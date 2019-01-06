Dark Left Starting Soft Civil War – Kevin Shipp
Former CIA Officer and whistleblower Kevin Shipp says, “I would say we are in a soft civil war, and the ones that are starting this civil war, and they have gotten more aggressive almost by the day, they are what you call the “Dark Left.” They are no longer the party of JFK. They are the Deep State, and the shadow government are at war with the founding principles of this country. They are at war specifically with Donald Trump because he has actually stood in the face of the Deep State and in the face of the Congress and Senate, which is riddled with corruption. This Dark Left civil war they started is intensifying. Then you have the rest of Americans out there that are good and patriotic God and country people that are on the other side of this civil war. They are peaceful and keep their mouth shut for the most part, but the notes and emails I get say they are fed up with what these people are doing. The ultimate goal, of course, is the Constitution itself, which they believe was written by bigoted old European white men. So, their target is the Constitution and the founding principles of freedom and faith. That is their target.”
On President Trump’s recent announcement that America is pulling troops out of Syria, Shipp says, “Well, Trump just spit right in the face of the military industrial complex. Syria started when Hillary Clinton was Secretary of State, and she secretly ran guns (to ISIS terrorists) . . . The CIA, Obama Administration and Secretary Clinton armed the Free Syrian Army claiming they were moderates. I’ll tell you right now there is no such thing as a moderate Islamic army.”
Shipp thinks that many high ranking people are going to be indicted for various crimes and treason. Shipp predicts, “I think both Clintons are going to be indicted. I don’t think there is any question about that. There are members of the Clinton Foundation that are going to be indicted.”
Other high profile indictments, according to Shipp, “Barack Obama is eventually going to be indicted. Mueller is probably going to be indicted for his treasonous activity. John Brennan, I am absolutely convinced, will be indicted and possibly James Clapper, too. I am also pretty certain James Comey will be indicted.” That’s just a few that Shipp predicts will be brought up on charges.
Shipp, who had a very high security clearance as a CIA Officer, has also released a new bombshell allegation about the CIA during the Vietnam War. Shipp says 20 years ago, he found out about a genocide orchestrated by the CIA where 40,000 Vietnamese were shot in the back of the head with a special pistol during that conflict. Shipp says he found out where the genocidal pistols were buried along with the story about murders committed by the CIA that was called “Operation Phoenix.” Shipp says, “I just released this because I am fed up, and people need to know about this horrible program the CIA did and then tried to bury the evidence from our government and the American people.” Shipp also says, “I put this on my website four days ago. . . .I am in quite a bit of danger, and I have been in this position for 18 years or so. This is going to cause a huge explosion. I have released the existence of ‘Operation Phoenix’ and where the skeletons are buried.”
Shipp also predicts a big reset of the U.S. dollar coming sooner than later. Shipp says, “Yes I do. It’s going to be horrible if the dollar loses its reserve status. I think they will absolutely do that. I think, also, if you add that ‘missing’ $21 trillion, our deficit is actually double what is being said in public. There is something very, very serious going on with that $21 trillion. I have my own opinion as to where it went, but, yeah, I think there will be a reset.”
What does a reset look like to the guy on the street? Shipp says, “First of all, the dollar plummets in value. That is going to affect everyone’s financial life in this country. They will devalue the dollar, which is going to take us into a very serious recession. . . . There is no question we are going to enter into a financial crisis. No question. . . . By the end of the year, we will see serious financial problems.”
Join Greg Hunter as he goes One-on-One with CIA whistleblower Kevin Shipp, founder of ForTheLoveOfFreedom.net.
Thanks Greg,
2019 is going to be a delicate period to say the least.
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/france-bank-run-thus-saturday-8-00-am-protesters-to-crash-the-banks
Mark your calendar for an early Saturday wake up call.
Erdogan, what a low-life, no-class A-rab. He really is a turkey.
Interesting that I noticed during the Brexit Vote and 2016 Presidential Election Vote that gold jumped $100 + AUD in one day, meanwhile last week the Aussie dollar tanked a little and gold jumped $54 in a flash. Yes I know that it dipped afterwards on all of these occasions but can you imagine what would happen to the price of metals if something major was to place.
I should have saved for metals rather than spend on rubbish not need.
Yellow Journalism has quite a long history. I was highly skeptical of the claims made against a close member of British Royalty. …They all have to live in a goldfish bowl. The Diplomatic Protection Detail would not be allowed to keep a Royal out of their sight, for even a moment on a foreign tour. This story was investigated by the Press with a fine tooth comb.
The lady in question, Miss Roberts, was 17 years old at the time the notorious photograph was taken. The very act of responding to accusations ;like this, even a vehement denial, is News!… A Harvard Professor Of Law defending himself would not make front page International News. but a Member of The British Royalty would attract so much Press attention at a Trial, it would become a footnote in future History Books! … “The Trial That Launched a Thousand Future Ph.D. Theses.” Check out this random selection :- https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2898568/Harvard-law-professor-embroiled-sex-scandal-alongside-Prince-Andrew-files-defamation-lawsuits-claims-threatens-lawyers-sex-slave-disbarred.html
Shipp says: “There is no question we are going to enter into a financial crisis” … well the end of March 2019 is Brexit day … and it’s far from clear what the UK government will do in terms of getting a trade agreement with the EU or not … and if not … it could be very disrupting to not only the UK and European economy but could put all world markets in turmoil … making gold at about $1300 per ounce look quite attractive right now!!
With regard to the National Security Emergency … we have a bunch of Deep State Demon-rats “arbitrarily changing” our Constitutional Republic into a Marxist hell hole “without the consent of the American people” … if these Demon-rats want to live under Sharia Law … Trump should “cancel their citizenship” (as they don’t believe in a Constitutional Republic) … and extradite every single one of them to the Middle East … and if no one wants them … order the Saudi’s to let them set up their “progressive” utopian commie government in a small section of the Saudi desert where they can live together as a group who have similar political and religious views … and finally once and for all get them out of our hair … and lets also send all the immoral pedophiles, human traffickers, drug dealers, transgenders and Satan worshipers there too … these types of people don’t belong in a Nation that abides by a Constitution that has ingrained in it “a moral code” … God the Father used this technique to get rid of his immoral angels out of Heaven to purify it … let us purify the US in the same way … and send all the evil ones to a very hot place!!
In fact … polls show mostly Demon-rats want to leave America … so it should be no big deal for Trump to start the expediting process … let’s make America – “Moral Again”!! … https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-01-05/record-numbers-women-and-poor-americans-want-leave-us
Remember … there is no difference between progressives, commies and socialists … they all attack our vested Constitutional rights to free speech and gun ownership like a bunch of Marxists … they tax our private homes “every year”, they tax the things we buy “every day” and the constrained CPI wages we earn (at an incredible 75% tax rate) … and to top it off … they impose anti-capitalist progressive commie socialist Marxist economic conditions that drives all our good paying jobs … overseas!!
http://ronpaulinstitute.org/archives/featured-articles/2019/january/07/bolton-trumps-wrong-were-not-leaving-syria/
Foreign policy experience seems to be relative in Dr. Paul’s opinion. Criminality, graft, and incompetence are not rewarded anywhere else but Washington.
Bolton and Pompeo aren’t fluent in a language other than English and Pig Latin, so one questions everything they know about “foreign policy.”
One trait I’ve noticed about Trump is that he surrounds himself with “enemies” so he can get “a feel for how they think and their strategies” and therefore how best he can defeat them … so when I see Trump surrounding himself with Demon-rat neocons, warmongers and evil Wall Street banksters I don’t get too excited anymore … Trump is one cool dude and knows exactly what he is doing … after he picks their brains to see exactly “where the enemy is coming from” … he fires them … lucky for us Patriots he is on our side!!
He doesn’t have much of a ethical, America-first talent pool to draw from. He probably relies on a quasi shadow government for consultations and strategy.
If and when the hammer drops may be dependent somewhat when gold and silver take the hockey stick route simultaneously with uncontrollable rapid inflation.
I couldn’t have explained it any better..this was superbly expressed.
Gold is artificially suppressed, which is a gift to all. By now gold should have been close to $7,000.00 per ounce and silver at 1/16th of that. I’ve been buying precious metals on and off mainly since 2008 but some before that. It’s always a good idea to diversify in monetary insurance.
Hmmmm, so next year will be the one…..
Almighty Lord, I beg You, grant the sincere of heart the power to destroy this evil.
Amen
The Donald is a fine strategist. I love watching him use “The Commander knows the Troops”, Book of Five Rings by Miyamoto Musashi, on the Democrats as he marches them round in circles as if he was their commander. The televised recent meeting with Sid and Nancy, sorry Chuck and Nancy, in the White House was a perfect example of this.
Patience my sisters and brothers. To achieve maximum damage to the enemy often requires a long wait before smashing the sledge hammer down. The Donald has nerves of steel and I believe that he will act at the truly opportune moment! I beg that it may be so!
Go Trump Go … keep using this sledge hammer on Chuck Shumer every day until he buckles under … https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MdAyn89hFIo
Hey Chucky … so why are you shutting down our Government?????? … did Soro’s hand you a hundred dollar bill under the table??
Then again Chucky … knowing how very much Demon-“rats love cheese” … perhaps you are doing it for a “slice of pizza” next Saturday at Jeffrey Epstein’s Lolita Island!!
FIRE!!! YOU ARE ON FIRE PAUL!! OUCH!!!
Here’s to 2019 and the Prince of Peace giving us strength for the coming hurricane.
Thanks Greg and Kevin Shipp a million.
And Christ won’t be coming alone … he will be bringing with him 10,000 fully armed Angel warriors loaded with highly advanced weapon systems the likes of which the Demon-rats have never seen!!
Christ will wipe out the Demon-rats like the Iranians wiped out the 300 “commie-pedophile” Spartans (who it seems deserved being wiped out) … https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O6_VORJu44g
Very Interesting interview. I read about Operation Phoenix on Shipp’s web site. Where exactly is the location where the pistols are buried? And where is Himmler’s staff car now?
