Murderers & Thieves Sold Out America – Gerald Celente
By Greg Hunter’s USAWatchdog.com (Early Sunday Release)
Renowned trends researcher Gerald Celente says the trade war President Trump is starting against China must be fought for America to survive. Celente explains, “We have lost 3.5 million jobs (to China). Some 70,000 manufacturing plants have closed. Why would anybody be fighting Trump to do a reversal of us being in a merchandise trade deficit of $365 billion? Tell me any two people that would do business with each other and one side takes a huge loss and keeps taking it. . . . So, why would people argue and fight and bring down the markets because Trump wants to bring back jobs and readjust a trade deficit that, by any standard, is destroying the nation?” Who’s to blame for the lopsided trade deficits destroying the middle class of America? Look no further than the politicians and corporations buying them off. Celente charges, “They sold us out. The European companies and the American companies sold us out, and the people fighting Trump are also the big retailers because they’ve got their slave labor making their stuff over there. They bring it back here and mark up the price, and they make more money. If they have to pay our people to do that work, they have to pay them a living wage and they can’t make enough profit. That’s who is fighting us. . . . You go back to our top trend in 2017, and it was China was going to be the leader in AI (artificial intelligence) now and beyond, and that is exactly what happened. All the corporations have sold us out. . . .The murderers and the thieves sold out America.”
Celente thinks the odds are there will not be a financial crash in 2018 “because they are repatriating all that dough from overseas at a very low tax rate and because of the tax cuts from 35% to 21%. These are the facts. In the first three months of this year, there have been more stock buybacks and mergers and acquisitions activity than ever before in this short period of time because of all that cheap money going back into the corporations. That’s what’s keeping the markets up.”
Just because the stock market is near all-time highs doesn’t mean there is no risk from a black swan. Celente says, “I want to tell everyone what our major signal that we are watching closely that is going to determine where the markets are going. It’s the signal. It’s a signal that you will know whether to bail out or stay in, and that’s gold prices. With all of this volatility going on, gold prices have not moved much. They are still stuck in the $1,300 to $1,350 (per ounce) range. Even on Friday, with all the volatility, gold only moved up a couple of bucks. That is the indicator to watch, and here is our forecast. Gold has to break above $1,385 per ounce. It has been unable to get near there. . . . The next big number will be $1,450. When it solidifies over that, we forecast a jump to the $2,000 range. Gold is the ultimate safe haven asset. It has not been acting like that during this market shift.”
On the recent poll where 77% of people thought the MSM was putting out so-called “Fake News,” Celente says, “It’s not only “Fake News, it’s junk news, and that is why people are tuning out.” Expect the trend to continue.
Join Greg Hunter as he goes One-on-One with Gerald Celente, Publisher of “The Trends Journal.”
(To Donate to USAWatchdog.com Click Here)
After the Interview:
There is some free information at TrendsResearch.com and much more information and detailed monthly research if you subscribe. Click here to subscribe to The Trends Journal.
Leave A Reply
Please Note: All comments are moderated and manually reviewed for spam. In turn, your comment may take up to 24 hours to be posted. USAWatchdog.com also reserves the right to edit comments for grammar and spelling errors.
MUELLERS LEFTOVER MAURAUDERS
“Want to plug the leakers as soon as possible”
Vegas Mole Hunted by Rogue FBI Brass; Death Threats Made to True Pundit over Mandalay Bay Investigative Series
https://truepundit.com/vegas-mole-hunted-by-rogue-fbi-brass-death-threats-made-to-true-pundit-over-mandalay-bay-investigative-series/?branch_used=true&utm_source=engageim
“Did ‘Hans’ Mueller plug FBI Dike?”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0C3rMvMl_fk
Jimmy, ditch making fun of Milania’s accent
https://truepundit.com/fear-and-lying-in-las-vegas-parts-1-thru-5-fbi-series-on-las-vegas-shooting-investigation/?utm_source=engageim
What place for man amongst gods and monsters?
Epic.
Very interesting link to True Pundit. I’ve been reading him off and on for months. This will be very interesting to see where it goes. It’s great to have the cover peeled back a little to see more of what is going on behind the scenes.
This might fit! W. Engdahl insight. Hey Gregg, can you interview this guy?
…https://journal-neo.org/2018/04/08/trump-china-trade-war-has-deeper-agenda/
Here is a look behind the scenes with respect to the Silver/Gold ratio … now at historic lows … now as Celente says:” if Gold breaks $1450 it’s going to run” … say it runs to $2300 (silver should run to 2300 x .03 = $69) … if gold runs to $10,000 like Rickard’s says (silver should run to 10000 x .03 = $300) … if gold runs to $50,000 like Sinclair says (silver should run to 50,000 x .03 = $1,500 an ounce) … contrarians who own 100 ounces above ground may want to sell 1/3 at $69, 1/3 at $300 and 1/3 at $1500 for and average price of $623 fiat dollars (generating $62,300 fiat dollars to pay off debt) … the other 100 ounces you have buried should never be sold for bankster fiat paper they print out of thin air!! … https://www.clivemaund.com/charts/silvergold20year080418.jpg
There is no need to get greedy buying this “blessed metal” given to us by God Almighty to provide us with unlimited energy … like JP Morgan Chase is doing (who has already stockpiled about 95,000,000 ounces of silver over the last 6 years at its COMEX warehouse) … JP Morgan Chase began buying silver at a price of $50 dollars per ounce and has been averaging down ever since … think perhaps this bankster knows something about the usefulness of this metal silver beyond it being a good collector of free electricity from the Sun of God??? … https://www.jmbullion.com/investing-guide/pricing-payments/who-owns-most-silver-bullion-today/
And even if the Satanist oil industry uses chem-trails to put “a permanent cloud cover” over planet Earth … so as to not let any sunlight through to generate “free electricity and H2O2 gas” for us (so they can continue to sell us oil for a fee) … we have the capability to put giant solar cells in Earth orbit to generate electricity 24/7 … and we can beam this energy down (through the Satanist’s cloud cover) using microwave beams … so these oil industry Satanists are “dead meat” and they know it … but it doesn’t stop them from poisoning us with aluminum “just to get even” … or perhaps “use JP Morgan” to buy up all the available silver and just “lock it away” so it can’t be used to generate “free energy” for all God’s people on Earth!!
Black op’s; DEEP STATE CREEP
Syria, ISIS &white pickups. Iran, Parkland, lost wages,
[Paddock’s Mk Ultra Las Vegas]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UATcDw2RKQ0
All interesting, but to cut to the chase;
Go to 22:55 point!
Thanks Mr Hunter and Mr Celente.
