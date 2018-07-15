Clinton Involved in Biggest Treason in History – Kevin Shipp
By Greg Hunter’s USAWatchdog.com (Early Sunday Release)
Former CIA Officer and whistleblower Kevin Shipp says what Hillary Clinton did with her charity and Uranium One while she was Secretary of State was a crime for the history books. Shipp explains, “Hillary Clinton used this to launder money in foreign banks so it wasn’t subject to U.S. laws, congressional subpoenas or FOIA demands for the evidence. This was done to launder this money globally into the Clinton Foundation so the U.S. government could not examine it at all.”
Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller was the head of the FBI while the Uranium One deal was being done by Clinton and the Russians. One fifth of U.S. uranium production was bought by the Russians in a deal Clinton pushed and approved. The Clinton Foundation received more than $140 million from some of the same Russian players who were involved with Uranium One. Why didn’t Mueller stop the deal? Shipp says, “Mueller is either a complete moron, which he is not, or he overlooked the biggest counterterrorism cases in U.S. history. It involved Hillary Clinton, the Clinton Foundation, Uranium One and, of course, the destruction of all the emails and evidence and her secret server, and on and on and on it goes, and he (Mueller) ignored it all.”
How did she get away with obvious crime? Shipp says, “The most bizarre thing is the people who protected her from clear felonious activity and violations of the Espionage Act. James Clapper, Director of National Intelligence, was protecting her and leaking things to the media and lying. You had John Brennan, Director of the CIA, protecting her by starting a false investigation (on Trump) and stirring things up with this (false/unverified) dossier. You had James Comey, Director of the FBI, protecting her. . . . Then, you’ve got Peter Strzok protecting her, and now it appears the United Kingdom GCHQ was using NSA information to target Donald Trump and protect Hillary Clinton. You have to ask yourself what kind of power or connections does this woman have to get all of these members of the Deep State, Shadow Government to risk their own criminal penalties to protect her and try to get her elected? That is the Shadow Government. That is the Deep State. That is what is so chilling about this whole thing. . . . This is deep. This is dark. This is as dark as it gets, and this is the biggest espionage case involving government officials in the history of this country.”
Shipp also points out that, this time, it will not be business as usual for the “Deep State and Shadow Government.” They are going to be brought to justice because Shipp says, “indictments are coming because of Donald Trump coming into the White House from the outside. Trump cannot be bribed.”
Join Greg Hunter as he goes One-on-One with former CIA Officer Kevin Shipp of ForTheLoveofFreedom.net.
(To Donate to USAWatchdog.com Click Here)
After the Interview:
There is free information on Kevin Shipp’s website ForTheLoveofFreedom.net. You can also order his book there on the homepage, and help him get his message out by sending him a donation.
Leave A Reply
Please Note: All comments are moderated and manually reviewed for spam. In turn, your comment may take up to 24 hours to be posted. USAWatchdog.com also reserves the right to edit comments for grammar and spelling errors.
This is not going to end well at all. The sad thing is humans are fighting amongst themselves.
Real Simple!
Jeff Sessions needs to GO NOW!
My biggest concerns about Trump are the following:
1. Why did he not direct Seal Team 6 to publicly execute George Soros as an economic and social Terrorist!? This evil Fword is exponentially worse than OBL and BTW GS has probably killed more people in his lifetime than OBL could have dreamed.
2. Why did he pick the weasel Jeff Sessions as his AG? And if he picked him out of political ignorance, why hasn’t fired him for protecting the Deep State by gross inaction?
Inquiring Minds Want To Know?
Very good ?’s Is the entire system even more evil than we have thought?
Because Soros probably has the real-time deep moles to warn him of pending action; the Russian technology to defeat American drone equipment; and a dossier on all the important players. Eight years of Obama – put a lot of weasels in the hen house.
LOL! Who else CAN humans fight among? The monkeys? The whales?
Mr. Hunter: Great stuff!
Apparently some House members are drawing up articles of impeachment for Rod Rosenstein.
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-07-14/rod-rosenstein-impeachment-plans-drawn-report
That would make it easier for AG Sessions (or, if necessary, President Trump) to fire Rosenstein for his and the FBI’s stonewalling of Congress in their investigations. (BTW, I think it’s absurd to argue that DOJ and the FBI can lawfully defy Congressional subpoenas on any grounds whatsoever, including on the basis of separation of powers under the Constitution). Maybe with the filing of articles of impeachment and Rosenstein’s removal, the logjam would break at DOJ — and FBI Director Wray would find a way to clean up his shop without also being removed.
When I look at the face of Rod Rosenstein I can’t help but see Heinrich Himmler in his SS uniform. Look and tel me.
I already did. I have their photos side by side, and it is chilling…
Thanks Mr Hunter and Mr Shipp.
So many of Hilary Clinton’s henchmen will be jailed,how many will survive to see jail time and how many will roll?The internal fighting will be monstrous.
Unsurprisingly,here in the UK,our own GCHQ,providers of child sex slaves and other vileness,are up to their necks and beyond in espionage against the USA.However,GCHQ are mere pawns of the NSA and a third party we are not allowed to know of.
The idea alone that Russian oligarchs were and are bribing many USA politicians and others is amusing,have you ever met a Russian throwing money around,why they make people from Northern Ireland look like spendthrifts.Reality,many of these oligarchs are front men for Chinese elite,who are using British Virgin island banks as conduits to the “deep staters”both in the USA and Europe.This was why so many European bureaucrats and politicians balked at the possibility of their names being on a bribe list.It may also explain their nice life styles within our draconian tax system.A sliver of a suggestion of this came to light in the Panama Papers.
Still we await to see the hubris of the commies and their ZIL lane being clapped in irons and it has been a long wait.If it happens rolling scream will occur.
Here in the UK our economy still sucks and tensions are running high,but the weather has been beyond compare.
Perhaps I need more of Francis Bacon,”Read, not to believe and take for granted; nor to contradict and confute; but to weigh and consider.”