Roger D,
40 is plausible, 400 is really pushing it, 4,000 is almost impossible and 40,000 is ridiculous.
If I were involved in Operation Phoenix, I’d leave the pistol where the VC would find them. It’s must easier to get rid of 40,000 bodies by framing the communists than burying the evidences.
Here is some good news … there is a “mass exodus” out of the State of New Jersey that recently passed a law to send the police into the private homes of people to confiscate their guns … isn’t it very fitting that the Demon-rats running this State now have less people to tax and also have less electoral votes to choose our President in elections … God’s people are also “voting with their feet” by leaving “the commie stronghold” in New York State … decreasing the Demon-rat power in that State also … hey Demon-rats … isn’t payback by God’s people a bitch? … guess you never figured that you can’t raise taxes on people to pay your illegal alien bills if they move out of your jurisdiction did you?… https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-01-03/mass-exodus-new-jersey-ranks-no1-most-moved-states-2018
Here in the Redoubt we have such a family from NJ. They have fit right in to our ‘tribe’ so to speak. And they left ‘NJ ways’ behind them!
My point is that NJ has some valuable assets. But we can live without their land.
RD, We too are located in the redoubt and we have our share of communists and we have a short list!! Yours in Faith and Liberty,FN, DB.
Roger … If one looks at any major country that collapsed in history … it was always preceded by a migration of wealthy people away from that country … the same should hold true for the Demon-rat State of New Jersey!!
I believe there is war with the Deep State but I no longer believe they are at war with Trump. Trump seems to be solidly in their corner, acting in their behalf at every opportunity. He hasn’t even attempted to drain the Swamp. He has used it as a hiring pool from which he has made most of his appointments, nominations, and selections, for important positions. He hasn’t worked to repair relations with Russia, but rather poked, slapped, and antagonized them at every opportunity since taking office, bringing us to the brink of WWIII with them. Instead of protecting our 2nd Amendment as promised, he has managed to inflict more damage to it in his first two years with his bump stock ban than 0bama did in eight. Trump also wants Red Flag laws and to raise the age to purchase or own certain rifles.
Trump IS The Deep State.
Grigori,
You are wrong. You do not know what he is talking about. Just off the top of my head, Trump has removed America from the Pairs Climate Accord, the Trans Pacific Partnership and the fraudulent treasonous Iran Nuke deal where plane loads of cash were sent to Iran and nobody signed the deal!!!!!!! All of these were globalist constructs. Trump also just announced the removal of troops from Syria and Afghanistan also a globalist project. As far as Trump having globalists in White House, ever heard of keeping your friends close and your enemies closer?? Smith is looking at this from the outside looking in with zero experience and zero contacts. Your opinion about a group of facts is not a fact itself.
Greg “
Trump walked into office with $0 trillion in debt. He was not going to implode the economy and crash the system. There is NO fixing the $40 trillion in debt. There is going to be a default of some kind and a reset. This is going to be painful. Trump bought time to try to lessen the pain and set himself and his team which by the way has been under constant attack by the globalists and Deep state and the NWO weasels. Trump is trying to save America and the Constitution and our way of life.
Did I tell you there is going to be pain? At least we will not be taken over and the Constitution thrown into the trash can of history.
Got it?
Thank you for your support and “Fear Not”!!!
Greg
Greg, Trump is an America Patriot who will be re-elected. The Democrats are losing votes of their middle stream voter rolls, the far left is taking over the platform. Many Democrats just won’t go to the polls next time, they can’t pull the lever from Trump but many won’t be able to vote for their far left candidate who ever he or she is. Its a win-win situation for our President. Trump!
I could not agree more…..!!!
Add to it passing an executive order for G5 in rural area, the dark deep state wet dream coming to fruition…
Mohammad
Wise men speak because they have something to say; Fools because they have to say something. —Plato
You perfectly fit the second part….!
Mohammad
Quoting Plato is hardly foolish. But when you express Muslim pride by posting about Sinead O’Connor’s conversion – only a fool would do that. Surely you must know she is mentally ill. And she will have moved on to something else within a year or two.. Allahu Snackbar.
Those last two words in your post, Mr. Thistlethwaite, are awfully childish.
Intelligent commentary about Mohammed.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i8YluwJXB8k
Those who have something to say on their smartphones “made in China” are giving all their personal info to a foreign government that has placed “back doors” into your smartphone apps!! … https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-01-07/china-made-smartphone-weather-app-stole-data-10-million-global-users
Grigori Rasputin,
Does this look like deep state control to you?
https://www.govtrack.us/congress/bills/116/hr204
President Trump knows that in order to fix a broken financial system you have to get rid of the criminals in it. That includes Congress. The courts. And the globalist in the United Nations.
So far he has tried the indirect approach with Congress. The direct approach will be fourth coming soon in the form of a national emergency, and then martial law. He has not passed all of the Executive orders to restructure court martials just for fun. FYI overhauling a corrupt system with decades of theft in it is not like taking cookies out of the oven. Do your homework before you post such illogical blather.
And …..then there eight leaders ….that Trump saved during Christmas.
https://invidio.us/watch?v=UDrfDAWA5Ig
If Trump were a deep state puppet why would he care?
I’ve got a lot of time for Dave Janda but I tend to go along with Kevin Shipp’s thesis in terms of indictments. Much smaller numbers but just as significant. Greg, I would love to see you interview Victor D Hanson on these matters. It is clear he feels that criminal behaviour within the “progressive” movement must be punished. Happy New Year.
I agree wholeheartedly with Shipp’s comments on the the amount of indictments. In any year, given the predilection for plea bargains, there are perhaps less than 5000 criminal indictments that reach the entire court system. If there were 30, 40 or 50k, we would have heard about them. Secondly, to add to Shipp’s Phoenix revelations. This is fairly old news, but I can certainly attest to the mass genocide, about which little has been disclosed. I served in the 60s in Vietnam with the IC and was exposed to numerous civilian tortures and outright murder of innocents, otherwise euphemistically referred to as “collateral damage” Together with the Strategic Hamlet Program, Operation Phoenix was incremental genocide. I had to laugh when Hersh exposed My Lai and the government propaganda claimed it was an anomaly when if fact it had been psychopathic policy for over a decade in Vietnam. Thirdly, I disagree that “we are out of Syria”. There are too many in the deep state that have oil and gas interests that require Assad’s removal. So some sort of occupation and arms trafficking will continue but Russia will see to it that there will be no regime change.
Doggers, Please correct me if I am wrong but are not sealed federal indictments of public record ?? DB
How about the news media they should be taken out to.
All the MSM fake news puppets should also be sent “on permanent assignment” to the Demon-rats “New Commie Utopia” in the Saudi desert … the only downside is that poor Israel will have another group of Demons to contend with besides the radical Muslims in Iran (who believe they must provoke Armageddon for their savior to come back) … while we Christians don’t provoke continuous non-stop wars to bring Jesus back (we just do it for the money and power)!!
Doubters check in here.
https://fas.org/sgp/crs/natsec/R42659.pdf
Need more evidence.
https://mobile.twitter.com/chadkanera/status/1075108642981011456/photo/1
In military terms, you don’t need a nail unless you plan to use a hammer. Anyone with half a brain can see we are headed to martial law. You don’t need me to point it out if you’re paying attention. These executive orders are not signed off on because President Trump has nothing else to do. They are all part of the overall plan.
Even when people hear the truth they still can’t process it.
https://www.cnn.com/2019/01/05/politics/trump-national-emergency-border-wall-shutdown/index.html
Is this really about the wall? Since when do Democrats care about spending money? This is about the deep states last gasp of power before the hammer is dropped on them under martial law.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is a closed mined idiot like Gina … she just ignores the facts and says: “Your Not Getting the Wall” … the same way she handled Obama Care … she didn’t read it … she just ignored the facts and said: “Your Getting It” … she Devil’s always believe they are Lucifer’s gift to all mankind and act like dick thaters in a Constitutional Republic ordering men to do her bidding … well Trump is not going to eat your apple Nancy as you have a cherry with a worm in it for a brain!!
And this idiot Pelosi is the one in line to become President (if both Trump and Pence are killed) … so it was a very dangerous security breach to have both Trump and Pence at Bush’s funeral … where a terrorist bomb could have killed them both … not that the “Indiana pedophilia king pin” Pence is any bargain but he is not an outright idiot like Pelosi !!
God Jerry, did you have to quote CNN? I read the article but it was painful. They leave out so many details. Dishonesty by omission… Chip
Chip,
How about rioting in February?
https://www.politico.com/story/2019/01/07/food-stamps-government-shutdown-1062090
The deep state will use this vacuum to stage a full blown coup. With the help of the MSM they will make President Trump look like Joseph Stalin.
A totally corrupt Senate is still working against Trump to keep American boys in Syria … Hey Senators what about that Barrack Obama quote back in August of 2011 when he said: “the future of Syria must be determined by its own people” ?? … which was soon immediately changed by the Deep State to “President Assad must go” (and France’s Nicolas Sarkozy and Britain’s David Cameron signed on to the Deep State’s ultimatum) … now it’s eight years later … Obama is gone … Sarkozy is gone … Cameron is gone … and you corrupt Senators now have the blood of 500,000 dead Syrians on your hands (who can no longer determine the future of their country) … but because Assad is still in Damascus … you corrupt immoral MIC pandering pedophile human traffickers want to continue the slaughter of Christians in Syria? … and besides squandering our money … you want to use our American boys to help you do your killing!!
Sarkozy said “the imperitive is for racial mixing in France, by force if necessary”.
For the Arabs he said they should preserve their culture. Typical globalist demon.