Not only have murderers and thieves sold out America,that great beacon we all looked to,but here in the ever so proper UK our elite are dumping on us as well,what a surprise!
https://hat4uk.wordpress.com/2018/04/05/boris-johnson-why-it-is-justifiable-and-absolutely-vital-to-hound-our-foreign-secretary-from-public-life/
Reality seems to know no level of satire.
https://hat4uk.wordpress.com/2018/04/07/saturday-satire-the-slog-sums-up-on-skripal-and-the-foreign-secretary-offers-an-exclusive-endorsement/
You see,lies are so emollient in our society and our population embrace them all,whilst turning off their televisions and refusing to buy newspapers .Reality,here in the UK the most widely read garbage is free as is the most widely viewed until it irritates.Most free news ends up as window cleaning sheets .Daring to lie so blatantly shows the contempt they have for us “deplorables”
As in the USA same here in the UK only connected get in front of the TV cameras and across the country people eagerly search for anything else other than the fascist state .
Of course our economy is in the dumps and yet BMWs,Audis,and Mercede-Benzs litter our streets and debt is through the roof.
Mr. Hunter: Thanks for the great interview with Mr. Celente.
I think we are in extremely dangerous times: the MSM has failed in its propaganda offensive. Russia-gate also has failed to bring the President down. The Deep State and Shadow Government (and the Globalists generally) are ever more desperate because they increasing realize the likelihood that they will be punished for their crimes. The financial markets are fragile. Today there was a second fire at Trump Tower in a year. False flags and other Black Swan events may soon be rolled out.
Therefore, it is extremely ill-advised for President Trump to travel to Peru next week: The region is too politically unstable and dangerous; providing proper security will be next to impossible. Yet — because of the failure to bring the President down by non-violent means — from here on out, the President requires maximum protection from our enemies, both foreign and domestic.
I agree William. This is why I keep quoting the Bible when I say “Fear Not.”
Greg
Trump must continue this “tariff war” with China in order to get our trade deficit down … if we don’t get this trade deficit down our country is toast … a re-set of the dollar can’t take place if our trade deficit is not solved … for if it is not solved it will require that our dollar be devalued again and again after a re-set … this can not be tolerated if we want to have any chance of becoming a Great Nation once again! … after a re-set that links the dollar to silver and gold as Constitutionally required (the dollar must remain stable) … where we will be able to turn in a silver backed paper dollar at the bank teller window and receive a silver coin in return … just like in the old days when I could hand in a twenty dollar silver certificate at the bank window and get back 20 silver dollar coins!!
You know … the world monetary system the immoral banksters have created for us … uses “paper tokens” to pay us for our labor … and we use these “paper tokens” to trade for other peoples labor … the paper tokens themselves are not “human labor” (which is the “real money” of this world) but only a means “to trade our labor” for some other person’s labor … now would any logical person accept “ice cube tokens” for his labor that simply melt away before they can be used to trade for another persons labor? … is accepting “paper tokens” issued by the Fed and other world banksters any different? … we don’t want tokens made of ice that can melt away on us when we bury it “for future use” … nor do we want paper tokens that can rot away or be eaten by termites when buried “for future use” … we want an “immutable token” that can last through he centuries … something that is “stable and impervious to rot” and won’t become worthless and disappear before we can use it … we want a token to represent our labor that has “God like Qualities” … a token that is “forever stable and immutable to change” … not a token “that can do a disappearance act on us” and be produced “in unlimited quantities” out of thin air “by bankers without morals” … we want a token that is not only impossible to produce by banksters but a token of our labor that will not crumble away before we can trade it for other labor!! … God has created such a material for us (gold) and mankind has logically used this material in the past as a token representing our labor … God creates his immutable, everlasting, impervious gold by smashing two neutron stars together at one third the speed of light … banksters would find this hard to produce out of thin air … what would an “immortal God” would use as money … GOLD … that is why we should be using it as money right now as our Founding Father’s well knew and prescribed in our very Constitution!!
So … to the point I want to make … what happens when the banksters paper money system collapses?? … does money disappear? … NO!! … money is our labor and “it does not disappear” … only the banksters tokens disappear … and we simply have to choose new tokens to trade for our labor … sea shells, beaver skins, whiskey, ammo, food, etc., etc., everlasting gold or “simply our word” … a carpenter can tell a plumber he will build him a cabinet if plumber fixes his water pipe … an electrician can do wiring for someone who fixes his roof … in this “new world order” unlike the New World Order of the Banksters” people with skills will make “new money tokens” with their labor … the banksters “will be out of business” and will finally begin to learn that “money is not a token” … “money is labor” … something they know nothing about … and all those trillions of fiat paper tokens they have squirreled away will be “useless” in the people’s new world order! … so lets not agonize over what will happen when the banksters monetary system implodes … it will be happy days again … when an hour of labor of one man is worth an hour of labor of the next man … only the banksters “without skills” will be poor and destitute ones … in a world where “money is labor”!!
Now think about this … is not an hour of labor of a carpenter equal to an hour of labor of a plumber? … so why are the banksters adding interest on to the tokens representing this labor? … it is an absurdity to be paying interest on tokens that represent a fixed amount of work … so why is the Fed “raising interest rates” on their Treasury tokens?? … the time and labor spent by a carpenter building something last year should be worth as much to plumber this year … tokens representing “labor” should have a fixed value irrespective of time … gold is such time-independent money … and logically does not pay interest … only “fake money tokens” invented by immoral banksters make ones labor less valuable over time!!
Now back to Celente’s point: “Why would anybody be fighting Trump to do a reversal of us being in a merchandise trade deficit of $365 billion?” … “Tell me any two people that would do business with each other and one side takes a huge loss and keeps taking it.” … murderers and thieves are running things and now the Pope has given them absolution (to gain a foothold in the huge Chinese market just like Apple and others) … I thought Jesus died on the Cross “to save evil souls” for eternal punishment … not have them wither away to nothingness and let them get way with murder without any punishment!!
HEY Paul;
Like the idea of going to ” seashells, beaver skins and ammo ” Not sure about sea shells, but beaver skins? gonna have peta on your tail if you aint careful!!!
Thanks as always Greg.
Sorry although I still enjoy his message, GC sounds like a broken record.
Crypto endorsement one day nothing the next.
Rather than criticism about the MSM, which we all know is rooted, do some research and give us truthful facts. Speak in a clear, calm and polite manner and more people might listen. Your popularity on Twitter is very low, not sure how your subscriptions are going.
I used to love you but it’s fading fast.
You always make my Sunday evening relaxing on the Lazyboy recliner extra special Greg.
Thank You Paul. Very true.
“Because sentence against an evil work is not executed speedily, therefore the hearts of the sons of men is fully set in them to do evil.”
Usury is an evil work.
GC is becoming increasingly redundant. Nothing new offered. Repeats/regurgitates.
SIG,
I disagree. I thought it was great insight into what was going on right now. One of Celente’s better interviews and he’s been very good. What country do you live in????? I would like an answer to this simple question.
