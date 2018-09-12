Media Blackout on Dire Global Debt – Greg Mannarino
By Greg Hunter’s USAWatchdog.com
Trader/analyst Gregory Mannarino says the public is not getting the truth about the dire debt and currency problems in the global financial system. Mannarino explains, “People here in our country are not being allowed to see what is going on outside of the United States. The mainstream media (MSM) outlets are doing everything they possibly can to keep people misinformed and uninformed. This is what is happening right now. On a global scale, the world is overdosing on debt. I cannot stress that enough. So, what we are witnessing here in regard to the emerging markets is a currency meltdown. . . . World central banks are colluding with the leaders, and they honestly have no choice because the party ended in 2008. They have done all they can to re-inflate bubbles by introducing debt on every single living soul on this planet, unlike we have ever seen in the history of the world. . . . When this thing hits a point of maximum saturation, we are going to see cracks or the debt market let go before everything else, and that’s exactly what we are seeing here. The currency meltdown in the emerging markets, these are units of debt. These currencies are unbacked liabilities being dispersed by bankrupt governments. It’s the same thing here in America where our debt-to-GDP ratio is now over 100%. . . . It all comes down to keeping the world awash in debt because that is the way the system functions. . . .Last time, in 2008, we bailed out the banks. This time, we are going to bail out countries.”
Mannarino points out that other people are giving warnings that something is very wrong. Mannarino says, “Bloomberg put out an article last week of worries of a contagion. Again, it’s a crisis of the currencies we are seeing in the emerging markets. . . . There is going to be a moment of reckoning where every single thing is going to correct to fair value. . . . It’s kind of like the music stopped but the people are still dancing. . . . Don’t take my word for it. Listen to Ray Dalio who just put out a warning and said be prepared for a meltdown worse than 2008. He also expected to see social unrest right here in the United States like we have never seen before.”
Mannarino says the crisis really takes off when we can no longer borrow money into existence. Mannarino explains, “There is a full blown debt crisis in Europe and in the United States. The crisis is if we don’t continue to borrow and find ways to borrow ever more cash into existence. If we don’t, the whole system will melt down. . . . When we hit the moment of maximum saturation, what happens to the currency? What happens to the debt as a whole? It evaporates. . . . Let’s say we don’t pay the national debt anymore. What does that do? Well, the dollar in your pocket, the euros in your pocket, is connected to that debt. What happens if you stop paying the debt? The dollars in your pocket go up in smoke immediately. They are not worth anything. They lose massive amounts of value.”
In closing, Mannarino predicts, “If debt is maxed out and it just evaporates, we will lose half the world population in a very short amount of time.”
Join Greg Hunter as he goes One-on-One with Gregory Mannarino, founder of TradersChoice.net.
After the Interview:
There is lots of free analysis, stock picks and videos on TradersChoice.net. Mannarino puts out video analysis twice daily during the trading week.
Greg
Mr. Hunter: Well done! Mr. Mannarino was brilliant.
Powerful interview Greg. Mannarino is a great communicator who explains concepts so clearly. My only issue is he cheated during the word association game, using more than one word answers.
BS. He’s a used car salesman.
I like Mr. Mannarino too.
I don’t agree with his analysis around the 4 min. mark regarding “the world gov’ts don’t really have a choice [diving deeper into debt] at this point…” I say: if your an analyst please analyze and promote what Iceland did in the 2008 meltdown…I don’t know too much about it but they collectively refused to let the bankers “privatize the profits (while the bubble inflated) and publicize the losses (when it popped). I remember hearing that Icelands’ economy recovered almost immediately. Would like to know how they fared since then, but I bet their books look better than Italy, Greece, China, Zim-sunk-way, and may many others.
Greg please try to find a guest that has followed the Iceland situation…I think they have the ticket out.
Thanks!
Greg, you know I’m a fan but half the population could be wiped out for any number of reasons if ‘they’ wanted to, using the economy as the excuse just doesn’t sit well with me. They need people to feed off, the more there is, the more the more powerful ‘they’ become.
Greg, I always enjoy the interaction between you and Mannarino.