Bob … French Muslims are being “intentionally radicalized” in increasing numbers by President “Moron” Macron … by moving even further to abandon French National sovereignty and strengthen Muslim political institutions in France … which is extremely dangerous … for one day Islamic’s can get control of France’s nuclear weapons … and Muslims have a history of murdering Jews … Jewish children in Toulouse (2012) … Jews at Charlie Hebdo (2015) … beheading Jewish women (2018) … followed by what?? … Nuking Israel (2028)??? … https://www.gatestoneinstitute.org/13500/france-in-free-fall
Let’s use the same power the Demon-rats claim as their own “to determine who stays and who goes” (i.e. all illegals can stay and Assad and Trump must go) … let’s strip these Demon-rat power hungry narcissistic commie blow-hards of their US citizenship and exile them to the most hellish place on Earth … it is time God’s people start playing the game these Satanists play!!
To counter these Demon-rats we must all know what these Marxist socialist progressive commies look like … https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/styles/inline_image_desktop/public/inline-images/Alexandria_0.jpg?itok=HXNdJ8yI
Here is one way to get to a spreadsheet of sealed indictment data/statistics updated Sundays. It currently shows some 73,000 sealed indictments of which some 5,800 have been unsealed. It breaks them down by states, districts within states and totals.
Here is how to get to it:
1. Do a search on YouTube for “TRUTHIFICATION CHRONICLES”.
2. Find from the videos listed there the one titled:
“Who’s Getting Arrested ??? 45,000+ Sealed Indictments #Qanon 101”
Note: This video is shown published August 22, 2018 so the total number of
indictments stated in the title is much less than shown in the current spreadsheet.
Also, you will have to scroll down a bit to find it since it was four months ago.
3. Near the top above the comments is an explanation about and related to the video.
Click on the “show more” part of it to expand it out fully.
4. From this expanded explanation is a “Links Referred To In Video” From this list click
on the one entitled “MASTER INDICTMENT LIST SPREADSHEET”. From this
spreadsheet you will see the breakdowns and totals I have mentioned above which the
spreadsheet also mentions is updated Sundays.
Indictments are not convictions; the vast majority always end in plea bargains. However your research deserves many kudos and is well appreciated.
The Phoenix program has been well known for years. Special Forces/SOG were part of this. The CIA recruited on Bragg.
In the early 1980’s we fired silenced weapons on a regular basis. STENs and .22cal silenced pistols using subsonic rounds.
eddiemd,
Yup, that program is well documented in at least one book. Even Wikipedia has a description:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Phoenix_Program
The special use of special .22 pistols was a new wrinkle for me. However, there is nothing particularly exotic about silenced .22s (including pistols) and subsonic rounds. I’ve shot them in the past year and anyone can easily obtain them with the proper paperwork.
What may be more disturbing, is that the concepts developed in the Phoenix program have been in use ever since, and appear to have even cropped up in Homeland Security’s operations, especially in their “fusion” centers whereby local police forces and other local agencies are “fused” with federal agencies (including the National Guard, which is largely funded and controlled by the Federal Government).
I agree. The fundamentals of the Phoenix program have been updated with sophisticated technology. The assasinations here in the USA have not yet started.
Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, Libya have provided testing grounds for the development of surveillance and drone targeting. The drones will be used against the American people as needed especially in rural areas against armed resistance.
The use of silenced weapons may still have a use against the populace but unlikely on a large scale here in the USA.
There is a fusion center in northwest Phoenix.
The FBI also relocated from downtown Phoenix to north Phoenix across from the Deer Valley airport. Better access for use of drones and air assets.
The totalitarian state appears all around the Maricopa county area. Cameras at every strategic intersection. Cell phone systems with back up power systems on site. Gun shot monitoring devices placed throughout the city. Increased security at power stations. New commo towers and electronics on hilltops. It appears that preparations have been made for social unrest.
Don’t stop now! Where else has the CIA killed thousands for suspected Communist ties or just for convenience?
Tad,
I’m not defending the CIA but they rarely get their hands dirty. They train and support whatever government which we happened to be backing and then turn a blind eye.
Yes, we are no angels but our opponents are no saints either. In just one city alone during the Tet offensive, Viet Cong conducted house-to-house searches, arresting civil servants, religious leaders, teachers and then butchered over 5,000 of them in less than a month.
The only innocent ones were the civilians, they got screwed by both sides.
What I want to know is why the CIA did not kill all the “commie” Demon-rats right here in America (within our government and in our schools of higher learning)?? … these “commies” are not in the closet … they are right out in the open … it’s not like the CIA has to ferret out “suspected Communists” or “people who may have ties to Communists” like they had to do in Vietnam???
Paul, a lot of CIA people have been Leftists. It’s well documented.
paul …,
It’s entirely unclear to me whether CIA is under the control of any other entity or group, including the President or the international bankers. It IS clear to me that CIA has infiltrated essentially every other agency and department of government including, perhaps, the Fed and (almost certainly NSA). It even seems to be running its own people for public office; and it sometimes works in tandem with similar entities in other countries including, weirdly, Russia (but don’t forget Russia’s involvement in Uranium One right along with the Clintons, Comey, Brennen, and Mueller).
That does not mean that CIA has achieved total dominance. But by all indications it is trying. I had hoped that NSA would counterbalance CIA.
This piece by X22 Report argues (yes, based on interpretations of Q’s releases) that Edward Snowden remained under CIA control while he was working for an NSA contractor with the highest security clearances. It speculates that CIA used Snowden’s revelations about NSA misconduct to discredit NSA and, thereby, strengthen CIA’s power relatively.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GPc_DA_enrg
That Snowden told his story in Hong Kong to a reporter for the UK’s Guardian newspaper (IMO, a wholly-owned subsidiary of MI6 and GCHQ) and was then seemingly whisked off to Russia for protection there is quite interesting to me. If this is true, I’ll be embarrassed to admit that Snowden had been a hero to me.
How about THAT for conspiracy theorizing!
It is beyond time for us to use their tactics. We need to form groups, get in democrats faces, chase them out of restaurants, yell questions at them out in public, have them call to account for supporting war, abortion, and the safety of illegal immigrants over their own citizens. The time for talk is over… Chip
The US Constitution permits the use of the militia “to execute the Laws of our Nation” when it is deemed necessary “to suppress insurrections and repel invasions” … Demon-rats usurping and denying the rights granted to us by our Constitution under our Republican form of government “is insurrection” … and these Demon-rats are “failing to repel invasion” of our Nations borders … it is time for we the people to form a militia and root out these Demon-rats … who want to simply impose a “Commie Dictatorship” on all Americans … without even bothering to ask the common people whether they want this form of Government or not … nor will they even submit the necessary paperwork to have a Constitutional Amendment to change our Republican system of government to a Commie Dictatorship … these Demon-rat “racists” simply want to do away with our Constitution “because it was written by white men”!!
Spot on!
Thank you so much for having Mr. Shipp again. He is a light of hope for our republic in peril. Just ordered his book from his website.
Did not realize Operation Phoenix killed forty thousand people but have known about this for almost fifteen years from listening to Dr. Stan Monteith of RadioLiberty.com interview Daniel Marvin who was in Special Forces in Viet Nam and who wrote the book Expendable Elite. Also Douglas Valentine wrote a book, The Phoenix Program.
President Kennedy said to one of the highest officials of his Administration that he “wanted to splinter the C.I.A. in a thousand pieces and scatter it to the winds.”
I appreciated Mr. Shipp’s comments about living off-grid and homesteading . I think we each, as much as we are able, ought to establish a back-up (or a primary) off-grid capability for our homes. It seems inevitable that an EMP attack or grid outages will happen at some point in the not-too-distant future.
And have no fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness, but rather expose them. For it is shameful even to speak of those things which are done by them in secret. But all things that are exposed are made manifest by the light, for whatever makes manifest is light. Therefore He says: “Awake, you who sleep, Arise from the dead, And Christ will give you light.”
Ephesians 5:11-14
The 40,000 must have been classified so as not to “concern” unconcerned Americans. No punitive measures have been taken against Israel for the 1967 USS Liberty incident and this incident isn’t different.
Who do we complain to, besides bought off and threatened Congressmen? We can’t get a rise from them over induced autism via vaccine shots.
You mean the US ship providing intelligence to the Egyptian military during the war? Yes, things happen when you have people helping evil.
G5, Can you verify this ? DB.
GALAXY 500,
I agree that Israel’s attack on the (essentially unarmed) USS Liberty was not a case of mistaken identity. I agree about that. Let’s spread the word so that more people understand exactly what happened, exactly who ordered it, and why. And, why exactly did the American government cover up for Israel’s premeditated and knowing attack on a US naval vessel and the murder of much of its crew? Moreover, given all that, let’s explore why the US continues to support Israel. This needs to be explored fully and openly so that evil does not prosper in the darkness.
Shipp predicts a big reset of the US dollar is coming sooner than later … so those interested in getting out of debt (US dollars) [which are simply debt IOU’s from a criminal bankster Cartel] and seek to purchase precious metals (to protect their cash savings) … one needs to know which precious metal will provide the best performance … let’s do a quick analysis … look at the recent history of the gold to silver ratio in the following chart … https://i2.wp.com/www.thehedgelesshorseman.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/gold_30_year_silver.png?w=450 … as you can see a gold to silver ratio of 40 is most likely to be reached in the next precious metal bull market … according to Jim Richard’s, Jim Sinclair and Bill Holter we could see $10,000 dollar, $20,000 dollar or $50,000 dollar gold … but for our calculation purposes here let’s say gold simply goes back to it’s old high of $1900 dollars (which at a gold to silver ratio of 40 means silver will rise to $47.50 per oz) … the percentage gain of gold going from $1300 to $1900 is 46.15% … but the percentage gain of silver going from $16 to $47.50 is 198.88% … so silver would give the best performance … and as Jim Sinclair would say: “Silver is Gold on Steroids”!!