Greg
SORRY TO BURST YOUR BUBBLE PAUL ?BUT YOU ARE MISSING THE POINT ? ITS ABOUT THE GOLD PAUL . OUR GREAT COUNTRY HAS BEEN ROBBED OF ITS GOLD AND THE ONLY THING LEFT IS WAR AND BLOODSHED. YOU SEE OUR ONCE GREAT NATION USED TO BE A GOLDEN CUP IN THE LORDS HAND UNTIL WE THE PEOPLE ALLOWED THE DEVIL TO MOVE IN. ALL THE TIME WE HEAR OR SEE THE WORDS GOD BLESS AMERICA ? AND YET TELL ME PLEASE WHY WOULD THE LORD ABOVE BLESS THIS NATION WHEN IT IS GUILTY OF FOR STARTERS MURDERING OVER 😯 MILLION BABIES ? THE LIST GOES ON AND ON AND ON AND ON PAUL. I AM A WORKING MAN PAUL AND I DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU BUT I KNOW I CAN’T AFFORD ANY GOLD. THE LORD SAYS NOT TO BUILD UP TREASURE DOWN HERE BUT TO BUILD IT UP IN HEAVEN WHERE NOTHING CAN DESTROY IT. GOD BLESS YOU PAUL !!!
Sorry Greg ,
Gerald lost me when he said “watch the gold market as a signal”.
It’s well documented that the gold market is artificially manipulated by the central banks. Here’s what you’d better be watching.
https://www.telesurtv.net/english/news/Experts-Chinese-Petro-Yuan-to-Threaten-US-Petrodollar-Dominance-20180407-0010.html
Ignore it all you want, but America is in a “currency war” with China. Nothing has changed in the economy. President Trump has added 4 trillion dollars to the debt ceiling since he took office just to keep the economy propped up. Like it or not America is trapped in global economy whether we like it or not. The only way the playing field will be leveled is with a global currency reset. And it’s coming.
Greg,
I’m going to go out on a limb and make a prediction.
I think the Chinese are so close to launching a new global exchange system that president Trump has had to move his schedule to take down the deep state. In the coming weeks we will see massive swings on the stock market as we move closer to financial Armageddon. Let’s all pray he is successful.
Addendum to my last post.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-04-08/china-s-foreign-reserves-rise-on-yuan-gains-capital-curbs
I agree jerry , china holds all the cards.
Jim c,
I disagree and so does David Stockman: https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-04-05/not-your-grandfathers-trade-war-revenge-bad-money-part-1
China is not as strong as you are told.
Greg
Greg,
When everything is said and done it’s going to boil down to who has the largest gold supply. Until I know for sure that our gold has not be stolen by the banking cabal that’s been running the bank system in this country I will continue to be skeptical about our chances against the Chinese. I realize David Stockman is,the resident expert but even he doesn’t know for sure what’s in Fort Knox. It’s a huge gamble. All I can say is lay your money on the table and spin the wheel.
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/asia/how-did-china-use-more-cement-between-2011-and-2013-than-the-us-used-in-the-entire-20th-century-10134079.html
Yes, China is a giant bubble heading for a crash. They are at least showing an awareness of that, though. They are busy preparing for the new paradigm as America continues to defend the old one. China is investing extensively in solar power, new infrastructure and securing resources abroad.
America seems to be staking too much on shale oil, which is an unsustainable con perpetuated by debt loaded companies.
Apologies Greg, I couldn’t respond to your question on the thread from the previous interview as all the space had run out. In response to my comment regarding fracking you wrote:
“TSI,
No it has not “poisoning all the American water supplies.” There are problems with the tech though. Where do you live? UK, New Zealand?
Greg”
I am based in London, UK.
I believe fracking is just a debt based con game and America has become, in my opinion, too complacent about its potential. The technology uses the wolds’ most precious resource (water) to extract the 3rd most important resource (energy). This is a destructive process which pollutes water supplies. Having said that I believe that fracking is better suited to America than the U.K., as you have more scarcely populated land on which to undertake these destructive processes.
TSI,
Oh, you are in Londonistan, where now, they are going to crack down on owning a knife? You have Sharia courts all over you nation. They have just about shut down free speech. You are ruled by an over class of sell-out idiots worse than America. Now I know why you comment here because there cannot be a UKWatchdog.com as it would be shut down as hate speech a week after it would go up. Let’s hear what’s wrong with the UK and London. How about it. You know where Muslim terrorists rape women and kill and rob at will because they are practicing the “Religion of Peace.” Not a people about the awful crap going on in your country. WHY THE HELL NOT. There is PLENTY TO CRITICIZE. I just scratched the surface and I DON’T LIVE THERE. Let’s here some street level reporting and some truth.
Greg
TSI,
America is drilling actual oil on dry land in Alaska and on Gull Island. China is a the biggest importer of oil in the world and they can’t go “green” fast enough to make a difference before they crash. So, you are going to hang your wagon on a country that is communist and just installed a dictator for life????? That should make everyone feel all warm and fuzzy and confident. What country do you live in!!!!!!!
Greg
China has all the gold, They have all the industry , all the people , We need china they don`t need us. I am the biggest trump fan, But I don`t believe there is a thing he can do to stop the reset that is unavoidable .
Additionally, Mark Taylor said God said that He (God) will soon put China and Russia in their place financially. China is a debt mirage, the same kind of house of cards that toppled in the developed markets in 2008. God has got this. He has “denied the enemy’s timetable” and will continue to dismantle the enemy’s institutions and proxies.
Mr. Hunter: Stockman’s essay is superb, thanks!
William,
I was shocked at how weak China really is. Trump knows this and he is squeezing them. He wants the Chinese markets opened up for one thing.
Greg
Agreed…GC is wrong about watching the Gold market as a signal.
SIG,
You don’t think they can push it the other way?????
Greg
Greg,
Thanks for having Gerald on. I agree that the corps and deep state through their puppets ( presidents ) have sold out the people of the west. Ole Bill C is front and centre as he created the casino by dismantling Glass-Steaglle for the banksters and corporate barons. Then of course, with eyes on China’s potential billion consumers he gave his corporate masters ( and their shareholders ) the green light to move the good solid manufacturing jobs overseas to maximize profits.
But, in a way this not the ultimate capitalist foundation? And given how Darwinian capitalism is a near religion in the American Empire, did it not set up a real conundrum, being expressed today as the Uber-wealthy and well connected exercising their power over the people via their control of media and the democratic process?
Alas, the irony Trump and republicans trying to rollback the runaway profit imperative and supposedly giving a better deal to the minion/worker serfs? Crazy world indeed.
apologies …. “But, in a way IS. this not …”
Dozens dead in ‘one of worst chemical strikes in Syrian history’
Many of the 70 victims are women and children, a rescue service claims, while more than 500 others are said to be injured.