Maria das Santos
My grandpa had a saying about politicians. ” Don’t believe anything they say, and only half of what they show you!!!”
Keep up the good work Gerg and Kevin. Unfortunately, Donald Trump is also human, has his Rothschild obligations and paymasters who control him, skeletons in the cupboard, etc, and as such he can’t save America. But one day, Truth, Justice, Courage and Perseverance will eventually win the bloody battle which Kevin says is coming.
No Mike, I do not think Rothschilds are his “paymaster. Otherwise he would not have gotten us out of the Paris Climate Accord fraud, the TPP fraud and the Iran nuke deal fraud.
Greg
Do you believe there will be justice served regarding Hillary et al. My personal opinion is that the corruption goes all the way to Obama, due to his micromanaging style and his huge narcissistic personality. The I, Me, I, Me Commander in Chief approved individual sorties in the ME, and I find it difficult to believe he could operate in any other manner. I am also of the opinion, that the perps will walk. I expect McCabe and perhaps Strzok or Page will be thrown under the bus, but that is it. Any thoughts?
Absolutely right Greg!
Some anti-Trumpers are not tied to the commie leftists but have their own masters of greed and corruption.
Absolutely LOVE when you interview Kevin Shipp. I think he is a truly courageous, even heroic, man of integrity and commitment to truth. Men like Mr. Shipp, of which there are not nearly enough, along with our awesome potus, who are steadfast in their dedication to justice are giving us “deplorables” a reason to dare to hope that our constitutional republic of equal justice and liberty may finally be restored. And thank you, too, for your dedication in promoting the “great awakening” that is happening all across the world. It really is an amazing time to be alive! God bless you both 🙏🏻 and God bless the United States of America! 🇺🇸 Where we go one, we go all! 🇺🇸
Thank you Michelle!!
Greg
If that’s the case then why are these criminals still on the loose? It’s been over a year since President Trump publicly proclaimed to Hitlery… “you’re going to jail”. Why are the clintons and their accomplices still on the loose?
President Trump wouldn’t say a thing like that unless he knows of the clinton’s crimes.
Justice is swift for the little people like you and me, yet it doesn’t exist from a certain level up. That’s what makes revolutions.
All this talk about thousands of indictments mean absolutely nothing to me and obviously to these criminals.
The ENEMY MEDIA and the criminals they protect stick their middle finger in front of our face on a daily basis, laughing at the little people. HA HA HA!!!
Dave Janda once said never go to a private party alone in DC as compromising photos will most likely be taken of you where your service will be called upon to eliminate a potential problem.
To me Kevin Ship describes The Deep State more as The Abyss State and I would have to agree.
Hey Al;With the Clintons battery of lawyers to defend them, one uncrossed T or one undotted I, and they will walk. Give them time to get it right before they start.
Greg,
It’s all screwed up.
http://thehill.com/homenews/administration/372861-uranium-one-informant-makes-clinton-allegations-in-testimony
In my view the globalist and the deep state are joined at the hip. I expext all out retaliation in the form of civil war and direct involvement from the U.N. before President President Trump is allowed to take them down. Let’s face it. Hillary Clinton is part of a global network that has infiltrated our government and our banking system and has plans that include many of us. This will be all out war before this is over. Be prepared. The fuse has been lit. Q is either a deep state troll, or he is part of an alliance that is warning the American public of what is to come. Once again it’s out of our control so be prepared.
As always Greg. Thanks for the brilliant work you do.
Thank YOU Jerry for all the information you post!!!
Greg
Rex’s interpretation of Q
https://youtu.be/SolUmIKW5d4
The Army still posting Internment Specialist Jobs.
https://www.goarmy.com/careers-and-jobs/browse-career-and-job-categories/legal-and-law-enforcement/internment-resettlement-specialist.html
Somehow I think they may be needed come September.
Jerry,
Regardless of the delight the nay-sayers take in mocking your contributions as simply unwarranted speculation and/or “crazy talk”. I tip my hat to you on the quality and veracity of your postings. My sources which identify themselves as former “intel officers” have been reciting the same concerns, you have been sharing with Greg’s audience. Recently I was asked to join their network-as they see an epic economic shock followed by unimaginable social chaos coming our way all too soon. What I found fascinating by this pronouncement was many of these spooks have just “relocated” their families away from our large urban centers. SOD
My take on why they have not been jailed. Mid terms need a red wave first. After that then maybe things will start to turn.
Hillary is like Madonna … she doesn’t need a last name … and likely just like Madonna dreams of bombing the White House!
It’s not only Hillary’s crimes that are ones for the history books … gangster capitalism is endemic in our Nation and goes to every level of private crooks and corporate crooks … so they all watch each others backs … for they know … when one falls … the rest will follow … this is why it is so important “to begin the process” of locking up these crooks … https://www.oftwominds.com/blogjuly18/gangster-capitalism7-18.html
“indictments are coming because of Donald Trump coming into the White House from the outside. Trump cannot be bribed.” WE CAN ONLY HOPE & PRAY!
What is the motivation for all these people to endanger themselves on behalf of the Clintons? I think it’s quite simple. Look back over the list of previous US Presidents. Many were crooks and many were scumbags but few if any were TOTALLY lacking in any principles. These people all had lines they would not cross. The Clintons have no principles whatsoever (especially the “female” one) and have no lines they will not cross on behalf of their backers/benefactors. There is your answer. If Hillary Clinton had been elected, the NWO had won and anything they wanted to do, no matter how vile, she would have done, anything.
At the end of the day it’s all about money and power
Democratic communism Americans biggest enemy.
“Fears growing over the prospect of Trump ‘peace deal’ with Putin”
Warmongers of the World Unite!! … Unending War cannot be allowed to end in Peace of all things!!! … from our Paul
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-07-13/globalist-elite-fears-peace-wants-war
There is no such thing as democratic marxism. Marxism is, and always has been, completely totalitarian in nature. It was founded on totalitarian principles and has never moved away from them. Anyone who tells you different is lying to you.
