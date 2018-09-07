MSM and Deep State Panic, Forbes Issues Warning, Farm Report
Greg Hunter’s USAWatchdog.com (WNW 351 9.7.18)
Panic is the word that comes to mind with the Democrats, Deep State and the mainstream media (MSM) with the shrill attacks on President Trump using only anonymous sources. They are trying to assassinate his character by making things up about his mental health that are totally untrue. They are lying to try to remove him from office because his policies are good for “We the People” but horrible for them.
Forbes is issuing a warning on the economy. Forbes says things my look strong with a sky high stock market, but they are saying things are “. . . extremely unhealthy, artificial bubble economy that will end in a crisis even worse than 2008.”
Some areas of the country are doing great and have plenty of rain, but other areas have been in drought conditions, and the crops are taking a huge hit. Greg Hunter will let you know how it is going in the farm report.
Join Greg Hunter as he talks about these stories and more in the Weekly News Wrap-Up.
Hi Greg,
If the establishment party in Washington tries to invoke the 25th amendment then most of congress and the white house press corp might be revealed as incompetent. I don’t think Nancy Pelosi can say impeached without a gap of several seconds between syllables.
Let’s turn Washington DC into a “ghost city”. Let’s turn DC into the “New Detroit”. Of course it is easier in the private sector to boycott a mad place. But eventually the people will quit sending money to DC. They won’t be able to do so.
Tim McGraw I sent plenty to DC in my life with taxes and my sons 4 years at Georgetown I’m done
Tim; agreed
I think we need to nuke Wash DC and everyone in it, and start all over again someplace in Kansas or Nebraska. Mostly the people in DC ( msm, Congress, DOJ and CIA ) are totally screwed p in the head.
The msm is beyond despicable with their completely false narrative and outright propaganda assault against Trump. But this does not by default elevate Trump to a position of integrity and he continues to reveal himself, not as a statesman, but as someone who is small and insecure.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bW5B_1OafO0
One could muster respect for Trump if he simply stated: “Mr Woodward you have an agenda and I had no interest in talking to you about your defamatory book then, nor do I now.” But instead Trump lies, deflects and reveals himself, yet again, as an emotional and intellectual juvenile by essentially expressing …’no I’m the best president ever and the economy is the best ever and your book sucks’ etc etc.
Is this the reaction of a confident dignified leader with a strong moral and ethical character who is a champion for the common man? Does he strike you as someone who is indignant about the criminal elite and is willing to sacrifice himself in a fight for the greater good? Trump is a man-child on an ego trip and the really sad part is that the religious right is being willfully blind to the real Trump and will attack anyone who doesn’t see him as God’s chosen candidate which is beyond ridiculous.
I’ve lost count of the times I’ve said ‘Brilliant’ Greg. But rest assured your weekend wrap-ups offer many of us a huge beacon of hope in a sea of twisted misreporting whether here in the UK or globally. Your time will come my friend, and rest assured your President will acknowledge all that you have done in the near future.
As for Woodward he’s toast and will be indicted for perjury. His book will fall flat on its face as did Hillary’s ‘What happened’. Blessings, A
Thank you Rev!!
Greg
Thanks Mr Hunter.
No wonder the parasitic class needs to use armed men to extract taxes from the people ,seeing the quality of imbecility beset within politics no rational person would volunteer taxes to these cretins.
Here in the UK Mr Trump is portrayed as satanic whilst Mrs Clinton is portrayed as angelic as she sold out the USA and much of the western world,so far there have been few arrests,surely the people of the USA must ask why?Perhaps they are awaiting the “enough rope”syndrome .
The American people are civil based on their deep Christian faith but they are mightily tested.The Bolsheviks of the left are out to slaughter those who do not bow down at their altar and pay the pinch of incense,literally.Let’s hope the indictments against trafficking are soon causing even more pain.
Here in the UK whilst our state owned media bends over backwards to portray our royal family in a vague decent light,they ,the family,seems to thwart this very effort on all fronts,from extravagance in the face of extreme poverty,gluttony on a grand scale,which we have to finance and so much more.Those surrounding them are most unhelpful,just depressing really.But our economy still sucks and foreign money has now seen the light and fleeing,well the smart ones anyway.The rest are just held in contempt and expected to suffer with gratitude as their money here is stripped from them.The Chinese and others are viewed as the new “dumb”Arabs of the 1970s by the city of London pirates.
