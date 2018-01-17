Reset Rule of Law – Dr. Dave Janda
By Greg Hunter’s USAWatchdog.com
Dr. Dave Janda is a radio host and a patriot who is a Washington outsider with insider contacts. Janda says a new Inspector General’s report will be the beginning of the reset of the rule of law. Janda explains, “Comey, Lynch and Clinton are now in the crosshairs, and I believe that’s accurate. Many people believe that the Inspector General’s report was not going to happen and was not going to be turned in. 1.2 million pages were delivered to Congress. . . . The reason why this report is important is, I believe, it will reset the rule of law in this country. The rule of law in this country has been abandoned. It has been massacred by the globalists. That was not by accident–it was by intent. The rule of law was used to persecute people that were freedom fighters and against the globalist system . . . they were shoved to the side, and the globalists, such as the Clintons, the Bushes or the Obamas, or their puppets like Soros, and all these other puppets of the globalists, could act out the globalist game plan. What this Inspector General’s report, I believe and many people believe, will lead to is a significant escalation of what the rule of law should be.”
Janda goes on to say, “The Inspector General’s report is going to unearth collusion in the Justice Department and the FBI about the possible re-engineering of the election results in 2016. It will show the illegal surveillance, not just of Trump, but of millions of Americans whose 4th amendment rights were violated. It’s going to reopen the Clinton Foundation and their pay-to-play program. Uranium is just a part of that and, remember, 20% of the uranium production in the United States was delivered to Russia. . . . The Inspector General’s report will also open Hillary’s emails.”
So, are there going to be mass arrests and prosecutions? Janda says, “I believe that it’s going to happen, and I know people are saying that it’s pure fantasy and that it’s just not going to happen. . . . One of most effect control mechanisms is the human trafficking pedophile situation. The media won’t report on this because they are part of it . . . . Look at the CIA’s Operation Mocking Bird where they have infiltrated every aspect of the media to deliver the globalist message. They are complicit in it.”
There are big changes coming to Washington, and Janda says Americans cannot remain quiet. Janda says, “People cannot be bench players any longer. Everyone listening needs to be calling Congress, Senators, their Governors, and all they have to say is this: We’re watching you, and we want you to finally do what is right for every person in this country.”
Join Greg Hunter as he goes One-on-One with Dr. Dave Janda, host and creator of the popular radio show “Operation Freedom.”
After the Interview:
You can catch Dr. Janda on his website DaveJanda.com. There is free information, analysis on the site along with ground breaking interviews with cutting edge patriots by Dr. Janda.
Here it is, what we all could never imagine,
If you want to know what’s really going on, this is horrific ! YouTube, American Intelligence Media, Meet Big Brother.
Gerald Celente (Jan 16, 2018) – VS Max Keiser Bitcoin Will for Gold, Liberate Metal https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rAKmN0htM0w
Bill Holter We Already Passed The Point Of No Return
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zUFkvNT0m48
BRAVO to both of you Your enthusiasm reallly got me worked up this morning I’m ready to return to the states if I’m needed in any capacity Greg God bless both of you and all fellow Watchdoggers
Greg/Fred
Bravo from the south seas also!
It wonderful to witness Janda’s infectious enthusiasm and his positive attitude…perhaps there is a faint glimmer of hope for the US turning the corner after all.
I repeat as I have many times on WD…. no real lasting financial or social progress will be made until the disastrous private banking cabal model of the FED is dismembered….in the final analysis, this is the funding base for the Swamp as well the Washingtons Neoconservative agenda….America you gave the keys of the counterfeit printing press to these creatures….for goodness sake please find the presence of mind to wrest them back out of their evil clutches.
Why, thank you, Frederick!
When the power of love overcomes the love of power the world will see the Washington swamp, dry as Death Valley Days. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=58Z-JDuBXhA
Ridiculous. Another one of your “way out in the ozone” guests with bad information, unverified sources and a mysterious backgrounds (like your last two guests). If you were to stay out of the political realm and remain in the economic and financial realms, I might be convinced to stick around. But not for this kind of dribble. And hey – how about the latest news about 45’s hush money paid by his lawyer to a porn star just before the election date? The sexual assault of a minor (she was 13 y.o., at a Jeffrey Weinstein party) case to be held in a New York State courtroom also “mysteriously disappeared” right before the election as well. Greg, your presidential choice is a lying, dirty scum bag of a man-child. You should be ashamed for supporting him at all!
Buffy,
Looks like the petro Yuan is being put off and than there is this: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bhto4f-NiQs Enjoy the show.
Greg
That interview was the loudest, clearest call to freedom and justice that I’ve ever heard. I’m hopeful that the switchboards for our senators and representatives are lit up tomorrow and for months to come. Thank you, Mr. Hunter and Dr. Janda.