Arrrggg. My reply above was supposed to have been made to truth, not to Springfield Rifle Rick.
Indictments are coming… but when?
Matties 07/14/2018 •
The origin of fake news… ?
https://youtu.be/RD6KtAkQZA4?t=1012 no
Greg, A little off topic but now that I know you have the ability to contact Kevin would you please pass along a message to him?
I recently watched on YT his presentation where he was near Dallas (where/ when I do not know). In it he demonstrated how so much is connected to HRC and it made me think of Tom Horn’s book Saboteur’s. During the Hagmann show dated 6 Nov 2017 at the beginning of the third hour Tom provides a thesis that should be considered. Who knows if it’s true but it sure is compelling. Please provide this info to Mr. Shipp.
Thanks, Tom
We’ll see. Don’t hold your breath.
I believe trump will have a high noon show down with the deep state even if he must implement military tribunals because of the scope of the corruption . The touchy part is how to deal with half the country whom the deep state has delluded into thinking pres. trump is the enemy . All I know is that if justice isn’t restored and corruption irradicated this country has a very dicey future. Never cease praying.
If you are saying that forces within the deep-state colluded to protect Hillary Clinton is that not a ‘conspiracy’ ? Quick someone wake up Robert – He needs to know!
I appear to have acquired a little girlfriend!
Foolish me I thought you prefered boys Robert
Non sequitur.
Good interview. I love it when you have Mr Shipp on your show. I agree with Anthony Australia, this is not going to end well. Add the currency reset and we have quite a mix, especially if people have not been paying attention. That being said we have to go through this to move on and heal as a Country.
A marriage is like a bridge – it only works as long as BOTH sides keep up their part. The same with a country. That’s why the Biblical expression bodes ill – a house divided against itself cannot stand. You can’t ‘heal’ a bridge: it must be reconstructed.
when i see it happening ill beleive if i were trump omuzloid would have been arrested in the first second that i was president while he was handy at the inauguration and not trooting the globe creating havoc and strife in the first hours i would have had hellery and company as my geust in gitmo………..this is why i think he is the closer for our republic omuzloid and hellery werent up to the task not bright enough not bold enough …..
And so the show continues. No one is ever held accountable, criminals run the DOJ and FBI. No solutions, no hope, more double standards, continuous corruption, increasingly felonious behavior of Elected people, Numerous Crooked Police, Bought and Paid for Garbage Media, CIA destroyers with MK ULTRA ,and on and on it goes….no end in sight, We are watching Human Garbage display its dirty laundry at its finest moment. Failure is what this is. Complete Failure. These are Facts. Anyone? It is always more of the same old, same old.
Mr. Walker,
The NWO owns you. When did you give completely up?
Gregt
Greg, all I can say is WOW, absolutely remarkable. I have heard and read a lot of this info previously but with Mr. Shipp repeating this info, considering his background and undoubtedly his numerous connections, both in the intelligence field and policing, the USA and in fact the world is about to be lit on fire when these revelations are released publically. Hillary and her cabal are criminals, traitors and sex perverts. They have not only committed treason against America but have totally upset the world order in their quest for world domination. I am sure Mr. Shipp is being totally guarded on the info he can admit to at this time and has no doubt been privy to actual evidence.
In my mind I believe that the Clinton cabal used bribes as part of their leverage but most fundamentally used blackmail ie: business people, politicians, world leaders, were all set up being involved in child sex trafficking, pedophilia etc.
I firmly believe that the intent of Trumps meeting with Putin is an exchange of information/intelligence because the Russians have their bad players as well. Remember Uranium One was a Clinton /Russian operation and the Russians would have that intelligence/information. There is no doubt that many Russians are involved in treason, criminal activity as well. As much as the Neocons want to paint Russia and Putin as madmen wanting to conquer and control the world, this is/was nothing more than propaganda to covers their own tracks.
Maybe I am totally out in left field and dealing in fantasy but I think the purpose of this meeting is to arrange/coordinate procedures to maintain world order when the “shit hits the fan”. I believe on this trip Trump told Nato and the five eyes that he knows what they have done and his intentions, he told the Brits he knows what their intelligence agencies have done and what he intends to do about it. Trump can I believe maintain order in the West and he requires a partner in the East to maintain order after the revelations. This is where I believed Putin comes in as he is the leader of the dominant power in the East. I think Trump and Putin have been communicating regularly via back channels and their face to face meeting was put off until they had all the players in place and were on the cusp of “Checkmate”.
Let’s not blame Russia. They have spy agency as US has spy agency and their job is to infiltrate foreign governments. I wonder if there was an elections in the world in modern history that CIA didn’t or didn’t try to influence. Russians are loyal to Russia. It is not a new concept. Russians technically cannot betray USA because they are Russians. This term doesn’t apply to them.
Our intelligence spooks are much better trained than Russian, look at Coop, Andy Cooper. The guy’s practically a rock star! Our spys are strictly Hollywood. Heck we own Holywood. Think James Bond. The countless TV. Spy shows! I think the only government we failed at toppling is Syria. I know of no government the Russkies were successful at propagandizing the populace enough to overthrow their prospective governments. Unlike the US. Which except for Syria has been quite successful. As any young American can attest, as I can. They may hate us but when they see us they can’t help think of all the screen heroes they grew up with and their all Anglo-Americano. Remember the movie with Sophia Loren. Americano, Americano.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=CdQqIkx3V88
Coaster
Rand Paul nailed it.
https://www.infowars.com/rand-paul-on-election-meddling-we-all-do-it/
Coaster,
No, I don’t think you are out in the left field one bit. Uranium One was a conduit to buy the Russian oligarchs’ loyalty to the deep state. Hillary was taking bribes from these oligarchs (Putin was one of these oligarchs) to dispense a bigger piece of the walk around money. Obama, Holders, Brennan …. didn’t protect Hillary because they like her. They did it to protect the operation which had fallen apart when Putin did an Adolf Hitler, turning against the swamp creatures.
