 he got away from this creep
Thx greg
Chuckie,
Not so long after this quote Trump banned Epstein from his properties for recruiting underaged girls.
Greg
I think Ann Coulter is on to something. The question is:
Who is Jerry Epstein working for?
————————————————————
10 Jul 2019
Jeffrey Epstein may have “blackmail material” related to “the sexual proclivities” of “powerful men,” speculated Ann Coulter during a Tuesday interview on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Tonight with host Rebecca Mansour and special guest host John Hayward.
“He seems to have blackmail material,” said Coulter. “There are cameras all over his mansions. He asks the girls to come to him and report on the sexual proclivities of all these powerful men, so, you know, you can see why I despair of him ever being brought to justice.”
“There were a lot of really powerful men — businessmen and Hollywood figures — that spent time [with Jeffrey Epstein],” noted Mansour.
Coulter replied, “And international leaders and politicians, that’s why I think the biggest question is: Who is funding all this? It seems — I’m not saying that this is true … one of my theories was that [Jeffrey Epstein] was like the concierge for the underage sex ring, and rich men would pay him to go to Orgy Island or down to Palm Beach or New York … and he’d arrange [sexual liaisons] and they’d pay him to have all these places. He was just like the concierge of these places, getting the girls there.”…
…Coulter rejected claims of Epstein’s wealth originating from legitimate investments.
“The question hanging out there that the media keeps blowing over: Well, where does his money come from?” asked Coulter. “Can we get to the bottom of that? Because wherever the money comes from, it’s already shut down two prosecutions, and I’m not that confident that a year from now anybody is going to know his name and he won’t be back in Palm Beach on Lolita Island. Apparently there’s a lot of money behind this guy, and we don’t know where it’s coming from. The one thing everyone agrees on is, it doesn’t come from what he claims it comes from — ‘Oh, I’m just a very good investor’ — that’s b.s.
https://www.breitbart.com/radio/2019/07/10/ann-coulter-jeffrey-epstein-seems-to-have-blackmail-material-with-sexual-proclivities-of-all-these-powerful-men/
I think Ann Coulter is on to something. The question is:
Who is Jerry Epstein working for?
————————————————————
10 Jul 2019
Jeffrey Epstein may have “blackmail material” related to “the sexual proclivities” of “powerful men,” speculated Ann Coulter during a Tuesday interview on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Tonight with host Rebecca Mansour and special guest host John Hayward.
“He seems to have blackmail material,” said Coulter. “There are cameras all over his mansions. He asks the girls to come to him and report on the sexual proclivities of all these powerful men, so, you know, you can see why I despair of him ever being brought to justice.”
“There were a lot of really powerful men — businessmen and Hollywood figures — that spent time [with Jeffrey Epstein],” noted Mansour.
Coulter replied, “And international leaders and politicians, that’s why I think the biggest question is: Who is funding all this? It seems — I’m not saying that this is true … one of my theories was that [Jeffrey Epstein] was like the concierge for the underage sex ring, and rich men would pay him to go to Orgy Island or down to Palm Beach or New York … and he’d arrange [sexual liaisons] and they’d pay him to have all these places. He was just like the concierge of these places, getting the girls there.”…
…Coulter rejected claims of Epstein’s wealth originating from legitimate investments.
“The question hanging out there that the media keeps blowing over: Well, where does his money come from?” asked Coulter. “Can we get to the bottom of that? Because wherever the money comes from, it’s already shut down two prosecutions, and I’m not that confident that a year from now anybody is going to know his name and he won’t be back in Palm Beach on Lolita Island. Apparently there’s a lot of money behind this guy, and we don’t know where it’s coming from. The one thing everyone agrees on is, it doesn’t come from what he claims it comes from — ‘Oh, I’m just a very good investor’ — that’s b.s.
https://www.breitbart.com/radio/2019/07/10/ann-coulter-jeffrey-epstein-seems-to-have-blackmail-material-with-sexual-proclivities-of-all-these-powerful-men/
https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/international-news/politics/aoc-banking/
She has a point. For every dollar you deposit at a bank, they loan $ Ten dollars and the money is deposited in the borrower’s account. If you pay off a loan, the money “disappears”. The loan itself is also considered bank collateral and more importantly an asset, as well. Real or tangible assets are physical property, such as cars and houses. Financial assets are most everything else. In reality and practice, credit is money. Banks therefore do create “money” by extending credit and making loans. So, this is a clever comment. Very clever.
So, our entire financial system relies upon public confidence. If that confidence is ever lost, then our whole financial system is in serious trouble. So, we can go on like we have until the next big crisis. At some point, failure or partial failure (debt default) is expected. Just a matter of time.