There is only one word I can think of to describe this interview: “Wow!”
The 18th will tell the tale.
I nearly fell off my chair. I had no idea the “fat finger drill” took 38 minutes to correct. I know these systems, it takes seconds to correct not minutes! I thought it was a malfunction.
Here are facts about these systems:
A- it’s very difficult to have such an alarm system “accidentally” tripped by a fat finger, protocol calls for approval by a high official. In other words, it a two key system as with all critical systems concerning National Security.
B- if such an alarm is set off, the shut off mechanism is very quick and precise, it should take 38 SECONDS, not minutes, to shut down a false alarm.
I’m writing this on 1/17/18. No matter what happens tomorrow, I believe the rogue submarine story. I’m a big Janda fan. Thank you for having this passionate Patriot on.
Excellent interview with Janda, God Bless
Greg,
I can’t read Chinese, but much to my surprise, some who can say the Yuan petroleum benchmark may be delayed until March.
https://read01.com/8z06kmR.html#.Wl9Aj3yWwfh
Dr. Janda may be right, but don’t let that detour you from the thought that the Chinese still intend to have a global currency reset in the not to distant future. International banks ( specifically the ECB ) are repositioning themselves to use the Yuan as reserve currency. Just remember when the dollar selloff accelerates, those dollars have to go somewhere. The Choice. A 30% haircut for the dollar. Or a Zimbabwe style reset.
As I was saying. The transition is on.
https://qz.com/1180434/europes-central-banks-are-starting-to-replace-us-dollar-reserves-with-the-chinese-yuan/
Americans need to be reminded that it is reserve currency status that allows us to print money with impunity. When that it is gone, debt will be debt, and the piper will have to be paid. As for me I want the $186,000. dollars that the central banks borrowed against me in 2008 in the form of a taxpayer bailout. I’m calling the note due.
China has prepared for that day ….and will more than likely write off the DEBT that the US owes.
Just a friendly reminder that the USD is NOT the world’s reserve currency. Its a default reserve…by virtue of having OIL, Commodities and Trade priced in USD terms. That’s the system the world has been living under since Bretton Woods.
BUT…you are correct though…..the price will be paid in short order.
Jerry,
What did Dr. Janda predict??
Greg
Greg,
He predicted a delay in the launch of the petro Yuan for tomorrow the 18th of January. Based on what I’m hearing, I think he is correct. But it has to do more with linkage problems of the Quantum satellite and the global banking system than it does with a coup in the Chinese hierarchy.
https://www.cnbc.com/2017/08/10/china-uses-quantum-satellite-to-transmit-potentially-unhackable-data.html
Oh, another delay Jerry? You were so sure of January 18th.
Hi
The article is saying this particular information source is from the foreign medias.
It is not originated from any of the official channels.
With respects.
It will never happen. Never. WADC protects its own. Especially if the republicans lose either house. Laws are in place for us little people and the tiny minority of WADC players they top tier throws under the bus for appearance purposes only. Its that corrupt. The NSA isn’t in place to stop terrorism, its in place to collect data on masses so it can be resurrected and used against us should any of us ever threaten the status quo.
We are more than watching. We are doing what these evil, sick and twisted fools are doing to us. Many are collecting names, just like they are. Many are building files of corruption, documenting malfeasance, THE BLATANT theft, open treason, subversion, child engagement, child trafficking, child rape, child torture, satanic ritual abuse, and on and on it goes. These are not threats by any means. These are in fact a promise. A promise to arrest, try, sentence, place in prison or HANG FOR TREASON these scum bags.
The best payback is for when they arrive in their new prison cells. The boys in prison whom despise idiots whom hurt and harm children, your day of reckoning awaits you……IN PRISON stripes or Orange. Makes no difference. Like it or not , FATHER is watching everything and everyone, and NO one will escape HIS Judgment and HIS Justice. NO ONE ESCAPES, Including liars, cheaters and haters of Humanity. ALL will be accounted for and reconciled.
Outstanding interview, if unsettling. I’m not sanguine with the missile shot however. If it did happen as speculated by Dr. Janda and his source, I find it difficult to believe that some satellite somewhere didn’t snap a picture of it. After all it had to be some form of radar/sonar that detected the initial launch, which should have resulted in a DEFCON 1 alert all over the pacific command, which I have to conclude, would have resulted in every nearby satellite being engaged to track the incoming weapon. My point is that we can’t seem to transport a loaf of bread without it being photographed from “on high,” I would think an actual missile launch would have prompted much more than a “duck-and-cover” message. Not to mention that if the missile was defeated by our anti-missile system – that should have resulted in a fairly consequential explosion; again easily captured by one of those high orbiting bandits. All FWIW
Mr. Hunter: WOW!!!