For those who want to “physically see” how real money (silver) has held it’s value while the banksters have made their one dollar paper IOU worth only two(2) “old” cents … look here: https://www.goldeneaglecoin.com/resource/productimages/1222196036.jpg … this War Nickel Set (dated from 1942 to 1945) is made up of just 11 nickels (or 0.55 “old” cents) … to get the equivalent of what these “old” silver nickels are worth today (with the current dollar worth only 2 cents) one needs more then $27 current dollars (and that’s for a War Nickel Set in worn circulated condition) … for a War Nickel Set in “excellent condition” these eleven nickels currently sells for over $500 dollars or $45 dollars per nickel ($45 dollars per nickel is equivalent to an ounce of silver selling for $855 dollars in current Fed paper IOU’s) !!
Now consider the matter of expiration dates … paying $45 current Fed IOU dollars for a silver nickel that has “no expiration date” is a lot better as a store of value then paying $45 current Fed IOU’s for a lb of King Crab legs … because the sea food must be kept in a freezer and in the event of a grid EMP take down … your sea food will rot to worthlessness if kept to long … but with silver in hand you can always buy “fresh non-rotting healthy sea food” for your family to compliment that bowl of rice you have on hand!!
Paul, This why we all should have a pressure canner and know how to use it because when we lose the grid then the generator gets fired up; the wood cook stove gets fired up and we start canning all of our frozen meat ASAP. We recommend the All American Canner as it requires no gasket. In addition we like Tattler Lids and seals for the jars. And … bear in mind the we can lots and lots of food stuffs that you might not think of and these items will last for years; for example we can butter in half pins that will last indefinitely. In closing we have plenty of kerosene lamps and plenty of fuel for them. Just some survival thoughts. Yours in Faith and Liberty, FN, DB.
This is interesting … the Deep State “immorals” (who wish to be “immortals”) are now going to take away “free speech” from their own Demon-rats … what a laugh … in their Progressive Utopian Commie Paradise all the Demon-rats will have to wear Burkas to hid the fact that their tongues were cut out (along with their clits, etc.) and their young boy children will be forced to wear dresses and dance for these perverted pedophiles!! … https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-01-05/clinton-crony-says-bernie-supporters-must-be-silenced-2020-primaries
Greg, I appreciate your stance on “Q” and real sources. That sets you apart from less professional alternative news sources.
At the 13:00 mark, Kevin bemoans the light sentencing Epstein received, well, I’m sure both of you must be aware that the man who defended and secured Epstein’s light sentence was hired by Trump as his Secretary of Labor; Alex Acosta. I have never given up hope that Trump had a come to Jesus moment and is fighting the good fight but there are so many past and present associations between Trump and evil people that it MUST make a thoughtful person wonder who Trump really is and who’s side he is really fighting for. Must one sacrifice critical thinking and journalistic integrity upon the alter of faith?
I truly hope Trump has been chosen by God because of a tenable goodness that He was able to perceive and harness despite, and perhaps due to the benefit of his evil associations.
CIA OR JUST A BOOK ?
He is just recycling all the topics that various guests such as Dr. Dave Janda have already addressed. Regarding the U.S. Dollar, there is currently no alternative currency with the depth in the bond markets for which sovereigns and institutional wealth managers can park their money in. Sure not the Chinese Yuan any time soon. Probably not the IMF’s SDR either.
So, this is just a very sketchy and attention getting forecast, actually, its just his opinion. If you want real economic forecasts, go to Martin A. Armstrong’s blog. Its his forte. By the way, the Clintons will never do hard time or even a perp walk.. Sounds good to the choir but its just not meaningful.
yes, interview Martin Armstrong.
According to Armstrong the banksters have to keep making the dollar stronger “to collapse the system” … and although he thought the collapse would occur in 2018 … he has now extended it to 2020 -21 … so we may have a few more years to accumulate gold and silver “relatively cheap” … but he agrees that everyone needs to have “tangible assets” … to survive what is coming!! … https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hr9PPaVAkZ4
H & Greg- here is an informative interview with Karl Denninger … https://market-ticker.org/akcs-www?post=234789 … He discusses the the dollar/collapse … not going to happen. He discusses one thing (around 16:30) that really caught my attention … explain why he was wrong on his 2008 predictions on the dollar collapse! Well worth the listen.
Greg – it would be Great to get Karl on the show again and get his 2019 predictions and to query him on his view per the dollar collapse and all other topics that he is willing to discuss. He is very independent thinker and very, very deep thinker (to put it mildly).
Like Armstrong … Denninger believes we need higher interest rates … consequently a stronger dollar (which will crash the system) … and to do what is necessary to fix the broken health care industry (will also crash the system) … so with things as broken as they are … logic says just continue to buy tangible assets!!
What Trump is trying to do is weaken the dollar (so the system won’t crash) and thus there will be no need for the international banksters SDR’s … so by Trump forcing the Fed to stop raising rates (which will weaken the dollar) it will still drive gold up … but without giving the international banksters control over the entire world’s monetary system … good thinking Trump!!!
Economists. . .reliability… forecasts? The Feds sent him to jail, didn’t they?
Yes … but it seems “W” Bush was not whisked off to GITMO right after his Dad’s funeral as I thought would happen … sure would like to know what Laura Bush showed Jeb!! … just look at Jeb’s face … and his evil stare at Trump!! … https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pfy5LnFmy7w
You’re on fire Paul!! Whatever it was it must have been either a few words or a picture of sort. Only in an administration for the people do things like these happen.
As you can see I’m no fan of Mr. New World Order Bush or any of them.
paul …
W. Bush painted many portraits profiling wounded soldiers who were injured on the battlefield post 911. He had to tell somebody the moment the burden is lifted – Laura didn’t know.
I didn’t know until 6-7 years ago.
You know … you could be right TFH … perhaps Bush drew a picture of a Hang Man (“with a W” printed on his chest) and showed it to Laura!!
From His lips to God’s ears. Every one of those people he mentioned needs to held to account! As for the reset, get out of debt and buy gold and supplies to get your family through it.
Because I’ve been able to access information from the many guests on this site, other sites, and from Russia itself; I have all the information I need to draw a conclusion which no new information will force me to change. Trump is the last hope to bring down the Fed, the Dollar, and the current financial system without destroying everything and that means nothing because the whole system is cancerous. Kevin Shipp does everyone a favor in telling them that the CIA must be totally dismantled before anything can be done with it. Not much different with the FBI, DOJ, or any other Federal Department or Corporate organization. The truth is that the whole system we operate under today can’t be fixed and must die which is going to cause much pain for the majority of the people in the world. The only other outcome is nuclear war and we’ll all be dead. We have a large double Dacha here in Siberia and can grow all the food we need and then some but what good is it without sunlight. We have 2 truckloads of cow manure aging under plastic in a large bin and will buy 8 tons of chicken manure this year covered with sawdust and a tarp over it which will age for 4 years. Thank God that smell doesn’t last forever. People should also know about the Russians living in Kaliningrad. They are very unhappy with all the Iskander-M nuclear missiles being there which will wipe out all NATO bases in Europe in less than 30 minutes. The Russians can’t sell their homes because they know that Kaliningrad is expendable and will be gone also if a nuclear war starts. We are screwed and there is nothing we can do to stop what is going to happen. No problem if the nuclear treaty is cancelled as the Russians are way ahead of the US in missile technology and will react to anything the US does. All my Dollars have been converted to Rubles, everything we have is paid for, and no debts so without a nuclear war; there is nothing more we can do.
hi Allen, DB
Hi DB!!
Does Lindsay Graham’s change of heart have anything to do with pedophilia or human trafficking?
Roman Empire vs. U.S.A.
Here is a interview with an author who has studied the many parallels between ancient Rome and contemporary America. Its definitely food for thought.
I really like this closing thought for its timely relevance: ” But we have to be really vigilant and defend the integrity of the Republic, and defend the integrity of our system, and punish those officials who abuse our institutions and violate our norms.” Clearly, this has not yet occurred.
Its clear that if the authors or perceived authorities who became visibly corrupt are not brought to account (justice) then the people’s faith in our institutions (govt.) may continue to erode and more corruption will eventually take-down the American Empire, just as it did ancient Rome. I don’t see the average voter engaged or informed enough to demand these kinds of actions so far, thus, so I am not optimistic. We are probably already past the point of no return. Some might say that point, if it can be precisely identified, may have been 2012. However, only time will tell.
https://www.vox.com/2019/1/1/18139787/rome-decline-america-edward-watts-mortal-republic
Greg
With all the violence being used against our law enforcement and this is pouring across our border.
You need to take a look at this video. It’s a group of men waiting in ambush that killed 4 Mexican police officers.
I find the video to be repugnant in the fact it looks like they are joking around and having fun waiting for the kill.
You have to ask yourself……How long before this starts happening in our country?
I am a retired firefighter/med tech 30 years in the Kansas City metro area. I still have a lot of fiends both F.D. And P.D. On the job.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C_zEQkPSxdU
I saw this video a few days back. This is the type of men coming across the border.
In Central American countries and in Mexico, once you have been arrested and served jail time, your prospects in the society become very limited. It becomes near impossible to find work or opportunities to move on. These people will then tend to become gang and cartel members…or head north to the USA for new opportunities. They have pretty much burned their bridges in their own society.
The “migrants” as the corporate propaganda media calls them are infiltrated with a large number of undesirables. How the American left cannot understand this is beyond belief.
eddiemd,
RE: “How the American left cannot understand this is beyond belief.”
I imagine that you agree that “real” globalists actually do understand.
As for the run-of-the-mill leftists, I think many lead such segregated, juvenile, and unengaged lives that they have come to believe — indeed, for their own sense of dignity, they NEED to believe — that “stuff” is free and that somebody else has the duty (and will always be there) to give it to them (and to anyone else who “needs” it).
William,
Those at the top understand precisely what they’re doing. Most of the run-of-the-mill leftists are brainwashed with the marxist utopian vision. The vast majority of leftist voters are just useful idiots who actually believe in the utopian lie.