Greg,
I’m glad to see that Lynette is finally getting caught up. I only posted this information two weeks ago on your sight.
https://youtu.be/TzagR8sh708
No I’m not cheerleading for the Chinese, but let’s face it, they have been calling for a new global currency exchange system since 2007. And guess what? Thanks to help from the central banks and the Working Group they’re going to get it once the blockchain beta test is complete.
For the sake of argument, what plan does the Federal Reserve Bank or our illustrious congress have should the global currency collapse continue? Buy gold? Blockchain digital currency? Print money? From where I’m sitting they have no plan. NOTHING!
Here is the beta test I was referring to.
https://cointelegraph.com/news/chinese-central-bank-launches-testing-phase-of-trade-finance-blockchain-platform
I guess the Chinese are doing this because they have nothing else to do. Ya right. FYI the Chinese met with Christine Lagarde and the IMF last year in October 2017 behind closed doors to discuss the implementation of blockchain technology into the world banking system. They have a plan. What’s ours?
Remind me of Soviet Union.
I been in America 23 years and remember when Pravda
was source of “news” for publics consumption. I so sad
to be witnessing Pravda come back to life in the U.S.A.
How could a country become so socialist/communistic
so quickly ? I have tears in my eyes for America.
Getting ready for new visitors.
https://www.dvidshub.net/news/288498/ncng-514th-military-police-company-deploys-guantanamo-bay
Insightful as usual. I love farm report. We got three cuttings of hay in Tennessee. Drive 25 miles out of Washington DC and it’s obvious what a wonderful country we live in.
We Americans have been so spoiled by the huge amounts of food that we are offered on a daily basis that 99% of us refuse to believe that the food supply chains can ever be compromised under any circumstance. Perhaps they are right, but I would not take such an important commodity for granted. Here in New Jersey it has turned into a tropical rain forest with heavy downpours every day right along with blazing hot, humid sunshine immediately afterwards. It is almost like it has turned into the Caribbean. Our crops have had too much rain and not enough sun.
If anyone is interested in keeping an eye open for what may be coming, watch the grocery stores this Winter for fresh produce. Most people forget that a lot of the produce comes from South America and California. With people starving to death right now in South America and bad weather in California we might see a bit less in the fresh foods coolers. If we see a decrease in what is offered us for sale in the food area, then we will know that the times may be a changing.
Hi Greg, it seems Trump agrees with you regarding getting ready and being prepared.
NOW, THEREFORE, I, DONALD J. TRUMP, President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim September 2018 as National Preparedness Month. I encourage all Americans, including Federal, State, and local officials, to take action to be prepared for disaster or emergency by making and practicing their emergency response plans. Each step we take to become better prepared makes a real difference in how our families and communities will respond and persevere when faced with the unexpected. IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have here unto set my hand this thirty-first day of August, in the year of our Lord two thousand eighteen, and of the Independence of the United States of America the two hundred and forty-third.
Greg,
Excellent interview as always. Regarding journalism, I attended American U in Dc during the 80’s with my major in broadcast journalism. I worked at the college tv station as a anchor etc. I never went into journalism, but I remember distinctly how much emphasis was put into reporting fact not opinion. In fact, we had one assignment where we listened to a guy give a lecture, and had to report about it. I injected some opinion in my piece. The professor scolded me after reading it, and told me that I had to decide if I wanted to be a journalist or a politician. I was given a great lesson that day from an old school professor who formerly worked at the Wall Street Journal. When did it reporting become advocacy rather than reporting facts? I really enjoy hearing about your CNN and ABC stories. Those were the places everyone aspired to work. I know what you are saying is absolutely true. We had access to many high level journalists being in DC. Keep up the good work. I thank God I went into business and not journalism. Jeff
Greg
Kevin Shipp will tell you what a phoney Bob Woodward is. He has great stuff on Woodward.
Charlie
What if that anonymous opinion article in the NYT was created by the new AI driven robo bot journalism that is replacing real human authors?
Many news articles are now created by AI driven computers and utilize a wide variety of templates as well as reviews of multiple sources to create an article that reflects a current hot topic.