This Shoot down of the Missile is covered in Before its news and suggests that it was an Israel Sub which was sunk also so look for a missing sub in Israel
inventory
Xj,
They are listing no source for this statement. I think Janda is correct and it not Israeli.
Greg
It would not make sense that China would risk doing this while they are currently moving on their success with the monetary advances for the world, while it makes better sense that Israel would do this when they have done it before in 1972 and they are the Satanist involved in Yahovah’s chosen country. This maybe the catalyst that brings on the new Kingdom.
Xj,
It’s NOT Israel. They would nuke the best friend they have had in the White House since Truman???? NO and this is fact-less speculation by people who hate the Jews!!! Stop this BS.
Greg
A slow excision probably means a hyperinflation scenario which, like deflation, will result in innocents getting hurt. “Innocents” will pay for past mistakes with life long implications. I think Janda’s wife and others will have to accept that, unless they believe a socialist utopia awaits us all.
The tribunal concept might have merit if it becomes relatively inexpensive and legal proceedings are swift.
Reset Rule of Law will never happen in America. The law is defined by how much power/money one has and how much dirt they have on someone else, and that won’t change until the people overthrow the government and imprison 3/4th of the news media and politicians for treason, and that won’t happen since very few people are willing to die for their country, but they will have another box of Frosted Flakes with that 64oz Chocolate Shake.
Rolo,
You are the perfect sheeple for the controlling powers.
Greg
Greg, Rolo does have a point, I too have often gotten pessimistic about the American situation but then came Trump & I got hope again!
Greg I have so much to say but printed words can not express it all.
In short these are the signs of the time of major changes. Anything can happen.
God help America.
Thank you JC!!
Greg
Thank you Greg and Dave!
In the game of chess there is an asset value assigned to each piece. As the game progresses the asset value of each piece can change as losses occur. Sometimes collateral damage must be accepted in order to distract the opponent from the objective.
If this article is true the game is just about to reach a level not seen since 9/11:
http://www.whatdoesitmean.com/index2473.htm
Saints please prepare accordingly as lawlessness will reach a whole new level:
https://sumofthyword.com/2017/01/18/the-mystery-of-lawlessness/
Love in CHRIST! Rob
Love the info whatdoseitmean.com it is playing out as it has been written , The big question I would like to ask is how will Trump stop the 30,000 troops run by the deep state, with military weapons pointed at domestic flights????? boom 911 the sheeple will want war, deep state wins again.
Crypto currency update Bitcoin just crashed 14 percent to 9853 WOW
Greg,
Please try to make the link between the coupe de tat going on in the US and the coupe de tat going on in Saudi Arabia and picture will come clearer.
There is a shift from the old clan to a new one on both sides of the Atlantic.
In Saudi Arabia all the old clan of the globalists is prisoned and their wealth is confiscated, from the Waleed bin Talal to Bandar bin Sultan who was the closest figure to the Bushes …and the list goes on, so it should be no surprise here in US to see all the old clan from Bushes , clintons to obamas are threatened in being sent to the jail or their wealth is confiscated in return of a descent closure of their files that will save their face since some are previous presidents of US, that means under the table negotiations of their wealth for their freedom. Same as is happening as we speak in Saudi Arabia.
But does that mean everything will be rosy?
You will witness the rise of a new kind of globalists that is worse more fierce and you will miss the days of the old ones.
US will be no more, fractions and bits and pieces, and the life as we know is no more, AND IT WON’T BE ANY BETTER.
As the old say goes, BE CAREFUL WHAT YOU WISH FOR.
Mohammad
Mohammad,
I think the “Coup” in America has hit a rough patch.
Greg
Can you be more specific Greg? and sorry for my misspelling.
Mohammad
Finally…. someone making the same observations.
Well done Mohammad.
Greg,
The losses being booked by the financial institutions by reducing their deferred tax assets provides free cash flow for the Financial Institutions. The losses being reported are great for headlines but this really provides billions of cash to buy back stock, increase loans, pay dividends, or pay down debt, re-invest in the equity markets, pay out bonuses in the future, who knows. This provides billions in additional cash for the financial institutions. What kind of picture do you want to project going forward if you are a financial institution?
I’m druling if I am a financial Institution!
From my little chair
Greg, I am on board in contacting our criminal traitors aka Congressional leaders. E-mail folks is easy, just be polite, let them know you are one of their constituents & will not tolerate corruption any longer; no threats, no name calling, just let them know that not all of us are stupid out there and their actions are now being monitored. One or two mails in a district won’t help but there is power in numbers so bloggers give them a note about once a week or so and before every vote; one things all politicians are very aware of is numbers & you can also mail our esteem big wigs on both heads of the snake just don’t tell them you are not from their district or state.