WS – The left understands this! they are looking to collapse the US laws and institution and build a socialist utopia (kind of like what took place in Russia, China, Venezuela, etc,….)
These ambushing murderers are part of the dire emergency our Nation faces … and Trump will speak to the entire Nation about it on Tuesday night (9 o’clock EST) … but only if the main stream media (who don’t like to air truth) decide to give Trump some air time!!
Great interview to start the new year Greg
I guess time will tell who is right….. on the one hand 60-70,000 indictments seems to be a insane number but the at the other extreme only 15 is equally ridiculous.
Dave Janda or Kevin Shipp… I feel one of them is wrong & feeding us disinformation which one is the question?
Greg and Watchdogs,
In my opinion, this was your most riveting interview to date. Kevin Shipp makes for a thought provoking interview and reveals how low the American ruling class has fallen.
Side note: Jerome Powell of the Federal Reserve said he will not resign if President Trump asks him.
Solution: President Trump orders the Federal Marshals to arrest Jerome Powell and and put him in Jail.
All one has to do is watch the World News to see how the deep state operates. It is always anti President Trump and usually they refer to him as Trump not President Trump and the way they report the news is to foment poor race relations, so much for fair and balanced news. CNN is the water Boy / Girl for the Democrat party as they never met a Democrat they did not like and a Republican they did like (So much for FAIR AND BALANCED). The Liberals are out of control; Loony Nancy Pelosi , Smurking Chucky Schumer who thinks its ok for Israel to protect its borders but not ok for America. The Democrats (Pelosi, Schumer etc) are a disease upon America and need to be removed from office now!!! The foul mouth ANTI AMERICAN Democrats (i.e. Talib) are a disgrace and should be removed from office NOW!
Watchdogs Prayers are in order to request divine protection for Kevin Shipp.
Jallen prediction;
Unless a miracle happens, the sun is setting on America and Americans will soon lose their Financial Freedom, What is in your wallet! The Mother of all Financial crashes has commenced. Be warned, failed Governments are known to go to war when faced with failure. THE FEDERAL RESERVE WAS CONCEIVED IN HELL!!!
I would say Mr. Shipps views represent the triumph of hope over reality. While his financial predictions may well come to pass the predictions for coming indictments and actual justice for the criminals is about zero percent likely to happen. While I hope he is correct I have absolutely no expectation it will happen. Corruption will win.
Sneed,
I (and many other’s) will take the other side of that bet.
Greg
Wrong!
https://dod.defense.gov/News/Press-Advisories/Press-Advisory-View/Article/1723093/military-commissions-media-invitation-announced-for-united-states-v-khalid-shai/fbclid/IwAR08ILzkhltWLEAx_7YKAQhdjMiRaKx8GUYmY3Idd49Owx3H9g8WJUfq5ZU/
This is the beginning. If my contacts are correct, full blown disclosure of “other” detainees will be fourth coming in February. Why the invitation for “selected media”? Why the expansion of judicial facilities? This isn’t a peep show. The wheels of justice turn slow. Especially when dealing with criminals that are imbedded within the court system.
Operation Phoenix whistleblower in 2019!!! What a load of crap. This program was well known during Nixon’s first term and a motivating factor for the antiwar movement in the run up to the 1972 election. Veterans from the Vietnam Veterans Against the War were quite candid about what they had been ordered to do. The two Phoenix operators I personally knew were not shooters by choice. They were cutthroats. As the VC were quite active at night, even silenced pistols were a risk to be avoided when infiltrating a village at night.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V8RTQ8vGjNI
“Joy,”
If you want to fight evil use a full name like Kevin Shipp. Own it “girl”!!
Greg
Greg, I read in investmentwatchblog.com that our fearless leader here up in Canada has passed a law to make it Illegal to post Silver and Gold through the mail up to a five year prison sentence. This is the same jerk that as soon as he got elected sold ALL of Canada’s gold. I have written to a number of politicians and have had no reply. I get my Gold and Silver through Fed-Ex, it’s only one small step to ban all other couriers. Makes me think something is a foot. I had a Natural Gas Generator installed $10,000 and i’m looking at Solar Panels, hope everyone else is getting prepared.
Ben Johnson, you need to be factual….Canada had been steadily selling its gold since 2002, long before Justin Trudeau arrived on the scene. You Canucks can mostly thank Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz for your dilemna of having zero gold (oh wait, 77 oz. in gold coins are still on the books).
Sad that so many people want to believe that Trump, a super-rich, skirt-chasing, New York leftist, is going to keep his campaign promises to build the border wall, end the illegal foreign wars of occupation and protect Second Amendment rights. The truth of the matter is that the cavalry is not going to ride to the rescue and Trump is not going to save us. Americans need to wake up and realize that only We the People can restore the Republic. Please, stop with the delusional hopeium and get busy organizing on a local level. As Clint Smith once said, you cannot save the world; you may be able to save yourself and your loved ones, but only if you get busy planning and preparing. Waiting for Trump and the other fraudulent actors inside the beltway to fix the problems is actually planning for failure.
This is Mind Blowing
Vatican and globalist filth exposed
Obama and Soros involved
Catholics are pizzed and want those Clergy involved and pope jailed.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=5&v=ATCj9bZPw6E
WOW . . .DAVE JANDA FOLLOWED BY KEVIN SHIPP! GREG, THESE TWO GENTLEMEN WITH THEIR WEALTH OF EXPERIENCE AND KNOWLEDGE PRESENTED BACK TO BACK IS AWESOME. USA WATCHDOG IS PROVIDING CRITICAL IN DEPTH, INFORMATION AND INSIGHT ON ALL FRONTS COVERING ECONOMIC AND GEOPOLTICAL EVENTS FOR UP TO DATE NEWS. YOUR WORK IS PROVIDING ESSENTIAL INFORMATION TO THE NATION AND WE GDREATLY APPRECIATE YOU SHARING IT WITH YOUR AUDIENCE . . . THANK YOU!
THESE ARE THE KINDS OF INTERVIEWS THAT PROVIDE THE LIGHT OF TRUTH IN A SICK WORLD OF EVIL DARKNESS . . . PLEASE, KEEP UP THE GREAT WORK!
MAY GOD KEEP BOTH YOU AND KEVIN SHIPP AND YOUR FAMILIES SAFE,
BILL
Thanks Bill!!
Greg
What about fixed rate mortgage and auto loans? As far as real estate goes I have heard you never I really own it as they can raise the taxes until you don’t pay and they take it.
Correct Alanon .. this is why real estate is not “real” … because the commies can just continue to raise your property taxes until you lose it … but they can’t tax your buried gold (they have no record of) … gold you can pass on to the next generation “without estate taxes being imposed” … no need for trusts … no need for complicated tax strategies that need to be continually updated to keep the crooks from figuring a way to take away your stored wealth!!
70k sealed indictments? Not a chance! Completely exaggerated nonsense. I’d love to hear a rebuttal to Agent Schipps assertion, regarding the actual number of indictments, and if they will even be unsealed. I’ve participated in grand juries and very familiar with the nuances involved in a true bill. I’m not buying it.
“Shipp says 20 years ago, he found out about a genocide orchestrated by the CIA where 40,000 Vietnamese were shot”
This is a pittance compared to others in history. Check out Robert Clive and the east India Company and what he did to the people in India – by the tens of millions. How about David Sassoon – the Baghdadi Jew who ran the bulk of the illicit opium trade with China – also by the tens of millions. Or how about Cecil Rhodes who pillaged South Africa and got the British army to go in and kill many Boers in order to expropriate their land. Or how about the small handful of bankers and wealthy in Britain who used corruption, lies and the media to start WWI so as to displace their competition – the German bankers and German wealthy. And we could go on and on and on and on. Welcome to the world of the psychopath where rules only apply to non-psychopaths. And there are so many of these people in every country of the world. Fortunately, there is a coming solution to this mess that any astute Bible reader knows well and looks forward to…..
Greg,
60,000 indictments does not mean 60,000 people being indicted. There was a news story a few months ago of a bunch of indictments of a West Virginia judge being unsealed in order to ‘persuade’ that judge to give testimony to the Arkansas FBI investigation of the Clinton Foundation.
Unless I missed it, Kevin Shipp made no mention of indictments against the Bush family or George W.
What I want to know is why Cheney didn’t get a note at the Bush funeral???
RE: Ocasio Cortez – link to article below explains how she herself, likes to redistribute someone else’s wealth, their hard work, goes to her. So not surprised she is after the rich to tax them 70 percent. Doesn’t she realize if that were to happen there would be a huge sucking sound of more professionals moving their business overseas?
Excerpt on link article follows: She doled out 20 percent to her colleague and kept 80 percent for herself. So taking 70 percent from the rich doesn’t surprise me – she wants it in her pocket!
https://pagesix.com/2018/07/01/ex-co-worker-no-fan-of-democrat-darling-alexandria-ocasio-cortez/
But one waitress has a bad memory of working with Ocasio-Cortez, 28, as Ocasio-Cortez tended bar during the very busy Cinco de Mayo celebration in 2017.
At the end of the night, when it came time to split the $560 in tips she had gotten at the bar, Ocasio-Cortez gave the waitress only $50. After the waitress complained to her manager, her take was doubled to $100, a source said.
“It says so much about her character,” said my source. “From that point on, I wouldn’t talk to her. I couldn’t look at her.”
I believe it Orlando.
She strikes me as 100% dishonest.
The people who elect Demon-rat “commies” to office deserve a tax rate of 75% on their income, higher taxes on their homes (that are made non-deductible), loss of their right to own a gun for protection and loss of their freedom to complain about it all!!
She wants single-payer health-care that will only cost $32 trillion which she says can easily be covered by increasing tax rates to 70% (but not on tips) and having the Fed ramp up more of their QE programs … https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-01-07/5-things-ocasio-cortez-doesnt-want-you-know-about-her-green-new-deal
Orlando,
Thanks for your report on Ocasio Cortez. That is what politicians do take other peoples money, Ocasio has a good background to be a Democrat.