Hence, the CNN talking heads were confident that the Russian oligarchs would turn against Putin during the commencement of the sanction.
AMERICA HAS BEEN SOLD OUT! THE FIGHT BETWEEN GOOD AND EVIL IS RAGING. HATS OFF TO YOU GREG AND YOUR GREAT REVELATION OF TRUTH. WE MUST TURN BACK TO GOD AND HIS CONSTITUTION! FREEDOM IS GODS GIFT TO MAN. GOVERNMENT IS FORSE. WE MUST TRUST IN GOD. WE MUST PRAY FOR HIS HELP TO RESTORE THE CONSTITUTION. LIBERTY COMES WITH A PRICE. GOOD MEN MUST STAND AND FIGHT FOR TRUTH. GOD BLESS AMERICA.
Greg,
An absolute RIVETING interview!!! May all Watchdogs say their prayers for justice to be served. Let’s hope your interview with Kevin Shipp goes viral. Greg, why not send your interview with Kevin to every Congressman and Senator. One thing we know for sure, when the sunshine comes the cockroaches will run for cover. Another thing for sure, the Almighty G-d of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob will not be mocked, his justice has been perverted and at some point Judgement will come. Greg, you are doing a great service for society, may the Lord bless you and your work.
Jallen
So many apparent witnesses and or whistle blowers, and yet no indictments, no arrest of the real criminals. The madness just keeps going on and on, it’s nothing but lawlessness among these pathetic bunch of pukes.
The question is – how much of the body will remain after all the rot is removed?
John Kerry’s recent criticism of Mr. Trump and all things Iran leads me to believe Kerry is having “health issues.” Throw in Uranium One and email server coverups, and I bet there isn’t enough catsup. . . .
At least from Lindsay Grantham’s perspective, I can almost understand why a Putin-Trump meeting shouldn’t happen. War and peace discussions seem irrelevant in light that both nations possess a military-industry complex, though Russia’s is more justified and is more streamlined for efficiency and effectiveness.
No, hundreds of journalists and bureaucrats of no particular rank and guilt, suspect an evidence transfer is about to take place. Or at least discussions about said evidence.
I suspect the Russians have additional evidence on the international pedophile network
that might indict most of Washington. My best instincts tell me that sanctions against Russian businessmen and a few companies are intertwined with this, and not necessarily linked to US public accusations for previously announced sanctions.
Uranium One will be hot-button, no doubt. Somewhere within the discussions, we may see a quid pro quo.
I think Messrs. Trump and Putin have made headway on Syria. I think Mr. Putin will make significant headway in the Israel-Palestinian talks with the US role almost non-existent. I think Iran will play a role, that as a peace treaty becomes more visible, Israel will discontinue air attacks into Syria. Iran will hold tight in Syria. Iran will divulge the bribery aspects of JCPOA to Mr. Trump.
By that mere act, we may see a meeting with Mr. Trump and possibly Mr. Rouhani and the Ayatollah. Long-term, and without a neocon-incited war, we may yet have an opportunity to import Iran’s oil. Removing the sanctions against a largely American-loving populace (for now) would be a good start.
The reality is the US won’t be energy independent until the fruits of ANWR become apparent-if ever. The US exports almost all its shale production because it’s of such low viscosity, it must be blended with heavier oil for most uses. So we utilize some to blend with the heavier Canadian oil sands. We’re importing about 8 million barrels a day.
I’ll paste a link to the latest Steve St Angelo article re this dilemma. http://www.srsrocco.com
You think to much. Try this: “Read, not to believe and take for granted; nor to contradict and confute; but to weigh and consider.” -Francis Bacon
You think to much. Consider doing this: “Read, not to believe and take for granted; nor to contradict and confute; but to weigh and consider.” -Francis Bacon
Tad … not so sure Trump will ever want to import Iran’s oil … as it will hurt our balance of payments problems Trump is trying desperately to reduce … Trump wants to sell more US oil … this is why the US is putting sanctions on the Iranians to prevent them from selling their oil to Europe (the US hopes to take this market) … however … Russia is stepping in and will buy the Iranian oil and then Russia will turn around and sell the Iranian oil they purchased to Europe … so it seems Putin has trumped Trump … also the Chinese are helping Iran by buying their oil (Chinese refineries are now canceling the purchase of oil from America and buying Iranian oil instead (also hurting our balance of payments problem) … so Trump’s plan to sell more American oil by putting sanctions on Iran seems to be backfiring!! … does stealing markets make America look “Great” … or does it show “the same mind set” as our most famous crook Hillary?? … https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-07-15/russia-plans-50-billion-investment-irans-oil-gas-industry
To make America truly “Great” … Trump should set up a massive solar farm in the desert southwest … the solar farm should be the size of Long Island … such a solar farm will provide ALL the electrical needs of our entire Nation … but not all our cars and trucks are electric yet … so the electricity generated on this massive solar farm can be used to break water into Hydrogen and Oxygen gas combined with carbon (from coal) and made into fuel for our gas and diesel powered cars and trucks!
And the ethanol needed to add to the gasoline can be gotten from all the GMO corn we grow which is “unfit for human consumption” … you know the US is not going to be able to sell its GMO corn or GMO soybeans to the world once the world wakes up to the significant health dangers of GMO products … further hurting our balance of payments problems! … thank God Monsanto is no longer around … but we must watch Bayer closely (they are the ones who bought Monsanto)!!
https://srsroccoreport.com/
This is the correct link, Greg.
Thanks Greg, I am curious about the missing 42 trillion dollars? The possibility of a dog and pony show, using the Clinton fraud foundation to divert our attention from this fraud? Will they use a scapegoat, someone high up enough in government to satisfy the American people that justice is done? And sweep away the memory of our fleecing…
Your guests keep my eyes open!
It is likely that the Hillary emails are not lost but hidden from us. The NSA is scavenging all electronic communications it seems. It is reported that her server was hacked by foreign governments. They still exist somewhere. What would we pay the Russians to have a copy? I’d bet that Lois Lerner’s emails are also not lost nor destroyed. They are buried in the “Swamp.”
