Freaked Out New World Order vs. We the People – Alex Newman
By Greg Hunter’s USAWatchdog.com
Journalist Alex Newman says everywhere you look around the world, you see a “struggle for power” between “We the People” and the New World Order Globalists. Newman explains, “That’s right. What you have now is the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), and if you don’t know about the Council on Foreign Relations . . . you need to do some research because the Council on Foreign Relations is the brain trust on this New World Order movement as it relates to the United States. This is just part of a global organization, and they have a sister organization in London called the Royal Institute of International Affairs. The CFR has a new article out calling for what they describe as a committee to ‘save the New World Order from President Trump.’ They are very concerned that their little New World Order is going up in smoke. Trump has been withdrawing from UN organizations. He’s been withdrawing from international agreements such as The Paris Climate Accord and UNESCO. Just recently, they said if an international criminal court tries to bring an American in, they are going to be prosecuted and their assets are going to be frozen. So, this is freaking them out.”
Newman says Trump and America have been betrayed by globalists negotiating the revised version of the NAFTA trade treaty with Canada and Mexico called the USMCA. Newman says, “I think when he figures out what is in this agreement, there are going to be some of the infamous ‘you’re fired’ cards whipped out. This trade agreement is bad news. Big parts of the TPP, which Trump so brilliantly got us out of right when he took office, parts of that were snuck in. The head of the Council on Foreign Relations was running around bragging that this new agreement was NAFTA plus TPP plus 10%, and we should pass it immediately. Trump trusted these people, and now he has to get rid of them. I hope there are serious consequences for people who tried to sell out our sovereignty.”
Newman says “one of the most important and underreported stories of the last century” is how China is being incorporated into the New World Order plan to enslave and rule the planet. Newman says, “I did a cover story (about China) a few years ago, and people said I was just being conspiratorial. My article was about how the communist Chinese dictatorship was ‘Staking Claim in the New World Order.’ I wasn’t speculating and I wasn’t theorizing. You had people like George Soros saying that communist China needs to ‘own the New World Order.’ He said they have a better functioning government than the United States, and that, basically, China should run the New World Order that these people had been building for decades and generations now. . . . Communist China rose to power and prominence with deliberate assistance from key people in our State Department, in our Defense Department and almost all of them members in the Council on Foreign Relations or actual communist agents.”
In closing, Newman says, “It’s not too late to turn this around. It’s really not, but if we allow these radicals and their puppet masters to run around tearing down our institutions and tearing down our civilization, we will reap horrifying consequences.”
Join Greg Hunter as he goes One-on-One with Alex Newman, Foreign Correspondent for The New American Magazine.
After the Interview:
There is lots of free information and articles in TheNewAmerican.com. The article that Alex Newman just released is called “Globalist CFR: G9 Committee Must Save “World Order” From Trump.” To follow all of the latest stories by Alex Newman click here.
Thanks Greg,
Too true and Power to The People!
Why can’t we all share and prosper?
Don’t be swayed by fear or sell out for money. Stay the course and fight this evil agenda.
China sells us five times as much stuff as we sell to them … so Trump figures China needs our market a lot more than we need theirs … and thus by hitting them hard with tariffs Trump figures he can get a better economic deal out of the Chinese then the old TPP and NAFTA were going to do … and hence increase the economic viability of our Nation (by reducing our trade deficit) … the separate deals with Canada, Mexico and soon Japan will give Trump greater leverage with China then the deal Obama was giving us!!
The late William F. Buckley Jr. and Rush Limbaugh – and a dozen, or so, other movers and shakers on the right – have had my two essays on NAFTA (( “The NAFTA Debacle” and “NAFTA Revisited” )) since its passage–of that Business Roundtable/Council on Foreign Relations/Trilateral Commission push toward what this scribbler had coined, then, as GLOBAL ECONOMIC SOCIALISM (( it had been implemented not to be FAIR!, but to increase borderless-minded merchants’ power and profit-taking–at the expense of America’s financial and cultural well-being! )). // To this day, Rush hides his culpability in being single-handedly responsible for NAFTA’s passage (( some insider information: Greenspan had called Gingrich, and begged him to call Rush and STRONGLY persuade him to support its passage!, as it had been clear to Greenspan that it wouldn’t pass without Rush’s powerful influence–and whose audience had been overwhelmingly opposed it. Rush had even told his listeners, that he wouldn’t be persuaded against NAFTA, saying: “Let somebody else get their hands dirty making things,” having bought into the “Information Age” bilge touted by the above-listed globalist/internationalist organizations )). -Rick
JungianINTP 10/10/2018 • Excerpt
(( some insider information: Greenspan had called Gingrich, and begged him to call Rush and STRONGLY persuade him to support its passage!, as it had been clear to Greenspan that it wouldn’t pass without Rush’s powerful influence–and whose audience had been overwhelmingly opposed it. Rush had even told his listeners, that he wouldn’t be persuaded against NAFTA, saying: “Let somebody else get their hands dirty making things,” having bought into the “Information Age” bilge touted by the above-listed globalist/internationalist organizations )). -Rick
Rosie the Riveter
H Brown Published on Nov 26, 2017
The labor shortage of WWII, enabled women & minorities to participate in the US workforce in an unprecedented manner.
Paul,
Haven’t you been paying attention?
No one wins in a Tariff War.
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-10-08/ppgs-horror-quarter-reveals-nightmare-scenario-q3-earnings
The cracks are already here.
DXY still imposing threat for EM’s.
TNX above 3.20%
4th Qtr is starting off with a BANG/POP. The DOW /S&P down today…hmmmm
What happens tomorrow & Friday?
Do you honestly believe the economy is doing that well ? HONESTLY ??
Regardless of the “New” deals…we are in a mountain of trouble here.
It’s not about winning K … what I was saying is … Trump is using tariff’s as a sledge hammer to force a better deal with China so as to reduce our trade deficit which will increase the viability of our Nation … did not say our country was not in a mountain of economic trouble … it is … but Trump is trying to fix the economy while taking down the Deep State … a very big job … but with the Supreme Court in his pocket to enforce the “rule of law” and the release of the FISA documents (unredacted) … the Deep State and Demon-rats will be brought to justice as Dr. Janda explains here … https://www.silverdoctors.com/headlines/world-news/dave-janda-trump-moving-into-the-second-phase-of-a-three-phase-assault-on-the-deep-state/?utm_source=spotim&utm_medium=spotim_recirculation&spotim_referrer=recirculation
Trump’s sledge hammer approach will only quicken the process. Having his personally selected head of the FED doing all things necessary to bring about a recession….isn’t it any wonder we (and the rest of the world) are headed for more than what is expected. The IMF have it right as does the BIS. The rest is just noise.
The Deep State (Unelected rulers) will ensure there is no recovery and that MAGA policies will terminally fail. Every other attempt to bring down POTUS has to date failed. This is their last option. It will get UGLY very quickly.
Great Guest! Thanks for the link to his article.
Mark,
Thanks for supporting USAW!!
Greg
Thanks Greg! I never miss an interview! I rely on your Wednesday, WNW, and Early Sunday Interviews, Drudge, Trump and James Woods Twitter to get my news. Crazy I know, but you all are 100x better than anything on broadcast TV. Seriously!! You do a great job of analyzing the news. CNN lost a gem when you left.
Its true! Google made a deal with the Chinese government to help them police the Chinese population!