Amen Arthur!!
Greg
Thanks Greg, great interview as usual — bombshell information if true. “If true” because we may never see confirmation, nor should we. For President Trump or Xi Jinping to confirm that a Chinese submarine launched a nuke at Hawaii would undermine confidence that the leadership of China has control of its people and arsenal. If Xi Jinping doesn’t have real control of his people, then what about Putin and Trump? Rogue military units with nukes? We really don’t want to go there.
That said, if some faction (call them globalists) wanted to start WW3 by nuking Pearl Harbor, they failed and they failed bigly. Their cards are exposed. Apparently President Trump’s relationship with Xi is good and this Hawaii thing will make that relationship even stronger. If Dave Janda’s info is correct, then not only did the Chinese find and eliminate a rogue unit but they also found that they (and possibly we) have a problem that needs fixing; that’s a good start. They also learned that US ABM systems work.
But we will probably never get official confirmation that a nuke was really launched. That is news neither Trump nor Xi should want officially released. Internet rumors are one thing, official confirmation is a whole nuther animal.
I’ll be watching for the Petro-Yuan announcement on Jan 18th. Not because of this rogue nuke thing but because the Petro-Yuan is huge on its own — huge. That could be the start of the global reset we’ve been hearing about for years.
Interesting times.
https://www.yahoo.com/news/cloture-vote-senate-ends-debate-000959376.html
“Unfortunately for privacy reformers and anti-surveillance lawmakers, the Senate just voted to close that door, moving a bill forward to extend Section 702 surveillance for six more years. A full vote on the bill, which is widely expected to pass, could happen as soon as mid-week.”
Mohammad
Hi Greg,
I have never believed that economic basket case North Korea developed nuclear weapons and effective delivery systems on their own. The development of the enrichment process especially is extremely complex. The United States, the Soviets and other nuclear powers conducted hundreds of bomb tests, missile tests, etc. and took 20 years to field working ICBM’s at a cost of many billions. The Peoples Democratic Republic Of Korea can’t even feed itself. If they have these weapons then someone gave them to them. Whether it was China or Russia or the CIA I can only guess. North Korea is Russia and China’s cold war blunder. Would they both benefit from a united economically powerful Korea? Would they benefit from letting the U. S. pay the price of undoing their mistake?
Greg,
I am only half way through the interview but I must comment now. This latest executive order is UNCONSTITUTIONAL. You cannot take down people before they have a chance to prove they are not guilty. If the government succeeds here in taking out anyone they feel suspicious about or anyone they are even heartily, assuredly and without a doubt, know are guilty — well, next is YOU and ME. Think about that. Laws are currently sufficient and in place to throw the book at each and every one of these creeps. We never need new and more dictatorial legislation to do what current law already does. It only confirms that a new dictator has taken charge.
Also, the fact that the China oil for yuan/gold does not happen on January 18th is not proof of a prior missile shoot. This event has been planned and delayed on so many dates, I don’t count them anymore. I do realize that the interview was probably conducted before the verification that I will state to you happened. The verification of what Janda has stated about a true missile launch is in the fact that Japan ALSO experienced a missile warning. Two separate countries warning of the same missile launch is proof enough and I so appreciate your guest for explaining how that could happen. It was really a missile and I believe what Janda has stated.
As to the person Janda references in his interview who convinced Janda that the US needs to be ‘let down gently’ because of all the people that will be hurt, I say HOGWASH! What about all the people that have been hurt and are hurting now? They will be unrecognized and unhelped until everyone is forced to face the truth! Make the incision, make it now and quit torturing the patient!
Clare,
The order is real and is being implemented along with legislation that was passed. It is Constitutional in a “national emergency.”
Greg
Dave Janda is always a great interview.
Harry Truman famously said: “No man can get rich in Politics unless he’s a crook. It cannot be done”.
Truer words have never been spoken.
I hope Mr. Janda is correct and things are being turned around.
Doug C.
Greg,
Watch this event, it is just heating up in M.E.:
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2018/jan/16/turkish-attack-on-us-backed-kurds-in-syria-believed-imminent
“Turkish attack on US-backed Kurds in Syria believed imminent”
Mohammad
Wow!
POWERHOUSE INTERVIEW!!
This is why the Sect’y of Treasury is mentioned in the E.O.: https://codgerville.wordpress.com/2011/12/14/american-dictatorship/
Shalom,
Stellar guest, as usual, SIR Hunter! I for one am extremely grateful that you, SIR Hunter are ONE OF THE REALLY GOOD GUYS! Keep on keeping on SIR!
Thank you Latney. My friends call me Greg, so call me Greg.