“Some of these people will be indicted”. Agree…not all.
Great interview. Hillary would take them all down because they are all guilty. That’s why they all protect her. But who would be left to run spy agencies? May be we should outsource our homeland security to KGB or even better Chinese. Look – CIA/FBI primarily work agains Americans anyway and we wouldn’t have all these false flags, black CIA operation and would probably much less expensive and on top of all that they know how to protect their boarders.
To let you know, there is one laptop FBI nor CIA can break in. It is MacBook Pro when you enable so called Vault. It have encryption that even Apple company cannot open.
Sorry “neither FBI nor CIA can break in”
Chuck Todd & Ed Shultz reveal what kind of organization NBC COMCAST is.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=syVTtJge__8
You know, I’ve been hearing that Billary ‘is on the ropes’ for the past ten years. Promised incarceration, indictment, etc., have all proven to be more BS from the Republicans.
Either she is the the most protected woman in the world or there’s not as much to this as we hope.
And the NY Democrat turned populist currently inhabiting the WH doesn’t give me the warm feeling anything further will be done…
Thank God Hillary is not our President.
She may just go down as the worst woman in history.
Awesome report Greg and Kevin!
Weeellllll, Dianne, I dunno……there WAS an elderly female ruler in Transylvania in 1530’s or thereabouts who killed young virgins and bathed in their blood – she thought that would restore her youth and make her beautiful….
Greg-
I commend you for your efforts to expose the Clinton/Bush crime syndicate, the total depravity and corruption that constitutes 99% of our “government”, but the interview with Mr. Shipp was a bust.
I doubt you are going to be able to get anyone on your show who actually knows what is going on (currently) and is ready to blast the info, as they probably don’t want to meet a similar fate as Seth Rich.
Do you ?
You have to ask yourself what kind of power or connections does this woman have to get all of these members of the Deep State, Shadow Government to risk their own criminal penalties to protect her and try to get her elected? That is the Shadow Government. That is the Deep State. That is what is so chilling about this whole thing. . . . This is deep. This is dark. This is as dark as it gets, and this is the biggest espionage case involving government officials in the history of this country.”
This is the whore of Babylon and George Soros her pimp!
Indictment of Hillary would bring the country down. She isn’t going to jail like a lamb. She would would have to take entire Democratic Party and most Republicans with her and they know it plus Deep State and shadow Government. But Trump knows that if he leaves it at as it is they will got after him and his family when he is out of protection of presidency. I agree with Kevin that Trump has no choice but to kill the beast. It surely will back fire because they will create crises as never was. Get ready for false flags bigger than 9/11. But according to book of Daniel he has a good chance.
And this will create an opportunity to fulfill a milestone prophesy which is legislating faith and conscience. All is in place already. New coming appointment to Supreme Court, Brett Kavanaugh, is a devout catholic, Jesuit trained, Bush’s guy from Yale (Scull and Bones?) and continues close affiliations with Jesuits: http://pulpitandpen.org/2018/07/10/brett-kavanaugh-roman-catholic-jesuit-unlikely-to-overturn-roe/
Also there is no more separation of church and state.
So what’s is coming after the crises hits the fan? National day of prayer: “The Sunday Law” which leads directly to the Mark of the Beast. Who will ask for it? Of course Pope – “the whore with the golden cup” will use her daughters (the harlots – the apostate Christian churches – did they go back to the mother?) to ask the king drunk with false doctrines from the golden cup, for the head of the remnant true church faithful to Christ.
Salome danced before drunk Herod and he was so impressed that he promised her anything she wanted. She took advise of her mother Herodias and asked for the head of John the Baptist. Here is a clip from old movie: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b66NQbxGYV4
Jesus!How in hell he has not been popped off yet,where does this fellow hide out!
Good luck Kevin,and your info is appreciated.
Probably the most stupid statement made is this:
Shipp also points out that, this time, it will not be business as usual for the “Deep State and Shadow Government.” They are going to be brought to justice because Shipp says, “indictments are coming because of Donald Trump coming into the White House from the outside. Trump cannot be bribed.”
Come on! Just because Donald Trump is in office (who appointed GS guys into office, by the way), that’s supposed to be some big threat, much less the ridiculous idea that “They [the Deep State] are going to be brought to justice”? Really?
Please, let’s not make such embarrassing statements. No one’s going to jail, at least no one of any significance in this charade of corruption.
Keith,
No the most stupid statement is”Come on! Just because Donald Trump is in office (who appointed GS guys into office, by the way), that’s supposed to be some big threat, much less the ridiculous idea that “They [the Deep State] are going to be brought to justice”? Really?
Please, let’s not make such embarrassing statements. No one’s going to jail, at least no one of any significance in this charade of corruption.”
You are showing your ignorance and entrainment. You have given up a long time ago and you exactly what the dark powers want. Go back to sleep or hide in your cave, just stay out of the way.
Greg
Greg,
I have done what Mr. Shipp has asked. I emailed all of my representatives in congress to seek prosecutions against Hitlary and her band of thieves.
Anyone who has been watching the Clintons over the years knows their absolute disdain for America and the Constitution. They have used this country for their own personal piggy bank and the laundering of monies for the ELITE. How can anyone see the 8 years of Obama and not know we have been severely damaged from the inside out with corruption, treason, and a single mindedness to destroy all that we, as a country, are. FBI, NSA, DOJ, The Presidency, and all those “CZSARS” appointed by Obama have corrupted and nearly destroyed our legal and constitutional system and infiltrated all positions with like-minded criminals. Hopefully, Trump will be able to get us back to American Standards and Constitutional law. So sad to see half the nation hoodwinked by the past administration.