Google will basically be doing surveillance for the Chinese Govt and report to them and “agitators”…Can you believe an American Company would do this. AS a Gen X’r this is all beyond my comprehension of how this could have happened!!!!!
WD,
Google = evil.
YES
GOOGLE = DATA = CONTROL
Is it any wonder why (as part of the “FAANG” group) it is held in high esteem by those who invest in them !!
Thanks Mr Hunter and Mr Newman.
Clarity we are besieged by COMMUNISTS,but not any old run of the mill communists,oh no,what we have is a communism of elites.We have been sold socialism as the thin end of the wedge,now just a little bit more and the communists are in our bureaucracy ,particularly here in the UK as well as the USA,now the elite bunch of BOLSHEVIKS out of China want to grasp the reins of the world.Remember they are elite who view us “deplorables”as fodder for their schemes and their schemes are Satanic.They have infiltrated everything,even our very language whose clarity we are being robbed of.
Here in the UK recently,Tommy Robinson,love him or loathe him,had his picture taken with a bunch of young soldiers,you know the type who go off and die for us,well their commisar officers have decided to punish these young men for daring to pose with Robinson.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fdSJvGhFfT4
You see,if you don’t comply with the Saul Alinsky type you are manure for their success.
So knowing the Satanic agenda had no hope in the democratic process they have used the courts to bring about the world of their boss.Clearly judges are nothing more than Satan’s handmaidens ,ensuring we are in a gulag of their choosing.They cannot deny their ignorance how delicious!
Maria: You’ve nailed it! Well put! However, they are not “Bolsheviks” but Mensheviks, as the former engage a violent overthrow while the latter engage an incremental, frog-in-the-warming-pot approach (( find an encyclopedia )). So – and to confirm your well-informed analysis – the West now is a near-boiled/-cooked frog. Pray! -Rick
We have to realize we are at war ! We are at war….You have to understand the hatred of the left toward us…its immeasurable. They will do anything to destroy us, our families, our Christianity…our sovereignty. Anything!
They will take family members
They will put us in camps.
They will kill us with ease.
Their next step is to look up each one of us and attack us one by one.
Please be ready!
Ahhh the War Machine.
Funded by the tax revenues and the endless supply of Black money.
Governments and Empires are supposed to be (according to History) bankrupted through fighting endless wars. Any wonder why the FEDERAL RESERVE exists and why we are not on a Gold Standard ?
America is at War…with herself. That is the agenda …this is where we are now. It is intentional and premeditated. Follow it through and connect the dots…you will soon discover where this potentially ends.
Maybe we can follow that trail to the leaders….its better than being slaughtered
Mr. Hunter: Great interview!
I’m led to ponder two things:
(1) When does it become widely appreciated that we are actually starting to win the war, and not just slowing down the advances of the enemy. For a few months, it’s been apparent to me, at least, that the corner has been turned and we are actually winning: it is our side that is advancing. And that will be true even if the internet becomes more heavily censored and/or the ongoing civil war becomes more “kinetic” (indeed, those possibilities will only increase our rate of advance).
(2) Why was John McCain one of the first to be brought to justice? Here is an article discussing the applicability of military justice law to retired military officers:
https://www.lawfareblog.com/law-retired-military-officers-and-political-endorsements-primer
“Winning” in war is different from winning in peacetime. In cooperative situations, e.g. peacetime, winning is measured by whether your life is getting better or about to get better; it’s a situation of mutual gains in the long term.
In oppositional situations, e.g. war, winning is a relative thing: it’s whether you are inflicting more losses than you are taking. It’s more absolute; you must defeat your enemy. You win, although taking damage, and he loses Big Time.
Relative, yet more absolute? The connotations of words!
As Trump said William … “We Are Going To Get Tired Of Winning”!!
Warfare maybe necessary to engage the enemy….As opposed to just being run over. It may be our only option….we have survived it before.
WD,
Agreed!
I think that many of us have finally awakened to the fact that our opponents intend to destroy us. They don’t intend to cooperate or compromise . . . except where compromise leaves us worse off and them better off.
If we don’t engage, things will just get continue to get worse.
If we do engage, things will get worse for awhile, then they will get better.
William…perfectly said!
When our founding fathers were going up against the British empire, committing treason by declaring Independence. Ben Franklin said, friends and countryman. If we don’t hang together on this one, we surely will all hang separately! They caught Patrick Henry. Before they hung him he said, give me liberty or give me death.
You need to get your facts right Thad. The British did not hang Patrick Henry nor did they even catch him. Patrick Henry said “give me liberty or give me death” in 1775. He died on June 6, 1799, at his home.
https://www.encyclopediavirginia.org/Henry_Patrick_1736-1799
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=50_iRIcxsz0
We’ll they would of hanged him, but the hounds couldn’t catch him!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xGrwaAvR1ak
(British Version)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0mBx0-O4ThE
Worthless videos. Has nothing to do will Patrick Henry.
Kevin, The hounds couldn’t catch him. The hounds were British!
Whatever.
Didn’t Hillary say the same thing when going up against the Trump Empire and the restoration of America to Greatness? … “If we don’t hang together on getting rid of Trump we will all surely hang separately” … the only difference this time around is that before the Military Tribunal brings Hillary to justice she will likely say … “Give me Communism or Give me Death! … and as the rope is lifted round her neck cry out to Sol Lewinsky in Hell … “Why have you forsaken me”??
What the Demon-rats don’t understand is that our rights and liberties were given to us by God (not Sol Lewinsky who dedicated his conception of government to Lucifer) … our Founding Father’s were not commie/fascists like the Demon-rats … they wrote: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights (i.e. that Roe V. Wade cannot nullify) and that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed. That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness.”
Would that it had been better put this way, Paul, so as to prevent liberty eventually being turned into LIBERTINISM–also known as HEDONISM:
” . . . that among these are MORAL life, MORAL liberty, and the MORAL pursuit of happiness,” then we’d not be well-steeped today in Leftism’s rank, anything-goes, if-it-feels-good-do-it privy pit (( find and study Erik von Kuehnelt-Leddin’s best-analysis-to-date book on Leftism (( copyright 1974; 638 pages; about $40, used, at Amazon.com )), “Leftism: From de Sade and Marx to Hitler and Marcuse.” -Rick
I just thought of a new T-shirt slogan for us patriots.
“I’m deplorable, move aside”
” I did a cover story (about China) a few years ago, and people said I was just being conspiratorial.”
Listen, if someone accuses your research as being conspiratorial with no proof to back their claim, then you KNOW you must right. That is almost an honor badge to be accused of such. The spigots are opening wider and wider on these people. One has to wonder why private banks such as the Federal Reserve have the authority to set interest rates where they think they should be.
My comment is for Derryl Cummings not Donald. Sorry.
You cannot turn the New World Order around and send it packing!
It’s prophesied in God’s word as part of the “end times.”
In due course,according to the will of God the NWO will be a dark reality.
It will be a time of “separation,” those receiving the mark of the beast and those who refuse.
If we have taken Jesus as our Lord and Saviour we need to remain vigilant.
The Bridegroom cometh! Make sure you have plenty of oil.
Oil for them lamps Jeff?