What if the NYT’s eventually admits it used algorythums of actual reported news items supposedly made by WH insiders, including buzz words that could be associated with a particular person or persons, to deliberately cause discord and distrust as well as suspicion?
Not saying that’s whats behind this latest hit job on Trump, but the technology exist and only gets better.
More than likely, the op-ed is part of a double barrelled assault (together with Woodward) on Trump, and was composed, not by a WH staffer, but a totally random writer, albeit even one from the NYT, or just as likely a CIA analyst. Aside: we all know that the Agency controls all propaganda and disinformation in the MSM.
Greg: I don’t have your confidence that there won’t be a blue wave. The voter fraud in this upcoming election will be pervasive and it will be apparent from the divergence between the exit polls and the actual vote totals.
I would like to see legislators returned to their districts and states. Complete civilian oversight of everything they do in “our names.” Media broadcast licenses reviewed and those not up to standards are removed from the air. Progressive judges called to a tribunal to explain their ridiculous injunctions and decisions. Remove those who have violated the Constitution. Hold every governmental employee that takes an oath to the Constitution to it or remove them. Expand Gitmo for the worst of our elected traitors. Wash. DC then turned into a huge amusement park where we can all go and laugh about the days when the crooks thought they were in charge of things.
Dare I mention that America is at war? Or rather ‘wars’. How we have changed.
Questions: Did you see this week’s casualty report? How many boys has your town lost? How do you think the war are going? When do you think we have peace again and bring the troops home? What is your son’s draft number?
The US is waging perpetual wars in the Middle East. Thousands of innocent people are murdered, maimed or displaced each week. Yet globalists have effectively created so many distractions that we don’t even think about their foreign wars, no less rebel and protest against them.
Where is the outrage by Christians? When was the last Sunday you heard preaching from the pulpit against the shedding of innocent blood? We are so lost that Christians refuse to answer the simple question, ‘Which of America’s wars would Jesus support?’
Where is the outrage by Conservatives? Ha. They have long abandoned conservative principles.
America’s obit will read simply, ‘Americans abandoned Christian and Conservative principles. America RIP.’
OK, this old coot will shut up and get out of the way. It’s time for the US military to bomb the nations of Syria and Iran for the globalists. MAGA!
Dr. Paul Craig Roberts came out and said the whole Watergate scandal was made up by the deep state due to Nixon getting close to Russia and China….Woodward & Bernstein were given all the information…hence a movie to sway the masses. And the use of Deep Throat, a controversial movie at the time, which was well known by the masses to get them to go along too.
Greg, thank you for your honesty and integrity.
Joshua 1:9 New King James Version (NKJV)
Have I not commanded you? Be strong and of good courage; do not be afraid, nor be dismayed, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go.”
What’s going on is truly unprecedented in American history. Everyday there’s a new “bombshell” that has no substance and is absent of any facts, but it is going to sink the president or at least make him impotent. But this week? Wow! Chuck Todd, Woodward, the NY Times, the Dems, the cable “news” channels, social media sites (banning Alex Jones), and on and on. Shear lunacy from the globalists. They can’t show one example of what the president is doing that is going to ruin the country and make its citizens unsafe. Then there’s the old standard of colluding with the Russians. And Warren now brings up the 25th amendment for the umpteenth time. I haven’t even read the NYT hit pieces because I don’t give any substance to “anonymous” hit pieces. And I certainly don’t trust the integrity of the media. The whole thing is probably phony. They cannot even keep their lies straight. Well, Chuck Todd did make it official this week; he admitted that they are just a political arm of the progressives and globalists by saying they “must fight back”. So we have the battle lines drawn and we know who is on which side. On one side are we the people. Or the other side is everyone and everything else.
The Demon-rats are running like scared rabbits down their Alice in Wonderland rabbit hole … where reality is an illusion … and Mad Hatters are running around continuously talking about impeachment hearings for the only sane person in their mist … who by acting sane and logical … seems “crazy” … in their demented warped minds!!