Jallen
I LOVE IT! The new Nazi Congress is finally showing it’s ugly face!!!
There is no hiding the radical muslim CongressCritter “diaper-Rashida Tlaib”, calling our beloved President a motherf##kr, not once but twice! Doubling down with no remorse and no apology. This radical muslim is the poster child for HATE and I LOVE IT! This is what I was waiting for, the hateful radical Nazi (“progressives”) to show their true hateful face.
From what I hear, whatever remains of the libtard leftist supporters in denial are leaving the Nazi progressive Dumbocrat party due to people like these. I LOVE IT…
Speaking of which, what happened to Gina? (but I digress)
As for “O-Crazier than Pelosi Cortez”, she is hitting her party hard right off the bat and I LOVE IT!!! The 70% tax is for only what she deems “the rich”. Talk about painting a bullseye on your back on the first day! Oh my God I LOVE IT! They killed Kennedy for less! Watch someone pop this firecracker if she doesn’t tow the line.
This is what the hateful left gets for embracing radical wackos like the 2 hateful females I mentioned and I LOVE IT! I absolutely LOVE IT!!!!… and they said “if females ruled the world it would be more loving”… AAAAAAHAHAHAA!!!!!! OMG!!! Celente was right!
And the sealed indictments, I don’t care about the number, as long as the key players are indicted AND PUT TO JAIL OR MUCH WORSE!!! Hussain, Hitlery and the Bush gang to start. All you need is a few well placed indictments to turn this World back to the path of true justice.
Thank you Greg for bringing Mr. Shipp in again. He is very insightful.
Happy 2019
The “progressive” Americans who want gun control … and voted in this radical Muslim Demon-rat into office (better never let her get hold of a knife either) … Trump would be wise to keep a good distance away from this motherf##kr!!
Hey you half-brained globalists … can’t you figure out simple arithmetic … or do you still figure 2 + 2 = 5 … do you think shooting our kids dead in school and getting radical Muslim’s to cut off our women’s heads after raping them is going to get us patriots to give up our guns? … do you think we Patriots will become “racists like you” and give up our Constitution because it was written by white men?? … look what is happening in Europe … https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-01-07/gun-ownership-surges-europe-amid-wave-terror-attacks-migrant-crime
Radical Democrats who have come in to the new Congress will further turn a portion of the “old” JFK Democrats to the other side, they can’t go to the independents because that party has been taken over by Bernie and others like him. So, its a good thing that they run their foul mouths against a Christian President, it just puts more votes to the other side or off of the Democrats voter rolls; one would think Nancy Pelosi & Company would understand this but instead welcome it – go figure.
Geez, I hope he is right about Clinton indictments. They are the two I hope most end up behind bars for life. They have done SO much damage to this country, and spawned much of the existent corruption in so many gov’t agencies that exist today. After that, it’s Obama and all his plants that have stayed on to overthrow Trump. But if they truly get the Clintons first, then a whole lot of other dominoes are going to fall, and our country will have half a chance to survive the deep state.
Mr. Shipp had said that child trafficking is bigger than the international drug trade. That’s huge if true, as drugs are an enormous underground business for the Globalists/ International Banks/ Deep State.
I’m finishing the book “Dark Alliance” by Gary Webb, the San Jose Mercury News reporter who was found dead with two “self-inflicted gunshot wounds” to his head in Dec. 2004, and I’m certain that Webb only scratched the surface. The movie “Kill the Messenger”(2014) with actor Jeremy Renner, does a great job of putting Webb’s book on the screen. Another movie “American Made”(2017) with Tom Cruise, is much more Hollywood-esque as it portrays the life of Barry Seals and mentions some Iran-Contra stuff, and is an entertaining movie which I’m afraid greatly plays down the true involvement of the shadow government in the global drug business.
Considering all this, I can only imagine how bad CHILD sex trafficking MUST BE.
Pres. Trump is challenging the Globalists for all the marbles in so many different ways. It remains to be seen if America will survive as the U.S. Dollar is destroyed and replaced with something either more honorable and solid, or perhaps with something more fraudulent and globalist. It’s unclear if China and Russia are also fighting this same war with Trump against the Globalists, which makes the conflict very complicated with so many players and crosscurrents in the game. We know for sure the East has been accumulating physical gold while the West has been compounding the lies, military conflicts around the world, and leveraged paper derivatives.
The big Trump war against the decades of corruption and monetary abuse is bad enough, but I’m also concerned about the large numbers of the American people who are accepting socialist/redistributionist, anti-Christian, and One-World globalist solutions to all our problems. The new members of the U.S. House of Representatives may also reflect this new reality. How can Trump fight both the Globalists and half of our domestic population here at home at the same time? What happens when the monetary collapse/hyperinflationary depression goes full throttle?
It seems that a civil war has been brewing for decades as America has seen its culture decline and divided, and a world war is also likely as China and Russia will be tempted to take advantage of the chaos for their own gains.
May God protect America and all his good people of the earth!
What about Dick Cheney? His name is rarely mentioned……. Read The Trance-formation of America. How come Cheney is left out of the “hit list” that will be indicted? This man is pure evil……and one that needs to have his name at the top of the list.
“May God protect America and all his good people of the earth!”
The American system of governance along with all other man-made systems of governance are on the way out. That is very clear in the Bible. As for those who measure up to the requirements set out in the Bible, they certainly will be protected and their prospects are very different from those who will not be protected. When you think about it, having a system where outright dummies and corrupt and vile people can vote and have a say in how to run things, along with having corrupt people elected that run the government, is outright insanity. Yet that is what is in place – and look at the result. Look at history.
http://www.alt-market.com/articles/3620-trump-is-a-pied-piper-for-the-new-world-order-agenda
“Br.”
My thoughts on this that I wrote to other people:
“It must be nice to live in a world where every opinion of mine turns into a reportable verified fact.
Hillary was “meant to lose”??????
Is this why the Dems had a huge cheating campaign revealed by Project Veritas ???
Is this why they spent more than $2 billion on her campaign??? (Trump spent less than $100 million)
Is this why they spent $12 million on a phone dossier and then, when Trump won, used it to spy on him through the Fraudulent application of FISA warrant????????
Is this why there was a failed coup to knock Trump out of office???????
I could go on and on.
Smith is wrong and his opinion is not a fact.”
I also wrote:
“Michael,
Smith does not know what he is talking about. Just off the top of my head, Trump has removed America from the Pairs Climate Accord, the Trans Pacific Partnership and the fraudulent treasonous Iran Nuke deal where plane loads of cash were sent to Iran and nobody signed the deal!!!!!!! All of these were globalist constructs. Trump also just announced the removal of troops from Syria and Afghanistan also a globalist project. As far as Trump having globalists in White House, ever heard of keeping your friends close and your enemies closer?? Smith is looking at this from the outside looking in with zero experience and zero contacts. His opinion about a group of facts is not a fact itself.
Greg “
Trump walked into office with $0 trillion in debt. He was not going tom implode the economy and crash the system which is what Smith wanted I guess. There is NO fixing the $40 trillion in debt. There is going to be a default of some kind and a reset. This is going to be painful. Trump bought time to try to lessen the pain and set himself and his team which by the way has been under constant attack by the globalists and Deep state and the NWO weasels. Trump is trying to save America and the Constitution and our way of life.
Did I tell you there is going to be pain? At least we will not be taken over and the Constitution thrown into the trash can of history.
Got it?
Thank you for your support and “Fear Not”!!!
Greg
I believe it was within one week of Ambassador Stevens being murdered, that Ann Barnhardt came out on her web site and plainly stated that Stevens was murdered to cover up the weapons being sent to Syria. Ann knew then, yet it is barely penetrating the national consciousness today in 2019. The deep states ability to cover up the truth is phenomenal. Of course they couldn’t do it without the other monsters, that is to say, the lame stream propaganda pushers.
I will keep Kevin in my prayers, concerning his safety. The power of Satan over the earth and mankind in general is hard to come to grips with. But we can see Satan’s grip on power is beginning to weaken. This is a fine example of how the truth will set us free. Light is truth. The light is shinning brighter and brighter, unto the perfect day.
Welcome back. Hope you had a good Christmas and a Happy New Year. (So far)
I’ll watch the video and be back later.
Could you ask Kevin if Craig Sawman Sawyer is legitimate or not. He claims to be a former Navy Seal fighting sex trafficking. Is this true?
Lois,’
Janda says he is and had him as a guest on “Operation Freedom.”
Greg
Greetings Allen Starr!!!
Thanks for your report from the cold turf!
Hi coalburner!!!
It’s in the low -20C now and looks like that’s going to be normal for the rest of the next couple of months. The winters get warmer every year and it starts to warm up a bit in March and then the snow starts melting in April and you also get some rain. You start planting things at the Dacha in May. We’ll put 1,500 potatoes into the ground this year and the wife has 600 strawberry plants that produce over 150 liters of strawberries.
This was very interesting: https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2019/01/04/dershowitz_secret_emails_about_underage_sex_allegations_will_put_prominent_people_in_handcuffs.html?fbclid=IwAR1C3FvHUg_REcjtpIBl8eoLbKayF54D8eNN2S1TLQqcnotVr6yimgbw_L0
I tried sharing this video on Facebook, but your site and videos are flagged as “against community standards”, in other words, they censor the truth.