Amen Brother,oil for our lamps.
aussie jeff, I have often pondered your above statement & I am sure you are right. I could be that He had decided to allow a little more time in which to save more so that He has given us President Trump to hold the line for a few more years. Who knows, but your statement about the NWO’s prophesy is a truism, its only a matter of time in my mind until the prophesy of the “beast” will be worldwide. Thanks for your astute comment!
Hi Arthur appreciated your comment,you make some good points.
If I may add,
One thing is for sure,scripture tells us that God desires “all men to be saved”(1Timothy2:4)
His mercy is such that even at the 11th hour many will turn to our Lord and find salvation.Amen!
As you said,Trump does seem to be playing a part in holding off “on many fronts” the inevitable,especially so with regard to the middle east,this I believe is according to the will of God.
His approach when it comes to Syria is of particular interest,the war has now been raging for seven and a half years,and in mho the world in general,has not comprehended nor recognized that God has been sending out a warning to the world since the wars inception.
The Syrian conflict, has morphed from initially a war to oust isis, to now where it sits on a knife edge with the possibility of engulfing the middle east and igniting another world war.
President Trump is aggressively confident in Israel’s well-being as a nation,his stand on Israel should not be underestimated particularly when it comes to bible prophecy.
What is of interest is that the Euphrates River which starts in Turkey, then flows through both Iraq and Syria where it then joins the Tigris and flows out into the Persian gulf, is according to bible prophecy a flash point for war.
Revelation 9:14-15
” 14It said to the sixth angel who had the trumpet, “Release the four angels who are bound at the great river Euphrates.” 15And the four angels who had been kept ready for this very hour and day and month and year were released to kill a third of mankind. ”
Verses 16 through 19 is worth a read as it leaves little doubt that the countries that are tied to and surround the
River Euphrates look set to be involved in a war which sees one third of the worlds entire population being killed!
It would also seem plausible that another prophesy would be simultaneously full filled, which is the complete and utter destruction of Damascus.
Damascus is known to be one of the oldest continually inhabited cities in the world,it has never been previously destroyed by war,yet it will be.
Isaiah17:1
” A prophecy against Damascus:
“See, Damascus will no longer be a city
but will become a heap of ruins.”
The installation of the Russian s300 air defense system into Syria in recent days, along with Israels threat to destroy them can only be an ominous sign of what might be in store.
This coming war will strike fear into the hearts of those who survive,they will be primed to accept any kind of peace even if it means worshipping the beast!!
Hence it will be perfect timing for the NWO to make its grand entrance,out of the ashes the world will bow to its new saviour;
worshipping the beast= worshipping satan.
Would appreciate yours thoughts on this Arthur or anyone elses insights.
May we continue to pray for one another!
Jeff,
WARNING: “Something” About to Unfold in the U.S.!!! PREPARE!!!
Midnight Hour Oil Published on Oct 2, 2018
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YFB9wT4EcGo
Many saw this day coming long ago and are now gone. Will we be there to greet their return?
Thanks June for sharing your vid.
We live in both tumultuous and exciting times!
Your words in the description box of the video are a great witness to Jesus, and a guiding path for those to follow who have not yet found our Lord and Saviour!!
Praise God.
Alex Newman talks as if the USA and Donald Trump leads the world in promoting freedom, democracy and sovereignty of all nations. What nonsense. The USA leads the world in bullying and destroying other nations while promoting its public image of self-righteousness but behind the facade of government propaganda and lies, the reality is that citizens of the USA lost their freedom, democracy and fairness more than a decade ago. They just don’t know that.
Mike,
You make some good points, especially the losses in freedom, which have occurred at an increasing pace since 9/11.
However, there is also a distinction (with an important difference, I hope) that you are glossing over too much, IMO: that between the elitists of the NWO (which tricked and used the people and armed forces of the USA) and the USA itself. Trump does seem to be still pursuing some important elements of the NWO agenda. However, he also seems to be resisting some of it, and that’s why he won. Moreover, not even President Trump is coterminous with the USA.
Greg,
Say whatever you want, but the globalist are not bashfull about their agenda. Here’s what they were doing while President Trump was doing his make America great again tour.
https://www.imfconnect.org/content/imf/en/annual-meetings/calendar/open/2018/04/18/bretton_woods_committee2018annualmeeting_125328.html
According to Doctor Dave Janda, with the Kavanaugh confirmation we have entered stage three of the takedown of the deep state agenda. If this true, I would anticipate a major kickback from the globalist in the form of economic collapse. The economic system is rigged, so looking at economic indicators and charts is useless. The takedown will occur at a time of their choosing. Period.
In my assesment the economic reset and arrest will occur simultaneously. The deep state agenda of government manipulation, and economic theft will be brought into full public view. The reality is that President Trump knows that real economic recovery cannot occur without the rule of law. You can’t fix a broken system until you get the criminals out of it. Period.
How bad can it get?
https://www.breitbart.com/video/2018/10/08/watch-rand-pauls-wife-i-sleep-with-a-loaded-gun-thanks-to-liberals-threats/
My bed partner is a Ruger SR-40.
Jerry,
Sounds like a reliable plan for now. If I were in the Mrs. Paul’s situation, I’d have an AR with a weapon light, and a red-dot scope continuously powered up and close at hand.
William,
The truth is I never go anywhere without it. Color me paranoid, but my mother who was Jewish educated me on what governments are capable of.
Jerry,
A few weeks ago it all clicked….this has been done to get rid of people. Vaccines, FEMA CAMPS, Agenda 21, mass migration, UN directives, millions of body bags…Climate Change Scam, Christian persecution and Islamic apologists….It all makes sense! Georgia Gruid stones tells a nasty tale of our future.
WD
You are closer to the truth than you know. Check out theses figures.
https://www.fbi.gov/file-repository/2015-ncic-missing-person-and-unidentified-person-statistics.pdf/view
Most missing persons are juveniles who eventually return home.
WD,
It is indeed a challenging puzzle to piece together. I believe you have a sound comprehension of the agenda.
When complete you can stand back and (for want of a better word or description) “Admire” the artwork. The whole picture …in all its satanic glory.
Jerry,
That is a good place to start!
Jerry: This will be the 1276th time you have predicted a global reset.
It’s coming Stan Obviously you haven’t been paying attention Too much pure spirits is my thought
Its worth repeating a million times…..until it sinks in.
OR – at least until you stop with the BS !!
How’s your world of “Denial” working out ?
Plan on spending the next summer down in Florida…in your newly acquired holiday home or perhaps in Monte Carlo, rubbing shoulders with the A Lister’s….with all that money you made from Deutsche Bank. Cheap is always Cheap.
Great interview!
Regarding Kavanaugh: The democrats were too smart by half…. Their plan was just beginning to gain traction until they got cocky and came out with crazy cooked-up stories that no one but a radical leftist’s pea-sized brain could believe. As Kavanaugh put it: the stories were in the “twilight zone”.
And the one single Kavanaugh defense that no one saw coming: Fully documented calendars going back to the 9th grade; a tradition he picked up from his father. I mean seriously, who in the world documents everything on a calendar and then holds on to them for a lifetime. Oops! Huddle! New game plan! Let’s focus on drinking and farting when Judge Kavanaugh was 17. That’ll doom his confirmation!
The democrats are a bunch of idiots and losers and they’re too consumed with their “Spartacus” egos to even realize it.
Greg: This guy does not understand China and the win win one belt one road policy, which is based on the common aims of mankind for development and peace world wide.
George E
You mean the “common control of mankind not “aims” don’t you??