Well the whole Crypto world is now beginning to implode. Reddit has posted a suicide hotline, for those who lost all their money in the Bitconnect (Ponzi) exchange. People locked out. Lost all their money. Posts are showing people saying they literally invested all ‘life savings’ or took out $50000 loans, hoping to pay them back in a ‘month or two.’ Bitconnect was promising 40% interest PER MONTH. Now who would believe that ? Seriously, how dumb can people get ?
I warned this would happen, where suddenly it (Bitcoin, crypto’s) would all just fall, and people would not be able to get out fast enough.
Bitcoin now trading at $9400. Whether Bitcoin bounces back up to $10000 or $15000 soon, is irrelevant. So what if it traded up to $19,000, but if then in mere days it falls more than 50% ? That type of volatility renders it USELESS, as a so called medium of exchange. Who can suffer those kinds of losses with those kinds of dollar amounts ? Who has that sort of stomach, or money to throw it all away ?
Now that Bitconnect imploded, authorities are probably going to step in big time, and use this episode to begin massive regulations, or shut these things down big time. Its begun in Korea, China, Japan, and other countries, and now the authorities will say “I told ya so.”
It’ll now be ‘shoot first’ (close exchanges), and then ask questions later.
So as Cliff High said, gold will be trading at a ‘1/3rd of Bitcoin’ in February, on its current path downward, it only needs to get down to $3900, for gold to be trading at a 1/3rd of Bitcoin’s value. But clearly, Cliff meant Bitcoin would stay at $13,000 in Feb. or go much higher, and gold would be rising a lot.
So will dip buyers step in here ?
What will Bitcon futures do ? Such a mess. Are stocks next ?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LnZkDzGC3xo
With all the histrionics, heres a simply fact;
Why the shakedown of General Michael Flynn.
A journalistic fundamental truth, of a true American hero!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9FnO3igOkOk
A Few Good Men!
GREG:
As a watchdogger, i am ever so greteful for you and your guests who keep us informed. Were it not for your program, and a few more like yours, we would be kept in the dark by the msm. Because of you and your guests, I am once more gaining confidence in our Government and the rue of law in our nation. THANK YOU!!!
Jim stone. Says something different than dr Dave blacklisted news. I guess we shall see. Two articles today . Never thought it was an accident Too many articles posted in recent weeks predicting massive false flag Mike
Jim stone. Says something different than dr Dave blacklisted news. I guess we shall see. Two articles today . Never thought it was an accident Too many articles posted in recent weeks predicting massive false flag You Dow fantastic job. Mike
Stunned. Hope this all comes out the way the good Doctor thinks it will… Chip
Wow! if this interview does not ring true with you then I guess their is no hope for America at all.
Greg,
Perhaps this is a problem;
“The wealthy Jews rule the world; the fate of the governments lies in their hands. They start wars between countries, and when they wish, the governments make peace.”
Jallen
Greg,
This was one of the most comprehensive, in depth explanation of what is really going on in our country that I have ever heard. You are one of a kind my brother. Please keep up the good work! We are dependent on you to keep up with what is going on…
Blessings to you.
Love Love Love this Interview! The missile stuff is scary but again…. God is in control!
Thank you Greg!
Donald J. Trump President;
///BREAKING APART THE TWO TIER INJUSTICE SYSTEM
BUSTED FBI chief James Homey Comey will be indicted by a federal grand jury for obstruction and perjury__Not the Trumpster!
That is the charge from a top former U.S. Justice Department prosecutor who claims bungling Comey and his beleaguered agency covered up a massive wiretapping plot concocted by the puppet master, former president Barry Obama himself!
Larry Klayman__Founder of the crime-fighting watchdog group Judicial Watch and advocacy group Freedom Watch__has alleged homeyboy Comey, “deep-sixed” the investigation into bomb shell evidence that prove’s rogue spies in our U.S. intell community under Mike Morell wiretapped Trump, daughter Ivanka and Trump associates.
Comey’s grand jury indictment could get him 15 to 20 years or maybe even life if this wrap up of fake news inspired intrigue throughout the nation’s swamp capitol, reveal who ordered the murder of Sander’s loyalist Seth Rich.
The swamp fox president first revealed the wiretapping treachery in a March 4th tweetster, saying he is being tapped [electronically surveilled] By none other then ex-president Obama, during and after the presidential election even as the president elect and after and possibly even still. Obama being George “sour puss” Soros’s top puppet for the U.S. deep state.
Evidence Of the massive electronic surveillance of the American people and members of congress, the senate and presidential candidates Sanders and Trump first came to light, to Comey more than two years ago by way 0f NSA/CIA whistle-blow-hard Dennis Montgomery!
Like Edward Snowden after him, Monty spirited 47 hard drives and 600 million-plus documents out of America’s spy agencies, including evidence Trump and yours truly and you too, were being surveilled electronically, [wiretapped]!