I have a question…
Regarding the so called “emerging” markets, do or can they ever actually emerge? Or are they in a permanent state of emerging? What would the correct terminology be for a market that has emerged?
JC,
Here is the definition you want from The Economist Magazine: “An emerging market economy is a nation’s economy that is progressing toward becoming advanced, as shown by some liquidity in local debt and equity markets and the existence of some form of market exchange and regulatory body.”
It is an ill defined term like ‘world class’. What does that mean?
I am glad that Greg discussed depopulation (losing half of the world’s population in a very short amount of time), because that has always been, and remains, the Elites’ chief goal. It stems from their belief in eugenics and the superiority of some over most others. In the western world, this concept has been largely dismissed and ignored since the end of WWII. However, it has never changed for the Elite. Look up the Georgia Guidestones, and their goal is there in plain sight: a world population of less than 500 million people. Since the world’s population is now 7 billion plus, a whole lot of people need to be eliminated for that to happen. And depopulation cannot simply happen from the Third World. The Elite are focused on humanity killing themselves to the largest extent possible: suicides, overdoses, etc.
Greg is also correct that the world’s largest economies will see the implosion last; thus, the intense media blackout in the United States. But we are not talking about years here, or even months … we are only talking about a difference of WEEKS. Since the implosion has already begun, in various outlets and industries, once this reaches a crescendo, that is when we have entered a period of only weeks. What will you do if you only had a few weeks to prepare? That is the mindset everyone on this forum needs to have, at a minimum.
Trump and even the U.S. military can only do so much. Know your neighbors. Know who you can trust. Stop trying to convince anyone who doesn’t care now. It is too late. No one is an island. Government will come knocking at your door, wanting to confiscate things, and trust me, no matter how many guns you have, those who knock will have bigger ones (or come back with bigger ones). Above all, pray, and put your spiritual house in order. Being part of the “underground” will no longer be a laughing matter.
“Government will come knocking at your door” no they won’t, for every one of them, there are 10,000 of us, so please stop with the dramatic nonsense.
NH, you are correct in everything you said.
everyone here is lucky to hear Greg and Gregory’s interview. If you haven’t already, get off your duffs and prepare. I was lucky to understand this as early as 2008 and so have had plenty of time to prepare and I live hundreds of miles from any population of any size. Please everyone, this is serious. Don’t just listen–ACT!
Chief goal or not, the elites must view with some wonder at America’s financial illiteracy.
Starting with the basics inculcated from parents, the average American is told to go to college and finance it with debt.
Next comes the house, car, kids, vacation, etc. The instructions about saving usually come in a form resembling this statement from a family member: “You save what you can.”
Few have been able to thrive, but many lost themselves with college debt and beyond.
This economy is no different to sex, it feels the best close to the end.
Like stock markets and their blow off tops
If the stock markets do correct to fair value, then the ASX here will go up. The thing is a tired and manipulated platform indeed.
Great to see lots of Aussies commenting on your YouTube videos!
Government here allow the Chinese to buy up and now we cry paranoia.
http://www.abc.net.au/7.30/banned-chinese-cameras-are-being-used-by-the/10239036
We are all being played by 2 families.
Rothschild best investment ever. Create a middle class in China so that’s a billion people can now pay tax. Not bad for a bicycle nation 30 years ago to now.
Thanks Mr Hunter and Mr Mannarino.During the crisis of August 2008,the IMF and its cohorts at the BIS along with the World Bank(all US proxies but NOT any Federal agency)loudly proclaimed that debt needed to increase by $100Trillions,nearly there.
Mr Mark Hanson,a premier analyst of the housing market in the USA particularly California,has a shocking piece of analysis.
https://mhanson.com/9-10-hanson-massive-home-equity-extraction-cycle-on-deck/
Synopsis,the Ferderal will distort the requirements for a mortgage so that anyone fogging a mirror will be included,however,more importantly,those who wish to have a cash out of their property will be obliged.His analysis asserts that $13Trillions of refinancing(refi) is available in the housing stock today,still allowing the home owner to remain with 20% after refinancing.This is not including those homes owned outright.Imagine the leverage that $13Trillions will give to the economy.However,do not be deceived in his analysis,he views this as equivalent to the 2004-2006 years and the end result will be even worse than 2008.So party on.The comments are most revealing in the article.