Constitution is dead for many years. Sure the lawlessness of US government culminated under Obama. But remember, if Clinton didn’t shift the balance in US courts to the advantage of elite and then Bush introduced the Homeland Security and clamp down on liberties, Obama wouldn’t be able to do much. It is all planned this way. Do you remember Obama’s statement about police being as well funded and equipped as military? We have it now. But not only here – look at UK, EU. They all the same. Someone else is running the show worldwide. What we see are puppets and their shadows. Read Bible prophecy and understand it and all will know where we are going.
Thank you Greg again for a great interview with Kevin.
It appears that on those HRC 30000 Emails , terrorists in Libya were able to locate the exact location of the Ambassador Stevens and our brave soldiers.
The Bush never said anything bad about the Clinton or the Obama but they too hate President Trump. They are all involved in the illegal war in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria and illegal immigration all over Europe , USA and Canada.
It is so obvious ; we the deplorable are Awoke .
May God help us all.
Thank you for another great interview!
I must however point out that yellow elephant in your studio that no one even eluded to and that is, what the heck is going on with the Clinton body count, she must have ordered the death of hundreds, or thousands? How many associates of the Clintons suicide themselves, or die in a plane crash, or get mugged to death the day befor they were scheduled to testify? These days when a Suprem Court justice is found dead with a pillow over their face it was suicide, or heart attack. Seth Rich was just one likely victim, of who knows how many. Just can’t believe that Mr. Shipp has nothing to say about this issue, or about what happened to JFK Jr.
Sadly, I have to wonder if the left’s addiction to see Trump impeached is only matched by the right’s addiction to see the Clintons in jail. No matter how many crimes are documented (and there are many), the Clintons will not be going to prison. Not now. Not ever. Nor Obama. And I say that with an immense amount of regret for what it means about the current state of affairs.
Trump is a deal-maker. He saved himself from bankruptcy more than once. That is to his credit, and now he has been negotiating his biggest deal ever with the Deep State. His expert use of social media keeps them guessing, but even he knows there are limits to avoid anarchy. He has called the Clintons “crooked,” but “good people” almost in the same breath. It is a delicate balance to ensure who has the last laugh.
Meanwhile, try going to your bank now and withdrawing $500 or more in cash without any questions asked. The questions are seemingly innocent, but they are a harbinger of what is coming. The price of goods continues to go up, but the quality of these same goods continues to go down. It has been this way for a generation or more. The changes have been slow, almost to dull us to sleep, but it will make the panic all the more dramatic when it arrives.
It is great to see so many waking up on this site and others, and yet, I know many more remain content to believe the lie. We were never guaranteed happiness, but only encouraged to pursue happiness, and yet, happiness is a generic quality: it may be used both to highlight good and to hide evil. The Deep State wouldn’t be so deep save for its ability to effectively play each side.
Well I went to my bank a few weeks ago and asked for $1000 in cash and all I was asked was how do I want it? Will 50’s and 100’s be ok? Of course I said no, I would like 10’s and 20’s. She did however have to go and get more since she did not have enough in her drawer. $500 in cash is not a lot of money which I can even get from my ATM each day if I want. Maybe you meant $5000 in cash.
I would like to see the day when we can ask the teller for $500 dollars in gold coin … you know I just had another random thought … of all the 92+ elements God created every one of the metals is silver in color only copper has a reddish yellow color but it soon oxidizes to green … leaving gold as the only “yellow colored non corruptible metal” … and guess who God put in as our President? … someone with yellow colored hair and non corruptible … thus is Trump as good as gold? … perhaps we should put Trump on all our dollar bills to give them “gold backing” as Hillary’s husband stole all our Nation’s gold from Fort Knox and that “private criminal corporation” known as the Fed (to cover up the crime) won’t allow Americans into the vaults to see our own gold and to prove it is not there anymore!! … bank robber Willie Sutton could have learned a lessen or two from “slick” Willie Clinton … after Sutton robbed the bank he should have simply denied the police entry to the bank (to see if it was robbed)!!
“Trump is a deal-maker. He saved himself from bankruptcy more than once”.
Agree with the first part.
The second…well..I suggest you go back and study the Facts.
Trump required “bailing out”. Rothschild bankers and Wilbur Ross in particular came to his aid. Hmmmm…!!!
Wilbur Ross is now Secretary of Commerce…coincidence ?
Research how Wilbur Ross made his money…then perhaps you may be able to connect the dots to see where this country is headed.
We will see a monetary/tarriff/trade war induced recession…perhaps even depression.
Corporate America will suffer.
Those with devious minds and deep pockets are waiting to scoop up… for cents in the dollar….once mighty (in terms of Market Dominance) Businesses.
Forget about all the noise in the background.
This is the agenda and it all makes complete sense.
Yes, trump cannot be bribed, and he is in fact “outside of the system”. but what I wonder is, if the deep state has managed to already kill a few presidents in the past, why are they seemingly unable to dispatch the current one? Is it due to his own security detail and his own knowledge of everything they’re doing?
CASPER THE FRIENDLY GHOST
I find it interesting that today anyone can claim they were a CIA Spy. Back in the sixties, you could not even discuss the CIA if you were a former agent or employee. Back then, it was simply known as “The Company”. I am therefore suspicious of claims of anyone openly stating they were once a “CIA Officer”. If its an embellishment, how can you possibly determine if the assertion is true or false?
Many thanks for having Kevin Shipp on for an interview. He is on the frontline of all of this. He is a true patriot. May God bless and keep him safe.
Thank you Rock!!
Greg
Wonder what is her position in this hierarchy of evil ? Is she a grand mistress of dark deep state beyond the deep state one may wonder.
Since Hillary lost, she thinks her life is hell on earth.
When she passes, she’ll wish she were back on earth.
Bingo! Sad really.
Kansasgirl, Hillary, sorry to say is indicative of the “new” Democratic Party”, millions of American hating slackers with their hands out looking for a free meal on the backs of the rest of us, they have no message except no guns, open borders, political correctness only for them, etc. The good news is that they have met their enemy and were soundly defeated and will return to the sewer in which they came out of. The great Democratic party of JFK (circa 1960) and its working class ideals are no more, sad to say really. Wow, what a difference a generation makes. This is not my father’s country, frankly I miss it!