As Montgomery’s Lawyer Klayman has stated “Those documents have been buried in Comey’s files for over two years and he refused to even publicly acknowledge them!”
The documents__and their explosive evidence squashed by Comey__not only proved Obama’s unconstitutional surveillance of Trump and his campaign, but all Americans and to be fair, even our staunchest allies, Aussie’s, Kiwi’s, Brits & Germans!
What’s worse ex British intell has-beens were in on the attempted coup along with Mike Morell’s leftest national socialist intell mob. All the while, the uninformed American and British sheeple have been kept in the dark by their government mocking bird brained Jeff Flake type pandering media stooges.
A secret memo noted the surveillance targeted a “Who’s who,” including supreme court Chief Justice John Roberts [Whom Obama bullied for ObummerCare] and 156 judges, top CEO’s, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg and Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky.
Even major corporations were spied on, including Target, Siemens and YUM Brands__ the owner of Taco Bell and Kentucky Fried Chicken__all companies that were Trump or GOP donors and supporters.
Whats more, Comey did not acknowledge Obama’s scheme__or the evidence he kept locked away in his vault__when questioned under oath about Trumps wiretapping accusations during a March hearing of the House Intelligence Committee. According to Klayman, that failure could trigger a potential perjury charge, in addition to the obstruction of justice!
Comey will face a maximum of 10 years for the obstruction charge and five for the perjury charge, according to sour sources.
“It makes Watergate look like a warm-up act,” said Klayman.
“The point [of the surveillance] was to gather information for their own nefarious purposes,”
“The president’s firing of Comey was long overdue,” he added. “Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who recommended the former FBI director’s termination, should now impanel a grand jury to investigate Comey for having covered up and subverted this would be investigation.”
Montgomery’s story began before the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, when he was developing facial recognition software for a Reno Nevada company, that planned to use it to unmask card sharks and counters who had been banned from casino’s__only to return in disguise!
After the attacks, the CIA asked Monty to Develop software to decipher coded signals Osama bin Laden was sending his minions in video’s broadcast on AlJazeera. His growing access to data eventually revealed the shocking wiretap conspiracy.
In 2010, a conscience-stricken Montgomery left the CIA and NSA with the 47 hard drives. On March 20th 2015, he filed a whistle-blower lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia__a copy of which several sources have obtained.
In 2015, Klayman__with the help of U.S. District Judge Royce C. Lamberth__set up meetings for Montgomery with the FBI at its J. Edgar Hoover Building headquarters in Wahington, D.C.
Prior to the meetings, assistant U.S. Attorney Deborah Curtis granted Montgomery immunity from prosecution for taking the drives, which he turned over to Comey’s feds. The FBI agents Walter Giardina and William Barnett conducted a three-hour videotaped interview of Montgomery under oath.
But according to Klayman, Comey did not follow up. Instead he buried Montgomery’s hard drives and testimony in a vault, effectively destroying it.
“Trump has taken a lot of heat for dismissing Comey, and to everyone’s thinking it’s because of fears over the Russian investigation bull shiite,” sources say close to the probe.
“In reality, he knew from Justice Department officials this grand jury was investigating Comey. He’s hamstrung from talking about it. But that’s really why he got rid of the FBI director and has been wavering on a cover reason ever since.”
Klayman referred to the 6-foot-8 Comey as “a legal midget, who so perverted the rule of law while serving as FBI director, should now be the subject of a criminal grand jury investigation, indicted, tried and convicted for his crimes against the American people and the sooner the better!
“If firing is all that Comey has to endure at this point, he should be eternally grateful to Attorney General [Jeff] Sessions and all the Trump InJustice Department!”
Why we love Trump…..
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2j_289rw9f0
He’s gettin er done, draining the swamp!
Greg, Excellent Interview! Curious How Anyone thinks Congress will do Anything! LMAO! We Need Julian Assange to Release the 1.2 Million Pages to the National Rifle Association, and Americans. We already established that the Majority of Congress are Traitors. Everyone is asleep or a sheep or a wolf, dressed as a sheep, 99% Not a Peep, LOL
Main bulk of IG report not yet released – it was claimed this would happen this past Monday Jan 15. Also, tomorrow Jan 18 is the day that China is supposedly launching it’s oil/yuan contracts backed by gold. Deadlines come and go, nobody really seems to know what’s going on. Getting tired of being wound up for no reason. This swamp is self-protecting, don’t think it’s capable of reformation. It has to fail in order to be reset, so better not think white hats will be transforming anything. Wake me up when indictments are served, another fantasy out there on the horizon.
Andy,
It may not be released, but it was delivered to Congress.