Governments will and have defaulted,yes even the USA during the depression where they decided to extend the maturity of bonds.The European governments have done similar acts to avoid a credit event options traders were hammered.A similar trade is in play awaiting disaster or accepting complacency.
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-09-11/monster-eurodollar-option-trade
So how much enjoyment did Americans have over the Labour Day Weekend discussing the empires strength.Reality,those of outside the USA will be hammered first,the debt we owe in US Dollars will get more expensive and our elite are stashing their money in the US Stockmarket,so all okay for the elite as ever!
Maria, I’m curious. How will the UK and EU deal with the immigrants when this all comes down? Do you have a theory?
The purpose for the evaporation of debt that Gregory is talking about is to indeed begin the biblical moments of wide scale death that are prophesied in God’s revelation first by a 1/4 of 7.5 billion which is nearly 2 billion dead:
Revelation 6:8 And I saw, and behold, a pale horse: and he that sat upon him, his name was Death; and Hades followed with him. And there was given unto them authority over the fourth part of the earth, to kill with sword, and with famine, and with death, and by the wild beasts of the earth.
Then 1/3 of the remaining 5+ billion which is nearly another 2 billion dead:
Revelation 9:18 By these three plagues was the third part of men killed, by the fire and the smoke and the brimstone, which proceeded out of their mouths.
So this leaves approximately 3 billion left for Jesus to deal with personally during His 2nd coming at the end of “the day of the Lord”:
Revelation 19:11-16 And I saw the heaven opened; and behold, a white horse, and he that sat thereon called Faithful and True; and in righteousness he doth judge and make war. (12) And his eyes are a flame of fire, and upon his head are many diadems; and he hath a name written which no one knoweth but he himself. (13) And he is arrayed in a garment sprinkled with blood: and his name is called The Word of God. (14) And the armies which are in heaven followed him upon white horses, clothed in fine linen, white and pure. (15) And out of his mouth proceedeth a sharp sword, that with it he should smite the nations: and he shall rule them with a rod of iron: and he treadeth the winepress of the fierceness of the wrath of God, the Almighty. (16) And he hath on his garment and on his thigh a name written, KING OF KINGS, AND LORD OF LORDS.
Yes there is another year after the tribulation called “the day of the Lord” when the wrath takes place AFTER the tribulation as the last feast called the feast of tabernacles proves:
https://sumofthyword.com/2016/10/04/the-rapture-of-the-church-is-after-the-tribulation/
You are quite sure that these deaths cited in Revelation are deaths of the flesh? Isn’t the devil more interested in killing the soul?
I enjoyed this Greg. Hi everyone! Let me know what you think of this one. Greg M
Hi Greg — Since you asked, I liked this interview a lot. While you were discussing the EM debt problem my mind wandered to the possibility of a debt reset.
The world debt problem starts at the periphery and works its way inward. What if the current pain and suffering in Venezuela, Argentina, Turkey, et al, were used to justify a debt reset so that the debt contagion pain & suffering didn’t reach the US (via Italy, Spain, France…).
The morality of creating a crisis and then dodging the resultant pain by declaring it null and void, would be a topic for another day. The question is, could the debt reset happen so that one of the biggest debtors (us) could avoid some of the pain and suffering. Sure, the USD gets wacked by 40%-60%, but that’s nothing compared to a true hyper-inflation.
Awesome stuff, Gregory. You said it all. Hold onto your horses! It’s going to get rough!
I didn’t know Ray Dalio was sounding the alarm, but, as you said, many have been doing so quite some time. Also, you asked for feedback, so here is my two cents worth:
1) It is well known that one of the major reasons for the creation of the Fed was to give the oligarchs control over the business cycle. Nobody has ever gotten rid of the business cycle, but when you have the power (granted by Congress) to create unlimited amounts of FIAT, you can manipulate the timing of the business cycle so that you are always on the right side of the trade (long when everyone else is panicking and short when everyone thinks the market can do no wrong). I think that’s why G. Edward Griffin has always said that the markets will collapse when the oligarchs decide it will. So, my question to you is Why now? After all, everyone in 2015 thought the market had peaked and yet it just kept going up, up, up… all the result of massive money printing, of course. So once again, Why now? What do they have to gain?