10:31, UK,
Sunday 08 April 2018
Syria chemical attack
By Tom Acres, News Reporter
The US has called on Russia to end its support for the Syrian regime after at least 70 people were killed in an alleged chemical attack.
We’ll it’s here. The chemical attack Nikki Haley has been warning us about has finally arrived and happened. Why do the innocent always have to pay the price for war and peace? Will everybody get what they want? Let’s just hope the guilty get what they deserve. Good eventually conquers evil and this is pure evil! Just when the US. was supposedly going to eventually leave Syria, Assad panics and passes gas, attacking woman and children for fear president Donald Trump will remove the remaining contingent of American soldiers and take them home? He apparently wasn’t happy enough sitting in the cat bird seat. It Looks like he’s going to get his wish and you can bet your bottom dollar Nikki will make sure we never ever leave Syria in our lifetime. Her job now is to get the rest of the world to pile in and threaten them along with Russia. If Assad doesn’t go they’ll be hell to to pay to play! World war three anyone? Any volunteers? I don’t care if your mother said never volunteer! [email protected]#$%^&*()_!!!
https://news.sky.com/story/at-least-70-dead-in-chemical-attack-by-syrian-regime-in-eastern-ghouta-says-rescue-group-11322143
Whom Do You Believe?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ky8SBqD9VZc
Syrian Civilians that were held captive for over 2 years meet with Pres Assad & Asma
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lOGT9XA0uoY
Syria’s First Lady Deconstructs The Domestic Dimension Of The War
Syriana Analysis
Published on Mar 13, 2018
Syrian president’s wife slams Western media coverage of war from the Daily Mail
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Twy6h-aZbc
Life for women in Syria; Who is Asma Assad? Bashar Assad on chemical weapons
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mT_gFbUK1io
Mohammad if your out their please chime in!
WEST SAID ASSAD MUST GO! PUTIN SAID NO!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z6jSyqcrwVY
How NSA Tracks You
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uYg_0Imrnr4
Asma al-Assad – the beautiful face of the Syrian dictatorship | DW Documentary
Read some of the comments section, you decide if propaganda.
Can Muslim and Christian live together without Assad’s?
Do the Assad’s stand in the west’s way for regime change in Moscow?
A “False Flag” to keep US troops in Syria … as you say … Assad was so sad to see Americans leave his country … he gassed 70 women and children … so as to keep us there!!!
Very important to keep in mind that if any one had an interest in using chemical weapons in Syria at this moment is Iran.
Assad is a figure and Russia is the one who is running the show.
Bin Salman from US said that Assad can remain for the time being in power in exchange of severing ties with Iran.
US is on the same page.
The dragging of Turkey to fight the Kurd in northern Syria is Iranian interest since breaking the vice that is applied on the Iranian road from Tehran to Beirut by the US backed Kurd serves Iran very well.
If US is to practice caution and does not get involved in a massive strike that ONLY WILL STRENGTHEN IRAN’S POSITION IN SYRIA and let the Iranians suffocate with the Kurd controlling the northern eastern part of Syria after some kind of a deal that will eases Turky’s fears on their southern border will be hitting the jackpot.
Iran wants to shuffle all the cards in Syria by inviting US and France to a strike to Assad, that will be their wet dream.
Mohammad
Yes, politicians and corporations sold their country out. That is treason. They are traitors and need to be charged, arrested and tried as such.
I not sure the chemical attack isn’t a false flag, and I am not convinced Pres. Trump will be fooled by it. We’ll see what happens. My guess is that God will continue to boomerang the tactics of the deep staters and shadow gov’t back on their heads, exposing the wickedness in high places and holding them to account.
Mr Celente is forgetting the Rockefeller puppet , George Herbert Walker Bush , was the first to offer us NAFTA. The democrats voted against it because they didn’t want to give Bush a victory. Clinton was elected on the promise that he would tweak NAFTA in favor of Americans , but of course , he lied. The democrats and republicans fell all over themselves to vote for it when Clinton offered up the “new” version.
Zodiac: Is your message that the deep state, shadow government and globalists shouldn’t be cleansed from the “system”and the miscreants properly dealt with because they transcend the Republican as well as the Democrat parties? Or is it that we should root out as much stupidity and/or evil as we can find wherever we find it no matter who fostered it? Or is it “move along, nothing to see here, it’s all just ‘normal’ politics”? Please clarify your point.
Right on time folks! Things must escalate with the war card at the same time things escalate with the economic card!
War distracts from the bankers purpose of massive economic change they wish to institute.
Please understand this has been all planned for 30 years and slowly being implemented over that time by the BIS and their central banks in every nation on earth but 4 now which just happen to be the countries in the news today:
http://www.univverse.org/politics/only-4-countries-left-without-a-rothschild-central-bank/
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-07-09/economist-get-ready-world-currency-2018
Albert Pike told us a 3rd world war was coming but there had to be 3 major crisis between the 2nd and 3rd world war to set the stage:
http://www.threeworldwars.com/albert-pike2.htm
It is all part of creating distractions from global corporatism controlling the world through food:
https://www.independent.co.uk/life-style/companies-control-everything-you-buy-kelloggs-nestle-unilever-a7666731.html
It can not be a coincidence that the whole system is more leveraged than at any other top in 100 years. Hyperinflation is the plan that will indeed cause the burning cash under the phoenix that should begin in earnest this year right on schedule. This is complete collusion on the part of most central banks coming down from the BIS who is loaded with satanists hanging out between there and CERN.
That will morph into this:
https://www.csoonline.com/article/3259889/biometrics/self-sovereign-biometrics-and-the-future-of-digital-identity.html
Over the next 7 years:
https://sumofthyword.com/2016/10/04/the-rapture-of-the-church-is-after-the-tribulation/
The masses already have a physical mark in their retina or hand/finger prints. All that’s required to keep them from buying or selling is to phase out cash and replace it with a crypto currency riding on the back of block chain riding on the back of the internet. Then do away with passwords thus requiring them to burn their retina or hand/finger prints to access their iPhone to access the internet to do any future purchasing. It does not matter how decentralized the crypto currency is if the gate keepers of the internet refuse to allow them to access the internet with their iPhone if they do not comply with the beast:
Revelation 13:16-17 And he causeth all, the small and the great, and the rich and the poor, and the free and the bond, that there be given them a mark on their right hand, or upon their forehead; (17) and that no man should be able to buy or to sell, save he that hath the mark, even the name of the beast or the number of his name.
Our Father proved His physical children “Israel” and now He is about to prove His spiritual children “Israel”:
https://sumofthyword.com/2017/12/19/all-israel/
History(His~Story) always repeats:
Ecclesiastes 1:9-10 That which hath been is that which shall be; and that which hath been done is that which shall be done: and there is no new thing under the sun. (10) Is there a thing whereof it may be said, See, this is new? it hath been long ago, in the ages which were before us.