Journalist Who Broke Story Of Mueller Deleting Text Messages Dies Mysteriously
http://republicbroadcasting.org/news/journalist-who-broke-story-of-mueller-deleting-text-messages-dies-mysteriously/
China lands on the dark side of the moon without incident … unlike how the aliens shot out the oxygen tank on Apollo 13 (as it was carrying a nuclear weapon to the moon) and the US was forced to shut down it’s space program!! … https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-01-06/why-china-went-dark-side-moon
If China’s space walk were fake ……
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lBL98p0wZ7g
Breaking News … Alex Jones reveals how the Demon-rats at Google are now actively censoring their Search Engines … http://rss.infowars.com/20190106_Sun_Alex.mp3
Greg, Kevin Spacey might be one of Hollywood’s elite getting the hammer now after dozens of “boys” went unnoticed for decades, maybe your guest is onto something, at least its a start; 69,999 indictments to go!
Trump: “The Clinton Machine is at The Center of This Power Structure”
Make no mistake – all roads lead to the Clintons. Always. No matter how you try to slice it or dice it, they are central to every investigation, and the orchestrators of absolute corruption and oftentimes pure evil.
Corey Lynn — January 7, 2019
https://freedomoutpost.com/trump-the-clinton-machine-is-at-the-center-of-this-power-structure/
Bombshell: Professor Stuns MSNBC Panel On Syria
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_O2TRzA2ezk
Tucker Carlson Tells it Like it is, in Syriana
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DbQB1EQ32CE
CNN Cheers On War – Red Baits President Trump
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bwUAJybVn0E
Erin need’s to diet?
The terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad reason the military wants to stay in Syria
By Steven W. Mosher December 29, 2018
https://nypost.com/2018/12/29/the-terrible-horrible-no-good-very-bad-reason-the-military-wants-to-stay-in-syria/
Steven Mosher from .@PRISource tells Mike why Pres Trump is right to bring his son and troops serving in Syria home
Thu, Jan 3, 2019
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=93&v=cOMpEAQ5NEM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bo5d6tmzwos
WOLVERINES!
Do Trump & Putin Hold Da Cards?
Secret BENGHAZI Server!!!
Truthification Chronicles
Published on Dec 28, 2018
Was Chris Stevens killed as a cover for someone stealing the Benghazi server? Does the contents of this server have any connection to Hillary
Clinton’s purged emails? Check out what this source has to say on it.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dYOzdmWGfKI
The Biggest Scamdle of All Time
Excellent post SG … if this is true … both Obama, Hillary and almost the entire Government are “guilty of treason” … supposedly Obama and Hillary gave six(6) nuclear mortars (Davy Crocketts) to our enemies (ISIS terrorists) in Syria and the Benghazi assassination of Steven’s was supposed to cover it all up … one of these nuclear mortars was supposedly used to kill a bunch of Russian troops in Syria to get WWIII started (but Putin didn’t take the bait) … supposedly Iran then got hold of some of these nuclear mortars (no doubt Iran has the technical skill to back engineer these nuclear weapons and make them by the thousands) … likely to effectively create a nuclear stand-off with Israel … by having the capability for mutual assured destruction if Israel ever attacked Iran … wonder if letting Iran keep these nukes could have been part of the unsigned Iran deal???
Insurance Policy Has Expired, Caught In A Trap
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=22QrP5HWYnQ&t=8s
Will Shadow Government Provoke a Fight?
Exactly SG … Trump’s “wall strategy and Gov shutdown” is designed to show the American people exactly how the Demon-rats have lied to us all these years … they have been pretending to want a wall to get votes … but when it looks like a wall will become a reality … they put on their Luciferian clown consumes and try to make Trump look like the Joker for wanting a wall … perhaps in their demented minds they figure if non-citizens are allowed to vote … then they too will be allowed to vote when Trump takes away their American citizenship!!
Traitors have always had their citizenship “taken away” … at the end of a rope!!!
Why cant you just let Grigori have his opinion. I dont see you attacking anyone that agrees with you. This behavior is repulsive to you when cnn does it but it’s just fine for your purposes. Dont be a hypocrite. You are pretending to like free speech. If the other people commenting want to argue a point then by all means let them, but when you are the one who also has the ability to post or not post a comment it could cause people to doubt the integrity of your site. Editing comments may not have ever happened, but recusal on your part would be a good idea. Constructive criticism is my intent.
John,
Are we not in our widdo safe space?????? Do you need some crayons, some soft music and a blankie??? What you call “attacking” I call valid counter point. You should read up on the 1st Amendment. It restricts the government from stopping free speech. This is a private company. You are welcome to spend your own capital and build the platform you want. If you want to comment here, you are stuck with me–the owner, and NOT the government. You can take your constructive criticism and stick it where the sun don’t shine like the trunk of your car.
Is consciousness a result of vibrations?
By Dusten / December 31, 2018
https://www.science101.com/consciousness-result-vibrations/
Now I Know Why USAWatchdog.com Rocks, Vibration!
A very good interview. If Mr. Schipp is right we may all soon see Bill and Hillary Clinton perp-walked into a cop car. Now THAT is something to look forward to in 2019.
I have a small, sentimental favor to ask of USA Watchdog posters:
Due to a slim chance their’s a Syria withdrawal, I would ask if you could confirm, via this website, if a friend or relative has come home from there, as in permanently, but alive.
Conversely, if you know of a friend, colleague, or relative about to be sent there, do likewise.
I believe the US is increasing our troops there, though I can’t prove it.
Gold now.
Beginning in Aug. ’71 gold was demonetized. Globally, it was demonetized with Basil 1 where it was a tier 5 reserve asset out of 5 reserve asset categories. In Basil II, it was re-categorized as a tier 3 reserve asset, the least desirable. In Basel III there are only two tiers and up until now gold was a tier 2 asset. However, as of March 31th, 2019 gold will be a tier 1 reserve asset, good as cash or good sovereign debt. (actually its better than cash or any fiat, since it isn’t gubmint issued, and has no liability.) But hey, they are finally giving it, its due, after years of trashing all other fiats. Funny how, now that all fiats are nearly worthless, they finally admit gold is “equal” to ‘cash.’
“Not equal” to paper cash Mike … just tier 1 convertible into paper cash … which is going to be “a lot” of those almost worthless fiat paper IOU’s!!
Mike R,
I think these Basel III rules were set to go into effect on Jan 01, 2013.
Greg, you should consider getting Debra Tavares on for an interview. She will open up a lot of people’s eyes: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoEnEMRpLY8&feature=em-uploademail
So the Ernst & Young (E&Y) plan is to tax everything (even the tea we drink) and pack us “Indians” (who now own the land) into city “Reservations” … and then Blanket us in G5 radiation (to kill us off … the same way they killed off the “enemy” Indians with infected blankets years ago) … ultimately placing total control of America back in the hands of E &Y … damn these Englishmen … they still have it in for us (for the crime of declaring “our independence” from them in 1776) … and we foolishly sacrificed our children to save these bastards from Hitler!!
You know … I think I’m sounding like “I hate everybody” … the English, the French, the Germans, the Russians, the Chinese, the Muslims, the Catholics, the Jews, Monsanto, Pepsi, the Democrats, the Republicans, etc., etc.,etc., etc. … but I really don’t … because most people are not evil … I just hate “the truly evil ones who gained control of these governments and organizations” to the detriment of all the good people!!
But there sure are “a lot of evil ones”here on Earth … even God the Father couldn’t take it when he realized that “one out of three” (even in Heaven) were evil … and he needed to do something about it … like extradite them out of Heaven (to some place hot in the Middle East where that evil snake Satan then screwed up not only our minds but our human DNA)!!
Fossil records show venomous snakes have been preying on primates for 60 million years … the Bible confirms that Snakes and Humans remain mortal enemies … so we must do something similar to what God the Father did … we can’t have these venomous creatures living among us … they must be expelled!!
Greg,
Tonights Presidential speech is very important. If a national emergency is declared, that will be competition of stage #3, and laying the foundation for stage #4. Martial Law.
https://voat.co/v/GreatAwakening/2899192
Trumps not going to declare any NA on national TV like that.
Just pumping up da people for his ‘why’ build the wall.
More political theatre to whitewash the dems.
Grab your popcorn. (and favorite beverage)
Likely to be a yawner, so maybe a stiff drink is in order.
Greg, the new year will find more support for Trump without the MSM’s fanfare of its far left agenda. The more the MSM presses the more they lose, MSNBC, CNN, New York Times, etc. have a diminishing following of “true” believers, we the people, on the other hand, have each other to spread the word. Watch the President’s border speech tonight, I believe he will tell the American people tell their Congress(persons) to fund the wall or he will do it by executive order. In any event, it will be fun to see the President getting prime time coverage of millions all the while old Pelosi & lying Chuck Scum bum can’t get anyone but MSMBC & CNN to show up with a few of their Trump hating buddies in crime.
Greg,
Great broadcast with Kevin. One note. A single indictment can be for more than one individual.
Keep up the good work.
Yes, it is true you can not eat gold but neither can you trade broccoli to a guy that doesn’t want it and can not store it.
Make sure you have food and water. Make sure you can protect yourself . Most of all , “Fear not” and be spiritually prepared.
6 Dartmouth Professors Under Investigation: Connections To Obama, The Clintons, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation & More
Corey Lynn, January 8, 2019
https://freedomoutpost.com/6-dartmouth-professors-under-investigation-connections-to-obama-the-clintons-bill-melinda-gates-foundation-more/
Trump’s Neocons Reverse His Syria Withdrawal Plan
Ron Paul, January 8, 2019
I’m starting to wonder whether President Trump has any power over US foreign policy at all. Many people believe that the US president is just a figurehead, with actual foreign policy firmly in the hands of the deep state. Trump’s latest dramatic U-turn on pulling troops from Syria certainly feeds such theories but the Trumpster always fools us all! So I Rog, TrustTrump!
https://freedomoutpost.com/trumps-neocons-reverse-his-syria-withdrawal-plan/
Roger,
Not sure this is accurate.