Greg
Scared of the Chinese because they are taking over world hegemony? Relax! When the British empire broke down all that release of energy found expression as a cultural revolution which gave birth to the Beatles. Take it eeezy and enjoy the ride.
That is BS…it is connect China thru the middle east and into Africa as a means to transport commerce – especially agriculture as they become under stress to provide for their own…as the EDDY minimum ramps up … Why do you think they built the GHOST cities? Maybe for all the people they need to migrate as the northern latitudes and ice accumulate = too short of growing seasons and seeds do not germinate below about 52 degrees… Might be part of what North Korea sees as well…looking across the DMZ at all the South Korean agricultural base. Limits using nukes if you can’t eat the food once you use em!
As for the development and peace world wide- tell that to the 100 million souls that were departed by Mao! Better yet…listen to this?
https://youtu.be/Ekhum8ununk
Take off the rose colored glasses George. China is a communist nation and will promote Communism the world over.
China must think of Korea as part of China (like Tibet, Taiwan, etc).
They can’t absorb NK yet because then their intentions would be too obvious and they would have no buffer zone between them and the west in that area. It must really annoy them, but Kim does what he’s told.
I bet they are trying to make anti white viruses but haven’t figured it out yet.
Bob did it ever occur to you that the Wests’ incessant moralising, whilst being responsible for colonialism and illegal wars might grate on citizens from other areas of the globe. It is insinuated that the West is unfairly singled out for criticism when it comes to its corporate corruption and imperial past (a view I am partially sympathetic to). However, surely you can grasp the hypocrisy of preaching values and morality to non western countries whilst selling weapons to Saudi Arabia, launching false flag attacks on home soil and engaging in illegal wars and funding ISIS in the Middle East.
Zebedee’s Spring,
What part of your reply had anything to do with any part of Bob’s comment?
None or very indirect…but what an excellent comment!!! US and the West should really do some soul-searching.
sk,
Soul-searching is good. However, IMO, it’s best not to advocate it while using others as mere tools, as as was done by Zebedee’s Spring, who treated Bob as a mere means to further her political opinions without bothering to recognize him as a person or deal with what he said.
I thought McCarthy was dead!
Zebedee’s Spring,
I agree with you: McCarthy would have been wrong had he lived long enough to accuse the present Chinese Communist Party of being proper communists. “Fascists,” “elitists,” “imperialists,” “mercantilists” or even “mobsters” would be more descriptive of them now.
Different shades of Grey. Semantics !!
K.,
I agree with your sentiment here. I also agreed with your sentiment when I responded to Zebedee’s Spring.
I was afraid you might not see it that way. I knew what the thrust of your comment was, and agree with it.
K,
Upon reflection I think I should have said that, “To the extent that your point is that totalitarianism is one of the defining characteristics of “Communist” China, I agree.” However, I do think it is useful to use language with more precision than you have. IMO, China is not out to spread the ideology of “Communism” world wide. It simply wants dominance and control world wide, and not just in its own neighborhood. The distinctions that I offered are more than mere nuance or “semantics.” IMO, keeping them in mind will prove crucial in dealing with China.
William,
I used the language that I was comfortable with. Communism is what I said and what I meant.
“China is not out to spread the ideology of “Communism” world wide”….I disagree. The thrust of Communism is extreme socialism….by virtue of State ownership and control. That is the concept of the NWO. Keep in mind China’s ascendancy to the Economic (Production)and Military throne is not by accident. It has been decades in the making …by well known Communists !!
The Chinese may well argue that they are not subject to the Totalitarian government of the past although it may seem like Xi is advancing this ideology.
Karl Marx and his Communist Manifesto remain the foundation of the forces pushing the NWO. China has become the heir to the throne and ideally suited to promote the mantra that Capitalism doesn’t work.
This has become so obvious today that the masses in the very near future will be rioting in the streets to ensure that equality should be mandated. Crony Capitalism and Corrupted Government have ensured our future.
Thank you Mr. Newman…You have a new reader…..
Thank you, Greg and Alex. Alex Newman is in the same category as a Catherine Austin-Fitts and Rob Kirby. The information presented is well researched and goes to the heart of the problems we face.
I said it back when Clinton was in office, “we have no accountability at the top”.
It’s time for accountability! From Hollywood, to Capital Hill, to the Enemy Media. ACCOUNTABILITY NOW!!!
Great guest Greg, thanks again for all you do
It may be possible Mr. Trump has read the USMCA agreement in full. Congress may have their say and effect during the ratification process.
It also wouldn’t be lost on most that in the US’ national security and economic interest, Mr. Trump may invoke an executive order.
Another meeting between Messrs. Trump and Kim looks a bit unlikely as time passes, despite stories of a Mar-A-Lago summit. The continued sanctions seem a bind in preventing any meaningful progress. I think Mr. Kim realizes these meeting with Pompeo are genuinely a waste.
Perhaps I’m all wet, and a joint meeting with Russia’s Vladimir Putin in Moscow might be planned. Sanctions and US MSM propaganda against Russia probably erase that possibility of ever occurring.
I think I can say with some confidence Greg, that Mr. Putin follows your website and that the information about China proves useful.
More apparent than before, Alex Newman has made the case that Israel’s
America’s Fifth Columns’ in Moscow are essentially being guided by China. Not absolute proof, but compelling when connecting some dots.
The Russian president may have that information already, but he’s trying to navigate it all.
Communist China is THE most successful government in the world Greg, because the number one goal of every government ever instituted (expect of course, the original Untied States of America) is to totally control it’s own people. China is the perfect leader for the One World Government because they have been so successful in crushing the people that they rule and this is what the Globalists want. As long as President Trump continues to fight the NWO, the One World Government movement, he will be doing US(A) right.
Never forget that it was Satan who taught man to war which led to World War. And it is Satan that corrupts the governments of mankind with the goal that these corrupt governments shall one day become One Corrupt World Government, which he can then control to his own end. We may or may not be able to win this battle Greg, but we certainly can resist it, we can fight it in every way that is possible. Thank you for continuing to do your part in leading the fight against this evil.
“For we wrestle not against principalities, against powers, against spiritual wickedness in high places.”
Walter … you nailed the heart of the matter perfectly: “It is Satan that corrupts men and their governments with the goal that many corrupt governments will one day become One World Corrupt Government (which like a deadly cancer can’t then be eradicated very easily)” … the world must strive to keep as many Free and Independent Nations as possible to make things more difficult for the “big Sore Ass” … the way the Philippine President just made “little Sore Asses” life more difficult (spreading his Color Revolutions)!!
https://www.thenewamerican.com/world-news/north-america/item/30228-usmca-a-nafta-reboot
You know … looking at the evolution of the United States … https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ORXuy7jOjXQ … perhaps … just perhaps these trade agreements between the US, Canada and Mexico is a prelude “to expanding America’s borders” even further … “over all of North America”?? … then South America??? … then the World????
Hmm!! … What if the “secret goal” is to make Canada and Mexico two new States of the Union?? … and once incorporated into the United States … there simply won’t be any need for a wall?
Moving letter by woman who was horribly abused:
“I know something about abuse, in other words, and yet I don’t have words to describe how sick and offended I felt while listening to Christine Blasey Ford.”
https://remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/articles/item/4122-killing-kavanaugh-abortion-trumps-all
Does anybody know what happened to Christine Falsey Fraud?