2) One possibility is that increasing interest rates is their “Trump card”. It’s hard for me to see Trump getting reelected in 2 years if we are in a depression. What do you think?
3) You have often expressed exasperation that people just don’t get what money is. Here is the best video I have ever seen on the subject. If people have not seen this, they should. It is aimed at everyone and yet even a PHD may learn something he didn’t know. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2nBPN-MKefA
Thanks for all that you contribute to this ongoing inquiry.
I once watched a video that described how banking systems came about. People who worked, who made things, who engaged in commerce, earned more value than they needed to expend to live on a day to day basis. The excess value that they did not need to use was put away in the form of stored wealth in what became banks. As this excess wealth accrued, banks were able to lend out portions of this stored wealth to grow other businesses and the economy. Once the greedy bankers realized that they did not have to collect actual stored wealth but could simply print up notes to act as actual wealth, the fractional reserve system came into being.
Systems are teetering on the brink of collapse now because so much fake wealth has been created and stolen by the greedy that the creators of actual stored value, the workers and producers cannot put enough real value into the system to feed the greed. We are now in the classic Golden Egg Goose situation. When Greg Mannarino says that the system is going to correct to fair market value, this is what he is talking about. The only true value is what the producing class can put aside after they cover their day to day needs. With wages stagnated for the last 40 years and real costs grown to where they are now, the elastic band which is the producing class is going to snap and then it all falls down.
I personally have believed for many years that the Georgia Guidestones were built to tell everybody what the global elite want and are slowly arranging. They were upfront to the world in 1980 when THEY WROTE IT IN STONE.
If anyone has any doubts about what Greg M is saying read thus.
https://markets.businessinsider.com/news/stocks/argentine-peso-slides-despite-worlds-highest-interest-rates-imf-bailout-2018-9-1027525443
They can’t stop it.
P.S. Greg I can’t post any information out of fear of having my computer attacked again, but know this, you will see some major events transpire within the next 30 days concerning the information Dr. Janda laid out in your Sunday interview.
Yep. This time it’s country’s.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-09-11/germany-reportedly-open-to-commerzbank-deutsche-bank-tie-up
Just in case you wondered. Here’s a hint.
https://www.thebalancecareers.com/31e-internment-resettlement-specialist-3346000
Jerry,
Thank you. Always appreciate your selfless input.
Gregory Mannarino’s characterization of what is happening to the world economy’s
as being a last dance where the music has stopped and they just keep dancing is
very accurate to me. Great depiction Gregory!
How come you can buy gold eagles, maples, etc for a 2-3% premium over spot and silver rounds and bars for 3-6% over spot and bags of pre 1965 US coins for little or no premium over melt value? I been hearing the gold/silver story for years, including the annual story that the US Mint has stopped production on silver eagles, and yet you can still buy the metals at prices not much over the spot prices which are said to be artificially low due to rigging.
I was wondering about that too Tommy.
the gold/silver sellers preach doom-porn, to drive up price/demand, so they can profit – while, as you say, the market is rigged so its still affordable in smaller quantities – supply may shrink some day, as the market is allowed to peak, and holders of PMs will be able to sell, to profit (though legislators may enact laws before this, to profit from taxes on the sales of PMs).
My description of the world economy and debt is that the world is like a giant sponge soaking up all the water it can until it is filled to capacity and the water keeps coming an just washes off the sponge. We are that moment in time where the water(debt) has no place to go and serves no good.
Bravo Greg and Greg! You nailed it Greg M.