The Shadow Party: How George Soros, Hillary Clinton, and Sixties Radicals Seized Control of the Democratic Party
America is under attack. Its institutions and values are under daily assault. But the principal culprits are not foreign terrorists. They are influential and powerful Americans secretly stirring up disunion and disloyalty in the shifting shadows of the Democratic Party.
Radical infiltrators have been quietly transforming America’s societal, cultural, and political institutions for more than a generation. Now, backed by George Soros, they are ready to make their move. These “progressive” extremists have gained control over a once-respectable but now desperate and dangerous political party. From their perches in the Democratic hierarchy, they seek to undermine the war on terror, destabilize the nation, and effect radical “regime change” in America.
With startling new evidence, New York Times best-selling authors David Horowitz and Richard Poe shine the light on the Shadow Party, exposing its methods, tactics, and ultimate agenda.
About the Author
David Horowitz, author of The Professors: The 101 Most Dangerous Academics in America, is a No. 1 New York Times best-selling author and National Book Award nominee. He was a founder of the New Left movement in the 1960s. Horowitz has written numerous books, including his celebrated autobiography Radical Son. He is president of the David Horowitz Freedom Center and founding editor of the online newsmagazine FrontPageMagazine.com.
Richard Poe is a New York Times-bestselling author, screenwriter, filmmaker, and award-winning journalist. His non-fiction books have covered science, history, business, and politics
https://youtu.be/W0aCej6BuT0
McComb County Mountie
Everyone is blaming George Soros. He is just another puppet! The real culprits are not visible for the public. Don’t they all worship Satan or the worship in vain? Not at all. OK – here is how they run the world:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=monVzPLCYsE&frags=pl%2Cwn
I wish Greg would give the date at the beginning of each of his videos. These vids are posted all over the place, on other people’s sites, and sometimes they’re a few years old and you can’t tell.
The biggest treason in history was 9/11 surely!
TSI definitely was the biggest ever treason
Twenty pieces of silver. 9/11 was against man only. Judas Iscariot betrayed God in the flesh; a betrayal that continues today. Only – those who betray Jesus Christ and His redemptive work will absolutely NOT get away with it; whether they believe it or not.
Awesome interview. Thank you Greg and Mr. Shipp. It’s a sad chapter in the history of America. Even sadder, it is America’s last chapter.
Why do people who call themselves American patriots insist on writing more letters to King George? Americans who insist on saving a system “designed to reduce them under absolute Despotism” have completely failed our Founders.
Congratulations France on winning the FOOTBALL world cup!!! Get with it America make FOOTBALL your number one sport as it has genuine international appeal. End the sporting isolation.
So proud to be American not only in history and tradition but culture as well! But then again, cricket is such a “manly” sport.
ROFL!!!
Cricket is a gentleman’s game. I love it.
Bite the bullet and move to America, TSI. Get a pickup truck, a Stetson hat, some cowboy boots . . . and that AR 15 you always wanted. You know you’d be happier here.
I’ve got to admit, though, that there were a few good moments of SOCCER in Moscow. Still, it should be banned in America.
Doubt very much that he’d be happier there It’s an illusion of happiness unless you go Galt and live off the radar screen
Hey sceptred, go kiss the Queen’s ring, this is still America; strike 3, your out!
Thanks; but entrainment I don’t need. There is a great golf between us.
If not for France we’d still be British and God save the King would still be our bloody anthem and where would break fast be without French toast, or McDonalds without French fries? As far as soccer goes, you guys can have it to yourselves. It’s too hot here in the summertime and too cold in the winter, for foolsball and spring and autumn are too short. Our football is slow, easy and rough. But not as intense as yours. I played both. Soccer is murder here. That’s why kids don’t like it or play it.
https://oilprice.com/Latest-Energy-News/World-News/Russia-Plans-50-Billion-Investment-In-Irans-Oil-Gas-Industry.html
This might be a momentous time for an Iran-US rapprochement. Common knowledge that world trade is exiting the dollar; the US imports 8 million gallons a day; the Syrian crisis is mitigating closer to a peace deal; may see a total withdrawal from Syria.
What wasn’t mentioned was discussions of a Russian naval base at an Iran-based port. I fully expect that news within days. Perhaps after the Helsinki summit.
Greg, Muller is closing his Russian election meddling Trump investigation soon, aka, the witch hunt, yet he should open the Clinton Foundation uranium deal investigation; oh. I forgot, he was head of the FBI during that deal, you can’t make this stuff up. Muller is up to his eyeballs in bias, his nose has turned the color of “Clinton Brown”.”
I fear for Trump life. JFK went against the powers.
Trump has the backing of the pentagon and JFK did not. Big difference.
Greg
Hey Greg,
700K emails on the server? Surely they never deleted their “Sent” mail folder! No one keeps 700,000 emails in their Inbox.
🙂 Diane
Well I hope he’s right about the arrests. I wish we had proof it’s true. I REALLY want to see it! I hope it starts happening right before elections too. Sink their ship Ship 🙂
When I was listening to the broadcast, all I could think about was back when Obama and HRC wanted to run for president. They BOTH had meetings at the Bilderberg’s summit that was held in VA. In my opinion, all of what was discussed in you interview stemmed from that meeting. It would be interesting to look back at who else attended that summit and help put all of her (?) plans in place.
By now, it shouldn’t be a surprise that HRC is very very dirty. That she-devil psychopath and her extensive minions play for keeps, as who can count all the dead bodies crossing Clinton paths? And how deep is the deep state? And how really dark and wide is the shadow government?
Just think, HRC is only middle management in the larger globalist network. Think about that for a long while. And yet so many people fear these lieutenants who merely just carry the water for their overlords.
Obviously these scumbags are involved in the greatest treasonous activity and dastardly deeds in U.S. history, but do Americans really care or have a clue?