Gina?
She seems to have fallen off the radar screen’s! So soon! What’s up? Maybe she’s gone far left? Communist maybe? Cuba? With her un- intelligence background maybe she can bring back and to our shores, the KGB. I bet Hitlery would bust our #$&’s to be abel to run that loser outfit, to our detriment! They did a good job harassing the Russian people. The Dems should also look into bringing back the east German Stasi. The Ministry for State Security (German: Ministerium für Staatssicherheit, MfS) or State Security Service (Staatssicherheitsdienst, SSD), commonly known as the Stasi (IPA: [ˈʃtaːziː]). It was the official state security service of the German Democratic Republic (East Germany). It has been described as one of the most effective and repressive intelligence and secret police agencies to have ever existed. A true Democrat wet pipe dream! Then they could give a free course on how to even fool yourself enough in passing a lie detector. So even crooks could be FBI. The whole country can go to pot! They’d never fool the military intelligence folks. Their colour’s don’t run.
She might of gone to back to school to get another doctorate, maybe this time in lie detection studies.
Great interview Greg and Alex… Chip
HEAD SHADOW GOVERNMENT SOROS PUPPET FIGHTIN BACK?
Hillary Clinton: You ‘cannot be civil’ with Republicans, Democrats need to be ‘tougher’
William Cummings USA TODAY
Published 9:08 PM EDT Oct 9, 2018
WASHINGTON – Hillary Clinton says the time for civility is over.
https://eu.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/onpolitics/2018/10/09/hillary-clinton-cnn-interview/1578636002/
Civility Over? UnCivil War? Thems Fighten Woids!
https://komonews.com/news/nation-world/hillary-clinton-says-democrats-cannot-be-civil-with-republicans
HILLARY CLINTON HAS A WEIRD WAY OF LOOKING AT ‘CIVILITY’
9:37 AM 10/10/2018 Derek Hunter | Contributor
How can you miss someone if they won’t go away? On today’s Daily Daily Caller Podcast, we discuss the latest news from Clinton world. Bill and Hillary Clinton are going on a 13-city speaking tour to discuss … whatever. Does anyone want to hear anything from these people anymore?
https://dailycaller.com/2018/10/10/podcast-hillary-clinton-civility/
Listen to the show
Hillary told CNN that civility won’t return to politics until Democrats take control of Congress. The liberal mob, in her mind, is justified because Republicans think differently from Democrats and that’s just about the biggest sin in the progressive world. The death and rape threats, even the attempted murder of Republicans isn’t much of a big deal to Hillary. She says the angry mob shouldn’t stop harassing people until liberals win. Wonderful, isn’t it?
The mocking bird, lamebrained bought and paid for media arm of our shadow maddow MS[NBC]COMCAST government, uninteligent, Shummer six ways to Sunday rebel agent rejects are fighting for their survival! Gina Macaroni/Rich TreadHead! Their leftwing psyops government over throw playbook didn’t work in Syria and it’s not gonna work against the American sheeple! This country was built by patriots for patriots and by gollie it’s gonna be run by patriots!
George Soros: Trump Is Destroying the New World Order!!!
Dr. Steve Turley Published on Oct 10, 2018
Here’s why George Soros is whining that President Trump is WINNING!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VwfEsrlEKcc
This Means a TurfWar!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NISDm92yv3A
How The West Was Won;
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3JlJVDW1Pb0
We did it then, Were gonna do it AGAIN!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vOIuF58Nd4I
Sock It To Me!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f68TdgErXkE
I wish we as a nation had at least another hundred thousand Alex Newmans out there helping to bring to truth to the American People. May God add his blessing unto him. Thank you both Greg and Alex. Good work. Good review.
GREG: Mitch McConnel
Before Kavanaughs confirmation, McConnel was a rascal of the Deep State, after the confirmaton vote, He was the hero who saved the day
GREG: One more thing
Once in a while could we have someone on here who can inject a little humor into all this chaos?
Can I hear an ‘Amen!’ Awesome interview. Thank you Greg and Alex Newman. Newman understands who the enemy is. That is Step #1 and a vital step. We might disagree on who our ‘allies’ are (such as the evil Republican Party), but that is another factor. Many evil heads of nations support the concept of a NWO, with them being in charge!
The Republicans’ NDAA destroyed our Bill of Rights without one shot fired. That was 7-1/2 years ago. This old coot doesn’t give a rat’s patootie about what crumbs remain. My advice now, hunker down and protect your love ones as recommended by James Wesley Rawles. Then let the globalists fight each other for the brass ring.
The SCOTUS nomination was turned into a sexual circus in order to avoid questions about important constitutional issues, warrantless searches and wire taps, civil asset forfeiture, undeclared wars, in short, the general perversion of the constitution.
Hear, hear!
Greg, is the “bull” market about to continue its down trend becoming out of control to the negative? The markets are off 2 or 3 percent today with the Nasdag almost in capitulation since the beginning of October. Here is my 2 cents: The FED is trying to dump Trump’s economy! Remember please, and never forget, the FED is not the friend of the American people, they have orchestrated this pending October surprise with rising interest rates & statements that more is coming. One can only wonder why? Once again, the FED is anti Trump and is conspiring with the NWO & the left to take Trump to the woodshed prior to the midterms. The “selloff” will continue to some extent until after the midterms have taken the wind out of the Republicans/Trump sails. Sad the prior leaders gave control of our economy to a bunch of lying devils Circa 1913!
Hi Greg,
I’m sitting in Taiwan, and I can tell you that his comment about China is probably the most important one. China is the model for global governance. Everything that China is using right now to control their people, will eventually be used on everyone.
China is the test bed for the Antichrist system.
Keep up the good work, Greg!
Yours in Christ,
John Little
omegashock.com
Thank you John!
Greg
Greg,
Kavanaugh in, market down, they popped it with a pin, federal reserve is on the offensive….
Mohammad
Greg,
An FBI infiltrator into the Weather Underground…talked about re educating 250 million people in US. La
WU wanted to re-educate those, that did not agree with their views, in camps in Southwest.
And concluded they would have to kill 25 million people. All this decided by 25 people.
These people had advanced degrees from Ivy leagues….something huh?
And their leader was Bill Ayers- Obama’s mentor
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R2pMkkXIDrM
So 25 people were going to kill 25 million people (a million people each) … probably that’s the requirement Lucifer has set to secure a good place in Hell near the barbecue pit where he serves roasted babies as horderves … now if the 8,000 Lucifer worshiping Demon-rats here in the US also want a good place in Hell (and they killed a million people each it would total 8 billion people) … it is going to require a nuclear WWIII to kill 8 Billion people … but nuclear World War III is exactly what the Deep State Demon-rats are trying so desperately to start!
paul
during this discussion these people never even batted an eye….
“The Trilateral Commission is intended to be the vehicle for multinational consolidation of the commercial and banking interests by seizing control of the political government of the United States. The Trilateral Commission represents a skillful, coordinated effort to seize control and consolidate the four centers of power political, monetary, intellectual and ecclesiastical. What the Trilateral Commission intends is to create a worldwide economic power superior to the political governments of the nationstates involved. As managers and creators of the system, they will rule the future.”