Greg
The stench of ‘insiders’ and a Jesuit deep state cabal going after POTUS Trump not unlike the de-throning of King Edward VIII by the church, insider’s and their controlled media ! Apparently the public IS to stupid to see it for what it is ! Not unlike the democratic socialist = ‘world revolutionary movement’ started during the end of Wilhelm II that led to the destabilization of Germany and take over by Hitler’s Nationalist Socialists. It should not go unaware that the WRM plot started by the ”’supposed”’ arch-rivals Trotsky/Lenin/Hitler- all = Cafe’ Vienna. To led the world into successive WW to destabilize nation after nation and overthrow them for ‘their’ gain and power and control. Being pro-Jew and anti-Jew, Christian – anti- Christian where need be to effect the tensions and territorial and economic gains necessary = ends justify the means ! That would include the help of Sidney Sharpiro and Levi Epstein to help topple China and install Mao. And to topple the one nation that hoped to distance itself from these sorts of European intrigue and their ‘old world’ control and wealth of the old world Roman Empire propped up by Gnostic Germania Franks that put down ‘pagan’ beliefs of those that looked to their ‘ancient’ beliefs and astronomical views….all while of course most of those same views were secretly held by Roman and Egypt and even seen in the Vatican layout of the solar crosses and sundial in it’s center court …and its hiding/dissecting of which ‘books’ were allowed in the ‘official’ version of the bible…. Certainly- The Book of Enoch …that God might have Created man elsewhere and they came to earth could not be tolerated if the version advanced by Constantine where to achieve it’s purpose in co-opting the ideology that Roman needed to effectively suppress if they ever hoped the people to follow ‘them’ … so the crown of Caesar had to be replaced by a PAPAL tri-crown of authority as claimed in the edicts of Pope Boniface … at least until such time their ‘universal’ re-legion’ could be dropped for a return to a NEW AGE more earth-universe one so the symbolism of the Eagle of Roman and the Fascia seen on both sides of the Speaker of the House seat and on the back of the U.S. (Mercury) dime could be re-united. with the Wreath of
Caesar… hiding in plain sight on the flag of the United Nations = the old world order renewed = NWO body politic in the city state of the UN in the EMPIRE State in the New World !
https://youtu.be/dRJge_3edIc
https://youtu.be/2Ci1neQWcIk
Is there anyone that thinks the German rat-line that brought them here – who set up the U.S. surveillance state, NASA, the rocket programs etc…and who’s lineage has infiltrated every organ of the U.S. GOV’T is NOT alive and well?
Who helped fund Hitler via the Union Bank? Who are Gladio that Sibel Edmonds exposed? Why does Basil Switzerland = BIS ,IMF, and Knights Templar= City of London run the banking system even in the U.S. via the private /foreign owned FED ?
Why did the Catholic Church support Hitler and help run the rat-lines?
and who are the owners of the HSBC BANK ?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/HSBC that bought out Marine Midland Bank
*In 2016, HSBC was sued by Mexican families involved in deaths by organized-crime gangs for processing funds (“money laundering”) for the Sinaloa cartel
*In a 2003 cover story, The Banker noted “when banking historians look back, they may conclude that [it] was the deal of the first decade of the 21st century”.[32] Under the new name of HSBC Finance, the division was the second largest subprime lender in the United States.[33]
and why was James Comey a board member of such bank made Director of the FBI with such close ties to that bank, Bill Browder, and the Clinton Foundation?
https://21stcenturywire.com/2016/07/13/fbi-director-comey-board-member-of-clinton-foundation-connected-bank-hsbc/
Lets face it…..the likelihood of anything but the obvious ‘running the clock out’ will occur is dubi0us…. POTUS Trump needs to ACT ! Action…not words. a few more months and then the next election will be in play …and we know nothing moves forward ”’to influence”” the election ! POTUS Trump needs to post the emails and the FISA COURT documents ASAP… The people have the right… have been waiting…and waiting….and waiting. Enough…. release them all un-redacted. Then – if nothing moves forward…means there is NO RULE OF LAW AND ACCOUNTABILITY. And then the people can decide …not to vote… to no longer give consent to leadership to hold office…and if need be… hold a delegation… and re-form the gov’t and round up and prosecute those that violated their oaths to the Constitution. Why any resident or citizen of the U.S. will any longer allow the thieves to print money out of thin air, make they liable for the debts and ‘transferred liability’ of criminally operated banks can only be explained by the dumbing down and drug use of the people. Of the confusion of what ‘money’ versus credit is…and how such a Ponzi scheme/fractional reserve of unbacked currency works. It is also obvious most all the people elected to office are attorneys or enough of them are…to know! And ‘they’ are all laughing all the way to the bank ! If you can not see that the communists are bankrupting the U.S …especially after what Mayor De Blasio is pushing today !
The fact is—as John Rubino pointed out long ago…NYC pensions are unfunded to the tune of $100 BILLION ! The public sector is freaking out and demanding to steal the last of the wealth of the private sector who have lived within their means…,who we lied to and NOT given cost of living increases as they ALWAYS got theirs…where their ‘trash delivery man’ got benefits and get pensions only private sector workers could dream of – ALL while the public sector mulls over how to cut the meager social security the private sector hope to get…as the public sector squandered the SS fund and freely gives it always to illegals to buy votes ! It is time….either stand up or roll over like the cowards AG Holder expressed and called ya ! My guess is….your going to see a sucky sound of people pouring out of NY like they are Calif …and soon !
Nashville, TN — Cyntoia Brown was born into a family in which her mother and her grandmother were all sex trafficked, repeatedly raped, and abused. Brown was only a child the first time her ‘owner’ Kutthroat would pimp her out to pedophiles who had their way with her. She was sent jail for life for killing one of those pedophiles but after 15 years, she will soon be free.
https://freedomoutpost.com/child-sex-slave-convicted-for-killing-her-abuser-just-granted-clemency/
https://www.moonofalabama.org/2019/01/turkey-rejects-new-us-syria-plan-humilates-john-bolton.html#more
Among other reasons for not leaving Syria, it must be somewhat obvious to Erdogan is that US troops and Kurdish militias forming a Turkish putsch of Erdogan’s reign.
Tad … Trump “will” leave Syria … because I think he got a firm agreement from Turkey that they will not touch the Kurd’s (who were good allies against ISIS) … what Trump will not do is leave is the “region” (to not only make sure there is no resurgence of the Islamic State) … but to prevent power vacuums from developing where bad actors like Iran can expand their footprint in the Region … and help the more responsible actor like Russia to fill the power vacuum!!
Headlines plus here;
https://www.theage.com.au/business/markets/warning-signs-the-numbers-that-have-wall-street-worried-20190109-p50qae.html
https://www.theage.com.au/business/the-economy/house-prices-will-tank-through-2019-as-debt-weighs-on-buyers-20190107-p50q1g.html
Hi Kevin,
Great interview. Thank you for saying what you did about the indictments. Our adopted son is in a very good position to know, inside the U.S. Courts system and, he told me that there was no significant increase within the U.S. Federal Courts system. My wife believes Q and wouldn’t believe our son or you. I am old school NSA ((70’s & 80’s)) and know that the State Dept. was in charge of the “white slave” network. Good luck and great work and thank you for your service to your country and the Constitution.
Hi Greg,
The next period of instability is coming in the summer of ’19. Watch from May 28th to Aug. 20th. Please focus on the period from June 25th to July 23rd with the center around July 9th. It has an 80% degree of uncertainty, pretty high for the summer.
Lo Iyrah!
Shalom to you both,
CC
CC,
RE: “State Dept. was in charge of the “white slave” network”
Where does the CIA end and the State Department begin? I’ve been leaning toward the opinion that State is, as much as anything, a cover for CIA. Should I change my mind?
For that matter, where does CIA end and MIA begin? Or is there just one Deep State embedded in all the agencies and departments? Or what?
Hello William,
There are opposing forces within the deep state. In the NSA we called ourselves the 5th Column. This was the Patriot side of the equation. In the 70’s and 80’s we were not the majority but we were very powerful. The (Deep State) we called the Black State, were in the majority but did not operate with impunity. At that time the NSA was in direct opposition to the CIA. Please understand that the CIA will parasitise its own people, like Director Colby. He was a good guy and was murdered for it.
In the 1970’s the NSA backed the Shah and the CIA “flushed” him and engineered Ayotollah Ruhallah Khomeini’s re-emergence from Paris. We also negotiated with the terrorist for the release of 13 hostages. The CIA was opposed to this but likely we had an insider involved but he was later murdered by the CIA.
Please remember, Admiral Mike Rogers, the DIRNSA ((Director NSA)) was the man who tipped Donald Trump off to the fact that he we being spied upon. Is NSA too powerful? YES! Is CIA too powerful? Yes! But the CIA is patently evil and must be destroyed brick by brick. NSA will gladly cede power if ordered by the president, he just has to do it.
People must learn that the Deep State is not unified and can be taken down. Roaches hate the LIGHT.
Joh 8:12 Therefore יהושע spoke to them again, saying, “I am the light of the world. He who follows Me shall by no means walk in darkness, but possess the light of life.”
Joh 14:6 יהושע said to him, “I am the Way, and the Truth, and the Life. No one comes to the Father except through Me.
This is our hope. Do not trust in man or you will be disappointed. Trust in YHVH and His Son.
Most “Christians” do not realize that the Plan of Salvation is found in Gen. 1:1 in pictographic Hebrew and because of that they think that the re-New-ed Covenant is unique, but it is not. Is is Yah’s plan from the beginning. We are entering into a very dangerous cycle for America and the world. You must prepare the mind, body and spirit of everyone in your family for what is about to come.
Lo Iyrah!
Shalom,
CC
p.s if you want to contact me ask Greg for my email and i will discuss this in more detail, I just don’t want to tie up Greg’s server space.
Ann Coulter
If Trump’s wall proposal is self-evidently absurd, why has the entire MSM spent every moment for the past 3 weeks making (false) arguments against it? Call congress: 202 224 3121
Shows how far attractiveness has slipped
There is no one to hypnotize the masses
This one of cloned millions is not going to achieve that hypnosis event