The globalists will lead us to world war and economic collapse because they are more devious and ruthless than even HRC, which says a lot. I expect false flags with nukes, and more.
And confidence in the dollar is already teetering on a tightrope of a razor-thin thread of string, so just imagine what the people (here and around the world) will do when they finally see all this new info on corruption and treason. Shock?
Pres. Trump (and the good guys) must have planned on a new replacement to the dollar long ago, and it might be nice if Americans are given more facts about their new money if it is to be more honest and transparent. This obscurity of truth and all the endless secrets are usually devices used by deceivers on the dark side.
Mr. M.,
Regarding the Deep State. Please ponder the following, partly based on “prophecy”. God will Kill the Deep State in America but He may not purge it from the other lands until His people in those lands beseech him to.
Regarding the monetary system. I saw what was represented to be a 2014 Kim Clement “prophecy” that our current President (who Clement “prophesied” in 2014) would come up with an exit from the global banking system so clever that people will say only God could arrange something like that. We do not need to leave the dollar or leave Treasury bond debt to leave the global banking system. We can go our way and they can go their way.
I cannot think of a reason for the US to move away from the dollar. An annual audit of the Federal Reserve will lead to a quasi or full nationalization and a change of their mandate, or the replacement of the Federal Reserve Bank System (FRBS) with a national central bank. Right now FRBS policy serves the FRBS ownership, which is the commercial banks that are members of each of the 12 regional FRBS banks. The problem is that they have a monopoly on money creation. Introduce competition and market forces will act as a check and balance. What would happen if people were free to transact in other currencies besides the dollar, including gold, silver, blockchain coins, etc. What if Congress passed laws prohibiting leverage to purchase derivatives and eliminated cash settlement of derivatives? Would that eliminate banksters capacity to manipulate spot prices on the dollar, gold, bitcoin, etc., by using paper derivatives contracts funded with fiat money? Wouldn’t real price discovery lead to equilibrium pricing of all currencies and all commodities if fiat bank manipulation were eliminated?
Do you think we may see the mark of the beast system imposed globally ex-America, and ex any other country that petitions God for deliverance? The Eagles wings (America?) is part of the 4 beasts in the Daniel 9 vision of the pre-Israel-peace-treaty quartet of nations, but the eagles wings (America?) are not part of the unified (almost global) beast of Rev. 13. The eagles wings (America?) are mentioned in Rev. 12 as the means whereby God rescues Israel from the mid-tribulation attack. Does America extract herself from the NWO and stand aside until they attack Israel? There are “prophets” who are receiving messages and instructions that may support that narrative. I am watching and pondering.
Enlighten me LOL
https://money.cnn.com/2018/07/13/news/economy/prices-cpi-explainer/index.html
Michigan State University economist Mark Skidmore’s calculations uncovering a whopping $21 trillion in suspected wasteful spending by the DoD and the Department of House and Urban Development over a period of twenty years may have yielded their first results, with the Pentagon announcing an department-wide audit.
I’m listening to this Kevin Shipp and asking myself who is this guy? This guy, why is he bothering to come out and talk, he acts like its an interrogation instead of an interview he voluntarily takes part in. What has he said to us, he dances around, hints at stuff and never commits himself to saying anything substantial; its just a lot of “well I suspect”, or “maybe just maybe”, or “in my opinion”, I mean good God, he’s supposed to have 20 years in intelligence and connections up the wazoo and he says even less than Q does? Nah this guy isnt looking to help at all.
Mr. Hunter, Mr. Shipp and the rest of the community,
RE: the 40,000 “indictments”.
Please note that Dr. Jerome Corsi said he looked into it and found they are more than indictments, they are sealed court orders and actions. This includes all the preliminary actions preceding an indictment, such as subpoenas, search warrants, wire taps, etc. That said, the actual number of indictments is likely a small fraction of the overall number of sealed orders. It is important we have our facts straight so the enemy cannot dim our spirits by getting our expectations too high then having us be disappointed when the facts come out.
Thank you very much Mr Hunter and Kevin Shipp for this great interview.
You are truly good, courageous and honest men.
I hope that this woman H Clinton and all those who participate in the destruction of the U.S will one day “suffer” for all the damage, suffering they did to people. This is totally outrageous. It really goes beyond reality, it’s totally evil.
Hi Greg ,
Usual high standard of interview……At the end of the interview this is what came to mind
And if Satan cast out Satan, he is divided against himself; how shall then his kingdom stand?
So then why then can anyone expect justice to be seen or done in the u s a???
We are in the end times and as we go head long to that Rendezvous with our
LAND LORD whom we better know as THE LORD GOD ALMIGHTY ,the
u.s.a. and indeed the rest of the world had better catch a wake up.
The likes of the clinton’s , bush’s ,blankfein’s of this world will be hit
like a thunder clap out of nowhere to face their ultimate JUDGE.
They can lie as much as they like to congress and you the people
BUT THEY WON’T GET AWAY WITH IT .
Have a happy day all people of peace and goodwill..
From Kevin Shipp’s article, it appears there is an international organized crime syndicate which has influence in international affairs, perhaps far beyond the millions of dollars it has amassed. It seems incredible that the FBI and CIA have actually become involved in covering up the criminal activity, apparently involved in maintaining the policies of the prior administration in office, to the detriment of the American people.
This has resulted in team work between international criminal elements, white collar crime, and political corruption within the leadership of the FBI and CIA in order to control Washington politics and take over the leadership of the US.
They are within a hairs breath of succeeding, and if they are able to divert the CIA and FBI to political espionage, it would be the end of representative democracy in the US.
Can you imagine the wealth and power of the US, including it’s military industrial complex, being under the control of international criminals.
https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/international-news/nature/you-cannot-change-the-mind-of-those-who-believe-in-global-warming-because-it-is-their-religion/
Fake News. Fake Journalists.
It’s just unbelievable what’s become of news media.
https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/world-news/press/now-we-have-fake-journalists-as-well/
If we currently had a real Attorney General, she would be in jail for the rest of her miserable life.