Imagine the surprise panic fear and consternation on the faces of the Global Bankster Elite when they crash the current fiat system and bring in their “new crypto tokens” and ordinary people “reject them”!!! … and demand Constitutional coins made of gold and silver instead … the dumbfounded banksters will be left out of the loop (the same way Jesus left Satan out of the loop in the Garden when offered “unlimited riches” by the evil one) … their “Phoenix” rising from the ashes of their fiat monetary system will instead become an albatross who’s wings catch fire and falls back into the ashes and roasts like a turkey … and Trump “if a man of the people” will tell the US Treasury to begin stamping up silver and gold coin as US money once again and as required by the US Constitution!!
That neocon Bolton is in office a week and already has the US on the verge of war with Syria, Russia and Iran … using the same old “sure fire technique” to achieve their political goals … use weapons of mass destruction to kill and murder women and children … whether it’s Demon-rats purposely sending killers with AK47’s into our schools to murder our kids so they can take away our guns … or Palestinian’s sending women and children into a hail of bullets to further their cause … or neocons sending chemical weapons to kill women and children in Syria to set the stage for WWIII … the US failed to overthrow the Syrian regime using ISIS in a 6 year proxy war (to facilitate the transport of Qatari natural gas to Europe) … did Qatar just offer some extra bonus money to the neocons? … I wonder?? … someone should check to see if Bolton has a Swiss Bank Account!!!
Jesus should be “saving” these evil neocon souls … and putting them in a special FEMA camp call “HELL” … not allowing them “to simply fade away without punishment” for their grossly evil immoral murdering of women and children … sins the the Pope wants to absolve these murdering thieving neocons from … and deny God’s justice!!
The are two requirements for a functioning democracy: (i) an informed electorate and (ii) a free press. Currently we have neither. Block chain technology means nothing without these. The road back to democracy is far bumpier than Celente suggests.
I’m going with Mark Taylor’s claim that “God has denied the enemy’s timetable” and has “escalated from spiritual battles to spiritual war.” If true, nothing we thought we figured out will come to pass when and how it looked like it was going. There is a new variable in the equation, God on offense. We shall see.
Mr. Byrd: It strikes me that there is at least a third requirement for a functioning “democracy,” i.e., fair elections where voting is restricted to citizens and votes are fairly counted. I think that Mr. Celente’s blockchain approach is worth considering.
Rightt on time.
Looks like it’s time to get WWIII started.
I guess the Celente interview must hav been
recorded before this latest event. Ironic how
it is one year to the day since the last “chemical
attack”. We all deserve what we get by voting
in these sick psychopaths. Yes I know Hillary
would have been ten times as worse but, it seems
Trump is going along with the program.
Looks like between the trade wars and the failing
U.S. economy the time is ripe for war. I the Russians
are tiered of the continuous lies and other propaganda
and if the U.S. invades Syria under these false pretenses
that this time will be different. You don’t need C.S.I. to realize
who the real criminals are.
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-04-08/trump-threatens-assad-putin-over-syrian-chemical-attack-russia-warns-gravest
It is possible that “democracy” is a chimera. Best always. PM
Leon Exactly It’s so ridiculously obvious
Greg: Gerald is interesting, but at this point he is a pretty much been there heard that already. Lyndon LaRouche spelled this out in the 70’s until present, the late Bob Chapman at The International Forecaster did a terrific job on this subject decades ago, so this is not new news. We as a nation we might spend our time getting a no home no farm foreclose bill as law of the land. Glass Steagall would be even better. Possibly join the One Belt one Road initiative of the BRICK nations, that would put Americans to work building railroads. Have faith!
UNDERSTANDING MARKETS
https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/markets-by-sector/stock-indicies/sp-500/understanding-the-markets/
Ignore at your own risk.
No revolution but blockchain evolution. Celente is BRILLIANT!!!
I’m glad you got him today instead of Charles Nenner who is clueless about these very important issues.
Yes he is! I love that guy, he is man enough to speak out against the evil that has infested our society, our nation, our world. If I had a bucket list it would include meeting this man, giving him a big man hug and saying “I love you Gerald! Never stop giving them Hell”! God bless you Gerald, God bless you Greg Hunter!
UNDERSTANDING OUR TIMES
Nimrod was a Tyrant who sought to subjugate everyone under his control for his purposes (Think Socialism ). Everyone was thus viewed as another brick to be used in building his Tower (of Babel). Customers, taxpayers, voters, clients, only seen by big entities as another “brick in the wall”. Uniformity and conformity to His rule was the name of the game. Sound familiar to some of today’s Leftist Politicians?
Its sure no coincidence its going global nowadays either. For example, take the financial or global tax reporting procedures agreed to by the G-8 Nations to report tax related information between each other takes effect this year. Just one more piece fitting into place. Global (World) Government, piece by piece. The idea is to bring everyone possible in the developed world and possibly the Third World into an urban lifestyle and track them for tax and other official purposes (Control). Herd the cattle into the corral and shut the gate.
“The Jewish-Roman historian Flavius Josephus, in his Antiquities of the Jews (c. 94 CE), recounted history as found in the Hebrew Bible and mentioned the Tower of Babel. He wrote that it was Nimrod who had the tower built and that Nimrod was a tyrant who tried to turn the people away from God”. His plans were ultimately disrupted by a higher controlling authority, as I understand it.
What a surprise, as we see History repeating in yet another predictable manner. I expect we will all eventually come under the rule of a Tyrant at some point in the future. Yes, here in the U.S. of A. Bet money on it too. Sure hope not to experience it. This time, “you can run, but you can not hide”. However, I believe we can delay. We have the current window or “reprieve” still open to us, but the “Ball is Still Rolling” downhill, according to Rabbi Jonathan Cahn ( Jan. 2018). Our decline is still in-progress and probably can not be changed by anyone. So, be ready.
HCB, I’m one of those who are delaying. As the cattle rush voluntarily into the corral, I hold back because I see the leftist/globalist “masters” ready to shut the gate.
The problem is that conservatism is no longer trusted vs. liberalism. Too many people are so eager to strain at the gnat but swallow the camel. Good conservative intellectuals like John Bolton, a strong supporter of Israel, are accused of being “neocons” by those who know nothing about him or even what a “neocon” is.
As for Rabbi Cahn – he’s much more than a breath of fresh air; he’s almost the only voice of sanity, clarity, reason and truth on the world stage today.
Good post.
Greg: One thing that Gerald didn’t mention about the goods we import from China, formerly made in the USA, is that they are vastly inferior. I have an anecdotal rant; others that post here may have theirs.