Mannarino has it right … all the world’s 180 paper currencies and over 1800 crypto currencies are being expanded exponentially (toward zero value) … as all the worlds fiat (paper and digital) quickly become worthless … consider this random thought … perhaps the banksters (knowing their system has finally collapsed) … are purposely giving the common people “a chance to survive” (by manipulating the price of gold and silver lower in terms of fiat even as their Ponzi IOU scheme implodes) … because … they can’t allow all the sheep to be killed off … they need a sufficient number to survive after the re-set … so as the vampires they are … they can continue (after resetting things) to suck our blood far into the future!!
And as the debt IOU’s (paper dollars) become ever more worthless … the politicians dream up ways “to give the worthless paper away” … this time the people get some scraps (so the politicians can strengthen their hold on power) … but this is really nothing new … Bernanke had a similar plan (already implemented) which was to throw it out of helicopters to the banksters! https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-09-12/chicago-task-force-looks-implementing-universal-basic-income
Life in the Land of Denial.
The NFIB small business optimism index for August just hit an all time high!
The BLS job openings report has hit an all time high also, saying there are 660,00 more job openings than there are unemployed workers!
The BLS also reports that the job “quit rate” just hit the highest level since the 2001 recession!
The US economy is the last man standing in the global economy.
http://www.gainspainscapital.com/2018/09/11/9466/
The owners of the Federal Reserve get a 6% royalty for every dollar issued.
Wars and rumors of wars, is an accurate description of the times we are living in. The other big worry is disappearing resources. That is a reality that is very hard to face, or even imagine. The thought of civil unrest, the likes of which we have never seen before, is hard to even think about. Let alone, dealing with it. Small farms may be todays version of Noahs ark. Epic times.
As always, thank you Greg, and a thumbs up for Gregory.
Mannarino is my CNBC… period paragraph!!!
USA Watchdog is my CNN… period paragraph!!!
When the debt market dies I would like to see how the banks take people’s homes and cars, talk about a bloody revolution? The debt will not be paid back.. It will not! What then? What then I ask again? UBI? …
People are dumbed down thinking everything is fine because this info is not being broadcasted by way of legacy channels.
It’s amazing to walk by a boob tube propaganda machine people call “TV” and see empty heads talk about nothing, as if they think we’re infantile morons. It sickens me. I want to literally vomit when I pass by the boob tube … I stopped going to sports bars and restaurants that have boob tubes all over the place… oh and I love the propaganda machine at the gas pump, don’t you?
The ENEMY MEDIA is fake and as Mannarino says, the Market is fake!
Metals are the answer, gold, silver and lead (just in case).
Here’s a puzzler, the smart money is supposedly getting into PM’s, but the technicals are horrible. I was listening to Tyler Jenks and Tone Vays the other day, and they both believe that silver could go to $8/oz. Yikes! Great time to dollar cost down, if you’re not already in.
Greg,
So glad to see Gregory on your site once again. He provides a big picture view of what is going on. Details are important, but we’re getting to a point, it seems, where only the big picture of the tipping point will be relevant. Gregory lays it out clearly and concisely.
God bless you both,
Margaret
Greg & Gregory: WOW! – POWERFUL – Now bloggers get off your duff and get out of debt & prep!
Good interview and a nice change in topic Greg.
Great Job
Greg Mannarino hits another one out of the park.
keep the faith and keep up the good work, we appreciate it.
Greg and Greg, I enjoy your work and no Greg m you are not losing it. The people who have lost it are those who cannot or will not see the obvious.
I stack pm’s and am out of debt and have a farm to raise food and heat from. Another “asset” I have is CERTAIN US DOLLARS. yes you read correctly. Look at a dollar bill. Notice it does not say “one US dollar” it is a federal reserve note and its value will be toilet paper. But look at US coins. They will be worth something although nickels I believe will be the best value.
So get out of debt, buy some pm’s, get food etc and for Gods sake read and study your Bible and trust Christ. He will see you through it all. Thanks again and God Bless.
Hello, your estimate $250 trillion dollar debt. In 2014 Craig Roberts and Steve Quayle reported dervitatives mortgage mess. Also, Steve Quayle world wide dervitatives was 1,100 trillion dollars owed because of 2008 fall out.
A correction the world wide dervitatives debt in 2014 was $1,100 trillion dollars.
Greg is absolutely correct but he is missing one very important point
People don’t want to hear the truth and they don’t care.