Speaking about Mad Hatters … the warmongering neocons in Washington are seeking a chemical weapon attack excuse to bomb Syrian troops (who are currently providing safe passage corridors for civilians to get out of harms way) … before all the civilians leave the rebels must hurry up and kill some of them with chlorine gas and nerve agents … to give the US warmongering neocons a “valid excuse” to help them out (by firing US taxpayer Tomahawks and sending in American boys in fighter aircraft to bomb Assad’s troops and military assets) … Russia is calling the warmongering neocons bluff … and is telling the neocons “illegal American Military bases” in Syria will become valid targets of a Russian counterattack … so we move now even closer and closer to a direct Super Power to Super Power conflagration in the Middle East as the Mad Hatter neocons in Washington want … they have succeeded in tying Trumps hands in Syria with their constant calls for impeachment (claiming Trump is in cahoots with the Russians) … thus forcing Trump to now reverse his position and now say he will not be moving US forces out of Syria (so it seems the Mad Hatter neocons are succeeding in their strategy to start a major world war with nuclear superpower Russia (which they think will get them off the hook and out of political trouble back home) figuring they can then hide behind the flag and wartime patriotism to avoid being indicted for treason!! … https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-09-06/top-us-official-says-lots-evidence-assad-prepping-chemical-weapons-russia-threatens
Most people do not understand the purpose for which Trump was elected! Sure most conservatives will say it was the change he promoted but Father, who put him there, is going to use him to bring the necessary ingredients to lift mystery Babylon’s head to it’s zenith through the tribulation:
Revelation 17:1-5 And there came one of the seven angels that had the seven bowls, and spake with me, saying, Come hither, I will show thee the judgment of the great harlot that sitteth upon many waters; (2) with whom the kings of the earth committed fornication, and they that dwell in the earth were made drunken with the wine of her fornication. (3) And he carried me away in the Spirit into a wilderness: and I saw a woman sitting upon a scarlet-colored beast, full of names of blasphemy, having seven heads and ten horns. (4) And the woman was arrayed in purple and scarlet, and decked with gold and precious stone and pearls, having in her hand a golden cup full of abominations, even the unclean things of her fornication, (5) and upon her forehead a name written, MYSTERY, BABYLON THE GREAT, THE MOTHER OF THE HARLOTS AND OF THE ABOMINATIONS OF THE EARTH.
She has already spread the seeds of her spiritual fornication all over the earth and will use the next global crises to fully synchronize the seven heads into ten kings for the one hour:
Revelation 17:9-12 Here is the mind that hath wisdom. The seven heads are seven mountains, on which the woman sitteth: (10) and they are seven kings; the five are fallen, the one is, the other is not yet come; and when he cometh, he must continue a little while. (11) And the beast that was, and is not, is himself also an eighth, and is of the seven; and he goeth into perdition. (12) And the ten horns that thou sawest are ten kings, who have received no kingdom as yet; but they receive authority as kings, with the beast, for one hour.
She has been falling spiritually for a very long time as her economic strength has grown to entangle the whole world simultaneously:
Revelation 18:1-3 After these things I saw another angel coming down out of heaven, having great authority; and the earth was lightened with his glory. (2) And he cried with a mighty voice, saying, Fallen, fallen is Babylon the great, and is become a habitation of demons, and a hold of every unclean spirit, and a hold of every unclean and hateful bird. (3) For by the wine of the wrath of her fornication all the nations are fallen; and the kings of the earth committed fornication with her, and the merchants of the earth waxed rich by the power of her wantonness.
Read the short synopsis and watch the 4 minute video embedded in this link to understand what happens when one is founded upon shifting sands verses the one who stands firmly on the Rock spirit, soul, AND body:
https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/armstrongeconomics101/understanding-cycles/cyclical-synchronization-the-global-economy-make-manipulation-impossible/
Venezuela, Argentina, Turkey are some of the pawns in the emerging markets that are now being used to spread the economic contagion that will quickly spread globally and looks to manifest at the doorstep of the weakest most indebted of the G7 being Japan:
https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/international-news/emerging-markets/dont-cry-for-me-argentina-its-a-global-debt-crisis/
We should know by October if this next Crises is fully manifesting :o)
https://www.reddit.com/r/greatawakening/comments/9drgrk/was_the_nyt_op_ed_actually_written_by_a_usc/
Greg
Wow if this is true…please check it out for us
https://twitter.com/MightyCassandra/status/1037868831144898560