During the 1950s my parents used a Faberware percolator for coffee. When my parents died in the 90s, I inherited that same percolator which lasted another 10 years before pooping out. It had lasted over 50 years!!! So I looked around for another one. The only place I found that carried them was Bed, Bath and Beyond, but like everything else in that store, it was made in China. I bought one and it lasted 6 months before the heating element burned out. I was given another (after much argument with the manager of the store), which lasted all of 12 months before the burner gave out. The manager refused to replace it. So now I use a French Press for my coffee; no moving parts, no heating element.
I bought a used 1950s Norge refrigerator in the early 90s for $50. I put it on the porch for beer and soda purposes. It was used heavily by us, a family of 7, friends, neighbors, visitors, contractors, UPS/mailmen, you name it. It was still working when the door finally fell off (broken hinge) 10 years ago! Best always. PM
Regretfully and respectfully I say, “Get behind me satan.” It is impossible for your view of demise for America to be correct if God has “denied the enemy’s timetable”, is draining the swamp and is directing judgment on the corrupt leadership of the church and the state. Once the treacherous and treasonous have been exposed and held to account, and once God’s enemies have been put under His feet, the path is level and straight for America’s best days are ahead of us because God has decided it for His name’s sake. I have hope in God and declare it with authority in the Christ.
I had the same experience with cars … bought a US made 1969 Oldsmobile … it’s still running fine with over 250,000 miles on it … bought a top of the line 1976 Toyota and it crapped out at 100,000 miles!! … with the trade war now going on … every American should be buying American cars only (as the price for imported parts are going to go through the roof)!!
AMEN andyb.
That is one of my pet peeves. In fact, I have gotten to the point that if it is made in China I have stopped buying – it is a waste of money to even bring it home. I try to buy most of my stuff these days at flea markets from when it was still made in the USA – some things can still be found; old but very, very functional and high quality.
DEMISE OF THE NATION STATE
Is it really the demise of the Nation State or rather, the Demise of Globalism, as its been since 1945 ?
https://www.theguardian.com/news/2018/apr/05/demise-of-the-nation-state-rana-dasgupta
H C Bradley;
I believe the Pres has a plan. To clean up deep state in the US, remove the globalists, make a down payment on our debt, and restore the rule of law. The only question is, will the republicans allow him to!!
Greg; thanks so much for having Mr. Celente on. I’m so glad he briefly focused on how our manufacturing base was shipped out of here to China under the Clinton regime. And why they oppose the factory jobs coming back here- when you go into Walmart and see the high prices of imported stuff, you can see obviously that these American companies are making a fortune. It’s bullshit and Trump is pushing back. Refreshing to see!
I hope we have a better hand than China at that high stakes casino table upstairs. We’re not allowed up there, but the dude getting paid a buck a year is! God Bless. ( that copper cross you got was the coolest present I’ve ever seen, God Bless Scott! I’m going to contact him about making copper bird baths. I tried to buy one once at a thrift store but the owner kept it for himself- it was just too cool! Not heavy like concrete ones and very beautiful. )
I thought , as the pledge states ” and to the republic” , that we where a republic ! It is so often stated we are a democracy. There is a big difference. I believe they have altered history to the point that the people in this country are almost dumbed down to a point of no return. Even Gerald refers to us as a democracy.
The republic is trying to return : please see the Michigan assembly, the Texas assembly, on nesaranews.blogspot.com . The Texas assembly meeting in Kerrville Texas takes place on 3/14/18. With guest speaker. Anna von reitz. Her site annavonreitz.com loaded with history and legal things like admiralty law, marinetime law, versus common law. And the truth about the civil war. Not what we believed. Mike
Thanks Mike, Look up Liberty State.org DB
Great interview, Greg. I have already linked to this on a couple of sites.
Trump says he is pulling the troops out of Syria and at the same time increasing the military budget. Now he does a 180 and wants to attack Assad. How stupid does he think we are?
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-04-08/trump-threatens-assad-putin-over-syrian-chemical-attack-russia-warns-gravest
Trump can’t be that stupid not see this is a False Flag??? … ISIS is defeated and Syria has no one left to kill … the US is leaving … so they decide it is time to gas some women and children? … to keep the war going??? … but perhaps Trump by “pretending” he is mad gains some leverage with Russia and with Iran to negotiate a better deal? … but one day … when the nukes start flying … and our American cities are vaporized … I’m not going to be around “to figure out excuses” for Trump!
The attack has happened …. chemical false flag killing children blame Assad reason to push the button, how far will Russia take this as the ball is in their court.
I can’t get over the stupid thinking of some people that the Chinese steal American jobs. It’s just as Celente says, the corporations sold us out and the Chinese stood there with open hands to accept the gift.
Hey Dan, The net result is: jobs (millions) and manufacturing still went overseas. You can frame it as a gift bit it is still gone.
Greg
Long gone and I wonder how many can come back again. It is not only the manufacturing jobs but all the support industries. No America first thinking there only PROFITS!
Never give up Dan!!
Greg
Let’s see what happens. I think he does want out of Syria and I think he will hold accountable those he believes to be guilty. The two are not mutually exclusive. Actually, they are consistent…do the right thing for the right reason at the right time, and keep America’s interests first. We shall see.
Had to laugh at the ‘talent’ correction. That’s when Mr.Celente went into high gear. Very animated, entertaining, and educational. And true, right or wrong, people still vote with their pocketbooks.
http://www.artofwarsuntzu.com/Art%20of%20War%20PDF.pdf
I’m not sure The Art of the Deal compares favorably or equally with The Art of War.
The Chinese give the impression of having mastered both. I don’t know they’ll relinquish much in tariff wars. They hold around $1.3 trillion in US Treasuries alone. Would be interesting to know the total sovereign debt exposure. Government stores of gold is by some estimates, around 20,000 tons.
Questionable stories of three US aircraft carrier groups in South China Sea add the peace element to negotiations.
Where I’m going with this is unspoken, perhaps deliberate policy I’ll call linear uncertainty.
The tariff wars with China follow the fires in Russia, which followed by almost three weeks, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s landmark news conference announcing stunning new weapons systems.
I’m happy the Russians weren’t expelled from the D.C. chancery, because at some point, the Russian and Chinese will have an easy mark in John Bolton–for starters.
Or, by his multitasking mind, Mr. Trump will engineer the greatest global deflationary collapse ever seen. With some unwitting assistance from China and Russia.
Don’t leave home without the popcorn!
Tad,
Trump wrote one book and read the other. It’ will be OK. China is not in as strong of a position as you have been told: https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-04-05/not-your-grandfathers-trade-war-revenge-bad-money-part-1 This problem in the world today is too darn much DEBT. It’s the worst of the four letter words and the debt will never be repaid.
Greg
Other than the fact they have gold and the US doesn’t, i might tend to agree. Their domestic debt and that stemming from dark pools related to banking and other markets make them vulnerable.