The definition of truth is when the majority believes something to be true.
15 billionaires control 90% of mainstream media.
Countries aren’t going to rat each other out!
The game will continue and Jerry Springer’s 30-year success is proof how dumb our population has become
Daniel 12:1 —
And at that time shall Michael stand up, the great prince which standeth for the children of thy people: and there shall be a time of trouble, such as never was since there was a nation even to that same time: and at that time thy people shall be delivered, every one that shall be found written in the book.
if we are in debt to a parasitic system, wouldn’t the debt disappear if the parasite was eliminated ?
Greg and Greg,
Always a pleasure listening to you two interact–great dynamics. I get it: Americans are saturated in debt as well as their government , not to mentioned dumbed down and led down all the wrong rabbit holes purposely. Almost everyone I know lives pay check to pay check but they have a nice house, new car, and visit Cabos at least once a year. Oh, and eat out at least three times a week. And think tomorrow will be better than today.
Greg M. I agree with you: all wars start economically: WW1 embargo on Germany; WW2 embargo on Japan, Iraq War–sanctions and on and on. History dictates another major war will occur. How and when nobody knows. As always more civilians will die than military personal for obvious reasons–bombs don’t discriminate! But it will always start with economic sanctions.
But before all this transpires–your own government, politicians and industries are killing not only your body but your mind and doing it very slowly. And only a few of you are aware. How: Gmo’s laden with chemicals including glyphosate, lacking in essential nutrients( that’s why too many Americans are anemic , sickly and allergic. Corn, soy, sugar, canola etc. are your main culprits but there are numerous others.
If that’s not enough, look above you. Geo- engineering, not contrails. Heavy metal particulates like aluminum being sprayed out of aircraft at high altitudes.. What goes up must come down. Don’t ever believe me but believe Charles Brennan(google Brennan 2016 Council for Foreign Relations where he outlines the program called SIA(Strategic Aerosol Injection) why? to control the weather and insulate us from harmful sun radiation. If they are disclosing this I promise you they are doing it and it ain’t good for you.
Pills: whether it be a pill to lower blood pressure or give you an erection. These pills trick your body but in the end destroy it. I had my three year physical the other day: doctor wrote me a note said don’t come back till you need me–your blood work is spot on. She said and I quote: “I wish all my patients were like you. ” Almost everyone is overweight, in chronic pain, suffers from lack of energy and asks for a pill to relieve them. We can all be healthy but it is a matter of choice and discipline.
We don’t need to reiterate how lame stream media is propaganda do we. How American minds are brainwashed into utter stupidity–blame it on the Russians or better yet Trump.
People, there are no short cuts in life: eat healthy food, exercise, be frugal, give to charity, save for a rainy day, have a close knit community of friends and family, stay out of debt, and above all have faith in God above.
Keep up the good work gentlemen.
ps: why not bring in an expert to speak regarding GMO’s and their negative impact on both people and the environment and how to avoid them.
Sorry–wrote more than I should have.
Ex-CIA Chief Endorsed Steele Dossier to Set Russian Probe- Woodward
https://sputniknews.com/us/201809131067985277-ex-cia-chief-endorsed-dossier-russia-probe/
SAI(stratospheric aerosol injection)
Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good. Roman’s 12:21
Greg,
What could go wrong here?
https://www.reuters.com/article/usa-fed-brainard/update-1-feds-brainard-sees-more-headroom-on-u-s-interest-rates-idUSL2N1VY1BT
The word is that the Fed will begin raising interest rates sometime in September. In my mind they are going to set us up for an October surprise by tanking the economy before the November elections. I could be wrong, but give me one good reason to believe that they actually support President Trump and his policies?
This is interesting
https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/armstrongeconomics101/economics/who-is-the-fool-trump-or-woodward/
Thank you Greg and Greg. Mannarino is savvy and a straight shooter. I trust him. He would pass our ‘Godparent test’.
The vast majority of Americans are blind or willfully ignorance. That said, I am glad to hear him stressing the reality of social unrest and risks. Hopefully more will wake up and take action to protect their loved ones.