Greg
Great great interview you have knocked it out of the park again. (Your last interview with Mr Shipp was picked up by Infowars)
I sincerely hope Mr Janda is right. Lady Justice has been raped and pimped out by our govt. We are collapsing from the lawlessness. I hope the information you are sharing will add strength to the accountability we all want.
Mr Janda is correct, we all need to pressure our elected Representatives.
God bless,
Bondo
Bondo,
“Fear Not” and “Never, never, never give up.”
Greg
Heartening uplifting interview of Dr. Janda.
It reminded me of another orthopaedic surgeon I greatly admired in my life, Dr. Stanley Monteith of RadioLiberty.com.
I will pray we will soon see real fruit from the Inspector General’s report.
For the continual prayer of a just man availeth much.
James 5:16
We are at at time in our nation’s history when the our whole Constitutional republic is hanging by a thin thread and all could be lost. I think the pedophilia, child sacrifice, and human trafficking issue is the issue that could cut that thread.
Ephesians 5:12
For the things that are done by them in secret, it is a shame even to speak of.
But I believe..
“Now to him who is able to do all things more abundantly than we desire or understand, according to the power that worketh in us.”
Ephesians 3:20
dachsielady, dont you miss Dr. Monteith? I do. I think a l0t of people are praying for the country because you are right. It is a thin thread.
Fantastic work Gentlemen! The Treason is deep and far reaching.
“A nation can survive its fools, and even the ambitious. But it cannot survive treason from within. An enemy at the gates is less formidable, for he is known and carries his banner openly. But the traitor moves amongst those within the gate freely, his sly whispers rustling through all the alleys, heard in the very halls of government itself. For the traitor appears not a traitor; he speaks in accents familiar to his victims, and he wears their face and their arguments, he appeals to the baseness that lies deep in the hearts of all men. He rots the soul of a nation, he works secretly and unknown in the night to undermine the pillars of the city, he infects the body politic so that it can no longer resist. A murderer is less to fear.” Cicero
You nailed it BR. Throughout time nothing seems to change. And thank you Greg and Dave. You two are amazing.
I found this a very interesting interview; however, just because some insiders want us to think everything’s great peaches & cream doesn’t necessarily mean everything actually is great peaches & cream. Stay-calm-don’t-worry-everything’s-fine messages always trip an alarm with me. Regarding China’s plan to sell oil for gold backed yuan, China’s been threatening to dump US Treasuries for years. Sooner or later they’ll need to do it. Besides political division at the top, they have economic class problems too and are in danger of rebellions. They quashed Tiananmen, but they’ve apparently been afraid of another one ever since.
Wonderful interview. I heard the same thing on the missile however I heard it was a rogue US Navy ship (part of the cabal). There must be Cabal in every country. Which ever country it was the purpose was to start a war. I think the Cabal are getting very desperate. Mr. Janda has a wise wife with her advice I appreciate his suggestion on what to do by calling our government officials.
Good information and terrific interview!!
Julia,
I trust Janda, I know who some of his sources are and I believe and trust him.
Greg
Julia There’s no “ Cabal” in North Korea, Iran and Syria
What a great interview and guest! I’m about 1/3 of the way through the video and will finish watching it tonight. Trump is a very smart guy. He’s going to have all of his ducks lined up before he goes after the Clintons/Bushes/Obamas et. al.. He can’t let any of them slip the net. Reminds me of the baptism scenes in the Godfather. Michael Corleone killed his enemies all at the same time and they didn’t see it coming.
Sorry Greg but I call [email protected]##$^%@. Dr. Dave’s source is wrong for a couple of simple reasons. If a “” rouge”” Chi-com missile boat got off an slbm that was inbound to Hawaii the US Navy would have sunk same most likely using nuclear weapons to guarantee a kill and as a show of force. There is no way possible to hush up nuc’s on the loose.
Foot,
You have no sources and he does. Believe what you want, and there is this too: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bhto4f-NiQs
Greg
I’ll believe the prison scenario when I see corrupt one percenters and power brokers hauled off in chains. And by prison I don’t mean Bushwood Country Club run by head warden Rodney Dangerfield. I mean Angola prison in Louisiana.
http://www.whatdoseitmean.com has pointed out this information prior to all spoken about on Janda site…..
The biggest problem Trump faces today is the 30 000 troops on Syrian borders, my information has pointed out the Deep State has placed targets on your home ground and commercial airliners, targets to compile with the deep state troops on Syrian borders.This is why a failed missile was used. No mention of it shot down, it was a show of force that the East has had enough of the Deep State.
Trump’s visit was cancelled to England as he was warned by Russian intelligence that an assassination was in play to take Trump out, Julian removal was also delayed at the same time, and Janda is correct that he is in Swissland.
Marcus,
How do you know this??