They’re vulnerable, but a gold backed oil for yuan and the BRI makes things look promising after the collapse. Of course that’s easy to say before the fire starts.
Always bet on stackers.
Right on, and China hasn’t mastered negotiating they mastered bribery. Just as spoken in Revelation, the kings, merchants and bankers chose mammon over God. They will reap accordingly. Moreover, if God orchestrated America and the Constitution, then they didn’t sell out America, they sold out God. Didn’t work out well for Judas, Ananias or Sapphira. According to Mark Taylor God has had enough. We’ll see what happens.
Don’t read into Zero hedge as a source of truth….pretty sure Tyler has sold out in one sided info.
Marcus,
It is no secret that Iran has troops and proxy forces in Lebanon and in Syria. Iran also has a long term plan to wipe out Israel and this IS NOT A MIS-TRANSLATION. If Israel was setting you bases and troops and proxies on the IRANIAN BORDER the world would go nuts. Iran is doing this and all you hear are crickets.
Greg
Don’t forget Dr. James Dave, listen live WAAM1600 am.com at 2:oo pm EDT US.to 5:oo pm EDT US. SUNDAY’S!
Greg,
Here is the breakdown on what it happening in the M.E.:
1- if Russian backed Assad’s forces take over Duma, the last stronghold of US backed rebels in the suburb of Damascus, then the war in Syria is OVER.
2- if the war is over then it is a definitive victory for Russia over the west in M.E. and eventually Russia is a force to be reckoned with in the world that paved its path to remove US’s dollar from the reserve currency of the world militarily. No other way to assert the new status if it is not backed by military force.
3- while the negotiations between Russia and the rebels were going to give up their position for a safe pass to the Turkey’s border something happened and the negotiations stalled.
4- after the stalling of the negotiations the Russians continued bombing the rebels stronghold and then we heard yesterday about the chemical attack…!!!!
5- Russia + Iran+ Syrian forces were able to liberate most of the GHUTA suburb of Damascus without chemical weapons, and their campaign was about to end the last stronghold Duma in a matter of days also without using chemical weapons, that begs the question WHY to use it now, and WHO really used it?
6- I do not think for a martian minute that US will give up its lever planted in Ghuta which is only couple of miles from Damascus that is a very strong US negotiating point in the coming solution in Syria.
7- If Russia / Iran / Syria back off Duma and they accept keeping that thorn in the flank of Damascus so they do not risk direct conflict with US then the calming down of the situation is likely to happen FOR A WHILE.
8- if Russia /Iran/Syria continue their military campaign into Duma, then ALL HELL WILL BREAK LOOSE.
Time will Tell
Mohammad
Spot on with all going on it certainly looks like all hell must take place , given the History with American’s broken policies, If Russia allows this chemical attack to go unpunished it will be Russia’s down fall.
Greg/WDers
A new theory has emerged that the Salisbury Saga was actually caused by…wait for it… a type of shellfish poisoning which contains a neurotoxin known as Saxitoxin or STX. As the below article states the UK official story smelt very fishy from day one! Apparently, the symptoms the Skripals exhibited were classic to Saxitoxin poisoning and to a ‘nerve agent’ …STX is a nerve agent…just a naturally occurring one.
Interestingly the U.S. developed Saxitoxin into a chemical weapon in the 1960s. The U.S. military designation is TZ and it was used by the CIA for covert operations and liquidations!
Cheers
Col
http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/49168.htm
Great interview. The section on manufacturing was g00d. The two California Senators (Boxer and Feinstein) also made a fortune. The Justice system is corrupt, all levels down to the city govt are corrupt. I dont know why Mr. Celente believes that globalism is winning here. Maybe I miss understood his comments. I know one thing, prayer got Donald Trump elected. Only God can save America. Maybe we just arent miserable enough.
I really appreciate the comments from others in countries besides America. I have never changed my mind about a nation as much as I have for England. The situation with the Russian spy and daughter is pretty bad. Perhaps it will bring the May government down.
Greg/WDers
Yep…that Assad must be an absolute “glutton for punishment” alright.
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-04-08/trump-threatens-assad-putin-over-syrian-chemical-attack-russia-warns-gravest
And we sheeple are expected to swallow the farcical whopper that within days of Trump announcing the withdrawal of US forces from Syria, Assad suddenly slaughters a whole lot more civilians with yet another gas attack…yeah right!
Also, this latest episode was predicted over 3 weeks ago…see below link. To quote from this link which incidentally, was posted by Tyler Durden on 17 March 2018;
“Only this time Russia – which is allied with the Assad regime – is not planning to be on the defensive, and according to Russia’s Defense Ministry, “US instructors” are currently training militants to stage false flag chemical attacks in south Syria, i.e., the catalyst that will be used to justify the US attack on Assad. The incidents, the ministry said, will be used a pretext for airstrikes on Syrian government troops and infrastructure.”
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-03-17/russia-claims-us-training-syrian-militants-false-flag-chemical-attack-justify
This situation is very serious. I would hazard a guess that Russia is beginning to run out of patience with the incoherence of the current admin…could you blame them? If Trump gets sucked in again this could escalate out of control very quickly!
Scary times
Col
Greg/WDers
(Col this is Greg Hunter. I am not posting the broken record of the anti-American anti-Israel “Western-Zionist” crap of the “Saker.” (Whoever that is.) Do not post that stuff here.
Greg
Col: Yes, very scary, especially now that things have escalated further with today’s attacks on Syrian airfields. Of course, Putin will now have to respond, if only by giving Syria (more?) S400 air defense systems. No doubt Iran will be bulking up with all the S400 systems they can afford as well, since regime change there seems to be even more important to the US than in Syria — and it’s a twofer: take down Iran, and Assad probably falls as well. Other Russian options are to annex the Donbas region in Ukraine or deny the US northern access to Afghanistan through Russian allies’ territory. Maybe Turkey, Russia’s newest BFF, will join in the fun and deny the US its use of Turkey’s airfield (at Incerlic?). It’s really hard to predict how this will play out; only that it has tremendous potential to end badly.
The problem i see with bringing jobs back to America from China is the wage adjustement.
They went to china for the low wage advantage so i can see anything that is manufactured in America will cost a lot more .
… which will be a problem for consumers high on the joy of buying lots of China made shite for just a little US$ …. and being tapped out in personal debt, there could be some unhappy consumers!
I think we need to pray as King David did. Father please give President Trump advisors that are wise and truthful. Please give your enemies foolish advisors and lead your enemies to follow the foolish advice. Please do what is necessary for President Trump to stay in your Word and in prayer, seeking to discern what is true. Please send him true prophets and remove all false prophets and foolish advisors from his presence.