U.S. Senator Barry Goldwater in his 1964 book: With No Apologies
“The powers of financial capitalism had another far reaching aim, nothing less than to create a world system of financial control in private hands able to dominate the political system of each country and the economy of the world as a whole. This system was to be controlled in a feudalist fashion by the central banks of the world acting in concert, by secret agreements, arrived at in frequent private meetings and conferences. The apex of the system was the Bank for International Settlements in Basle, Switzerland, a private bank owned and controlled by the worlds’ central banks which were themselves private corporations. The growth of financial capitalism made possible a centralization of world economic control and use of this power for the direct benefit of financiers and the indirect injury of all other economic groups.”
Tragedy and Hope: A History of The World in Our Time (Macmillan Company, 1966,) Professor Carroll Quigley of Georgetown University, highly esteemed by his former student, William Jefferson Blythe Clinton.
“The drive of the Rockefellers and their allies is to create a one-world government combining supercapitalism and Communism under the same tent, all under their control…. Do I mean conspiracy? Yes I do. I am convinced there is such a plot, international in scope, generations old in planning, and incredibly evil in intent.”
Congressman Larry P. McDonald, 1976, killed in the Korean Airlines 747 that was shot down by the Soviets
“We are grateful to The Washington Post, The New York Times, Time Magazine and other great publications whose directors have attended our meetings and respected their promises of discretion for almost forty years. It would have been impossible for us to develop our plan for the world if we had been subject to the bright lights of publicity during those years. But, the work is now much more sophisticated and prepared to march towards a world government. The supranational sovereignty of an intellectual elite and world bankers is surely preferable to the national autodetermination practiced in past centuries.”
David Rockefeller, founder of the Trilateral Commission, in an address to a meeting of The Trilateral Commission, in June, 1991.
FOR MORE QUOTATIONS > http://www.globalistagenda.org/quotes.htm
***NONE of the people your guest or you claim are COMMUNISTS are in fact COMMUNISTS. They are simply TRAITORS to the US Constitution, who have sold both body and soul to reap monetary gains for themselves and for the people who have BOUGHT them. They have NO political ideology…other then “ME FIRST, ME FOREVER”.
While the rest of us MORONS work a life time, taxed and damn well better pay or ELSE, while the raping and pillaging has continued non stop by the high priced lobbyist whores we keep electing as our “representatives”.
HOW’S THAT WORKED FOR YOU ?
I voted for U.S. Senator Barry Goldwater for President … but the Deep State ran an ad campaign “showing a little girl being nuked” … implying that electing Goldwater would lead to a nuclear war … and so the Deep State candidate won the election … and ever since … the Deep State has been trying their damn best to start a nuclear war “to kill our children” … for every million kids they kill … gets them one seat around Satan’s barbecue pit (where they can feast and roast more then marshmallows)!!
Greg: I do not mean”the common control of mankind”. “The common aims of mankind” which include worldwide economic development, peace and prosperity for all of God’s people. China is in harmony with ” The common aims of mankind” look at the economic development as a result of One Belt One Road policy, lifting whole countries out of misery and poverty. Like it or not, most of the nations of the world have joined. The new word for peace is economic development.
George,
You do realize China is having Google develop “Dragon Fly” to control it’s people a model for the world. The there are two new words for peace in China and they are submission and control.
Greg
If there is a lesson in all of this it is that our Constitution is neither a self-actuating nor a self-correcting document. It requires the constant attention and devotion of all citizens. There is a story, often told, that upon exiting the Constitutional Convention Benjamin Franklin was approached by a group of citizens asking what sort of government the delegates had created. His answer was:
“A REPUBLIC, IF YOU CAN KEEP IT.”
The brevity of that response should not cause us to under-value its essential meaning: democratic republics are not merely founded upon the consent of the people, they are also absolutely dependent upon the active and informed involvement of the people for their continued good health.
Dr. Richard Beeman is professor of history and dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Pennsylvania. The University is NCC’s academic partner, and for the year 1997 – 98. Dr. Beeman serves as vice chair of our Distinguished Scholars Advisory Panel.
We all know what this is about. Globalist, elitist, liberals want the world under ONE control. THEIRS!
One way to mess the West up is to flood it with immigrants, abortion for the West. This is genocide.
As MB wrote, the darker skinned people seem to accept slavery and white people seem to resist it. Hence, the flooding of your country with foreigners who come from a slave society.
They are not escaping one but creating a NEW ONE here – in the WEST!
I think MB has things backward saying “the darker skinned people seem to accept slavery and white people seem to resist it”??? … see what is going on in Chicago!! … I think it is just the opposite … white people seem to accept slavery (a New World Order) and darker skinned people resist “government control” over every aspect of their lives!!
But Paul, they are not resisting as many are on welfare, which is just what the Democrats want.
Greg
The “Fast-Track process” has all this built in to keep us tied down by WTO and other agreements. The fast-track process has a base of agreements that are as a baseline. The UA has signed onto 50 trade agreements that include investor-state dispute settlement clauses in them. There are more than 3500 trade agreements worldwide using ISDS clauses in them. Remember the Dravos Economic Forum where China promised to offer the world liquidity when economies freeze up? Downloading media is great always remember you have a way to play it. I know listeners record my morning radio show that they make copies of it to give out to people with slow or no internet connections.
Greg, we should talk, I’m right near you in Franklin County Virginia. Why has no one called this attack on President Trump what it is, “an assassination by rumor mill”. I’ll be posting my Tuesday night show. I went off. I won’t lie. Two-hours commercial-free information packed Alex Jones style of ranting. I don’t remember what I say during my shows. I have my notes and links but since I do live extemporaneous shows and I never know where I might go. I started calling for the impeachment of Associate Justice Elana Kagan for her clear bias. She said Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh is a bias rightwinger. Her all but demand for a “centrist” make a mockery off her and the SCOTUS. And then went into the Trump Assassination Files Updates. I developed a data flow modeling for the Trump Dossier; the inconsistent timelines; The Spies; How many Dossiers? and more. No breaks just me going off the deep end. Twitter or email best way to contact but Thanks for all your work. God Bless You All
To all those proclaiming: “Where’s the Crash” … better get ready for an S&P 500 at 2000!! … https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-10-10/carnage-continues-after-hours-dow-down-1000-pts-nasdaq-collapses-5
Google is promoting liberal websites while penalizing conservative ones.
It claims it doesn’t but nobody really believes them anymore.
It operates just like the phony media in the biased sense, but is more powerful,, since it is the top search engine. It’s far harder to find negative stories about Hillary Clinton or corrupt democrats than positive ones. It’s harder to find blogs that dispute global warming, etc., even though there are some pretty decent ones out there.
Trump is doing an awesome job at attempting to correct the unfair trade that Clinton, Obama, Bush, NAFTA and others created in the past. I’m sick of hearing phony news and others here blame him for the trade mess that others created.
DRAGONFLY -ALIVE AND WELL IN U.S.?
https://youtu.be/nE4L08_Dtis
Great interview.
Greg, For your information , did you heard this, Omnibus budget sign( education bill), this is not good, more more expenses when their is no money. Also, this department was suppose to be decreasing those department .
Everything are lies, and fake.
https://freedomproject.com/the-newman-report/847-largest-budget-ever-for-u-s-education-department
Perhaps Trump made a deal with the Devils to get Kavanaugh in … and will hopefully deal with eliminating the Education Department at a later date!!
Another right wing idiot who doesn’t have a clue what’s going on.
You stupid american elitists think that buffoon trump is the answer to your problems when this patsy was hand picked to take the country down but you are all too dumb to see it.