Greg
Hi Greg, According to Janda; A faction in China opposed to ‘the Xi / Trump alliance’ launched an ICBM against Hawaii !!! Well, this is a turn-up. DOH! Who would have thunk it? Not me for starters. Let’s start by asking, qui bono? Assuming there is a disaffected and powerful (able to order an ICBM launch) faction in China, what could they possibly gain by nuking Hawaii? Naturally, given the constant anti-China propaganda, there will be uncritical believers in this unsubstantiated nonsense. The fact Janna talks sense about other topics and comes across as ‘antiestablishment’ makes him an ideal shill to peddle disinformation. Audience beware!
Call it want you want. He was passing along his information from his sources.
Greg
I always enjoy Dr. Janda Greg, thank you so very much for bringing him back once again. The idea that the “missile incident” was an actual launch followed by a successful destruct should always be a consideration because after all, why is the concept so impossible? Yes Americans like to deny the possibility of the party ever ending or events ever getting serious or out of control, but not only is this possible, I believe it has happened before. Recall if you will the vertical snaking “contrails” off of the West coast a couple of years ago followed by another off of the East coast. Both were suspected of being similar launches and both were denied as missiles. How were these denials made “official”? Why because CNN, NBC, CBS all claimed they were not. Why does America continue to look to bought and paid for sellout “media” for “the Truth”? Isn’t that damned near retarded? Yes Greg, we know they are worthless.
Dr. Janda is absolutely right on in his assessment of the percentages of corrupt political criminals in office – 99%! The election of Donald Trump does indeed appear to have given us a few things already though. A Slowdown or even a halt to the slide down the “destroy America” sinkhole that the last 4 or 5 presidents have started us on, and the discovery that all of the sellouts are all sellouts indeed regardless of the color tie they wear. The questions that remains to be answered are, can any of the right be taken back and be made part of how this nations operates, and how much time does this “grace period” last? Three more years, seven more years? Any more time at all? How desperate are the Satanic lords of chaos that rule over our system and how willing are they to pull out all of the stops and go full court? Having you to keep us all aware as you do so well my friend is at least a great and much appreciated blessing. Keep the Faith. Praise God.
Love the guest, so much better than some you have on.
I hope he is right, as Clinton, Comey and Obama are corrupt!
hope this helps, its a cut and paste of scribal.com jfk autopsy photos. you had asked me for the link [in my reply from last great interview on the deep state]. another great interview today. love your great and patriotic work. tonyb.
http://scribol.com/anthropology-and-history/history/the-autopsy-of-john-f-kennedy-in-pictures/2/
What is the original source of these photos?
Greg
Greg,
I was driving with my daughter last night where we saw a big bright light in the sky with a boom and the night turned into day in splash of a second, a straight line of big fireball shooting downward from the sky was clear and visible, then we saw this in the news:
https://www.yahoo.com/gma/earthquake-causing-meteor-leaves-southeast-michigan-residents-awestruck-071906998–abc-news-topstories.html
My daughter and kids shook their heads laughing what the heck is this explanation?
Right away i remembered the story you broke about the Hawaii and it had to be something similar to it.
Mohammad
Love the info whatdoseitmean.com it is playing out as it has been written , The big question I would like to ask is how will Trump stop the 30,000 troops run by the deep state, with military weapons pointed at domestic flights????? boom 911 the sheeple will want war, deep state wins again.
No Marcus it does not, and who are these 30,000 troops?
Greg
Thanks Greg!
Our health insurance is going up 4% this year, higher than the official rate of inflation. There are numerous sites that are just gimmicks offering ‘the best deal’, it’s terrible to play with peoples lives.
Lot’s of comments about January 18th and the petro juan. will find out tomorrow.
John,
It’s getting put off as far as I know now.
Greg
Greg, not sure how you are able to keep churning out these really good interviews, but please keep on bringing them.
Mr. Janda is awesome, my kind of guy.
If his source is correct about serious Chinese internal problems, then that adds much more complexity and fragility to all the other moving parts. It was dangerous enough as it was. That means that both America and China both have a powerful Deep State and Shadow Govt that might be capable of doing anything, and both sides must be very cautious and have reliable communication lines to prevent a subversive global nuclear war.
How about Israel , Pakistan, India, France, and the U.K.? They all must have rogue elements too, and they all have nukes.
It’s logical to assume that many of the trillions missing from the Pentagon have gone to nuclear subs and exotic weapons, and are possessed and controlled by the criminal, corrupt anti-Trump cabal. Some of them may even be those dozens of American traitors that should be indicted and punished.
It might be okay to FEAR just a little, but God is always in charge and will do what is best in His plan. Keep the faith!
John,
I am really tired right now and having tech problems in the background but the show will go on. Thank you for your kind words and support.
Greg