Is it wise to contend that America should move back to a Manufacturing based Economy rather than the Consumer based one ? All the advantages of the Strong (Reserve) Dollar would disappear.
SIG,
You don’t stay wealthy exporting debt. We got to make things and export things the world needs. The debt reset is going to be tremendous.
Greg
Serge That’s where the devaluation of the dollar comes into play IMO
Serge; we have 2 vacuum cleaners in our extended families that are over 2o years old. Made in America. The new crap coming out of China is mostly garbage. Example: the $3,500 dollar refrigerator that has a 7 year life span. Ask any appliance repairman. We need to get back to building excellent long life quality stuff, like the old days, right here in our beautiful America.
Serge, the problem I see is that Americans sold us out buying all the Walmart Chinese junk as well as our so-called patriot corporations. Buy American and see what happens! Pay more for our goods and save and create a job. If you search long enough you can usually find the American product you need. If not, then try to find it make in a country who has a better trade policy than China’s trade dumping policies. Watching that big bully China squirm lately is making my heart warm!
serge: Yes, but the counter argument is that the trade deficit is not only unsustainable, it is bleeding American workers dry. Short run gains for some elites and non-manufacturing workers, versus long-run pain for nearly everyone, with deleterious income-distribution, social-cohesion and national sovereignty side-effects thrown in for good effect.
GREG: Great interview.
Question, whats going on with Dane Wigington at Geo Engineering and his law suit??
I’ve listened to many a Gerald Celente interviews but this one is by far his best. Please share. The junk media needs to go away.
I agree “EE”!!!
Greg
A good chance right or wrong Assad is now a dead man. Mohammad may be on the target. Trump may do what Obama was afraid to do years and a million lives ago. Yes, it was probably wrong from the evil beginning but I don’t think Trump was able to get this one solved. Too many people working against him from the Beltway and CIA and Iran. Time to blow the hell out of Syria and tell Russia, sorry find a new answer that doesn’t include Assad or Iran. That is what is coming. US and Russia will split up the remains. No, not what Obama and Soros and Hillary wanted but that will be Trumps way to not let the evil ones win and not let us lose. Just think how many the CIA, Hillary, Obama and Soros killed from Libya to the Ukraine! That does not count western Europe bonus for Soros destabilizing of 100 million people, still to shake out the death and destruction.
Remember when men were men and woman were Helen Mirren?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zuqUB_-RuZ0
Greg, I have been watching you for a few years now, I love many different points of views based on facts and common sense . I like Gerald and I way his advice highly, but I see were his system is based on trends, and trends move like a tanker not a speed boat, so he reacts in long term, (REACTS). I Think Trump is playing a long game, He is waiting to bring out the horrific sabotage of the Democratic and Rhino Republicans, FBI, DOJ, CIA, Hilary, Obama and treason. The attempted COUP on a duly elected President. I believe trump has been working with military to show the light on all the PEDO and crimes of the Deep state / kubal. Military has all the info, pictures and evidence, so the trends will not apply to this time in history. When normal people see the sickness for there own eyes the trend will mean absolutely nothing. We will see very soon, the next few months if I am right or Gerald is Right. TRUMP IS PLAYING 3D CHESS AND BY THE TIME THEY FIGURE THIS OUT THERE EGOS WILL NOT LET THEM STEP BACK AND MAKE A LOGICAL OR strategical reassessment. Game over!!!
The Chinese are getting ready to take the trade war (which is actually a currency war) to the next level.
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/oil-price-fundamental-weekly-forecast-080830739.html
Americans need to really revisit how the petrodollar works. Oil and currency are joined at the hip in the fiat system.
One more thing. Clemente said he sees the Dems winning the House because they are running ex military, CIA and FBI types. We are assuming those people are all spineless political puppets that will bow to Nancy Pelosi. I’ll be a lot of them are Americans first and democrats second. It would not surprise me if they do get elected, even without taking the majority in the House, but vote Pelosi and the anti-Christ and anti-American traitors out of leadership. This plan of their may boomerang and backfire.
Talk about art imitating reality?
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/04/06/opinion/qanon-trump-conspiracy-theory.html
This is either a tale told by an idiot, or a swan song being sung by a dying industry. In any event it speaks volumes of the twilight zone we find ourselves in. You decide.
The Blue wave may turn out to be more Red and White than Blue.
Starting to doubt Trump again.
Saying one thing doing another back flip hear and a dopey deal their, media saying one thing the anti media say another …and in real time the kitchen is on fire.
Marcus,
What you hear in the propaganda press is a fraction of what is really going on. “Fear Not” your president works for $1 per year.
Greg
CURRENCIES, INFLATION, AND GOLD ALL BASED UPON “CONFIDENCE”
All the current explanations and theories about money and interest and inflation are obsolete, according to Martin Armstrong. Instead, he maintains (correctly) we are in a CREDIT (Debt) Based Monetary System and Economy. So, confidence in the future is the one variable that affects everything. So, If its the wrong time of the month, you are SOL.
https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/armstrongeconomics101/economics/currency-based-v-credit-based-monetary-system/
Overnight AIRSTRIKE on Syria…Sunday night into Monday morning.
* * *
Israel Launched Deadly Airstrike Against Syrian Airbase: Russia
by Tyler Durden…Mon, 04/09/2018 – 07:25
Despite President Trump adopting his harshest rhetoric yet to condemn Russia and the government of Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad for an alleged chemical attack in rebel-held eastern Ghouta, a missile strike carried out overnight on a Syrian airfield was not the US’s doing.
Instead, RUSSIA and SYRIA…HAVE ACCUSED I$RAEL of CARRYING OUT THE $TRIKE on Syria’s T-4 AIRFIELD… situated about halfway between Homs (Syria’s third-largest city) and Palmyra (famously the site of ancient ruins).
RT REPORTS that TWO ISRAELI F-15 JETS FIRED EIGHT GUIDED MISSILES AT THE AIRFIELD FROM LEBANESE AIRSPACE.
The JETS NEVER ENTERED SYRIA.
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-04-09/israel-accused-launching-deadly-airstrike-against-syrian-airbase
Admittedly, a leftist muslim is an odd fellow, but that’s not really the point here.
London’s mayor, Sadiq Kahn, is cracking down on knife possession and the UK itself is moving in the same direction. As if outlawing private ownership of guns wasn’t oppressive enough.
Christian Conservatism is the path to freedom in this old world. Leftists and muslims are all about oppression and totalitarianism.
https://www.theblaze.com/news/2018/04/09/london-mayor-sadiq-khan-enacts-knife-control-policies-to-crack-down-on-stabbing-epidemic
would be a fascinating experiment to see what the politicians vote for and what the constituents vote for – bet we wouldn’t be in endless wars policing the oil-fields and poppy-fields half a world away sending cargo planes full of cash?.?.? Lets hear more about West Virginia and Switzerland