You can bet your last soon to be worthless dollar China, Russia, Iran and North Korea are plotting your demise as they are not being left any option. Days of the now toothless bully are about to come to an end. Good riddance to all of you.
You are a communist/Marxist supporting weasel Mike. We are going nowhere.
Greg
I have mixed feelings on Trump. When I see that he is calling the FED ‘crazy’ when he hand picked Jerome Powell screams controlled demolition job. Is he a saviour or like you say the patsy who is going to get the blame for the epic crash?
Hey snowflake, Trump walked into office with $20 in known federal debt, and discovered an additional $21 trillion in Missing” money from DOD and HUD with revelation from economist Professor Mark Skidmore from Michigan State University. So, America was way past the solvency mark long before Trump got elected. With this much debt the Fed is totally crazy for raising rates and thinking it can not cause a meltdown with the now $250 trillion debt bomb globally.
Greg
Greg, the suspicion is that it is all a pantomime performance, especially as Jerome Powell is his best mate. I am half expecting John McCain to pull the curtain aside. He’s behind you.
All of Trump’s contradictory nonsense (is he for or against market rigging) better be part of a grand strategy designed to bamboozle deep state opposition, otherwise the joke is on us.
MCCain was a low level mobster who was given the Rommel treatment More like Soros or his owners who are behind the curtain
Everyone should read the “NEW Prophecies and Predictions from Billy Meier” from the 691st Official Contact-conversation of October 20, 2017 that itemizes the prerequisites for either of two outcomes:
1. The great misery and the end of the overpopulation-crescendo will be that the global elites will realize that they can only guarantee the retention of their power by drastically reducing the population, and this reduction of humanity threatens to be implemented in the future in a lawless manner by these world powers, if the mass growth of the population is not stopped beforehand by means of a drastic global birth-stop and a global birth-rate-control. The world powers resp. the governmental mighty, the people-rulers and the capitalist powerful, who as such form a global elite, which overall is also strongly religious-sectarianly involved, as will remain the case in the future, will, in the manner of their actions, be much, much worse than the war-crimes and human-rights-crimes that took place under the NAZI-regime.
2. The future globally powerful elite will show no mercy at all and will carry out an extermination of human beings, which could not be more terrifying. And that may occur, according to probability-calculations, in a variety of ways, such as e.g. that various old deadly plagues are cultivated and prepared with new deadly agents, but also that artificially cultivated diseases can be used to decimate humankind. The calculations also point to the possibility that infectious biological materials will be used secretly for the decimation of humanity, and that their lethal effects will be presented to the public as new and incurable plagues, whereby the toxins permeate the entire organism via the respiratory tract and the mouth or also through the skin or mucous membranes, so that inescapably, unstoppable mass die-offs occur. Also belonging to the arsenal for decimating humankind to a governable size are such things as intentionally provoked famines and wars and poisoning of the food and drinking water, which will take place worldwide, thus not only in a few murderous and dictatorial states. Also to be considered a possibility is that a thermonuclear war will be used to depopulate the human mass, in order to reduce them so that they can again be governed, so indeed also in that way, a mass murder of peoples resp. a murder of humankind can take place on an unprecedented scale.
Both outcomes will be decided by the global elite.
Billy Meier warned about the future in his “Open letter to all human beings of Earth” back in 1951. Many of those prophecies have already occurred.
The prophecy for two civil wars in America was given in 1981. See section titled “Friday, November 20, 1981, 18:38 P.M. second-last paragraph”. The two wars will “will politically divide the country into four or five parts.”
Has the countdown clock reached zero hour?
The bottom of the DOW fell out today.
The Nasdaq with a severe nose dive.
Every market across the world (except 2) fell on their respective faces.
The global bond market is in convulsions.
Global political tensions are reaching breaking points.
Sabre rattling continues at a ratched up pace pushing war drums.
If the global markets continue tanking tomorrow – look out below!
The bottom fell out of the DOW today? The global bond market is in convulsions?
Please forgive the fact that this sounds so mean-spirited, but really, what are you, like 30 years old and completely ignorant of history?
Let’s talk when the US 10-yr is in the teens.
Hey Greg!
I’ve read your blog for some time and look for it everyday!
I have ‘saved’ your web site in my favorites, but I used to find you daily on the Censored.News site. Now you are gone from that site – what happened??
Happy trails!!!
Mike
I don’t know mike. Maybe Censored News censored USAW?? Just come here man.
Greg
Greg: Thanks for the “Dragon Fly” update. I want to point to the fact that China has in fact executed some of its Wall st. types, free marketeers, gangsters, Investment Bankers with London leanings tord outright fraud, or more simply deep state operatives agents of the oligarchs. I agree Google is run by the Garks for complete control, in the USA, China and world wide, it’s time to regulate, break companies like Google.
Despots and fanatics have been trying to take over the world since the beginning of humanity. It never works, just cost thousands or millions of lives.
Google is a founding member of the evil CFR. Many Trumpsters recognize that now. I wonder how long it will take before they recognize the evil CFR members inside the Trump administration?
Google is a founding member of the CFR?
Well, there you have it. Google has perfected the elusive “time machine.” (Probably the REAL reason they bought Motorola.)
Occasnltrvlr, re: Google has perfected the elusive “time machine.”
In one sense (yes, a different sense), Google has constructed if not “perfected” a time machine: that is, it assists the tracing of events backwards through time. I used a search engine (not Google) to link the origins of Google to the CIA.
https://medium.com/insurge-intelligence/how-the-cia-made-google-e836451a959e
You can then link the origins of the CIA back to the Dulles brothers, the CFR, Brown, Brothers Harriman, and further (note, also, Ally’s links in her comment below).
The next election decides between being A Republic…or democracy
https://youtu.be/wIaDcwVYMi8
`Shadow Government Break Down – Part 1
Kevin Shipp Published on Oct 6, 2018
First in a series of the Shadow Government speech broken down into 20 minute segments.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XjbCZ6AfcS8
PASK is the Partner Abuse State of Knowledge. It’s the most comprehensive document (as of 2011) about intimate partner abuse or domestic violence.
If I recall correctly, this document which is prepared by scholars and professionals reports that false allegations of domestic violence, rape and child abuse are submitted by women in family courts in approximately 59% of cases.
That’s just the number that are proven to be false. It’s not the actual proportion which is much greater. Even when the allegations are proven to be false, a woman is almost never punished. Almost never. Like 99.99 times out of 100.
Yet even when the allegations are proven false and the woman (women initiate more than 90% of divorces) is proven to have defaulted on the marriage contract, she’s still awarded a huge property settlement, alimony and child support. It’s one mechanism by which gov’ts have imposed their will upon private contracts and destroyed contract law.
Destroying the man’s life by depriving him of the necessary financial security for life and livelihood. What happened to Kavenaugh happens every day in family courts to men. Unfortunately, most men don’t have large bank-accounts and support of congressional representatives and family.
And that’s one reason suicide among men is four times greater than suicide among women and why women out-live men by approximately six years today. It’s literally extermination of a demographic for political and bureaucratic purposes.
Why don’t we hear more about this mechanism for genocide that’s become institutionalized in our courts, law enforcement and legislation?
Dr. Jewett: Read the description of this book in Amazon.com (paperback; $10.97), as it explains – in very great detail! – the RAW TRUTH of the concerns you’ve posted here: “The Feminist Lie: It Was Never About Equality,” by Bob Lewis.