I told a financial advisor that the next market correction is as sure as the next earthquake in California. The only unpredictable factor is its magnitude. Until the system actually fails, life goes on. We are only one big earthquake away from drastic changes. The system is too invested in itself to reform much of anything by itself, be it “the swamp” or anything else of real significance. There is nothing President Trump can do for California, unfortunately. Each state makes its own reality (show), not the White House.
Prosecutors have little interest in going after former President Clinton on any matter. He is not Bill Cosby, who got the whole female community after him. Nobody (relatively few) care about the goings-on of the Clinton’s anymore. He is past tense, that’s all.
https://gizadeathstar.com/2019/07/gates-calls-for-robots-to-be-taxed/
Let the games begin.
https://www.nytimes.com/2019/07/11/us/politics/ice-families-deport.html
FYI – mass arrest have never stopped. Over the past 12 months I have reported on Greg’s site information from my sources documenting DHS vehicles making arrest in and around the Kansas City area. Is anyone paying attention? Imbedded in these arrest are people who’s indictments have been unsealed by the justice department. Some are pedofiles and illegal immigrants, and some are people involved with the deep state. Rest assured, you will never know the whole truth until operstion “ drain the swamp” is over.
Greg,
I can assure you that JC #2 is not a troll. He is also a reader of my Website (as you can tell), and I certainly respect him as a man of action for all those readers “Interested In Doom” and prepping for it. That is what we are talking about here. The outing of The Deep State, government and economic collapse, civil war… etc.
Greg, G.A. Stewart contacted me asking if I was JC #2, but it was after he posted this comment. Now he understands clearly that I comment here as JC and NOT JC #2. This other “JC” person has created some confusion.
When Chief Justice Roberts made his crazy ruling on Obamacare I expected that someone had something terrible on him. I wonder if he has ties to Epstein?
EPSTEIN’S DEEP STATE BLACKMAIL OPERATION
https://www.worldaffairsbrief.com/
The recent arrest of billionaire Jeffrey Epstein this week on additional sex trafficking charges is just the tip of the iceberg. Everything about Epstein is a lesson of how the “Deep State” uses the underworld of sex trafficking and “honey traps” to lure in important people and politicians so records can be made of their illicit acts, ensuring they can be later blackmailed as necessary to keep them compliant.
Epstein’s public background claims he made his millions as a financial whiz kid for Bear Stearns. In fact, all his initial millions came from a single client, globalist billionaire Les Wexner of Columbus, Ohio—the luxury clothing magnate (including Victoria’s Secret)—after Epstein left Wall Street.
This is the story of a corrupt man who was put on the path to wealth by the Deep State so that he could serve a key purpose—the corruption and control of others by facilitating illicit sex at multiple exotic locations. Even though the Epstein story is a sordid one, it is a key part of the dark world of the Deep State, and how it covers for the illegal acts of its cronies using high profile mainstream lawyers—who also turn out to be Deep State.
It will be interesting to watch who is allowed to escape being associated with Epstein, and who gets implicated. I suspect that the Deep State controlled media’s interest in this case is that Trump is possibly involved, as well. Additionally, “shocking” evidence of Deep State financing and control of big tech companies in Silicon Valley such as Facebook, as well as the main stream media.
Greg, So many connections lining up? GW dots advanced by Zerohedge
July 13, 2019 Following Up Zero Hedge Epstein Wexner Story
https://youtu.be/l3JfCZ4urt0
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-07-12/project-mayhem-or-project-epstein
Great analysis Greg.
Everyone should brace for a gigantic false flag that will get us into a big war, or a sudden economic melt-down that will be brought to us by those same people from our not-so-friendly globalist deep state. I’m thinking that both events will be happening almost simultaneously.
Unfortunately, this will spare the hangman’s noose from the dirty scum and traitors who have been destroying our country and our little children, as Trump will have his hands quite full with both a major war and civil unrest. The deep state rats will be getting away with murder, fraud, theft, and the most disgusting acts of hurting little children.
Jeffrey Epstein sure seems well connected to Robert Maxwell, Les Wexner, Ed DeBartolo, NXIVM, Big Banks, MSM, Celebrities, Global elites, the Clinton Foundation, various Intel agencies, and who knows what else.
Everyone should check out Lois Vogel Sharp, the woman who Bo Polny speaks highly about. She says that God the Father is constantly giving her messages about great earthquakes/floods and an economic/monetary crash, which is mostly the consequence of America’s wicked sins against the unborn.
Imagine what God must also be thinking of the pedophilia, child organ harvesting, and the child sacrificing being offered to Baal and the Son of Iniquity? How much of Washington, Hollywood, and Wall Street are heavily involved in these abominations?
Obviously a very sizeable percentage John