-Rick
Thanks, Jung… already read it. Good book and good recommendation. Everyone in our gov’ts should read it. Although I’m afraid it might give them bad ideas if they did. So maybe it’s not a good idea if they read it.
Just to let you know Greg, Justice (so called) is being brought up on Judicial Misconduct charges for his false, misleading and politically charged and unbalanced testimony during the Senate Confirmation trials. The verdict is going to be appealed until it is overturned and after the election, we will IMPEACH !!!!! There’s nothing you and your followers can do to stop it. After all the dirty tricks your side has now played on us, you can forget civility forever. The black flag, sir. No quarter and no mercy from now on.
Gina,
You are evil, unhinged and promoting violence. The democrats were the ones with the dirty tricks, just ask Nancy Pelosi about the wrap-up smear which is exactly the hoax the Democrats tried to pull off again on Kavanaugh. https://www.c-span.org/video/?c4674689/wrap-smear
Greg
I’ve never seen anyone fling their hands around in gyrations like Pelosi when she is talking. What would happen if Pelosi had her hands tied behind her back? Could she speak? Hmm… Where did I put those zip ties?
forget zip ties. that wackadoodle needs a straight-jacket.
I’m not kidding about this, this is part of their plan to demoralize us and control our minds and spirits. They, the globalists, elitists, controllers are turning our world into a grey fog – a depressing, life-sucking, ghostly grey morass like the commies uniform. Everywhere you look is grey (some people complain that even the skies are being turned into a sea of grey clouds with the spraying). Entire interiors are made over to be a uniform grey. The vast majority of renovated homes are painted grey (I’ve looked at hundreds of them and it’s true), with grey floors and grey carpets and grey kitchens and grey granite etc. Hotels are being done over in grey, or at least colorless ‘neutral’ dingy brownish grey tones. Cars are mostly shades of grey from (black) to deep grey to silver and, yes, people tend to fall for whatever is sold to us eventually. Clothing now is fashionably grey or black or neutral – just look at any ‘sophisticated’ fashion lines. I say this is deliberate. Just go back and look at the fifties and all the wonderful, bright colorful cars, clothing and interiors. This is being done to dilute us, make us compliant, make us accept control and depress our spirits, creativity and imaginations. I’m not against the color grey, but when it is so ubiquitous you begin to wonder what’s up – too much of it is like a deathly, foggy abyss. I think they’ve overdone it now and made it too obvious. Next time you go out just look around – it’s staring you in the face. Reject grey every chance you get to choose, or at least wake up.
Dark, dismal, gloomy GRAY.
US Stocks 40 to 50% lower, gold around $2000, and 10 year yields around 5%, would represent a MUCH, MUCH healthier global economy, than exists today. The world imbalances are frightening, very destructive, and its been wholly unrealistic and unsettling to have US stocks rocket higher for 10 years now, while the rest of the world markets have been getting whacked.
https://www.cnbc.com/2018/10/11/stock-drop-of-40percent-to-50percent-is-fair-value-morgan-street-capital.html
The past two days, were way way overdue, and we actually need a LOT more. The faster it happens, as in more of a crash, the better the outlook going forward. That means NO PPT to prop anything, and NO FED stopping the pace of the rate hikes. That means the Fed continuing its QT, cleaning up its balance sheet, no matter what the markets do.
The stock and bond markets BOTH would be way healthier if both fell simultaneously for a while, correcting where they need to be, with rates normalizing back around 5% on the 10 year, without the FED reacting at all to any plunge. Seriously folks, that is what killed reality and truth in the markets – the FED perpetually intervening, propping, and endlessly printing. If any ‘crash’ or rather much needed deep correction happens under Trump, we all will have a much better chance of having a retirement in the next 20 years. (that is if you are over 40 or 50). Youngsters below
The bubbles everywhere have been unhinged, and excessive money and debt creation that cannot be paid back. The math will never work. If pricking this US stock and bond bubble causes some near term pain, then it is what it is.
All the stock buy backs are fraudulent too, and distort share prices only to the benefit of the CEO. Mr. Denninger has a good missive on this topic here: https://market-ticker.org/akcs-www?post=234338
Its time to clean up all the fraud and corruption both in the markets and in our government. Period.
Great post Mike.
I agree …I’m one of the equity inverstors… I hope my blue chip stocks dont drop too much ..but they’ve gone up so high, a correction was inevitable. I’ll take the hit…wait it out.
Catherine Fitts has been saying the entire market needs a 25% correction at least.
Thanks for your post Mike.
Let’s hope we clean up the corruption.
Mike Pento is predicting a 50% correction.
FULL 🔴 Kanye West SHOCKING Speech at EXPLOSIVE Meeting with President Trump, Jim Brown
Space Force News Published on Oct 11, 2018
I’ll only run for president after Trump – EXPLOSIVE Press Conference: Kanye West, Jim Brown meet with President Donald Trump at White House Press Briefing
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rrf5ntxRZQs
Chairman Mao did it in China ! We can too !
Gina,
At last the truth of what you crazy (national socialist = Nazi Democrats really want. How refreshing. Then there is this little bit of instructional journalism: “According to the authoritative “Black Book of Communism,” an estimated 65 million Chinese died as a result of Mao’s repeated, merciless attempts to create a new “socialist” China. Anyone who got in his way was done away with — by execution, imprisonment or forced famine.” https://www.heritage.org/asia/commentary/the-legacy-mao-zedong-mass-murder
Thank you for helping me teach what your kind is all about.
Greg
Gina, this scribbler is a student of China’s history/culture: Up until 1963, China’s government cafeteria’s had had enemies of Mao’s Cultural Revolution hanging on meat hooks, naked – on full display – and the flesh of which was served as food–not because of starvation. but as retribution. // Today, zoos across China feed live animals – think PUPPIES, Gina – to caged animals for entertainment (( much of it is product of atheism; e.g., Christian Russian troops (( pre-Bolshevism )) did not rape when on the march while atheist Russian troops (( post-Bolshevism )) raped with savage abandon. -Rick
P.S.
FYI, Greg: That book was returned to Amazon “undeliverable.” I’ll try again, after Amazon clarifies what had happened.
Gina,
Word is going around that you’re really a Christian conservative. I’m not sure that it’s true, but I’ve notified Google just in case.
Greg
Springmeier says CFR members represent companies owned by the Payseurs… see article
[P] – The Unseen Masters of All #QAnon #GreatAwakening #WhoIsP #Illuminati #13Bloodlines #Payseur #Springmeier
August 16, 2018 by Neon Revolt
https://www.neonrevolt.com/2018/08/16/p-the-unseen-masters-of-all-qanon-greatawakening-whoisp-illuminati-13bloodlines-payseur-springmeier/
springmeier video –> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NH6ViiDxeI4&t=12s
Mr. Hunter,
After viewing your interview of Mr. Newman a second time, I realized that I had not fully appreciated how brilliant he and you were in your interaction. Once again I will not take full responsibility for my failure; you (and he) just make it look so easy.
Mr. Newman brings to your show historical insight, geopolitical grounding and context that works synergistically with your other guests. He is a force multiplier.
Yes William Mr. Newman is a “force multiplier” and you know it hit the target when YouTube demonetizes the video. Thank you for your comment and support.
Greg